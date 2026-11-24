A few weeks ago I debated cybersecurity expert Zack Korman on Doom Debates. The episode caught the eye of Marcus Hutchins (@MalwareTechBlog), the researcher famous for finding the kill switch that slowed the 2017 WannaCry ransomware outbreak. He’s a big voice in cybersecurity with 277,000 followers on X and over 100,000 YouTube subscribers.

He posted a screenshot of my tweet with a line I never said, in quotation marks, and called it proof of “how deeply unserious these people are.” I jumped into his replies, corrected the misquote, laid out why I think some predictions about superintelligence stand on firm ground, and invited him on the show. He said he’d “sooner watch paint dry,” blocked me, and hid my last reply. He later posted that ASI is “f***ing stupid” and that he doesn’t believe it’s even physically possible.

I’m in the business of documenting how AI doom denialists argue, so I go through the whole exchange with additional color. Watch and decide for yourself who is taking AI x-risk seriously.

Watch on YouTube

Timestamps

00:00:00 — Cold Open

00:00:25 — Introducing Marcus Hutchins

00:02:46 — Marcus Reacts to My Debate with a Cybersecurity Expert

00:04:04 — My First Reply: Cybersecurity & Sandboxing ASI

00:04:47 — Marcus Follows Up

00:06:47 — My Second Reply: Forecasting ASI, Busy Beaver, Newcomb’s Problem

00:17:54 — Marcus Doubles Down

00:20:03 — My Last Reply to Marcus

00:21:50 — Marcus Blocks Me

00:23:01 — The Martin Luther King of AI Doom Debates

00:24:13 — Twitter Reacts

00:28:19 — Marcus Crashes Out & Calls Doomers “F***ing Stupid”

00:30:23 — My Final Point-by-Point Rebuttal

00:33:47 — Donation Drive

Links

THE TWITTER EXCHANGE

Marcus Hutchins’s original tweet and the full thread (Oct 29, 2026)

My short-lived attempt to debate Marcus Hutchins: my post documenting the exchange (Nov 1, 2026)

MARCUS HUTCHINS

Marcus Hutchins (@MalwareTechBlog), his X account where the exchange took place

Marcus Hutchins, YouTube channel (MalwareTechBlog)

“Cybersecurity Has An AI Doomer Problem”, Hutchins’s video arguing AI doomers are warping cybersecurity priorities

Marcus Hutchins on Wikipedia (WannaCry kill switch and career)

REFERENCED IN THE EPISODE

Newcomb’s problem, Wikipedia

“Functional Decision Theory: A New Theory of Instrumental Rationality”, Yudkowsky & Soares

Logical Decision Theories, Arbital (the site Liron credits for the one-boxing case)

Busy beaver, Wikipedia

PAST DOOM DEBATES EPISODES MENTIONED

This Cybersecurity Expert Is Confident That Humanity Will SURVIVE — AI Doom Debate with Zack Korman

OpenAI’s Model Just ATTACKED Them (the Hugging Face hack breakdown)

DOOM DEBATES

Join the Doom Debates Discord

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Transcript

Cold Open

Liron Shapira 00:00:00

He did actually engage again. He said, “ASI is stupid. ASI doomers are stupid, and I have way better to do with my time than debate how to stop your imaginary god machine. I’m not 12 years old.”

We’re all looking up to people like him to teach us, and he’s just being a clown.

Introducing Marcus Hutchins

Liron 00:00:20

Welcome to Doom Debates. A few weeks ago, I debated security expert Zack Korman on the show — highly recommended episode. Got a lot of interest on it because cybersecurity is such a hot topic right now. It started with the Hugging Face hack and breaking out of sandboxes, and then Black October with all the PHP hacking and hacking into refrigerators and freezers, and new zero-day vulnerabilities and cyber attacks in the news constantly.

So there’s a hot topic, and Zack came on as a representative of the cybersecurity industry saying, “Yeah, this is kind of a rough patch, but there’s really no reason to think that this is the first battleground, the first front, in the war between AI and humanity. Don’t worry.” That was Zack’s position.

Well, shortly after publishing that episode, it went a little bit viral on Twitter, and a guy named Marcus Hutchins picked up on it and retweeted it with kind of a dunk, basically saying that I’m crazy, trying to mock the episode to score points. And I had a subsequent back and forth with Marcus over on Twitter. His account is @malwaretechblog. I replied in his thread, and we started going back and forth, and I noticed he’s actually a really popular account. He has 277,000 followers, and he has real cybersecurity achievements to his name.

In 2017, when he was just 22 years old, there was famously this ransomware called WannaCry, which was infecting hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide, and Marcus found a hidden kill switch. He registered a particular domain name that the virus would reach out to for whatever reason and potentially take control commands from. Marcus discovered that that was a thing. He registered the domain name, and he dramatically slowed down the outbreak of WannaCry. That’s one of Marcus’s famous cybersecurity achievements.

So when I saw Marcus on Twitter starting to debate me, I was like, “Great. A prominent cybersecurity expert with a lot of followers who’s pushing back on the AI doom claims.” This is what we do here on Doom Debates. We hash it out, my perspective versus his perspective. Maybe we can teach each other something. In the ideal case, maybe he’s right. Maybe we’re totally not doomed and I’m an idiot. That would be great to learn.

So I started going back and forth with him, and I invited him to come on the show, and he said no. The result is just this episode — just my monologue telling you what happened over on Twitter. So if you’re not a Twitter addict like me, I just want you to know what happened because it did turn into a, shall we say, interesting back and forth.

Marcus Reacts to My Debate with a Cybersecurity Expert

Liron 00:02:55

It all started on October 29th. I just tweeted about this new episode with Zack. Marcus apparently saw the tweet, he screenshotted it, and then he paraphrased something that he thought I said, but he put it in quotes, which is generally bad form for a paraphrase. The net effect was he posted a tweet to his 277,000 followers with a screenshot of me and Zack and some text that looks like it’s a quote of me.

So this is what he tweeted. He has a bizarro version of what he thinks I said in quotes and then his commentary. He writes: “We shouldn’t bother with cybersecurity because this hypothetical AI model I made up in my head can bypass every security control” — “perfectly sums up how deeply unserious these people are.”

So he’s quoting me as saying, like an idiot, that we shouldn’t bother with cybersecurity. I don’t remember saying that on my episode with Zack. I never said we shouldn’t bother with cybersecurity, but that’s how he’s quoting me. And again, he did use quote marks, which is bad form when you’re paraphrasing. Makes it look like you actually claim the person said it, and I definitely didn’t.

My First Reply: Cybersecurity & Sandboxing ASI

Liron 00:03:52

So that was his opening salvo on Twitter. Now, you may be wondering, “Wait a minute, this seems like a low-quality tweet. Did people actually engage with it?” And the answer is yeah, it got 411 likes, and it was the most high-profile engagement that anybody on Twitter did with this episode of me and Zack.

So I felt like I had to respond. I jump into his replies, and I call him out on falsely quoting something I didn’t say. I said: “’We shouldn’t bother with cybersecurity’ isn’t a claim of mine. Cybersecurity works to some degree in the non-ASI regime, and no one knows in detail what the transition to ASI will look like. I claim that humans won’t be able to run an ASI and expect it to actually be sandboxed or virtualized.”

If you watch the show with me and Zack, you know that’s what I was claiming. I was saying by the time we get an ASI, I wouldn’t count on any kind of sandboxing. I think that’s an important claim. I’d love to debate that claim. I’m not here to debate the claim that we shouldn’t bother with cybersecurity. That’s such an obviously dumb claim. If you don’t bother with cybersecurity, you’re gonna get hacked in the next two days.

Marcus Follows Up

Liron 00:04:52

Now Marcus Hutchins replies: “That’s a super easy claim to make because ASI, A, doesn’t exist, B, can be ascribed any capability you want that counters any possible argument I could make. It’s not a serious debate that’s worth having. It’s like arguing with your siblings at six years old about whose imaginary superhero would win in a fight.”

Did you notice that Marcus changed the subject? Remember, his original tweet was misquoting me that we don’t need cybersecurity and then arguing how stupid that is and how representative it is of doomers. And once I corrected him, he didn’t go back to the issue at hand and correct himself or own it in any way. He actually moved on to just kind of flinging more food at me in the food fight without owning up to the original mistake he made.

Again, read the beginning of his tweet. He says, “That’s a super easy claim to make because ASI, A, doesn’t exist, B, can be ascribed any capability.” He’s already talking past his original mistake. This is a very common thing that people do in Twitter threads. Whenever you kind of trap them, you show them that they were initially wrong, their go-to move is to just lob the next claim at you. “Okay, my first claim didn’t work. I got more. I’m just gonna keep flinging claims.”

However, when you’re arguing with me, it’s not gonna work because I’m gonna notice. I’m always keeping the structure of the thread in my mind, and I will call you out if you are not playing by the rules of a properly structured debate.

That said, if this were a random person coming into my replies, I would have been pretty harsh about it. I would have been like, “Hey, nice attempt to change the subject, but I’m not gonna move on until you own up to your original mistake.” I would have pursued that point very directly.

But in this thread with Marcus, because he’s a much bigger account than me and I’m trying to get on his good side and I’m trying to model really high-quality debate, I’m not gonna be a dick in any way. I’m gonna be maximally gracious while still communicating about the actual situation — that he’s not owning up to his mistake. I still wanna get that point across.

My Second Reply: Forecasting ASI, Busy Beaver, Newcomb’s Problem

Liron 00:06:35

So here’s how I phrased it. I said: “I’m glad you’re moving past mocking me for making a claim I didn’t make. I’ll ignore what you originally counter-argued, as I assume you’re no longer putting it forward as an applicable response to me.”

Just to remind you, Marcus’s first tweet after misquoting me, he continued on to say, “This perfectly sums up how deeply unserious these people are.” That is the part that I’m just assuming he’s withdrawing. I’m assuming that his original point about a misquote summing up how deeply unserious I am — I’m assuming that he’s just slinking away and no longer putting that forward because it did rest on a misquote. I did think that was worth pointing out.

Moving on, let me keep reading my reply. I say: “Now you’re arguing that my claims about ASI are what exactly? Something like meaningless, invalid, unserious, because it’s a type of claim that’s impossible for anyone to coherently argue for or against? But you do also seem to think you can successfully argue against the predictions that my mental model of ASI makes.

“It’s not that different from the epistemic position of a Native American claiming that humans with some kind of superior technology will cross the Atlantic and win battles against them. Empirically speaking, what can be expected from a superior intelligence does have a lot in common with conceptions of God, considering that someone in biblical times would only be able to accurately rule in the future existence of a human-built SpaceX rocket by accepting that 2026 civilization’s feats are as subjectively miraculous to them as the miracles of the Bible’s God.

“My epistemic toolkit is selected according to passing a backtest — what lets someone in the past correctly anticipate properties of the future? It’s not based on what makes someone harder to mock on X. I think we’re on firm epistemic ground to predict that ASI will be subjectively, to 2026 humans, godlike.

“But you’re incorrect about my mental model of superior intelligence being unlimited or unconstrained. An example of the kind of limit that has enough epistemic purchase to constrain ASIs is no faster-than-light travel, since if that were possible with superior intelligence, we’d already expect to see Earth conquered by the ASIs of two billion light-years away.”

“Another example of where I dare to claim something about what ASI can’t do is pinpoint the ten thousandth busy beaver number, because uncomputability is a logically binding constraint on arbitrarily high levels of computable intelligence.”

If you don’t know the busy beaver number, it has to do with the impossibility of the halting problem. There’s a lot of reason to think that no matter what algorithm you use, no matter how much intelligence you apply to the problem of trying to pinpoint these really high busy beaver numbers, it’s just impossible. No algorithm will get you there in the space of possible algorithms unless you have exponentially longer than the age of the universe.

So that’s why I’m somewhat confident in saying that the ten thousandth busy beaver number is just theoretically beyond the reach of a universe that’s only a googol atoms big. That’s basically what I’m getting at with my busy beaver number claim.

I even think that artificial superintelligence within this physical universe — I’m not a hundred percent sure, but I’m willing to bet more likely than not. If I had to pick one side of the bet, I would pick that the superintelligence cannot pinpoint the ten thousandth busy beaver number.

And it also gets to the question of what the hell does it even mean to pinpoint a number like that? Because any kind of notation or system of number expression that we have — when the numbers get that big, the system is actually inadequate to pinpoint the number. So I guess pinpointing it would involve pinpointing it relative to other ridiculously huge uncomputable numbers. You would actually have to invent new math for how to pinpoint it.

But my claim is that once you invent that kind of math, you’ll still be stumped. It’s this crazy hard problem which is uncomputable in the general case and probably actually independent of the laws of set theory. So to even answer the question of what the ten thousandth busy beaver number is, there’s probably different ways you can answer it that are both valid according to the current axiomatization of set theory.

Anyway, it’s crazy stuff, and it’s this level of craziness that lets me start to say, “All right, I’m gonna bet on the side of the ASI not being able to do it.” And you can understand why this level of craziness is different from the level of craziness of, “Hey, I bet it can’t build a tiny machine.” It’s a different level of craziness, is my point.

All right, getting back to my tweet here. I agree, I wrote a little bit of an essay. I was on a roll. Let me finish out my tweet. I said: “One must be careful because the thing about limits you think you know is that sometimes your own understanding of them has a fatal flaw. I’m actually more epistemically humble than you in this sense. I don’t think my own felt sense of limits is robust to the creativity of an ASI. I’ve seen a number of examples that humbled me, like seeing causal decision theory, which I’d previously considered rock solid and foundational, fail at Newcomb’s problem.”

This is another tangent. I guess I should do an episode about this. But Newcomb’s problem is that famous problem where an alien intelligence scans your brain and predicts what you’re gonna do and then puts two boxes before you. One of the boxes either has a million dollars in it or it’s empty, and the other box has $1,000 in it guaranteed.

The choice is you can either take both boxes or you can potentially only take the mystery box and leave the thousand box behind, which at first is like — wait, what? That’s an easy question, you take both. But there’s a complication because the alien intelligence, if it predicted that you were gonna take both, it left the mystery box empty, and if it predicted that you were only gonna take the mystery box, then it put a million dollars in the mystery box.

So you see everybody else who’s picking both boxes walking away without the million, and you see everybody who’s only picking the mystery box walking away with a million. But you’re standing there and the alien is gone and both boxes are there, and you’re like, “Are you kidding me? I’m not gonna take the extra thousand. I should only take the mystery box that might have nothing.” It’s definitely a mind melter.

I can tell you, after reading Eliezer Yudkowsky and friends, I was finally convinced — all right, damn it, I’ll just take the mystery box. I’m gonna walk away from the box that’s sitting there with $1,000, even though the alien intelligence is gone. Fine, I’m only gonna take the mystery box.

But as a causal decision theorist, where I’m just thinking about causality — how does my action of taking both boxes cause there to be nothing in the mystery box? The alien’s gone. Causality only works forward in time, so why can’t I just reason, “Hey, the alien is gone. I’m already here. I hope the alien put a million dollars in one of the boxes, but I’m just gonna go ahead and take both boxes, because why not? I either get $1,000 or I get a million and $1,000. This is a dominant strategy, is it not?”

It’s mind-blowing. It’s a mind-F. But I was ultimately convinced to throw causal decision theory to the birds and embrace what they call functional decision theory, or at least in the particular case of Newcomb’s problem, I was convinced to become a one-boxer.

This is a much longer discussion, but I got there. Eliezer Yudkowsky got me there, and friends. Some friends who wrote on a site called Arbital. That wasn’t even Eliezer — other people fleshed out the explanation, and they got me there.

My point that I’m making here to Marcus Hutchins is: sometimes I think I have something which is rock solid and foundational to my mental framework. I would have told you, “Nothing goes deeper than causal decision theory. This idea where you look at what’s causally forward in time, look at the possible outcomes that you can counterfactually achieve by influencing causality forward in time, look at the values of the outcomes, select over those possibilities.” I would have told you that’s the most foundational part of decision theory imaginable, and yet I was personally convinced to throw it away. There was a trapdoor in what I thought was the most solid bedrock imaginable.

And that’s what I’m trying to tell Marcus Hutchins. I was just trying to say, “Hey, can you be a little humble here?” We’re not just talking about estimating things that we understand. We’re also talking about things that we are sure about but will crumble in the face of the creativity of an ASI.

Because I can personally tell you that something I thought was foundational crumbled before the superior intelligence of Eliezer Yudkowsky. I’ve had that experience, and I think I can generalize from that experience. When you’re face to face with a truly superior intelligence — that’s right, Eliezer Yudkowsky was that relative to me. But it doesn’t have to be him in particular. When you’re face to face with a superior intelligence, you’re going to get surprised on a very deep level, and there’s many examples of that.

Eliezer himself likes to use the example of air conditioning. If you were to send backward the plans of an air conditioner to ancient Greeks, they’d look at it and be like, “Okay, wait, so you’re just compressing the air? What does putting air into a smaller volume have to do with making the air colder?”

And it turns out that it is closely related because of ideal gas laws — there’s a deep pressure-temperature relationship. Both pressure and temperature have to do with the properties of molecules moving around in this ideal gas model. So there is this deep connection that lets you build air conditioners, and the ancient Greeks would have looked at it and been like, “I just don’t see how squeezing air closer together has anything to do with designing an air conditioner.”

In fact, a lot of those ancient Greeks would have told you, “Temperature is one thing, pressure is another thing. You can’t just convert between temperature and pressure. They’re two different things. That’s crazy. How does one beget the other?” It turns out that there’s a way that one begets the other.

So reality has this structure that sometimes we think there’s no place for the structure to go, but the structure is actually there, and when somebody exploits the structure, then it looks to us like magic. I was trying to communicate that kind of deep realization to Marcus Hutchins at the same time as he was lobbing these insults at me.

All right, so to finish off my tweet, I say: “The claims and arguments I’ve made here are well-defined and epistemically tractable, not to mention widely accepted by many top thinkers in the field. You can disagree with them, but they’re more than substantive enough to debate. Incidentally, you’re invited to come debate them with me on Doom Debates.”

So that was me shooting my shot. I’m always trying to recruit guests for the show. I think it helps the discourse. A lot of people would wanna watch Marcus Hutchins the same way that I got a lot of good feedback for the Zack Korman episode. I think this invitation was healthy. I would have liked to see him accept.

But as you know, a lot of people decline. As Robin Hanson has pointed out, a lot of this idea of appearing on a debate is you’re granting the other person the status to debate you. I think in Marcus Hutchins’ mind, he has way more followers than me and he probably thinks very highly of himself, and he’s like, “Why would I give this guy the status of appearing on his debate show?”

That would be my attempt to psychoanalyze him, or some version of “I’m too good to debate this person” — even though in terms of people who disagree with Marcus and agree with me, there’s definitely a lot of very impressive, high-status people who are actually on my side of the debate, and I’m competently representing their side. But never mind. He’s not gonna accept the debate invitation, but of course I’ll always keep sending them, because that’s what we do here on Doom Debates. We proffer the invitation for a high-quality debate, and it’s up to the other party whether they’ll choose to accept it.

Marcus Doubles Down

Liron 00:17:53

All right, now I’m gonna read Marcus Hutchins’ reply. You saw I put it all on the line. I explained epistemology and how my foundations have been rocked, and he should try to approach it with the same humility, and I also offered him to debate. I put it all out there on the line. Let’s read his response. Here we go.

He says: “Wow, this post is really something. I am still trying to even begin to process it. Every sentence was 10X wilder than the previous. My jaw was on the floor by the time we reached colonialist space AIs traveling at faster-than-light speeds. I definitely need to up my meds.”

So then I reply back to him: “Just to make sure you didn’t misunderstand my claim again, the context in which I mentioned the faster-than-light AIs was to give an example where I’m claiming to have some predictive power, some constrained anticipation about what powerful ASI won’t do. I think you agree with me on this particular prediction and grant yourself the same epistemic license to make it.”

And Marcus replies: “I think you are living in a fantasy land, and I have zero interest in debating you on what the imaginary AI model you made up in your head can or can’t do. I would sooner watch paint dry or mow my lawn with scissors than engage in such a stupid waste of my time.”

And then I reply back to him: “You claim predicting properties of future ASI is impossible, but you also claim we ought to neglect the risk of an outcome where AI becomes more powerful than humans and no longer responsive to human control attempts. The way you use ‘imaginary’ as a crude insult doesn’t inspire confidence that you’ve thought this through.”

And Marcus replies: “I have already articulated that I have no interest in engaging in your silly debate. You can either stop replying to this thread because I’ve asked you to, or you can stop replying to this thread because you’ve been blocked. Up to you.”

So yeah, this happens to me a lot. I do get blocked on a daily basis on Twitter, even though I’m trying to be gracious, I’m trying to follow the rules of good discourse. But for one reason or another, I’m racking up a lot of blocks. It’s making it harder and harder to engage with certain figures who disagree with me.

So when I got this message, I didn’t want him to block me, but I also wanted to make sure that I had finished saying my piece.

My Last Reply to Marcus

Liron 00:20:03

Here’s how I tried to straddle the line between saying my piece but also being polite and gracious enough that there really wouldn’t be a reason to block me. This is what I wrote:

“I would have liked to understand the boundary of that which is too ‘silly’ for you to engage with. Your use of ‘imaginary’ — derogatory — seems to encompass those standard tools of thought: predictions and hypothetical scenarios. I get that your not wanting to debate extends to not wanting to help me understand such things. I would rather not be blocked. Good day.”

So that was my tweet. I know that it contained a little bit more than bowing out. It did kinda try to get in the last word. But it is worth noting, it’s not like I was debating him. I was actually just requesting further clarification for what his stance even is. The way he’s using the word “imaginary,” I was trying to clarify — wait, do you think hypothetical scenarios and predictions aren’t worth engaging with? I was just trying to clarify his stance. I wouldn’t consider this much of a retort.

I do think this falls under the category of clarifying the other person’s positions, which if you’ve been paying attention on Doom Debates, actually most of what I do for most of the debate is try to clarify the other person’s position. Clarification is my secret debate weapon, I guess.

The other thing about that tweet is you’ll notice I wrapped it up. I said, “I would rather not be blocked. Good day.” The nice thing about saying “good day” is it sets up an option for you where whatever they write in their reply, you can always come back and be like, “I said good day,” and then you seem really cool and funny. So I always recommend trying to lay the trap for somebody where you say good day. But also I was saying good day like, “Hey, I’m out of here. I’m not gonna respond again.” We can still be polite and cordial.

Marcus Blocks Me

Liron 00:21:40

All right, so that was my last reply to him. What do you think happens next? I go check my Twitter again, and what do I see? @MalwareTechBlog has blocked you.

All right, so he went for the block move. Not surprising the way he was acting and given my lived experience on Twitter. I can’t say I didn’t know what to expect. But there was a funny twist to this where in addition to blocking me, I was able to see that he used a feature of Twitter to hide replies. So whoever comes and checks the thread, he actually hid the last reply that I made. People are probably reading the thread and thinking, “Ha, he told that guy off and that guy never had a reply,” which is a low blow move. It’s uncalled for, but I’m starting to understand how this guy operates.

And again, this guy is prominent. A bunch of people follow him. I saw Jeff Dean, the famous Google superstar — Jeff Dean follows this guy. Hell, I wouldn’t mind following him because I appreciate the cybersecurity stuff that he’s done in the past. He’s an interesting follow.

That’s why I was motivated to go back and forth with him, and why it is kinda surprising what a clowny douche he’s being in a thread like this — misquoting me, not apologizing, not being clear what his stance even is, all of this clowny stuff that he’s doing. It is kinda crazy for an account that’s pretty well-respected in this domain of cybersecurity on Twitter, which is kind of an existential high-stakes domain that we’re all looking up to people like him to teach us, and he’s just being a clown.

The Martin Luther King of AI Doom Debates

Liron 00:23:00

That’s the reason why I engage. I mean, at the end of the day, I am kind of the Martin Luther King of debating AI doom. I walk into a situation like this — this is my sit-in. This is my non-violent resistance. I just act gracious in a Twitter thread, and he takes his tray of food and dumps it on my head.

Sometimes people come on my show and do this. I’m not gonna name names, but you can watch certain episodes where the guest is being really amped up, throwing disses at me, and I’m literally just sitting there being like, “Okay, so your position is this,” and the guest is amped up at me, which I think is gratuitous.

But again, I’m Martin Luther King, and you guys, the viewers, you’re watching the episode and you’re like, “Why is Liron just coming in and making his argument, which seems like a reasonable argument, and the other side is dumping these trays of food on his head? I think I’m feeling sympathy for the doomer side. I think we need to reconsider the doomer side. Maybe it’s time for our society to act like the doomers are worthy of respect. Maybe their position has merit.”

That’s Doom Debates’ mechanism of impact — to garner that kind of reaction from viewers. Which, to be fair, the doomers really do need to be taken more seriously. So I’m just out here acting out something that I think is actually true. I’m speaking my truth right now. Just like Dr. King, I’m speaking my truth, and I’m getting blocked by the likes of Marcus Hutchins.

Twitter Reacts

Liron 00:24:08

All right, next thing that happened after Marcus blocked me was I screenshotted the whole thread, and I posted it on my Twitter because that’s what I do here. I’m in the business of documenting where people stand and how they behave. If you’re wondering what non-doomers think and how they behave, now you have it. It’s documented in this video. It’s documented on my Twitter.

So I screenshot the thread, and I tweet it out with a caption: “My short-lived attempt to debate top cybersecurity expert Marcus Hutchins, @MalwareTechBlog, on AI doom.” And it’s got a screenshot of his profile with 277,000 followers, a screenshot of the entire thread, and then a screenshot of him blocking me. I also linked to the original thread in case people wanna go scroll it for themselves, and I linked to the previous thread where I was tweeting about my Zack Korman episode in case people wanna go watch that for context.

And then the replies start coming in. Professor Geoffrey Miller, friend of the show — go check out my episode with Professor Geoffrey Miller from last year, it was a really great discussion. Geoffrey Miller replies: “I have no idea who @MalwareTechBlog is, and now I have no interest in finding out. Insufferable hubris.”

Will Kiely, super fan of the show — he’s always giving really great constructive criticism — he says: “You made reasonable points, Liron. That said, I think we can prevent existentially dangerous AIs from being created without having to get through to self-identified shitposters. If someone isn’t willing to engage in good faith, that’s okay. Just move on to the next.”

So what Will is referring to is in Marcus Hutchins’ profile, it does say “professional shitposter.” So it’s like, oh, okay, he’s just shitposting. It’s not a big deal. It’s just that people take him seriously, and when he tweets and dunks on me and says that people shouldn’t take me seriously, is that just a shitpost? Because it seems like a serious opinion.

It’s one of those tweets where if you think there’s a kernel of truth, I think it’s worth responding to, especially because he has a big platform and he singled me out. So I thought it was right and proper. I’m gonna have to disagree with you there, Will. No regrets about debating Marcus Hutchins in this way.

And then we’ve got an account called @PileOfRocks3, and he says: “LMAO, he owned you.” And I say: “I continue to be confused about how people reflect on their own epistemology. His position here was that he’s refusing to debate me. The claim of him owning me would be a type error within his framing of the exchange.”

I think that’s worth saying. Marcus is kind of playing this epistemological middle where it’s like, “Oh, he never started to debate me, but also I’m wrong. So if he were to debate me, he could easily show that I’m wrong, but it’s too silly to debate. So maybe it’s not wrong, it’s meaningless, and also I shouldn’t even dare talk to him.” But then somebody’s coming and saying he owned me, and you have to debate somebody in order to own them. I know that I’m being aspie here — this distinction doesn’t necessarily matter too much, but sometimes I indulge in these fine distinctions.

Anyway, PileOfRocks3 is saying: “He owned you because he told you he wasn’t debating you, and you still droned on and on like a moron. People tell you no. Listen, you dummy, he don’t like you.”

So I replied: “In the course of saying he didn’t wanna debate me, he didn’t just say, ‘Sorry, I don’t feel like it.’ He claimed there’s a kind of epistemic boundary that made this debate ‘silly.’ Yet he thinks the negation of my claims is somehow epistemically sound to claim knowledge of. I saw fit to point out that he’s at best unreflective of his own epistemic standards.”

There’s this account called the SI Maximalist who says: “Existential risk came for the conversation first.” So the conversation went extinct because he blocked me.

What happened next, because I linked to the original thread between me and Marcus, is people started replying to Marcus Hutchins saying, “Hey, I follow you, I like your content, but you’re obviously being an ignorant dick here.” They were kinda calling him out. Most people took my side, although of course some people took his side. That’s the nature of debate.

But enough people were complaining about Marcus’s behavior and saying, “Hey, I’m not even gonna follow you if you’re just gonna be a dick,” where he did actually engage again. And it was in a way where I didn’t even see it originally. I didn’t even get a notification. That’s the problem on Twitter when you block somebody but you still intend to engage with them. It’s tricky. The platform isn’t set up for that. But I went back into the thread, and I saw that he was engaging again.

Marcus Crashes Out & Calls Doomers “F***ing Stupid”

Liron 00:28:15

So let me read what he wrote. He said: “I was wondering why I woke up to my replies completely full of AI doomers whose only two brain cells are fighting to the death for third place. That AI doomer debate bro kept trying to force me to debate him on ASI, and when I kept refusing, he just kept pushing.

“Eventually, I just told him that he can either stop replying because I asked nicely, or he can stop replying because he got blocked. He really, really had to get the last word in, so I blocked him. I have zero time for man-children who think they’re entitled to other people’s attention, especially ones who struggle with the concept of no means no.

“So logically, he threw a fit, screenshotted my profile, and then posted a link to the thread so that his not-blocked midwit followers can dogpile me instead. Geez, these people are insufferable.

“I’m not gonna debate somebody on a technology that doesn’t exist, has no definition, no specified path to it existing, nor any widely accepted potential characteristics, capabilities, or limitations. It’s just handing your opponent a blank slate to make up whatever they want to counter any possible argument you can make. It’s the most pointless of pursuits.

“I don’t even believe ASI is physically possible. Why would I waste my time debating someone who’s just gonna be like, ‘Actually, you can’t contain ASI because I’ve decided it can time travel, so it will just go back in time and uninvent any control you build.’ It’s just not how any serious adult should spend their time.

“ASI is fucking stupid. ASI doomers are fucking stupid, and I have way better shit to do with my time than debate how to stop your imaginary God machine that can time travel, fly, shoot lasers out of its eyes, and engage in mind control. I’m not twelve years old.”

All right, so the debate is continuing, or should I say the debate about why he should never even begin the object-level debate. The meta debate is now raging again, and maybe it’s even the meta-meta debate about whether it was okay for me to keep replying to his tweets about why even the meta debate is a waste of his time.

So here’s my reply back to that. I wrote: “Update — Marcus Hutchins responded without tagging me, so I’ll return the favor here.” Quoting the part where he says, “He threw a fit, screenshotted my profile, then posted a link to the thread so that his not-blocked midwit followers can dogpile me instead.”

My Final Point-by-Point Rebuttal

Liron 00:30:30

My reply is: “I have a long-running project to document what non-doomers think so people can evaluate the strength of the non-doom position. In this case, the way you approach the debate by trying to meta-debate the debate-worthiness was worth documenting. I linked to your original thread because a screenshot without a link to the reference tweet would have been the less gracious choice.”

Then I’m quoting the part where he says, “I’m not going to debate someone on a technology that doesn’t exist.” And my reply is: “I’m still not clear on whether you really hold the epistemic stance that things that don’t exist in this moment in time are impossible to reason, predict, or debate about.”

Then I’m quoting the part where he says, “ASI has no definition.” And my reply is: “In the context of my extinction threat claims, I define ASI as AI that’s vastly better than any human at outputting plans and actions that drive specified outcomes within our universe.”

Then I’m quoting the part where he says, “No specified path to it existing.” And my reply is: “The majority of researchers at frontier AI companies think it will exist in less than a decade via the specified path of keep doing the combination of research approaches we’ve been doing and close the loop so the whole research cycle gets done with increasing speed and stamina.”

Then I’m quoting the part where he says, “Nor any widely accepted potential characteristics, capabilities, or limitations.” And my reply is: “Example of widely accepted potential ASI characteristics: superhuman speed, persistence, context, parallelism, deep mastery of many knowledge and skill areas, superhuman situational awareness, efficient learning.” I was offering all those as specified characteristics that we expect ASI to have. Seems pretty simple to me.

And then I’m quoting the part where he says, “I don’t even believe ASI is physically possible.” And my reply is: “I again call your attention to the discrepancy between your meta level ‘there’s nothing here anyone should debate’ claims — like ASI having ‘no definition’ — and your object-level non-doom claims like ‘ASI isn’t physically possible.’

“You’re contradicting yourself because something that doesn’t have a definition can’t be meaningfully judged as physically impossible. I would simply backtrack on the ‘meaningless’ and ‘nothing to debate’ types of claims and focus on engaging with the doom arguments themselves.”

In other words, you can’t just exclude yourself and sit on the sidelines and say that the doom debate is a dumb debate. I think it’s proven itself with flying colors to be a worthwhile debate. I think this show is a worthwhile enterprise, and his attempts to kind of be above the fray — “Why should I even need to debate this?” — I don’t think it’s working for him. I think he needs to pick a different position or meta position.

All right, let’s just wrap with one of my favorite comments. It’s from @personassikter. He says: “Discovered you and your podcast about a month ago, and I’m genuinely impressed by your energy and sharp reasoning. I really hope you get the support you need to keep doing this vital work and keep challenging the so-called non-doomers who sometimes won’t even dare debate you.”

Thank you so much, personassikter. Really appreciate your call for supporting the show. Let’s segue into my ending announcement, which is — hey, we could actually use some support.

Donation Drive

Liron 00:33:57

Please, if you like the show, if you want me and producer Ori to keep doing what we’re doing, we’d love to keep doing it. We’d love to build the momentum, have on guests who actually agree to come on the show and have these debates live in person instead of just on Twitter. Please head over to doomdebates.com/donate. Become our mission partner. Ideally, have a donation that ends with $000. Donate in the thousands if you really wanna meaningfully move our budget.

If you’re wondering, “Why is it somewhat costly? What are you guys even doing?” — I would definitely point you to doomdebates.com/donate because we’ve got a full presentation of what we’re doing. We’re transparent with our funding metrics. We’re letting you guys know exactly what’s going on.

Heading into the proverbial year 2027, it’s a pretty critical time to have a voice like Doom Debates on the world stage. Hope you’ll chip in to support the show. We got more very interesting debates and collab episodes coming at you soon. See you all next time here on Doom Debates.

Doom Debates’ Mission is to raise mainstream awareness of imminent extinction from AGI and build the social infrastructure for high-quality debate.

Support the mission by subscribing to my Substack at DoomDebates.com and to youtube.com/@DoomDebates, or to really take things to the next level: Donate 🙏