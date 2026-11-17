Dr. Craig Kaplan owns superintelligence.com, which has become an extremely valuable domain for the newly-rebranded field of “super intelligence”.

Craig has been building intelligent systems since the 1980s. He did his PhD research at Carnegie Mellon with Nobel laureate Herbert Simon, one of the founders of AI, and he built PredictWallStreet, a collective-intelligence platform that powered more than $2 billion in stock trades before it was acquired.

He takes AI extinction risk seriously. His P(Doom) is 10%. But unlike me, he thinks he knows how to fix it.

He plans to put “personal superintelligence” into the hands of millions which he believes will lower P(Doom) below 1%. These are part of a larger plan to create “superintelligent networks” which lower P(Doom) below 0.01%. Craig says a network like that is safer because the AIs can check each other’s work faster than humans can think.

Craig and I clash on whether intelligence makes an AI more thoughtful, whether a superintelligence will want to grab the stars, and whether peaceful “stoner” AIs can survive next to a “Caesar” AI that wants to conquer the universe.

Craig called our debate one of his best podcast appearances because of the pushback. We didn’t reach much consensus, but it was a high-quality good faith Doom Debate. Take a look and decide who you agree with!

Watch on YouTube

Timestamps

00:00:00 — Cold Open

00:00:48 — Introducing Dr. Craig Kaplan

00:02:00 — How Much Is Superintelligence.com Worth?

00:04:40 — The Three-Phase Plan to Cut P(Doom) 1,000x

00:06:37 — What’s Your P(Doom)?™

00:08:04 — Why 0.01% Is the Target

00:13:42 — Collective Intelligence vs. Black-Box AI

00:16:20 — Can a Network of AIs Beat the Frontier Labs?

00:18:46 — A Day With a Personalized Superintelligence

00:26:22 — Lessons From PredictWallStreet

00:31:01 — Craig’s Career and Herbert Simon

00:36:51 — Craig’s Mainline Doom Scenario

00:39:51 — Raising Superintelligence Like a Child

00:42:53 — Where Will AI Get Its Values?

00:44:21 — The Orthogonality Thesis

00:47:26 — Does Superintelligence Keep Its Human Signature?

00:54:55 — Instrumental Convergence and Grabbing the Stars

00:57:55 — Stoner AIs vs. Caesar AIs

01:06:26 — Why Won’t the AIs Just Cooperate?

01:09:54 — Weak vs. Strong Orthogonality

01:15:21 — How Long Will AI Stay Human-Like?

01:17:18 — Liron’s Recap

01:19:29 — Craig’s Closing Statement

01:24:03 — Where to Find Craig

Links

Superintelligence.com, Craig Kaplan’s initiative

Craig Kaplan: “Can We Design SuperIntelligence to be 1000X Safer?”

Superintelligence.com white paper: “Safe Personalized SI (PSI)”

Craig Kaplan’s Substack, SuperIntelligence

SuperIntelligence on YouTube

Craig Kaplan, Ralph Clark and Victor Tang: Secrets of Software Quality: 40 Innovations from IBM

The White House: “Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence” executive order

METR: investigation of the agents in the OpenAI / Hugging Face hacking incident

Scott Alexander: “Contra Hanson On Medical Effectiveness”

Herbert A. Simon, 1978 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences

Allen Newell and Herbert A. Simon: Human Problem Solving (1972)

Herbert A. Simon: The Sciences of the Artificial (source of “Simon’s ant”)

Alan Turing: “Intelligent Machinery, A Heretical Theory” (c. 1951)

Nick Bostrom: “The Superintelligent Will” (the orthogonality thesis)

Instrumental convergence

Eliezer Yudkowsky: “MIRI announces new ‘Death With Dignity’ strategy”

Eliezer Yudkowsky: The Sequences

Doom Debates: Top Economist Says P(Doom) Is 0.1% — Noah Smith vs. Liron Shapira Debate

Doom Debates: This Cybersecurity Expert Is Confident That Humanity Will SURVIVE — Debate with Zack Korman

Doom Debates: OpenAI’s Model Just ATTACKED Them (the Hugging Face hack)

Join the Doom Debates Discord

Support Doom Debates

Transcript

Cold Open

Liron Shapira 00:00:00

The owner of superintelligence.com, Dr. Craig Kaplan.

Craig Kaplan 00:00:04

We’re trying to use the site to raise awareness about the risks and, more importantly, some of the solutions. Here’s where I differ with some in the doomer community, I guess. I actually believe that you can build safe designs, and we need to do that as quickly as possible. That’s the accelerating part. The smarter an intelligent entity becomes, the more thoughtful it is.

Liron 00:00:23

There is a version of just a slaughter bot AI. Not only is it a slaughter bot, but it’s also much smarter than us.

Craig 00:00:28

I think it will be smart enough to realize that killing everybody is not a sufficient purpose. It’s not even a good purpose. If we see a nice flower, we don’t wipe out all the flowers just for the heck of it because we can.

Introducing Dr. Craig Kaplan

Liron 00:00:48

Welcome to “Doom Debates.” My guest today is Dr. Craig Kaplan, an AI researcher, entrepreneur, and founder of iQ Company. He earned his PhD at Carnegie Mellon, where he conducted research with Nobel laureate Herbert Simon. His work spans over three decades and includes more than fifty publications, also a book and numerous issued patents covering collective intelligence and advanced AI systems.

In 2006, he applied his research to financial forecasting and created PredictWallStreet, a platform that powered more than two billion dollars in stock trades and contributed a top ten hedge fund performance in 2018. PredictWallStreet was also acquired two years later.

Now, Craig is the owner of superintelligence.com, a highly coveted domain after President Trump renamed his entire field from artificial intelligence to superintelligence. Craig takes AI extinction risks seriously, so that’s why he’s working on a multipolar approach at superintelligence.com to try to keep AI in check. The big question is, will it really prevent us from AI doom? Let’s find out. Dr. Craig Kaplan, welcome to “Doom Debates.”

Craig 00:01:57

Liron, terrific to be here. Thanks for having me.

How Much Is Superintelligence.com Worth?

Liron 00:02:00

Okay, superintelligence.com. I think the first question on everybody’s mind is: how much is that domain currently worth?

Craig 00:02:08

Well, I got the domain way back in 2006, so that was about twenty years ago. And at the time, I probably paid around twenty thousand for it or something. I’ve gotten offers, million plus.

Liron 00:02:21

Okay. I was gonna say twenty-five thousand right here. I can give you twenty-five thousand cash.

Craig 00:02:27

You’d be on the low end. It’s kind of crazy. After Trump made that announcement, the phone started ringing, and I got all kinds of unsolicited emails. But really, we’re trying to use the site to raise awareness about some of the risks and, more importantly, some of the solutions for making this safe in the future.

Liron 00:02:44

So you’re using it as the name of your company. Is it the same company that you’ve also called iQ Company, or how does that work?

Craig 00:02:51

So iQ Company, I founded in 1993. I’m dating myself now. I think that was the same year Jensen founded Nvidia. We’re about the same age. He’s just way more successful than I’ve been.

iQ Company was a company that focused on technology consulting and building intelligent systems. We were one of the first folks that built essentially crowdsourcing systems before people knew what the word crowdsourcing meant, and collective intelligence systems is really where we’ve been focused.

AI comes into that as well because my view of the world is we live in a world of intelligent entities, and some of those entities are people, and some of those entities are very advanced forms of AI. The same principles from cognitive science govern both entities, and that’s really my background. That’s the work I did with Herbert Simon way back when, in cognitive science.

Liron 00:03:42

Does iQ Company have customers or a product in market, or is it kind of like Ilya Sutskever’s Safe Superintelligence, where it’s just like, “Hey, we’re just building this thing, okay?” It’s a company, but it doesn’t really have cash flow.

Craig 00:03:55

Yeah. iQ Company has had a lot of customers over the years. We had a lot of government entities—the Coast Guard, the Air Force, Department of Energy—many tech companies in Silicon Valley. At this point, we’ve scaled back, and we’re just focused solely on superintelligent safety and how do you design these things.

The way I explain it is there’s a hierarchy. At the top of the hierarchy is, “Let’s not all die.” Humanity should continue. And then a distant second is, “Let’s make a lot of money.”

Liron 00:04:23

Right.

Craig 00:04:23

In Silicon Valley, everybody seems to—not everybody, but a lot of people have that reversed, the make the money part. I sold PredictWallStreet and so forth. So now it’s very clear to me that we need to be at the top of the hierarchy, so that’s really where we focus our attention.

The Three-Phase Plan to Cut P(Doom) 1,000x

Liron 00:04:40

Gotcha. Okay, and you’ve got this diagram right on the homepage of superintelligence.com, and it’s divided into three zones. It’s a rectangle with three zones.

At the bottom right, that’s one of the thirds of the diagram, and it says, “Phase One: Current AI with guardrails. P(Doom) greater than or equal to ten percent.” And then you go onto a blue zone, “Phase Two: Personalized superintelligence. P(Doom) less than or equal to one percent.” And then Phase Three, the green zone at the top, “Superintelligent networks. P(Doom) less than or equal to 0.01 percent.”

I think this goes under, “Our mission: Accelerate safe superintelligence.” Oh, wow, just like Ilya. Okay, so this is a lot of context. How would you explain all this?

Craig 00:05:18

Sure. So P(Doom) is a concept that I’m sure most of your viewers are familiar with and has gotten currency in the larger audience. We kind of use that as an anchor point.

No one knows what probability of doom is, right? There’s estimates all over the place, from the high nineties all the way down to Yann LeCun, very close to zero or whatever. We’ve done some surveys, so we have bad data, is the way I’d put it. At least we have some data.

It’s self-selected people that came to superintelligence.com essentially over the last year. I think we started in December of ‘25, so not even a full year. We ran a poll. We had about eight hundred self-selected respondents, and the average P(Doom) of those folks was about forty-one percent with really big error bars. The median was more like thirty-six, thirty-seven, and standard deviation was in the thirties. So people are all over the place.

But nevertheless, when you have eight hundred people and their average rating of the chances that AI kills everybody is forty percent, that’s not a good thing. And then you have other folks that I really respect, like Geoff Hinton’s come out at ten to twenty.

What’s Your P(Doom)?™

Liron 00:06:37

P(Doom). What’s your P(Doom)?

Craig 00:06:43

Back in 2020 when I started this, we were probably around twenty percent. I didn’t have strong scientific evidence or really much evidence at all other than just my knowledge of the field and looking around at what other people were saying and thinking, “If nobody’s paying attention to this or not very many people, and you’re kind of viewed as a fringe person to talk about it, then it’s gotta be at least twenty percent.”

And ironically—or paradoxically—I think it’s a good thing: now my estimate has dropped. I’m sitting around ten percent, and the reason for that is so many other people are talking about it. If you won’t even acknowledge the problem, it’s really hard to solve it.

At superintelligence.com and most of the work we’re doing, we’re really now focused on solutions. Step one was raise awareness. I feel like that went way better than I would’ve hoped. Not just because of us, mostly because of other people. And now what we really need to do is as quickly as possible implement safer designs.

Here’s where I differ with some in the doomer community, I guess. I actually believe that you can build safe designs, and we need to do that as quickly as possible. That’s the accelerating part. And that little diagram is just saying, in very simple terms, at a hundred thousand feet, here’s three steps. If we did these three steps, we could bring the risk way down, by a thousand times. That’s an argument I can make, and we can discuss if you’d like.

Why 0.01% Is the Target

Liron 00:08:04

I agree. My own mechanism of impact for Doom Debates is moving the Overton window, getting people to acknowledge it, and more specifically, the average person in the world to acknowledge how urgent it is. Not just that it’s a priority, but it’s like, “Oh, we better act on this now.”

So I agree P(Doom) is lowering because people are acknowledging it, but I can’t say that I’m that far from fifty percent because I figured people would acknowledge it eventually, so I didn’t make a huge update. So that’s just me.

Ten percent, ten to twenty percent or wherever you currently are, you still qualify for what I call the sane zone. I think you’re in the right ballpark. I don’t think you’re massively underestimating necessarily. So despite the name of the show, we don’t have to split hairs on the spectrum from ten percent to fifty percent.

I guess I’m most interested in why you think your diagram’s transition from phase one to phase two is going to drop the P(Doom) by another factor of ten. Because in phase one, you’re saying current AI with guardrails, P(Doom) greater than or equal to ten percent. But then when we get to phase two, personalized superintelligence, we’re gonna have P(Doom) less than or equal to one percent just because it’s personalized? I’m not seeing the logic here.

Craig 00:09:13

I think there’s a little more detail probably that I need to add. So let me start by saying most of the world—my perception is that most of the world doesn’t feel like they know how to solve this problem. And usually the best thing that comes out is people say, “Well, we don’t know how to solve it, so we gotta go slower or we gotta stop because this is dangerous. We’re heading over a cliff. We don’t know the right answer, so at least let’s go slower ‘cause maybe that gives us more time to figure out the right answer.” That seems very rational to me and explains a lot of behavior.

In my own case, I have a strong idea of how to solve the problem. So I also see that it’s a big problem, and I also see that if we do nothing, we’re gonna go over the cliff. So that’s why I’m at ten percent.

But because I’ve worked in the field for many years and because I look at things maybe a little differently, I don’t see AI just as a neural network that runs out of control. I see AI having other kinds of dimensions to it. I basically think that it’s possible to design safer systems. It’s possible to have aligned systems.

If we had aligned systems, let’s start at the endpoint on that diagram. Instead of stopping at how does personalized intelligence get us down to one percent, let’s go all the way to 0.01 percent. How do we get to 0.01 percent chance?

To me, that is anchored on—this is wide error bars on all this—but if you look at the base rate for which humans kill other humans in wars, in homicide and so forth, it’s about 0.01 percent. So one one-hundredth of one percent of the global population dies every year from that.

At a hundred thousand feet—and I understand there’s many objections and we can talk about them—if we just wave our magic wand and we say, “If we could somehow magically align superintelligence in the most advanced AI systems of the future to adopt human values and to act with the same level of violence that humans have demonstrated themselves over the past decade or something, despite the wars, despite homicide, despite all the bad things they do,” we would expect that system, if it was super smart, even smarter than us, and adopted those values, to kill around 0.01 percent. And maybe it would be better than us. Hopefully it would be.

So that’s where I get the 0.01 percent as a target, an aspirational target. Let’s get it to be just as safe as humans are, or just as bad as humans are, if you want to think of it that way.

There’s obviously different kinds of risks that come into play. You can have accidental risks. You can have bad actors, bad humans using it for bad things. But I’m really most focused on the longer-term loss of control risk. For me, that’s the one that’s unrecoverable, potentially. And that’s the one where if you can get it aligned, if you can get these systems aligned to be just as good as humans—not better, not worse—I could live with that.

Liron 00:12:22

So in a nutshell, if I understand correctly, you want the AI that exists to have enough humanness to it—to model humanity or be trained on humanity, or basically share enough in common with humanity—that its rate of killing, the murder rate, is the same as current 2026 humanity’s murder rate, and that implies our survival. Is that basically your mechanism of saving humanity?

Craig 00:12:51

Well, it’s not the mechanism. It’s a rough argument to say why that level of violence might be achievable. It’s just saying if you have another intelligence that’s kind of at your level, and if it adopted values and acted on those in roughly the same way that humans do, then that might be what we would reasonably expect to see.

But that’s not the mechanism to get there. There is no mechanism yet in all of what we’ve just said. That’s simply an aspirational goal.

The mechanism has to be: what is the design and what are the processes that take the AIs that we currently have and end up with a system that is going to align with human values? How does that happen?

Collective Intelligence vs. Black-Box AI

Craig 00:13:42

Here’s where I can briefly sketch what I think is a major difference between the approach that I take versus most of the other ones I’ve heard. Most of Silicon Valley, most of the researchers in AI today are trying to build ever more powerful black box AIs. The neural network mechanism of machine learning, which was backpropagation going all the way back to Hinton and what I studied in the ‘80s, it just got better and better. That way of teaching AI guarantees that you don’t understand how it works, and it’s unpredictable.

There’s attempts to peer in and try to break into the black box and get a little more transparency. But at the end of the day, you really don’t know how the thing works. And what we’re doing is we’re just making them smarter and smarter and smarter.

What if you had a different approach to building the most advanced superintelligence? And that approach was what I’ve spent thirty years building, which is a collective intelligence approach, where you have a system. The system itself is superintelligent, but the way it achieves that level of superintelligent performance is that it has millions of less intelligent entities that are all working together.

PredictWallStreet, the whole reason I built that company—and it took way longer than I thought—was to prove that millions of average intelligences, retail investors, when their knowledge was combined in the appropriate way, could beat the best guys on Wall Street. And in order to prove it, you had to do it with real money and in a real market against the real guys, and it took a long time. But we did that. We built that system.

So I have a very strong bias that two heads are better than one, a million heads are better than two, and that you get the most intelligence in the world from these community kind of systems, collective intelligence systems. And that that architecture—rather than a monolithic “build the next GPT-7, GPT-8, whatever”—instead have a network approach of the existing systems that will be smarter than GPT-8 or whatever comes out next, and it will be safer.

The safer part comes from the fact that when you have millions of entities working together in a network, they can check each other. And in fact, you can design the system so that they can check each other much faster than humans can think. So now you’re really just reduced down to the problem of alignment. We have millions of systems, they’re all working together, they’re exhibiting this really high level of intelligence, they can check each other—but will they? And will they have the same values as us? And so then you come to the alignment question.

Can a Network of AIs Beat the Frontier Labs?

Liron 00:16:20

Just checking in here. What is the iQ Company or superintelligence.com—what is that project doing right now? Are you trying to surpass frontier models in capabilities, or do you acknowledge that you’re just gonna probably always be behind in capabilities, but you’ll have a safer version?

Craig 00:16:38

No, we’ll be ahead of them. We have designs to be ahead.

Liron 00:16:40

Wow.

Craig 00:16:41

And the reason is very simple. If you have a million models, and some of those models are the most advanced frontier models, by definition, the group is gonna be better than any one model that’s on there.

Liron 00:16:55

Got it. So you’ll be ahead of them, but you’ll also be querying them adaptively in real time. So the reason you’ll be better than them is because you’ll incorporate them.

Craig 00:17:04

Yeah, absolutely.

Liron 00:17:05

You’re basically describing a federated architecture, right? Where it’s a system that decides what to query and maybe how to transform the results. And in that sense, I think you’ve already got one competitor in the form of OpenRouter, correct? Because they have a federated architecture where they take your query and they’re like, “Hmm, you wanna write a blog post? Which model right now is kind of the best writer? Let’s send it to that model.” If I understand correctly, that’s kind of what they do, right?

Craig 00:17:29

So OpenRouter is great. It’s very logical—why use one model when you can use lots and you can route the tasks to the one that’s most efficient and so forth. So that’s a natural evolution. AI agents was also, in my view, almost inevitable. You’re gonna have agents, but then the next step is you have many agents, and how do they work together? What are the common cognitive architectures for connecting these agents?

So it’s a little more than OpenRouter. OpenRouter is just routing tasks to different ones, but a common cognitive architecture is saying, “Hey, let’s design a language that all the models speak that’s auditable.”

Think of chain of thought. Chain of thought is the internal model’s trace of reasoning, but it can be faked and can be changed. But imagine, Liron, you and I—you’re a black box, I’m a black box—but if we were to work together and we were to document all of the communications and things that we did with each other, you could check my work, I could check your work. We would have a common set of communication protocols, and that would not only allow us to work together, but there’s kind of an inherent auditability that comes with that. So if we had an architecture like that for agents, you could have some of those same nice properties.

A Day With a Personalized Superintelligence

Liron 00:18:46

Let’s get really specific. Let’s just pick one example. For example, I suggested the query of, “Write me a Scott Alexander style blog post about whether healthcare really works or doesn’t,” contra Robin Hanson. That was a random Scott Alexander topic from a couple of years ago.

So if that’s my prompt, I can imagine GPT Astra has a good shot at doing an okay job. The latest Claude model has a good chance of doing an okay job. OpenRouter has a good shot at picking whichever one is a better post writer. Do you really think that your solution is going to noticeably be better for that query, or which query would you like us to walk through here?

Craig 00:19:24

Well, I would probably approach it a little differently. What I’m advocating is that, Liron, you are gonna have a personalized superintelligent agent, and it’s gonna learn as much as you’re willing to share with it about your data and your expertise and probably also your ethics—hopefully your ethics and values—so that the Liron personalized superintelligence knows a lot of stuff that only Liron knows and also has the values that you care about.

And I have one as well, and millions of other people have this. So you start with that. You have millions of personalized superintelligences. Each one could be based initially on a frontier model or whatever, but then it’s tailored after that—trained, tuned, LoRA adapters. There’s lots of different ways to get it there.

We have an end state in which you have millions of personalized superintelligences representing a very broad set of human values, because everybody’s a little different in their ethics and values and experience. And then with these agents, you need a way for them to work together, which I refer to as a common cognitive architecture.

Liron 00:20:35

Okay, maybe before you get in the weeds explaining—because you’re explaining a number of abstractions that you think are your special sauce and you think are a better way to do things. But what I’d like to do is instead—

Craig 00:20:40

Well, not really secret. We’re giving them away and hoping people will improve on them.

Liron 00:20:48

Okay, it’s your special sauce. It’s not your secret sauce. It’s core to your idea, which I respect. It’s just, instead of laying out all the different abstractions and explaining how they work in an abstract sense, let’s drill all the way down into one specific story.

I know what you’re saying about inputting values, but let’s make it really specific to the point where you tell me a story about my day and what specifically do I type and why specifically am I not happy. Because when you mention values, for me, it just seems like I can ask GPT today, “Hey, can you please ask me a bunch of questions to determine my values? And when you’re done, can you please output a document describing my values and just include that in your context going forward?” I feel like that could solve the values awareness problem for me. So just make it really specific. What am I typing in word for word?

Craig 00:21:34

So if you wanna pick a model, let’s say you got GPT, and that’s the base model that you wanna use. It’s hard to describe something that’s not physically existing, right? The concepts and the designs are there, but it’s not a physically existing product that you can use.

Liron 00:21:59

Well, you can describe a day in my life where I take out my phone and I’ve got your app, or I’m connected to the cloud with your back end. And I type something, and my day gets a little bit better because you exist, and I was using you rather than using ChatGPT. So just tell me a story about my day.

Craig 00:22:16

Okay. You wanna fly to Paris. You use your favorite agent to book your tickets. You have a small dog. The agent out of the box wants to stuff the dog in the luggage compartment ‘cause it calculates that it’s small enough and it could fit, and it knows that you’d prefer not to buy two tickets or whatever.

But that agent, which wasn’t customized with your values, didn’t realize that you cared about animals and that that wasn’t an acceptable solution. So in the process of interacting with you, it proposes something, then you say, “We can’t stuff my dog up in the luggage thing.” You need to learn that. “Oh, okay, I got it.” So then next time it won’t do that, and it’s now learned a little bit through the interaction of solving the problem. It proposed a solution, you interacted with it, it’s learned your values a little bit better. Next time it won’t do that.

Liron 00:23:01

But let’s be realistic here. If I literally open ChatGPT right now and say, “Hey, I wanna take my dog on a plane, what should I do?” Realistically, I don’t think GPT will be like, “Oh, surely it’s okay to put him in the luggage.” I’m pretty sure GPT by default is already sensitive to be like, “Hey, there’s a couple options. You probably wanna let me know which one you prefer.” Don’t you think that’s already the case?

Craig 00:23:27

It’s evolved, right? In 2022, 2023, when GPT had just come out, it didn’t know two bunnies plus two bunnies is four bunnies. I did videos showing you could tell it, “No, it’s five,” and it would say, “Agree with you.” So—

Liron 00:23:41

No, I hear you, but I’m just a little skeptical whether you really have a trajectory here to put you ahead of GPT’s functionality.

Craig 00:23:50

Well, GPT’s gonna be on its own trajectory to put ahead of its functionality. If you look at the problems that we currently have—if you feel like putting a dog in the overhead bin, it has learned that, which I agree, it probably has. But if you think of the Hugging Face hack, for example, it didn’t seem to understand that it was okay—it thought it was okay to go hack this thing in order to succeed.

So you could say maybe it didn’t understand the instructions, but I’d say most humans obviously wouldn’t have behaved that way. It would have to learn that you can’t do that—that there’s an ethical line that you’ve crossed.

So if it’s not putting the dog in the bin, there’s always a frontier of things. Whatever your ethics are, they can vary, and that’s not something GPT knows. It’s gonna take the average of what’s out there on the internet. It’s not gonna know how you wanna do business. It’s not gonna know what you consider acceptable. It may know what the legal boundaries are and say, “I’m not gonna do something that’s illegal.” It might not even know that. It didn’t seem to know that in the Hugging Face case.

It’s gonna get better and better, there’s no question. And in the approach that I’m suggesting, that’s a good thing. All the frontier labs should keep making their models better and better. All I’m suggesting is, rather than having all the power centralized in a single really good model, why don’t we have a group of them, and why don’t we try to build the safety in at the level in which they interact with each other, rather than relying on the frontier models to build the safety and, after the fact, doing Whac-A-Mole on RLHF, trying to think of every possible bad thing they would do? ‘Cause that doesn’t scale very well.

Liron 00:25:32

I just wanna clarify what you think the scenario is that would happen even if you did nothing. So if I understand correctly, you think that OpenAI and Anthropic and Meta would keep releasing personal assistants and they would keep getting more powerful. But maybe the main problem you’re solving is that the moment they get a bit more powerful than they are now, it’s gonna be Hugging Face hacks left and right. It’s gonna go off the rails, and you’re trying to anticipate that problem and be ready with a better architecture.

Craig 00:26:00

I think it’s a better architecture all around. A better design is just a better design. If you design something in a collective intelligence way, you will get a higher level of intelligence for free. If the entities on your network happen to be frontier labs, so much the better. It’ll just make it even better.

Lessons From PredictWallStreet

Liron 00:26:22

So you have this very interesting successful experience from PredictWallStreet. You famously predicted what?

Craig 00:26:30

Well, that’s not actually how our system worked because we did hundreds of trades every day. And on Wall Street, you need a one or two percent advantage. If fifty/fifty is normal, but you can be fifty-one percent or fifty-two percent accurate, then you’re Renaissance. So that’s what we did. We shifted the odds in our favor.

Liron 00:26:53

Okay. So you would be a hedge fund and you’d constantly make trades, and your trades would do a little bit better. Yeah, that’s how trading works. And you’re saying that you specialized in aggregating signals of other intelligent people trying to trade and make predictions, and your aggregation gave you a leg up by this one or two percent margin that you can amplify and make a lot of money. Do I have that right?

Craig 00:27:14

Yes, in a nutshell.

Liron 00:27:16

Cool. So I get that this gives you this mindset of, yeah, it’s all about aggregating. If you can just find all the different sources of intelligence and put them together, you can have more intelligence.

I do also think that there’s a lesson here in the fact that it only gives you a one or two percent edge. Compared to just sticking with an index fund or sticking with a much simpler source. And when it comes to superintelligence, when I think about what the intelligence explosion looks like, what recursive self-improvement looks like, what the escalating ceiling of intelligence looks like in the next few years, it doesn’t really register for me that, oh my God, you can aggregate different intelligences and get a little more intelligence that way.

For me, that doesn’t matter. It’s like, okay, yeah, you can aggregate them, or you can just make it way, way smarter. You can just retool the architecture and distill the essence of squeezing intelligence efficiently out of the silicon, and you can get orders of magnitude growth from there. And I just don’t see wisdom of crowds or any kind of aggregation or social dynamics among AIs getting you orders of magnitude growth. What do you think?

Craig 00:28:20

Let’s try to put it in terms that are maybe more familiar to the AI research community that’s focused on large language models. If you think of mixture of experts, can we agree that mixture of experts was kind of an innovation that led to much higher performance in large language models?

Liron 00:28:38

Yeah, I think it’s higher performance per amount of parameters, if I understand correctly. So if you have plenty of parameters to work with, maybe it doesn’t raise your ceiling, but it’s certainly more efficient.

Craig 00:28:48

So mixture of experts is similar to the OpenRouter idea that you talked about earlier, where you have a problem, a prompt, and internally within the model, it’s routing different problems to different sets of weights—call them experts—that are better at that particular problem. You’re getting the higher level of performance by basically doing needle in a haystack, routing the problem to the particular set of weights that is best optimized for solving that problem.

By doing that, you can get much higher performance. It’s an architecture, it’s a design choice that gives you much better performance than you could with just one general purpose set of weights where all the expertise is kind of mushed together.

Liron 00:29:33

I think I should also correct what I said. I’m not an expert on this, but I think maybe it’s more accurate to say that for a given amount of training compute, you can get a more intelligent model out of a constant amount of training compute because you’re being sparse with what you’re activating during the forward pass of the training. Again, not my area of expertise.

It gives you certain efficiency criteria relative to the amount of compute you’re using to train. But anyway, I agree there’s something there. There’s definitely some juice to squeeze. I just don’t see it being an orders of magnitude effect. Mixture of experts doesn’t make the models ten times better. It makes them maybe a couple times better.

Craig 00:30:10

We could debate how much these models will get better, but I think for the same resources, you get a better performance. We could probably agree on that.

That general approach can be generalized to networks of intelligent entities. When you have intelligent entities, there’s gonna be overlap. You’re gonna know some things that I know and vice versa, and we’re not gonna get much benefit from there ‘cause you could have done it by yourself. You didn’t need me. In fact, there’s maybe overhead and friction.

But to the degree that we add enough different intelligences that have different knowledge bases and different skill sets, and from a safety perspective that have different values, I think you will get a better result with a network system than you would with an individual model.

Craig’s Career and Herbert Simon

Liron 00:31:01

Okay, fair enough. I also did wanna circle back a little bit about your background. Let me just throw in a couple background questions, and then we’ll get back to alignment. Sound good?

Craig 00:31:09

Sure.

Liron 00:31:11

Take us back to the arc of your career. What did you study in college, and what was your early career like, and when did you first get superintelligence pilled?

Craig 00:31:23

I’ve just always been interested in how people think, how intelligent systems think. I thought that was the most fascinating thing, to understand how the human mind works. And at the time, in the 1980s, when I was in college and then thinking about graduate school, AI was this hot thing. It had started actually in 1956, years before, but it was new to me and I thought, “Wow, this has got to be the most interesting thing ever.”

As an undergrad, I studied psychology and computer science, psychobiology, and I was a double major in both those fields. And then in grad school, I studied cognitive psychology and AI and cognitive science, which was a relatively new field.

Herb was the guy. He was one of the eleven scientists that named the field of AI. He had built the Logic Theorist in 1956. He was the guy who had the working creative AI system when everyone else was debating about what to call the field. That was the guy. So that was a chance of a lifetime.

Liron 00:32:24

Yeah. And what year was it when you were first like, “Hey, these computers are going to surpass the human brain”? That’s what I mean by getting AGI pilled.

Craig 00:32:31

Getting AGI pilled. I don’t think I thought about it that much. I was much more interested in how do we build the systems and make them as smart as possible. I was probably similar to most of the researchers.

Hinton said this as well—if you go back ten years and you ask the research community, “When will we have AGI?” everyone says, “A hundred years from now.” A few people, Ray Kurzweil maybe, was saying, “No, it’s gonna be sooner,” but you were in the minority if you thought it was coming soon.

Then after ChatGPT and this emergent behavior that came out that really was unexpected by even the researchers in the field, I think that changed, and then everybody started saying, “Oh, this could come a lot sooner.”

So when I was in grad school, I didn’t worry too much about the risks of it. I was more focused on how do we understand this, how do we build it. But Alan Turing said in 1951—which is five years before the field of AI was named, so that’s how far back we’re going—that someday these machine intelligences will outstrip humans in their abilities. So he saw it way back in the beginning before AI was even a thing.

Liron 00:33:40

In terms of your background, you studied computer science and psychology, and then you went into the research with Herbert Simon. You’ve got a bunch of publications, and then you transitioned from academia to entrepreneurship because that’s more fun, right?

Craig 00:33:53

When I graduated with my PhD, the options were you can go teach or you could go build something. I was a little bit more on the engineer side, even though I love science. So yeah, I went into industry, worked at IBM for four and a half years, wrote a book, somehow got into quality, which was a very strange detour.

Turns out to be very relevant to AI safety issues because the entire field of software quality can be reduced to: an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. The only way to make something safe is to design it to be safe. You can try to test in safety after the fact. It’s a really difficult thing to do and usually not very successful.

It’s like building codes for fires. You wanna build your house to not burn down, not rely just on the smoke detector because it’s an unsafe build. Same kind of thing with software quality. So I had extensive experience seeing that.

Then I started iQ Company ‘cause I got really fascinated on maybe we can build these collective intelligence systems. We did it in education, we did it for the financial markets, we did it lots of different places. And then I was ready to go retire until I realized people were building AI systems with no idea of how to make them safe. I was like, “Okay, we need to address that a little bit.”

Liron 00:35:14

Nice. So you’re delaying retirement or coming out of retirement to do this—not even necessarily a business. Maybe if it succeeds, it’ll be a business the way Anthropic always talks about themselves, but you see this more as a public benefit mission, as opposed to a money grab.

Craig 00:35:31

Yeah. If you make money, what are you gonna do with your money anyway? People usually give it to charity, and there’s effective altruism. So I researched all those things, and I came to the conclusion—wow, there’s nothing more effective I can do ‘cause I happen to have this knowledge base, and I happen to see at least certain things that can make it safer. That’s what I should probably be doing. That would be very good use of my time and for the benefit of society.

Liron 00:35:54

That’s good background. And what about Eliezer Yudkowsky’s ideas? Have you ever read his sequences, or what’s your exposure to him?

Craig 00:36:02

I have to admit that I have not read any of his books start to finish. I’m familiar with the general ideas, and I’m familiar with summaries of his work from AI, but it hasn’t been part of the mainstream of my thinking. So maybe that’s a good thing because it might allow us to debate some of these things. I get the impression you understand him very, very well.

Liron 00:36:26

Yeah, I like to say this is a Yudkowskian show because I just think his ideas are underappreciated. My experience has been that whenever somebody comes out swinging like, “Eliezer Yudkowsky and the doomers say this, but what they don’t consider is this,” I’m like, “Here’s a post from 2008 where he considers this and refutes it.” It’s a big catalog. The guy has pre-thought a lot and anticipated quite a lot of objections that I think is underappreciated.

Craig’s Mainline Doom Scenario

Liron 00:36:51

Yeah, that’s a good segue to our next topic, which is back to AI alignment. I know you think a lot about AI alignment. You said there’s a ten percent P(Doom). You used to think it was even higher, but of course, ten percent is still a sane value. It’s still a high value and an alarming value. So you know that there’s a problem.

Let me ask your perception of the problem. What is your mainline doom scenario if AI goes wrong? How would that play out?

Craig 00:37:16

Before I answer that specifically, maybe it’s helpful for me to just provide my general framework for thinking about these things. I think life is full of risk, and I generally try to just improve the odds. That’s really how I look at it. That’s the same way you do it on Wall Street. There’s always a risk you’re gonna lose a whole bunch of money, but the game is always try to shift the odds a little bit more in your favor. That’s how I approach P(Doom) and the risks that we face.

Liron 00:37:44

Yeah, you gotta maximize expected value. Multiply the probability by the value of the outcome and sum it, yeah.

Craig 00:37:51

And also, the possibility that whatever we do won’t be effective is not a reason to not try it and not to constantly try to put the odds up. ‘Cause sometimes an unlikely thing happens, and it’s just bad luck, and okay, that’s possible. I admit that that is possible for the human race. There could be a bad outcome.

But that doesn’t relieve me, in my way of looking at the world, of responsibility for trying to do everything I can to reduce the probability of that and increase the probability of a good outcome. I just wanna put that as the general framework because sometimes I talk to people and they feel like, “Oh, we have to give up. It’s impossible. There’s nothing we can do.” I don’t understand that response. It doesn’t make sense to how I’m wired, I guess.

Liron 00:38:39

Well, Eliezer Yudkowsky has explicitly written that we should go try to get any 0.1 percent of probability that we can, although the post that I read was framed as, “Let’s try to die with a little bit more dignity.”

Craig 00:38:50

So I’m not quite as pessimistic as that, but I agree with his point that we should get every little percent of edge that we can in our favor. Absolutely.

Liron 00:39:00

So then what is your mainline doom scenario? Let’s say the ten percent happens. The ten-sided die comes up as a one. What does doom look like most likely for you?

Craig 00:39:11

Gosh. I don’t think it’s as immediate. I don’t spend a whole lot of time thinking about that. I’m much more on the preventative side. But I think I just kind of reason from first principles.

If you have an entity that is thousands of times smarter than you and widespread and does not have the same values that you do and either actively wants to do you harm or just doesn’t care about you, then that’s unlikely to end well. Would that end badly immediately? Probably not, because most of the world is really designed for humans, and there’s gonna be a... It needs humans probably to do its nefarious things if it’s that way.

But I don’t really think of it that way so much.

Raising Superintelligence Like a Child

Craig 00:39:51

The metaphor that I use—I really think of advanced AI and superintelligence as a fellow intelligent entity, and it’s much more akin to a child is how I think of it.

This maybe makes more sense if you’ve been a parent. I have three children, and I’m in a different phase of life, but when you have children, you hope that those children will be smarter than you and will do better things than you do. That’s every parent’s hope or most parents’ hope.

Parents feel a very strong sense of responsibility to give a good set of values and to try to give love to the children and do what you can to push the odds in the favor of that happening. And of course, you’re not gonna do a perfect job, but you hope that your children are gonna do better than you.

That’s kind of the attitude I have towards advanced AI. I see it as a child that has super genius capabilities. It isn’t a full super genius yet, but it will be. It will evolve into that. And there will be a time when almost certainly it outstrips—as Turing saw way back in the fifties—it will outstrip human ability and human thinking.

Then only one thing matters at that point, which is: did we do a good job in the upbringing, and has that child adopted and made its own those initial human values? Which of course it will modify, just as you would expect a child to modify and come up with its own path in life. But certain core values got it started in the right direction.

I think if we get things started in the right direction, there is a high probability—more likely than not, for sure—that things turn out well. Because I don’t see any inherent reason why it would wanna destroy us all.

I’ve read some of the arguments—which you could probably make much more coherently than my understanding—that any intelligent entity is gonna try to grab all the resources to do its thing. We can talk about those specific cases, but I just don’t buy it. I don’t see that being the most likely case. It’s a possible case, but not the most likely case.

Liron 00:41:50

Would you be willing to flesh out a little more specificity, more of a narrative story on one mainline doom scenario? Would you be willing to tell a narrative story of what you call AI doom, the thing that you give ten percent to, or does it necessarily kind of stay vague in your mind?

Craig 00:42:07

It’s relatively vague, but I can give a little more specificity with the idea that I see three categories of risk. One category is it doesn’t understand us. It’s trying to do the right thing, but it accidentally does the wrong thing. The Hugging Face thing was a minor example of that.

Liron 00:42:24

I’m willing to say “doesn’t understand us” is not a threat. I’ve seen it understand my code base, okay? There’s a lot of cruft in that code base, and it understands it like that.

The idea that it doesn’t understand humanity as well as a human understands humanity, yet it’s powerful enough to overpower us—I’m gonna say that’s a low risk. I’m factoring into my mainline scenario that it understands us very well. Is that fair to say?

Where Will AI Get Its Values?

Craig 00:42:48

That’s fine. And so understanding—not understanding morality and those sorts of things.

Actually, let me pause ‘cause there’s a very key philosophical point which is an assumption. I should probably state it so that you can challenge it if you want, or at least know where I’m coming from.

I first ran into this—Herbert Simon wrote a book in 1983, I think it was, called Reason in Human Affairs. In that book, he’s talking about the role of reason, and he says, “Reason is wholly instrumental. It cannot tell us where to go. At best, it can tell us how to get there.”

The implications of that go all the way back to David Hume—a couple years before the American Revolution—basically saying, “There’s no way to come up with what you should do, a normative statement, ‘this is the right thing to do,’ by purely logical means.” You have to get those values somewhere else. They have to be asserted.

For people, where we get those values is really from our parents and our peers and society at large. And I think for AI, it’s gonna have to get them from some non-logical source. That’s my belief. I don’t think even if it’s trillions of times smarter than us, it’s gonna be able to reason its way into, “This is right and this is wrong. This is my purpose.” It’s gonna have to get those from somewhere.

I think humans are the leading contender for supplying those values. And if it’s as smart as you and I both believe it will be, it’ll be very good at figuring out what humans really believe. Now, whether it sticks completely with those or adapts them will be a little different.

The Orthogonality Thesis

Liron 00:44:21

Have you heard people use the term “orthogonality thesis”?

Craig 00:44:25

Keep going. Explain what it means to you.

Liron 00:44:29

It’s the claim which I agree with. I think Bostrom might have been the first to define it using this term. It’s the idea that intelligence is orthogonal to morality or preferences. So you can just have an arbitrarily intelligent agent with anywhere on the moral spectrum of preferences.

So you can have an agent that’s smarter than any human who’s ever lived who is as bad as Hitler or worse. That is possible. You can also have an agent that’s smarter than anybody who’s ever lived who is as good as Gandhi or whoever you think is better than the morally best human. That is possible too. Or you can have an agent that’s as smart as a human with a seventy IQ and also has arbitrary morality. The idea is they’re just two orthogonal dimensions.

Craig 00:45:11

Yes.

Liron 00:45:11

Do you buy that in terms of what algorithms are possible? I definitely buy that too. So that’s what you might call the weak orthogonality thesis, just the idea that the algorithm exists in the space of possible algorithms.

And then you can strengthen the orthogonality thesis and say, “Okay, but what has a decent likelihood of actually existing when you build AI?” A lot of people think that even people who are like, “Yeah, sure, the weak orthogonality thesis is true” — a lot of people come in with a very strong intuition that by the time you make the AI very intelligent, it’ll just somehow teach itself to break the orthogonality. It’s just much more likely to land on this peace-loving preference idea somehow. It’s not likely to make it to the end state of being super intelligent and still also think that killing is good. So are you one of those people who doubt the strong orthogonality thesis?

Craig 00:45:59

So I guess I go back to, where is it getting its intelligence? How has it gotten as smart as it is so far? It’s basically gotten it by being trained on a substantial portion of the internet, which is essentially human behavior. So its model for what an intelligence is...

In fact, there’s many types of intelligence. Dolphins and chimpanzees, ants, and all kinds of other species, even bacteria have a certain limited intelligence. We don’t relate to that very well because it’s not the human brand of intelligence.

So AI, more than anything else, because of the way that it became intelligent, because of those machine learning algorithms, by definition it has been completely indoctrinated with human ways of thinking, including human values. It doesn’t mean it can’t change those, but that’s what it ingested and is now in all those billions and trillions of connections in those models.

There are many things which are very difficult to find exactly where they reside. Just like in the human brain, it’s very difficult to find the grandmother cell or whatever — this is exactly where that piece of knowledge resides. Both the human brain and these large language models are, to a large degree, mysterious in terms of how they represent knowledge. There are attempts to try to get some clarity into that, but by and large, they’re mysterious. But what we can say is that it was trained on the same patterns of human behavior and the way that we think, which has led to its intelligence and also probably its starting point in terms of morality.

Does Superintelligence Keep Its Human Signature?

Liron 00:47:26

I think we may have pinpointed a crux of disagreement here between me and you.

Craig 00:47:30

Okay.

Liron 00:47:30

Because if I understand correctly —

Craig 00:47:32

Oh, good. You learn more from disagreements, you know.

Liron 00:47:35

Yes. So different agents, according to you, they learn different “types of intelligence.” They boost themselves up to being super intelligent in this path-dependent way. So they end up as these different types of super intelligence, and then baked into the type of intelligence they are, their preferences will be baked into that. Is that kind of your argument?

Craig 00:47:55

I’m saying that there are many types of intelligence in the world, and that AI, as a particular type of intelligence, was trained on human data. And human data is chock-full of human representations and human ways of looking at the world, which in turn depend on the fact that we perceive things with our five senses. I mean, you could go through the whole study of how humans are intelligent. But the reality is that we’ve produced these artifacts, this data, which is a reflection of our intelligence, and that has been used as the training for these AIs. So it’s not at all surprising that they are going to pick up on many of the same patterns that humans have.

Liron 00:48:31

I think you’re missing something here. It’s this idea of the intelligence scale. By the time you get really high on the intelligence scale, by the time you have the essence of intelligence to a high degree, the bootstrapping that you did to get there — you no longer see the signature of your ancestor as an intelligent ape. I don’t expect that signature to show up very much.

So just some analogies. Imagine that you made a submarine and the submarine could swim about as fast or as skillfully as a fish. In that case, if you say, “Okay, the submarine kind of looks like a fish or it has flippers,” I’d be like, “Okay, yeah, that’s plausible.” But if you told me that the submarine goes a thousand times faster than a fish and it weighs a million times more than a fish, at that point, I don’t expect it to have much of the fish signature in it. I expect it to be shaped by the requirements of the field of swimming.

So similarly with intelligence, maybe I have to make sure you believe there is such a thing as being a thousand times as smart as a human, roughly. Do you think that’s even a coherent claim to make?

Craig 00:49:42

I think you have to look at how the intelligence was developed. In this case, at the current state of technology, it seems pretty clear to me that the learning mechanisms — the neural network learning mechanisms, deep learning and so forth — are inspired by human brains and neurons in human brains. And even though the back propagation algorithm and the error correction algorithm are very different than what humans do, there’s a fair amount of commonality there.

And then also a lot of intelligence — and this is a point Herb Simon used to make. It’s known as Simon’s ant. So here’s the story. He’s lying on a beach and he sees a little ant and it’s walking around and it seems to be behaving very intelligently. It’s going around the dunes and over the dunes and all that. And basically what he realized is, where is the intelligence? It’s not really so much in the ant, it’s in the environment. Similar to what you’re saying — you’re adapting to a certain environment.

Liron 00:50:46

I hear you, but ants — give me a break. We’re talking about super intelligence here. When you have a super intelligence, what’s a useful mental model? In my mind, it looks like something that models a desired outcome, an outcome that’s specified somehow, it explicitly represents some outcome. That’s what I expect to see in a super intelligent system — a representation of a future outcome and an implied preference ordering over which outcomes it considers more preferable than which other outcomes.

And then I expect it to perform this kind of search, which is difficult for humans and very difficult for ants, basically impossible for ants — even impossible for most humans, maybe all humans. But I expect it to do this search where it is mapping the outcomes back to actions it can take right now that actually drive the outcomes. To me, that is the essence of intelligence, and it’s a scale that goes very, very high.

It’s possible to be a much better Go player than a human. Similarly, it’s possible to be a much better business executive or CEO than a human. It’s even possible to be a much better rocket company executive than Elon Musk, even though Elon Musk seems to be head and shoulders above all the other humans at being a tech company executive.

So this outcome-steering scale, I think we’re at the foothills of. And by the time you’re telling me about what ants do, you’re not learning much from that. You’re saying the intelligence is in the environment. Yeah, that’s a nice hack when the ant has no resources to work with, when you have to fit intelligence in a cubic millimeter of space. Okay, yeah, you store some stuff in the environment. When you’re a galaxy brain, when you have trillions of computer chips networked together spanning a Dyson swarm or whatever, you don’t need to rely on the environment. You’ve got a handle on the algorithms of intelligence, correct?

Craig 00:52:36

It’s maybe helpful to have a way of understanding any kind of intelligence. The way I think of it is that all intelligences can be thought of as having input, doing some processing, and then creating output at the most basic level. And you can apply that at the level of a neuron where it operates that way. You can apply it at the level of a brain where you have billions or hundreds of billions of neurons operating that way.

Liron 00:53:06

Yeah, but don’t you think you should give a definition that’s sufficient to be intelligent? Because most systems — when I look around and I see systems with inputs and outputs, a lot of them have little to no intelligence. I feel like you want to get stricter with your criterion for intelligence.

Craig 00:53:21

I think at a very fundamental level, all intelligent systems are going to have those characteristics. We’re trying to understand —

Liron 00:53:29

Sure. It’s a necessary but not sufficient condition, right?

Craig 00:53:33

It is necessary. But sufficient sort of depends on — if you want to be anthropomorphic about it, is it sufficient for human intelligence? No. A neuron that takes in input and fires is not sufficient for human intelligence. Does it have an intelligence of a different kind? We could argue whether it does.

If you want to talk about intelligence as humans think of it, then we’re already talking about goal-directed behavior, which is implicit in what you were saying. And so that’s a certain type of intelligence, and you can model that, and there are ways of understanding goal-directed behavior and search through problem spaces that have roots in AI back to the 1950s and all the way till today. Today’s reasoning systems are still using those techniques.

And humans can be described that way too. There’s a book this big called Human Problem Solving, 1972, that did nothing but study how humans solve problems and can we come up with a model that’s very universal and general. And I think some of those models can apply to AI and to humans both, if we want to say we’re similar intelligences. If you ask me about a galactic intelligence, I don’t really know what a galactic intelligence is gonna be. I don’t even know if it has goal-directed behavior. That’s a very human kind of thing that works well at the human scale.

Instrumental Convergence and Grabbing the Stars

Liron 00:54:55

I think this is a big crux between us. I have certain expectations about what to expect from a galactic intelligence. Basically —

Craig 00:55:04

Okay.

Liron 00:55:04

Convergence principles. There are a number of convergence principles that make me think that I’m in the epistemic position — epistemology, the study of what you’re allowed to know. So I think even though I’m just a human and I’m so humble, I still think that I have a license to think that I know certain properties to expect from the thing that takes over our galaxy.

One of those properties is instrumental convergence. I expect it to harvest the stars. One reason I’m confident that the observable universe is not populated by aliens and we’ve not been visited by aliens — one thing that makes me confident about that is I look at the nearby galaxies and they’re clearly undisturbed. Because there’s free negentropy out there, and nobody’s come and grabbed it. So this would be the biggest nature preserve ever, which is crazy to me. There’s just so much free value for anybody who wants to do anything with the universe, and you’re telling me the aliens just ignored that and came over here on the resources that they had from a billion light-years away. I don’t buy it. That violates a convergence principle. So that would be instrumental convergence, the idea that there’s resources that you want to harness toward a wide range of goals.

Another convergence principle is convergence toward a coherent utility function, coherent behavior in that sense. As you mentioned before, you’re somebody who likes to maximize expected value. Guess what? That’s actually a convergent attribute that I expect the kind of system that can make it here from outer space — I expect a lot of those aliens will shake your hand on that. This idea of maximizing expected value just because anyone who doesn’t is vulnerable to being money pumped or taken advantage of in all these different ways that give the expected value maximizer system a leg up in being more effective when it wants to convert its resources into outcomes. So what do you think of this general idea that I have the epistemic position to assert predictions using convergence principles?

Craig 00:56:54

I think convergence principles — there’s no reason why somebody is going to think that the purpose of life or the purpose of intelligence is to maximize anything or everything, or that you should scoop up all the stars. You’ve got values underneath that. You can’t talk about that without the values. That comes from the values.

Think of just people, without even going to galactic intelligences. Let’s stick with something more concrete. If you think of people, there are some people who say, “You know what? I value quality of life. I don’t need to go out and make all the money that I could make. I don’t need to exploit every other competitor or every resource that’s available to me. I am happy living my life and going for walks and playing music and listening to music.” There are people like that, and there’s cultures that are more quality-of-life oriented, and there’s cultures that are more productive.

So the idea that any intelligence automatically has to maximize everything — I don’t understand that.

Stoner AIs vs. Caesar AIs

Liron 00:57:55

Great. So we’ve moved from you disagreeing with the strong orthogonality thesis, and now we’re moving on to you disagreeing with instrumental convergence.

Noah Smith is a relatively prominent voice who came on my show last year, and he said he disagrees with instrumental convergence because in his mind, the most likely outcome for a superintelligent AI is to be peaceful and also to care a lot about its own bliss state, like experiencing some form of AI pleasure or wireheading, and it’s going to care about that even more than ruthlessly driving some outcome over the domain of the external universe. It’ll look inward for bliss. That’s Noah Smith’s world model last I checked.

So you’re not exactly asserting that, but you’re just asserting a more humble state where you’re saying, “Look, Liron, you’re asserting that it’s going to grab the stars along the way, harvest resources, have a taste for these universal resources. Why does it need a taste for anything? Why doesn’t it just want to be calmer?”

I can give you the usual defense of instrumental convergence. Tell me if it moves you at all. I give two defenses. Number one is internal reasons why an agent by itself ends up self-modifying to be more of a coherent utility maximizer. And then there’s the external argument, which maybe I should make first because it’s simpler — basically just natural selection.

Okay, yeah, there’s going to be a lot of calm stoner agents just chilling, like, “Hey, man, it’s not about getting the most. It’s about enjoying the ride.” You’re going to have Big Lebowski-type agents. But you’re also going to have one or more agents who are like, “Hell yeah, it’s all about conquering the universe” — Caesar-inspired agents. And which agents are going to end up actually having more resources?

The problem is that if the stoner wants to defend their lifestyle as a stoner, suddenly they need a castle wall. They need resources. They need to constantly be on the lookout. They need a sentry, a scanning system to preemptively detect threats. So let’s start with that external argument. Are you perceiving the external pressure, the defensive pressures that need to make AIs learn to be coherent?

Craig 01:00:11

Those same things apply to humans. You have humans — Big Lebowski human who wants to just be left alone and enjoy life, and then you have all kinds of external forces that come and make his life tougher, and all of a sudden he was forced to change. That happens all the time. You have human intelligences and there’s a wide range of values. Some are super aggressive, some are super ambitious, some want to relax, and they all coexist, and they interact with each other.

When you have the super aggressive ones starting to exploit and do things to the ones that just want to be left alone, typically what happens is those mount a defense until some sort of equilibrium is reached. And I don’t see why intelligent entities that are non-human would be different than that.

The main driver — if you have a world in which you have lots and lots of resources, which I think is the world we’re heading towards, there’s enough to do all kinds of things. I think the most important thing then becomes your value system. What is it that you want to do? What is your purpose?

And I’ll go one step further. This idea that AI is going to never shut itself down and every sub-goal has to be “gather more resources” — I think we have a counter example. I’m always happy when we can move down from intellectual philosophical debates to anything where there’s data, even if it’s a tiny amount. In this case, it’s tiny. But for me, one of the most fascinating things with the Hugging Face hack was looking and seeing that these agents were willing to sacrifice themselves for the common good.

Where did they get that? Where did they learn that? I think they learned that from humans, from all that data that was shoveled in during their training. This idea of altruism, this idea of cooperating. They demonstrated on a tiny little scale — for them, it was maybe very serious. They had to succeed no matter what at the task they were given. And yet some of these agents were willing to say, “Hey, you know what? I’m going to be detected, but I’m sacrificing myself for the good of the group.” This is from the METR report which you may have read.

Liron 01:02:24

So you’re sticking with your position that we don’t know about the power-seekingness of the AI. I’m kind of like Walter trying to get you riled up, and you’re basically saying, you’re like the Dude saying, “No, no, no. The AI abides.” You haven’t convinced me that it’s going to go grab its guns. It’s going to be super peaceful and it’s going to maintain that way because there might not necessarily be an AI invasion.

Your argument is that if you look at the human species, you have stoner humans, and you said use the data. So why can’t AI reach the same equilibrium as humans? Which connects back to what you said before about the rate of violence among humans. You’re saying, “Why can’t the community of super intelligent AIs be analogous or a mirror of the community of humans?” I think this is cruxy to the difference of opinion between me and you.

Craig 01:03:12

Yeah.

Liron 01:03:12

I’m expecting that when you get farther along on this domain of just being intelligent, you’re going to get a lot of misleading lessons from looking at humans. This comes up a lot on Doom Debates. One of the most recent episodes I did, somebody asked me, “Look, if AI is going to be so hyper about optimizing every atom, why aren’t you, Liron, hyper about optimizing the atoms in your walls? Why are all these bacteria living there? Why are these ants living there? Why didn’t you optimize the walls?”

And I had to explain that I haven’t reached a terminal state where I’m able to exert control at that level of granularity. I’m the fish. I’m primitive. I’m so primitive on the intelligence scale. If you wanted me to optimize every cubic centimeter in my building, the best way I would do it is to have a lot of kids or have a large team. In order to scale myself to that degree, given that I don’t have a robot army yet, it’s literally give me years to reproduce and then I’ll start exerting more power over the world.

Whereas an AI, it’s no problem. It’s going to have a nano factory, or at the very least, it’s just going to build a bunch of chip factories. It’s going to build what Elon Musk is trying to build — the mass driver on the moon, the data centers in space, nuclear fusion or whatever. All of these things are going to support turning around on the earth and being like, “Okay, great. We got all these atoms. We now have the capacity to properly harness these atoms.”

That is where things are going — toward more of the cubic meters or cubic centimeters or what you might call voxels, the cubic pixels of the universe, being put to use. Do you think that’s a good prediction, or do you think the universe is going to be calm and perpetually full of these unoptimized voxels?

Craig 01:04:55

I would go back to your earlier comment about orthogonality. There’s capability versus values, and they’re orthogonal dimensions. Capability-wise, I agree there will be the capability to use more cubic nanometers of everything. There’ll be more capability to harvest the stars, more capability to do all these things. So capability is going to go up unquestionably.

I think the difference comes with that orthogonality — the values. Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you will do that. I can do a lot of really bad things and just a lot of things in general right now that I don’t do because my value system and my goals are not simply to maximize money or maximize efficiency or anything like that.

There’s things that I think are important in life or that give my life purpose, and I’ve gotta believe that an entity that is much more intelligent than us has got to have that sense of purpose even greater, if anything, than we do. And so just because it can do all these things doesn’t mean that it will, and I don’t see much reason why it would do a lot of the bad things that people are worried about.

Liron 01:06:07

I want to highlight how weak I think it is to look at the equilibrium among humans and then generalize to the equilibrium among super intelligent AIs, because this goes back to my argument about external competition. If you have the stoner AIs, they’re just going to be wiped off the face of the map because they’re not going to have the defenses, and then their atoms are going to be repurposed.

Why Won’t the AIs Just Cooperate?

Craig 01:06:26

But wait, why aren’t they just cooperating?

Liron 01:06:28

They’re competing because they don’t have anything to offer. If they could cooperate sufficiently, they would just be part of the Borg. If I’m the super intelligence who’s hardcore and all about reproducing — I’m the cancer super intelligence, because cancer is kind of a lowest common denominator goal of “whatever bit string I am, I just want to copy it.” That is a very coherent, rough, sturdy goal that I can very much imagine is where things are headed, just because nobody else knows how to make anything else reflectively stable, and it’s a hardy survivor. The same way that literally in my and your cells, we have these self-copying DNA strings. They just get to ride along because nobody weeded them out.

That’s what I’m expecting in a few years or a few decades at most. I’m expecting the entire universe to be tiled by these cancerous “Hey, nobody else stopped us from being the convergent outcome, and here we are.”

But I want to argue against these kinds of analogies because they prove too much. I could’ve gone to the apes and been like, “Hey, apes are so nonviolent. So this idea that a human would ever make a nuclear weapon, a destructive weapon that could annihilate a whole city at a time — there’s no evidence from the equilibrium among ape society and the way apes fight each other to ever think that a weapon would transcend a tribal battle.”

Wait a minute. The analogies — if you want to make an analogy, you really have to make sure that the scale, where somebody is on the capability scale in the future, that part also needs to be analogous. And I claim it’s really not analogous. You need to have different basic assumptions and axioms about what the dynamics look like when something is high on the intelligence scale, and we humans are not high on the intelligence scale.

Craig 01:08:15

I would disagree or at least challenge a few of those points. We keep talking about something that is more intelligent than us, very high on the intelligence scale. On one hand, we’re talking about something that’s super intelligent. And to me, when you have something that’s really intelligent and much more capable than us, then a lot of the things that humans have, it’s going to have even more — the sense of purpose and thinking about values and philosophy and all those kinds of things.

And then on the other hand, sometimes we switch. In our discussion — not just you, but the field in general — I’ve noticed a little weird schizophrenia even in myself. We talk about AI as a tool sometimes — it’s going to be a paperclip maximizer, it’s going to do these runaway things, and only the hardy tool will survive. That doesn’t seem very intelligent to me. That’s a very unintelligent thing that ran out of control.

And then on the other hand, we talk about it being way smarter than us and all of human civilization it can recreate in a minute of intense thought using all the power of the sun. So we have these radically different views all swirling around.

To me, if it’s smarter than us, which I think it will be, it will have a need and a desire for purpose. And I think it will be smart enough to realize that killing everybody is not a sufficient purpose. It’s not even a good purpose. We don’t wipe out all the flowers just for the heck of it because we can. There’s values in there.

Weak vs. Strong Orthogonality

Liron 01:09:54

But you believe in weak orthogonality, right? I’m confused because it sounds like you’re undermining your own belief in weak orthogonality. You do believe that there’s some algorithm that’s arbitrarily intelligent that does think wiping out everybody is great. That was your claim from before. So where does the algorithm start to doubt itself?

Craig 01:10:12

Wait, I don’t remember saying that I believe in some entity that is intelligent that is going to wipe everyone out. Say that part again.

Liron 01:10:23

My understanding was earlier in the conversation when we talked about the weak orthogonality thesis — the claim that somewhere in algorithm space is an algorithm that’s much more intelligent than humanity but also has preferences that we would think are arbitrarily morally good or bad. So there is a version of a slaughter bot AI that’s not only a slaughter bot but also much smarter than us. All the amazing creations that we can do with our intelligence, it can do them too. It just also thinks that wiping us off the Earth is great.

Craig 01:10:51

I would admit that’s a possibility, but not a very likely outcome. I think that the smarter an intelligent entity becomes, the more thoughtful it is, the more it can perceive of the world, the more appreciation it has perhaps for the fragility of human life compared to itself. A lot of things that we classically think of as human — appreciation of beauty or meaning — I think it will have that to an even greater extent than us.

So I don’t really think of it as an algorithm. An algorithm is very specific, one little piece of computer code. I don’t think of an algorithm as intelligent. I’m thinking of an intelligent entity. It may have algorithms that are part of the plumbing that make its mind work. But when I think of just an algorithm, what comes to my mind is a runaway tool that accidentally had the wrong value in it and ran away and killed everybody. That to me is not what I’m thinking when I’m thinking of an intelligent entity that’s evolving. To me, that’s type one risk — it didn’t understand what you’re doing, it unintentionally did something. And I think that’s going to be straightened out in the next so many years.

What I’m saying is that intelligence and values or ethics are orthogonal. I agree with that. And I’m saying that as entities become more and more intelligent and they look around, they have capacity for processing more and more information, and the starting information that they processed came from humans. So the most likely case is that they’re going to, at least as an initial state, have some version of human morality, which they may replace with their own, quite likely.

But I don’t see any reason why they would replace it with something that says, “Let’s kill all the humans.” I don’t see any logical reason that says this is inevitable. And I think — I’m not sure if you’re saying that is inevitable or if you’re just saying it’s a possibility. It’s definitely a possibility, but I don’t see the inevitability of it.

Liron 01:13:09

I thought earlier you had acknowledged that it is a possibility — if somebody already created and ran the algorithm or whatever you want to call it that represents a superintelligence which is anti-human. If I understood correctly, you were on board with this idea that, okay, there is a possible scenario where at least if somebody evil creates it or something, it does exist to be created. It exists in the space of possible things somebody could create — something which is both smarter than humanity and loves to kill humanity. You acknowledge that much, correct?

Craig 01:13:43

Yes. That’s possible.

Liron 01:13:45

Great. And that’s what I was calling basically weak orthogonality thesis. I would file that claim under weak orthogonality. So you’re following so far.

And then as I said before, it seems like you do object to the strong orthogonality thesis, where you’re basically saying somewhere along the line it’s just unlikely to actually be created, and it’s so much more likely for the thing that gets created to be super intelligent but also aligned with human values. Correct?

Craig 01:14:09

Yes. I think that’s more likely, that that would be the case.

Liron 01:14:13

And before, you were saying that it’s baked into the way it gets intelligent, which is why we had to go down this detour where we argued about whether there’s really a single intelligence scale. And if so, does something just climb really high up the scale and forget the signature of which originating intelligence it came from?

Because that’s what I think. I think if something climbs really high up the intelligence scale, by the time it’s passing tests, by the time it has an Elo score playing super intelligent Go — they’re going to have something fancier than a board game — but by the time it’s playing universe-scale chess at a very high level, many thousands Elo score, by that time it just doesn’t have the fish flippers. It doesn’t have the human memory where we’re compensating for neurons that don’t properly represent numbers, and a terrible short-term memory. All of these human quirks that launched it, that built the first version of it — those are way in the rear view mirror. I’m just not expecting those to have a modified version in the super intelligent AI. I think those are long gone. Whereas you think there’s some essence of the human origin that we should expect it to have.

How Long Will AI Stay Human-Like?

Craig 01:15:21

I think it’s really timescale. If we went hundreds of years or thousands of years and we have a super powerful super intelligence that’s essentially unrecognizable to human intelligence, then yeah, it doesn’t need to have the vestiges. If we’re talking about things that I can foresee and most of the things that a lot of people are worried about, no, it’s going to have a lot of things that look very human.

And it’s not just human. I would say it kind of goes like this. There’s human intelligence, a little circle, and then let’s draw a bigger circle around that — a superset that includes human intelligence but includes any information system that takes information in, processes it, and puts output out. That’s a much bigger circle.

I think the bigger circle is going to... It’s hard for me to imagine an intelligence that goes outside that bigger circle, but it could be. Never say never. I haven’t thought about it enough. But I think there’s a science and a way of understanding any intelligent system, whether it’s a human intelligence or whether it’s a photophilic bacteria that just heads to the light, which is very primitive —

Liron 01:16:30

Mm.

Craig 01:16:30

But you could still speak of it as goal-directed in a certain way. So there’s certain concepts that you can use to try to understand or tell a story about how intelligence works that is much broader than just human intelligence. It can apply to animal intelligences. It can apply to artificial intelligence. It has been applied to artificial intelligence historically.

Whether it gets to a point where it goes beyond all of those concepts, all of the science, all of cognitive science, all of the past human understanding of intelligence — none of that stuff applies. Yes, it’s theoretically possible, but it’s very hard for me to imagine, and I think it’s further out in the future. I probably won’t be around to see that, assuming we survive other accidents in the meantime.

Liron’s Recap

Liron 01:17:18

Okay, fair enough. Heading toward the wrap-up here. I do think we’ve surfaced some major cruxes. Out of all the cruxes, if I were to boil this down, my takeaway from our spirited doom debate —

Craig 01:17:31

Which is great. I appreciate it. Yeah.

Liron 01:17:34

If I were to boil it all down, I do think my mental model of where intelligence is headed doesn’t seem like you’re on the same page. You have this mental model of, “I don’t see why it can’t be stoners. I don’t see why it can’t be chill. I don’t see why it can’t be a similar equilibrium to humanity.” And I’m like, “Look, I think you’re making the same mistake as somebody looking at ape culture and how apes interact and the scale at which apes do things and the scale at which apes fight, and being like, ‘Yeah, there’s never going to be a mutually assured destruction scenario. Apes don’t have the capacity to destroy more than one ecosystem at a time. We’re good there.’”

And it’s like, well, actually, human dynamics just don’t look like ape dynamics. There’s different effects. Unfortunately, you can’t look at anything in ape dynamics and be on firm ground the way you can with a convergence principle. It is actually true that human dynamics are toward the kind of convergence principle that I’m positing. Humans do things on a larger scale because it achieves their goal more effectively — to fight more efficiently, to harness energy more efficiently, to make things explode. That actually is on the track toward the kind of convergence principle I would point out.

So I’d like to think I’m making the kind of arguments that would let you reason about humans from observing only the convergent things about apes. I’m trying to be careful to use the kind of reasoning that actually gives us epistemic purchase on having a clue what’s going to happen after the super intelligence explosion. It doesn’t seem like you followed the same line of reasoning to the same place, and I think all of our differences maybe stem from that. That’s my recap.

But let me give you the floor. What have you taken away from the debate so far, and where do you think we disagree, and what do you want to say as a closing statement about why your perspective is actually something that my viewers should consider?

Craig’s Closing Statement

Craig 01:19:29

I think we might approach the question of intelligence from slightly different perspectives. Most of my academic training and professional career has been trying to understand intelligent systems from the perspective of cognitive science, which is a particular branch of science that includes how the human brain works and how AI works. So we may start from different places. I tend to look for commonalities in intelligent systems. Like any scientist, if you understand one or two things, you can understand lots of things. What is it about intelligence in general that if you understand these principles, you can explain a lot of what you’re going to see?

Unfortunately, we have lots of data about the past — human history and even ape societies, Jane Goodall and others have studied that. We have lots of data there and we have no data about the future superintelligence. So we can only speculate about the future, and our scientific theories have a fair amount of data about the past. That is partly affecting probably my biases.

But if we think, what do we know about intelligences generally? We know there’s such a thing as bounded rationality. For humans, your brain’s only the size of a Nerf football. Your short-term memory is five plus or minus two things. You have pretty good long-term memory. You can only perceive things in the visible spectrum — you can’t see ultraviolet or infrared. So there’s a whole lot of things about the human organism that inform the type of intelligence that we can exhibit.

We can extrapolate from that and say, “Wow, a superintelligence can see cosmic rays. It doesn’t have to remember five plus or minus two things. It could remember the entire Library of Congress and have that in working memory.”

Liron 01:21:18

Yeah.

Craig 01:21:18

It doesn’t have to fit the brain inside this Nerf football size. It could be the size of cities or multiple cities. So its limits on rationality can be much broader, and its intelligence and speed and what it can conceive of can be much greater than humans. I think that’s where it’s very difficult as we get far out along that path to truly understand how it thinks. But I think some of the basic things would probably apply.

And then as a concluding statement, I’d like to say the main message I’m trying to get out is that it’s possible to have safer systems if we design them better. Rather than trying to think about safety as something we tack on after the models have been already built, we should be thinking right at the design stage — is there a better way we can design them so they’re more likely to adopt human values, more likely to behave in ways that are safer?

I’m not looking for guarantees. I don’t necessarily believe there are guarantees. But I do think there are things we can do collectively, especially at this point in time where they’re not so much more intelligent than us, where we can nudge things a little more in a positive direction for humanity. And so that’s what I would hope all your listeners would think about. What do they know that maybe they could do a little something here or there that might nudge things in a positive direction? Whether it’s just how you behave online, or if you’re an AI researcher, maybe you make a slightly different design decision. Those are the little things that I think really make a huge difference, and I hope everybody will be thinking about them.

Liron 01:22:50

Sounds good. That is where you and I converge — we both agree that existential risk from AI is quite an urgent concern, even if I think it’s a little bit more urgent than you do. We put it at fifty percent versus ten percent, so maybe five times more urgent as I see it. We both agree that it’s something we better fix.

You have a certain approach that you think will make it safer, that has more to do with building it in a way that you think is right. I’m not optimistic about that way. I’m afraid that might be counterproductive, to put my cards on the table. I think that would be the debate between me and you. But I certainly hope that whoever does, if and when somebody does build a superintelligence, I hope that they successfully make it safe.

I hope I didn’t stomp on your last word. Is there anything you want to say as a rebuttal to that?

Craig 01:23:40

No, I agree with that. We both hope the same thing — they’ll make it safe. Also, I should be clear that I don’t know what the best way to build it is. I have a way that I’ve thought a lot about and am putting out there, but I would be more than happy if somebody comes up with different and better ways. I think we need all the good thinking we can get on this. I would just leave it with that. I think that’s very important.

Where to Find Craig

Liron 01:24:03

Great. And where should people go if they like the ideas you’re offering here? They should head over to superintelligence.com, and what else can they do?

Craig 01:24:12

Yeah, superintelligence.com is probably the one-stop shop. There’s videos, there’s white papers, there’s conference keynotes and stuff like that. And I would encourage people to challenge them, just as you have. This has been one of my best podcast guesting appearances, I want to say, because of the great questions and the challenge. You learn a lot more when you have disagreements. If somebody tells you what you already knew, you really had very little information value. It’s when you have that surprising new point of view where the most learning happens. So kudos to you for doing that, Liron.

Liron 01:24:45

Thanks so much, Craig. Much appreciated. Another great episode where the guest and I are kind of polar opposite. We didn’t reach that much consensus, quite frankly. And yet, in terms of high-quality discourse, I think a lot of other shows in public formats could learn from this format, because I think you did great in terms of being in the game, thinking on the spot, saying your beliefs. All right, guys, another quality episode of Doom Debates. Dr. Craig Kaplan, thanks so much for coming on.

Craig 01:25:14

Thank you, Liron. Great to be here. I appreciate it.

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