Elon Musk just made a stunning admission about the insane future he’s steering us toward.



In last week’s interview with Dwarkesh Patel and John Collison on the Cheeky Pint podcast, Elon said that humanity can’t expect to be “in charge” of AI for long, because humans will soon only have 1% of the combined total human+AI intelligence.



Then, he claimed to have a plan to build AI overlords that will naturally support humanity's flourishing.



In this mini episode, I react to Elon's remarks and expose why his plan for humanity's survival in the age of AI is dangerously flimsy.



My original tweet:





Clip source: Elon Musk – "In 36 months, the cheapest place to put AI will be space”

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