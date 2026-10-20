“AI Chernobyl” Will Scare Trump and Xi To Order An Immediate Pause — Jeremie & Edouard Harris

Physicists Jeremie and Edouard Harris, co-founders of Gladstone AI, are preparing for an “AI Chernobyl”: One that finally scares Trump and Xi to negotiate an AI slowdown. They say the US better get various enforcement tools ready to make a future deal stick.

Jeremie and Edouard have earned a ton of credibility:

They redirected their careers around the AI threat as far back as 2016, long before ChatGPT even brought AI into the mainstream

They’ve built relationships with senior government decision-makers without a prior national security background

They’ve demonstrated a talent for public communication in their excellent Joe Rogan appearances

In this episode, they bring a level of multi-step strategic thinking that I rarely explore. Let’s see if they can convince me that an emergency US–China agreement is our best path to a safer world.

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Timestamps

00:00:00 — Cold Open

00:00:53 — Introducing Jeremie and Edouard Harris

00:02:16 — The GPT-3 Wake-Up Call

00:03:59 — AI Risk Outside the EA Community

00:08:49 — The Harris Brothers’ Backgrounds

00:16:37 — Yudkowsky and Many-Worlds Quantum Mechanics

00:22:00 — SharpestMinds and Leaving Academia

00:25:04 — Briefing the US Government

00:33:01 — How Gladstone AI Pays the Bills

00:35:00 — The Trump–Xi Phone Call

00:39:29 — Pacing Isn’t Pausing

00:42:45 — Defining AI Chernobyl

00:44:07 — Verifying China’s AI Slowdown

00:47:10 — Espionage and Lab Security

00:54:10 — Offensive Operations and Deterrence

00:57:47 — The US–China AI Lead

01:05:27 — Why a Treaty Won’t Happen

01:08:01 — Red Lines and Enforcement

01:16:25 — Warning Shots and Extinction

01:21:26 — What’s Your P(Doom)?™

01:24:39 — PauseAI and Movement Politics

01:29:16 — Wrap-Up

Links

Transcript

Cold Open

Edouard Harris 00:00:00

We have agents hacking Hugging Face. We have agents hacking the Australian government.

Liron Shapira 00:00:04

Do you think we should get some bombs ready in case some data centers go rogue?

Jeremie Harris 00:00:08

So this is one way in which I think we do have a disagreement with Eliezer. Certain things don’t have to be said.

Liron 00:00:15

You don’t think a treaty is a plausible solution, correct?

Jeremie 00:00:19

The reason a treaty is a non-starter is that it needs to be ratified in the Senate. At some point, some rogue AI incident we expect is going to happen that’s actually gonna have a death toll. Ninety-three million people lose power for a month and there’s two million deaths. On the backside of that, we expect Trump meeting directly with Xi. You must make sure China stops. And today we do not have the verification technology that allows us to confidently do that.

Introducing Jeremie and Edouard Harris

Liron 00:00:53

Welcome to Doom Debates. My guests, Jeremie and Edouard Harris, are brothers with graduate-level physics degrees who co-founded Gladstone AI. In 2020, they were running a Y Combinator startup, then GPT-3 came out, and they dropped everything to work on AI risk. In March 2024, they published the first US government-commissioned assessment of catastrophic AI risk, and now they’ve just published a new post based on interviews with the top arms control negotiators.

Their take is that a US-China AI treaty isn’t going to happen if we continue with the status quo. They also have a Substack that they call The Endgame because that’s where humanity could be headed. Do we have a winning move in this endgame? Let’s find out. Jeremie and Edouard Harris, welcome to Doom Debates.

Jeremie 00:01:39

Hey, what a smooth intro. That was a great segue, man. Thanks for having us.

Edouard 00:01:45

Thanks for having us.

Liron 00:01:47

No problem. I always want to build you guys up so then when we debate, it’s a worthy opponent. Although this one, I don’t think it’s gonna be a very contentious debate. I think it’ll be relatively minor, in the weeds. I think we’re going to probably agree on the broad strokes because we’ve already watched each other’s content, correct?

Jeremie 00:02:02

I think that’s about right. We’ll get into it, but I think there’s some areas where we have maybe more contrarian takes in standard AI safety circles. But I think you do too. So we’ll see where it goes.

The GPT-3 Wake-Up Call

Liron 00:02:16

All right, so a little bit about the backstory. Ed, you tweeted in July 2020, “Jeremie Harris and I are taking a couple of weeks off from building SharpestMinds,” which I guess was the Y Combinator company, “to investigate AI risk.” And Jeremie, you told Joe Rogan that it started with this panicked phone call, “Dude, I don’t think we can keep working like business as usual.” So my question to you guys is, what did you see in GPT-3 that made you panic and change everything?

Edouard 00:02:44

I love how you’re taking it way back to the July 2020 tweet. I had completely forgotten about that, so awesome. But basically what happened there was, what we saw in GPT-3 was two things. First, GPT-3 was a point. It was an impressive point. AI pushed to a level that it had never been pushed before. The biggest model at the time, just in terms of parameters, and the most capable. And there was a bunch of things that it could do that nobody who trained it or built it expected. They just trained it to be a really smart autocomplete at the end of the day, but check it out, it could write okay code in HTML and things like this. Things that surprised the creators of it. So it was an important point and a milestone in and of itself.

But more importantly, it was also a point on a line and a trend that had been documented for at least the past few months explicitly. There was the Kaplan paper, Scaling Laws for Neural Language Models, and the GPT-3 paper itself also had these scaling laws. This is back when the frontier labs actually published stuff, right? So you could actually look and see — well, ask yourself what happens if this just keeps going? And it has.

AI Risk Outside the EA Community

Liron 00:03:59

Nice. And then even before 2020, what was your guys’ entry into the rationalist community or any adjacent community or EA? How far back do you go?

Jeremie 00:04:09

So I think this is one way in which we’re a little weird. We got introduced to AI risk really with the WaitButWhy post, the famous WaitButWhy post in 2015. That kinda did it for us, and I remember Ed surfacing this to me and being like, “Hey, just read this. This is wild.” We read it, we’re like, “Damn, this is just true.” But we are explicitly not of any of the standard communities. And I’m not saying this in the way that a lot of rationalists or effective altruists will tell you that they’re not rationalists or effective altruists because that’s part of how you signal that you’re a rationalist or an effective altruist.

We visited Berkeley. We spent time there, but we don’t live there. We’ve stayed out of those ecosystems. We are a product of basically the Y Combinator ecosystem. That’s where we founded our company. We’ve just been founders this whole time — founders who understood the technical arguments for loss of control, found them pretty hard to refute. And from outside that world, it was a lot easier to decide to do something. There was a period in 2020 where Open Philanthropy was the only funder of AI safety kind of work, right?

And obviously they were aligned to Dustin Moskovitz and there were all the kind of politicization that comes from that. We were expressly told by Open Phil not to talk to the US government, to really do much of anything on the AI risk issue, because if you talk to the US government, you see, they’re gonna hear you say AGI is gonna be a really big deal, maybe the labs have figured out how to build it, and then they’re gonna ignore everything you say about the risk. They’re gonna do a Manhattan Project and just get us killed sooner. That was literally the frame that we were given by multiple people at Open Phil at the time, and we took it seriously for all of two weeks before we — our instinct as startup founders was really just, let’s do a low-stakes test of this. Let’s go out and actually talk to a couple people who aren’t empowered to do anything with this information and see how they react.

And what we found over and over again was, in much the same way as the average American right now is passing the test of polling with flying colors, correctly reasoning that yes, in fact, loss of control is a real issue and not a hoax, the folks we talked to back then had the reasonable response of, “Yeah, I mean, it seems pretty far-fetched. Probably scaling isn’t gonna keep working like you say it will. But if it does, maybe we have something to be worried about.”

So this was one of the things — and not a gripe against Open Phil or the effective altruist ecosystem per se. They have been remarkably prescient, but this was a way in which I think they selected themselves out of doing certain things that would have been really meaningful at the time. And as outsiders, we were basically immune to that pressure. We refused any kind of funding that was tied to that. We literally stood up an entire for-profit business just to subsidize these insane profitless activities of running around and trying to find ways to more deeply understand the governance problem, the technological alignment problem.

You can imagine, when we were in the early 2020s going around and telling people, “Hey, this tidal wave is coming. This is gonna be a really big national security story, maybe the single biggest.” And people, their first reflex was to go, “Hey, yeah, this is probably handled. I wouldn’t worry about it. Somebody, I’m sure somebody over at this agency or that agency is paying attention.” And over and over, we would go place after place and find that people just weren’t. And that’s the single biggest problem in some sense — that very often the right hand doesn’t know what the left hand’s doing. And it’s true fractally at the level of the economy, the private sector and public sector, and then it’s true within the public sector too.

Edouard 00:07:57

Within the government also, it’s kind of cliché to complain about bureaucracy, but it really is a huge, huge problem. We’ve seen this in our business that we run. We mostly sell to the US government or the armed forces. But also just talking to people, some of the best people in government are mostly just hamstrung by bureaucracy simply because there’s a 30-day internal approval process for this, there’s a 60-day waiting period for the money to move for that. You’re literally talking to these folks and they’re like, “We’re moving as fast as we can.” And it’s — not really though. Not really.

And I think this is one of these things where if we hit a crisis point with AI, we have this feeling where we’re gonna discover how fast we can actually move in a way that we maybe haven’t had to in several decades.

The Harris Brothers’ Backgrounds

Liron 00:08:49

Nice. Okay, we’re gonna definitely keep diving into your latest report about what’s gonna go down with the US and China and your recommendations. But first, backing up a little bit, I wanna get some more info about you guys. I first became aware of your work in, I don’t even know, a couple years ago, 2024 I think. The first time you guys went on Joe Rogan, I had the Joe Rogan feed and I noticed, oh wow, Joe Rogan’s bringing people to talk about AI safety. That was still pretty novel back in the day. So I listened to the episode and I was just like, “Oh my God, you guys are communicating in such a relatable way. This is what we’ve been looking for,” right?

The AI safety movement has been looking for people who can go on Joe Rogan and sound, to be honest, not autism spectrum, right? And I’m kinda like that, but I am a self-described — I do think I’m a little bit on that spectrum, on the mild end. But would you guys — in your opinion, do you think that you guys are actually neurotypical, or are you just good at communicating but you’re also kinda aspie like the rest of us?

Jeremie 00:09:49

Oh, jeez. So are we special or are we really super-duper extra special? That’s a question for our mom first and foremost. But I do think there’s something — so Ed, with your apologies, I’ll say there’s something neuroatypical about Ed in particular. And in particular, his ability to look at things like scaling curves in years like 2020 or 2019 and go, “This is a real thing.” And then to have the conviction to argue me into dropping out of our startup, just leaving it to our earliest employees, walking away from a profitable company, and then going off to do whatever the hell it is that we ended up doing.

He’s done that a lot. He’s one of these early into crypto guys, he’s one of these early into AI guys, early into COVID — all the usual things that are very socially costly at first. I think it’s fair to say, Ed, that the social pressure bounces off you in a way that it doesn’t off of most people. I am more like most people. And in that sense, Ed, you present like you’re not a weirdo, but I think there is that element to it.

Edouard 00:11:08

Very, very — I’m very fucked in the head is what Jeremie is saying.

Jeremie 00:11:10

Yeah, you’re pretty fucked in the head.

Edouard 00:11:11

Yeah. Yeah, yeah.

Liron 00:11:12

All right, great. We established that much. And then in terms of your backgrounds, did you guys both study physics in grad school? Is that right?

Edouard 00:11:21

Yeah, we both studied physics. One of the nice things there is that it gives us a common language. And I guess to expand a little bit on how that ties into how fucked in the head I am, I definitely see and feel and believe in math more than probably the average person does. So if you show me a graph and I believe the data that gives rise to that graph, and I can make a story for myself that actually there are fundamental reasons why this graph exists, as was the case for AI — I think it probably is at this point a law of nature, that this kind of scaling thing, that intelligence is just not actually that hard.

We look around ourselves and we’re like, “Yeah, I’m so special.” We all went to school and your teacher’s like, “Oh, you’re so smart. You’re gonna amount to something. Good for you.” We tell each other these stories and we pin our personalities and our values on how smart we are. But fundamentally, it looks like the way the world is set up, you can stamp it out in a factory now, and that hurts a lot of people. And just looking at that truth is painful.

Liron 00:12:33

Totally. And it’s happened before to the human species with a lot of things. We replaced manual labor with beasts, and then it happened with computation. Computer used to be a job for a human, right? And that must have felt bad to be like, “Nope, sorry. Look at me, I’m the computer now,” right? A mechanical computer. And now it’s happening with intelligence, but it just sucks because intelligence is the last frontier. But yeah, I totally agree. We just have a thimbleful of intelligence in our brains, and we’re the king relative to the other animals. But now it’s like — yeah. I think you guys are on the same page as me that superintelligence probably has, quote-unquote, godlike powers, right? Does that sound like a reasonable guess?

Jeremie 00:13:11

I think almost the — the phrase I wouldn’t use is “godlike,” if only because it’s sort of vaguely — people want to start to lather things on top of that. But for whatever threat model you’re concerned with, if intelligence is the bottleneck, that threat model should be a live concern.

Edouard 00:13:31

The other thing, though, is intelligence is also the resource that resolves bottlenecks. That’s what makes it scary at a higher level. If you’ve ever played Factorio, or if you’ve ever tried to optimize a real factory, you’ll know that it takes intelligence. And with a bit of intelligence and just a little bit of elbow grease, you can make your factory output massively greater than it was before. So intelligence is not just the bottleneck, but it is the thing that can be used to resolve all other bottlenecks.

Jeremie 00:14:06

And this is part of why, in our thinking about this, capabilities and safety, capabilities and alignment — everyone always has this sort of view of them as separate things. I think more and more people are having the more nuanced view that they are inseparable. I think they are inseparable just because ultimately intelligence is the ability to solve problems, and those can be anyone’s problems. Essentially, the orthogonality thesis applies, is the lesson I think that we’re learning over and over again.

You see this in bio, right? The defensive applications and the offensive applications arrive at around the same level. The same is true in cyber. Mythos is as interesting for defense as for offense. And I think the beatings will continue until morale improves. We’re just gonna keep finding that every time we try to solve a problem — and this is a real issue as well for things like tool AI — it’s not clear to me that we can hit a target that’s as incredibly precise and delineate the defensive or positive applications in a way that rules out some of the more catastrophic negative ones. It’s just this fundamental property of intelligence that we’re now running up against.

Liron 00:15:23

Right. Okay, so just finishing out your background though. Did you guys both go to the same grad school? Are you in the same year? Are you twins? Just filling in.

Jeremie 00:15:29

No, we’re about three years apart. We actually, if you go back, it sounds even more overlapping than that. We both started off more or less in biology. Ed did bio, I did biochemistry. Ed went into physics. Two years into my biochem degree, I switched into physics as well. Ed went into biophysics, I went into foundations of quantum mechanics. I was really interested in many worlds quantum mechanics in particular and that sort of thing. And ended up actually writing a popular book about it. Not popular because a lot of people read it, but popular because of its intended audience.

Liron 00:16:11

Good clarification.

Edouard 00:16:12

It was a bestseller though.

Liron 00:16:14

There you go.

Jeremie 00:16:16

Oh, yeah. It was a Canadian bestseller. You have to add the qualifier — that’s completely deflating. But yes, it was a bestseller nominally. And it was a lot of fun to write. But yeah, so it was foundations of quantum mechanics and paradoxes in quantum mechanics was kind of my jam. And then Ed did a lot of applied Bayesian probability theory in bio.

Yudkowsky and Many-Worlds Quantum Mechanics

Liron 00:16:37

Did you guys end up diving through the Eliezer Yudkowsky sequences, I guess after 2014 when you first got into the whole issue, or no?

Edouard 00:16:45

Yeah, I read them at some point. They’re good. The thing is, my PhD was almost a PhD in probability theory applied to biological systems. So I had done a lot of work in that area. So reading — at least my recollection is there are parts of it that talk about literally Bayesian probability, and so you’re just kinda like, “Oh, yeah, I know this stuff.” But yeah, there’s a lot of interesting thoughts in there.

Liron 00:17:15

Well, you guys can spot check whether Eliezer knows what he’s talking about because you have some expertise. So you said the Bayesian probability stuff makes sense, and also he’s got the whole quantum theory sequence, right? And I think one of the main claims of that sequence is that many worlds is true, and anybody who still thinks the Copenhagen interpretation is adding value is an idiot. Would you agree with that?

Jeremie 00:17:36

Yeah, that’s obviously true. So I spent my time in grad school trying to convince all the people around me that many worlds was not true but to be taken seriously. Like so many important ideas, it sounds ridiculous, and yet the reason that it sounds ridiculous is that it fails to appeal to some aesthetic sensibility that we all have about the world being one thing rather than many things.

But when you actually look at the set of assumptions that many worlds makes, it’s a much, much more restricted set of assumptions than what you see in Copenhagen interpretation or Bohmian mechanics or whatever. It’s actually the most parsimonious by far of any interpretation of quantum mechanics. And I think that much is relatively difficult to dispute. I’m not saying you couldn’t dispute it on some level, but people don’t even get to that part of the conversation. They check out at the level of, “What? This theory results in parallel universes?” In much the same way as somebody might have said, “What? The scaling theory results in rogue agent swarms hacking into stuff?” The human brain struggles to generalize in ways that are just one step removed from where we are right now.

Edouard 00:18:53

Is it possible that part of this is also just that the dominant theories, both in quantum mechanics and in intelligence, are just like the Aristotelian theory — so human-centric that they just appeal to us intuitively? The thing about many worlds is that it stops privileging the observer and conscious observers and all that Copenhagen stuff. All the Bohr collapse thing where you look and you collapse the wave function because you’re magically conscious — many worlds just sweeps all of that away.

Jeremie 00:19:31

Well, funnily enough, that interpretation that you gave wasn’t necessarily Bohr — it was von Neumann who is, the AI guy, right? So anyway, smart people can make these mistakes.

Liron 00:19:42

Well, this is great because for the purpose of this show, I always say this is a Yudkowskian show. My current position is that Eliezer Yudkowsky’s writings are 99% correct. I haven’t found many mistakes. And this is great because you guys are not Eliezer devotees. You think for yourselves. You went and got a PhD in physics, and then you go independently look at his writings, and you’re like, “Yeah, this makes sense. He’s obviously correct.”

But at the same time, I’ve heard very smart people come and criticize him and be like, “He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. These writings are wrong.” I’ve heard people defend the Copenhagen interpretation. So to me — people say I’m part of a cult and they think Yudkowsky is like Jesus. So to me, it’s always great when somebody walks in who’s a Buddhist or whatever, right, or an atheist, and is like, “Oh yeah, turn the other cheek. Love thy neighbor. These are great teachings.” I’m like, “I told you.” Just ‘cause I follow Jesus doesn’t mean that I’m brainwashed about the teachings.

Jeremie 00:20:31

Well, one thing I would say is there are places where we disagree with Eliezer, or where the actions that we would take would deviate in potentially important ways. But things that he got wrong — famously, neural networks are not gonna be the thing that leads to AGI. Okay, fine. This seems like a fairly trivial thing.

I think a lot of the interpersonal stuff he gets wrong in important ways. There are posts in the sequences where he talks about, for example, the need to in some sense get permission to put ideas in people’s heads, get write access to people’s brains through various —

Edouard 00:21:13

Was it hero license or something like that?

Jeremie 00:21:15

Yeah, something like that. And the challenge is just that then you see these failures of communication on some level. Though it all depends on how you wanna measure him, because also he’s gonna be the lightning rod as the first guy out the gate to say the thing, and so he’ll attract the kind of criticism that comes with that. And maybe he’s taking one for the team in that sense. I’m kind of mixed on that.

My gripe is more with the — not all, but some of the effective altruist ecosystem. And that is obviously distinct from the rationalist Yudkowskian school. But I think there the consequences have been pretty bad.

SharpestMinds and Leaving Academia

Liron 00:22:00

Okay. Fair enough. Maybe we’ll come back to that. And just to complete your guys’ life story, so you got out of college, and I know you talked about this on Joe Rogan. You decided to go into the startup world, and it was more refreshing compared to academia, which I think I agree. I’ve done startups myself. I even still run my Y Combinator startup. It’s kind of plateaued — it’s not a billion-dollar unicorn or whatever, but it’s about relationship coaching. So I know where you guys are coming from. And yours is called SharpestMinds, and you started it I think around 2017. And you guys left in 2021 because you were so enamored with this AI stuff, correct?

Jeremie 00:22:31

Yeah. Well, we actually — so in the aftermath of the Tim Urban post, the WaitButWhy one that I think we read in 2015, we actually decided then and there that everything we were gonna do from that moment on would be pre-positioning for the AI moment. So it wasn’t a coincidence that every startup that we started, including the early recruiting startups, were all oriented around data science because that was the closest thing to AI then, and then ultimately machine learning engineering and AI and all that stuff.

And so that was the case with SharpestMinds. This was — so we’ve always been kind of, I won’t say Milton Friedman libertarians, but we vibrate to that frequency in a lot of ways. Milton Friedman had this concept of income share agreements. Your school doesn’t charge you tuition upfront. Instead, what they say is, “We’ll train you for free, and then you’ll pay us a percentage of your salary when you get hired.” And so we set up this company, SharpestMinds, to essentially be a peer-to-peer version of that. We ended up building the world’s largest marketplace for income share agreements, where you could just go and find a mentor who’d work with you one-on-one for free until you got hired, and then you’d pay them back a percentage of your first-year salary. Usually about five percent.

That was such a cool experience. We got some really genuinely interesting economic data that I think remains unique to this day, seeing thousands and thousands of these mentorships go by. So it was super cool. And that was the thing that we decided to leave behind in 2020 when the scaling laws told us to do it.

Liron 00:24:12

Yep. Makes sense.

Edouard 00:24:13

It was also a chance to work with some wonderful people, because you imagine the sorts of people who are like, “Yeah, I’ll train you for free in exchange for a possible future whatever.” They tend for the most part to just be really good people. So it was a nice experience just in terms of getting to know a lot of the better parts of humanity. Basically, our positioning, our thinking from 2015 to 2020 was, AI is gonna be absolutely huge and is gonna dominate everything, but we have no way to know when exactly the starting shot is gonna be fired. So we’re just gonna be adjacent to the field and watch it.

Liron 00:24:52

Makes a lot of sense. And yeah, that’s also my theory with Doom Debates. I don’t know when the doom is gonna happen, but you’re watching it. This is my seat at the table here.

Jeremie 00:25:02

It’ll be televised.

Briefing the US Government

Liron 00:25:04

Yes. The doom will be televised. So Gladstone AI was officially set up in 2022. The thing I’m wondering about Gladstone AI — I listened to you guys on Joe Rogan and other podcasts, and it seems like you’re meeting such interesting people who are experts in such a wide variety of things. Seems like you guys have become really well connected in the national security, the deep state of national security, right? So how did you achieve that? How did you climb your way up to having this kind of key role?

Jeremie 00:25:32

So this is kind of a super weird thing, especially given we are just two Canadians. I got my green card a couple weeks ago. That’s —

Liron 00:25:40

Whoa.

Jeremie 00:25:40

Yeah. So it was weird.

Liron 00:25:45

So there’s a spying risk, right? Anybody you’re coming in a meeting to, it’s like, “Uh, should we…” You gotta be open about that concern, right?

Jeremie 00:25:51

Right. Well, and as there is if a US citizen who doesn’t have a clearance is in a conversation with folks from the IC. Everybody’s gotta be careful all the time in this community, and people are calibrated to it to different degrees. To be clear, we’ve never seen a document with a classified marking on it. That’s not a thing that people will just send to us. But you have conversations with people, and often you get distilled information. And in some cases, information that people want to be made public, that they feel is important strategically or otherwise. And so then they’ll share it with you in much the same way that they would with a journalist.

The difference with us is because we were in the space so early — before there was any money to be made in being in the space — people kind of understood that we were mission aligned. Our background speaks for itself. We’ve always been these sort of startup people. We’re not in it for stuff besides — we’re concerned about the doom factor here.

Anyway, essentially it started before the report or before the investigation that led to the report. We just started to talk to anyone who would listen. We had conversations with literally thirty Canadian parliamentarians within the first year of working on this, just schlepping it startup style. We ended up sitting down with the Secretary of Homeland Security to give him a briefing that ultimately he told us prepared him for when ChatGPT came. And then Biden turned to him and was like, “What are you doing? What’s your plan for this?” He was like, “Oh, we’ve got this four-step plan” that was, he said, partly derived from the conversations that we’d had.

So it’s kinda wild. It was just because there’s no one in the space. No one was taking this issue seriously, and yet the evidence was screaming at you such that once you overcame that little activation energy hump of being willing to talk about it, of having in some cases just really the startup hustle to get to people who mattered, you could actually get their ear. And then what a briefing you’d be giving them. They’d never heard of scaling laws. They’d never even heard of GPT-3. And so you’re like, “Yeah, this thing works.” And the number of times we briefed people on, “Imagine if the Russians want to deploy this as part of an influence operation in North America. You’ll saturate the internet with all these bots.” And so then when the next beat dropped, and you had ChatGPT, people just turned around and were like, “Bring those guys back in.” And it was pretty wild.

I ended up giving briefings to a dozen central bank governors. We ended up briefing four-star generals in the Air Force and admirals in the Navy. One crazy story with the report that we did was — it was commissioned a month before ChatGPT. So the Eye of Sauron was not on this issue remotely. The US government was not thinking of AI as a massive political issue at the time. And so by a fluke of paperwork, they never bothered to insist that the report not be released to the public. They basically gave us carte blanche to do whatever we wanted with it.

So that happens. They’ve locked in that trajectory. They funded it, they’ve approved it, and now the project is off to the races. And then ChatGPT drops, and they’re like, “Oh, shit. This — who do we have working on this? This dinky little team?” And suddenly everything got politicized. I won’t mention the particular person, but the political-level appointee who was overseeing all this at the State Department was getting heat from the White House. It was a mess.

But then there was — you might remember the UK AI Safety Summit that was announced in 2023. We were meant to be on the ground in London. Already the trip was planned with a delegation from the State Department and all this stuff. And then the Biden administration goes, “We gotta send some people over to meet Sunak’s team and coordinate with the UK on this. And who do we got? Who can do it?” And literally none of the government was ready. No one spoke the language. No one had a technical background to understand the issues, except for our dinky little team, which was kind of a cooperative agreement between us and the State Department.

And so they were like, “All right. You guys go do it.” So you had these two Canadian citizens, no business brokering a conversation between the UK on the one hand and the US delegation on this big flagship issue, the AI Safety Summit. And so we ended up giving this big briefing in an old room at Whitehall, and the prime minister’s private secretary’s there. You’ve got representation at the most senior levels from the Ministry of Defence and innovation and all this stuff. It was weird. It was crazy.

And this stuff just kinda kept happening and escalating. And just because, I think, we’ve gone out of our way to be honest brokers in particular. We’ve never taken money from anybody. I would hope we’ve never compromised our morals at any point. We just sort of tried to do what we could so that we would have clean hands when the moment came.

That’s basically the story. At this point, it’s a lot of people who’ve seen our work over time and who trust our predictions, which is a really big piece. And then they rely on us sometimes to help connect to parts of the private sector that are really difficult to access — at the neo cloud layer, the infrastructure layer, the data center layer, and things like that. So we’ve sort of become this weird, partly networking body, but also trying to do forecasting and stuff like that.

Liron 00:31:28

I like the image of you guys talking to senior members of the US and UK government and they’re like, “Oh, so where do you source your research from?” You’re like, “Hello, Gwern.net?”

Jeremie 00:31:37

Yeah, we literally cite the scaling hypothesis in one of the reports. Yep.

Edouard 00:31:43

Yeah. So we literally had to fight a little bit for that. There were all kinds of little fights behind the scenes in that report, just about which words to use. It was controversial to say AGI at the time, as wild as that sounds today. It was like, “Ooh, I don’t know if we can say artificial general intelligence. It’s a little bit extreme.”

Liron 00:32:07

Well, it’s controversial again. You have to say ASI now.

Edouard 00:32:09

Oh, that’s right. How times change. Now anything that’s not ASI is — yeah. There was that. And then there were other little things, like, can you cite a tweet in a government report? But sometimes the only reliable source is a tweet, because it’s a tweet from Ilya Sutskever — he’s saying this thing, and there’s no other source for this thing, but he’s the reliable source for this thing, so you have to cite his tweet. And you’d get into these little arguments. There’s all kinds of little things that go into producing something like that. It was quite a surprise, but we got it out.

And to the State Department’s credit, there were a number of people there who were really, really AI pilled at a time when nobody was. Some very smart people who were like, “Yes, I believe. Let’s make this happen.” So that was a very cool experience.

How Gladstone AI Pays the Bills

Liron 00:33:01

Nice. Okay, so your current organization, Gladstone AI — you mentioned you make these reports, and we’re gonna talk about your latest report, and also you mentioned you’re selling to the armed forces. So what’s the business model? Is it nonprofit?

Edouard 00:33:14

No, we do sell to the US government. We sell to the Department of War, and it’s basically AI back office automations for various components of particularly the Air Force and some of their test community and some of their other stuff. It’s just AI automations for the Air Force. It’s an interesting business. If this were 2018 or something, I’d be like, “This is actually a really cool business.” It allows them to do so much more stuff than they previously could do. But given RSI might be around the corner, it’s — well, it pays the bills and it’s good.

Liron 00:33:53

Got it. So you still do have this business that’s more like, okay, it’s not the ideal way to spend your time if you’re just 100% trying to mitigate the singularity, but it pays the bills. Which by the way, I’m in the same situation. I still have my Y Combinator company that helps pay my bills. That’s why Doom Debates donations can go 100% into production — doomdebates.com/donate. So I’m on the same page. But that’s interesting. So the customers of your back office automation software, are they the same as the ones that you’re giving the reports to, or is it just different sections of the business?

Edouard 00:34:24

No, there is very much a separation between those things. We have a business that sells to the US government, and then we have our interfaces with various other elements of the government with respect to some of the intelligence stuff and the other stuff that we integrate in our reports. And it’s actually not that hard to do that because the US government is so gigantic that parts of it don’t talk to each other by default. You don’t even need to make a special effort. The left tentacle doesn’t know what the right tentacle’s doing.

The Trump–Xi Phone Call

Liron 00:35:00

Okay, so let’s talk about the US-China treaty, right? Because I feel like this is very salient on your minds right now because you’re like, okay, when treaty? It’s gonna be basically warning shot, public sentiment, public pressure, overwhelming grassroots support, overwhelming congressional support, Trump-Xi treaty, right? That’s basically your mainline scenario, correct?

Jeremie 00:35:19

I might modify that just a little bit. Maybe it’s worth sketching out the future as we see it from here, just in terms of what the world looks like if you take scaling seriously. The same little party trick that we’ve all been using over the last six years to basically build our careers on — essentially just continually taking scaling seriously every time somebody Gary Marcuses an argument out and says, “Hey, there’s this strange, magical, wonderful reason why scaling is going to stall” — saying, “Hey, no, let’s just assume it keeps going.”

If you keep doing that from here, we’re already obviously at post-Hugging Face and post-Mythos and, you know, we’ll get Mythos for bio. We’ll get robotics applications surely. But at some point, some rogue AI incident we expect is going to happen that’s actually gonna have a death toll, and damage done on the order of hundreds of millions, if not billions or more dollars. And there’s going to come a point where it becomes politically untenable to keep letting it rip in the way that we are, this idea of labs self-policing.

On the backside of that, we expect Trump to actually have a phone call or a meeting directly with Xi. We’ve talked to all the folks at the State Department who would normally interface with their Chinese counterparts and kind of traced out the trajectory of things. When you do that, it turns out that literally president-on-Xi dialogue is actually the only viable path here. So we’re essentially assuming that.

In that moment, you’re gonna need verification technology. The President of the United States is going to turn to Xi Jinping and say, “Hey, look, buddy, it’s untenable to us that you continue this build-out.” We’re in the world where verification technology suddenly becomes very important. For that initial phone call, we won’t have it. We’ll have a really crappy set of what are sometimes known as NTMs — National Technical Means — that the intelligence community already knows how to process and trust. So satellite imagery, thermals, some human intelligence, things like that. But that’s what’ll be on the table, we suspect, for that initial phone call.

But quickly, we’re gonna want to back our way into a much more durable kind of agreement, because you’re basically gating — when you have an agreement that’s that rough, that coarse-grained, and you’re just saying no, you cannot use that five-hundred-megawatt facility full stop, or something close to it, there’s trillions of dollars of economic value you’re leaving on the table. So you can imagine the raw economic forces just pushing in the direction of trying to unbottle this by creating verification technology you can actually trust.

The problem there is there is an irreducible amount of time that the intelligence community needs to assess any new verification technology. We’re just gonna be sitting there, sitting on our hands, basically waiting for the right people to get to know the right people to assess the technology to the point where they feel they can trust it to be able to actually then deploy it. And so the more we can do early on to get there, the better, but there are just certain things that take serial time. And that, we think, is a major source of crisis instability during that critical period that doesn’t necessarily map onto Project Warp Speed.

Obviously the vaccines took a certain amount of time to come out. But there are serial dependencies here that go beyond that. And at a moment of acute geopolitical crisis, the instability implications and the escalatory possibilities there start to become really pretty wild.

Liron 00:38:43

I love that you’re thinking ahead a couple steps here. I’ve never been naturally a very strategic thinker. I don’t think that many steps out, unfortunately. And my only saving grace is that sometimes thinking in terms of simple concepts happens to turn out to be powerful when I’m like, “Oh, AI is going to be a million times bigger.” Okay, that’s useful. That can lend itself to strategy.

But in terms of actually playing out the step-by-step, I love that you guys have thought past this idea of, oh, the US companies are gonna get together and collude to pace the frontier, and Sam Altman is gonna do better than just saying, “Hey, guys, here’s a two-week slowdown while we get capacity up for this model before we turn on capacity for the next model.” There’s gonna be a big warning shot. It’s gonna be like Hugging Face times fifty. And then finally, it’s gonna be Trump and Xi, and that’s gonna be the real plan, right? So you guys have already skipped a couple steps.

Pacing Isn’t Pausing

Jeremie 00:39:29

Yeah.

Edouard 00:39:29

Well, one of the things that’s going on in part is these tech companies, these AI frontier labs — they are tech companies, and that means that their DNA is move as fast as possible and ship, ship, ship. It’s actually quite hard to get a tech company that is in the maximal vertical growth phase in revenue to hit the brakes and slow down because there are — it’s the opposite of government. There are just so many institutional forces pushing towards, “Let’s get this out.” And so what that means is that inside these companies, there’s a bunch of people where the natural force is pushing to ship, even with this pacing. But there are individual humans in there, in OpenAI, in Anthropic, who are the ones responsible for, “Well, let’s hold off on this next model to ship.” So there actually is very much a tension and a push-pull inside of these companies right now.

Jeremie 00:40:23

I think people underestimate the degree to which there’s a very small number of people who have to keep doing the right thing in order for the safety argument to win with respect to any given release. Whereas the opposite is true on the capability scaling side. You can have people who go, “Uh, I don’t know.” But institutionally, what wins through is just the massive momentum and obviously the incentives.

Liron 00:40:47

I see what you’re saying. So by default, the assumption is, “Yep, we have a five-year roadmap to keep scaling and get these data centers online and do the next model and make more money and impress Wall Street.” That’s kind of the default, and you have to make a really strong argument why to stop the freight train, correct?

Edouard 00:41:04

That’s exactly right. And these companies are also thinking about IPO-ing. There’s all these considerations. And the other thing is, pacing is not pausing, right? It’s a continuation that’s at least intended or said to be intended to be — well, let’s release the next big thing once our safety and security rises up to scratch.

Liron 00:41:25

Yeah, Usain Bolt has a pacer. He’s pacing for a three-minute mile.

Edouard 00:41:28

Yeah, no, exactly. That’s right. And the reality is, especially as these capabilities keep improving, you cannot actually tell past a certain point — is my safety and security adequate to this new leveled-up capability that we’re seeing and that will be, if it’s not already, superhuman in the ways that matter?

“We’re gonna get our cyber up to scratch.” Great. Against the entity that is literally the most cyber-capable entity that has ever existed on Earth, which is the model that you have just trained to be really, really good. You’re quite certain that you’ve done that, right? And of course you can’t be certain that you’ve done that. And the labs have shown time after time that they are not successfully doing that, at least so far in ways that we can see and perceive in the outside world. And we have these research groups looking around and being like, “Oh look, it looks like hundreds of thousands of agents have hacked various governments’ websites without really being noticed by the labs previously.”

But this is the situation you end up in, and at a certain point, you’re just gonna get an incident that has a big enough blast radius that it causes the administration and decision-makers to change their policy.

Defining AI Chernobyl

Jeremie 00:42:45

So the key is, what we’re about to describe would involve effectively foreclosing trillions of dollars worth of economic productivity. And I understand someone saying that’s never gonna happen. I would just — so we’re saying this will happen in the aftermath of what we’re calling an AI Chernobyl event. If whatever Chernobyl event you’re imagining does not get you there, I would just invite you to ten-X it and then replay the scenario until you get there.

There is a world where this requires literally the president to fear for his or her life and limb. This is a completely viable version of the scenario. And so it could be, yes, the political process you just described — the polity getting freaked out, the Congress getting freaked out, and so on. Or it could just rise to the top, and it’s, ninety-three million people lose power for a month and there’s two million deaths, and the president is like, “Well, when me?”

There’s a version of the story that looks like that. Wherever you need to calibrate that to make yourself hit the “I believe” button is where we’re drawing the line. So this might sound like a cop-out, but we’re defining AI Chernobyl with respect to the response of the government rather than with respect to any particular death toll or whatever. We just find that impossible and in some ways kind of useless to predict.

Verifying China’s AI Slowdown

Jeremie 00:44:01

And so yes, you have this moment of crisis. You have whatever death tolls or damage has been done. And then of course you can’t just unilaterally pause AI development domestically. You must reach across the Pacific and make sure China stops.

You also really need to be able to ensure that China holds to their end of the bargain. And today, we do not have the verification technology that allows us to confidently do that. We cannot look at a data center and be like, “That workload, totally fine. It’s training a model that’s passed these evals, it’s being audited,” and whatever. We literally do not know how to do that.

There are promising companies, verification tech companies that are coming up right now that we really need to push along, and I desperately hope that they’re given every opportunity to succeed. By the way, this is one of the gripes that I personally have with David Sacks when he goes out and says, “Oh, how would we even enforce an agreement like this? This is all stupid.” Yes, it is unenforceable today, but when we write off these possibilities a priori, we foreclose on the single most important option we have short of kinetic warfare to ensure a kind of peaceful resolution to this.

So at the moment of crisis, during this call, we are not going to have these exquisite verification technologies. The quickest ones are six to twelve months down the line. And so what we will have is a stack of National Technical Means, NTMs, that our intelligence community is used to digesting, used to using. Those are the tools that we’ll be able to use.

They’ll be very coarse-grained, and the kinds of statements they’ll be able to verify are not “this training run is running a model of this description that’s passed these evals.” Rather, it’s just — is the data center even on? Is it training? Is it inferencing something? Is it dissipating the kind of heat we’d expect?

There’s gonna be a ridiculous, disgusting economic incentive to push in that direction because we’re gating trillions of dollars of economic value here. So the kinds of things that would conventionally prevent you from having those technologies develop, I don’t think are gonna be there at all.

I do think that there are certain irreducibly serial time things, like research and also validation steps. The validation piece is key. Nobody’s really talking about that, but unless the intelligence community can actually vet and trust these methods, and unless China can do the same, there’s no there there. We literally cannot make progress unless we have that done, which is part of the reason why right now we’re expending every effort we can to connect the companies working on these verification technologies with elements of the intelligence community capable of assessing them so that we get there ahead of need.

But yeah, so we expect that to be the situation. We expect that deal, because there’s no trust, to be enforced through threat of force. And that threat of force piece is something that we think deserves a lot more attention. There are not, we don’t think, the options on the table there need to be for, in particular the US, to impose consequence on China for reneging on these sorts of agreements. And that’s probably the top priority thing to fix if anything was.

Espionage and Lab Security

Liron 00:47:10

So in terms of options on the table, when we decide that we want to start coordinating on a pause — this phone call, “Oh crap, we should’ve done this earlier, but here we are, we just have these crude tools” — I was talking on the show a few weeks ago with Adam Khoja and Richard Ren from the Center for AI Safety, and they were bringing up that we could just sacrifice privacy. We could just be, “Okay, yeah, a bunch of your monitors go into your data center,” and you start spying. It’s basically you condone spying. Let’s just both allow each other to spy. Let’s sacrifice this secrecy level, and then we can actually do more because we’ve got this visibility and we can coordinate better. What do you think about that?

Jeremie 00:47:47

I think there’s a whole bunch of problems. First of all, when you spend time talking to folks who do offensive operations, who understand the placement and access game, the idea of putting physical devices that are your adversary’s in your data center is viewed as a non-starter in a lot of ways. From a sabotage standpoint, from an espionage standpoint, from certain kinds of unsanctioned espionage — you’d want to be able to know exactly what’s on those devices in order to be able to trust them, because there’s gonna be a bound on what you want to allow that device to be able to do.

At a minimum, you’re not gonna want it to be able to gain some kind of access to networks it’s not supposed to be on or have physical effects in your facility, up to and including something more interesting than placing explosives. But depending on what they have in mind specifically, at that level of abstraction, I’d be pretty skeptical that you would get any kind of buy-in there.

There is something to be said, though. One thing to keep in mind: the Chinese already enjoy exquisite access to our entire stack, soup to nuts. The researchers at frontier labs — you talk to folks, I’m sure you’ve done this — what fraction of researchers in your team have access to the most exquisite algorithmic secrets in your lab? And the answer that typically comes back to us is somewhere north of — well, double digits for sure, often north of 50%.

Edouard 00:49:18

This is for folks of Chinese origin or something like that, right?

Jeremie 00:49:24

Well, yeah, the specific case that I was thinking of, Ed, was actually scoped to Chinese nationals, yes. But people with explicit ties to China. And it’s important to mention, this isn’t some “China origin bad” story. It’s literally just about the mechanics of how the Chinese state exercises or puts pressure on individuals abroad.

There’s a state coercion apparatus. There’s a story that a guy from one of the agencies told us about — there was a power outage up in Oakland that affected Berkeley. This was back in COVID times. And all the Chinese students in their dorm were freaking out because they had an obligation to do a time-based check-in with their handlers in Beijing.

And this is, I don’t think, something that is fully appreciated by most people. We don’t want to appreciate it because it sounds terrible. It is. The biggest victims of this are those Chinese students themselves. But if you don’t report what you’re supposed to report, maybe mom’s insulin medication doesn’t show up on time, maybe your brother can’t open that business or get travel authorization outside the country. The amount of pressure and level of precision with which it can be exerted on people is wild when it comes to the Chinese apparatus, and they’ve got these folks everywhere.

And not just in the labs, by the way. The neo clouds, the hyperscalers, the data center builders — every layer of the stack. You look at some of these companies that are building the data centers, they’re ex-crypto mining companies, half of them, with ties to Russian and Chinese oligarchs. You can do basic vetting on them and turn this stuff up.

So our stack at the level of the bones is penetrated in a way that we simply do not reciprocally have. We don’t have the same visibility in China that they have with respect to our infrastructure, which is a critical thing we need to fix. But it also means that when it comes to monitoring and verification, we have an asymmetry that we really have to overcome in some way.

Edouard 00:51:17

People often don’t have an intuition for just how much effort, especially the top-tier adversaries like Russia and China, will exert just to get their hands on even what you might imagine is trivial information. So again, these are just regular students at Berkeley. They’re not doing — they’re not working on nuclear secrets. They’re not building top-tier AI models. They’re just average people in their dorms in Berkeley, and yet this coercive machine is reaching out and touching them in this fine-grained way.

This kind of thing is actually quite broad-based. There’s an interesting story. The Russian military intelligence service, the GRU, back in the 1980s before the Soviet Union collapsed, they used to boast to themselves internally — this was the story they would tell themselves — that there was not any conference that was held anywhere in the world that didn’t have GRU representation at it somewhere in some capacity. So you could have a ceramic cat convention in Nowheresville, Arkansas, and the Soviet GRU was there, baby, and they were asking you about what kind of ceramic cats you liked or whatever.

The amount of effort that a top-tier nation state who takes it seriously will exert to get their hands and fingers in absolutely everything is mind-boggling. And one of the things the United States has kind of dropped since the end of the Cold War is a lot of the skill sets and the capabilities that we used to have when we were ducking and weaving around Soviet spies in the ‘80s have been allowed to atrophy. Because cyber alone is so much cheaper and more convenient. It’s so much more convenient to just do cyber collection and cyber sabotage from the comfort of your NSA headquarters than it is to drop through the ventilation shaft of a building and listen in.

Not that we don’t still do that, but it’s much, much less done, and the skill sets for other kinds of collection and offensive activities have really atrophied ever since we’ve convinced ourselves that we won forever and history ended. But of course, our adversaries didn’t see it that way, and they’ve been building and nurturing their own capabilities this whole time.

Liron 00:53:45

Okay. So basically in a nutshell, you think China is doing a great job spying on us in a way that would be hard to remove. We’ll talk about that in a sec. And you think that the US has just been really derelict — we just don’t have that many spies in Chinese companies. And I guess maybe the number one reason is because China’s hardcore about not letting Chinese companies employ US nationals. You think that’s the major factor?

Offensive Operations and Deterrence

Jeremie 00:54:10

Part of it is that they’re an ethno state. That much is definitely at play. Another part of it, though — the spycraft piece does miss a really important dimension to this, which is the sub-threshold warfare side of things.

So at any given time, countries are constantly kicking each other under the table, and that kicking under the table plays a crucial stabilizing role in the relationship dynamics between those countries. In particular, think of the United States being attacked by, say, the Russians. When the Russians go after a target, they are as often as not doing it to prove to themselves that they have the ability to reach out and touch that target, or targets that are close proxies for it, in the United States in a time of crisis.

Anything — imagine an optimizer that’s not been subject to optimization pressure along a given direction. It’ll be really jagged there, and it’ll probably fail when you try to get it to do the thing live. The same thing is true of national security capabilities and offensive capabilities. If you don’t exercise them, they do not exist.

And so the Russians and Chinese know this. They’re constantly conducting operations on US soil, on Western soil more broadly, with the sole purpose of ensuring, proving to themselves that they can carry out these operations when needed, and also in some cases to send the message that they can carry out these operations. Again, this is a stabilizing thing. They want you to know, “Hey, there’s consequence on the table here. Look at us reach out and touch you.”

If you can do that reciprocally, you’re showing the ability to impose consequence for, among other things, defections on international agreements related to AI slowdown. If you don’t do that because, for example, you’re concerned that any offensive operation you might authorize could be escalatory, and you immediately tell yourself the story that this will jump straight to nuclear warfare, then what you are doing is foreclosing the opportunity to test, to reach out and touch those key targets that will teach you about how to do the thing live when the time comes. You’re basically ending up with a bunch of exquisite capabilities that sit on shelves collecting dust, and that are so fragile when you actually need to deploy them that they just don’t work.

So there’s this really important role to be played by these kinds of activities. They help countries get a feel for where each other is strong and weak. So many conflicts start because one side is able to convince itself that it would kick the ass of the other side because it has incomplete information. This is a kind of information sharing function, as weird as it sounds, that keeps people a little bit equilibrated and helps build norms and understand what is — what kind of activity trades off against another. If they cut an undersea cable, do we blow up one of their factories? How does that work? What’s non-escalatory there?

That’s sort of the love taps between countries that can get very violent, but they’re actually really important. And when we don’t exercise that muscle and we don’t authorize physical placement and access operations, we leave ourselves in a position where the adversary can do it to us, but we can’t do it to them. That’s a lot of what we see going on right now as the landscape takes shape. We’re really concerned about America’s ability to impose consequence if China says, A, no, sorry, we’re not going to agree in the first place to slow down with you, or B, we’re going to agree to your face and then do the thing that we have historically done basically every time, and then go ahead and try to do an illicit training run. We need the ability to impose consequence. So verification is one side, but then the actual imposing of consequence with offensive options is super essential.

The US–China AI Lead

Liron 00:57:47

Okay, you guys have this quote in your report from 2025. You say, “Until we’ve secured the labs, there’s no lead for us to lose.” Because the US, we think of ourselves as being ahead of China on the latest frontier models. But by your logic, because of all the spying, don’t you think they’ve already exfiltrated all the weights? And if they’ve done that, can’t you reason farther and say, “Okay, so they’re running the weights”? They just have their own copy of Astra or whatever.

Jeremie 00:58:12

I think that’s a reasonable assumption.

Edouard 00:58:13

Yeah. That’s probably correct, yeah.

Jeremie 00:58:16

Yeah. There’s an important question here as to — I guess we won’t go too far into why we think this, but we are very confident that weight exfiltration has actually occurred, at least in the context of certain models which were frontier at the time and up to fairly recently. Recently enough to be relevant or a going concern in this respect.

Liron 00:58:39

I mean, I know that if they’re not doing that, I’ve also heard that — which sounds to make sense — they’re spending big effort distilling models. So one way or the other, they’re just playing dirty to try to get to the frontier.

Edouard 00:58:50

Yeah. Whenever you’re in second place, you always drop some stuff to run faster. It’s the same way that you see all the neo labs start out being, “Oh, we’re releasing open source models because we believe in openness.” And then when they start to catch up, they close off everything. There’s just various strategies you do when you’re in second place, and then there’s a far more expanded set of strategies you can do when you’re in second place and also you have the resources of a major nation state to shield you from international consequence or legal reprisals, and also the ability of the national security state to go out and get a bunch of industrial secrets that you may want.

One of China’s relative weaknesses currently is that they are compute starved relative to the United States. They have just fewer flops than we have available nationally across the board, and they’re looking for ways of making up that advantage. One of the reasons why that’s the case, in part, is that they have such a bigger consumer market than the United States does. They just have so much more demand for these models that their domestic AI companies have to serve more inference and trade that off against training.

But no, they absolutely do have very sophisticated distillation setups. And that is a potential national security opportunity for us as well. If they’re distilling from our models, well, shouldn’t we be giving them some stuff that will make their models behave in certain interesting ways? So there are opportunities here as well as risks and threats.

Liron 01:00:27

Interesting. Another question about what the nation states are doing. I read this book last year, science fiction by the MIRI researcher Max Harms. He came on the show to talk about it. It’s called Red Heart. You guys know that book?

Jeremie 01:00:39

No, I haven’t.

Edouard 01:00:40

I’ve heard of it. Haven’t read it.

Liron 01:00:41

Yeah, you might like it. So the whole premise of the book is that around a year ago now — so this is slightly in the past — China takes it seriously that the AI race is a Manhattan Project level thing, and it’s winner takes all, and they have to go all out. So they basically just use government resources. They’re, “All right, we’re gonna make the biggest training cluster ever, 10X bigger than the competition. We’re gonna get to the boom, we’re gonna get to RSI first.” So my question for you is, do you think that there’s any nation state, China or anybody else, where that’s currently their strategy secretly?

Jeremie 01:01:13

One thing with China — if they ended up doing that, there would be some tells. There would be actual indicators and warnings. In particular, you would look at SMIC, what fraction of their wafers are going to produce AI chips versus Huawei phones or whatever. And you would see those ratios flip pretty violently if they were actually going for cloud matrix maxing.

It depends what you mean by all in, because obviously there’s all in subject to the constraint that you’re not gonna be detected, and almost by definition, if they’re doing that right, there’s no way for us to be sure. But certainly the all in all in approach would throw off signals that we should be able to detect.

I think the Chinese right now are pursuing more or less a strategy that reflects their belief and understanding that they are in second place. A lot of the things Ed describes, the distillation campaign, is structurally advantageous only if you’re in second place, and it means that you build up an entire cottage industry that is baking in the assumption of second place.

A lot of the Chinese labs are obviously putting out legitimate models at a scale that is genuinely concerning, but I don’t see — and the economic argument too. The economics are so unfavorable if you want to just purely pump in government dollars to get things to where they need to go. We’re already talking about trillion dollar capital outlays for next year. It’s kind of untenable.

However, it is also true that in purchasing power parity terms, as of last year, China just dumped in a Manhattan Project or an Apollo moon landing worth of funding — $250 billion committed to their AI industry broadly. So depending on how you think of it, it’s almost an interpretational issue as to whether they’ve done it or not.

Edouard 01:03:08

One of the concerns is, when you adjust for the fact that Chinese data center infrastructure is domestically cheaper on a currency-adjusted basis than the equivalent infrastructure in the United States, they are actually projected to spend the same as us in the coming year. So they have now ramped up their spend, their effective spend — not dollar for yuan or whatever it is, but infrastructure for infrastructure, gigawatt for gigawatt. They are now matching us in the infrastructure they are rolling out.

Jeremie 01:03:44

But that’s private sector rather than public sector spend.

Edouard 01:03:45

Notionally private sector, that’s right. But there’s a lot of government subsidies going on as well that get injected into that number. So as with everything in China that’s considered important to this level, it’s whole of government, civil military fusion type stuff going on.

But then the other aspect of this is that the Chinese — this actually goes back to your point, Liron, that there’s some stabilizing function that comes with me being able to see what you’re doing and you being able to see what we’re doing. So we arguably don’t have as good a vision into what they’re up to as they have into what we’re up to. But they have quite fine-grained vision into what our own frontier labs are doing and what the latest that’s coming out is.

And we’ve seen examples — it’s publicly reported that there are examples of Chinese software exploits pre-positioning in various points in US infrastructure where they can turn off our grid if they so choose. They could choose to turn off our grid in various points because they’ve pre-positioned software exploits and implants into a bunch of industrial components that they’re shipping to us.

So possibly, I’m not sure about this, but you can imagine part of the view from over there is, “Well, we’re just gonna keep a close eye on what OpenAI and Anthropic are doing, and if what they’re doing starts to look actually genuinely threatening, we have our finger on the button in some respects, and we have some confidence that we can actually shut down or degrade their infrastructure or their training runs or their attempts.” This is a possibility.

Why a Treaty Won’t Happen

Liron 01:05:27

Okay, yeah, so I want to make sure I hit all the points, including your best proposed solution. One of the points you guys make is that you don’t think a treaty is a plausible solution, correct?

Jeremie 01:05:38

Yeah, this is a pretty narrow claim. I just want to be clear about this. There is a lot of talk about the T word, and we mean that as distinct from broader notions of US-China cooperation or, say, executive agreements between the countries, which is where we think things go. They get you basically everything you’d want from a treaty, more or less, except it’s not called a treaty.

The reason a treaty is a non-starter, and it really is, is that it needs to be ratified in the Senate by a two-thirds vote. It’s got to pass through a whole bunch of hurdles diplomatically that make it take years and years and years, and we haven’t done a treaty since New START 16 years ago, which took years to set up.

Liron 01:06:15

So I’m a little confused, though. In this scenario where people are quite freaked out — think Hugging Face times 50, the internet going down, people personally feeling the pain, the president fearing for their lives — you don’t think we can get two-thirds of the Senate?

Jeremie 01:06:27

Oh, I just think that there’s no time to get two-thirds of the Senate. I think you literally need to have Trump get on — I’m not saying there will never ever be a treaty. All we’re saying is the tool that gets you to stability through this moment of crisis is not and cannot be a treaty for a whole bunch of procedural stupid reasons. It wouldn’t be the reflex of the US government. The reflex of the US government would be to say, “Let’s get on the horn with Xi. Let’s convey the concerns of the intelligence community about what they’re up to and our ability to assess what they’re doing and make all the right threats.” And that’s how you ultimately get it done.

You might ratify this two or five years down the line. But for that period that I think most people are thinking about — if we’re anchoring on a treaty, you’re sort of focusing on the champagne problem. Whereas I think the thing you ought to be focusing on is the moment of acute crisis and how you maintain crisis stability through that period. That really is a moment of executive action, just because the time horizons are way too short.

Edouard 01:07:40

And the other reason — there are these domestic procedural reasons, but also just the fact of how treaty negotiations function with Russia and China, with adversaries, and just the immense difficulties of making the standard process work in such a compressed period of time.

Red Lines and Enforcement

Liron 01:08:01

So the upshot of your paper, in terms of what we should focus on now — if I understand correctly, it’s counterintuitive because you’re saying, first of all, “Make sure not to slow us down until China slows down.” You don’t want to show weakness. So some of the pacing the frontier talk without specifically invoking China might actually be the wrong way to go. And actually, your recommendation, on the contrary, is focusing on offensive capabilities to strike at China’s infrastructure just so that they know that when we have this handshake agreement with Xi, it’s, “That’s right, we’re watching you. We’re prepared to enforce this.” You think that’s the highest leverage thing we could be doing right now?

Jeremie 01:08:37

So the offensive piece is as much to signal to them, partly to signal to them, but also to actually build the capability ourselves so that we can impose consequence if they do try to go off book. That’s kind of the key piece there.

In terms of the slowdown piece, at least in the story that we tell ourselves about how this unfolds, you kind of get that for free in a sense, where something politically that makes the continued status quo politically unpalatable, and even just unpalatable from a human level for the president himself personally, occurs, and then the president’s, “All right, we gotta stop this. Obviously, we’re stopping domestically, and then we have to stop China as well.”

In that sense, we’re agnostic as to what comes before. Part of the goal of having good posture in terms of doctrine and clearly communicated to China is that you’re not dependent on the more typical diplomatic back and forth where people are posturing this and that. You just say, “We have a red line. That’s the end of it.” You don’t even have to believe us that this is a real threat. You can think we’re crazy.

This could be the equivalent of us calling you and saying, “So help us God, everyone in China needs to be wearing a blue hat as of two weeks from now, or we’re gonna freak out.” If it comes with a genuine threat of force, a credible threat of force backed by willingness and capability, it can be made to happen. It’s much, much better and more likely to be adhered to if it comes with a shared threat model, if the Chinese actually buy into the threat, which is why we recommend strongly that America communicate its belief in this threat. But if push comes to shove, the goal is to have a solution that’s robust even to that, at least in the near term, while you do some notional trust-building measures such as they are at that stage.

Liron 01:10:36

So in terms of game plan right now to be prepared to pace the frontier or pause AI together with China in the potentially near future: build up our offensive capabilities, communicate to them better about what’s the threat, more conferences with them — what other major bullet points should we keep in mind?

Jeremie 01:10:53

Verification technology. We need to viciously accelerate our AI compute verification tech stack. There’s a whole bunch of different categories of verification technology, from how you do location verification for chips — just making sure that chips are where they claim to be — to zero knowledge proofs to prove that you’re running the kind of system that you claim to be running, to all kinds of claims that you can assert about or attest to about the topology of your training network, your fabric, in your clusters.

We need the ability to make those claims and to understand those claims when they’re made to us. And right now, the big issue with those technologies is that the people developing them almost to a person have not been in touch with the US intelligence community to have their tech vetted or red-teamed. And when the time comes, it’s gonna take time to do that vetting.

So that’s what we see as one of the screaming priorities that a few tens of millions of dollars would basically solve, and that we really need to prioritize at this point.

Edouard 01:12:06

Fundamentally, what are the two halves of compliance? It’s verification and enforcement. Are they doing a bad thing? Then the other half is enforcement. They’re doing a bad thing, okay, so what? What are you gonna do about it? I’m doing a bad thing — what are you gonna do? Well, we need to be able to have an answer to that second question too.

Liron 01:12:26

Yeah, that makes sense. Going back to Eliezer Yudkowsky’s article in Time Magazine 2023, he got roasted for this by certain parties where he was saying, “Hey, the threat of enforcement needs to go up to and including airstrikes on data centers.” Do you think we should get some bombs ready in case some data centers go rogue?

Edouard 01:12:47

No, I mean, we have bombs ready. That’s kind of not the issue.

Jeremie 01:12:52

This is one way in which I think we do have a disagreement with Eliezer. Certain things don’t have to be said. There are ways of making a point that don’t necessarily involve that level of color. It’s also not necessary to reach straight for that tool.

When we were talking earlier about kicking under the table and sub-threshold warfare, this is the love language of countries, of adversary countries. I mean that sarcastically, but this is how a big part of country-to-country communication happens at that level. You don’t need to bomb things with conventional weapons. There’s such a thing as deniable attacks. In fact, the majority of offensive operations that you’ll want to execute are gonna be deniable. Was it us? Was it not us? Was it us in that way? Was it us to that extent? Was it a proxy?

All these things are meant to be sometimes stabilizing and reduce the level of overt kinetic involvement that you need to have quite significantly in ways that are responsible and just effective. So when we talk about the need for offensive placement and access, we’re talking about things that fall below the threshold of, “Why don’t we just see what this cruise missile can do?” And more towards, “Okay, if we think creatively, what kind of close access, tailored access operations can we authorize?”

Yes, cyber, unless and until that option is taken away by models being better at defense than offense, for example, which is a live concern, and especially asymmetrically bad for the US. There’s all these options that we need to be positioning for specifically because we expect, we fully expect that the appetite of the US government, the willingness of the US government to actually engage in kinetic warfare for this sort of thing is not gonna be there.

It’ll be greater for sure in the aftermath of an AI Chernobyl event, and maybe it will be there, but I don’t think that we want to bet 100% on us being willing to fire cruise missiles at each other because that actually is how you escalate to nuclear war. It’s not clear how — how do you know what’s on the cruise missile? How much are you leaning on the adversary’s collection capabilities and their level of confidence to make a call like that on a moment’s notice? This is really dangerous shit.

So what sub-threshold options can you put on the table that allow you to deal with a threat very convincingly, very definitively, but in a way that is as non-escalatory as possible? There’s a huge opportunity space there that’s right now just not being explored because by and large, the people who care about AI don’t understand the national security apparatus or options on the table, and the people who understand the national security options on the table are not AI pilled enough.

So this is part of just bringing these cultures together to go, “Okay, well, if what you’re seeing is true and the scaling laws hold, well, looks like we need to think about our placement and access. Looks like we need to think about our sub-threshold options.”

Liron 01:15:56

Okay, well, I just want to defend Eliezer Yudkowsky writing in that Time article because sure, you can debate whether it was tactful to come out and say what the end of the escalation ladder is. I personally, as a reader, found it helpful that he clarified what the end of the escalation ladder is. But I totally agree that realistically, even if a data center is going rogue, why do we have to go all the way up to airstrike? There’s so many love taps we can give on the way. So I think that’s where I come down on this.

Warning Shots and Extinction

Edouard 01:16:21

I think one aspect of this — because it’s Doom Debates, I wouldn’t necessarily always bring this out — but the scenario we’ve discussed is kind of the optimistic scenario, if you will. It is possible that whatever the event is that gets us this AI Chernobyl, it’s possible that the blast radius of that event is functionally total. So the stuff we’re discussing, offensive options and things like this, this is in the optimistic scenario where it’s a survivable event. I don’t know that we necessarily want to get into that though.

Liron 01:16:59

Yeah. Tell me what’s the worst case scenario or a medium case scenario.

Edouard 01:17:06

I mean, there’s enough stuff out there about how could AI kill everybody. The fundamental point is just the curve keeps climbing, and we know that whatever event is gonna cause this change of policy has to be above a certain blast radius, has to have above a certain level of impact.

And while I do think there’s a really good chance that that level of impact ends up being survivable — just because we’ve been super fortunate in how obvious this is, how much we’re getting beaten over the head, how much evidence we’re getting handed on a silver platter. We have agents hacking Hugging Face. We have agents hacking the Australian government. We have random researchers turning up tens of thousands of agent hacks all across the internet. Whoops. It’s just so, so obvious.

I think that with just a pinch more luck, we might be able to make it a little further down the curve and still make it to the other side as a civilization. But there is a real chance that the next thing is bigger than anything we can control or contain, and that will be unfortunate.

Jeremie 01:18:14

I do think here that the Hugging Face incident — there’s this failure mode I think people have sometimes where they want to desperately think about the Hugging Face incident and things like that as failures of cybersecurity. And that collides with just the reality of what we’re building here in a sense that no matter where you set the cyber bar, if OpenAI had 10X’d the amount of resources that they put behind cybersecurity and the hack hadn’t happened when it did, it would’ve happened just a little bit later with the kinds of agents that can overcome that cyber bar.

You’re literally just selecting at that point for more conniving, more cyber-capable agents that presumably maybe are better even at persisting. And so I think in a weird way, the fact that we’re in a breathless race to build superintelligence means that the moment that capabilities allow an agent to do something dangerous, it’s pretty likely to do it. And that strikes me as arguing in favor of sort of these intermediate catastrophes. That doesn’t mean that we magically get all the way to that sweet spot of political willingness but not nation-ending catastrophe. But it gives us a decent shot.

I do think that in terms of the kinds of things that could meet the mark, there’s a ton. Obviously, AI 2027 has a bunch of these. There’s this little game that people play where they’re, “Well, in order to truly end all of humanity, the models would have to have effects in the physical world or whatever.” And of course, this ignores the fact that we once said we would never give the models internet access. We gave them internet access. We once said that we wouldn’t have agents running continuously. We have agents running continuously. We said we wouldn’t make wet labs controlled by AI. We made the wet labs.

You can see all the market pressures conspiring to produce exactly this obvious outcome. We’re building the Optimus robots. China’s building them 100 times faster, but whatever. We’re building the Optimus robots that really turn true physical takeover into a cyber problem, and we know AI can solve those cyber problems.

Whatever your magical scenario is, whatever the special blocker that you want to kind of Gary Marcus in place to be, “This far and no further,” will eventually just melt to a combination of massive scaling and institutional stupidity that we have just continued to observe over the last six years. I see no reason to think that that won’t just persist in the clown show that we’ve been on.

I think there’s basically an anything-goes, pan-catastrophic bazaar that you can choose from. But I am kind of optimistic that on the way there, again, we get these intermediate freak-outs that make it untenable. I just hope that we’ll have the capabilities to do that pivotal act, if you will, in that moment — that calls for offensive capabilities and it calls for verification and collection.

What’s Your P(Doom)?™

Liron 01:21:26

Yep. That’s a pretty good way to wrap, but I can’t let you guys go without the big question of Doom Debates. You ready for this?

Jeremie 01:21:34

I’ll try. Hang on. Let me shift uncomfortably in my seat.

[P(Doom) jingle plays at 01:21:37: “What’s your P(Doom)?”]

Liron 01:21:43

All right. Okay. We’ll do one at a time. Edouard Harris, what’s your P(Doom)?

Edouard 01:21:52

I like the Jan Leike cop-out, where he’s, “Well, it’s between 10 and 90%.” And it’s a good range because it’s high enough that we absolutely need to be prioritizing this above almost everything else, but it’s low enough that it’s not hopeless. So basically, I think that’s roughly the point where we’re at. This should be our top priority, but I think it is something we can solve.

Liron 01:22:21

Yeah, 10 to 90% is reasonable. All right, Jeremie?

Jeremie 01:22:24

That’s classified. No. So my — I’ll give you an annoying answer, and then I’ll try to actually answer your question. I will say that I think it’s starting to matter between 10 and 90%. And the reason I’m saying that is, as we contemplate scenarios like the phone call, the Trump-Xi phone call, we actually do have to weigh what is the probability of escalation to nuclear war with our adversaries.

Edouard 01:22:57

Good point. Yeah. No, you’re right. We’re in a new regime.

Jeremie 01:23:01

Yeah. I think — it’s sort of unfair of me to say because Ed and I have agreed on this whole “10 to 90% doesn’t really matter” thing for a long time. But now that we can kind of see the shape of the end game here, there are going to be conversations where it’ll matter how we trade off nuclear risk or other kinds of escalatory risk with the actual loss of control risk or weaponization risk from AI, and those will become more and more inseparable.

So I think it does matter. I also — P(Doom) is tough because giving a number implies — part of me wants to say there’s the agentic version of this and there’s the non-agentic version of this. If we just in a vacuum say things proceed as they appear to be proceeding, what’s your P? I’m pretty goddamn pessimistic, and some combination of weaponization versus loss of control — I don’t know, I might be sitting at 60, 70%, something like that.

By the way, it’s an open secret that a lot of the people in the frontier labs will tell you 10% or more when what they really mean is 70%. And I think that’s its own problem.

But agentically, we actually can do stuff. It will have to surprise ourselves with the level of agency we demonstrate, but I think we absolutely can do it. We’ve done it before in cases like COVID. And I weirdly — and this sounds like it should be priced in, I don’t know how to price this in — I expect us to do something super agentic. I hope it’s not something agentic and really, really stupid.

PauseAI and Movement Politics

Liron 01:24:38

Got it. Last question I want to ask you guys is, PauseAI US — I’m a volunteer for that organization, also PauseAI Global, I’m part of that as well. Do you think that those movements are net positive or negative?

Jeremie 01:24:56

Ed, do you have a take on this? I need a second to think about this.

Edouard 01:25:00

It’s very — so there was always gonna be a focus point for such things, I think. I can’t confidently answer the question. I’m not actually sure.

Jeremie 01:25:23

One thing that I found with PauseAI — I myself have run into this confusion. There are a whole bunch of wacko incidents that you hear about, and then people will often incorrectly associate whichever particular wacko perpetrated the thing with PauseAI, and then the institution gets tarred with that brush unfairly.

But the institution gets tarred with that brush. And at least in Washington circles, if you show up with PauseAI, one of the problems is it does presuppose a solution. And so it makes it a lot harder to walk into a room and be, “Hey, so we’re looking at this carte blanche, tabula rasa, and we’re saying, what’s the solution?” Instead, it sort of wraps the identity in the solution and says, “I am a PauseAI person.” And that seems like it’s the case independent of what happens technologically.

I think there’s a similar thing going on with a lot of alignment research actually, where people aren’t necessarily thinking about how destabilizing alignment might be. If we reach an agreement with China that’s in any way predicated on China sharing the loss of control concern with us, if we then start to make progress on alignment and AI control, that starts to make either side wonder, “Oh, gee, the Americans seem to think that they’ve made an advance that lowers their P(Doom) from 90% to maybe 20%. Do we assess, based on that, they’re now gonna move ahead? Are they gonna try and make a break for it?”

This is potentially deeply destabilizing in a way that I think a lot of people haven’t necessarily priced in. So alignment research — if you made that your whole identity, suddenly that becomes — what could have been a more obvious public good than doing research in alignment five years ago? It may still be a good. I truly don’t know, but we may enter a new regime in which it’s actually strongly destabilizing.

And so I wonder the same about the PauseAI thing. In general, Mark Twain style, I wouldn’t belong to any group that would have me as a member. I’m just allergic to labels for that reason, but part of it is that I do find myself, my ego gets too attached to certain things. It’s entirely likely and plausible and more than likely that that’s not the case for you. I think everybody’s different.

But that’s my way of thinking about it. It’s why we don’t go to EA Global or any of the big rationalist gatherings. It’s sort of trying to keep a little distance between our identities and our solutions. We fail at it all the time. We just find other ways to fail, I guess, is the answer.

Liron 01:28:13

All right. So you’re conflicted about joining the organization because of the organization and identity aspects. But in terms of object level — this idea that, hey, P(Doom) is high and it would be better for humanity to go slower on AI if we could coordinate — you’re generally aligned with that idea?

Jeremie 01:28:32

Yeah, I think it’d be kind of wild not to think that at this point.

Liron 01:28:38

Nice. All right. Sounds good. Well, I claim PauseAI is the right organization for people with that view, but that’s cool if you guys — I mean, Gladstone AI, I support that organization as well, so that’s good enough for me.

Edouard 01:28:50

Yeah. We’re all trying from different directions. It’s important to try many different solutions.

Jeremie 01:28:57

Yeah. There’s also different groups that these things appeal to as well. PauseAI might be a tougher sell in DC, and China hawkishness might be a tougher sell in Silicon Valley or whatever. But you’re obviously doing some combination of both, so it obviously can be done.

Wrap-Up

Liron 01:29:15

Nice. All right. Fascinating, guys. You’re coming at it from a fresh perspective from Canada and your own organization and national security. I’m glad you guys are in the discourse. Jeremie and Ed Harris, thanks so much for coming on Doom Debates.

Jeremie 01:29:29

Thanks so much, Liron.

Edouard 01:29:30

Thanks for having us.

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