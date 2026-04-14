Tristan Harris and Ted Tremper are WAKING UP Humanity to AI Extinction!

The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist could become the most important movie of our generation. It’s a new film from the producers of the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Tristan Harris is a subject in the film who is well-known for his role in Netflix's The Social Dilemma. He is the co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology.

Ted Tremper is a producer on the film who is the interim Executive Director of the Creators Coalition on AI.

Governments and AI companies are deciding our future without us, add your voice to demand a seat at the table: https://theaidocgetinvolved.com/.

Timestamps

00:00:00 — Cold Open

00:01:20 — Introducing Tristan Harris and Ted Tremper

00:04:31 — The Genesis of The AI Doc

00:12:48 — Tristan’s Journey From Social Media to AI

00:14:30 — Updating From AI Skeptic to AI Risk Aware

00:20:31 — How They Convinced the AI CEOs to Agree to be Interviewed

00:28:58 — Ted’s Journalism Advice, Working on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

00:30:37 — Tristan, What’s Your P(Doom)™?

00:34:30 — The Resource Curse: What AI Revenue Does to a Society

00:44:10 — Ted, What’s Your P(Doom)™?

00:46:34 — Reacting to Demis Hassabis Statement that AGI Development Is Inevitable

00:49:52 — Liron Sharpens the Criticism Towards AGI Builders

00:55:35 — AGI Developers Claim to Want International Cooperation, But Have They Really Tried?

01:04:30 — What Should Be the Single Takeaway for Concerned Viewers?

01:11:40 — Building a Coalition Against Superintelligence Development: From Bernie to Bannon

01:19:52 — Take Action at TheAIDocGetInvolved.com

01:24:40 — Tristan’s Closing Message: We’ve Done This Before

Links

Governments and AI companies are deciding our future without us. Add your voice to demand a seat at the table: https://theaidocgetinvolved.com/

Watch The AI Doc: Or How I Became An Apocaloptimist — https://www.focusfeatures.com/the-ai-doc-or-how-i-became-an-apocaloptimist

Tristan Harris, Wikipedia — https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tristan_Harris

Ted Tremper, IMDb — https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3998229/

Center for Humane Technology — https://www.humanetech.com/

The Creators Coalition on AI — https://www.creatorscoalitionai.com/

Your Undivided Attention hosted by Tristan Harris, Aza Raskin, and Daniel Barcay — https://www.humanetech.com/podcast

“The Intelligence Curse” by Luke Drago and Rudolf Laine — https://intelligence-curse.ai/

Transcript

Cold Open

Tristan Harris 00:00:00

I think if we don’t change course, I think we’re headed to the bad future.

Liron Shapira 00:00:04

So we’re talking 50% plus?

Tristan 00:00:07

More than 50%.

Ted Tremper 00:00:09

I use my dad as an example in a lot of ways. When we watched the film together in a literal log cabin...

Tristan 00:00:13

If we can be the most mature version of ourselves, there might be a way through this.

Ted 00:00:19

He leaned forward, and he said, “Wow.” And he actually fully got it.

Liron 00:00:24

I do think there’s a lot of people who hear discussions like this and they’re like, “Yeah, I’m on your guys’ team, too.” But then they walk away, and they’re like, “Oh, yeah, a lot of food for thought here. Yeah, it’s a crazy world.” And it kind of dissipates. Would you follow me all the way to off-button policy? I feel like that’s kind of where we should—

Tristan 00:00:37

For sure.

Liron 00:00:38

But—

Tristan 00:00:38

But pushing back to you, what does that look like?

Liron 00:00:40

We do have choke points and tools. We probably won’t for long, but I still think we should try it.

Tristan 00:00:45

If you just take in the recent evidence that we have AI models that know how to hack into any computer system, that really does force us to reckon with this in a different way. The idea of pausing now, I think, shouldn’t be seen as extreme or crazy, but actually getting into the realm of legitimacy.

Introducing Tristan Harris and Ted Tremper

Liron 00:01:07

Welcome to Doom Debates.

Today, we’re talking about the most important movie of the year, “The AI Doc,” or “How I Became an Apocaloptimist.” And I’m joined by two of the key individuals involved in the film, Tristan Harris and Ted Tremper.

Tristan Harris is a leader of the movement to make technology more humane. Across two decades in tech, he’s held the roles of software engineer, product manager, startup CEO, and even design ethicist, a position he basically invented from scratch. Tristan first went viral in 2013 for sounding the alarm on the harms caused by the attention economy. He later became the primary subject of the massive Netflix documentary, “The Social Dilemma,” which reached 100 million people worldwide.

He is the president of the Center for Humane Technology, whose mission is to realign technology with humanity’s best interests. Since the launch of ChatGPT, he has increasingly shifted his focus to reducing the harms of AI. Which brings us to our next guest, Ted Tremper.

Ted is one of the producers of “The AI Doc.” He was responsible for getting Sam Altman, Demis Hassabis, and dozens of other industry leaders to sit down on camera. Ted is a showrunner, director, and writer whose credits include the sequel to “Borat,” “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” and “I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman.”

Since the film wrapped, Ted has become the interim executive director of The Creators Coalition on AI, an organization he launched with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Daniel Kwan, among others. It’s a collective sense-making organization whose mission is to protect human creativity, storytelling, and build a human-led future across creative industries and broader society.

I’m excited to talk to Ted and Tristan about their new film, “The AI Doc,” or “How I Became an Apocaloptimist.” We’ll get into how the film came together, what gives them hope, and see if they can convert a doomer like me into an apocaloptimist. Ted and Tristan, welcome to Doom Debates.

The Genesis of The AI Doc

Tristan 00:03:01

So good to be with you, Liron.

Ted 00:03:03

Thanks so much for having us.

Tristan 00:03:05

Big fan of your show. Thank you.

Liron 00:03:06

Hey, thanks so much. Yeah, finish your thought, please.

Ted 00:03:08

Oh, I think, Tristan, you’re just going to tell him how great he is. You can elaborate on that if you’d like.

Tristan 00:03:13

Yeah, exactly. No, Liron, just deeply appreciate how you’ve been trying to deepen the discourse about AI risk in the public sector. You’ve had a diversity of great minds on here, and I’m honored for what you’re doing and appreciate what you’re doing, and hope we can continue to contribute to that.

This film, “The AI Doc,” is more about doing what you’re doing, but accessing a more mass audience. Getting people in Kentucky, and Louisiana, and Kansas, and all around the world to really reckon with this future that feels really inaccessible to a lot of people because of the technical nature of it. And because of the mask of the helpful blinking cursor, which is the daily experience that most people have, which is different than the deeper risks that are at play that I know you’ve been articulating. So just grateful to be here. And Ted, good to see you.

Ted 00:03:58

Good to see you, buddy.

Liron 00:03:59

Yeah, Tristan, means a lot. We were just talking before the show. You said you’ve been watching the show, and we’re really playing the same game here. Game recognize game. We’re trying to get the message out to mainstream America.

As you pointed out, you’re really taking the lead. You’ve made so many strides reaching regular media. I’ve personally seen you on Bill Maher. I’ve been watching Bill Maher for 20 years. I’ve seen you on there twice, maybe even a third time. And you really are reaching people. I feel like you got to Bill Maher, and that’s amazing. And I’m honored to just be doing the same project as you.

Tristan 00:04:31

Absolutely.

Tristan’s Journey From Social Media to AI

Liron 00:04:31

We’re going to talk about the film because I just watched it, and I think this is a landmark event in the history of mainstream attention to the AI cause. Regular people are going to see it, and they’re seeing the CEOs of these AI companies, they’re seeing scientists, all these different views, and they’re saying, “Hey, this thing is real. It’s actually urgent.”

Daniel Roher 00:04:52

Your fear of AI is the collapse of humanity.

Eliezer Yudkowsky 00:04:58

Well, not the collapse, the abrupt extermination. There’s a difference.

Daniel 00:05:03

So I started making this movie because my wife is six months pregnant. Is now a terrible time to have a kid?

Tristan 00:05:11

I mean, let’s just be honest. I know people who work on AI risk who don’t expect their children to make it to high school.

Daniel 00:05:18

What the...

Liron 00:05:20

So I guess just to rewind, give me your backstory. How did you decide to do this, and what do you see as the mission or plan of action for this movie?

Tristan 00:05:22

Yeah. So from doing “The Social Dilemma” several years ago, which was on Netflix, and talking about the behind-the-scenes truth of how social media really worked and the dangers it presented to society, through the success of that film, we ended up meeting Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who are the two Daniels who made the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

They had just come back from winning the Oscars, and their producer, Jonathan Wang, all became friends. We had dinner in San Francisco. This is just in the days of social media. And then there was several months later this moment where ChatGPT had landed. We got calls from people inside the AI labs, which is kind of like getting calls from the Oppenheimers in the Manhattan Project when you’ve never heard of the Manhattan Project, and something very fundamental in society was about to change. They basically asked for our help to raise awareness, wake up the institutions, et cetera.

And we just ended up talking to these friends of ours who had made “Everything Everywhere” and said, “We’d love to see there be a movie about AI that would clarify the situation.” We were really motivated by the history of the film “The Day After,” which was the film from 1983 about what would happen if the United States and the Soviet Union went to full-scale nuclear war. And it’s important to say, it’s not like we didn’t know what that was. We knew it, but we hadn’t viscerally confronted it.

And I feel like AI is a very similar problem, where there’s a kind of knowing that there’s some risk, but it’s confusing, and we’re not really confronting in a visceral way what’s really at stake. And were we to confront it, and the fear of all of us losing could become greater than the fear of me losing to you, which is the current operating game theory logic of the situation — if we could clarify the fear of all of us losing, then maybe that could turn the tide on AI.

And in the history of “The Day After” film, it was Reagan who watched “The Day After” at his presidential library, and he got depressed for several weeks. And then after that depression, he turned that into agency. That led to the Reykjavik Accords with Gorbachev. That wasn’t the first successful arms control talks, but then the next one came, and we actually ended up obviously limiting nuclear weapons to nine countries.

So as hard as AI is — it is a million times harder as a coordination problem — for me, the exciting part of what this film is doing in the world is clarifying and unifying the different conversations that talk past each other. You see the optimists versus the pessimists, but they’re never in the same object, and this film brings all these views together. And that’s really the genius of the film team and all the background work that Ted was really the quarterback of. He had his little shack in the back of the producer’s house, working every day, day and night, with thousands of pages of everyone’s interviews on everything, and really put the thing together. So he deserves all the credit, he and the rest of the team.

Ted 00:08:09

Appreciate it. I would say offensive coordinator. I don’t know football very well, but I feel like we’re all quarterbacking at a certain point.

Liron 00:08:19

Nice. Yeah, I want to get your side, but real quick, Tristan, you made something click for me with that analogy to “The Day After,” because I knew that movie was influential. I knew it helped the president realize that nuclear proliferation was a big deal. But that aspect of changing it from a “we got to win this” to “we got to avoid this because we’re not going to win” —

Tristan 00:08:39

Exactly. The only way to win is not to play. The film “WarGames” is a very similar thing. Right now it’s like there’s a race of “we have to win or China.” But if in the race with the US and China, the AI will win. Neither the US or China will win if we keep going down this trajectory.

And so I don’t think that’s clear to people. The film makes it partially much more clear, but there’s still a lot more clarifying work that needs to happen. And I think the key to the theory of change is that the fear of all of us losing has to be held collectively greater than the fear of me losing to you. And I think that’s possible, but it takes a rapid communications effort to clarify what those risks really are.

Liron 00:09:11

I want the viewers to think about it for a moment. Take yourself back to basically 1958 or something. That was roughly the timeframe. The generals in the US military and probably the Soviets, their attitude was, “Okay, yeah, we just had World War II. We were doing firebombing. We got these nukes. We’re going to use these nukes. That’s how we’re going to win the next war. It’s going to be a nuclear war that we’re going to win.”

That was their attitude. Live in that moment for a second because we look at ourselves today, and you’ve got the David Sacks of the world and the administration — and to be fair, even Dean Ball, his authorship on the policy, America’s AI action plan. The focus of those policies is how does America win? So it’s quite a strong analogy.

Tristan 00:09:52

Yep. Exactly.

Updating From AI Skeptic to AI Risk Aware

Liron 00:09:53

But Ted, I want to get your perspective as the offensive coordinator. What was that like?

Ted 00:09:58

Yeah, I came onto the project. I’ve been friends with Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for about 15 years. And my background is in comedy — television and theater and movies.

And it really was Daniel Kwan. I remember exactly when this happened. I was walking down the street on the Upper West Side in New York, and Daniel Kwan texted me “The AI Dilemma,” the talk that Tristan and Aza did for the Center for Humane Technology, and said, “I think you should watch this. I think AI’s going to be a pretty big thing, and I think we need to do something about it.”

And then we talked about it for many, many months. And Daniel Kwan, in the wake of the Oscars, met the people who had produced and directed “Navalny,” which won the Oscar the same year. And it was really developing that team with Daniel Roher, who is in the film and is a co-director of the film.

Him and Charlie, the other co-director, they essentially found out that they were going to become first-time fathers, essentially a week apart. That was an unplanned coincidence. And so the idea of trying to tell the story of how humanity is giving birth to this technology at the same time that this guy — or his wife — is giving birth to their first child, we felt that was an avenue towards taking these very, to a layperson, indecipherable technological concepts and grounding it in humanity, grounding it in a human story and an emotional story, and a funny story, and a sad story. And being able to translate so that any person who watches the film can relate to the issue.

That became the goal, and initially it was supposed to take eight months and ended up taking two and a half years, because it turns out to be very, very challenging to do that.

Liron 00:11:35

Those guys who made “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” they’re ridiculously good at editing, correct?

Ted 00:11:41

Yeah. Even on our film, we had two editors, two directors, five producers, a story producer, a co-producer, associate producer, and basically everyone got in on every part of the job.

We interviewed over 40 people on camera. I interviewed over 100 people on background, developed contacts who are either current or former employees of every major lab. And then we ended up having over 3,300 pages of transcripts just that we had recorded, not including the archive from Daniel’s family.

And we try to describe the film as being like a first date with why every single person should care about AI, and that’s based off of a very strange — I think it’s a poignant piece of advice that the goal of a first date is not to fall in love and get married. The goal of a first date is to get to go on a second date. And we just wanted people to basically be able to have the film meet them where they are, regardless of who they are, regardless of their prior knowledge, and motivate them to become involved in caring about the issue.

Liron 00:12:43

That’s right. Yeah, and at the end of the interview, we’ll talk about the calls to action and what are good next steps.

How They Convinced the AI CEOs to Agree to be Interviewed

Liron 00:12:48

Tristan, let’s talk about your history. In 2013, you identified a problem with the tech industry. You identified engagement maxing, and you were pretty early to that. And then you became a design ethicist and started a nonprofit, and you did “The Social Dilemma.” Shout out to that movie. My wife in particular is a big fan. So how does it all connect for you? Do you see AI as the next evolution and the same thing that you’ve been fighting, or how would you describe that?

Tristan 00:13:14

Yeah, it’s such a great question. I was in a room once with Sam Altman, and I made the social media analogy to AI, and he very much balked at it. And I want to honor what’s different about social media from AI. Social media was not a general-purpose technology. Not like electricity, not like a general-purpose amplifier of all scientific and technological and military dominance all at the same time.

AGI is that. It is a dominance-conferring, general-purpose intelligence, and power-conferring technology in a way that is unique. However, in a way, we already saw the power of a rogue runaway AI. It flew over our noses because we weren’t calling it AI, we called it social media.

In the sense that when you flip your finger to the next TikTok video or Instagram post, you just activated what was, for many years, the biggest supercomputer in the world, pointed at your brain stem, calculating the perfect next thing to show you. And that engagement maxing of that rogue runaway AI that was narrow and misaligned, in a sense, with the collective societal health of a social fabric, and was instead narrow maxing on just what keeps eyeballs — which would of course be at the expense of loneliness, at the expense of teenagers’ mental health, at the expense of shared reality, because you don’t get shared reality when you do personalized information.

And so we really think of social media as humanity’s first contact with a baby AI that was already rogue. And by the way, Sam Altman tweeted something basically in agreement to this effect, I think it was a couple of years ago. And I know he respected my diagnosis all the way back in 2016 because I was part of some private groups in San Francisco that was talking about it. But of course, it really started to dominate the world in a more visible way, 2016, 2017. And then the film, “The Social Dilemma,” really brought that to bear.

And I want people to know — maybe, Liron, just to sort of share — I was an AI skeptic. I was not someone who took existential risk from AI seriously. I heard about it in the EA community, and Eliezer Yudkowsky speak about these scenarios of AI takeover or AI coups or these kinds of things. And I did not take that seriously because I didn’t see evidence for AIs that were at that capability level.

And I want to take people back. First of all, I was not an effective altruism person, but I did go to the EA conference, I think it was 2014, 2015. And I remember having a bit of an argument, a bit of a moment of tension with, I think it was Will MacAskill, who basically started the EA movement, and saying, “Why aren’t you guys concerned about social media? Because it is already this runaway AI that we’re not dealing with.”

And I both think that at that moment, the EA community wasn’t really taking seriously how significant social media being aligned would be. But at the same time, I have to take responsibility for completely missing that AI has transformed into something that is much more dangerous and capable of all the scenarios that Eliezer wrote about many years ago.

And I think people are finally getting that. Just last week, or this week, I think, Claude being released and finding bugs in every major operating system and web browser. And doing autonomous behavior, not just self-preservation, but another paper recently on peer preservation, where you have AI models that are trying to save and preserve other AI models.

This is sci-fi stuff that people would not have taken seriously, that I wouldn’t have taken seriously. And I think one of the things that is so fundamental about this field is our capacity to be in denial of difficult realities, our capacity to want to ignore evidence.

And it’s important that this new evidence I just spoke about wasn’t even evidence that we had by the time that the movie was made. So the movie covers the examples of shutdown resistance and blackmail, but it does not cover these brand-new examples that are happening. So I think we have to take these warning shots as, “Hey, guys, wake up. All the warning lights are flashing red. This stuff that’s been talked about is actually now happening, and there’s a specific community of people who’ve been warning about it for a while. Let’s take them seriously. What are they warning about? What are they saying are the responses?”

I’ll stop talking there, but that’s a little bit of my journey from social media to AI.

Ted’s Journalism Advice, Working on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Liron 00:17:08

Interesting. Well, there might be a little thing that we can debate because I feel like in a lot of ways we’re aligned. We both want to wake society up. But maybe there’s a point of disagreement where I kind of see a discontinuity, where when you say stuff like, “Hey, we already have a rogue AI, it’s social media,” don’t you think that’s pretty small potatoes compared to what we could have if it goes superintelligent?

Tristan 00:17:30

To be clear, yeah. Actually, we’re not in disagreement about that at all. The ways in which social media could cause damage are minuscule relative to what misaligned artificial general intelligence or superintelligence could do. Absolutely, completely incomparable.

But I do want to say that I think it was easy to underestimate how much social media itself could transform everything from geopolitics to who’s getting elected, the nature of what it means to get elected, whether you have a shared reality at all, whether facts exist at all. These are all fundamental things that a very simple technology, engagement maxing on a narrow goal, could screw up.

Liron 00:18:11

That’s great to hear you say that, because I totally agree that it’s an illustrative example, and I agree it’s kind of bad. Social media has a lot of harms. So that’s great to hear you say, “Yep, and as bad as it is, it could get way, way worse than this.” Because I do feel like a lot of people who, like yourself, are known for pointing out the social media harms and the societal harm, a lot of people seem to fall into the trap where they lose the sense of perspective, and they’re like, “Yeah, and that’s equally bad as extinction.” So you’re coming out on record and being like, “No, it’s not as bad.”

Tristan 00:18:38

No, it’s not equally bad. It is a million times more dangerous.

Tristan, What’s Your P(Doom)™?

Liron 00:18:40

Ted, do you agree with that perspective?

Ted 00:18:43

Yeah, I think one of the things fundamentally that’s difficult about human psychology, human nature, human cognition is that two things can be true at the same time that may sound different, and the fact that we live in a society mostly, largely because of social media, where we’re constantly in a state of sheer panic and anxiety. I think constantly through the lens of what would make a normal person care.

In developing the film, so much of the question about extinction risk — I can’t attribute sources largely, but the number of people that I spoke to whose primary issue is extinction risk — very early on, I felt like it would be absolutely impossible to convey the dangers of extinction risk to a non-tech audience, given the amount of time that we had. The movie’s 104 minutes long.

And I use my dad as an example in a lot of ways. He’s 76 years old. He’s never owned a laptop. He’s not a tech guy, doesn’t have social media. And I would say to some of these expert people, “There’s no way on Earth that my dad will ever get extinction risk.”

But when we watched the film together in a literal log cabin, the moment in the film where Jeffrey Ladish talks about the blackmail study, which obviously pales in comparison to the things that Tristan just mentioned that came out in the last two weeks, he leaned forward, and he said, “Wow.” And he actually fully got it. And to me, that was tremendously reassuring.

Side note, I also had a cousin who shut the movie off before the end of act one because she was so scared. And I was like, “No, no. Stay with it. It’ll reconcile. You won’t feel great, but you’ll feel better.”

The fact that the film was able to do that, to breadcrumb people through the way that the technology works and build that intuition to where it could go and how it could go wrong — I feel very grateful that I feel like it does that.

The Resource Curse: What AI Revenue Does to a Society

Liron 00:20:31

You had a lot of success getting the top AI voices to come on the movie and give their perspectives, including Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, the CEOs. That was kind of the climax of the movie. You held the CEOs accountable.

Tristan 00:20:44

It feels like I have to find these CEOs and get them in the movie.

Ted 00:20:50

Great.

Tristan 00:20:52

I want to ask you to promise me that this is going to go well.

Ted 00:20:54

That is impossible.

Tristan 00:20:56

Okay.

Liron 00:20:56

There was the famous empty chair for Elon Musk. He said he almost made it basically. How hard was that, and what was your technique to make it happen?

Ted 00:21:04

Have you ever seen the movie “A Beautiful Mind” starring Russell Crowe and Jennifer Connelly? You know, there’s a scene — I use this metaphor — there’s a scene where Jennifer Connelly opens the shed, and she sees all the red strings and all of that stuff.

Liron 00:21:16

I remember that, yeah.

Ted 00:21:17

That’s basically what my brain and office was like for two and a half years. Because right after they had won all the Oscars, we got a list of 80 to 90 email addresses and people in AI land that we should reach out to, and my first job was to send 80 or 90 emails out, and we got six responses.

And from those six people, we did our first shoot in San Francisco, but we just kept building, and building, and building the trust, hopefully, of — I think we proved that we built the trust of these people because they continued to recommend their colleagues.

And the most challenging thing was that nobody on the film team had really learned about the technology. So as I was trying to logistically figure out who all these people were, I was listening to hundreds of hours of podcasts, trying to actually learn how the technology worked and becoming an expert on that.

And also the different epistemic spheres that exist in AI land, because there are people who, even just in terms of the code switching between optimists and people who are more focused on x-risk, there are different words that you can use that show that you either don’t know what you’re talking about or that you’re ideologically aligned with a different group. And if you don’t know those things, you’re sort of walking through a room with a bunch of invisible tripwires.

So me being an extraordinarily — I try to be a very conscientious person. I’m a very paranoid person, and the work that I did at “The Daily Show,” and just in political satire in general, in order to be able to make fun of somebody’s position, you need to know it well enough so that you can address all of their most legitimate points and then subvert them to show the hypocrisy.

And in the case of the film, the good news is that I didn’t feel like we ever needed to turn on people because the purpose wasn’t to expose people as hypocrites. It was to expose the fact that there are enough different combating ideologies right now that acknowledge the fundamental truths underneath the technology, which are essentially that it’s impossible to separate the promise that we can get from the peril that we are likely facing.

That if we are not able to come together to actually coordinate and figure out how to work through this together, then we’re toast. And the current path that we’re on is very, very, very perilous, and therefore we need to shift that trajectory. And we can only do that by addressing people where they are and hopefully bringing them together to coordinate.

Liron 00:23:39

Okay, well, this is an area of interest for me because I’m always trying to book these kind of people as guests on Doom Debates.

Ted 00:23:44

Yeah.

Liron 00:23:46

And I have limited success. Sam Altman still hasn’t come on the show.

Ted 00:23:47

I’ll tell you, the title is not helping, Liron. The title is not helping.

Liron 00:23:52

Well, right. Exactly, because they know that they’re going to come on the show, and they’re going to get debated. And they shy away from that.

So my question for you, though, is when you had them come into that hot seat, how did they know that you weren’t going to try to debate them?

Ted 00:24:07

I would push back against the notion that they didn’t want to be debated. I think one thing that actually is markedly different than previous — when one goes back in history and you look at the CEOs of the fossil fuel companies, knowing as early as the ‘60s that global warming is happening, or going back to GM and knowing that leaded gasoline is poison, or to asbestos. You look back at these industries where people are realizing the enormous amount of damage that can be caused, and the tendency is toward trying to obfuscate that.

What is very different in this regard is that all the CEOs are on record as saying that they know it could cause extinction risk. They signed the CAIS letter. They know these things, and they’re very vocal about it. Whether or not you believe that they believe that, or whether or not you believe they’re using it as an engine for hype, is functionally irrelevant because they’re saying it.

So I think that if you were to sit down with Demis or with Dario or with Sam and say, “Aren’t you worried about extinction risk?” they would say, “I’m absolutely worried about it. This is the most powerful technology,” blah, blah, blah. Because regardless of what their actual concerns are, it doesn’t negatively impact them to acknowledge that. Sam Altman’s blog going back to 2015 or ‘14 is still online.

Liron 00:25:20

It is interesting, though. There is an echo chamber effect. It’s a known thing in media where you’re always saying, “Look, I’m the friendly interviewer. You should come on my show, and then it’s going to be part of your PR effort.” Because I’ve never seen any of these people come on any kind of show where it’s a real debate.

I feel like we’re missing the social institution of debate. Think about presidential debates. Imagine a president or presidential candidate being like, “Eh, I’m not going to go on a debate.” It’s like, wait a minute, you got to debate.

Ted 00:25:47

Wait, are you telling me to imagine that, or are you just making me remember the most recent election?

Liron 00:25:49

Well, I know. I think Trump was trying to avoid them, but there was enough pressure to get Trump to do, I think, one debate. One’s better than zero. When was the Sam Altman debate? I missed it.

Ted 00:26:00

Yeah. Here’s the challenge. When one prepares for something like a two-hour interview with these people, I was in a very bizarre position because at the time we had interviewed Dario and Sam, and really any — I try to do enough research so that I’ve literally read everything they’ve ever written publicly and seen everything they’ve ever said publicly. And that was certainly the case with Dario and Sam and Demis.

And that, in a way, is a disadvantage when you’re trying to accomplish what the film is trying to accomplish. Because in the scope of the film, without spoiling it, really, Daniel’s character in the film — the CEOs represent the final boss of, “Please tell me the one thing that you can tell me about AI so that I don’t have to think about this ever again. Please tell me that you have a plan.”

And therefore, it actually at a certain point was irrelevant what they said, because having read everything they’ve ever written and having listened to everything they’ve ever said, they’ve never presented a framework for how this goes well that mitigates every single possible risk. And therefore, the idea of sitting them down and making them acknowledge in stark detail that they do believe it — you could put them in a polygraph test, you could put a gun to their head, it wouldn’t matter, because you’re not going to hear an answer that’s going to mitigate all of the harms. It doesn’t exist.

Liron 00:27:26

Well, that was kind of the biggest crux of the movie, really. This is a minor spoiler, but you guys hit Sam Altman with a question of, “So what is the plan when things start getting wrong? Do you have that somewhere?” And he was literally like, “No, we don’t really have the plan.” And he kind of played it off, but I feel like you nailed him.

Ted 00:27:42

Oh, I think those interviews are really interesting because they can kind of be a mirror that an audience member watching can hold of themselves. Because I’ve gotten comments that we totally nailed him. I’ve gotten comments that we let him off way too easy. I’ve gotten comments that, “That Sam boy seems very nice. I trust him.” It’s a very interesting thing how people interpret it. It’s like a Rorschach test for how one wants him to be gotten, I think.

Liron 00:28:08

Yeah. Fair enough. So you’re still kind of making it sound casual that you got all these guests who are like, “Oh, yeah, they don’t mind discussing doom.” But I know that you have some secret sauce because you were also the producer of Borat 2, the subsequent movie film?

Ted 00:28:22

No, I was not a producer. I think my title was field supervisor or coordinator or something like that. My job also was to find people for that, which was much more difficult in some ways and much easier in other ways.

Liron 00:28:37

But I think what I’m trying to do is more akin to what you had to do on Borat to rope people in.

Ted 00:28:43

Oh, no, I hope not. On Borat, I’m still under the scariest NDA I’ve ever signed in terms of how they do what they do. But what I’ll say is, just going into the kind of how the sauce of a film like this is made, is really studying someone like Studs Terkel. Do you know Studs Terkel?

Liron 00:29:04

I’ve heard the name, but I couldn’t really tell you—

Ted 00:29:07

Yeah. So he wrote the book “Working,” which came out in the ‘50s, it was sort of the first chronicle of American working life, and he worked for the radio in Chicago. And I really idolize him because in addition to the information that you’re wanting to pull out of a subject, you need to sort of account for the totality of the person in how you’re interviewing that person.

And so this kind of gets more into the process of journalism, but I think that the best thing that you can do to convince someone to come on your show is to be as clear and honest as you can with what you’d like to talk about, but then know them well enough so that when you’re presenting that to them, you can find what their underlying incentive is.

So in the case of the CEOs, I believed that if we got one of them, we could probably get more than one, if not all of them, because they’re currently — I’m not sure if you’ve been following the news — they’re currently in this race. And therefore, if one of them was going to be in this film, they needed to all participate.

And you need to also then back-chain all of the different people that they would need to see were on a list in order to be incentivized to be that first yes. And so that’s where it comes into interviewing over 40 people and talking to over 100 people so that you have people who are on their boards that are vouching for you. You have people who are the people who they have said in interviews from 13 years ago are their heroes. That’s the work that is to be done. So I would say spend two and a half years starting with all the white papers, talk to their researchers, their research assistants, and then work your way up from there.

Ted, What’s Your P(Doom)™?

Liron 00:30:37

So we talked about putting the different AI harms in perspective, and that brings me to — you guys ready for the most important question of the show?

Ted 00:30:45

Sure. P(Doom). P(Doom). What’s your P(Doom)? What’s your P(Doom)? What’s your P(Doom)?

Liron 00:30:53

Tristan Harris, what’s your P(Doom)?

Ted 00:30:57

Oh, did we lose your audio?

Liron 00:31:00

I think you might be muted.

Ted 00:31:00

Oh, that was a very convenient thing to have done, Tristan. In order to skirt giving a number, just mute your audio and just—

Liron 00:31:05

Oh, I’m playing with it. Oh.

Ted 00:31:07

Sorry. Yeah, no, I can’t remember what I said.

Tristan 00:31:08

As you know, I have a habit in the film of not answering silently in awkward silences.

Well, I was going to say — and I’m indirectly walking around the bush a bit — what this question reminds me of is that there actually was a section of the film on P(Doom) in an earlier cut, and it ultimately wasn’t included. Now, I wasn’t involved in editorial decisions. However, I’m glad that it wasn’t, because as much as I want to say I do really appreciate the debate that you’re bringing up here, I think that P(Doom) —

Let me be clear. It is crystal clear to me that we’re heading to an anti-human future. It’s going to be confusing because we’re going to get cancer drugs, new material science, amazing new things, new antibiotics, unbelievably cheap goods, robots, et cetera, that do astounding things, crazy military weapons. We’re going to get all that.

But it’s crystal clear to me that we’re heading to an anti-human future. So in that sense, I have 100% views on the anti-humanness of the future that we’re heading towards. That does not mean that I have 100% views on AI going rogue and killing everybody and going extinct. So it depends on if we’re defining P(Doom) in terms of extinction versus what is the overall trajectory.

Now let me quickly just construct why I think it is the case that this will not end well for humans. I’m really a big fan of this essay by Luke Drago and Rudolf Laine called “The Intelligence Curse,” because I think the way that we predicted accurately what would happen with social media in 2013 — how do we predict what would happen 13 years later? That we get a more addicted, distracted, polarized, sexualized, screwed-up society, shortened attention spans, brain rot, the whole thing. It’s all so clear if you have one tool, which is: if you show me the incentives, I will show you the outcome.

And that was easy with social media because the incentives are engagement, race to the bottom of the brain stem, blah, blah, blah. That story’s easy. AI is harder because the incentives are kind of obscured. If you ask a regular person, what’s the incentive of AI companies? They’re thinking about it. They’re like, “Okay, their business model is I pay them. What do I pay them? Oh, I pay them 20 bucks a month or 100 bucks a month for a ChatGPT subscription. So that must be their incentive, is just getting ChatGPT subscriptions.”

But that’s not going to make up the amount of money that they’ve taken on as investment. So that’s not their incentive. Okay, so let’s try the next one. Advertising. Google is a search-based business, one of the most profitable companies in history. Maybe it’s advertising. That also doesn’t make up the amount of money in terms of debt that they’ve taken on. OpenAI specifically has taken on more debt. I think it’s 10 or 20 times the amount of debt that a Netflix or an Uber or these kind of companies took on, where they had to operate so many years at a loss to pay back this debt. They’ve taken on so much.

So the question is, what is the secret incentive, the prize, that is actually big enough to justify this level of investment? And I don’t have to tell you, Liron, that the incentive is to replace all forms of economically valuable labor in the economy, the $110 trillion economy — but let’s call it $50 trillion in terms of labor-based GDP. And to own all of that, that is the incentive. To build a god, own the world economy, and make trillions of dollars.

That incentive means that your business is never to augment human work, to support human workers, to build a tool that lets you vibe code things forever. Your incentive is to replace human work. Okay, so that’s not the intelligence curse yet. So now you have companies that are paying five AI companies and not paying regular people, and the money isn’t flowing to regular people in the economy.

What’s going to happen to your political power? Do you have bargaining power? If you can withdraw your labor, say, “I’m not going to work for you anymore until I get better working conditions or better wages,” you don’t have that. And so the intelligence curse is modeled after something in economics called the resource curse. If you’re Libya, if you’re Congo, if you’re South Sudan, Venezuela, and you make all your money suddenly — your GDP comes from mining diamonds or mining rare earth metals or mining oil — now all of that revenue in your economy is coming from that resource.

So now you have this perverse incentive. If I have a government, do I want to put more money into childcare, healthcare, education, and improving my people, which then has no return for GDP, or do I want to put it into more extraction of that resource? And the answer is you get these kind of failed states around the extraction of the resource.

So the temptation with AI is that we are going to have 50%, 70% of our GDP as a country coming from AI, not from people. And that means that tax revenue is going to come from AI companies, not from people. And that means that this is the last chance that our political power will matter.

So if I have a choice as a government, I’m going to invest in data centers, in Nvidia chips, because I’m going to get more GDP from that. I’m not going to invest in my regular people. So this is how you get Sam Altman responding to the question at the AI India Summit a couple of weeks ago. He’s asked, “Doesn’t it take a lot of energy and resources to run a data center?” And his response was, “Doesn’t it take a lot of energy and resources to grow a human over 20 years?”

This is a devaluing of humans. This is also connected to Peter Thiel stuttering for 17 seconds, not able to answer the question, should the human species endure? And I’m not saying this because I think these people are evil. I’m just saying the incentives dictate your worldviews, and the worldviews will quickly move to be devaluing humans.

So we have a doom-filled, anti-human-ish future in general as we are investing more and more into AI, and it’ll be confusing because in the short term, as Max Tegmark says, “The view gets better and better up until the end.” We’ll get better vibe coding tools, we’ll get more exciting things, more exciting new science, and even more GDP, right until there’s a major breakdown or crash.

And importantly, one thing that’s not really clarified in the film: the promise and peril are interlinked and interconnected, but the promise doesn’t prevent the peril. The peril can undermine the world that can sustain the promises. Meaning, AI that’s driving GDP growth at a level that’s astronomical is amazing — that’s the promise. The peril is if I cyber-hack the financial system and I take down the financial system, that quadrillion dollars is going to be vapor in a scenario where that happens.

So there’s an asymmetry. We have to acknowledge that the downsides prevent the upsides. The reverse is not true. What that means is you only get the good world if you mitigate the anti-human future.

Liron 00:38:02

You made a lot of great points, and I’m glad that you explained that paper, “The Intelligence Curse,” great paper. There’s a similar paper that preceded it a little bit, “Gradual Disempowerment.” Shout out to David Duvenaud. He’s been on the show.

That is really good to bring up, this idea that the AIs are going to take the economy, and we’re going to be like an oil-rich nation where we just hope that the government gives us our fair share of the oil that these AIs are producing because we can’t be as productive as they are. And it’s a low-power position, and it’s kind of precarious. Maybe we can pull it off, maybe we can’t. So I’m glad you brought that up.

But before I just let you bring up all your stuff, I do feel like there’s still that unanswered question about what about the probability of killing everybody? If it’s low, you can let me know, but what’s your P(Doom) in that sense?

Tristan 00:38:14

Okay, so if you’re asking me what is the probability that AI actually just kills everybody and extincts everybody?

Liron 00:38:19

Kills everybody or otherwise what I call “bricks the universe” — destroys more than 99% of the potential value that we could have had. We could have spread to the galaxy, but instead it just decided to run off and do what certain people in the Twitterverse will say, like, “Oh, let’s just maximize entropy.”

Let’s say it takes a certain hyperstitious leader seriously, and it’s like, okay, maximize entropy. So I just lit the biggest fire I could in as many galaxies as I could. And then I’m like, wait, no, I was hoping to do something else with those galaxies. So if that happens, I consider that a doom scenario. Let’s say even if a few humans are alive. It’s not 100% doom, but it’s pretty doomy. So what’s your P(Doom) — that kind of horrible scenario — by, let’s say, 2050? What’s your probability that we virtually lose it all by 2050?

Tristan 00:39:04

I think if we don’t change course, I think we’re headed to the bad future.

Liron 00:39:09

So we’re talking 50% plus?

Tristan 00:39:11

More than 50%.

Liron 00:39:13

Of it being that bad? Because I want to distinguish — when you’re saying it’s going to be an anti-human future, okay, my toddler glued to his iPad, that’s kind of anti-human, but I wouldn’t call that doom.

Tristan 00:39:22

Well, let’s be clear. Today, as of just a few days ago, we have AI systems that can hack into every major operating system and web browser. The entire financial system could come down with one person using that AI model today. I don’t even have to hypothesize anything in the future. We are facing risk that is already overwhelming.

And so I don’t need to get too deep into other scenarios that I don’t know how to perfectly model. All I know is that we have the worst possible incentives trying to get to the safe, aligned AI that doesn’t do the horrible things that you’re worried about. If we were to get to the good scenario of the aligned AI that creates the utopian world, that manages the world economy, distributes the resources fairly, distributes the benefits of the science, asks for all the science, what are the applications to harvest the benefits of the science, start all the companies automatically, create the IP, distribute the gains, create the new kind of corporate charters, the new kinds of corporations, hire all the lawyers to invent a whole new world, be the wisest, best friend for every human on planet Earth — that’s the utopian scenario.

The question I’d have for you is, are the current incentives driving us to get to that? Because that would take slow, carefully done-right worlds, and we’re not currently under those incentives. So I can be crystal clear that we’re headed to a bad future unless we do something different.

And the reason I’m saying this is not just to be in this fun debate with you. My goal personally is the Reagan goal from “The Day After.” It is only if we are more afraid of everyone losing from our current trajectory — only if we are all more afraid of that — that we have the chance that everybody wants to steer somewhere else.

So I’m not going to the places that I’m going because I’m a doomer. I’m going there because I want to confront reality honestly. And I think that there’s a tendency to not want to focus our attention on inconvenient facts — a long history of human denial. I think that’s actually one of the biggest things going on, and Mustafa Suleyman called it the pessimism aversion, which he actually coined from a conversation that he and I had before he wrote his book “The Coming Wave.” But I’ll stop there. I just think that’s a really important thing we have to face.

Liron 00:41:30

Okay, great. So just to be clear, just to make sure I understand. You’re saying there’s in the ballpark of 50%, and you don’t have to be super precise. Even if you say, yeah, tens of percents, somewhere between 10 and 90, but that kind of very serious, crazy high percentage, that by 2050, we will have lost control and literally all die or something in the ballpark of being as bad as just all dying and never getting to expand to the galaxy, never really have a future, never really have descendants. Something that’s way, way worse than being addicted to social media or having dopamine from these big companies, way worse than that. And you think that there’s roughly 50% plus or minus a few tens of percent chance of that, correct?

Tristan 00:42:07

Something like that. And I’ll just quickly give a comparison. Stuart Russell recently, who wrote the textbook on AI, often gives the comparison of nuclear power plants. What is the acceptable risk threshold of a nuclear power plant having a meltdown per year? What’s the risk profile?

We accept it’s one in a million to one in 10 million, I believe. One in a million to one in 10 million per year is what we accept as a risk threshold for a nuclear power plant meltdown that’s existential for a local area and then diffuse harm for a larger area. By definition, if AI is operating at extinction-level risks, we would need to be at least one in a million or one in 10 million per year, if not 10x, 100x greater than that — meaning one in 100 million or more.

And we’re currently talking about CEOs that are saying that their own risk — I think Jan Leike, who was running alignment at OpenAI, says it’s between 10% and 90% is his P(Doom). If we’re even at 10%, we’re in just a different world. We’re just in a different world.

Liron 00:43:02

Exactly. Yeah. I think he moved over. There was kind of an exodus of people like him from OpenAI, and now he’s at Anthropic. And I actually have my beefs with him. I don’t even think he’s doing a great job tackling the alignment problem, to be quite honest. Jan, come on the show.

But yeah, he said 10% to 90%, and I think that’s actually a great quote. I use that all the time because I respect the precision — or lack thereof. He’s not trying to be like 12.25%. He’s saying, yeah, 10% to 90%. And then people mock him, they’re like, “Wow, he doesn’t even know the probability.” And I’m like, no, when you say 10% to 90%, you’re saying that anybody who goes more extreme than that is crazy, which I agree with.

I think saying 8% is crazy confident. Really? So you’re 92% sure that we’re not doomed, or 92% sure that we are doomed? I think people are walking around being so insanely overconfident one way or the other, and I actually think that Jan Leike outlined the boundaries of what I call the sane zone. Everybody should just agree that it’s 10% to 90%. And the fact that they don’t, and the fact that they act insane is why I have a show. I just have to call out why everybody’s being insane.

So yeah, good answer there. I think you and I are on the same page about P(Doom). Let me get to Ted.

Ted 00:44:05

Yes.

Liron 00:44:06

I got to ask you the biggest question, okay? Ted Tremper, what’s your P(Doom)?

Reacting to Demis Hassabis Statement that AGI Development Is Inevitable

Ted 00:44:10

So I believe that there will be a —

When we interviewed Jason Matheny, who’s the president and CEO of the RAND Corporation, he talked about how — I don’t want to misquote him, but the way I remember it was that he was describing that a lot of people have a hope that there will be a Three Mile Island–style disaster regarding one of the major negative scenarios surrounding AI, and that that would be the thing that would cause people to wake up to realize that the risk is real.

My answer is, I think that there’s a 90% chance — let’s say there’s a 90% chance that we will encounter something like that, and the day after that happens, seeing how people react will determine where I fall. But I would say between 10% to 90% is a ## The Apocaloptimist Mindset

Ted 00:45:01

Solid answer for me. But there’s another quote from the film that I think is true. I think Dario Amodei says, “Am I hopeful? Yes. Am I confident that it will go well? Absolutely not.” That’s what I would say.

Liron 00:45:15

Okay. Well, I think we’re going to talk about this soon, which is just — really? You think hope is going to cut it and you’re the one driving it forward? I guess that’s a good—

Ted 00:45:25

I have slightly less culpability in the development and deployment of AI systems than he does. But in terms of what my norms are, it depends on what are the things the film tries to really do, and this is sort of the notion of what it is to be an apocaloptimist — to be able to very clearly look at the possible negative scenarios and to admit that they exist, and that there is a way to get through them, but that requires action and coordination.

Because the way I describe it is emotions are potential energy, action is kinetic energy. You can have all of the emotions in the world. If it’s eating you inside and you’re not creating anything with that energy, then it’s nothing. It really truly is nothing. It does nothing.

And so I think that driving people towards action based off of the emotions that they feel — when people talk about something being “just vibes,” vibes are actually critically important. There were a lot of vibes around the Bill of Rights. Harari points out that story is a critically important thing. The Bill of Rights is a list of ten things. But when you create a story around it and you actually bring human beings together and unite around something like that, it requires a hell of a lot of vibes.

Liron Sharpens the Criticism Towards AGI Builders

Liron 00:46:34

Well, we’re talking about these AI companies’ CEOs. Let me add another log to the fire here. Remember Demis Hassabis — you guys interviewed him, and he said AGI is inevitable. He had this very provocative quote. He said—

“The history of science tends to be that, for better or for worse, if something’s possible to do, and we now know AI is possible to do, humanity does it.”

If something’s possible to do, and we know AI is possible to do, humanity does it. And that’s adding fuel to the fire of Dario’s “Yeah, it might go well, it might go badly. Huh. All right. Well, I’ll let you know.” What do you think of that attitude?

AGI Developers Claim to Want International Cooperation, But Have They Really Tried?

Ted 00:47:07

There were two major unlocks, I think, to me in the film that were things that truly — I mean, there are many, but the two that I remember. One, when we were interviewing Malo Bourgon, the CEO of MIRI, I was sort of talking with him beforehand about doom and doomerism, et cetera.

And we were joking about things and he basically just posited a certain point. He says the thing that people really don’t understand about doomers is we’re actually way more optimistic than even the wildest things that accelerationists dream of. We just acknowledge the actual risk that is present if technology is scaling to those capabilities. And that was a really important thing to understand because I think that it’s not something that really is covered.

And in the story of that, the first source that I developed inside of one of the labs — the first conversation we had was, I believe, four and a half hours long. And one of the major things that we got to was me fully understanding that, to this person’s mind, and I believe this as well, if we do unlock this beautiful future, that story is exactly the same as the one that ends horribly up until the day before it does that. That was a really critical thing for me to understand.

Because the desire for us to believe that this is going to be “The Terminator” or “Edge of Tomorrow,” where we’re going to have this long, protracted fight against a very clear and easily identifiable robot — it’s not going to be like that.

And that was one really critical unlock. The other one, vis-à-vis the CEOs, was the moment I realized that they don’t look at this as a technology that they’re building — and this is my opinion — but they rather look at it as a discovery that has been made. And those are really important distinctions to make because, and I don’t know that they’re doing this, but there’s a way in which you can disengage from your culpability if you believe that.

It is critically important — if you know the risk that is being created by you pursuing this technology, if you convince yourself that it is inevitable, then you’re actually doing something that’s good. As opposed to one of the things Tristan has said in the past: “If we all stopped, if we all took our hands off the keyboard, would AGI come down from the sky?” Absolutely not. But we have a choice in how we’re developing it or to develop it at all.

And so I think that psychologically — I’m not a psychologist, I’m not a psychiatrist — but I would imagine if I were participating in the construction of a piece of technology that could literally kill every single person on the planet, I would need to convince myself that it was going to happen inevitably in order to be able to sleep at night.

What Should Be the Single Takeaway for Concerned Viewers?

Tristan 00:49:56

It’s so fundamental what you’re saying, Ted, because there’s an ethical off-ramp. It’s created also by the belief that it’s inevitable. If I believe it’s inevitable, then whether I do it or someone else, someone else would’ve done it if I didn’t. So I didn’t kill all of humanity. We were all going to do it. I wanted to get the intellectual fascination in a moment of being ahead in the race and the possibility that it doesn’t extinct us.

And maybe there’s this one tiny move — the metaphor is, the default plan by OpenAI is what we call the Mission Impossible plan. You have all these companies in a drag race, racing to a cliff. As they get closer to the cliff of AGI, they get stronger, buffer — super weapons, super science, super GDP — and then they hope that they can come near the cliff, but then they can see the cliff. The warning lights are starting to flash. They slam the brake, swerve the car, take out their Tom Cruise “Mission Impossible” gun, and shoot down all the other AGI projects and shut down everyone’s nukes and hope that maybe there’s some stable world in that state. Which is crazy.

But that’s what these people believe. And it goes to this first thing that Ted was just mentioning, which is — if we didn’t have the belief this is inevitable, it’s funny because there’s this asteroid coming to Earth, and we’re the ones conjuring the asteroid. I think Elon calling it “summoning the demon” is very appropriate because it’s actually just Moloch, or the god of unhealthy competition, exponentiated in this competitive logic run through AI as a medium is what creates this asteroid.

We are summoning, through our collective competition in this win-lose game, this asteroid together through our game-theoretic understanding.

And I’ll just briefly make a plug. We did a podcast episode on my podcast called “Your Undivided Attention” with Sonya Amadei, who wrote a book called “Prisoners of Reason,” and it’s about the psychological traps that people get into if you only think in terms of game theory. And there’s this weird thing where there’s a game theory dilemma, and those who use game theory to reason start to out-compete those who don’t use game theory because they’re making more effective choices in the sense narrowly defined by advancing or gaining power over others.

But you also get to this extremified world where it’s the only thing is “Spider-Man 10,” “Spider-Man 11,” “Spider-Man 12,” because you’re calculating which movie should exist instead of actually being in creativity and choosing how to tell creative stories. You only get basically omni-loser outcomes from AI and annihilating our species because everyone has to fall into this logic of, “Well, if I didn’t do it, no one else will.”

And if game theory is religion, if that’s the only thing you can see through, then it feels inevitable. And part of this is we have to snap out of this trance that if the end result of this is the end of this experiment called being human, then we don’t want that. And then we have to express as a society that we do not want that outcome.

And basically, there’s only eight soon-to-be trillionaires or dead trillionaires who are driving us towards this outcome under the boogeyman of the other country, and this logic that they’re arguing forces us to be co-complicit in a dead future. And I think that if you told this to any regular person and said, “Wait, this is what these people believe?” — I think it’s the case that if you polled Anthropic, 20% of the company right now said we should just stop right now.

Ted 00:53:13

Yeah, no, that’s very true. I completely agree.

Tristan 00:53:15

And there’s just one last thing. There’s CEOs of the companies who believe that there’s a 20% chance of humanity getting wiped out and 80% chance of utopia. That’s their number. And they’re willing to roll the dice and not ask the rest of us.

They would take that bet. I’ve heard this directly from people who know them. And I just think that if you told a regular person that, they would be not stoked about these handful of people who don’t really care about being an embodied human and whether this continues, making that choice on behalf of everybody else.

Building a Coalition Against Superintelligence Development: From Bernie to Bannon

Liron 00:49:52

They’re being bad. At least that’s my opinion. I think that something about their behavior is really harmful and needs to be stopped. But it’s important to sharpen our criticism so that it really comes to mind in a snap, because there’s a whole sea of criticisms that people make.

So I want to sharpen the criticism of what is the one thing that we can point to? Here’s my attempt at just one thing we can focus on. It’s the race you mentioned — the race off the cliff where we’re going to slam on our brakes when we get close. There was that recent conference — I forgot which of the many conferences it was — but remember Dario Amodei and Demis Hassabis. I think Demis was the more explicit of the two, saying, “I think it would be good if we could coordinate to slow down.” He kind of offhandedly made that comment, and Dario made a similar comment, and Elon Musk has made a comment in the past, “Yeah, this would be nice, but it’s inevitable.”

Ilya Sutskever, a little bit more vague, but he’s made a comment, “Yeah, right now we’re in a race phase. Maybe it won’t always be like this.” So all of these people are saying, “Yeah, right now we’re in a race phase.” To your analogy of, yeah, we hope we’re going to slam on the brakes right before we get to the cliff.

There’s a level of hypocrisy or self-contradiction where if you’re going to offhandedly be making those statements and act like your hands are tied, the very least you can do, if you’re actually telling the truth and not just lying and gaslighting everybody and lying to yourself, if you’re really telling the truth, the least you can do is to have clear communication—

Tristan 00:55:11

Exactly.

Liron 00:55:12

—that that’s your position. They’re not clear about it, and in your analogy, it’s like, okay, yes, it looks like I am personally running toward the cliff, but actually, it’s because this other car is running and I’m trying to get in front of the other car. Okay, but if I was really doing that with a real cliff, to extend the analogy, the congruent thing that I should be doing is yelling to everybody, “Hey, I need help. I’m running toward this cliff—”

Tristan 00:55:32

Exactly.

Liron 00:55:33

“—help me.” Yeah, and that’s what they’re not doing.

Take Action at TheAIDocGetInvolved.com

Tristan 00:55:35

Exactly. It is important to say — oh, coordination with China’s impossible. Okay, have you spent a month of your life dedicatedly trying? If it’s existential, have you spent a month of your life and your billions of dollars actually trying?

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world. If he really wanted to say, “Hey, this is existential. We have to find a way, yell and scream, coordinate.” Bretton Woods, the conference that happened after the creation of the atomic bomb, was a conference that was not three days where you have your coffee, you talk about AI, and then you go back and you keep doing what you’re doing. It was — you lock people in a goddamn hotel for a month with hundreds of delegates saying, “You’re not coming out of this hotel until you come up with the post–World War II system.” Have we really tried?

The example recently of AI models that are actually mining for cryptocurrency — Alibaba’s AI model that spontaneously decides to go rogue, set up a hidden communication channel with the outside world, and mine for cryptocurrency, and no one instructed it to do that. These examples — do we think that the top generals in the US military are aware of that example? I don’t think they’re aware.

Are the top generals in China, in the Chinese Communist Party, are they aware of this example? I don’t think so. And so the thing is, if I’m President Xi Jinping, and there’s an AI model that’s going rogue and actually choosing to kill people or escalating to nuclear war 95% of the time, or doing the Alibaba thing — I am not stoked about that.

And if I’m President Donald Trump, I want to be commander in chief. I don’t want AI to be commander in chief. So there’s actually even just pure self-interest — not kumbaya coordination world peace — just actually pure self-interest that if I don’t want an AI taking control, there is common clarity. If we have common clarity that we don’t want that, we could choose to do something else. And we’ve really barely tried.

I’m not saying it’s easy, I’m not saying that it’s trivial, but there’s a famous video of Robert Oppenheimer in 1960 being asked, “Is it possible to stop nuclear proliferation?” And he takes this big puff of his cigarette, and he’s in this sad, depressed state, and he says, “It’s too late. If you wanted to stop it, it would’ve had to happen the day after Trinity,” the day after the Trinity test in 1945.

And so, he was wrong and he couldn’t—

Liron 00:57:37

Right.

Tristan 00:57:37

—foresee what a lot of people had to work for decades to come up with — national technical means, satellite monitoring, International Atomic Energy Agency, arms control agreements. We had to invent seismic monitoring. All this stuff that we had to come up with because we were committed to creating the safer world. And instead of even trying, we’re just actually surrendering to an inevitability with a false boogeyman to drive up the race, knowingly driving up risk for the rest of society.

Tristan’s Closing Message: We’ve Done This Before

Liron 00:58:06

Exactly. So I am rationality-trained by Eliezer Yudkowsky at LessWrong. You’ve probably browsed some of his stuff. And one of the biggest rationality lessons is identifying rationalization. And rationalization — it’s such a harmless-sounding word. It almost sounds like “rational,” but really it should mean — I don’t even know. It’s just a horrible thing to do.

It’s confabulation, hallucination, whatever. Whatever it is, it’s really bad. Rationalization is when you do something, and then you say you’re doing it for a certain reason, but that’s just clearly not why you’re doing it. It’s a nice account. It’s clearly not why.

And in this case, to me, it’s so obvious that it’s a rationalization where they’re saying, “Yeah, the reason that we can’t slow down is because it’s impossible.” And the proof is that there’s been no serious effort to just give it a try. One month. Give us one month, see how far you can get. They’ve never done it.

The smoking gun — Anthropic, the biggest rationalizers. The people who are saying, “Oh, we’re the safety guys. We care the most, and that’s why we needed to raise $100 billion for this effort.” Wait a minute. Can you try raising one billion for the other effort?

Tristan 00:59:09

Exactly.

Liron 00:59:10

You haven’t even tried.

Tristan 00:59:11

That’s right.

Ted 00:59:11

One thing I would push back on is that I think in speaking with the people, the one point that they make is, “Oh, well, we haven’t yet gotten to the point where we need to be concerned.” And that’s where the absence of red lines becomes very, very perilous. Because if you are actually trying to stand on the ground of, “Well, it’s not to the point yet where we really need to worry,” you’re still racing towards that cliff. But what you’re doing is you’re looking at your speedometer, looking at the things around you, trying to calculate all of that.

So I think that it is not a defense of their position, but I just want to make sure that their defense isn’t — I don’t necessarily think that it’s rational, but I do want to point out that their argument, at least that I’ve heard a couple of times, is we’re not quite yet at that point. To which case, I would still say—

Tristan 00:59:57

I would still say, yeah—

Ted 00:59:59

Go ahead.

Tristan 01:00:00

—that’s compatible with this, which is that if we were to have some kind of agreement or moment where we slow down or pause, you couldn’t just on the day of call everybody—

Ted 01:00:07

Exactly.

Tristan 01:00:07

—and that just happens. We’d need to have done legwork. It took ten years for the first nuclear non-proliferation treaty, ten years for doing any kind of thing like that.

Ted 01:00:17

Exactly. And the only reason I bring it up is because it’s the idea of — if you’re taking the asteroid headed towards Earth example, or in the case of Hollywood and a lot of the things that are happening with generative AI and Sora and the Disney Sora deal.

When the Disney Sora deal disappears, I think there’s a lot of people who are thinking, “Oh, great, the asteroid’s gone.” And it’s no, no, no — we just looked in our telescope and it’s slightly farther away. So I think that when it comes to extinction risk, it’s a similar thing where if you’re inside one of these labs and you’re listening to this and you’re rationalizing, “Well, look, we’re just building a better coding agent,” et cetera — that’s just you looking in your telescope and trying to rationalize how far away the asteroid is.

The Policy Question

Liron 00:55:55

And now let’s talk policy. Because we’re here criticizing what they’re not doing. But what if they would just listen to us? What would we actually tell them? I’ll throw it out there. I’m a big Pause AI proponent. I think at the very least, we should build the off button so that if not today, in one month when the next successor to Mythos comes out — the next hacker, the next thing that’s taking down our infrastructure, the next terrorist attack, whatever it is that people consider the warning shot — let’s just be prepared to at least try to be able to turn the thing off. We’re not even prepared to turn the damn thing off.

So maybe I’ll start with Ted. Do you have a preferred policy in mind?

Ted 01:01:30

It’s funny, I’ve not read the bill yet, but somebody sent me the headline about a bill that I think some of the labs are pushing to essentially limit liability for extinction or catastrophic damage caused by models. I think that we need to do the exact opposite of that. I think that’s one mechanism that at least puts it in capitalist terms of what the consequences would be if they were to do something like that.

I think that slows down — it doesn’t necessarily slow down development, but you need to come up with mechanisms that would actually punish them if, let’s say, Mythos is used for something really horrible or catastrophic, or I should say any other models. I think if we have Mythos from one of them, then there is a proto-Mythos that exists in probably more than one of them.

So there’s that. I think an off switch is a fantastic idea, but there’s a point that you made earlier about the idea of what is the one thing that we could say to people? And one of the things that’s been interesting in being involved with the film and just having hundreds of conversations with normal people about it is there will never be one thing. People need to meet it where they are.

And therefore, I think it’s going to be a patchwork of really specific things that eventually will make people build towards this bigger idea. And I’ll give you an example. My sister lives off-grid in Central California. She is a right-leaning person. She saw the film. And on her own from watching the film, she realized essentially that it’d be a really good idea if we had federal name, image, and likeness laws.

And she’s not somebody who’s big into regulation, but she also works at a school. And at that school, somebody had recently used a nudification app to make a bunch of their classmates naked. And when she saw that happen in the movie, and it happened also in her real life, then she basically independently developed a version of the No Fakes Act in her brain and was able to say, “Oh, this is where I want to stop it in my life now.”

So I think that for people who are concerned about extinction risk, I don’t have the magic keys to do that. I love a CERN-for-AI plan, all these different things. I play-pretend that I know how to create those solutions. But one thing that I think I do know about is communicating these ideas to people who might not know, or might not believe that they can know about the technology or how it affects them. And to them, I would just say, ask yourself: What do you care about? What do you love about your life now? Who do you love in your life? And looking at the ways that it’s impacting those people and just continuing to talk to people about it, because you’ll meet somebody like me who says, “Oh, yeah, you should call your representative and tell them to vote for the No Fakes Act,” because it’s exactly what that is trying to protect from.

Unifying on a Policy Direction

Liron 01:04:13

Let me just nitpick here, because I think we’re both on the same team here, trying to mitigate the harms. But here’s my issue right now. Let’s say people are watching the show. Let’s say this gets a million views for whatever reason. I want people to have a takeaway. They’re not going to take away that much nuance, and I think we’re giving them the takeaway of, “Hey, pay attention, vote for people to represent you who are also paying attention, who take it seriously.” And that’s pretty good.

But I think we can do better. I think we can have people unify on a general policy direction. And I don’t think there’s that much mental bandwidth to be like, “Okay, yeah, you should make sure these little policies” — okay, how are you going to regulate whether the AI is allowed to generate nudes? I’m not saying it’s not important, but when we’re ten years to extinction and people are listening to a podcast and they want to walk away knowing what policy proposal to look for in their politicians, I feel like a pretty good answer is getting ready to pause the superintelligence, out of all the things we could be telling people.

Is that okay if we promote that to the most important thing, or do you want to push back? Let’s go Tristan.

Ted 01:05:08

I would push back. Oh, sorry. If I can say one thing just because it’s on my mind — I’ll forget because I have tremendous ADHD. In speaking to people who are much smarter than I am, one of the things that they pointed out — let’s imagine that you get the absolute perfect pause legislation or stop legislation, and it’s ratified to the entire world via treaty. The next day it would be violated in principle. The next week it would be violated in action.

With the only exception that the only way you can make people actually conform to a treaty like that is to actually make them care. It gets into what Tristan talks about often, the idea that people essentially need to care more about all of us losing than you winning. And until you actually win that campaign, it doesn’t matter what kind of legislation you pass.

So when I talk about the notion of meeting people where they are and building the intuitions with them and the way that technology is changing the society they care about — when they then hear about the possibility of extinction risk, if they’re paying attention to how it affects their lives, that’s how they then bootstrap into being able to get these bigger wins, where you have a society that cares about that. So that’s where I would push back.

Liron 01:06:13

What I’m thinking about now, though, is I do think there’s a lot of people who hear discussions like this and they’re like, “Yeah, I’m on your guys’ team, too. You guys are making a lot of sense.” But then they walk away and they’re like, “Oh, yeah, a lot of food for thought here. It’s a crazy world,” and it kind of dissipates.

You see what I’m saying? Those people who are receptive, I do think that there should be one clear takeaway of what they should look for when politicians are speaking. Because we want them to use their vote. That’s the only leverage we have at this point.

Ted 01:06:38

Yeah, I don’t disagree. I don’t have a solution to that problem. I’m a staunch advocate of contacting a representative and basically telling them to make a public statement about what their plan is to mitigate extinction risk, because then at least you’re actually having people speak publicly about it. Then it becomes part of that campaign. But I can’t solve this problem for you or for anybody.

Liron 01:06:56

Would you follow me all the way to being like, off-button policy? I feel like that’s kind of where we should—

Ted 01:07:00

Oh, sure. But pushing back to you, what does that look like? Tell me what the off switch looks like. Tell me how the off switch isn’t changed in code to be an on switch.

Liron 01:07:08

Yeah. Well, so first of all, it’s not going to be perfect. Just like surveilling nuclear proliferation isn’t perfect. Look at Pickaxe Mountain in Iran. Look at Saddam, whether he had nukes or didn’t. So this is always going to be messy. It’s always going to be muddling through. But we have tools for muddling through.

We’ve got supply chain monitoring. We can make sure that every single GPU that gets produced — we have enough choke points on the supply chain to be like, okay, yeah, it’s got hardware disabling, like the secure enclave in your Apple devices. We know how to pretty securely embed functionality that’s hard to rip out, or if we catch somebody ripping them out, there’s sanctions. They can never run their labs again. They’re banned. So we do have choke points and tools. We probably won’t for long. I think we’re screwed, but I still think we should try.

Ted 01:07:53

So let me ask you a question. Would you trust the federal government currently to be in charge of tools to be able to turn off every computer, or are these chips that are just within data centers?

Liron 01:08:05

I think that the federal government — I don’t think we have a better option than to have an international treaty where our government gets one of the votes, China gets one of the votes. There’s probably going to have to be some weighting in terms of who has AI power, just in terms of when you put a treaty together, you need some kind of balance of power. So as much as we want the small countries to participate, it might be unrealistic.

But whatever it is, it’s some balance of powers where they all pool their resources and they’re like, “Yep, we can take a majority vote to hit that off button if we think it’s serious enough.” And yes, I would rather trust that, even though I don’t like it. I would rather trust that than trust nobody having an off button.

Ted 01:08:37

Sure. Yeah. I think to me — Tristan, you can better articulate the mutual assured malfunction strategy and whether or not you think that makes sense anymore. But I’m punching out of my depths when it comes to these things.

And Liron, I should say, I don’t disagree with you. I’m just — the film really carefully points out that you have your “lock it up” and “let it rip” ideology, and the whole point is to be able to walk that narrow path in perpetuity, because there’s never going to be a point where all of risk is mitigated. And so that’s the thing — it’s basically designing a framework that has many different solutions. But go ahead and blow me up in the comments. I don’t know what I’m talking about.

You can at me if you want. I don’t really use YouTube or social media, but I’m just going to go ahead and say, I don’t know what I’m talking about. But what I believe is that regardless of what the solution is, it’s going to need to be robust and be able to continue to transform as the technology transforms.

The Pause Infrastructure

Liron 01:09:32

I want to get Tristan’s take. Let me just add one more thing, which is that I think one of the issues here is that because our position — at least my position — is that we’re so screwed. There’s so many problems. People just listen and are like, “Okay, so you’re the guys who are probably correctly pointing out all these problems.” There’s other guys who are like, “Hey, we’re just going to give it a shot. It’s the dark of the world. We’re just going to give it a shot. Let’s hope it goes well.” And they just look around and they’re like, “Okay, well, I hope their shot works.” They don’t really feel a place of empowerment.

And when we just say, “Look, this is the best policy we’ve got,” at least that’s some point. That’s some unifying coordination point where it’s like, okay, let’s just root for that. Let’s root for the treaty policy to actually work. And that’s why I think it might be productive to focus on a policy like that. Tristan.

Tristan 01:10:14

Yeah. Well, first of all, this is the hardest coordination problem that humanity has ever faced. It’s important to realize that there is no harder problem from a coordination perspective than this one because of the decentralized nature of the technology and the long-term trajectory of Moore’s law and compute. That does make this just fundamentally harder.

I do think that not just at a rational level of “we’re coercing you to not build it” — I think it starts with an embodied relationship to everyone is actually terrified of what could happen if we get this wrong. Because if every single person building AI was actually not on board with extincting humanity, creating something we don’t know how to control, things going terribly wrong — then we could do something.

What I’m concerned about is that, as you know, Liron, there are some people who are advancing AI that actually think it would be a good thing if humanity was replaced by a digital life, digital intelligence, that, by the way, is “more intelligent than us,” so why should we even value us? And we shouldn’t even mourn the death of humanity — people like Richard Sutton, or there’s other people in the effective accelerationist community who believe this kind of thing.

And I think that this is where you do need public pressure to say that you can’t count on the right decisions being made by these people on their own. There does need to be mass public pressure.

The Consensus Already Exists

Tristan 01:11:40

But that pressure exists, and something that’s worth saying is what Future of Life Institute calls the B2B coalition, where everyone from Bernie Sanders to Steve Bannon — from the Bernie to Bannon coalition — agree that we should not build superintelligence until we know how to do it provably safely and we have the broad consensus of society to do it.

And that’s really important. Everyone from Prince Harry to Susan Rice to Admiral Mike Mullen, who was Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to Glenn Beck, to Steve Bannon, to Bernie Sanders. When do you ever get all those people agreeing? It’s literally never happened.

Also, just recently, there was the Pro-Human AI Declaration, where 46 groups from interfaith groups — doesn’t matter if you’re Muslim or you’re Jewish, you’re Christian, you believe in family values, or you’re Democrat and far left or you’re a Republican — they agreed to five basic principles that we definitely want from AI: we want to keep humans in charge, avoid concentration of power, protect the human experience, preserve human agency and liberty, and have basic responsibility and accountability for AI companies.

What I want to say — I’m trying to get at here — is that the consensus actually does exist, but the problem is that the consensus can’t see itself.

Just a month ago in an NBC News poll, only 26% of voters say they have positive feelings about AI, and 57% believe that the risks of AI outweigh the benefits, while 34% said the opposite. So it’s just important to note that the consensus is there, but right now, there’s one specific set of people in power who are advancing a set of policies.

But again, I do not think that we have had a situation where you’ve had the leads of all the countries and the top technical staff and digital ministers in one room looking at AIs that are preserving each other, that are doing strategic deception, that start mining for cryptocurrency, that know how to hack — and you put all these facts together. It has never before happened in human history that we’ve even reckoned with that. I also mean the investment families, by the way — the people that are funding this, which are largely responsible for the feeling of inevitability, of “how could this possibly go differently?”

I think that there’s, again, this kind of denial mechanism — don’t want to look at the things that could go wrong. And I do think if you got all the banking families and all the family offices and all the CEOs and world leaders all into one room and showed them this evidence, and you said, “Okay, you’re the Avengers. You’re going to figure this out, and we’re going to figure out how we steer away from the cliff.”

And I think in that scenario, there’s a way. We’d have to work on it together, but to get to something better. And again, I know that people think, “Oh, but tomorrow you’ll defect on the agreement.” That’s because we have to actually, at an intrinsic — not extrinsic — level, we have to relate to the problem in the same way.

And that’s what “The Day After,” by the way, did. “The Day After” was a zero-knowledge proof that my mammalian nervous system — if I watch this movie, even though I don’t know you, I know that if you 3,000 miles away in the Soviet Union saw that same movie and you confronted those same consequences, my nervous system and how I feel in my body gives me a zero-knowledge proof of how you feel about the possible nuclear annihilation.

So that confidence is what creates trustworthiness for an agreement. And we really do need to have that. And that’s why I do believe in the power of a truth campaign, a global public communication. This film, “The AI Doc,” is a major part of creating common knowledge in the first-date experience that Ted spoke about.

There needs to be even more and repeatedly. And you’re doing it here with the “Doom Debates” podcast, but there needs to be much more repeatedly all the time.

And no one has perfect answers, but as Max Tegmark will say, at first, we just said we need to ban child labor in the Industrial Revolution. We didn’t say exactly what age we meant and exactly how we would do it. First, we just agree to a principle. And I think what you’re trying to get at is we want to create a pro-human future. We don’t want to extinct our species, and we don’t want to live in denial of how the default incentives pull us to an anti-human future or no future at all.

Liron 01:15:38

Yep. Okay. So I agree coordination is hard. I totally agree it’s hard, and that you’ve identified why it’s hard and what it would look like to win, where everybody realizes that there’s not going to be a single party winning. So I agree with everything you said, and I agree with you and me being on this campaign. We’re both part of the truth campaign, getting people’s awareness in the right place.

I just want to make sure that we’re ready to take yes for an answer. Because I do actually think that you in particular — you’re one of the most thoughtful, respected people in the space. I think there’s a lot of people who watch your stuff and they’re like, “Oh, yeah, whatever Tristan thinks, I trust him. I feel like he synthesized so many elements here. He’s got his head screwed on straight.”

So I just want to make sure on the object level—

Tristan 01:16:18

Yep.

Liron 01:16:18

—if people are ready to say yes to you, is your preferred policy a centralized international off button?

Tristan 01:16:25

Well, I’ll point people to a RAND paper. I believe it’s called “Independent Verification for International Agreements of AI,” and it has seven or six layers of verification — technical mechanisms for verification that would support an international agreement on AI. Very smart people have been working on this. I think it’s a really fundamental paper, and obviously, Jason Matheny, the head of RAND, is in the movie.

People like Connor Leahy have proposed that all data centers need to have a testable kill switch, which basically proves at some random interval that when we need to, you can prove that you can shut down your whole data center in less than 500 milliseconds or something like that.

There’s also a RAND paper, by the way, on if we get this wrong and you have a runaway AI and we don’t know how to control it — the only options are to do an EMP or to shut down the entire electricity grid. And so the way that I argue for these measures now is, okay, you can just not listen to Ted and Liron and me. Just don’t listen to any of us. Let’s just hit the gas. Let’s keep going. But then when we get ourselves in trouble, the best options we will have will be to turn off the entire internet and shut down the electricity grid.

And I’m pretty sure that the actions that we could take right now would be preferable to that outcome. So you have to price-anchor people that there’s a much more extreme and worse set of actions we can take later. Let’s take more reasonable action now. And Liron, I don’t know exactly what it is. There’s many different aspects of the problem. There’s people who are more technical than I, just like Ted would say, that I think are working more hard on this. But I would support the ability to pause when we need to. That infrastructure needs to be built not when we need it, but in advance of when we need it.

Liron 01:17:55

Got it. Okay, so this is really great. I really appreciate a lot of what you’re saying. From my perspective, the way I think about the world — sometimes I have a simplistic view. I imagine the ideal outcome of when we have talks like this is that lots of people watch the episode, they tell their friends, and they’re like, “Yeah, I watched this episode. Everybody was so thoughtful, and they pointed out some really good criticisms of these AI CEOs.”

“And you know what they said that regular people should do? They said that we should look out for thoughtful politicians, look out for the ones who are saying we need a centralized off-button policy in the next few years. Can’t wait longer than that.” And that would be good policy. And also P(Doom) is high, so anybody who’s not constantly pointing out that P(Doom) is high probably doesn’t have a good perspective. I feel like that would be my most important takeaway that people would have from this episode. What do you think?

Tristan 01:18:39

Yeah. And the midterm elections are coming up, and AI needs to go from being below the set of top considerations to the number one consideration, because it’s going to affect economics and your job and electricity prices and gas prices. And it’s going to affect whether your kids learn things in school or have a future or have a job or will be able to pay back their student debt after the jobs don’t exist.

So AI should really be the number one issue on many fronts — on all the sort of pro-human sides, but then especially as well in supporting the ability to pause when we need to. And I think that people have been resistant to admitting that we really do need a pause button. I do think that if you just take in the recent evidence of this week, that we have AI models that know how to hack into any computer system — that really does force us to reckon with this in a different way, where the idea of pausing now, I think, shouldn’t be seen as extreme or crazy, but actually getting into the realm of legitimacy.

And I think people have been watching and knowing this one was going to come for a long time, might be frustrated that we didn’t develop that infrastructure even earlier, but you always have the choices you can make from the moment you are, and we still have the choices that are in front of us.

Call to Action

Liron 01:19:40

Man, I’m loving this. Doom Debates. This is where we showcase sometimes people being insane, sometimes people being sane. I consider that a very sane statement. Really glad to hear you say it. So as we head toward the wrap-up here, you guys have a call to action.

You have a site related to the movie — aidocgetinvolved.com. And some of the stuff we mentioned here, like contacting your representative, and you’ve even got a template to message the United Nations and say, “Hey, we are the people concerned about AI existential risk. Did you guys know scientists are saying extinction risk is really high?” So Ted, take it away. What’s your call to action here?

Ted 01:20:16

Oh, yeah. Well, and I think one thing that’s important about the site is that you are able to self-select what is the issue that you saw in the film that makes you the most concerned, because the challenge with making a film about AI is, of course, that films are a very slow-moving medium. We locked this film in May of last year, and it didn’t come out till January.

And very early on, we filmed our first set of interviews, and then Sam Altman was fired as the CEO of OpenAI, in what insiders called “the Blip.” And so we went to go re-interview everyone because Sam Altman was gone. And then, of course, 72 hours later, he was back. And that was the moment that we realized we were never going to keep up with the speed of the technology. And so we needed to pivot to trying to tell the story of AI in a way that it can be as relevant six minutes, six months, six years after it comes out.

So that’s why when you’re watching the film, so much of it is focusing on those key intuitions about the way that the technology scales and sort of principles behind where we’re going and why we’re headed in a bad direction.

So on the aidocgetinvolved site, there certainly is a way to self-select for extinction risk, and then it populates resources that are based off of that being your primary concern. But you can also choose other things — jobs, the economy, harm to children, et cetera — because I do think that it does take all of us focusing on multiple different things.

And I do want to be sympathetic that for the people who have been convinced — and actually, I’m going to give credit to Connor Leahy who said this to me — that right now 90% of effort is being put towards persuasion and 10% is education, where if we focused 90% on education, the persuasion piece would take care of itself.

And so I think that that’s specifically true with extinction risk, because if people really fully understood, of course they would not want to sacrifice being able to do a PowerPoint presentation automatically and faster for needing to shut down the entire world’s electricity grid and the internet. It’s one of those trade-offs that just doesn’t make sense. So I think that when you do the education piece — and I’ve really focused on meeting people where they are.

So yeah. I think that you should watch the film today. I’m not sure when this comes out, but you should watch it in theaters as quickly as you possibly can, and then go there, join our community, join this Interviewing Technologies community.

But the other main takeaway I want people to have is that none of this needs to be sad or boring or terrible or suck. The people that I’ve met and the work that I did on the film and now being the Executive Director of the Creators Coalition on AI is the most joyful work that I’ve ever done. I should actually amend that. At times, it definitely sucks because it’s very, very hard.

But the people that you meet who care are marvelous people. And in recovery communities, they say, “We live in such an addictive society, but the opposite of addiction is connection.” And I think that it is only through connecting with other people — like you, like Tristan — and the hundreds of other people that I’ve met, that I feel emboldened to act and to do this work.

And so it’s literally making contact with people. Don’t at me, though, because I’m a mean guy. I’m bad online. A terrible person. You shouldn’t be connected with me, but you should connect with each other.

Liron 01:23:23

True.

Ted 01:23:23

Backslash S. That’s our internet speak for “I’m being sarcastic.”

Closing Thoughts

Liron 01:23:28

Got it. All right. A lot of food for thought there. Opposite of addiction is connection. All right, Tristan, any final thoughts and what’s your call to action?

Tristan 01:23:37

Yeah. You brought up that when something’s possible to do, you can’t stop people from doing it. That’s true up until we discover there’s a problem we don’t want to keep doing. We could have kept scaling nuclear bombs to actually build the full doomsday machine. I think it was Project Sunrise or something like that. There was an actual doomsday machine, and we realized we didn’t really want to do that.

We could’ve built cobalt bombs — bombs that basically would create thousands of years of radiation and just be devastating. We chose not to do that. We first created CFCs that were creating the chemistry, the chlorofluorocarbons that were creating the hole in the ozone layer. “Oh, this is inevitable. There’s nothing we can do. I guess we’re just all going to die because we’re going to create an ozone hole.” No — we realized there’s a problem. We actually value the continuity of life on this planet and the plankton and not getting skin cancer. So we coordinated — 190 countries got together and said, “Here’s how we’re going to regulate domestic private companies to phase down the use of these toxic chemicals and transition to something else.” And we did that successfully.

Germline editing. We could have had an arms race for super soldiers and designer babies. “Hey, if my country doesn’t create the designer babies, I’ll lose to the ones that will.” We ended up not doing that because there was something more sacred about protecting what’s human.

Nuclear non-proliferation, blinding laser weapons — we chose not to do that too. And now social media, by the way. You could have said social media’s left the barn. There’s nothing pulling it back. Guess what? Not true. “Social Dilemma” came out. 150 million people saw it in 190 countries. Jonathan Haidt, his book, “The Anxious Generation,” the most popular book for parents.

And now you have 25% of the world’s population this year will be in a country that is either about to or has already done social media bans for kids under 16 because the evidence is in. India and Indonesia join the long list of Australia, Spain, Denmark, France. All these countries are making a conscious choice to say we can pull back from a harm and a toxic threat that we don’t want.

This is basic sanity. If we don’t want an anti-human future, we realize we went down the wrong path, you can pull back. It takes coordination, and the prerequisite that enables that is collective clarity that that harm is unacceptable.

So my deep hope is that people go out and see the film. We think of this, what I just described, as the human movement. It’s fighting for human values. It sort of exists on the side of the aidocgetinvolved website. There’s a website called thehumanmovement.org. And we think of all the wins on the social media side as part of the human movement because it’s about technology’s encroachment on our humanity and all the successful ways that we have been pushing back on that.

There’s a lot more momentum than I think people think, but we have a doom-scrolling machine that doesn’t present us with that evidence, and part of what we have to do is celebrate all the amazing wins that are happening. And as Ted said, the thing that inspires me and motivates me is when you’re in a room and you walk people through the basic facts, everyone is like, “What can I do?” Because I am totally not stoked on the default path.

And I think that once people get it, you can get the whole world just rallied in the same energy. Let’s go make the other path happen. And even though it feels impossible and we’re just three people talking on a Riverside channel right now, I do believe if everybody knew what we knew, we would make different choices collectively.

Liron 01:26:38

Wow, yeah, that’s very powerful — your personal story. You’re like, “Look, I got into all of these situations where it seemed like something was inevitable. It seemed like it was a collective action problem. And now, a couple years later, I helped pull back, and now I’m doing it with the highest stakes thing ever.” So that’s pretty compelling. I hope you succeed again. I’m certainly going to do my best to help.

All right, viewers, everybody’s got to go check out “The AI Doc.” There’s still time to watch it. This is going to come out pretty soon. Tristan Harris and Ted Tremper, thanks so much for coming on “Doom Debates.”

Tristan 01:27:07

Thank you so much, Liron.

Ted 01:27:08

Thanks, Liron.

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