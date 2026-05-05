Doom Debates

Doom Debates

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NEW: Watch the Eliezer Yudkowsky vs. Secret AI Lab Director Debate on my other channel!

An anonymous Twitter user just paid $10,000 to debate “Yud the Stud”…
Liron Shapira's avatar
Liron Shapira
May 05, 2026

📢 BREAKING: A man known only as "@47fucb4r8c69323" just paid Eliezer Yudkowsky $10,000 to have a raw, uncut, public debate on my YouTube channel!

Tensions run high as 47f confronts Eliezer about his "If anyone builds it, everyone dies" rhetoric, warning it could incite unstable individuals to harm AI researchers and their families, while Eliezer maintains that the possibility of extinction from superintelligent AI is too high to *not* speak out about.

They also clash over whether we truly understand how LLMs work. Yudkowsky highlights the lack of extracted algorithms that explain their qualitative intelligence, while 47f dismisses these concerns as a fundamental misunderstanding of how text modeling works.

While this may not be the highest quality debate I’ve ever hosted, I hope it’s a step toward more attention and public discourse on this urgent, high-stakes topic.

P.S. Please consider supporting my work with a tax-deductible donation. Read more…

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