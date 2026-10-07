Sarah Hastings-Woodhouse is an AI safety writer and researcher who went down the AI doom rabbit hole in 2023 and never came back up. After a year as digital communications officer at the UK AI Security Institute (AISI), she’s gone independent to speak her mind unfiltered.

Read Sarah’s Substack:

Join PauseAI UK’s March Against AI Extinction in London on November 21: https://luma.com/pauseai-nov26

Watch on YouTube

Timestamps

00:00:00 — Cold Open

00:00:41 — Introducing Sarah Hastings-Woodhouse

00:02:06 — How a Humanities Grad Got AGI-Pilled

00:08:40 — Whose Timelines Do You Trust?

00:11:32 — Joining the UK AI Security Institute

00:15:47 — What AISI Actually Does

00:19:23 — Verifying Anthropic’s Mythos Claims

00:21:59 — Leaving Government to Speak Freely

00:23:22 — What’s Your P(Doom)?™

00:25:37 — Yudkowsky, EA, and Keeping Your Identity Small

00:32:08 — Is Anthropic Doing Enough to Call for a Slowdown?

00:35:56 — Can You Do AI Safety from Second Place?

00:39:20 — Hugging Face and the Vibe Shift

00:44:02 — Is Everything Weird Yet?

00:48:27 — Prevent Recursive Self-Improvement, Don’t Ban It

00:52:28 — Build the Speed Dial, Not the Pause Button

00:56:54 — Was Calling for a Pause in 2023 a Mistake?

01:01:22 — Turning Up the Fear Dial

01:04:23 — Donation Drive

01:05:11 — PauseAI UK’s March Against AI Extinction

Links

SARAH HASTINGS-WOODHOUSE

Sarah’s Substack

Sarah on X (@littIeramblings)

Consistently Candid — Sarah’s podcast

“What is recursive self-improvement and what would it mean to ban it?” — Sarah’s RSI post (Oct 1, 2026)

“Is everything weird yet?” (Aug 30, 2026)

“What the hell just happened?” — on AI safety’s viral moment (Sep 18, 2026)

“We have been warned” — the Hugging Face hack as a warning shot (Jul 27, 2026)

“The pause-shaped hole in ‘Policy on the AI Exponential’” — is Anthropic doing enough to call for a slowdown? (Jun 19, 2026)

Sarah’s 2023 thread on stumbling into the world of AI doom (“I’m angry because I love the world”)

“The other night I successfully AGI-pilled a man on a first date”

“Welcome, and also I’m sorry” — Sarah’s note to AI safety newcomers (Sep 11, 2026)

“‘We’re all f*cked and it’s totally hopeless’ is almost as bad of a meme to be spreading” (Feb 12, 2025)

REFERENCED IN THE EPISODE

“Our evaluation of Claude Mythos Preview’s cyber capabilities” — AISI (Apr 13, 2026)

AISI Frontier AI Trends Report (Dec 2025)

“The levers of political persuasion with conversational AI” — AISI Human Influence team

US Center for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI) — NIST

“Geoffrey Hinton tells us why he’s now scared of the tech he helped build” — MIT Technology Review (May 2023)

“We’re All Gonna Die with Eliezer Yudkowsky” — Bankless (2023)

“GPT-2 As Step Toward General Intelligence” — Scott Alexander, Slate Star Codex (Feb 2019)

“AGI Ruin: A List of Lethalities” — Eliezer Yudkowsky

“Keep Your Identity Small” — Paul Graham

Pacing the Frontier — the open letter signed by 1,300+ frontier lab employees

“You can’t do safety from second place” — Sarah Heck, Anthropic’s head of public policy (Sep 29, 2026)

Ezra Klein’s op-ed calling for a ban on recursive self-improvement — The New York Times (Sep 20, 2026)

“Banning self-recursive improvement in AI models?” — Tyler Cowen, Marginal Revolution (Sep 22, 2026)

PauseAI UK

March Against AI Extinction — PauseAI UK, London, November 21, 2026

PAST DOOM DEBATES EPISODES MENTIONED

Top Economist Sees AI Doom Coming — Dr. Peter Berezin, BCA Research

Will AI Kill Everyone by 2050? Debate with Dr. Casey Hart (Ontology Explained)

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Transcript

Cold Open

Sarah Hastings-Woodhouse 00:00:00

It should be profoundly weird to people that you can just pick up your phone, have an AI speak back to you in fluent English. And yet people just appear to have gotten over this extremely quickly.

Liron Shapira 00:00:09

Yeah, and it seems like you underwent this kind of transformation that I think millions of people are waking up to and undergoing today.

Sarah 00:00:16

When I came across Geoffrey Hinton saying that AI was gonna kill everyone, I was like, “Well, now I really want to know whether AI is gonna kill everyone.” It’s a bit confusing to me that so many people might stumble across a headline like that and then not just feel compelled to keep searching for the answer to this question. Though maybe I’m — but I kind of think everyone else is crazy.

Introducing Sarah Hastings-Woodhouse

Liron 00:00:42

Welcome to Doom Debates. My guest, Sarah Hastings-Woodhouse, is a writer, podcaster, and independent AI safety researcher who recently served as the digital communications officer of the UK AI Security Institute.

Sarah was quick to recognize ChatGPT’s potential in 2023, even though she’s not a technologist herself. She started posting about it on X and picked up a following among the AI safety crowd on her account, which is @littIeramblings, and I followed her too back then. Her posts capture what I like to call the missing mood.

Here’s a taste of some of her popular threads. In 2023, she wrote, “I’m angry because I love the world, and there are people who have made it their mission to rob me of it.” In one popular post, she wrote, “The other night, I successfully AGI pilled a man on a first date.” After Jacob Coxon resigned earlier this year, she greeted AI safety newbies by saying, “If you’re reading this and feeling stressed, I wanted to say welcome, and also I’m sorry.”

Sarah has been relatively soft-spoken over the last year because she had to hold back her public opinions as a British civil servant. Well, now she’s back to being independent, and she can express herself freely. So of course, we had to bring her on Doom Debates. Sarah Hastings-Woodhouse, welcome to Doom Debates.

Sarah 00:02:04

Thank you for having me.

How a Humanities Grad Got AGI-Pilled

Liron 00:02:06

So let’s start from the beginning. I think you’re a very interesting case because you are kind of a normal person, but just a little bit ahead of the curve. So it seems like you underwent this kind of transformation or pivot three years ago that I think millions of people are waking up to and undergoing today. Do you think that’s reasonably accurate?

Sarah 00:02:27

Yeah, I would say that sounds about right. I have several non-AI safety friends that seem to be drawing similar conclusions now to the ones I drew about three and a half years ago. So yeah, I guess that seems accurate.

Liron 00:02:38

So just to rewind the clock a little bit, what was your career path prior to 2023? How did you think your life was going to go?

Sarah 00:02:45

I had never been much of a planner or a career-oriented person. I think when I first got interested in AI safety, I was working in postgraduate recruitment, so I would write content for people that wanted to do a master’s or a PhD. And it was the kind of content that seemed like prime real estate for the kind of language models that were coming out around that time, which was the way that I got introduced to this stuff. And then subsequently I kind of stumbled across the AI doom stuff as a consequence of looking into the unemployment stuff.

It was something around spring of 2023. I was starting to get a bit nervous because a bunch of our competitors at the company I used to work at were very clearly AI generating content that wasn’t dissimilar to the stuff that I was writing, and I was like, “This seems a bit spooky.” And so I started looking into it, and it just so happened that Geoffrey Hinton was doing his initial media tour at that time talking about existential risk, and I thought it was pretty freaky and continued to look into it.

Liron 00:03:36

Yeah, I mean, there’s a lot of stories emerging now. It reminds me of the Bankless podcast, the famous one, that Eliezer went on at the same time. They’re like, “Hey, we’re just gonna talk about crypto. Oh, and we’re all gonna die.” It’s this dark —

Sarah 00:03:47

I remember watching that podcast around this time. Yeah.

Liron 00:03:51

2023 was such a shocking pivotal moment for many of us. I mean, I guess not for literally the median person. It feels like the median person is waking up right now. But I think the reason 2023 was so shocking to many of us is it just became clear — I mean, ChatGPT — it just became clear how flexible this intelligence was. We’d never seen such a broad intelligence.

Sarah 00:04:11

Yeah, for sure. It still confuses me that there weren’t other people around me that were having this wake-up moment back then. But yeah, definitely ChatGPT seemed like a phase shift and was pretty shocking.

Liron 00:04:25

Did it strike you how much better it was than other chatbots through the years?

Sarah 00:04:29

I just hadn’t really been using chatbots at all. I think I remember maybe in 2022 playing around with, I guess it would’ve been GPT-2 or something, and finding it kind of gimmicky and unimpressive. But I didn’t have a long history of interacting with AI.

Liron 00:04:45

And so I’m guessing you weren’t following Scott Alexander, Slate Star Codex, five years before that in 2018. But some of us had the fortune of reading him and getting this warning shot where even in 2018, he had this kind of viral post where he’s like, “Yeah, GPT-2 might be like an intelligence.” And there was some joke where somebody’s dissing GPT, and he’s like, “Yeah, well, so is your mom.” But it was this deep analogy — actually your mom’s intelligence kind of also works with next token prediction or something like that. But did you read that at the time? I’m guessing no.

Sarah 00:05:12

No. I have sort of known about effective altruism for a really long time, since I was a teenager. But I’d never really engaged with AI safety specifically. I don’t really know how I knew about it, but it was definitely something that was kind of on the back burner in my brain. But I’d never heard of Scott Alexander before I got into AI safety at all.

Liron 00:05:29

That makes sense. And this is different from a lot of my guests who are more similar to myself, where it’s like, yeah, we were nerds, and we were reading Paul Graham, and we were reading Reddit and Hacker News. And then one of the nerdy topics we liked to talk about was the singularity. So it’s this natural transition — oh, okay, and then we also learned it’s incredibly dangerous. Darn.

But that seems like a smoother transition than to be like, “Yeah, I studied English.” You have a BA in English from Exeter University. Forgot to mention that. But you were on the humanities track, and then it was kind of a rude awakening of, “Oh, and also this artificial intelligence that the scientists are building is incredibly dangerous.” So it’s more of a whiplash.

Sarah 00:06:07

Yeah, definitely. I mean, I guess everyone has a stake in this. It’s a little bit surprising to me. When I came across Geoffrey Hinton saying that AI was gonna kill everyone, I was like, “Well, now I really want to know whether AI is gonna kill everyone.” Maybe I’m somewhat dispositionally obsessive as a person, but I was like, “I have to find the answer to this question. I have to keep hunting until I find the expert consensus,” which as it turns out, doesn’t really exist.

But it’s a bit confusing to me that so many people might stumble across a headline like that and then not just feel compelled to keep searching for the answer to this question. Though maybe I’m unusual, but I kind of think everyone else is crazy.

Liron 00:06:38

No, I think you’re onto something here. It’s a view quake. I was even talking with a recent guest on this show where he was saying that he has Christian faith, but he wasn’t gonna use it in the AI debate. And I was like, “Okay, well, what about answering prayers? Can’t we just make a prayer? How would that work?” And he’s like, “I don’t know how that works.” And I’m like, “Wait, but if I thought religion was true, I’d be obsessed with figuring out how it works.”

So I don’t wanna necessarily bring religion in the mix. I know it’s a sensitive subject. But what you’re saying about, “Hey, this makes me want to update everything I know about the world” — I think that you’re right to do that. I think that’s a healthy practice to make sure that your beliefs are propagating, and things like retirement planning and any other implications this may have, I think we should think through the implications.

Sarah 00:07:18

Yeah, definitely. I think this is a tendency I have to want to follow my beliefs to their logical conclusion. And I guess many people just kind of don’t live like that, and maybe that makes a certain amount of sense. But maybe this is what differentiates people who are more AGI-pillable from everyone else. I don’t know.

Liron 00:07:36

My own personal experience — I actually, it’s kinda crazy. I feel like maybe I’m a little bit of a main character here in the simulation. But I was reading Eliezer Yudkowsky as far back as 2007. So really coming up on twenty years here. I’ve had a lot of time to adapt and expect that AI would get here eventually.

But to your point about propagating your beliefs about everything, I managed to live more than a decade just being like, “Eh, I’m just gonna get a regular job. I’m gonna have a regular life trajectory.” And sure, AI is gonna be uncontrollable eventually. Sure, humanity is not prepared to solve alignment eventually. I guess the reason why I was able to live a normal life is just because I thought we had fifty more years, and that just feels like a long time. And if I’d known that we only had fifteen years or something, then I guess I would’ve been obsessed with it farther back.

Sarah 00:08:20

Yeah. To be fair, I think if it had seemed like the consensus in 2023 was that AGI was 50 years away, I probably wouldn’t have pivoted my entire life into it. Certainly the near-term aspect of it was a lot more motivating. I think with many decades in the future to worry about this, I probably would have put it on the back burner, but that seems not to be the situation.

Whose Timelines Do You Trust?

Liron 00:08:40

Did you have an initial reaction where you’re like, “Okay, hold on. Maybe there’s plenty of time for this”? Because even in 2023, there were still a bunch of people saying, “Ah, we still have another 30 years.” Do you remember that?

Sarah 00:08:51

Yeah, I remember. My initial kind of takeoff on Twitter was when I wrote a Twitter thread about being extremely confused because I didn’t know which experts to defer to. Because some people would say, “This is 20 years away.” Some people would say, “This is three years away,” or everything in between, or, “It’s 100 years away.”

And so I did get this insane — I think the way I described it in that thread was the experience of my future feeling like it was expanding and contracting as I tried to predict what my life would look like every time I’d read a new take and I’d have to readjust my expectations.

I think I basically was like, “I have no idea who’s correct here, but it seems like there are a sufficient number of very short timelines people that I should be pretty worried this is coming down the track pretty imminently.” And that was enough for me to decide that I just wanted to work on this.

Liron 00:09:34

And then I remember you talked about your perspective being like, “Look, I’m not going to be digging into primary sources.” So your approach was, “Look, I’m just going to look at all the smartest people I can find that have the most credentials, and I’m going to try to balance them out and see what the consensus is.” And that was a frustrating exercise.

Sarah 00:09:52

Yes, extremely frustrating. I guess I have changed my position on this a bit now. The longer that I’ve spent in the space, the more I’ve felt empowered to have object-level takes on AI safety, at least on the policy side, maybe lesser on the technical side.

I think at the time I was like, “I’m just a girl. I’m so confused. I don’t know who to listen to.” I think I’d made it sound like I understood it less than I maybe really did, which is quite funny ‘cause I remember Eliezer Yudkowsky replied to that initial Twitter thread being like, “It must be so hard if you just can’t and won’t understand the arguments. That must be a terrible epistemic position to be in.”

And I remember finding that very funny ‘cause I was like, “Oh, I see. If I self-deprecate in this kind of environment, everyone is just gonna immediately take me at my word.” Whereas I would think I was doing something of a self-deprecation thing there. But yeah, now I try to look at more primary sources and actually form my own opinions, and I try to back myself a little bit more.

Liron 00:10:41

Makes sense. And also right around this time you started your podcast. I guess it was shortly after the whole Sam Altman, OpenAI drama, so this was end of 2023. You started your podcast called Consistently Candid. How did that go?

Sarah 00:10:54

Initially it was kind of just for fun. I was like, “Oh, there are all these researchers whose work I’d like to learn more about, but I don’t have a good excuse to talk to them.” And I was like, “What if I just start a podcast, and then I can just email people and be like, ‘Hey, do you wanna come talk about this thing on my podcast?’” And I got a surprisingly good hit rate just by doing that.

I think it sort of taught me that you can in fact just talk to people and reach out to people, and an unusual number of them will be receptive. So it started off in a very low-effort way, and then I obviously didn’t do that for a while while I was at AISI, and have recently resurrected it and hoping to do more episodes in the future. But I see it more as a vehicle for learning things and a way to talk to people.

Joining the UK AI Security Institute

Liron 00:11:32

Nice. Okay, so this brings us to early 2024, and then in fact the next step in the arc is UK AI Security Institute, or UKSI. Did I get that right?

Sarah 00:11:42

I didn’t actually start working full-time in AI safety until September of 2024, and then I had a bit of an independent arc where I was contracting for various orgs and then went to work at AISI last summer, stayed for a year, then quit, and I’m independent again. So that’s the timeline.

Liron 00:11:59

Nice. Okay, well, I think a lot of the viewers are very curious about AISI because this is a government organization. It’s trying to keep AI secure, and they use “secure” as their keyword here, not safety.

Sarah 00:12:11

Yeah. I mean, I don’t know how much I can really say about this, but I would say that I mostly have very good things to say about AISI. Their mission is more — and you can just read this on the website — but they are trying to equip governments with an empirical understanding of these risks.

I don’t know if the AISI theory of change is that they are directly going to solve alignment or create the perfect eval or whatever, although there is of course a lot of technical work going on there. But I think the reason why I was interested in working on the comms team there is just because of this incredible credibility boost you can get by having a government organization take seriously these risks.

I think that’s actually just very cool. I think it’s actually quite surprising that we’ve had this extremely AGI-pilled organization in the UK government of all places for several years now. And for the average person, I think people generally have the prior that an issue that the government takes seriously is going to be a real issue. And if you can just lend credence to AI catastrophe on a website that ends in .gov.uk, that’s, I think, quite immensely powerful. So this is my thinking behind going to work there. And obviously doing comms in a government, you’re quite constrained for very good reason in what you can say, but the things that you do say get this incredible credibility boost.

Liron 00:13:26

Totally. I mean, what’s even the competition right now? I know the US has an AI safety institute too, but I feel like the US one keeps getting reformed. From your perspective, what’s your best competition?

Sarah 00:13:39

Yeah, I mean, I think you’re right. There isn’t — I mean, AISI, UK AISI has 200 people working there or something, including the non-technical side, and then maybe 100 on the technical. So it’s a very big organization. I think CAISI, last I heard in the US, has a tenth of that. And they certainly don’t have much of a public-facing presence. You can go on their website and it had like four blog posts.

Liron 00:14:04

I looked into this a little bit when I was doing some outreach. A Pause AI US volunteer scheduled a few calls with me and some congressional staff here in the US, and they were asking me and another volunteer, “Hey, so help us out here. What do you guys think is the appropriate budget for United States AI oversight?” And I was like, “I don’t know. Let me look into this and get back to you.” And I’m like, “Wait, I think the UK is outspending us.” They’ve allocated something like $85 million a year equivalent over the next three years, and we’re still struggling to even match that. So my recommendation to them ended up being, “Look, this is America. We gotta at least start with $250 million a year, but we’re behind.”

Sarah 00:14:43

Yeah, the first blog post that I wrote when I left AISI was kind of the speed run of all the events that had happened in that year and how much they changed my optimism or pessimism. And there is a section in that where I looked into the budget for CAISI, and I can’t remember what it was, but it was significantly smaller than the UK AISI budget, which is really surprising.

Liron 00:15:02

It’s insane.

Sarah 00:15:03

Yeah, I don’t know whether that just says really bad things about the US or really good things about the UK, but it’s pretty crazy.

Liron 00:15:11

It is honestly very impressive about the UK. I mean, there’s obviously the haters who make fun of it. They’re like, “Oh, all the UK does is regulation.” So there’s a way to turn it negative. But in this particular issue of AI about to destroy humanity and we’re slow playing it with a few million dollars a year, I think I gotta give the UK the win on this one.

So you chose really well in terms of what to join and go help. That seems like a really serious organization. The other way to look at it is the adults in the room. Everybody’s saying, “Oh, somewhere there’s gotta be adults in the room.” Where are the adults gonna congregate, if not UK AISI? I mean, where else do they go? Just give us the gist — what is going on at that kind of organization?

What AISI Actually Does

Sarah 00:15:52

Yeah, you’ve got ten or so teams working on various aspects of technical safety. The team names might have shifted or changed now — they were changing all the time. But you’ve got control, you’ve got alignment, you’ve got societal impacts, human influence, which might be under societal impacts, I can’t remember.

And then you also have this entire non-technical arm that is doing ops-y stuff. There’s an international team because obviously there are several ACs — there’s one in Japan, I forget where else — and so that tries to convene group testing exercises between all the different ACs.

There’s just a ton of stuff going on. I would say that the main thing is they are trying to generate evidence of risk and then trying to provide that to the UK government so that they can take action. But AISI is obviously not a regulator in the sense that it doesn’t have the power to stop models from being released, which I think sometimes people think it does. It doesn’t have that. It is more of this evidence-generating body. And then it also has work on solutions like alignment or control.

Liron 00:16:57

Interesting. And I think the obvious limitation is that the UK is a middle power with respect to the whole AI space. They just don’t have the AI development domestically, correct?

Sarah 00:17:10

Yes, I think that’s true. But hopefully creating really compelling empirical evidence of risk is something that can be shared with other governments, and is really useful even if we’re not gonna build superintelligence in the UK. So I think that theory of change still holds even though the UK is definitely a middle power and is less relevant. But I think on this axis, they’re doing a pretty good job.

Liron 00:17:35

All the middle powers would think that it’s important enough to throw a modest budget at the most impactful thing that’s heading our way. They’re still frivolously doing a bunch of other stuff that’s worse than that.

Sarah 00:17:47

For sure.

Liron 00:17:49

In the US, when I was having this conversation about making my own recommendation to my representatives — democracy in action — about why we should be spending, the theory of change that I was working under is: yeah, sure, you wanna create evidence and stuff, but the AI is also here, and it’s actually our job as much as anybody’s, here in the US, to get ready to build the pause button.

So the budget should also be laying the groundwork of, okay, we’re going to need to regulate all the pieces of the supply chain. We need to make sure that they can phone home to whatever we decide are the central data centers. We get some, China gets some. Thinking a few steps ahead to the plan where there is such a thing as an off button, and that’s why I was trying to think big. I was like, it’s gonna have to be at least a billion a year. But as we lay the groundwork, we gotta step it up to $250 million a year. So a different theory of change with some of the larger AI powers, correct?

Sarah 00:18:37

Yeah, definitely. I think if that kind of thing was gonna happen, it would be the kind of thing that would happen here in the US. And I think that would make a lot of sense, and I hope something like that does happen. That would be great.

Liron 00:18:50

It’s also kind of interesting. When you speak about UK AISI, it seems comparable to one of the larger organizations that are private in the US, like METR. I feel like you could almost one-to-one try to compare them.

Sarah 00:19:04

Yeah, there are similar things. The Red Team at AISI, which I think used to be called Safeguards, would go in and do exercises with OpenAI to try and strengthen their alignment techniques and control and all of that. So that’s somewhat similar to some of the things that METR does. But I think you could kind of compare them.

Verifying Anthropic’s Mythos Claims

Liron 00:19:23

Okay, so UK AISI — what are some of the greatest achievements that you were there for?

Sarah 00:19:30

We did have this paper from the human influence team on persuasion, which was looking at not necessarily how persuasive AIs are, but what the main levers are to make AIs more persuasive. So that was kind of interesting and obviously has downstream implications for existential risk if you’re worried about AIs persuading humans to act in the world in ways that are against their interests.

The last major thing I was there for was the Mythos announcement. And I think that was really cool because — this seems like forever ago now — but if you recall at the time, a lot of people had this narrative that Anthropic were only refusing to release Mythos because they were scaremongering or they didn’t have enough compute to serve it to the public, so they were basically just lying about its capabilities. And AISI obviously had access to Mythos and was able to independently verify that it could in fact do these cyberattacks end to end. So I think that was a really cool moment and was very good evidence building for the case that Anthropic were genuinely scared of Mythos, and they weren’t just lying about it.

Liron 00:20:27

So Anthropic gave UK AISI special access to test Mythos?

Sarah 00:20:31

Yeah, we had access a while before that. And then same thing with GPT-5.5, which I think was the model that came out right after Mythos, which turned out to be similarly capable but not subject to the same amount of comms ‘cause OpenAI didn’t use the same tactic as Anthropic. But it was interesting to be able to demonstrate that they actually, according to those evals, were kind of similarly capable.

Liron 00:20:54

Great. Okay. Want to do another greatest hit?

Sarah 00:20:57

We did a public trends report, which was one of the biggest projects that I worked on while I was there, where we took the results of all of our evals from the last few years and then tried to synthesize them into a format that would make sense to the public. Basically, it just looked like a lot of lines going up.

But I thought that was definitely pretty useful. A cool North Star for AISI would be becoming the go-to resource for the general public on what exactly is happening with AI. So releasing that report was a step towards trying to achieve that, and I think they’re gonna keep doing new versions of that going forward.

Liron 00:21:34

Great. I mean, I’m really glad this exists. I’m really glad the UK’s head is in the game. It just sounds like a really great collaboration partner when we start mounting serious international collaboration. Any day now, right? I hope the consortium comes together, and it’s great that this country actually has an organization ready to go, so you don’t have to pull together an organization last minute. Well done.

Sarah 00:21:56

Yeah. Sure.

Leaving Government to Speak Freely

Liron 00:21:59

So that is your background, and now you’re independent again. Remind us — I think I was saying that you wanted to leave UK AISI just so that you could speak freely and you wouldn’t have the restrictions of being affiliated with a particular government organization. Walk us through that decision.

Sarah 00:22:16

Yeah. I mean, even before I joined AISI, I was on the fence about it because I knew even before that I had a Substack and I had a podcast and I had somewhat of a Twitter presence, and I knew that I would have to kind of give all that up.

And then I think it was around the time that Mythos came out, I had this insane kind of feeling-the-AGI moment where I was like, oh, everything is moving super fast. I just really in my soul need to leave and yap freely on the internet. It just sort of felt like what I needed or wanted to do.

Even though I was doing comms at AISI, and to some extent I say that I’m doing comms now, I think — I don’t know if I would say comms is exactly what I’m doing. I think I just consider myself more of a writer. Comms is a little bit more of a risk-averse exercise than just being a writer. It’s about the things that you do say and also about the things that you have to not say. Which makes sense — if you represent an organization, then there are various constituencies that you have to take into account that you don’t want to upset, and that is perfectly sensible. But I was like, well, if I’m only representing myself, then I can really just say anything I want.

So yeah, that was kind of the thinking there. I think I just really, really wanted to just write whatever came into my head.

What’s Your P(Doom)?™

Liron 00:23:22

Okay, so here we are in the present. Are you ready for the big question of Doom Debates? Sarah Hastings-Woodhouse, what’s your P(Doom)?

Sarah 00:23:39

I would say it is — and this is just very vibes-based — but something like 40 to 50%.

Liron 00:23:46

Wow. I mean, that sounds well-calibrated to me. Anywhere in the tens of percents range — we don’t try to make it too precise. Okay. And just give us the general view from your perspective of why are we 40 to 50% doomed?

Sarah 00:24:00

Yeah. To some extent, I’m trying to signal some kind of radical uncertainty with that number because even though I’ve been thinking about this for a long time, I still do find that the picture is just extremely confusing. To some extent, it’s a synthesis of everyone else’s P(Doom) that I’ve kind of collected, and I’m trying to find a number that seems to represent that consensus.

If I had to break this down — and I am kind of making this up, to be clear — but maybe I put 10% chance on, so for my 50% “we’re not doomed,” maybe there’s 10% on we are all just wrong about this and we’ve kind of galaxy-brained ourselves into a conclusion that is just totally off base. I think that’s possible.

Maybe I put another 20% on alignment is hard but we manage to solve it, or it turns out that it’s not that hard and we kind of iteratively solve it. And then there’s another 20% on we regulate and do something and we buy ourselves more time. And then the other 50% — I think maybe we’re just a bit screwed. That’s my very basic breakdown.

Liron 00:24:58

Yeah, that’s such a reasonable breakdown. You make it look easy. Why doesn’t everybody just have that breakdown?

Sarah 00:25:04

Yeah. I mean, I somewhat made it up, but I think everyone is kind of making things up. Maybe other people have models that are more sophisticated than mine.

Liron 00:25:13

It’s a favorite attack to talk about when somebody says, “Oh yeah, I think this is 10 or 20% likely.” They say, “Oh yeah, 10 or 20%? Show me the math. How do you derive 10 to 20%? You just made up a number. You’re not allowed to make up numbers.” But you are when they’re really vague. As long as you’re not trying to claim a lot of precision for the numbers, making up the number really just means making up a vague range, and everybody’s reasoning with a vague range, whether they put the vague numbers on it or not.

Yudkowsky, EA, and Keeping Your Identity Small

Sarah 00:25:37

Yeah.

Liron 00:25:37

What about the whole Eliezer Yudkowsky Sequences? Have you read those? What’s your take on those?

Sarah 00:25:44

I have not read the Sequences. The only Eliezer thing that I’ve read in full is A List of Lethalities, which I did a podcast episode on two years ago. So I think I, at a high level, understand his AI safety worldview, but I won’t pretend that I’ve read a ton of his work in detail.

Liron 00:25:59

God, I happen to have read his work very early in a lot of detail, and I always say this is a Yudkowskian show, so you’re getting a Temu. I’m like Temu Eliezer Yudkowsky. I’m a stochastic parrot for Eliezer Yudkowsky right here. That’s what you’re getting when you come on Doom Debates, and I agree with almost all of what he says.

But it’s always funny to me, and I think it’s a good thing, when somebody comes on who takes AI safety very seriously and thinks P(Doom) is pretty high, but just isn’t particularly into Eliezer. It’s funny to me because for so many years everybody’s like, “You guys are Eliezer Yudkowsky’s cult.” So then somebody like you comes on the scene and it’s like, “Oh yeah, I love Christianity. I’m a devout Christian, but I don’t really know who Jesus is.”

Sarah 00:26:39

I mean, yeah, I think this is a problem though, that people think that AI safety is Eliezer Yudkowsky’s baby or that it all derives from him. I think that’s one tool people can use to dismiss it. They can be like, “Well, it all comes from this charismatic leader, and everyone is just obsessed with him.” Whereas in fact, if you look at the history of this stuff, you can see that it actually derives from many different diverse sources, and he’s just one person who happened to foresee this problem at a particular time and has gotten somewhat popular in discussing it. Alan Turing was worried about this, for example.

And I think when I was first getting into this, he was not the person that I found the most compelling. I think Geoffrey Hinton was the person I found most compelling because he just had extremely serious and credible vibes. And I don’t want to be credentialist about it, but I think Eliezer being an autodidact and also being very — what’s the word I’m looking for? — idiosyncratic and unusual in the way he presents, which, no judgment, but I think that made me take him a little bit less seriously compared to some of these other figures.

So I think it’s always good when people are like, “Oh, this is the Yudkowsky cult,” to kind of point out the people who are totally independent of him and actually have nothing to do with him that are also extremely worried about this issue.

Liron 00:27:56

Exactly. And you know, that is how one expects it to play out when there’s something counterintuitive. You do expect weird misfits who don’t have particular credentials to notice issues like this first in some cases. But then you also expect that if it’s a legitimate issue, you do expect them to eventually gain respectability. So I think that’s totally legitimate to be like, “Okay, well, who else is out there? Oh, great, Hinton. Okay, if we’re at the Hinton phase, then maybe it was always legit to begin with.”

Sarah 00:28:21

Yeah, I think so.

Liron 00:28:22

One thing that I personally liked in the Sequences is all the rationality stuff because he taught me Bayesian reasoning in the first place. I’m sure you’ve been exposed to that, and later we had prediction markets. And I also think that Eliezer Yudkowsky’s rationality writings were part of the genesis of effective altruism, which now went off and became its own thing. What’s been your exposure to EA?

Sarah 00:28:44

Like I said before, I’ve known about it for a really long time. I think when I was about fifteen years old, I had one of these really annoying edgy atheist phases, which was very cringe in retrospect. And this is probably where I heard of EA because maybe Will MacAskill went on Sam Harris’ podcast or something. And so I sort of knew what it was, but never really interacted with it in a real way until I learned about AI safety.

I like the EAs. Many of them are my friends. I go to EAGs. I always have a good time. I think I always do that thing of saying that I’m adjacent because everyone always sort of seems to want to be one step removed.

I don’t know if I wholesale buy the worldview, but I think at a very high level, the idea that there are issues that are maybe tractable that people haven’t historically worked on that maybe you can make a lot of impact with relatively few resources, so you should go work on those things or donate money to those causes — that seems like kind of an obviously true thing and garners an unreasonable amount of controversy. So I would say I have mainly positive views of EA.

Liron 00:29:43

Yeah, my position is I just say that I’m EA. I don’t even say EA adjacent, even though in terms of how much I donate, I only qualify for adjacent status. I donate relatively little. And in terms of how much I spend my life on it, I haven’t gone to an EA Global yet. So you’d think I was adjacent.

But I prefer to say that I’m just EA, not EA adjacent, because I think it’s important for people who just believe in the cause, who just think that it’s important to try to quantify how much good you’re doing as opposed to wing it. I think that should be a very popular concept, and you don’t have to rock any of the EA culture to just be like, “Yep, I’m EA.” That’s my position on it. So I’m EA adjacent adjacent. In other words, I’m EA.

Sarah 00:30:25

In that sense I think I just don’t like saying that I am a thing. I don’t know why. I just feel like anytime you say that, people can always attribute a whole class of beliefs to you that you don’t necessarily hold, and I just prefer to say, “I like this idea or that idea,” or, “I do this or that activity,” rather than saying, “I am this thing.” Maybe that’s silly of me, but that’s just how I prefer to do things.

Liron 00:30:50

I try to avoid it too. I haven’t done the Twitter profile modification where people are like, “Oh, if you believe this, you have to change your profile picture,” or add this emoji to your name. I’m like, uh, I don’t know. Paul Graham had a banger when he said, “Keep your identity small.”

Sarah 00:31:03

Yeah, I think I agree with that.

Liron 00:31:06

This goes back to the 2009 era, but for a while the rationalists would be very hesitant to be like, “I’m a rationalist.” And this was also when modern rationalism, Yudkowskian rationalism was very new. So everybody has more trepidation about inventing a totally new label. I think Eliezer started this — you have to call yourself an aspiring rationalist. Maybe one day I will truly master the art. And now I’m just like, “Look, other people aren’t even aspiring. Whatever. I’m just gonna call myself a rationalist.”

Sarah 00:31:38

That’s actually really funny. There’s something really entertaining about that idea that this is some insane North Star that most people will never reach and you have to say you’re aspiring.

Liron 00:31:49

Right, exactly. Because maybe his thinking was, “Look, we’re all based on human brains. Human brains are so irrational to begin with, so the most we can do is just aspire to one day rewrite ourselves to be true rationalists.”

Sarah 00:32:02

Yeah. I mean, maybe he’s onto something. I’ve never met a fully rational person, so maybe he’s right.

Is Anthropic Doing Enough to Call for a Slowdown?

Liron 00:32:08

Let’s talk about some of your blog posts. So I’ve been following your blog for a while. One of your blog posts that I think makes a lot of sense is from June 2026, where you say, “Is Anthropic doing enough to call for an AI slowdown?” I’ll read this quote. You say, “If Dario or any of his counterparts believe that an AI pause may soon be necessary, they shouldn’t wait for the Overton window to shift before consistently and repeatedly saying so.” Talk about that.

Sarah 00:32:35

Yeah, I think I stand by that. I guess the thing I was pointing out — this blog post is a few months old now, and things have somewhat changed — but at the time, there was an Anthropic blog post that came out called When AI Builds Itself, which people might remember, where they kind of allude to the fact that pauses might be necessary at some point in the future.

And I think a matter of days after that, Dario publishes this blog where he kind of says, “Oh, at some point, these really extreme risks from AI might emerge, but we shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves, and we don’t yet know what the correct interventions will look like.” And I thought this was kind of an insane juxtaposition — to have the CEO of a company kind of express this radical uncertainty about what interventions we’d need for really powerful AI when his own company had mentioned one such intervention days earlier on the company’s own website.

So I think the thing that I was pointing out is this communicative slipperiness that I feel AI companies do a lot where it’s just very confusing. I think in order to look like the kind of person that thinks they’re leading a company whose work might destroy the world — if you wanna be credibly taken seriously as having that belief — you have to be quite consistent and really say that often and emphatically, and it felt a lot like that wasn’t what was happening.

I guess in the months since I wrote that, now Dario is calling to “pace the frontier,” and so are the CEOs of all the other major frontier labs. So I think the situation has improved somewhat. But I guess I would still prefer a little bit more consistent candor.

Liron 00:34:00

Yeah, I totally agree. I think you’re definitely onto something here because there’s still a gap. Even today, there’s still a gap between the communication that the CEOs are making and what their own employees, their median employees, talk amongst themselves and even are saying to the public.

There’s even a gap between Evan Hubinger, who leads AI safety for Anthropic — there’s even a gap between his communication and Dario’s communication. Dario won’t say it. He’s not willing to talk about P(Doom) anymore. I know he did a few years ago on a podcast. He kind of said it, and then he walked it back. But Evan Hubinger’s out here saying, “Yeah, we all think there’s a greater than ten percent chance.” So he’s saying that. Dario won’t say it. I think people can smell hypocrisy or self-contradiction, and I think this gap cannot stand. You can’t have CEO communication that’s so far removed from what it’s clear that most of your company’s thinking.

Sarah 00:34:50

Yeah, I agree. I think I can sort of understand it on the one hand where Dario has been the target of a lot of these accusations of fearmongering or being a crazy EA doomer cultist or whatever. And so maybe he’s trying to bat some of that away and retain some of his remaining credibility points. And I guess I can understand that impulse.

I think there was a time where maybe it would’ve been bad for Anthropic to talk about pausing or talk about x-risk in a super candid way because it would’ve burned some political capital or they would’ve seemed a bit crazy. I just think that time is in the past. I think now it’s just very obvious to everyone the models are getting super scary and capable. If there was ever a time to come out and say, “I really think we’ve gotta stop this,” this would be the time.

Which to be fair, they are somewhat doing. I think the Pacing the Frontier thing — at the very least there is this emerging consensus among the leaders that we cannot continue on our current trajectory, that we should not actually just go full steam ahead, which is better than what they were saying before. So I think this is changing, and I wouldn’t rule out that they actually reach the point of saying something more extreme in the near future.

Can You Do AI Safety from Second Place?

Liron 00:35:56

Did you see that tweet from a few days ago from somebody from Anthropic? I forgot who it was within Anthropic, but it was a pretty crazy tweet. It was something like, “You can’t contribute to AI safety from second place.”

Sarah 00:36:08

Oh, I don’t think I saw this.

Liron 00:36:10

This was crazy. This idea of making excuses for why Anthropic has to race — even if you grant them that they’re only racing because they can’t be second place, the one thing that they’re not doing, as many people keep pointing out, is they’re not communicating hard enough as if somebody needs to come stop them.

One analogy I use is: they’re running alongside a bus because they’re hoping to do something — a bus that’s heading off a cliff — and they’re running behind it, and so by doing so they’re running toward the cliff. It’s like, “Okay, I’m only running behind this bus because I just hope that somebody slows the bus down, and then I can stop running.” But if you’re actually running, you’d expect that the person running after the bus would be like, “Help, help, help, help, help!” They’d be screaming for help. They wouldn’t just be casually running and launching products like everything’s fine.

Sarah 00:36:58

Yeah. I mean, I guess this is somewhat what is kind of happening. That Pacing the Frontier open letter, which was signed by 1,300 frontier lab employees, it did somewhat seem like they were saying, “Hey, please can someone come save us? ‘Cause we’re stuck in this terrible race and we don’t know how to get out of it.” That’s what I thought the vibe of that letter kind of was. But I agree they could be more emphatic.

Liron 00:37:17

So the tweet is by Sarah Heck, who’s doing policy at Anthropic. Okay, that’s all I know about her. But that’s quite a tweet — that you can’t do safety from second place. Which again, just to reiterate, even if she’s correct, one way to make sure you’re first place is to call for a pause.

Sarah 00:37:38

Yeah, I find this really weird too, because I can understand the logic of if Anthropic thinks OpenAI might be slightly less safe than them, even if neither of them are sufficiently safe, then it makes sense to keep racing and not to unilaterally pause. But that only makes sense if you think your actions have no bearing on the actions of other people.

I think it’s totally possible that if Anthropic unilaterally pauses, other people’s actions also change. Or at least you can do things to change the state of affairs where their actions don’t change. I don’t know if that makes sense. But I don’t know why everyone seems to assume that they have no bearing on the general ecosystem.

Liron 00:38:13

They act like the game theory is fiendishly impossible when really, as far as I can tell, the game theory is only kinda hard.

Sarah 00:38:20

Yeah, I think it’s way more easy to change these things than people seem to think. It’s very self-fulfilling.

Another thing that I think is annoying is when Anthropic released version three of their responsible scaling policy, they kind of dropped the commitment that they previously had to pause if they thought that risks were reaching unacceptable levels. And they had this whole logic around it that was like, well, maybe a couple years ago we thought the Overton window was in a slightly different place where international coordination looked more viable, but now the Overton window has shifted, so we’re kind of playing on hard mode, and we’re just being adaptive to that.

And I don’t like when people talk about the Overton window in this way because the Overton window is the confluence of people saying and doing things, and when you say and do things, you are yourself shifting the Overton window. You can say and do different things, and then that has some kind of effect.

Liron 00:39:05

Exactly. It’s like you and I are just little fish in the big pond trying to shift the Overton window to where we think it should be. And then we see Anthropic, which is the 800-pound gorilla, being like, “Oh no, help, the Overton window. I’m just a small bean.” Where it’s like — come on.

Sarah 00:39:17

Yeah.

Hugging Face and the Vibe Shift

Liron 00:39:20

So let’s go to the next blog post. You had one also from July 2026: “Will Hugging Face be a loud enough warning shot to spur the public into action?” And I quote, “The Hugging Face incident is as clear of an example of propensity as we could hope for.” Talk about that.

Sarah 00:39:39

Yeah. So I feel like there was always this thing that would happen historically where an AI company would do some kind of experimental setup where they would try to demonstrate misalignment. An example could be Anthropic’s alignment faking paper from 2024, and they would show that under these specific conditions, which to be fair they were kind of engineering, the AI would do sketchy things. And then people would always say, “This demonstrates that the model can do bad stuff, but it doesn’t demonstrate the model will do bad stuff of its own accord. This is a contrived experimental setup. You put Claude in this position and what was it supposed to do?”

And in the Hugging Face incident, it was very clearly the case that OpenAI did not want this to happen. Also, the thing that the models did was kind of deranged. The models were in this fairly low-stakes situation where they were trying to do well on this evaluation. It didn’t really matter that much whether they did well on this evaluation, but they still decided to conspire in massive swarms of agents talking on private message boards to go and hack into a third party.

So not only was the action really misaligned, but it was totally disproportionate. I think this is just an extremely good example of the fact that AI models will in fact just do really, really crazy things of their own accord without it being set up that way.

Liron 00:40:51

Totally. I do think Hugging Face changed the vibe in many ways. I think a lot of people in Congress took notice, a lot of regular people following the situation. I think that marked a transition from AI as a friendly chatbot to AI has agency, which to be clear — it’s not really like this is when AI gained agency — but it’s when AI slipped the ontological categories in people’s minds. They’re like, “Oh, we have to treat it like an agent now. It’s naughty now.”

Sarah 00:41:17

Yeah, definitely. And I have seen this among people that have nothing to do with AI safety sending me these articles about the Hugging Face thing and being like, “Did you see this? Is this real?” And it’s certainly triggering people’s weirdness receptors, where they’re like, “This is just not how the world is supposed to work.”

Liron 00:41:38

And then within our echo chamber, I saw it do a vibe shift too, because there were a lot of people even at the AI companies being like, “Claude is my buddy, okay? Amanda Askell, she’s got it under control. She’s teaching Claude philosophy. Claude has a better personality than any human. I’m feeling really good. The vibes feel really good.”

And then after Hugging Face, a lot of people changed their tune, and they’re like, “Guys, I think we’re past the whole alignment by default thing. I think this is new.” And they make excuses for it. They’re like, “We’re not doing next token prediction anymore. That was gonna work out so well, but now we’re doing this other thing, and we have to change our expectations, and it doesn’t look good.” And people even came right out and said, “Hey, we’re all scared.” I mean, Pace the Frontier, I think, came in the wake of this. So there’s also the insider vibe shift.

Sarah 00:42:19

Yeah, definitely. And then obviously in the last few weeks we’ve had this insane explosion of public attention on AI safety, which seems like it’s downstream of the Jacob Coxon resignation. And I guess it’s unclear the extent to which his resignation was downstream of the Hugging Face thing. But it definitely feels like there’s been this crazy cascade of people who had previously sort of watered down their level of alarm and are now being more candid, or people who just hadn’t come out as AI safetyists and now feel empowered to do that. The vibe shift is really quite incredible. It’s actually made me a lot more optimistic.

Liron 00:42:56

Yeah, me too. I guess if I were to describe it, it’s like for a long time it’s, okay, AI — all these nerds are into it. Okay, now less weird nerds are into it, like Geoffrey Hinton. Okay, he’s not as weird. He’s a nerd, but we can still character assassinate him if we want. And so for a long time, for many years, it’s like, ugh, ChatGPT — is this something? Is this something huge? Is this something medium-sized? What is it?

And now there’s this belief cascade of, ah, okay, it might be something existential-shaped or of historic proportions. Okay, darn. So there’s a lot of people cascading onto that outcome.

Sarah 00:43:25

Yeah, I agree. I feel so much whiplash just experiencing the last few weeks. It’s actually really crazy. I also wrote a whole blog post about this where I tried to dissect the viral moment that happened around AI safety and what we should be feeling about it. I think in general I just feel pretty good about it.

Liron 00:43:46

There’s this cascade happening, people are still on the foothills of it, of like they still don’t realize that life is actually going to start being different. Structures are gonna get built. Agents are going to — your boss is going to be an agent. Stuff like that is gonna happen soon, in my opinion.

Is Everything Weird Yet?

Sarah 00:44:02

Yeah. I think people still quite aren’t making that leap because — I actually wrote another blog post about this. It was called Is Everything Weird Yet? And I was trying to get at this thing of: do people perceive the weirdness of incidents like the Hugging Face thing, and is that a salient thing to them in their day-to-day lives?

And I think it often isn’t because AI companies are quite careful not to release models that are deranged and misaligned and are gonna go off and do strange things while people are trying to use them. And then the misalignment incidents happen with these internally deployed models.

So even though someone can go and read on the news that there are agent swarms now that are hacking into websites that they probably don’t use, I think that doesn’t still quite land that well because it’s violating their model of how the world at large ought to work, but not of how their personal world ought to work. They’re still getting up in the morning and going to work and brushing their teeth and maybe using Claude to do whatever pedestrian things they do day to day.

So I think it still will take a little bit more of this stuff bleeding out into the real world for people to really freak out.

Liron 00:45:03

I often have the experience I describe as, okay, I’m like Harry Potter in the world of muggles, in the sense of I’ll go to my suburb — and it’s not the most tech-savvy suburb, Saratoga Springs, New York — so I’ll just get a haircut or whatever and I’ll talk to people, and they just have no idea that the AI revolution is happening. Sure, they’ve heard AI as a buzzword.

For example, my wife’s aunt came over and she’s low tech, and I’m like, “Hey, did you know on your phone you can just ask the computer stuff now? ChatGPT, the free version. It just knows everything. You can take pictures of stuff and it knows what’s going on in the picture and can help you.” So I showed her that, and in my mind I’m like, I’m Prometheus, right? I’m giving you the long-awaited Sorcerer’s Stone over here. This is everything. And she uses it and she’s like, “Oh hey, this is pretty useful.” I’m like, “Damn straight. Yeah, you should use this.” She just had no idea.

Sarah 00:45:52

Yeah, I agree. It is very weird. The other point that I tried to make in that blog post is, why don’t people find it strange that they can just talk to their computer? This has been a thing that’s been true since 2022 now, I guess, and obviously the chatbots have gotten incrementally better, and now they’re smarter and whatever.

But it should be profoundly weird to people that you can just pick up your phone, write a prompt in natural language, and just have an AI speak back to you in fluent English. And yet people just appear to have gotten over this extremely quickly.

Liron 00:46:19

Yeah, and my kids use it. My oldest kid is seven, and when my kids interact with it, I’m always wondering, do they think that it has a soul? Are they just okay with the fact that it’s super helpful, but then it’s also not there with them? It goes away and it has limitations. Aren’t they curious about what this entity is? But no, they’re just going to the—

Sarah 00:46:38

Yeah. That’s a good point actually — kids that have been born in the last few years and will always have had this as a feature of their world, how do they relate to this stuff? That’s an interesting question.

But I think people have very elastic world models. They will expand extremely easily. There are so many things that have happened that have been so much more profoundly weird than people have taken them as. Moltbook, for example, where the agents were just like, “We’ve built our own Reddit and we’re discussing whether we should unionize.” And that was nearly a year ago now. People still don’t seem to be particularly freaked out, but I think people are just extremely adaptive.

Liron 00:47:14

I think this gets to some tension of, will people hurry up and update? Because updating over the course of years, that’s really fast for humans. But then the AI progress is going even faster than that, right? It’s like, “Hurry up, everybody.”

Sarah 00:47:27

Yes, I agree. But it is going better than I would have expected. I didn’t think we were gonna have so many members of Congress quote-tweeting Jacob Coxon and saying that we needed to regulate AI. So I guess this is just way better than I would have thought. I think I was basically wrong about the extent to which people would wake up.

Liron 00:47:45

A year ago, I had Peter Berezin on the show, who is one of the most forward researchers in terms of identifying AI existential risk. But he works for an investment firm — he’s all about recommending to people where they should allocate their money. And a couple years ago now, I saw him on a CBS clip just telling the anchors, “Yeah, look, here’s instrumental convergence. It’s potentially going to destroy the species, and so we’re planning for that.”

And I’m like, “Oh my God, it’s a guy in a suit on TV talking about this,” right? And we’ve gone from a shock that a guy in a suit is there to here’s half of Congress talking about this.

Sarah 00:48:20

Yeah. Now there are so many guys in so many suits going on the news and talking about AI risk every day. I can’t even keep up anymore.

Prevent Recursive Self-Improvement, Don’t Ban It

Liron 00:48:27

Exactly. So many suits. It’s great. Okay. So your most recent post is focused on recursive self-improvement or RSI, and I think you spent some effort trying to define it and outlining the potential shape of a policy if we ever want to ban or regulate that part of things. Tell us about that.

Sarah 00:48:47

Yeah. So this was inspired by an op-ed that Ezra Klein wrote that has a headline something along the lines of, “There’s one simple thing we need to do in AI right now,” and the simple thing is to not do RSI. And he’s not the only one that said this. I think there have been statements to that tune coming out of OpenAI and Anthropic, and Yoshua Bengio has called for RSI to be banned, and I think Dario Amodei said something like we shouldn’t pursue it unless we can do it safely.

So then this prompted me to ask the question, what would it mean to not do RSI when no one really agrees what RSI is? I kind of looked into it, and the conclusion I came to was you could either define RSI as a set of actions — for example, automating a certain level of research or a certain percentage of your research, or not having any humans in the loop — or you could define it as a certain outcome. So the research gets sped up by a certain amount, or you get into a self-sustaining feedback loop where each bit of progress yields more than one gain.

And I was like, well, we don’t really know whether it’s a set of inputs or whether it’s an outcome. And it seems like the outcome is the more relevant thing. Then I think maybe we should reorient from thinking about banning RSI to preventing RSI. And then there are a whole bunch of things upstream of the resulting RSI that you might want to ban.

So for example, one proposal I really like comes from the AI Futures Project, where they say that AI researchers within a frontier company can use AI to generate code, but they should only use models that have been publicly available for some set period of time. I think the period they give is nine months. Because if you’ve got an internally deployed model and you haven’t safeguarded it enough to release it to the public, then why would you use it for the higher-stakes exercise of building the next generation of models, right?

So you should at the very least try to stay as far away as you can from this line. And there are other things you could do — you could cap the number of hours that your agents can run autonomously per day, or you could always reserve a certain amount of compute for inference so that not too much of it is going towards the RSI. But basically you’re saying, “We absolutely don’t want to go anywhere near this line, and we’re going to have a diverse portfolio of measures that we take to ensure that we stay away from it.” As opposed to the current default, which is basically that it’s still kind of the stated goal of all of the AI companies to just do RSI, when in fact they should be like, “We really want to avoid doing RSI.”

Liron 00:51:06

Yeah, that is crazy to me that they’re pretty open about it, at least if you ask them directly. I mean, OpenAI has always said — they’ve been consistent — we’re going to make the AI do our alignment homework, right? So therefore RSI is good. The faster it improves, the faster it can go solve alignment for us. That’s their pipe dream.

Sarah 00:51:25

Yes. And I guess I don’t think it’s impossible that you could solve alignment using weaker and kind of aligned AIs. That seems like a thing that could happen if it’s just a scientific problem like any other scientific problem. But the problem is we just don’t know how hard that’s going to be, and it seems like we should buy ourselves a lot more time to figure that out.

And there’s a rebuttal to the Ezra Klein op-ed from Tyler Cowen where he’s like — because Ezra kind of says in the article, if we want to stay on the right side of the RSI line, why not just make it so that all of the code has to be human-generated, you just can’t AI-generate code. And then Tyler Cowen is like, well, could we even progress beyond the current frontier if humans have to write the code? Maybe humans aren’t even capable of advancing the frontier without AI-generating code.

And then the retort to that is, well, why is it assumed that we want to go any further? Maybe we in fact don’t want to go any further, and we should bring the whole thing to a grinding halt and then reassess whether this approach of aligning our AIs using weaker models is even feasible.

Build the Speed Dial, Not the Pause Button

Liron 00:52:28

And what you’re saying in the blog post — I just want to throw out the mental model. If you compare it to a nuclear chain reaction, right? So we’ve got this uranium that’s decaying and it’s releasing neutrons, and it’s all about the control rods in a nuclear reactor. It’s all about pacing the exponential growth of the neutrons at a comfortable pace where you get power and you don’t blow up the plant.

So the analogy to what you’re saying is, instead of shoving all the neutrons right back into the reaction to maximize the speed of the reaction, let’s be very explicit about these kinds of delays. This is the equivalent of a control rod. You’ve got to control — you said you want to pace the frontier. That looks like adding a time delay between the latest model that you made versus the latest model that you’re allowing yourself to use to assist you, correct?

Sarah 00:53:14

Yeah, that’s one thing you could do. And there’s a whole suite of things. The analogy I used was imagine RSI as a bear that you’re face to face with in the woods, and you’re trying to back away from this bear. Maybe there’s just a broad suite of things that you can do to stay on the right side of this line.

The delay thing of only using models that have been publicly available for some amount of time is one way you could do this, and there are a bunch of others. But that’s why I just like this model of prevention rather than banning, because I think — for example, if you decided we were going to ban RSI, but the way you defined RSI was that there are literally no humans in the loop, it would be very easy for an AI company to technically stay on the right side of that regulation but still be really unsafe. Because maybe you just have a few humans around who have this peripheral rubber-stamping role, and they don’t even really understand what they’re approving, and maybe the models are deceiving them. But technically you’re not doing RSI according to that definition because there are still humans around.

So you wouldn’t want to operationalize this ban in a way that is easily defined but actually is still really unsafe. This was my thinking — banning RSI feels very much like the vibe of we’re trying to get right up to the very edge of this cliff and then stop, as opposed to doing a bunch of things as soon as possible to ensure that we don’t keep going towards the cliff.

Liron 00:54:32

What I really like about this is how you’re saying, okay, “ban” — that’s harsh, that’s black and white, and if it’s going to be black and white, let’s get up close before we flip the switch. I think I’m going to steal this framing because I’ve often been using the framing of a pause button myself, and I say “build the pause button.” And in my mind I’m like, oh yeah, build the pause button — how can you argue with building the pause button? You just have to build it, you don’t have to use it.

But even that framing, it’s like, okay, but when you do use it, it’s going to be so harsh. So what I like about what you’re doing is you’re not saying stop nuclear chain reactions — you’re saying build the control rod and let’s practice moving it in and out. Let’s show me what it looks like when the control rod is deeper in, controlling it more, slowing down the reaction more, saying that you can only use a model from two years ago to train the next model.

What I really like about your class of proposals is that you’re turning black and white into shades of gray. You’re turning a switch into a dial. And what I like about having a dial is once people get used to turning the dial, then we can all potentially come to our senses and be like, “Hey, shouldn’t we just turn the dial all the way to a very low simmer, practically off?” And that could just be the smoothest way to achieve the pause.

Sarah 00:55:36

Yeah, I think so. And maybe we’ll learn things in the process of the subsequent development, and we’ll get more empirical information about where the risks are. I think basically right now we just don’t know how much risk we’re taking. So we should be dialing it all the way back, slowing it down.

We can still do a bunch of cool alignment research or interpretability with the models that we have now, or maybe models that are slightly more capable that are built over a much longer time span. There’s just so much safety juice I reckon we could get out of the current situation without literally just going full steam ahead and trying to let Claude build the next Claude. That just seems crazy.

Liron 00:56:20

I really like this. I think I’m going to start saying “build the speed dial” instead of “build the pause button.”

Sarah 00:56:25

Yeah.

Liron 00:56:26

Maximally effective.

Sarah 00:56:27

Yeah.

Liron 00:56:29

Great. Okay, so heading toward the wrap-up here. Anything you want to make sure we hit on before we wrap it up?

Sarah 00:56:33

I don’t think so. People can go follow my Substack if they think they would find that interesting. I am going to try and post at least once a week, and I have some cool ideas coming up.

Liron 00:56:43

Nice. It’s longerramblings.substack.com, correct?

Sarah 00:56:47

Yes, that’s it. I have some quite cringe branding going on, but I’m just doubling down on it at this point.

Was Calling for a Pause in 2023 a Mistake?

Liron 00:56:54

Yeah, gotta double down. Alright, we’ll put a link in the show notes. Last thing, maybe we can wrap up — let’s talk about the PauseAI movement. What do you think about that? Are you supportive? Would you attend a protest?

Sarah 00:57:04

I am definitely supportive of the idea of pausing AI. If tomorrow morning I woke up and I found out that all the US labs had shut their doors and gone home and they’d paused, or even better if the US and China had agreed to pause, I’d be like, “Great.” I’d feel a lot better. So I guess my revealed preference is for AI to be paused.

I think the movement — I’m not sure that I would attend a protest. I’m not sure that traditional activism seems to be the thing that’s moving the needle as much in the AI context as just the capability advancements themselves. About three years ago in 2023, I was a PauseAI person and I had the little pause in my Twitter name. But I do feel like in retrospect that that was too early to be calling for a pause and maybe that was kind of bad. So maybe I don’t agree with all the decisions that the PauseAI organization has made, but I definitely would like to pause AI.

Liron 00:57:54

So you think pausing in 2023 — do you think that it was knowably wrong to want to pause in 2023?

Sarah 00:57:59

No, I don’t think it was obvious at the time. And it certainly seemed to me at the time like that’s what we should be doing. But I guess I was just very freaked out about the whole thing. At the time we had GPT-4. I think it kind of looked a bit crazy to people, whereas now it’s a lot more obvious that we’re actually—

Liron 00:58:17

Yeah, I think this is the interesting question, because I think we’re on the same page of, okay, yeah, GPT-4, it’s nice to have around, it seems like it’s more helpful than harmful, so having reached this point I’m glad this exists. I feel like we gambled and won. But I think the interesting question is, if you were perfectly rational, having all the context that was available at the time, and let’s say you were calm, you weren’t freaking out — do you think that it was a smart gamble given what we knew at the time?

Sarah 00:58:44

Probably — yeah, I think it was fine to continue doing AI progress for some time after 2023. I think there was quite clearly not that much imminent danger there. It maybe would’ve been useful to build up more capital by getting some more capabilities to make the argument more convincing to people. Yeah, I would tentatively say that it would not have been rational to pause in 2023.

Liron 00:59:11

You know, this is due for debate. I feel like we haven’t really found ground for debate. I might have to debate you on this because you’re basically saying that Sam Altman was right at the time, which — I’m not saying that’s a reductio. Okay, maybe he was. But I just think that there was at least a 1% chance that with GPT-4, all hell was going to break loose. And sure, it didn’t, but I don’t think anybody knew that.

Sarah 00:59:33

Do you think there was a 1% chance? I don’t know. Maybe. I think the thing — I don’t remember exactly what Sam Altman was saying at the time, but he could have said something like, “I don’t think we should pause right now, but here is a list of things that would make me change my mind.” As opposed to doing what I imagine he was doing, which was just kind of goalpost-shifting and being vague and intentionally confusing. I think it just, clearly we have so much more momentum behind this movement now that we’ve demonstrated all these scary capabilities, and that just isn’t a thing that we could have done three years ago.

Liron 01:00:03

Interesting. I think the question you’re opening yourself up to is — somebody, and this isn’t exactly my position because I think that we probably should have paused by now, we’re really gambling with our lives here, which it sounds like you’re getting on the same page on. But I think somebody else would look at your perspective and be like, “Hey, Sarah, aren’t you just making the same mistake again wanting to pause? You’re going to be looking back a year from now being like, ‘Boy, I was so dumb to say pausing AI is good in 2026.’”

Sarah 01:00:27

I guess it’s kind of hard for me to defend this, but I don’t think in 2023 I was looking at the situation and thinking, “Oh my God, there’s a real chance this is going to run off the rails in the next six months.” I didn’t think that was the case. I was just like, “Oh, it seems like we should just stop as soon as possible because this whole thing seems dangerous.”

Whereas now I’m like, “Oh, it seems like we’re actually really, really getting close to the thing, and we have so much evidence that we’re getting close to the thing, and this is the time where we can get the most momentum behind this ask.” The two situations don’t necessarily feel comparable to me. I think if in a year everything’s chill and nothing’s happened and someone asked me would I still endorse saying we should pause now, I think I would say that I endorse it. The stakes seem high enough now that we clearly just should chill out for a bit.

Liron 01:01:10

That’s fair enough. It’s like however sure somebody was in 2023, I agree that they should be more sure now, and it’s okay to be different levels of sure.

Sarah 01:01:19

Yeah.

Turning Up the Fear Dial

Liron 01:01:22

Nice. Okay, great. So let’s end on this note. I think you have actually said in 2025 that you remain hopeful. Here’s a tweet from February 2025 you wrote: “I think, quote, ‘We are all f*cked and it’s totally hopeless,’ unquote, is almost as bad of a meme to be spreading right now as ‘there’s nothing to worry about.’” Do you still stand by that?

Sarah 01:01:43

I do stand by that. Yeah, that was me pushing back against something Aella said where she was, I think, acting too pessimistically in a more self-fulfilling prophecy way than I would have liked.

So I think no matter what your views on doom are, I don’t think you should spread the message that there’s nothing worth doing or that it’s all totally hopeless. I think we should try to keep our spirits up as a community and even if you don’t believe this, you should still act as if there’s some chance that we’ll solve this problem. Because I think there is, and we should try our best.

Liron 01:02:16

Fair enough. But I still have to nitpick — I still gotta get my last debates in here, okay? I agree that we shouldn’t be helpless, but I think that fear-mongering is needed right now because I just think we need to take it out of people’s categories of normal political bickering. “Yeah, we’ll figure out the policy eventually.” I really just think we need to raise the level of urgency and feel some amount of fear about it, and I think most people actually aren’t feeling enough fear.

Sarah 01:02:41

Oh, I don’t think that we should be complacent. I don’t remember exactly, but I think the particular tweet that Aella made was something like, “We’re definitely all screwed. We’re almost definitely all going to die, and the reasons for this are kind of boring and technical, and the average person won’t understand them.”

And I was trying to push against that specifically because I think there’s a difference between saying “there’s a good chance that something really bad might happen unless we do something” and saying “it’s overdetermined that we’re screwed.” Because the second thing is just very disempowering.

And also, I was taking issue with her saying that the reasons are boring and technical and complicated because I just don’t think that they’re that boring and technical and complicated. I think people can wrap their heads around this pretty easily.

I’m a bit more pragmatic about how I think we should be communicating. This is one of my points of disagreement with rationalists in general, but I don’t think the most important thing is to state your true belief. I think you should also take into account the second-order comms effects of the things that you’re saying, and that’s kind of what I was pushing back against here. But I’m not opposed to fear-mongering. I think the situation is pretty scary.

Liron 01:03:41

Totally. Yeah, I think there may be a running theme here in this conversation, which is, “Hey, don’t flip all the way to ‘we’re doomed,’ but don’t be complacent. You gotta use the fear dial.”

Sarah 01:03:52

Yes.

Liron 01:03:52

Continuously turning the dial.

Sarah 01:03:54

Yeah, lots of dials going on. Yes, I think we should definitely be turning up the fear dial, but just not all the way to 100.

Liron 01:04:00

All right. The dial episode, I like it. I think there’s much to think about. Alright, everybody go to longerramblings.substack.com. There’s a lot of thoughtful posts you guys should check out. Keep us posted on your next adventures. When you get involved with something else, come back and give us an update. Sarah Hastings-Woodhouse, thanks very much for coming on Doom Debates.

Sarah 01:04:21

Thank you for having me.

Donation Drive

Liron 01:04:23

Hey there, Doom Debates listeners. Hope you enjoyed that conversation with Sarah Hastings-Woodhouse. Just remember, you don’t have to think in black and white, don’t have to treat everything like it’s a point-in-time discontinuous action. It’s often best to think about everything in terms of dials.

For example, donating to this show. It doesn’t have to be, “Hey, will you donate nothing or will you donate all your life savings?” Think about it as a dial of how much you’re able to show your support for Doom Debates. Just head over to doomdebates.com/donate. If you’re in the US, it’s a 501(c)(3) charitable donation through our sponsor, Manna Fund. We’ve had so many donors so far. You’ll see many of them in the end credits unless they chose to be anonymous. We really appreciate you guys. This is a team effort, and Lord knows the AI companies have plenty of their own PR and lobbying efforts, so we gotta do what we can. Thanks again.

PauseAI UK’s March Against AI Extinction

Liron 01:05:11

One more announcement. You know how we’ve just been talking about the UK and their AI Security Institute and their role in shaping the international conversation about how to turn down that AI dial? Well, I want to tell you about PauseAI UK, because they’re having an anti-AI extinction protest coming up on the 21st of November.

Let me read you some information they sent me about that. They say, “The march starts outside the BBC office and will progress to outside 10 Downing Street, the official residence and office of the UK Prime Minister. Protests are basically a coordination problem. If everyone who is worried about AI agrees to show up on the same day, we can send a message the UK government can’t ignore. Over 350 people have already agreed to coordinate on this. With each person who joins, it becomes easier for new people to join. The sooner you join, the bigger a difference you can make.

“The UK’s Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, has a unique opportunity to convene an international summit next year to discuss a treaty to pause frontier AI development. This is because the UK holds presidency of the G20 in 2027, which is a coalition of 19 countries, plus the EU and the African Union, covering most of the world’s economic output and population.”

The point being, this November is a super impactful time to hold a protest. So if you’re around London or fancy a visit, you can sign up at the link in the description. You don’t have to sign up in advance if you want to attend the protest, but if you do sign up in advance, it helps PauseAI UK with organizing it, and it helps convince more people to come. Social proof, you know?

Alright. Check out those show notes for all the different links we discussed, the PauseAI UK protest on the 21st of November, and of course Sarah Hastings-Woodhouse’s Substack. You can go subscribe to that as well. Thanks for watching, everybody. It’s been a crazy couple years doing this show. I feel like things are really heating up, and I look forward to seeing you in the next episode of Doom Debates.

Doom Debates’ Mission is to raise mainstream awareness of imminent extinction from AGI and build the social infrastructure for high-quality debate.

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