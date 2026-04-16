Are AI safety advocates like Eliezer Yudkowsky at fault for the recent attacks on Sam Altman because they are “calling for violence”?

I invited Steven Balik to join me on this emergency episode to hash it out.

Steven is an activist short seller and data engineering professional whose Substack is popular among Silicon Valley VCs and hedge funds.

Links

Steven Balik on X (Twitter) — https://x.com/laurenbalik

Steven’s Substack (Lauren Balik’s Almanac & Revue) —

Steven Balik, “The Talmudic Stock Bubble, AI Psychosis, & Esoterrorism” (Substack, October 2025) —

Eliezer Yudkowsky, “Pausing AI Developments Isn’t Enough. We Need to Shut It All Down” (Time, March 2023) — https://time.com/6266923/ai-eliezer-yudkowsky-open-letter-not-enough/

Timestamps

00:00:00 — Cold Open

00:00:52 — Introducing Steven Balik

00:01:24 — Setting the Stage: Molotov Cocktail Incident

00:03:31 — Steven’s Opening Position

00:06:10 — Is Eliezer Yudkowsky “Calling for Violence”?

00:07:25 — Steven on AI, Yudkowsky, the Zizians & Escalating Rhetoric

00:12:16 — Focusing on the Time Article

00:18:51 — Who’s Responsible for the Violence?

00:25:33 — Debating the Key Quote in Yudkowsky’s Time Article

00:31:07 — Liron Passes the Ideological Turing Test

00:45:42 — Liron & Steven Find Common Ground

00:46:57 — Why Does Steven Call Eliezer Yudkowsky an “Esoterrorist”?

00:48:51 — Wrapping Up: Deescalating the Situation

Transcript

Cold Open

Liron Shapira 00:00:00

You’ve called Eliezer Yudkowsky, I think you used the term “esotererrorist.” Terrorist who’s being esoteric or something.

Steven Balik 00:00:07

Yeah. It’s esotererrorism. I think the guy’s full of hot air more than anything.

Liron 00:00:12

You used the term “esotererrorist.” Aren’t you agitating? Isn’t that pretty incendiary? What are you getting at?

Steven 00:00:18

I think, well, he’s calling for bombing stuff, and if he’s going to call for bombing, I think—

Liron 00:00:26

When you say “call for bombing,” we spent this whole discussion saying, okay, look, we’re not really calling for bombing, it’s a minor agitation.

Steven 00:00:32

If he’s going to mention airstrikes, then I’ll say he’s an esotererrorist. He’s an esotererrorist.

Liron 00:00:39

I feel like we’re escalating. I feel like you’re taking the next step. He might—

Steven 00:00:41

No, it’s great because it’s all nonsense.

Introducing Steven Balik

Liron 00:00:52

Welcome to Doomed Debates. My guest today is Steven Balik. He’s a prolific writer with 33,000 followers on Twitter and a Substack that’s popular among Silicon Valley venture capitalists and hedge funds, among others.

He’s also a well-known activist short seller, a computer security analytics and data engineering professional, and really an all-around digital operator. He’s got a broad portfolio of irons in the fire.

Steven Balik, welcome to Doomed Debates.

Steven 00:01:19

Yeah, thanks for having me. Happy to get into it.

Setting the Stage: Molotov Cocktail Incident

Liron 00:01:24

All right, so this is kind of an emergency episode. This whole week, what’s been occupying my mind and a lot of the discourse I’m seeing on Twitter is this whole concept of AI extinction risk worried people and activists, which includes myself. I’m a member of Pause AI, people like myself basically being accused of calling for violence in the wake of an actual violent act by a self-styled person who agrees with us, and also some sort of copycat act as well.

So for those of you who haven’t heard or need a refresher, I think it was Friday that somebody threw a Molotov cocktail at Sam Altman’s house in San Francisco, and then that person was later revealed to be a member of Pause AI in the sense that they joined the Discord and they wrote about 30 messages.

I’m happy to say that those messages, when they said stuff like, “There’s not much we can do. I might take matters into my own hands” — I don’t remember exactly what he said, but some of what he said was on this track — and everybody was very clear, “No, that’s not what we do.” So luckily, I’m happy to say that my people, the Pause AI people, were like, “Hell no. This isn’t good.”

But he was somebody who supports the Pause AI mission, and he threw a freaking Molotov cocktail at Sam Altman’s house. That was reported. I don’t know how much reporting is done on somebody fired at Sam Altman’s house or near Sam Altman’s house. There was kind of a follow-up thing that happened. I consider both acts extremely bad, extremely unacceptable.

And the reason why you and I are talking is because I put out a call on Twitter. I said, “Hey, if anybody thinks that these kind of acts are the responsibility of, or they trace back to AI people, let me know. And specifically, if you think there’s a connection to Eliezer Yudkowsky’s 2023 post where he was talking about international treaties to pause AI, and he was saying that enforcement of these treaties could be up to and including airstrikes on rogue data centers who violate the treaty.”

When he posted that, if anybody sees that as a “call for violence” and wants to connect all these threads, which I don’t think should be connected, come on my show and let’s do an emergency episode. Let’s hash this out because the stakes are very high, temperatures are high, and I want to have a good debate. Yeah. What’s your take on all that?

Steven’s Opening Position

Steven 00:03:31

Yeah, no, thanks for having me. What we’ve seen here in the last week or so is where I’ve believed things are heading for a little while. We’ve seen the buildup.

Just taking a step back, we see the buildup with data center discourse. We see the buildup with people not really understanding what OpenAI and possibly Anthropic, maybe Google Gemini, some of the other players out there, what they’re actually doing. People want to know what’s going on and why there’s so much capital allocation going towards this. And there’s a lot of discomfort happening out there right now.

As it relates to these recent events, I’ve been pretty adamant myself for a long time that what needs to be coming out of the labs, out of OpenAI, out of other players like that, is there needs to be more discourse around what’s actually being done, and there needs to be language and messaging that is a lot more — I would consider wholesome — or what is the benefit for others?

In the absence of this, I think a lot of what we’ve gotten out of, like you mentioned, Yudkowsky, the MIRI, M-I-R-I, and out of some of the labs and other players, has just been kind of this very confusing type of stuff, which gets into singularity and some esoteric type things. It gets into “the VCs are investing in magic, and you can do all this stuff with AI, then you can vibe code and you can make an app,” but these apps, a lot of them don’t work.

So everyone’s just kind of confused, and it really comes down to capital allocation and people feeling left out. So we can take this conversation in a number of ways, but I think we’re at a tipping point here.

My messaging to people who work at the labs and OpenAI — I’ve been very adamant about this — is that it’s time to take a pause on some of the more magical thinking type stuff, at least in the messaging that goes out and goes public. Make it a little bit more practical and a little bit more down to earth.

So I’ll put a pin in that right there, but happy to take this anywhere.

Is Eliezer Yudkowsky “Calling for Violence”?

Liron 00:06:10

Okay. So maybe we’ll get the lay of the land, just some fast facts about what your position is, because there’s so many different positions. Your position has a few different parts to it, most of ours does.

We’ll get the lay of the land of your position, and then I think the central thing that I want to debate that I think you and I disagree on is: was Eliezer Yudkowsky’s article a call for violence? And of course, that’s not the only thing that’s been published since 2023. There’s been a lot of discourse, but that’s a good token representation.

That was kind of a watershed moment where I distinctly remember Marc Andreessen as one of the most prominent people who seized on that article, seized on that word “airstrikes” and said, “Well, there you have it, folks. The AI doom people, the people who are worried about AI extinction — boom, call for violence. This is a violent movement. You have crossed the Rubicon into violence.” I’m like, wait, what?

No. Because my own position is, wait, he was just talking about a treaty. What if somebody violates a treaty? What do you do? Do you just let them? Do you impose light sanctions? No. You impose heavy, potentially up to and including use of force to keep the treaty in force.

So anyway, that’s a quick opening statement of what I think my position on the central thing is. How about maybe we backtrack. I ask you a couple quick questions about where do you stand on AI as a whole, and then you can give your statement of why it was a call for violence, okay?

Steven on AI, Yudkowsky, the Zizians & Escalating Rhetoric

Steven 00:07:25

Yeah, sure. So, as far as AI goes, I think that LLMs have been kind of pushed to their limit at this point. I think at this point, a lot of the messaging is just this continued philosophy, this spirituality, this quasi-religious stuff, this esoteric spiritual type stuff.

The discourse from the people who work on these platforms and work around them is just almost purely this type of stuff at this point, and that’s scary to a lot of people who are not really seeing the increment in value. At the end of the day, what I care about is the U.S. and people here being safe, getting value out of this type of stuff, not going too crazy.

So that’s where my position is. It’s American. My position is: what’s the value to all of this?

Focusing on the Time Article

Steven 00:08:29

Just to kind of get into it, I’ll say that with Yudkowsky and the things that come out of that organization, we’re looking at a couple of points here. You mentioned that Time article, the airstrikes. That’s just one piece in this.

There’s also the book — I live in New York City, and there’s been a big subway campaign around it last year into this year. You can find the book in bookstores. What was it called? “If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies.” Which is kind of a bombastic title.

There’s this stuff with the Zizians who are tangential to him. The Zizians were a group. They started following someone who was kind of tangential to that whole Yudkowsky thing, and this ended up becoming a murder cult. The people in there, I think most of them were gender non-conforming or trans or something of that nature. They spun out of whatever was going on, some charismatic thought leadership that came out of being adjacent to Yudkowsky.

And look, some of these things that exist here, if we’re trying to look for one watershed moment, I don’t know if that exists. When we look at talking about violence or talking about things that are dangerous, it’s hard to really look at one thing. I don’t think the Time magazine article was helpful. I think it put that idea out there.

And then what we also see with the Zizians, which is a crazy story, and then what we see with this — what I would consider bombastic “Oh, we have to stop this or everyone’s going to die” mentality — I think this is a little bit of hysteria around this.

Liron 00:10:27

Okay.

Steven 00:10:27

And I don’t know that a lot of people who are willing to be violent around this at this point are truly mad at AI specifically. They’re just mad at the unfairness, or there’s not really value for a lot of people in AI, and it’s kind of where the money is going. And so then it becomes more of an economic and class type thing.

So that’s kind of how I see all this. If you’re influencing people and you have a little bit of a track record of people who are very close to you then going out and doing things that are violent, that’s definitely something that needs to be kept track of and thought through.

I just don’t think there’s been a lot of maturity from Yudkowsky and that group. I think it’s time for them to really put a line in the sand and say what they’re thinking instead of kind of sitting back. It’s just going to build up more. If more of this violence happens, the light is going to shine on them more and about why they’re publishing these types of things.

It’s probably time for that group to just be very mature and very straightforward and not speak about this in high-level science terms or a little bit more esoteric or spiritual type terms, and just lay out what they’re saying pretty straightforward. So that’s where we’re at with all this, in my opinion.

Who’s Responsible for the Violence?

Liron 00:12:16

Okay. I think that’s a useful overview of all the things that are on your mind related to all this. And we can’t address them all. Some of them are going to be outside the scope. I want to be respectful of your time. I want to focus.

I think that a good focus, and my intention for what we can focus on, is the Time article and the question of whether it is accurate in good faith to look at the Time article as Marc Andreessen has done — I’m singling him out because he is so prominent and he’s been consistent with saying this — looking at the Time article and being like, okay, this was a call for violence. The AI doom movement is calling for violence for whatever reason.

My whole position that I think is the focus of what I want to talk to you about is I claim it is really not that. It is just a policy proposal. So are you okay having that be the focus of our discussion and debate?

Steven 00:13:10

Yeah, we can have that be the discussion of the debate. And I think that Time article — we can look at that, and that’s going to be semantics.

Liron 00:13:20

Okay.

Steven 00:13:20

And so the thing is, what I read something as and what you read something as might be different things, and it doesn’t really necessarily... When Yudkowsky and Time put that out, certain people are going to read that in a certain way and think it’s just policy. But certain people are going to read that and read that as a call to action.

You have to know when you put something out there that multiple groups are going to read it. There’s different audiences. If Trump says something, multiple different groups are going to take what he says and twist it into whatever their narratives are.

Liron 00:14:05

Right.

Steven 00:14:05

And same with Yudkowsky in this. So even if a lot of folks just kind of see this as policy and see this — oh, airstrikes are an exaggeration, or bombing or whatever, kinetic violence is an exaggeration — this kind of aggressive language is being taken the wrong way. And I don’t think it matters whether or not the intention was there the whole time.

I think that Yudkowsky and this group, now that there are more things happening, direct actions — they need to come out and say, “This is not what we mean. This is not what we want to happen.” And we’re at that point, I think.

Debating the Key Quote in Yudkowsky’s Time Article

Liron 00:14:51

Okay, so I think one important variable here that comes up related to what you said is this idea of surface-level interpretation, surface-level effect of basically less intelligent, less careful readers. Surface-level effects compared to more charitable, applying an amount of charity that we think should be standard, even if in the real world people aren’t that charitable.

If you go the uncharitable route or the shallow route, you could literally, as an extreme case, take Eliezer Yudkowsky’s whole post and throw it in a bag of words. You just make a list of all the words he used. One of the words is “airstrikes.” Similarly, if you look at his book cover, you make a bag of words. One of the words is “everyone dies.”

So if you look at it that way — I’m exaggerating what a shallow analysis looks like — but I will agree with you that a sufficiently shallow analysis looks at Eliezer Yudkowsky’s content and it’s like, oh my God, look at all these incendiary violence words in this content.

Now secondarily, if you apply some charity, if you apply some processing, some reading comprehension — for example, in the case of airstrikes — then you see, oh, okay, the context in which he’s using “airstrikes” is as one branch in a branched policy. It’s a branched treaty. The treaty says, hey, there’s the good branch. We make the treaty, everybody agrees on it, everybody signs it, and nobody violates it, and it’s a peaceful situation.

But of course, there’s the branch where somebody instigates violating the treaty, and then they’re dealt with in a way that actually works to stop them. And so when you analyze it that way, which I want to analyze it that way, then it seems nonviolent, correct?

Steven 00:16:22

Yeah. It would seem nonviolent, but at the end of the day, we’re talking about people with guns and Molotov cocktails kind of acting as loose cannons. And so there’s an element of pragmatism that has to be considered here.

You can argue semantics all day long, but if people are going out and actually taking action on this, and if you’re talking in extreme language, then that’s what’s going to happen.

It doesn’t really matter if you’re going to say, oh, the intent is to look at this as policy. If you blast something out, and you publish books, and you put something in major publications, and it goes out there, then people are going to read it however they want to read it. It’s kind of a moot point at this point.

And I think Yudkowsky and that crew needs to come out and do a little better and walk it back a little bit. And I don’t know if they will. I think it’s going to get very dangerous.

And I think the data center stuff is actually a lot more dangerous than the OpenAI stuff, because what we’ve seen here is the OpenAI stuff in the last week. But really what ticks off most people, especially around Virginia and Pennsylvania and areas where there’s volatility around electricity prices — people who live near data centers are just kind of getting hosed on their electric bills for something that they’re not seeing the benefits for.

All it’s going to take is a couple of these people to get mad, and we already see this with some of the protests that happen. We’re getting to a point where we need to figure out how this stuff is going to be beneficial for more people, or at least the costs are smoothed over. And I have not seen — I don’t really think there have been concrete solutions proposed.

Liron Passes the Ideological Turing Test

Liron 00:18:51

Okay. I know these are all valid, related points, but let’s try to keep it to this idea of who’s called for violence, what is a call for violence, because the subject that’s salient to me right now that I think is super high stakes, super important to resolve, is people accusing a really strong connection.

People are very confidently making a connection between stuff that people like me say. There’s basically a lot of people who think I am part of the problem, saying, “Hey, P(doom) is high. If anyone builds it, everyone dies.” Which I admit, I do say that. And they’re saying, “Hey, when somebody throws a Molotov at Sam Altman’s house, Liron should own that consequence.”

There’s a number of reasons why they say that, which I disagree with. But I want you to represent them, assuming you agree with them. And I did listen—

Steven 00:19:36

No, I only speak for myself. I don’t speak for any of these people throwing around bombs, obviously. Nor do I even know them.

But I think that this is a matter of empathy, and it’s about understanding — if you’re going out and saying language that’s a little bit aggressive, even if people will just blame you for it or blame whoever for it after they’re caught in an action or whatever, it’s going to happen.

So it’s up to you to then — how do you want to react to that? As far as violence goes, anyone who’s been egging on or talking about, “Oh, everyone’s going to die, so we have to do something now” — we’re at a point here where people are going to throw Molotov cocktails around, and it’s just going to get worse.

So I think it’s a matter of taking this seriously, and it’s a matter of being mature about it. All that really matters now is, are people willing to back away or contextualize things? And I think you’re contextualizing it. You’ve said, “No, I meant it through a policy, and I meant it through this type of thing,” and I think that’s probably fair. I think it is.

But Yudkowsky’s got a way bigger audience than you, and he’s got way bigger stuff — books in stores and things like that. And I think it’s time that group really says what they stand for, because this is going to keep happening. If you’re trying to look for outs or anyone’s trying to look for outs, people are going to continue to be mad about AI. People are going to continue to be mad about this idea of, “Oh, we’re establishing a permanent underclass.”

Liron 00:21:53

Can we just—

Steven 00:21:53

I’m telling you. There’s not really a way around this. If you made a bed, you have to sleep in the bed, and at this point, all that matters is how you are able to contextualize this or work your way out of it.

Liron 00:22:14

I’m still at the point where I’m trying to make sure I understand your claim as it relates to this issue that I think is my focus for the week. So if I understand correctly, you’re kind of focusing more on Eliezer Yudkowsky than me because you’re invoking this concept of who’s more responsible for exactly what they communicate and how they communicate and the effect of their communication.

Steven 00:22:36

I think the people who threw the Molotov cocktails are responsible for that.

Liron 00:22:40

Okay. But if I understand correctly, you’re saying Eliezer Yudkowsky more so and me less so, maybe to the extent of our popularity, to the extent of our megaphone — we’re always going to be somewhat responsible for any predictable effects of what we say. That’s kind of the position you’re coming from?

Steven 00:22:55

Well, everyone’s responsible for everything, and no one’s responsible for anything. We live in networks, and people influence each other. If someone says they talk to me and then I put an idea in their head to do something — I don’t know. If I said something to someone two years ago and that person went out and drove their car off a road and hit a tree, is that really my fault? No.

But that’s not the same as writing a book about everyone dies or saying air striking a data center. Air striking a data center is calling for kinetic action here and now.

Liron & Steven Find Common Ground

Liron 00:23:33

Let me ask you this. Do you think Marc Andreessen was on point when he’s repeatedly said, ever since this article came out in March of 2023 — this is something he loves to pull out. The way he’ll talk about it is, “And these AI doomers, they are calling for violence. They’re calling for airstrikes on data centers, very violent act on these data centers.” He loves to frame it that way.

He loves to have people come away with the implication that we’re kind of like a PETA — famously would be throwing blood on fur coats and even worse. An airstrike is even worse than that. So he is purposely stoking that kind of implication. Do you think that he’s going about it in a reasonable way, a defensible way? What do you think?

Steven 00:24:13

I think Marc Andreessen is just trying to stir flames on the fire, probably, is what he’s doing. So if you’re looking at him as a counter to you, sure, for argument’s sake he is, but I think he’s just — I don’t know.

Liron 00:24:27

Right. He’s just trying to — so we’re not taking him seriously, but unfortunately there’s a lot of people who say the same thing. I just point to him because he’s a good representative. If you say, “Well, he’s not a representative, he’s not serious,” okay. But there’s a lot of people who are serious, and they say the same thing.

Steven 00:24:38

Yeah. The people who are serious are — who’s actually dangerous and who’s out there, who’s plotting something or who’s actually going to pull a trigger on something, an actual trigger, or do violence. That’s what matters.

And so where are these people getting information from? Everything is based around who’s syncing on who. So if a bunch of people are going out and doing actions, and they’re harming people, and they all kind of roll back to one, two, three, four different thinkers repeatedly, then there’s a definite pattern there. That’s just how it works.

Liron 00:25:20

Right. And look, so this is—

Steven 00:25:23

And that’s Yudkowsky right now.

Liron 00:25:24

It’s Yudkowsky. So let’s go to the specific article, because I would love to get a clear stance from you on how bad, if it was bad at all, was this specific article. I would argue that it wasn’t bad. But let me go back to the exact quotes. I’ve got the Time 2023 article in front of me.

Steven 00:25:38

Yep.

Liron 00:25:39

So I’ll just read the part near the famous airstrikes part. Okay.

“The moratorium on new large training runs needs to be indefinite and worldwide. There can be no exceptions, including for governments or militaries. If the policy starts with the US, then China needs to see that the US is not seeking an advantage, but rather trying to prevent a horrifically dangerous technology which could have no true owner, and which will kill everyone in the US and China and on Earth.

If I had infinite freedom to write laws, I might carve out a single exception for AIs being trained solely to solve problems in biology and biotechnology, not trained on text from the internet, and not to the level where they start talking or planning. But if that was remotely complicating the issue, I would immediately jettison that proposal and say to just shut it all down.

Shut down all the large GPU clusters, the large computer farms where the most powerful AIs are refined. Shut down all the large training runs. Put a ceiling on how much computing power anyone is allowed to use training an AI system, and move it downward over the coming years to compensate for more efficient training algorithms. No exceptions for governments and militaries.

Make immediate multinational agreements to prevent the prohibited activities from moving elsewhere.” Again, that’s a very important sentence. “Immediate multinational agreements to prevent the prohibited activities from moving elsewhere. Track all GPUs sold. If intelligence says that a country outside the agreement is building a GPU cluster, be less scared of a shooting conflict between nations than of the moratorium being violated. Be willing to destroy a rogue data center by airstrike.”

Okay, so just pointing out again, it’s after he says there’s an agreement in place. People are violating the agreement. That’s when the violence comes into play in that long-chain hypothetical. That is one scenario.

So I read the exact text. I look at that text and I’m like, yep, that’s international treaties for you. That’s what they look like. They have a path to violence in the worst case, but hopefully they don’t. Hopefully, they’re peaceful. So that’s my read of it. I don’t see a problem. You do see a problem, correct?

Why Does Steven Call Eliezer Yudkowsky an “Esoterrorist”?

Steven 00:27:20

That whole passage you just read is about US and China specifically. And China — they’ve done deals with NVIDIA to kind of get around agreements. We saw this recently with some of the Supermicro stuff. It’s pretty heated.

And so when Yudkowsky’s saying that, that’s hypothetical to begin with. The idea that China and the US are going to work together on AI in the short term — that was published in 2023, and now it’s about three years later. The relationship has been antagonistic around that.

Liron 00:28:10

But should we keep this to call for violence?

Steven 00:28:12

Listen. No, it is. This is exactly related to this because Yudkowsky is talking about something that’s so hypothetical — that the US and China would be working together on this — that everything else he says in there is kind of just also hypothetical.

So what I take away from this is he doesn’t understand the US-China relationship here. He’s talking about this in hypotheticals, and then he says bomb, airstrikes, whatever. And that’s also just kind of fantasy. It is fantasy. But it’s also just violent.

And so, I don’t know, does your average Joe have the ability to get into a fighter plane—

Liron 00:28:54

Okay. Can we split this up?

Steven 00:28:54

—and bomb something? No.

Liron 00:28:55

Before we talk about what happens—

Steven 00:28:56

They’re going to take a Molotov cocktail and throw it.

Liron 00:28:57

Wait, can we just talk about Steven Balik? Okay, let’s separate it. First we’ll say what does Steven Balik think of the text, and then we’ll say what does the average Joe think, and what should we conclude from the fact that the average Joe will think that?

But first, let’s say — you’re more intelligent than the average Joe. You have better reading comprehension than the average Joe. You read this. Do you see it as a call to violence?

Steven 00:29:16

No. I think this is a guy who’s just talking out of his rear end a little bit and getting a thing in Time Magazine.

Liron 00:29:25

Right. Okay.

Steven 00:29:26

He’s got interesting things to say.

Liron 00:29:27

But he’s not calling for violence, correct?

Steven 00:29:31

I don’t know. He’s just talking. He’s just saying the most extreme... He’s saying something that sounds ridiculous.

Liron 00:29:39

Okay.

Steven 00:29:39

That whole Time Magazine thing is wrong from a trade perspective. It’s wrong from a US-China perspective.

Liron 00:29:46

Okay.

Steven 00:29:46

And the idea that domestically, the Air Force or whatever would have to turn and bomb a data center here in the US is so absurd that this doesn’t even make sense.

So if I look at it in that sense, and to be clear, I’m someone who’s dealt with Chinese nation-state stuff before. Just so we’re clear, this whole thing that he’s brought up is so hypothetical that I just kind of laugh at it.

Now, the average person reading this is going to just think, oh, well, AI makes me mad because I have to pay a bunch of money for this, and they’re talking about a permanent underclass, and my life’s — I don’t have any money and things aren’t going well, blah, blah, blah.

All right, well, I’m not going to airstrike it, but screw Sam Altman. I’ll throw a Molotov cocktail at his house. Or if I’m in San Francisco, I’ll stalk someone who works at one of these places. Those are real things.

Liron 00:30:49

Okay.

Steven 00:30:51

And so that’s where we’re at. We’re at this level of that type of stuff. And I really do think Yudkowsky needs to — and this group, and Altman and all these other, everyone needs to kind of wind it down in that crowd.

Liron 00:31:03

Yeah. And I think—

Steven 00:31:03

And if they can’t wind it down, it’s going to get more absurd.

Wrapping Up & Deescalating

Liron 00:31:07

Okay. It’s kind of a trademark on this show, Doomed Debates. Have you ever heard of the ideological Turing test?

Steven 00:31:12

Yeah, I know the Turing test, yeah.

Liron 00:31:14

The ideological Turing test by Bryan Caplan. It’s a play on that. I’ve been listening to you, and I see it as my job to be able to reiterate your own position and make it as strongly and as clearly as you would make your own position. That’s kind of my responsibility when I’m debating you.

So you will notice that I do just repeat back what you say a lot, or I attempt to, and put it in my own words just to make sure I’m understanding. I think it’s much more valuable when I finally do debate you — when I finally do give a counterpoint, I think it’s very important for that counterpoint to actually be to your position, not to a straw man or whatever.

Steven 00:31:49

Sure.

Liron 00:31:49

Okay. So I think I’ve been understanding your position, Kirby style — in the video game Kirby. I’ve been sucking up your position. I think I can emulate it kind of, but you can correct me if I’m wrong.

So you’re basically saying, okay, look, this Time article, when I personally read it, I wasn’t like, “Wow, they’re calling for violence. That’s messed up. I’m not going to heed their call, but this is a call to violence.” That was not your reaction when you read it, but you did say, “Oh, he’s using the airstrike word. He’s agitating a little bit.”

The average Joe who’s stressed about AI taking their job is going to be like, “Airstrike?” And their brain is going to kind of make a leap — “airstrike is violence. Maybe I should go do some crimes too.” The average Joe, it’s going to be swirling around in their mind.

And it’s not, as you said in this conversation, this isn’t the worst offensive article ever, but it’s kind of contributing to this agitation. It’s like a straw on the camel’s back. There’s a straw. And then, every year that goes by, it’s like, hmm, it feels like Eliezer is agitating and adding more straws, and he’s not really defusing the straws. So it’s like more straws are going on this camel’s back, and everybody’s just being agitated. And Eliezer’s like this big agitator, and he’s kind of the agitator in chief because he’s got a big megaphone. Am I accurately regurgitating your position?

Steven 00:32:57

Yeah, and I think he’s just one, and then all these other guys around there — Altman being one and a few others — are just playing off of each other. I would put Andreessen in there a little bit. Everyone’s just kind of agitating off of each other, and they’re just raising this whole thing.

Liron 00:33:15

Okay.

Steven 00:33:15

And if people were toning down the temperature a little bit and being a little bit more rational or wholesome about it, or just pausing a little bit on the discourse, then it would start to unwind itself. It would. I know it would.

Winding Down vs. Urgency

Liron 00:33:29

Okay. I actually think what you’re saying about how there’s a lot of agitation — remember when I talked about the bag of words and people are shallow. It’s a sad truth, but half the world population is below 100 IQ, and when they read a text, if you just model them as a bag-of-words model, that’s not too inaccurate, correct?

Steven 00:33:49

Yeah, sure. Most people aren’t even paying attention to this AI stuff though. If you get too much into this, it just turns dystopian all around. And it’s not even a function of intelligence. Even I know a lot of smart people, very smart people, who are also getting more dystopian around this type of stuff.

And a lot of it is just these guys making nonsense at each other. So if people were to wind it back a little bit and be more wholesome about things, I think it would go a long way to stopping a couple isolated incidents from spiraling. And that’s the point we’re at right now. And I really do think Yudkowsky and that group around there needs to do a better job.

Liron 00:34:35

By the way, I want to be respectful of your time. I asked you here till 2:00 Eastern. We have about five minutes. Do you have a hard stop or would it be okay to push a few minutes?

Steven 00:34:43

I can go a few extra minutes.

Liron 00:34:44

Okay. So I get your position. I think I can regurgitate it, and I actually think that there’s some merit to it. Why agitate when you can not agitate? Not agitating, all things being equal, is better than agitating. And I can empathize — hey, if this were climate change and people are saying, “You got to airstrike the factories that make carbon or whatever,” I’d be like, “Why are you saying that?” What the hell? Why don’t you just not say that and just use regulation?

Unfortunately, I think that there is a difference between other domains. With climate change, if you don’t do the airstrike, it’s okay because things slip by a few years, the CO2 concentration goes up a little bit more, so you throw some sulfur dioxide, you buy yourself some time, you fix it. It’s kind of this dynamic problem where you just keep working the problem. You can get it. You’ve got time.

Whereas with the AI doom, the book is called If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies. Unfortunately, my position and Eliezer Yudkowsky’s position is there is a very high urgency to the problem. We don’t actually have time to not violently enforce determined rogue actors. You can’t just be like, “Oh, give the determined rogue actor a couple of years, they’ll see the truth.” No, they need to be struck down if they’re determined to violate these kind of treaties.

Steven 00:35:50

Yeah, but these treaties don’t really exist.

Liron 00:35:55

Right. Well, I’m talking about our ideal solution — they should exist, and they should be seriously enforced. I mean, that is my—

Steven 00:35:59

Yeah, but in the absence of the treaties existing and enforcement of these, we are in this Wild West world right now where there’s data centers going up — OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, whatever, these labs — they’re doing whatever they’re doing, and most people have no idea what’s going on. Even people who work at some of these places don’t have any idea what’s going on.

And so I think that this is all also predicated on the idea of a superhuman AI, or a superhuman AI. Where we’re at right now is not superhuman, you would argue, correct? It’s just—

Steven’s View on Superintelligence

Liron 00:36:41

Yeah. And that gets to the ground rules that I wanted to establish of what you believe. It’s very clear — you don’t believe that superintelligence, massively superhuman intelligence, is anywhere in the next decade or two, correct?

Steven 00:36:54

No. I believe that it depends on whether or not you know how to think above the AI or you have to depend on the AI. And I think that — I don’t know. I’m smart. I have a good memory. I’m very well-read, and I know how to write things, and so do a lot of other people.

What does a superhuman AI actually mean? I don’t know. I’m very unimpressed right now with the current state of LLMs, and I make the LLM distinction pretty clear that these systems that we’re seeing, that are available to consumers, the mass consumer products, are not there.

They’re very good at making trivial apps. They’re very good at solving coding problems. They’re very good at serving as souped-up search engines, making trivial applications and sites very obvious. But actually changing around a superhuman thing that is smarter than humans — I don’t think we’re there, at least not in the stuff that’s publicly available.

Compartmentalizing Beliefs and the Call for Violence Question

Liron 00:38:12

Yeah, I got you. And so, I wanted to connect — or rather disconnect and compartmentalize. I get that you think — you probably don’t even talk in terms of P(doom), but if you had a P(doom), it would probably be on the lower end, correct?

Steven 00:38:24

♪ P(doom), P(doom), what’s your P(doom)? What’s your P(doom)? What’s your P(doom)? ♪

Yeah, I think that a lot of this P(doom) type stuff is kind of like the whole minutes-to-midnight thing. This is just a new version of it. This is just something to set a clock to get more — the more urgency you can build, the more funding goes in quicker to these companies.

Liron 00:38:50

Yeah, I got it. So in the next 20 years, let’s say, or by 2050, you just don’t see AI extinction as a major threat on the radar, correct?

Steven 00:38:57

I don’t see AI extinction as a major threat on the radar. I think that humans are already depopulating.

Liron 00:39:03

Right.

Steven 00:39:04

So—

Liron 00:39:06

Okay, yeah, I get it. So you don’t see it. I do see it, and that’s fine. I actually think that we can just have this discussion. You disagree with our object-level position. You disagree with my extinction stance, and yet we can both just look at the way that we’re communicating about our preferred policy, and we can both judge — okay, is this a call to violence, or is this just explaining that these would be the implications of our policy?

The implications are you really need a treaty, just like a nuclear proliferation treaty. So I got to ask you the question like this: for the sake of this conversation, I think you should put yourself in my shoes of having a high P(doom), of being very concerned about AI extinction.

Steven 00:39:39

Sure.

Liron 00:39:41

And outside the conversation, it’s fine if you can be like, “Yeah, Liron says all this stuff that locally makes sense to him. He’s acting with integrity. He’s not calling for violence, but he’s totally wrong about AI extinction threat.” If that’s your position, great.

But what I’m asking for in this debate, which is raging on social media now, is I’m asking people to say, “Okay, Liron does have a high P(doom). He has a mental state where he’s got this belief, and he’s just acting the way I would act — the way a dignified moral person would act.”

Steven 00:40:07

Sure. I get that. No, I see. If you see this as a high P(doom) and this high existential risk, therefore you want to put these policies in place. I understand the conditional if/then logic that gets you there.

Liron 00:40:22

Right. Okay, furthermore, so that’s great. And then now there’s another pitfall though, because there’s a large contingent on Twitter — I use Sarah Haider as an example of this because I think she’s super good faith, super articulate. She’s making a great case. She’s getting a lot of likes, and yet I disagree with her object level.

I invited her to debate. She politely declined for now. So I’ll just bring up her position, and I want to see if you agree with her or not. She’s basically saying, “Yeah, I do respect you, Liron. I do respect what you’re doing. I disagree with you, but I think it makes sense for some people to have a high P(doom). They’ve reasoned themselves there.

And if you have a high P(doom), it actually would make sense to condone violence. When you see that Molotov attack going down, you shouldn’t really have a problem with it.” That’s kind of what she says. She’s like, “If you believe high P(doom), why are you condemning violence? Just embrace it.”

Steven 00:41:10

Well, I’m not going to talk about it. I’m not going to do anything that’s going to get a watchlist cut here with my name on it or whatever. But what I’m saying is, I don’t know.

Do you believe that the violence... I understand what your point is. You have a high P(doom). You think that this is a very serious matter, this superhuman AI is a very, very serious deal. It hasn’t been taken seriously, possibly, and that the people who have been kind of banging the drum about this are the only ones who are really driving this forward, are people that should be listened to. So I get your whole thing. I really do.

I would say — be careful about, I don’t know who these people are on X or Twitter or whatever — but my advice with all of this is the more people wind down out of this, the better things are, in general. If everyone winds down a little bit—

Liron 00:42:27

Right. Okay. But you’re saying wind down. Look, here’s the problem. I feel like your advice is basically — do you really have to act like this really is urgent? You’re kind of telling us to relax that constraint, but I think I want to keep acting like it’s urgent because I really think it’s urgent.

Steven 00:42:42

If you’re going to keep acting like it’s urgent, you’re going to wind yourself up. If that’s what you want to do, that’s what you’re going to do. But at the same time, if you want to wind yourself up or if other people are going to wind yourself up, I’m not winding myself up and I don’t want people throwing Molotov cocktails.

The Key Proposition

Liron 00:43:02

Okay. Can I give you a proposition? Tell me if you agree or disagree, okay?

Steven 00:43:06

Yeah.

Liron 00:43:06

Eliezer Yudkowsky is doing the farthest thing from calling for violence, conditioned on really believing in the urgency of trying to avoid AI extinction.

Steven 00:43:17

Yeah. Okay. I agree with what you are saying. I understand that. I understand where you’re coming from.

Liron 00:43:26

Okay, great. All right.

Steven 00:43:26

Right. But who else is really picking this up at this point? Who else is really picking this up outside of that — Suarez and Yudkowsky and that group and some of the other people around that? I don’t hear much about this from anyone else.

Liron 00:43:47

When you say hear, do you mean accusations about a call for violence, or a call for violence, or—

Steven 00:43:51

No, not calls for violence. About this superhuman— That group has been leading the charge on this.

Liron 00:44:00

Yeah. Well, actually, Bernie Sanders—

Steven 00:44:00

Who else? Are there European groups? Are there Chinese groups?

Liron 00:44:03

Bernie Sanders and AOC just called for a data center ban, and one of the things that Bernie Sanders listed — he listed a number of grievances. I don’t see all the grievances as being on a level playing field, but he did include human extinction as one of the grievances, which I think is spot on.

Steven 00:44:18

Yeah. They’re going to do that for populist type reasons within the Democratic Party as politicians. Which I think — I wouldn’t back that into this more philosophical type thing, but I understand that.

At the end of the day, most people are not really using AI. The people who are being displaced by AI right now are white-collar workers more than anyone. And the people who are — if you think that there’s this AI thing and it’s going to come and start deciding who to kill or whatever, and that it’s going to make humans extinct— ## What Should You Do If You Truly Believe?

Steven 00:45:00

Or whatever — and that some kind of Terminator or Terminator-esque thing is being built. I would push back on that and say, if you truly believe that, you should be not online adding to discourse about it. You should be buying land in Pennsylvania or somewhere and building your shelter, stockpiling on gasoline, and building your bunker.

Wrapping Up: Finding Common Ground

Liron 00:45:42

I understand. Heading toward the wrap-up here, this has been an interesting conversation. It’s not what I expected, because I get the sense that besides this issue of you don’t even think AI doom is a serious threat — which is obviously a huge disagreement, but it’s outside the scope of this conversation — we’ve successfully compartmentalized a conversation about how me and Eliezer Yudkowsky and all the Pause AI people, how we’re all acting conditioned on having this belief that you disagree with.

We’ve compartmentalized the conversation. You’ve given me your thoughts on that compartmentalized conversation, and I don’t think you’ve actually taken a strong stand. I don’t think you and I have had that much of a disagreement. You mentioned that maybe we agitate a little more than you’d like, but you understand why we’re agitating. Is that a fair characterization?

Steven 00:46:22

See, I find social media and most things right now — and the algorithms play on this — it just makes things more agitated. And then the more that humans and our machines agitate things, the more wound up everyone gets. And that’s what’s going to lead to this violence, or probably anything.

Liron 00:46:43

Yeah, okay, fair. But what I’m getting at is, this has been such a nice civil conversation. Not a lot of sparks are flying. Which, hopefully my audience is not too disappointed because they kind of come here for the sparks, but I don’t manufacture sparks. If there’s no sparks, there’s no sparks.

The “Esoterrorist” Label

Liron 00:46:57

But one weird thing though is that I look at your blog and you’ve got some pretty spicy takes on your blog that made me think that you were going to come in swinging on doom debates. You’ve called Eliezer Yudkowsky — I think you used the term like an “esoterrorist,” like a terrorist who’s being esoteric or something.

Steven 00:47:13

Yeah. It’s esoterrorism. There’s ecoterrorism, which is like blowing up a gas thing, and then there’s esoterrorism.

Liron 00:47:22

Okay. So that implies that you really have a big beef with how he’s acting, and I don’t think that we’ve identified what that beef is in this conversation. So how do we reconcile that?

Steven 00:47:29

Well, I don’t know. He’ll watch this or something, but I think the guy’s full of hot air more than anything. You’re talking about him being a dangerous figure and then not being dangerous, then people getting wound up by it, and I just see him as more of a hot air figure. He has some interesting things to say, but at the end of the day, it’s a lot of hot air. I don’t know, if someone’s so full of—

Liron 00:47:56

When you use the term “esoterrorist,” aren’t you agitating? Isn’t that pretty incendiary? What are you getting at?

Steven 00:48:02

Well, he’s calling for bombing stuff and it’s like, whatever. If he’s going to call for bombing, I just invite him.

Liron 00:48:13

But when you say “call for bombing,” we spent this whole discussion saying, okay, look, we’re not really calling for bombing. It’s a minor agitation that potentially is unavoidable. I think you kind of agreed with that. But you’re also throwing around that term “esoterrorist.”

How bad is mentioning airstrikes in the context of a policy?

Steven 00:48:29

If he’s going to mention airstrikes, then I’ll say he’s an esoterrorist. He’s an esoterrorist.

Liron 00:48:34

I feel like we’re escalating. I feel like you’re taking the next step. Like he might—

Steven 00:48:38

No, because it’s all nonsense, because most of this AI — because again, we’re getting back to this P(Doom) thing, and I think most of this AI stuff, a bunch of the LLM stuff, is a bunch of silliness.

Final Thoughts on Winding Down

Steven 00:48:51

Whatever. And there’s a lot of just weird — I don’t know, OpenAI screwed up a bunch over the years. I think they had a bad 2024. They kind of recovered in 2025. I think they’re a mess. I think Anthropic is beating them. I think Anthropic is also a little bit of a mess, but they’ll win out. And that’s what it is.

And I don’t know, I think a lot of people out there shouldn’t wind themselves up too much on this. Because once you get going on a rabbit hole, once you get going on stuff, you’re going to keep winding and winding, and then people go to very dark places. And then people are on different teams—

Liron 00:49:35

Mm-hmm.

Steven 00:49:35

—but they’re three layers up in things. And this is where these feelings of insecurity come from, and this is what actually causes the violence.

It’s not Yudkowsky saying something or someone else saying something. It’s that, plus then someone gets wound up, and then they get wound up more, and then they get wound up, and they go into these rabbit holes, and that creates despair. And that’s what someone’s own upbringing or experience or what they see and happen is. And so that’s what’s creating all of this.

And so, again, I’ll just wrap it with this. The more people can wind themselves down, the less of this throwing Molotov cocktails around or taking potshots around is going to happen. And that’s the adult answer, and I’m very confident that’s the correct answer. And the more people wind themselves and others up around them on social media and wherever, the more dangerous things get.

Closing

Liron 00:50:38

Great. Okay. So let’s close off. Let’s deagitate all the folks, okay? Let’s not be part of the problem. I think it’s fair to say, both you and I are united in thinking that the particular attacks — the two attacks we know about on Sam Altman’s family home — are completely unacceptable—

Steven 00:50:52

Sure.

Liron 00:50:52

—immoral. I don’t even think they advance my cause in any way, shape, or form. They’re both immoral and impractical and harmful practically. They’re just overdeterminedly bad. I’m really sad about them. I feel like they’re setting our cause back.

Here’s to deagitating and using our highest faculties, our highest reading comprehension to go forward. Let’s definitely not call for violence. Let’s not accuse people who aren’t calling for violence of calling for violence, and so on and so forth. Steven Balik, thanks so much for coming on Doom Debates.

Doom Debates’ Mission is to raise mainstream awareness of imminent extinction from AGI and build the social infrastructure for high-quality debate.

Support the mission by subscribing to my Substack at DoomDebates.com and to youtube.com/@DoomDebates, or to really take things to the next level: Donate 🙏