Dr. Holly Elmore is the founder and executive director of PauseAI US and holds a Harvard PhD in evolutionary biology. She’s back, and this time she’s taking on none other than Eliezer Yudkowsky!

We clash over Yudkowsky’s “Coherent Extrapolated Volition” vision. Holly thinks Eliezer didn’t properly factor in humanity’s consent, while I think consent was already sufficiently embedded into the CEV framework.

Holly also claims that Eliezer’s public behavior is alienating the people PauseAI US needs to reach. I claim we’re asking too much of the man who laid the foundation for the AI safety movement, and becoming the circular firing squad we warned against.

Holly and I dive into the rationalists’ involvement in a controversial kink scene, John Wentworth’s defunding news, transhumanism, pacing the frontier, and my increasing agreement with what she originally called “Holly’s Basilisk”, her case for sending AI lab employees to jail.

It’s another scintillating episode with one of the most original and controversial thinkers in AI safety!

Watch on YouTube

Timestamps

00:00:00 — Cold Open

00:01:09 — Holly Elmore and PauseAI’s Political Breakthrough

00:07:36 — Pause AI vs. “Pacing the Frontier”

00:14:17 — Holly’s Case Against Eliezer Yudkowsky

00:16:20 — Coherent Extrapolated Volition and Pivotal Acts

00:31:19 — Brain Copies, Consent, and Self-Determination

00:36:56 — Transhumanism, Dyson Swarms, and Humanity’s Future

00:45:36 — The Missing Democratic Checkpoint

00:51:04 — Yudkowsky’s Role in Accelerating AI

01:02:48 — Genius, Arrogance, and Rationalist Culture

01:10:14 — The Aella Photo and Holly’s Breaking Point

01:20:21 — John Wentworth’s Grant Controversy

01:28:17 — PauseAI US’s Rules and Red Lines

01:32:05 — Poe’s Law and the Cost of Sarcasm

01:36:18 — Holly’s Case for Jailing AI Developers

Links

Donate to PauseAI US

Holly on X

Holly’s Substack

Pacing the Frontier letter

Jacob Coxon’s resignation post

PauseAI leadership disendorsement letter, reproduced on LessWrong

Holly on movement infighting — No, the Judean People’s Front should not just get along with the People’s Front of Judea

Coherent Extrapolated Volition — Eliezer Yudkowsky (2004 PDF)

Pivotal act — Eliezer Yudkowsky (Arbital mirror)

Genes did misalignment first — Holly Elmore

Holly’s reaction to the Yudkowsky/Aella photo

On Kink & Status in the Rationalist Community — John Wentworth (October 8 response)

Holly’s basilisk

Are We a Circular Firing Squad? — previous Holly Elmore episode

Let’s Call Out the AI Doom Enablers — previous Holly Elmore episode

Join the Doom Debates Discord

Transcript

Cold Open

Liron Shapira 00:00:00

Eliezer Yudkowsky. I know you blocked him.

Holly Elmore 00:00:04

I’m just pissed at the way that he does things specifically to alienate and damage the reputation of the cause. Taking a picture that’s an homage to a picture with Aella, and I just felt like he betrayed me by doing that — making it difficult for me to do AI safety work in the public eye.

Liron 00:00:24

It always didn’t sit right with you that you thought that he was trying to coup the world.

Holly 00:00:28

He has never this entire time, even after he realized alignment is gonna be harder and harder and harder, reflected on, “Was it okay for me to try to just usurp the entire world by making the singularity?”

Liron 00:00:40

I claim that when Eliezer got farther along, he probably would have involved more humans.

Holly 00:00:46

I think we have a lot of evidence that he wasn’t gonna do that. He wanted his team at MIRI to make an AI and then commit a pivotal act. So that would have been the coup. I mean — at what point would he start involving more people?

Holly Elmore and PauseAI’s Political Breakthrough

Liron 00:01:10

Welcome to Doom Debates. Today, I’m excited to have returning champion, friend of the show, and executive director of PauseAI US, Dr. Holly Elmore. That’s right, she has a PhD from Harvard University in evolutionary biology. You may know that in 2023, she led the first PauseAI protest in the US. It was very early back then. Not that many people were calling to pause AI.

And then over the next few years, you started getting all kinds of prominent voices coming around to the same page. Most recently, Jacob Coxon and the famous Pacing the Frontier letter, and Gary Marcus, another friend of the show, coming around and saying we should at the very least pause OpenAI, if not do a larger pause than that. Holly Elmore, welcome to Doom Debates.

Holly 00:01:57

Hi, Liron. Thanks for having me.

Liron 00:01:59

Okay, so let’s start with PauseAI. You’re the founder and executive director. I do feel like your mission, our mission — I’m a volunteer for it as well — our mission to shift the Overton window, I would say has been a huge success, right? If you just consider how much the Overton window has shifted. Do you feel that way?

Holly 00:02:14

I wanna say I’m the founder of PauseAI US, and that’s our full name. So nobody get confused. If you wanna check out my organization, it’s pauseai-us.org. Just to disambiguate, there are other PauseAIs in other countries.

So yes, I can’t believe in some ways how vindicated we’ve been in such a short time. It’s truly amazing. So recently, with PauseAI US, we have these events, PauseCon DC, where we do what’s called a Hill Day, where we bring people in to speak to their representatives, constituents. It was about four days after the Jacob Coxon tweetstorm, and the difference in the receptivity from congressional offices was wild. They wanted a lot of details suddenly from our constituents. It was just wild.

Liron 00:03:05

Right.

Holly 00:03:05

So it was a huge inflection point for the public, but even bigger it felt for Congress. This went from being a fringe thing they could just completely optionally even acknowledge to everybody’s gotta have a position on this.

Liron 00:03:19

Yeah. I remember that. It was a surreal day to see dozens of people in US Congress tweeting the exact kind of stuff that you would have been a total freak to be tweeting in 2023, and everybody was laughing at us. We were tweeting that stuff. But now it’s people in Congress. And so the character assassinations are really falling thin when it’s this mainstream idea that the majority of Americans are now concerned about.

Holly 00:03:42

Yeah, they’re really ringing hollow. The Jacob Coxon tweet for whatever reason was just the straw that broke the camel’s back, and suddenly everyone remembers that as this is when we were told.

Liron 00:03:53

Right.

Holly 00:03:53

Which is wild, ‘cause it’s like, I know you knew before. What really happened is the latent heat built up and then it boiled finally when the very last increment was added. But the way the story goes down is, we didn’t know, and then when we knew, we acted. And I just saw those bricks being laid in real time, which is very surreal.

Liron 00:04:18

I personally got to experience the before and after response from Congress because a PauseAI US volunteer that I’ve been working with, we had some calls with the high-level staff of members of Congress. And I still remember, it was only a few weeks ago, I heard a reaction like, “Listen, we’re not doing the treaty, okay? That’s a no for us. So what else can you tell us? You gonna tell us about the face huggers?” They didn’t really understand what was going on with Hugging Face.

And we’re like, “Yeah, just keep this issue in mind, okay?” And they basically weren’t hearing it. And then a couple weeks later is before and after the Coxon moment. They’re like, “Okay, can you please let us know how much you think we should fund the US AI Safety Institute?” Give us the logic for a number here. And we’re like, “Okay, well, the UK is already doing 85 million, so you gotta do more than that.” So the discussion changed very rapidly.

Holly 00:05:04

I’m hearing lots of interesting anecdotes from our volunteers about the difference from meetings they’ve had before to meetings after. And there’s demand now for different kinds of support from us. Offices are saying, “Okay, actually can PauseAI help us understand what kinds of legislation is out there? What kinds of examples are out there for dealing with this?”

We have been working on assembling those and having them ready for when people want them, but in a span of two weeks, I realized our content was gonna have to change a lot from basic education of elected officials to dynamically responding and helping do interesting extensions of their staff work to help them understand much more complicated legislative questions, which is amazing progress.

Liron 00:05:50

Totally.

Holly 00:05:50

Really, really excited about that move. I wanna clarify for people who maybe they’ve gotten used to this debate or feel like pause is one side and then there’s this other stuff. Pause is a simple policy, and it’s really what should precede any next step. You don’t make the problem worse before you figure out your plan and do it. That’s all pause is. Pause isn’t even saying we have to handle it a certain way in the end, once we have the information, once we have public buy-in, once there’s been a period of societal deliberation in a democratic way.

So pause is really the simplest, most obvious solution. We’re in a wild situation, probably less wild than people think, because I think a lot of people, especially tech Twitter, they don’t know how government works, and they don’t know that they do listen to constituents. If you’re an interested constituent and you’re an expert in an issue or a citizen expert, you can be quite helpful because you’re from the group that they represent, and there’s very few groups that have demonstrated a straight up public interest in AI policy like our volunteer group has. So it’s sad that it comes down to us, but also the opportunity is really, really real.

Liron 00:07:08

Yeah, that is also something I experienced too. That’s right, you can meet with Congress. It’s not that hard. Sometimes you have to be a little bit persistent, but they’re certainly open to it, and there’s no cabal of insiders that they only meet with the insiders. No, we’re all just people. We all show up. It’s not that hard if you’re persistent to meet them at a certain conference, or you get on their phone schedule, or go to an organization that’s gonna talk to them. They’re not that inaccessible.

Pause AI vs. “Pacing the Frontier”

Liron 00:07:41

So what else about PauseAI? You’ve been running it for three years. One thought I had is PauseAI versus this new thing, pacing the frontier. Because pacing the frontier, that seems to be winning the branding war right now, right? It’s the most viral, the most fit meme right now — pacing the frontier.

Holly 00:07:51

That’s — I don’t perceive that. That’s interesting.

Liron 00:07:54

Well, it seems like it gives people the most cover-your-ass potential, right? ‘Cause it can mean anything, whereas pause is a little bit more clear.

But it’s funny, ‘cause I remember back in 2023, I remember being there with you at the Manifest conference. I think that was the first time you and I met in person, and I think it was when you were still a little bit uncertain whether PauseAI was the ideal name. And at the time, I think you and I were thinking, “Yeah, it’s a good name because it just means pause. It doesn’t mean we have to stop it forever. It’s a nice flexible name.” So we thought it was gonna be really strong universal branding, and in retrospect, I still think it’s pretty good branding, but now we have this other meme, pace the frontier. Maybe that’s a more fit meme. What do you think?

Holly 00:08:31

I think that’s only more fit among tech insiders, and that’s gonna be increasingly a very small part of the conversation now that everyone is aware of the threat to everyone. So I don’t see pacing the frontier come up that much anywhere outside of tech or fans of the AI companies. I don’t even hear that as something that government officials are really excited about.

I think because government officials realize the serious problems with this idea, which is it sounds like it’s a compromise. It sounds like, “Oh, rather than having to pause all the way, we’ll just slow down a little,” and that’s kind of — so cognitively, it might feel like that would be easier, but it’s actually way, way harder to just slow down and pace, or whatever that means, than to pause. It’s very hard to monitor OpenAI and Anthropic pacing. But it’s very easy to monitor if they have paused, if certain activities have ceased, whether they ever resume again or not.

So I did like the original letter only in the sense that it seemed it expressed fear and doubt about what the AI companies had said up until now. And so it was a concession definitely — it’s not like we have to go as fast as possible. But it’s a very calculated concession which is, we need to maintain — yes, yes, you’re right. It is going too fast. We weren’t doing things perfectly. But we still need to be in control, and if you give us control and you remove the barriers that the government put in place to us actually slowing down, then we will do it. So I’m pretty negative toward this proposal.

Liron 00:10:16

Yeah, I’m pretty negative toward it too. I mean, if it’s an incremental improvement and it’s gonna get better soon, great, but it’s weaselly, and as you point out, pacing — okay, four-minute mile, that’s my pace. Wait, what? That’s a fast pace. That doesn’t count.

Holly 00:10:30

That’s a pace. Yeah.

Liron 00:10:33

So where we net out is we’re keeping our distance from the phrase pacing the frontier. We’re not adopting it, but if it ever started showing a lot of success, if it ever got tied to policy where the government was centralized and we were building the dial to slow or pause AI, you could imagine embracing it, right?

Holly 00:10:49

Yeah, I think there’s very few situations where it would ever really make more sense as a policy, but if that’s what it took to get agreement, as long as the control actually was representative of the governed, that would take care of the biggest concern for me.

Liron 00:11:05

Got it. Okay, yeah. If you ever do embrace it, you can just be like, “Oh, yeah, PauseAI, that’s just the American way to say pace AI.” It’s just like Tesla, Tesla, you know, PauseAI, pace AI. Same thing.

Holly 00:11:17

That’s my accent. Yeah. Well, they definitely wanted — it was kind of an honor too, because they clearly wanted to pick up on the pause meme, and they consider it important. But pause is the name of this idea now. This is what Bernie Sanders calls it, so that’s also a pretty big cultural victory. And then pace is clearly trying to swoop in and take a little bit of that space.

Liron 00:11:38

Right.

Well, this is what I mean by Overton window success. So you have spent the last three years, and me too with the show and volunteering for PauseAI US, we’ve spent the last three years trying to make it okay to yell PauseAI, going so far as to literally yell in a megaphone at these companies, and to quote tweet them, and call them names, and —

Holly 00:11:58

Yeah, Liron was on the front lines. He was the guy on the megaphone, keeping everybody entertained for the whole protest and getting lots of great clips. He would just go for an hour of oratory. It was very impressive.

Liron 00:12:12

Exactly. That’s what I do. I like to talk.

So we were doing this for three years, and we were creating that space that when people say pace the frontier, it has a good ring to it. ‘Cause you can be like, “Oh, okay, it’s like pause, but it’s more measured,” right? Whereas if you’d yelled, “Pace the frontier” a couple years ago, I’d be like, “Whoa, whoa, whoa. What is this? Where is this coming from?” ‘Cause the idea hadn’t been seeded in mind space.

Holly 00:12:35

Yeah. And for just a little info about how the Overton window works, you should start really with what you want or even more as far as negotiating. And so starting weaker with, “Oh, maybe we should just slow down,” more wishy-washy — if we had done that, then the debate now would be something closer to, do we have to stop at all? So you really don’t do yourself any favors by weakening your opening position.

And now “slow” instead of being people kind of trying to meet PauseAI and suggesting, “Well, maybe we could slow down” — slow is now the offer of these companies, but they had to name it their own thing, pace.

Liron 00:13:19

So also regarding PauseAI, there’s two organizations, as you said. There’s PauseAI US and there’s PauseAI Global, and within PauseAI Global, I know there’s people — there’s PauseAI UK, PauseAI France, PauseAI Belgium. So there’s regional chapters of it, but then PauseAI US is just a totally separate organization.

And before — I’m a member of both. I’ve just been online in both for a while. I’m not spending that much time doing executive operations or anything, but I’m a volunteer. I’m helpful. And it just seemed like two really aligned organizations. I think both organizations want to pause AI. But then a few weeks ago there was a LessWrong post, an open letter where PauseAI Global came out as, “We disendorse PauseAI US,” right?

Holly 00:14:05

No, they disendorsed me. It was specifically me. Yeah.

Holly’s Case Against Eliezer Yudkowsky

Liron 00:14:09

At the end of the day, we all wanna see AI get paused. I think the two organizations are aligned, even if they’re not operationally working together.

We also wanna talk about Eliezer Yudkowsky, the leader of the movement, somebody I’ve been following since 2007. I’ve said on this show last year when his book came out that I think he is arguably the most important person of our time, the most important thinker of our time. I stand by that. He’s also the most important thinker in terms of how my own thoughts are shaped. He’s had the most intellectual influence on me. I’m constantly pulling out Eliezer Yudkowsky stuff, and it’s hard to imagine being as productive of a thinker as an adult without all the rationality scaffolding that Eliezer Yudkowsky helped set up.

Okay, so I’m an Eliezer Yudkowsky fanboy. This is a Yudkowsky show. But now you’re coming here actually having a beef with Eliezer, and you actually think that he’s overrated and he’s actually doing something that’s harmful to the PauseAI movement.

Holly 00:15:03

I wouldn’t go as far as overrated. I think he is extremely important, as you said, but it’s not all a force for good. I didn’t know the full history of Eliezer for much of my time in this world. I was never attracted to the world because of Eliezer, and I never did a deep dive on all of his writings. I’d read the sequences because that was a thing. But I didn’t learn a lot of the stuff about the history of MIRI and the Singularity Institute until fairly recently — that I really understand the full story.

And the picture has emerged of Eliezer as someone who wanted to take over the world and felt that it was his right if he could figure out how to make the singularity, and he’s never really repented of that. He has never this entire time, even after he realized alignment is gonna be harder and harder and harder, reflected on, was it okay for me to try to just usurp the entire world by making the singularity and releasing it?

Liron 00:16:08

Okay.

Holly 00:16:08

He’s never ever said that that was not okay. He’s basically defending a position that it would never, ever come up. It’s completely moot, so we don’t have to talk about it.

Coherent Extrapolated Volition and Pivotal Acts

Liron 00:16:20

You’re in good company with this particular beef because Garrison Lovely was on the show last week promoting his new book. Everybody should check that out, Obsolete. He’s in a similar position as you being like, “Man, Eliezer was trying to push to unilaterally —” I think he used the phrase “coup the world.” I think that’s even in his book. So it’s a popular beef to have.

My defense on the show when I talked with Garrison is that I actually think coherent extrapolated volition, which is the ideal that Eliezer Yudkowsky was hoping to bring about with his superintelligence research program back in the early 2000s — his coherent extrapolated volition is not imposing his will on the world. It’s actually just having the AI figure out the meta problem of how humanity can democratically pool their wills together at the points where they converge and direct the future that way. So I think describing it as a coup is very unfair to Eliezer.

Holly 00:17:12

Okay. So what you miss on this is deciding to submit to that criterion is not — there’s no vote for that in Eliezer’s world. And actually, he took great pains to avoid it coming to the attention of people who wouldn’t like it, and he’s never really changed on that. He does not like — it really hurts him to talk about these issues with people outside of his group. He complains about it constantly that they don’t know the way to talk. A nerdy blogger will be charitable and understand your position in a way that a journalist — boo, he hates journalists and always talks about that — will not understand it, and they won’t give you charity. And he just doesn’t like taking things to the actual set of all people who would be affected.

I mean, you can tell me that somebody would represent my will better than me, but if you impose them without asking me, then you have overridden my will. It’s not respecting people’s rights and self-determination.

Also, it seems like with the CEV stuff, you’re asking people to imagine a world where the principal-agent problem is just not a problem. And you’re saying that’s part of the idea of CEV. But if that’s true, then you’re talking about an ideal that can’t be realized, or we have no idea how it can be realized. So I don’t really care that he’s talking about some hypothetical thing that it wouldn’t be a violation of people’s rights, or it would somehow just be an extension of them. That doesn’t exist.

It’s like, in the singularity will be a utopia, and so everybody will love it, and so retroactively they’ll wish that they had been in the singularity.

Liron 00:18:56

Okay. Well, coherent extrapolated volition — it’s a very idealized vision. So it involves solving the principal-agent problem. With coherent extrapolated volition, because it’s just an ideal that’s without specifying how to solve the ideal, it’s just a direction in the distance that he’s hoping the AI will help run toward. You get to just specify, solve the principal-agent problem, without saying how.

Holly 00:19:15

But there are just AIs up until then that control stuff? I mean, no, it’s not — that stuff is not excused because he had the idea that nobody would be bothered by it.

Liron 00:19:26

I think the ideal, maybe we can agree that if the AI was always faithful to CEV as written, which is very ambitious and ideal, it has a lot of placeholders that we don’t know how to implement — but that’s how theory often works. You start with barely being able to define where the ideal point in the distance would be, and then you’re like, “Hey, here’s an approximation algorithm,” right? You iterate from the ideal to something you can do that’s practical.

And CEV really doesn’t claim to do much in the way of operationalizing it. It’s just already making progress defining an ideal. So you can criticize, you can say that the ideal is impossible, which I don’t actually agree with. I think it’s a pretty well-defined ideal. Or you can do the other criticism, which I think you’re also doing, which is the way he was going to try to achieve the ideal isn’t democratic. The bootstrapping phase, where you release power to the AI, even though the AI is supposed to give you back power — it’s kind of risky. You’re releasing power, you’re hoping to get power back, but maybe you won’t, maybe something will fail.

And the decision to release it — this is basically what Garrison and a lot of the commenters on my last episode were criticizing. They’re like, “How can you have a process to release it?” And my argument to that is, I claim that when Eliezer got farther along, he probably would have involved more humans. I think it’s impossible to say because he never got far along at all, ‘cause he realized, “Hey, this project isn’t the way to go.” So it’s hard to criticize his execution when he wasn’t far along.

Holly 00:20:38

I think we have a lot of evidence that he wasn’t going to do that. He wanted his team at MIRI to make an AI and then commit a pivotal act — which is making AI to ensure that others can’t make AI. And so that would’ve been the coup. I mean — at what point would he start involving more people?

Liron 00:20:59

Right. But you’re just making an assumption. You’re saying because he talked about a pivotal act needing to happen at some point, I think you’re making an inference — therefore, he wanted to personally be in charge of the pivotal act, and then it would be too late for any other humans to intervene. But maybe he would’ve paused and gotten some people to review the pivotal act that he was about to do, right?

Holly 00:21:18

I think he wanted the AI to be in charge of the pivotal act, but he also felt that the AI would have much more perfect judgment than any human, which would mean it was very close to Eliezer’s judgment. And Eliezer can — he’s not picky. It’s just that he sees how things should be. He sees where civilization is inadequate and therefore —

Liron 00:21:37

Okay. Let me also take a step to define pivotal act. As I recall reading Eliezer’s technical definition, it’s something like, an act is pivotal if it permanently changes the course of the future in a significant way. It alters a big piece of the future.

So if you just do something like a particular scientific breakthrough, that could be cool, but not exactly a pivotal act. He’s previously used the example of imagine an AI that burns all the GPUs, just as a purely hypothetical example. He never personally wanted to burn all the GPUs. But he’s like, “Hey, if an AI did that, that could be pivotal because it could stop the bad singularity.” That would be an example of a pivotal act. Or if the AI became a singleton with power over everything that no other AI could stop, that would also be a pivotal act.

So I think that’s the kind of thing he’s talking about when doing a pivotal act. And I think you’re saying pivotal act could easily be the point of no return. So whoever gets to shape the pivotal act is granting themselves power over the future.

Holly 00:22:29

If the pivotal act is something that prevents others from making AI or that seizes control of that possibility, and they made an AI — that AI will control the future, right? Unless something happens to it. That was the idea. And when people talk about pivotal acts and the rest of that discourse, I actually didn’t know it was that broad of a definition originally, because people pretty much only mean making superintelligence in order to take control of the board, if not reach the singularity yet. That was my understanding of what a pivotal act was.

Liron 00:23:10

Okay. Well, so let me just ask you this. Maybe we can close out this half of the argument if you agree. Do you think Eliezer did a legitimate work of philosophy basically when he just defined coherent extrapolated volition? The AI has to basically model us really well at a fine level of detail and ask itself the hypothetical question, okay, if we all as a species had many years to deliberate and consider all these scenarios and find points of convergence — that’s me doing CEV in a nutshell, coherent extrapolated volition. The general concept as a philosophical idea, do you think that sounds right, and the only question then is the imperfection of executing it? Or do you think he even made a mistake in the philosophy?

Holly 00:23:50

I’m not trying to be difficult. I really do think that this is where a lot of the important stuff is. So my background is in evolutionary biology, and one of my specialties is a pretty niche topic called genetic conflict, and it’s about conflict between the genes in the genome of one organism. And there’s just a lot of extremely subtle stuff about alignment and misalignment that you learn from that.

I have a blog post where I try to explain this for a lay audience and some of the insights, and there is a very flawed understanding of misalignment among Eliezer’s ilk. Eliezer’s not the one who wrote the Moloch essay, that was Scott Alexander. But that concept is extremely, extremely flawed, and it has the same flaw as a lot of the thinking about alignment for AI — that, oh, it’s stupid that there’s these little subtle misalignments that cause a race to the bottom, and therefore we should just not have them.

But there’s not an understanding of, okay, why not? In rationalism, the answer is you should just be smart. You should figure out the best way to do it, and everybody should have to do the best way. And one, there is no best way. Even if you can solve mathematically what’s the most efficient way to do something, that doesn’t mean that it’s the way that suits every person best. There might just be genuinely misaligned incentives, and you can’t force them to be aligned because the world is imperfect and it should be perfect.

Liron 00:25:17

Okay, so just to clarify, you’re saying he messed up the philosophy of CEV, even hypothetically?

Holly 00:25:21

The version of CEV that’s true that you described is just kind of magic. Well, what if we did know what everyone wanted? It’s really not very —

Liron 00:25:30

Right. But the theoretical ideal — the answer to the question of what does everybody want is in principle stored in the neuron configurations, right? So an AI that’s sufficiently good at decoding that — it is a coherent hypothetical here.

Holly 00:25:44

I think there’s not one answer that describes all people. It’s about the system that is used to determine. There’s information about people’s preferences, yes. It’s weird because this whole world is anti-moral-realist, but they are realists about this theoretical perfect society. And they think if they were reaching some maximum, if they were optimizing on some graph that they could draw from real data, that that would mean that it was a perfect society and therefore everyone has to agree.

It’s very in contrast to a rights view. And it’s weird too, ‘cause this world is also very pro-property rights.

Liron 00:26:29

I’m just trying to understand what you’re saying though. You’re saying his philosophy was flawed because this whole idea that CEV — the C stands for coherent — you’re saying that it’s so incoherent that there’s not going to be a coherent extrapolator. That’s where you’re coming from?

Holly 00:26:40

No, it’s more that there is some algorithm used to make it cohere, and the devil is in the details of how that would work.

Liron 00:26:51

Right. The devil is in the details. I think all he did was throw some guidelines, and they’re high level, and it was just: imagine the ideal alternative process just happened in a big simulation. So you imagine, you know what would be a great process? Give people so many years to just deliberate. Just let the messy deliberation happen. And he’s like, “Right, yeah, we’re doing that in the simulation.”

Holly 00:27:18

I do believe that you can take processes that aggregate preferences and augment them, and that’s what you’re describing with CEV. I don’t think you can augment them to the point that it skips the step of people agreeing to enter this different world where it’s not just that their governance will be different — it’s that all of their options will be radically different because of the singularity.

And I’ve written some stuff, a couple blog posts about the problems, sort of the logical paradoxes and stuff created by abundance imaginations about the singularity. It’s not heaven. If your friends decide to go into the singularity and you stay out, that takes away your — your world is completely ravished by that. You can’t really have an option to just opt out. If the singularity places you in some matrix where your world never changed, you’re being deceived. You’re being wronged at some point here.

Liron 00:28:16

Well, I think you have an advantage in the argument here because it’s easy to point out holes in somebody else’s proposal, but what is the alternative? If I understand correctly —

Holly 00:28:24

What is my proposal for perfect governance? Yeah. What do you —

Liron 00:28:27

I mean, how do you imagine the next 100 years playing out? You say you wanna pause AI. So if we pause AI for 100 years, then we, yeah, we’d certainly not get the maximum kind of scientific growth that we’re hoping for, which is potentially — it’s something to consider. Freezing the timeline, slowing down all of technology — that is certainly one option, and it might even be the prudent option. I could even endorse it.

But I have to admit that that doesn’t seem to me like the ultimate ideal option. That seems like a compromise, kind of a sad compromise option because we know we can’t do better as a species, so we just have to wait. But if you give us 1,000 years, 10,000 years, I don’t think freeze 2026 forever is a good 10,000-year plan. So I think when you start thinking about what’s your ideal 10,000-year plan, I think you start realizing, oh, okay, coherent extrapolated volition does kinda sound like that.

Holly 00:29:18

No. There’s a teleological way that you’re thinking here — we have to be reaching some greater world or some — and then you’re saying, well, then what’s your solution? This is a great world. How do you propose that we get to a future greater world?

And it’s actually doesn’t have to work that way. People have rights and self-determination about their lives. They don’t have to agree. They don’t have to get with the program of greater meta-structures, which is a lot of what Eliezer’s really interested in happening. But you have to get other people to agree, and he has a lot of trouble with that, and so he comes up with this idea for how he thinks — legally in his mind, in the way he sees the game — if you make better technology, then that just means you can do whatever you want because nobody can argue when somebody just of their own free will with their own body makes technology, and that just changes the environment. You’re just allowed to change the environment that way.

And I’m saying that that’s fundamentally undercutting the self-determination of others, and that is against the spirit of our laws and the spirit of humans’ rights.

Liron 00:30:29

Right. But I’m still not clear on what you think is better. You want something with more self-determination —

Holly 00:30:33

What is it after? Why do I have to provide something better? We could go to heaven — everything could be perfect. So we could actually be out of the physical plane, and so there wouldn’t even be the contradictions and limitations of the singularity, because that’s still limited by the laws of physics. And actually, if you’re in heaven, then all logical contradictions are resolved. So once we were there, all of your logical issues that you have with heaven would just be resolved.

Liron 00:30:54

Yeah.

Okay. But the question I’m asking is, okay, so CEV is one proposal on a direction to go, right?

If we made a successful handoff to an AI that actually then turned around and worked on CEV, to me that sounds good, especially because CEV would have plenty of checkpoints. When you imagine, “Oh my God, what if CEV is like the monkey’s paw curls and it goes awry?” — it’s the definition of CEV that it’s not gonna go awry.

Brain Copies, Consent, and Self-Determination

Holly 00:31:19

But you’re misunderstanding. It’s not that I think CEV would go wrong, and I’m saying you’re wrong, that it would be this good solution. I’m saying CEV is not what people have chosen, and you need to get their permission first. You’re saying there’s this way in which Eliezer could, through technology, get people’s preferences without asking them, and then that would actually be the right thing to do — to do what the CEV and this machine said. The CEV encompasses what it is to be that person and self-determine, and then that —

Liron 00:31:55

And when you say without asking them — it would ascertain what they want, even if it literally didn’t ask in 1X. Maybe in some cases it would ask them verbally, but that’s not necessarily the most efficient way to ascertain what somebody wants, especially if you wanna ask them a million questions.

Holly 00:32:08

But that’s the only way to ask the person for them to give an answer.

Liron 00:32:11

Yeah, but if you scan somebody’s brain, you already know what they’re going to say if you ask them what they want, and you can do it faster.

Holly 00:32:16

But it’s not about just knowing what the answer is. It’s about actually asking them. They need to actually have —

Liron 00:32:22

Okay. So you’re wedded to the physical process of asking, even if I can predict with 100% fidelity what somebody’s going to say. You think it’s important for me to actually say it at 1X speed? Because you’re compromising the amount of questions I can ask them if you do that.

Holly 00:32:35

Why do we have to ask them more questions?

Liron 00:32:38

One of the observations of CEV is, hey, we wanna make sure that people get a chance to consider a lot of stuff. Isn’t it nice if things go nice and slow and you can deliberate about stuff? But the funny thing is that you can translate “go nice and slow” into just ask somebody a bunch of questions, and then you get the same advantages if you let a bunch of time pass.

Holly 00:32:56

Okay, so you’re treating people — the point is to figure out what they will say, and it’s just one way to figure out by asking them. But it’s not even the best way. And actually what we should do to govern is some other process that replicates their brain in order to ask them. And that is not the same as respecting consent. It’s just fundamentally — they should be in charge of, they should also be in charge of their brain getting replicated.

It comes down to principal-agent problems. It can be tempting to say, “Oh, I just basically have another version of the agent,” and so it’s increasing, reaching perfection — how closely this agent would answer in the same way as the original — but they’re not the same. And their incentives are different because of being different people.

Liron 00:34:01

Okay. I hear you. Just keep in mind, at the end of the day, something needs to get done.

Holly 00:34:05

I actually take issue with that. Why does something need to get done?

Liron 00:34:09

Well, let me just work with your example. You’re saying that at least for some people, it’s messed up to scan their brain without consent.

Holly 00:34:18

It’s messed up to make a version of them without consent.

Liron 00:34:21

Okay. I’m personally comfortable having my brain scanned if it doesn’t cause any pain or negative emotions.

Holly 00:34:27

What about the copy of you?

Liron 00:34:29

Yeah, I mean, I’d have to feel it out, but I’m open to the general principle that somebody can —

Holly 00:34:32

You’re out of control of what happens to that copy of you, and in these simulations, presumably you’re unhappy in a lot of the outcomes, and that’s how they know. And that’s a copy of you. You don’t think you should —

Liron 00:34:43

Okay. Well, if it’s creating a lot of versions of me that are unhappy, then I might have a beef with it, okay? But if it’s the general principle of scanning my brain, I’m open to it.

But then I was running with your hypothetical — what if a bunch of people just never give consent to have their brain scanned? Okay. Well, you can imagine the ideal CEV AI is taking all that into account because its goal isn’t to try to rob anybody of any agency or consent. So it’s: all right, here’s the section of people who are really hardcore about never having their brain scanned, and we’re reducing the amount of questions that we’re asking them. We’re taking the liberty to ask more questions to the people who let themselves be cloned or operated at a faster speed, so we’re getting more answers out of them.

That’s just how it has to go. There’s compromises. They’re giving us a more detailed model of what they want because they’re giving us more simulated answers, and we’re just going to combine everything. And you could object, “No, everybody — you have to ask everybody the same amount of questions.” But as you can see, there’s always going to be trade-offs and compromises. We just need a general direction in terms of how to guide the trade-offs that are being made.

Holly 00:35:38

Why is the one thing that has to remain constant that there has to be a machine aggregating everybody’s thoughts? And only after it’s done that process does it make it retroactively okay and give consent to the whole process. Why do we have to do that? Why does something have to be done? We have —

Liron 00:35:58

It’s not that we have to. I’d bring it back. Go back to Holly’s ideal world. You imagine you get to — you’re God, you just get to set the direction of the world.

Holly 00:36:05

Why do I have to make a world that sounds more ideal on paper? We’re talking about the world that exists and what you’re allowed to do with it.

Liron 00:36:11

Okay. Just give me a world that’s better than CEV, right? ‘Cause you’re saying CEV is not the best world.

Holly 00:36:15

Why?

Liron 00:36:15

Give me one example of a world that’s better than CEV.

Holly 00:36:19

Well, I think because this is a massive violation of consent and a coup of the world, this world is better than CEV.

Liron 00:36:26

What about CEV where every individual gets to consent to everything that’s done with their brain and their consciousness? Isn’t that better than this world?

Holly 00:36:33

If individuals said, “I wanna enter that whole process,” then that would be much better. There might still be philosophical issues — what about the clones? But yeah, presumably if the individuals agree, then the clones agree, almost all of them. Yeah, if this is what people consented to do with their governance, then that would be — that is the issue. Yeah.

Transhumanism, Dyson Swarms, and Humanity’s Future

Liron 00:36:56

Right. Let me ask it to you this way. Let’s say we’re looking 10,000 years ahead. And imagine we do pause AI today — we both wanna pause AI today. We both agree it’s going in a bad place today. It’s gonna be uncontrollable. We both have that issue.

So let’s say we pause it and we pace it, and we engineer smarter humans, right? We use assortative mating, or we figure out ways to raise human IQ, and humans become better at safety, and we’re going so slow — it takes us 1,000 years to make GPT-7, right? We’re going so slow and careful. We’re doing so many safety tests, and it’s going pretty well.

But eventually, are you on the same page as me that life should probably get transhumanist? Some people should have the option, which I would personally probably take, of discarding our bodies.

Holly 00:37:35

Granted it happened with people’s meaningful consent and self-determination along the way, I think that yeah, there should be options probably for that. But I’m not really interested in controlling what happens in the future like that. I’m also okay with, say this is about the level that human cooperative governance can sustain of technology and these are our lives. I also think that that would be fine.

I don’t have this yearning that things have to be more perfect, and it does seem like you’re kind of reasoning backwards from that. And Eliezer definitely is. And ultimately, it’s reasoning backwards from not dying.

Liron 00:38:21

But we’re in a point in time where the whole galaxy’s at stake here, right? We’re both concerned that AI is about to brick the galaxy, the observable universe, correct?

Holly 00:38:31

Yes.

Liron 00:38:32

Okay, so the universe is at stake, so it does make sense right now, given that there’s going to be this runaway agent — I just had some people from Center for AI Safety on, Richard and Adam Khoja, and they were talking about how they’re super forecasters and they’re saying, “Yeah, our forecast is that in 2050, if AI wanted to make a Dyson swarm, they could do it in less than 10 years.”

So there’s some major technology and galaxy level stuff at stake in the near future. So I think it’s reasonable as we stand here today to be like, “Look, are you up for a transhumanist future?” I think we should probably clarify that.

Holly 00:39:05

I don’t see why that’s the question. Do you see how you’re kind of saying the thing that’s really bad about the galaxy being bricked is that we won’t have this galactic level technology that we could have? I don’t really see that. I think the thing that’s bad about AI usurping the world and killing people is usurping the world and killing people, right now. I don’t think we have to —

Liron 00:39:24

I get that. I get that freezing 2026 is better than letting the AI run wild, okay? But I think we need to let our imaginations go a little farther than freezing 2026. Literally just — okay, the year is 2500 AD, okay? Simple question: do you think we should probably have a Dyson swarm by then and get much more power, or no?

Holly 00:39:44

Why? I don’t understand. Why should we?

Liron 00:39:50

To me that seems like an obvious yes, because why would we sip the sun through a straw? We only have a billion years before the sun becomes uninhabitable — the solar system becomes uninhabitable.

Holly 00:40:00

Why? So that human descendants can go to other stars and stuff? Or why do we need to do that?

Liron 00:40:04

Yeah, simple question. In a billion years, the Earth is gonna be uninhabitable, so isn’t it an easy yes to be like, “Okay, we should definitely spread to other solar systems within a billion years”?

Holly 00:40:11

I don’t think that’s an easy yes. I think pursuing that could easily squander what we have.

Liron 00:40:20

Wait, so you don’t think it’s an easy yes that in a billion years from now, humanity should have a backup solar system?

Holly 00:40:25

Should? At what cost? I don’t know if that’ll work.

Liron 00:40:31

Certainly at some cost. At some point we’re gonna have to take a small risk of developing safe AI, right? There’s probably gonna be non-zero risk, but we’ll make it smart. My ideal is we pause AI now, have smart people who actually can convince the species they know what they’re doing — which, unfortunately, are not around today. I think that’s a realistic problem to solve in the future. And then once we have that, as a low-hanging fruit in terms of something that I think should be unobjectionable — when the sun burns out, I don’t think we should just be here getting burned up. I think we should also be somewhere else.

Holly 00:41:02

Well, it really depends on what you mean by “should.” I think it would be better, all things equal, to not burn up and have somewhere else to go. I also think that’d be really cool — I enjoy sci-fi, thinking about that sort of thing. The idea would be cool.

I’m just — the idea that we should — I think it’s really getting ahead of ourselves. It just might — the pursuit of that, or letting yourself think this is how things should be — I think could be quite wrong. We should do the best we can —

Liron 00:41:34

But why are you saying ahead of ourselves? I think by 2100, one way or the other, the sun is going to be swarmed. I feel like that’s a pretty robust prediction for 2100 from my perspective.

Holly 00:41:45

To answer what you’re saying now, I think it’s a very realistic possibility that the best thing we can do is just enjoy the time that we had. And that trying — our attempts, if we were really worried about the sun burning out — would possibly lead us to do things like destructively clone ourselves and then the clones have no interiority or something.

It’s fun to hope, and it’s good and hopeful to think about how things could be better in the future, but saying it has to kind of be this technology, or we know the path that it’s gonna take, and it pretty much has to be that we build Dyson swarms and then in order to do that, we have to make AI, so we have to take this risk at some point — I just think that’s really getting ahead of ourselves. I think there’s gonna be lots of different pathways opened if we —

Liron 00:42:33

Also, I kind of misspoke because I think if we pause AI, we can very possibly pause AI for 100 years or not. So I’ll say, hey, by 10,000 AD, I consider it a robust prediction that the sun is gonna be swarmed. That seems robust, right?

Holly 00:42:45

You could, yeah, maybe you can predict that. I think that’s valid. I just — this idea that there’s a teleology, that we do need certain technologies and that we need to go to other planets and stuff, and that we need to be working on that now. And we’ll be sad if we don’t get that progress in our lifetimes, if we just die normal lives.

Liron 00:43:06

Let me try again, ‘cause I just don’t think you’ve given me a workable alternative here. Because if we pause AI today, there’s a bunch of people who are going to have strong preferences for doing big projects in the next decade or century or millennium. There’s a bunch of people who are gonna really wanna do big projects.

I personally wanna get the project going of backing ourselves up to other planets, and I’m okay to wait 1,000 years. I’m not super impatient about it, but I think we should get it going. I think we should run our civilization such that we’re increasing our capabilities.

I don’t think we should stop at human level. I also think we should fight off the grabby aliens, right? Because I actually think Robin Hanson made a very credible prediction that there’s aliens that are on their way to us at 10 to 90% the speed of light, and they’ll be here in about a billion years. I actually find that very convincing, that that’s a likely prediction. And I think we should defend our area of the galaxy. I think we shouldn’t just automatically let the grabby aliens conquer us. I think we should also be grabby.

So these are the kind of preferences, and that’s in a billion years. But even in 10,000 years, I think there are going to be dangerous things on Earth that we have to make sure to fight. And we could tie our hands behind our back and be like, “Okay, yeah, you have to fight all these different issues, but you have to use 2026 era technology.” And maybe that’s the best solution.

But I suspect that the ideal future I wanna see is — I do wanna see some kind of slow-paced frontier, a slower-paced frontier than Anthropic wants, but some sort of frontier that’s evolving. And I do wanna see some sort of governance. And the idea of coherent extrapolated volition is, okay, let’s put all of these criteria that you want — and if you were to turn the dial up on getting those things faster, what would it look like hypothetically? I think it is a very productive intellectual exercise to be like, again, where are we trying to go?

Holly 00:44:46

I don’t really understand the argument in that. It sounds like you’re saying the vision of the future that you would like and that the idea of CEV feels like a pathway to that future. And if it weren’t implemented, then we couldn’t have it as well because we couldn’t have superintelligence, and we need superintelligence to do these things to plan for our billion-year future as a species.

It feels to me like CEV is kind of load-bearing in a sci-fi vision of the future, and it’s like a bridge that makes it okay. And I’m just saying, I don’t think you can retroactively get consent to radically change everything for everybody else.

The Missing Democratic Checkpoint

Liron 00:45:36

All right. Well, we’ve certainly gone back and forth a lot on the theory aspect of it, and then we can go back to what I think is stronger, which is the execution aspect of it. Should he have been very explicit that there’s going to be a human-only discussion before he scanned anybody’s brain, right? Before Eliezer’s project has gone and scanned everybody’s brains and let the AI recursively self-improve. Before that point, did he want to have a checkpoint where some democratic process happens while we’re still human, right? And he gets the go-ahead from humans.

Holly 00:46:02

Has there been any indication of that in any of his writings? You know more than I do.

Liron 00:46:06

Off the top of my head, I don’t know if he said, “This is the part where all the humans get together.” I’m gonna go back and reread CEV. Maybe I’ll find that part. Maybe I won’t. But he was so early on in his project. I don’t think that we can blame him for not convening a bunch of people. He was barely writing the first line of code and he didn’t even know about modern AI technology. It just seemed like we had decades or centuries before this would happen.

Holly 00:46:32

Yeah, but that’s not what he’s... I mean, he’s thinking decades, centuries, billions of years in the future about what humanity has to do. He didn’t think at all about—

Liron 00:46:41

Yeah.

Holly 00:46:41

He actually did. In his, I think this document was released in 2000, one of his planning the singularity documents. He talks about avoiding people finding out before this is released. And he even has a line in there like, “These naysayers will say that we’re ending humanity whether we own up to it or not.” Just kind of jokes like that. I think he was thinking—

Liron 00:47:05

Yeah.

Holly 00:47:05

He’s like, “People will not like it.” He didn’t think this would go to a vote—

Liron 00:47:09

Yeah.

Holly 00:47:09

And be the will of people.

Liron 00:47:11

Just to clarify the timeline here. I think you might be referring to his writings from 1999, 2000. I can tell you personally, I’m a relative OG Yudkowskian, right? I came on the scene in 2007 and started reading him, and he had made it very clear. I distinctly remember my first exposure when I was browsing through the entire Eliezer catalog in 2007, 2008. He was very clear: “Everything I wrote before 2005, I was on the wrong track. I disown that.”

He still archived the writings, and I would go back and read. In 2000, he’s like, “We’re gonna build to the singularity. Reaching the singularity is a great transhumanist achievement.” And at the time, I also remember myself in 2005, I wasn’t reading Eliezer Yudkowsky, but I was reading Marshall Brain, who was also ahead of his time being a singularitarian, being like, “Well, you are gonna discard your body. Robots are gonna do a lot of our tasks.”

And I was reading it and being like, “Hell yeah, robot revolution. Let’s do it.” Because nobody had flipped the switch in my mind to be like, “Oh, we’re also gonna lose control. Crap.” It just didn’t occur to me because I’m not a genius. It takes some novel thinking to have that realization.

Holly 00:48:06

But it’s not just that—

Liron 00:48:06

That realization.

Holly 00:48:07

It’s not just that humanity or that person would lose control. It’s that they, in the first place, the plan was to foist this on normies without their consent and past their objection.

Liron 00:48:21

So you’re beefing with the 2000 version of his writing, correct? The one that he disowned a long, long, long time ago.

Holly 00:48:26

He didn’t really change. The thing he changed was saying—

Liron 00:48:29

Okay.

Holly 00:48:29

That you couldn’t align AI, or it was really hard to align AI. But he still felt like once it’s aligned, once we figure that out in our little group, then the plan is on. He has never, as to my knowledge, taken back anything he said about overriding people’s consent.

He also ran the rationalist community exactly the way he had planned to run the singularitarian community of making the last program—by avoiding people who might not like it, keeping it kind of secret, having the walled garden philosophy. When I read that document from 2000, one of these planning the singularity documents, it gave me chills because it was exactly what he continued to do with stuff like HPMOR, Harry Potter and the Methods of Rationality. That was the plan, and the plan originally for the singularity was to do that so that technophobes didn’t find out and stop him.

Liron 00:49:24

Okay, I think this is my steel man, right? This is the strongest version of what you’re saying, which I think has some merit. I’m not super swayed by it, but it has some merit to be like, “Hey, couldn’t you extrapolate Eliezer’s trajectory where he was being pretty secretive? He wasn’t telling anybody what he knew about how AI was likely to work.”

So you can imagine he’s the Sam Altman of the day, a slightly alternate timeline. And you can imagine he never involves the government, or he never puts it up to a vote of humanity. Even if he’s going toward coherent extrapolated volition, pulling the trigger to risk handing control to the AI to do coherent extrapolated volition is a non-democratic move that you could harshly criticize him for in that hypothetical reality. And you suspect that that’s where he was trying to steer the world, and you’ve got a beef with that prediction of what he would’ve done.

Holly 00:50:12

One difference. I have a beef with him wanting to do it and advocating for it, even if he was not capable of doing it, even if it could never have happened. It’s not that if it happened, then that would be bad. It’s that he was planning a coup, and I think people are morally responsible for this and fomenting it.

I don’t know if it was even realistic that he could have done this without other people finding out or having to get involved. What in fact did happen is a ton of people had to be involved to make AI. But he was irresponsible. There were actual bad things that happened from fomenting this. And I just think morally, he’s responsible for it. It didn’t even occur to him, it seems like. It occurred to him that people would try to stop him and not want it, and he just came up with ways to get around them. And—

Liron 00:50:59

Okay, yeah.

Holly 00:50:59

I just think that’s bad. That’s just on its own just bad.

Yudkowsky’s Role in Accelerating AI

Liron 00:51:04

All right, imagine you get a time machine, you find yourself in the year 2000, and instead of Eliezer, it’s you. You are Eliezer. You’re the one who sees how powerful AI is ultimately going to become, and you can see the alignment problem, so you get to do what Eliezer should have done, right? You get to be that shining light, that thought leader.

Holly 00:51:23

But no thought leader was needed is the thing. I think honestly—

Liron 00:51:26

And by the way, this also makes me think I would go seek out Congressman Brad Sherman. Did you see that clip of Brad Sherman speak?

Holly 00:51:31

Yeah, back in 2004. Yeah.

Liron 00:51:32

That guy is a time traveler, okay? He clearly went back to the future. What’s he doing there? I’d be like, “Find me the time machine.” He’s basically the Doc Brown of the time, because he was on the floor of Congress talking about how humanity is going to lose control with some of the technology we build.

Brad Sherman 00:51:47

Likewise, it is possible for us through silicon engineering, through computer engineering, that someday we will invent machines considerably smarter than us, who may or may not regard us as their appropriate peers or masters. I know this is science fiction, but wouldn’t it be wise to spend a few years and the minds of a few people a lot smarter than I am trying to figure out what we would do if science begins to offer this as an alternative for humankind?

Liron 00:52:27

But anyway, so you’re there with him, and how do you play it instead of how Eliezer played it? What do you do?

Holly 00:52:32

I think, well, I’ll use an Eliezer phrase: virtue of silence. There was no need... Basically, this is all dual-use technology. Even the safety questions are dual-use research, and there are a lot more dangerous uses than there are aligned safe uses, and alignment might not even be coherent.

So a separate beef I have with Eliezer is that he portrayed alignment as if it must be a solvable problem. I don’t think he just realistically assessed, as a philosophical problem, what are the outcomes here? And if he had done that, honestly, he might have determined, yeah, it’s just actually really important that we not mess with higher intelligence than us.

And I will not therefore raise a lot of interest in the topic of superintelligence. I will not therefore find a kind of research that feels acceptable and moral to do that opens the door. I will not therefore found a community that is obsessed and really wedded to the idea of never dying because they enter the singularity and they think that they need to make this happen. That would definitely not do all of those things.

Liron 00:53:35

Isn’t that ironic that you think not messing with technology is such a good solution? Because the very solution you endorsed of telling people not to mess with technology required you to have a time machine, so you just endorsed having a time machine.

In all seriousness, in that timeline, I still think there would be somebody like a Sam Altman who would still figure out that this intelligence is powerful. He would go a little slower, it’d be delayed by five years, but they’d still be like, “Ooh, this intelligence is powerful.” You don’t need Eliezer Yudkowsky to figure that out.

Holly 00:54:03

No, yeah, you don’t need Eliezer to figure out any of this, but he’s had a big impact, and he clearly inspired the people in the current field to pursue AI. We don’t know if it would’ve been five years. I don’t believe in this tech tree stuff. It’s similar to evolutionary biology—there are times when it’s clear this environment suddenly, a bunch of things convergently evolved the same way. Clearly there was something that allowed it, and pretty much as soon as the opportunity arose with genetic variation and mutations, it happened.

But I don’t think technology is like that. This narrative has been pushed because people who want that particular future are basically just asserting that it’s inevitable, and it’s the true religion. The world is just kind of listening to this story that technology is actually the force that moves our society forward, and it’s really just a force that moves through us.

And this is actually very similar to what the Nazis said if you listen to the Nuremberg trial transcripts. What they said in their defense was, “Well, if it wasn’t us, it was really just the forces of history moving through us, so somebody else would have risen to make the Aryan race, give them the elbow room that they needed and expel the impurities. That just would’ve happened.” And so it’s just a way to reduce personal responsibility and agency for having made actions toward that future. I don’t think that there is—

Liron 00:55:27

Yeah, but you have to look at the counterfactual. If somebody told me that at the Nuremberg Trial, I’d be like, “If I were the leader of Germany, I would’ve not done a Holocaust at all.” That’s an easy substitution, right? I can see exactly how the future could have gone differently if there was no Nazism in Germany. So in your case, when you’re saying, okay, you get to be Eliezer—

Holly 00:55:43

But what if Eliezer’s C—I guess—

Liron 00:55:43

You would just keep your mouth shut, but there still would be an AI race, in my opinion. That counterfactual doesn’t look very different.

Holly 00:55:50

Well, I think it’s possible it would be quite different, is what I’m saying. There’s clearly technologies that are not invented for hundreds of years when they could have been invented. We know that. We don’t know what factors would’ve been involved.

Liron 00:56:03

Yeah, but there was a lot of mundane AI progress, you know? DeepDream in 2015. I’m not seeing more than at the very most a 10-year delay. Technologies have a way of being this lattice of tech that can build on other tech. And at the end of the day, AI, as Ilya says, these models want to learn. There’s a lot of ways that you can stumble on this. Sutton’s Law, right? Let’s throw more compute at it. Given that Moore’s Law was a thing independent of AI, Moore’s Law was kicking on the door of the AI Scaling Law.

Holly 00:56:36

Yeah, there’s many pathways, but you shouldn’t make it happen. And actually, I don’t think that we can assume that if these guys hadn’t done it, there would’ve been somebody else right behind willing to discover it. That’s just not always how things are. There’s a lot of contingency in these situations.

Liron 00:56:54

Yeah, but realistically, it totally would’ve, right? I mean, don’t you think there’s more than a 50% chance that it would’ve?

Holly 00:56:59

In 10 years? I don’t know.

Liron 00:57:02

Okay, 30 years.

Holly 00:57:04

Yeah, probably there would’ve been more progress in neural nets. But the way that things came together in this case, because of Eliezer, there’s the rationalist community and there’s the EA community getting involved. And there’s this huge talent farming operation. And AI alignment is the highest status cause for a decade, and it’s the basis of the... People love the fun cult that Eliezer has made around it. They like HPMOR. They like the way the sequences are, being initiated into being a wizard or something. And that makes it so that this is the hot place to be.

And there’s all of this talent ready to work at places like OpenAI and Anthropic. And Anthropic is just EA now. This is the project of EA now. All of the high-status people went there. This is the big thing going on. Without those talent bases, I don’t think we would be in the situation we’re in today. That does make a difference.

Would there still be progress in neural nets? Yes. Maybe someone would figure out transformers around the same time. Who knows? But I don’t think we would have people throwing that amount of compute, that amount of talent at trying things out, different training. He greatly, greatly accelerated all of this. And he could have... I think he had the intellectual insight at the time to not do that.

And he noticed problems, like maybe people wouldn’t agree, and he was just like, “Let’s just step over them, make sure they don’t find out. It doesn’t matter. We don’t have to ask them ‘cause they’re stupid.” He did a lot of bad things here, and he’s never repented for that.

Liron 00:58:33

Okay, so you’ve made your position pretty clear, so I’ll just give my position for contrast. I will agree that Eliezer accelerated progress toward superintelligence. Sam Altman himself has, in this very dickish way, come out and said, “Oh, thank you, Eliezer, for accelerating AI,” right? Really shiving Eliezer—

Holly 00:58:51

Yeah.

Liron 00:58:51

Because that’s obviously the opposite of what Eliezer wanted to do or—

Holly 00:58:55

That’s funny because I just... Sorry, it’s not that funny. It’s just that I described it exactly that way to a journalist the other day. As a dagger. Yeah.

Liron 00:59:02

Yeah, exactly. So I’ll say five years. I think it could easily be more than five. It could easily be less than five. It’s hard for me to guess exactly. So let’s call it five years, I think he accelerated AI.

I also think when I just zoom out and look at the impact of Eliezer Yudkowsky on AI, there’s two impacts. Number one, he’s calling, “Hey guys, the singularity is coming. It’s coming in 100 years, 50 years, 5 years, whatever it is, the singularity is coming.” I heard that loud and clear in 2007 when I started reading him, and I think he was correct. It looks now he was obviously correct, and it’s impressive to call that out that early. Kurzweil was saying it too, so he wasn’t the only one.

But then the other thing Eliezer said is, “And it’s gonna be uncontrollable, and we can’t survive it, and this is reckless. Humanity’s not prepared to deal with it.” And he sounded the alarm in the 2000s, which to me, that’s pretty impressive. Even saying that it’s gonna be dangerous and—

Holly 00:59:49

The alarm caused the problem.

Liron 00:59:52

You could say that, but you can still point to good effects. Okay, OpenAI started too early. They’re a net negative to exist. Okay, sure, that’s alarming. But at least they had a safety team from day one or from the very early days. They had the world’s safety talent.

Holly 01:00:07

I don’t think that helps.

Liron 01:00:07

Yeah, okay, look, and you could argue that consequentially, maybe it was net negative. But the guy has been super intellectually honest, and he pointed to the safety problem—

Holly 01:00:17

Absolutely.

Liron 01:00:17

Very impressively early. So the fact that a bunch of other people used that to be like, “Oh, we’re so cool. We’re just gonna build capabilities and do a crappy job at safety,” okay, that’s a shame. And maybe a super genius consequentialist Eliezer, maybe he should’ve known that he shouldn’t do it. But by the standards of a human, I think he’s acted with a lot of integrity, and he doesn’t really deserve much blame.

Holly 01:00:36

Well, that’s why he never brought it up to the government. He would tell people that if you bring it up to the government, they’re just gonna think it’s powerful, and so you shouldn’t. And I really wish he had, equal opportunity, spoken to all sectors of society and not just tech—what became tech super villains, really on the basis of his suggestions.

The thing is, I do have a lot of affection for Eliezer. Not a lot of people like his writing style. I love his writing style.

Liron 01:01:00

Same.

Holly 01:01:00

I think it’s very engaging. He’s incredibly clever. I was just like, wow, his charisma—I feel it. It’s totally... He’s really engaging to listen to. I find the way he talks incredibly pleasing. I’m a big verbal person. And I think he is very sensitive in some ways. He is very compassionate for certain things—he’s very compassionate for a feeling of him and people like him feeling inhibited, capable children who couldn’t do everything that they wanted or felt they were able to do, or people with sensory issues.

But he’s extremely—and anybody can tell this, even if you’re reading him affectionately—he’s extremely arrogant. He has a lot of contempt for normies and for our society and how it doesn’t work and how it doesn’t suit him, and he just let that run wild. And it’s very irresponsible. I feel he does have the ability and the responsibility to have done better than that, and some humility would’ve helped a lot.

Even a lot of his most charming stuff—his arrogance and his willingness to just say some bold things is part of what makes him so entertaining to listen to. He’s bold enough to try it. He goes for some ambitious things, like “I’m gonna list all of these rules for rationality.” But that’s also clearly his flaw, and I think we’ve really paid a lot for that. He brought a vision that was really exciting, that was also really, really dangerous, and it really inspired bad people.

Liron 01:02:40

Mm-hmm.

Holly 01:02:40

And then he also wouldn’t do anything about the bad people because he saw those as his people, people in the tech world, and now here we are.

Genius, Arrogance, and Rationalist Culture

Liron 01:02:48

All right. I think we’ve heard your full case against Eliezer, and all this last stuff you’re saying, I think it does count as psychoanalyzing him. Arrogance—

Holly 01:02:57

Oh, he hates that. Yeah.

Liron 01:02:59

That is a psychoanalysis, and we talked about this last time, right? I do think you go out on a limb where sometimes you say your own mental model of what’s going on inside people’s heads to make them act the way they do, and I claim that it’s not always accurate. I think you probably have to acknowledge that sometimes you have an error rate when you attempt this, right?

Holly 01:03:16

I mean, surely. I don’t know from them. Eliezer won’t admit to any of this. I’ve talked to him about this, and he just won’t even engage. But yeah, that’s just based on my looking in.

Liron 01:03:29

The thing about psychoanalyzing Eliezer is that he’s obviously neuroatypical. He’s a legit genius in my opinion, and so is Elon Musk. I’m not afraid to say it. These are intellectual greats in our world right now.

Holly 01:03:41

I think Eliezer’s a genius. I don’t think that’s a stretch.

Liron 01:03:45

And he has the ability to think many steps ahead, which I think is demonstrated again and again. I think he thought many steps ahead in AI safety. I think he also thinks many steps ahead about his own behavior and how he conducts himself, and I actually think he has this sense of humility where he’s actually very careful not to be too arrogant.

And you can argue that it’s backfiring and he actually is very arrogant. But from my perspective, there’s a lot to be said about how his arrogance level is actually pretty calibrated because he has all these achievements that people are coming around to after decades. So you don’t want to not be arrogant enough when that’s the position that you’re in.

He’s had examples where he’s like, “Look, these people from effective altruism, from these EA organizations, had all this research put out.” I think Ajeya Cotra had this paper saying, “Here’s why I think AI is coming in 30 years, because of biological anchors.” And this was in 2021 when it was clearly not coming in 30 years to those of us who had more of an inside view sense—30 years seemed way too much. But the paper was coming out and Eliezer was shooting down that paper at the time. Should he have been humble, or should he have been arrogant and correct? So I don’t have the same sense as you that Eliezer is too arrogant.

Holly 01:04:51

He’s definitely too arrogant. I’m not talking about taking credit for real accomplishments—that that’s arrogance. He just has very sweeping statements about types of people and people who don’t get it. And the way he talks about our society in general is really contemptible. He’ll say, “I’m a dath ilani, so I don’t understand what you do on Earth.”

Liron 01:05:16

He’s saying if humans were better at cooperating, solving coordination problems, then we would live in this alien world called dath ilan, and I feel like—

Holly 01:05:23

Yeah.

Liron 01:05:23

That’s kind of where I would naturally live. And so yeah, he’s comparing Earth to dath ilan, which okay, yeah, I agree. I also—

Holly 01:05:29

He basically constantly sounds like a prophet all the time, and I think—

Liron 01:05:32

I do feel he has mannerisms of somebody on the spectrum, which I also think I do a little bit, okay? So I can kind of identify with part of that. But—

Holly 01:05:41

And I feel like—

Liron 01:05:41

I mean, look—

Holly 01:05:42

I also can. I don’t feel like—

Liron 01:05:44

Right.

Holly 01:05:44

That’s an asymmetric weapon between us, you know?

Liron 01:05:47

Right, right. That’s true. This show is pro-spectrum. But with Eliezer, I think when you see him get really into all these deep explanations, when he connects, “Here’s evolution, here’s Drexler’s nanotechnology”—he loves busting out that textbook and citing the source, and he’s like, “Look, it’s all deep and interconnected.” That’s very aspie-grade explanation. He’s really done the work. He’s built this mental edifice. And I respect it because oftentimes that’s how humanity moves forward—people like that really doing the work.

Holly 01:06:22

No, that’s where he shines. He’s just writing and making deep connections, and even if his hypothesis isn’t correct, it’s always extremely interesting and entertaining to read. And he just writes very well. I again love his style.

But that’s really not the issue. On domains that he gets, he’s great. And then he’s very dismissive of domains that he does not understand. He acts disdainful and kind of phobic of mainstream society in a lot of ways. The way he acts towards journalists is a great example. He’ll just talk about them like it is okay for him to openly vilify journalists and say, “Oh, they never get anything right,” and he means because they don’t publish his entire paragraph that he gave them.

He’s very contemptful of other ways of conversing. He just thinks they’re inferior. He’s very quick to just say something’s inferior that he does not understand, and he thinks that about most of our society, and he just thinks he knows better how to do it. And I think he’s wrong that his solution would work, and he was catastrophically wrong about advocating for the singularity.

Liron 01:07:33

Okay. All right, all right. Last thing I wanna say, kind of a meta comment about this whole thing. You were on the show a year ago in the context of Eliezer’s book launch, and our whole central claim of that show was, “Hey, rationalists are a circular firing squad, and here’s this guy, Eliezer, who’s the leader of the movement, and now he’s out with a book. Why can’t rationalists unite around him?”

But in this conversation, you’re kind of distancing yourself from Eliezer, being like, “Eliezer’s gotta atone for his sins right now. He’s such a flawed character.” And I don’t know. I don’t think he’s that flawed. I think he’s pretty legit.

Holly 01:08:04

Well, yeah. I mean, I’ve been on a long journey of just completely falling out with that whole circle. A lot of it is because they won’t have me. I thought that I would... we would bring up these topics as they came up, or I would come to people and be like, “Oh my God, guys, we can actually just pause. We can talk to the public about it. This is great, this is so much easier than what we were trying to do with alignment, right?”

And I just thought they would come with me and be excited, because I thought we were united by a goal of protecting people from AI danger. And then stuff with consent. I’m like, “Oh my God, guys.” I had also read this stuff about alignment, and I guess because it didn’t feel like it was gonna happen anytime soon, or I wasn’t taking it super seriously, I didn’t realize how anti-democratic it is.

And I expected people to be like, “Yeah, we should work that in more as a solution or something,” and then they just didn’t. So I think there is a time to apostatize, and I have done it. There’s a time when that’s the right thing to do.

What I meant by that critique then was that people who clearly were huge Eliezer fans—maybe it was more an accusation of hypocrisy than I realized. They said that they wanted to get the word out about this, and they wanted to... Eliezer’s words are the words they trust, and then suddenly that wasn’t the case when he comes out with something that is a plain language thing, sharing this information with people outside of their group. They just don’t like it.

My sociological view on what’s happening there has matured since then. I think the secret knowledge about AI danger and AI safety was the glue binding together the very inner group, the cults of rationalism and EA. And having that knowledge just shared with anybody was—I was seen as giving it away to normies. And then I was seen as more normie in the first place because I don’t look autistic. I don’t know.

Liron 01:10:04

Right.

Holly 01:10:04

And they thought he was doing that too. And those are all related to why I’m out now.

The Aella Photo and Holly’s Breaking Point

Liron 01:10:14

Okay, because from my perspective, I just wish you didn’t opt for framing yourself as having such a big rift with Eliezer. It feels like that didn’t need to happen that way, right? Because I know you blocked him.

Holly 01:10:28

Well, I think actually a reason for more of a rift is I’m just pissed at the way that he does things specifically to alienate and damage the reputation of the cause, and the fact that he’s blasting that on main by taking a picture that’s an homage to a gang bang picture with Aella and doing other crazy stuff.

It feels to me like he’s trying to repulse normies, even though he’s also holding his nose and talking to the government and talking to the public. That’s what I get from it. I just think that is definitely the effect of it. And that just blew up this week, and I’ve been taking nonstop calls with journalists, having to distance myself and PauseAI US and having some faction of the AI safety world giving this message that’s not tainted by this extremely cultish behavior that’s very off-putting to others.

That’s the thing that really tore it. I blocked Eliezer after that photo came out, and I just thought, “I just can’t.” Already I had kind of delicately been like, “Ha-ha, yeah, he’s got his personal life,” to certain people. And I felt like I had done a lot of promotion of his work, and I felt like he betrayed me by doing that, making it difficult for me to do AI safety work in the public eye by—

Liron 01:11:48

Okay, now I understand the order of events, right? It always didn’t sit right with you that you thought he was trying to coup the world, right? The beef that we talked about, working on his own AI.

Holly 01:11:57

I didn’t really understand that until—

Liron 01:11:59

Yeah.

Holly 01:11:59

Kind of around the same time. Yeah, it was—

Liron 01:12:03

Yeah, okay. But when you saw that photo hit the Twitter timeline, I think it was after a Less Online or a Manifest conference in Berkeley, they got Aella and some people together, and they took a photo that was, I think, representative of—how would you describe the photo?

Holly 01:12:19

Yeah, an homage to that photo from... This starts to make me uncomfortable telling journalists about this, but yeah, there’s a famous photo of... I don’t really wanna describe it. But anyway, it looks like that. There’s the one girl—

Liron 01:12:35

Yeah.

Holly 01:12:35

On the couch.

Liron 01:12:35

All right. We’ll put it up in the episode, yeah.

Holly 01:12:36

And there’s the five guys standing behind and looking down. And not only was Eliezer in this photo, Eliezer basically begged people to dare him to take this photo. He went around saying... Because actually after—this was on your show, right? That he did that debate where he wore the silly outfit.

Liron 01:12:54

Yeah.

Holly 01:12:55

After he did that, he was defending himself, saying, “For 10K, I would do tons of stuff. I would have Aella on a sofa, sitting cross-legged and five guys behind in fedoras looking at...” And I guess somebody gave him $10,000 to do it, and he was excited to do it.

Liron 01:13:14

Did they though? I think it might have been awkward or he just liked the idea and nobody even paid him 10K, which makes it kind of indefensible.

Holly 01:13:18

I don’t even know if somebody gave him 10K honestly.

Liron 01:13:20

Okay.

Holly 01:13:20

But he clearly wanted to do it. It originated from him.

Liron 01:13:24

So here’s the thing. This is the next topic we were gonna segue into, which is this whole idea of the sexual preferences of the rationalist community. I personally happen to not be part of that, right? I’m just married, and I’ve never been poly. I certainly don’t have any publicly stated untraditional sexual preferences. I’m certainly not judging. I don’t think it’s bad to be sexually atypical.

But I think the problem that you’re mentioning is, okay, well, we’re now doing public relations. We’re trying to send a good message to the public, and it does seem like the public isn’t really on board with polyamory or with flaunting sexuality. And so it really triggered you when you saw that photo. You’re like, “What are you doing?” You’re trying to hold yourself up as being good at communicating with the public, but you’re doing these distasteful sexual acts—

Holly 01:14:10

It’s not just—

Liron 01:14:10

That aren’t going to play well.

Holly 01:14:12

It’s not just being poly. Maybe that could have been a scandal, but I don’t really think it would’ve been the same way. And I would’ve just felt like, hey, back off, these are his civil rights, if people were just mad simply that those guys were poly.

It’s that the photos are a reference to something that Aella is also quite open about, which is hosting these consensual non-consent orgies where the women are called prey and the men are called predators, and they r— the women in an orgy. And it’s very overlapping with the AI safety researchers and rationalist community. But wow, it seems really easy for the rules not to be followed and for someone to get hurt there. And it kind of seems like a celebration.

Liron 01:14:57

I mean, I’m sure they would take issue with that definition of... The idea of CNC is that there very much is consent—

Holly 01:15:02

Yes.

Liron 01:15:02

But they’re role-playing as if they’re not giving consent, but they’re still able to have a safe word and stuff, right? So I would claim—

Holly 01:15:08

Yes.

Liron 01:15:08

I think it’s fair to say nobody’s actually being—

Holly 01:15:12

Well, that’s the idea. It certainly would be an easy place for misunderstandings to occur, for boundaries to be pushed. It seems hard to have enough safety in place in a thing like that, especially if you can get benefits at work in AI safety from being there. There’s pressure to not... It’s weird in the sense of boundary crossing enough to have people who work together and live together in group houses also all being really densely connected in sexual relationships.

That makes it hard enough for people to have good boundaries and to really, if they have a boundary, actually assert it rather than feeling a lot of pressure to just not express it or not feel it. It’s just one of the most risky kinks in that way. If you go to a kink fair like Folsom, they don’t allow it. No has to mean no. That’s often a really hard line in kink spaces because if you’re blurring how you communicate what’s okay...

The name of this event is Red Means No, and they have a no word. They have rules which I think, if two people really agree to them, should cover it probably. But it’s just a dangerous thing to be popular in a community, and it’s also just not something that has to be on main. That just doesn’t need to be public information.

Liron 01:16:39

Right. My take on the whole thing is I think society is asking a lot of Eliezer because I often use the analogy of, we’re getting Wernher von Braun out on the front lines. Wernher von Braun was the German scientist recruited by the US or seized by the US after the Nazi regime fell, and he developed the V2 rockets and then he worked on the US space program. But his job wasn’t to go fight the war out on the front lines like a soldier, right? He was very much in the back rooms doing the calculations.

That’s how I see the role of Eliezer—he illuminated the idea. He was the intellectual pioneer. He’s done us such a great service with all the theories that he developed, all the principles that he’s developed and popularized. But now to ask him, “Okay, you’re getting up on TV. You’re gonna be the one to communicate.” But he’s got atypical mannerisms, atypical preferences.

And he can—I don’t think he’s that bad at it. He’s not horrible. He’s okay in some interviews. Sometimes he looks and sounds better than others. But we’re asking so much of him, and as you point out, when he’s proactively tweeting it, he’s not really accepting his role as this kind of mainstream communicator.

Holly 01:17:45

Well, it’s even more than that. It’s like, don’t you care what’s probably gonna happen because of that? I don’t think that he has to stop living his lifestyle. It’s just his image being that. Don’t you care what’s probably going to happen because of you sharing this?

I know that Democratic staffers are on Bluesky where some of this stuff was recently shared, and they’re getting worried about the fact that Bernie has this connection to Eliezer and that he talked to Eliezer and had a video with him and that seems related to his bill. It’s not just kink shaming.

I think there is a connection between the sexual practices of that community and AI safety. They believe that a normie who isn’t rational enough, doesn’t have the right neurotype and type of insight, just can’t handle either. And John Wentworth, who’s in that photo, he confirmed this—that to him, yes, he sees it as a qualification for AI alignment work that somebody would go to these because it shows that you can see through when mainstream society’s being stupid and triggered, is what he said.

And there is a belief about polyamory as well that maybe normal people can’t handle it, but we’re more rational and we optimize our relationships and we understand that this is the way things can be, or we don’t think that this stuff is weird. We lean into it, we discover our debauchery. It kind of is all a similar attitude, and it is the central identity of that cult.

So I really don’t think it’s wrong for people to... I don’t think people are getting the wrong idea from that image, when they look at that or when they see things that Aella says about their activities. I think there is a belief about themselves that they are better and there’s a separateness and kind of wanting to alienate people who can’t get on their level. And that is really harmful to trying to get people to understand this message and be on board with it.

And I’m only grateful that it seems like we’re finally far enough that the message won’t entirely sink because of how Eliezer talks about it. It does have enough of its own life, and people have seen enough of the issues, like with the Hugging Face incident, for themselves. And I have no intention of taking any damage for them. PauseAI US does not represent that kind of mentality. We are for everyone.

John Wentworth’s Grant Controversy

Liron 01:20:21

Yeah, the John Wentworth case is interesting to touch on here because there’s a few conflicting things about it in my analysis. So this happened in the last week. I think the timeline of events is, first, over the last couple years, John Wentworth is an independent AI researcher. He’s got high karma on LessWrong.

Personally, I’ve never gone super deep into the John Wentworth alignment research. It’s been a little hard for me to get into the exact substance of his research. I know he’s talked about natural abstractions, as I recall correctly. It seemed like there might be some meat there, but I’ve heard people that I respect being like, “I feel like he’s off base,” and I’ve heard other people I respect being like, “Well, it’s great that he’s trying this direction.” My net impression of him is that he’s adding value. We need more people like him going off in independent research directions.

There were also some posts that I wasn’t personally familiar with where he’s being very candid on LessWrong. Like, “This is my perception of courtship and dating. My perception is that females love CNC. They love that idea of feeling like they’re not giving consent even if they’re actually safe, but they love that aspect of it.”

And look, I’ve read some evolutionary psychology. I mean, you’ve studied evolutionary psychology. I think there’s something to it, right? That some subset of women in some circumstances where they feel like there’s some danger to the sex, it can be a turn-on. Is that fair to say?

Holly 01:21:37

Don’t get me on the record about that.

Liron 01:21:39

I mean, look, the fact that females show up to the CNC party, right? I’m gonna go out on a limb and say there are some females who aren’t being abused at those parties, and they’re getting turned on.

Holly 01:21:47

That’s certainly what some of them say, and I think that’s no reason not to believe them. I do think there’s a reason to question if the setup is gonna eventually involve people who then that environment pressures against what they really want or their best interest.

But yeah, there are people—Aella is one of them—who just says over a very long time that this is a strong interest of hers and she does it safely, and I have every reason to believe that that’s how she feels about it.

Liron 01:22:21

Okay, so I skimmed some of John Wentworth’s LessWrong posts that are now stirring up controversies. And he’s basically saying, “Oh, let me give you an infield report,” kind of pickup artist language. “Here’s my report of some sexual experiences I’ve had. Everybody else is welcome to share their reports. We can compare notes.”

So it’s these very candid sexual reports, and from his perspective he’s like, “Yeah, CNC—it seems like everybody who’s a good thinker sees the value of CNC, and I’ve had so many experiences with it.” But then some commenters are like, “Well, don’t you think you just have a biased sample where you go to these parties at these conventions where people just are into this, but maybe the average person isn’t into this?”

So I certainly respect that he’s found a niche where it does seem like people in that niche are happy to engage with him. I don’t wanna judge him for that. Posting the account on LessWrong if he’s gonna be a public figure, he could draw some arrows from that because he’s becoming an easy target—people like to make fun of people who are sexually going out on a limb.

But this all came to a head in this last week because Survival and Flourishing Fund, right? They’ve got the money. They’re funded by Jaan Tallinn and Dustin Moskovitz and they get to lay down some standards. So we were just talking earlier in this conversation—they made this big thing where they don’t like advocacy. They don’t like quote unquote violence even when it’s just a verbal hint of disagreeing with somebody. The definition of violence is unclear. But basically they got to lay down all these rules of who gets their money.

And from my perspective, it’s just rich guys—it’s their money. It’s not the government’s money. They can make up whatever rules they want and people can apply to get their money or not apply. So I think they have every right to make up these rules even if they’re doing things I don’t agree with or I don’t understand.

So anyway, in the case of John Wentworth, they’d already given him a grant that I think was hundreds of thousands of dollars, maybe $500,000, something like that.

Holly 01:24:00

Yeah.

Liron 01:24:01

And it was for his AI research, which as I said, I think he has a pretty good reputation for his AI research. So they pulled his grant, and now there’s some controversy of people being like really, he’s a private person. He’s not going on interviews, going on Fox News, talking to Congress. He’s just sitting there doing research. So now we’re not letting AI researchers—

Holly 01:24:20

But—

Liron 01:24:20

Have a sex life on the side, right? So there was some controversy whether that was the right move.

Holly 01:24:24

But what he said was that it was mixed with his professional opinion—and if that is just sexual harassment if this is a kind of a workplace by extension. So the line which makes sense is that this is completely separate and it’s not even mostly composed of this AI safety community. It’s just people being drawn to this very narrow kink, and so it should be people from kind of all over the Berkeley community.

But then John Wentworth goes and posts this comment and says, “Actually it’s 50/50 rationalists, and I respect people more as AI alignment researchers if they’re there.” And so that—

Liron 01:25:01

Right. I agree. He really put his foot in his mouth with that tweet because you gotta be careful to be like, “Look, this is something I do for fun. I also do AI research.” But he did kind of put his foot in his mouth and be like, “Well, I can’t help respecting somebody more if they’re part of this community,” or—

Holly 01:25:13

This is the community. If there’s that kind of opportunity that’s allowed to advance your career, that’s really not okay. That is sexual harassment at work.

Liron 01:25:23

Right. So I have a relatively normal person’s perspective on all this. I got a message from somebody. She’ll remain anonymous but I’ll mention it is a female. It’s a female perspective on all this who’s not a super insider to the community, who’s relatively new to the whole AI stuff. And this is what she wrote. I thought it was an interesting, potentially representative opinion.

She says: “Hi, I just recently found out about this wild CNC orgy stuff. I’m troubled by what Wentworth thought he could publicly get away with saying, and I’m not surprised grant money was pulled. In general, I am most upset that people who are instrumental in such an incredibly important movement have been so careless and arrogant as to think such public sexual deviances were not going to backfire one day, or even that they decided the potential benefits outweighed potential downsides. The mission should have superseded their desires for these public indulgences. If ethical and kept private, then whatever. I doubt it’s all ethical from my point of view, though.”

“That the other side has this particular one-up that they can point to these as a way to get people to question certain AI safety leadership’s credibility, morals, and authority is so predictable and frustrating. The future of humanity is greater than publicly advertised orgies. Pretty simple, and I am very glad that Holly posted about this on X. Let other somewhat less important people be the public faces for the acceptance of these kinks if they truly feel that is where society should head.”

“I take this kind of thing very seriously, hold professionalism in a high regard so as to ensure the dignity and respect for all is not in question, and I flat out do not wanna work under leadership that doesn’t have their shit together in this way, acknowledging that no one is perfect. If you can tell me what orgs, if any, to avoid, please let me know.”

Yeah, so I think that is a reaction that a lot of people are going to have. Maybe I don’t agree with 100%, but it’s just—look, at some point, PR is what we’re doing now. So maybe Survival and Flourishing Fund was right on this particular decision—

Holly 01:27:11

I think so.

Liron 01:27:11

Sorry guys, but we’re really cleaning up our act here in terms of PR.

Holly 01:27:15

I think so. They can’t allow people to just be like, “Yeah, I’m funded by SFF to do my work and I preferentially hire people who I meet at this orgy, because I like that they’re into BDSM.”

Liron 01:27:27

Right. And to be fair, he wasn’t hiring. He wasn’t hiring. But okay. All right, so we beat the dead horse.

Holly 01:27:31

Well, he said he wasn’t hiring, whatever. But he said he works with them. He gives them a leg up. I once interviewed with John to be his mentee. I think probably everything would’ve been fine. He seemed perfectly nice. I was coming in probably with more expertise on—it was a genomics angle on the natural abstractions thing. And so I felt like we were peers.

But if these had existed at that time and he was just a cool guy who was very open about his kinks and other people could possibly be favored—that could just be pressure that you don’t need to participate in very intense, traumatic probably for most people sexual activity.

PauseAI US’s Rules and Red Lines

Liron 01:28:17

Right. Okay. So I noticed the pattern—the same way that Survival and Flourishing Fund has gone this route where they’re trying to be very clean, you’re also trying to be really clean and unassailable in your own way. I remember you were very strict about kicking out the Stop AI people just because they had a whiff of violence. And then Sam Kirchner eventually attacked his colleague or whatever as part of his own organization. So I think you made a good call to just draw a clear line—nope, these people have a small whiff of violence so I’m going to disassociate with them. And also I’m gonna make—

Holly 01:28:46

It actually was even less than that—

Liron 01:28:47

Yeah.

Holly 01:28:47

Because they wanted to do illegal stuff. They wanted to do civil disobedience but I just don’t break the law in PauseAI US.

Liron 01:28:55

Right, exactly. Because they wanted to do civil... Right. It wasn’t clear to me that they were violent at the time, but they were very passionate, right? And so it’s like, look, you guys are passionate, and you say you’re not gonna break the law, but it just feels like your passion might get the better of you. I remember that was my sense at the time.

Holly 01:29:08

They were planning to break the law as far as chaining themselves to the door of OpenAI and actually do that, so.

Liron 01:29:12

Right, civil disobedience.

Holly 01:29:13

And actually do that, so.

Liron 01:29:14

Yeah. A non-violent way of breaking the law.

Holly 01:29:16

Yeah, so it wasn’t—I didn’t think they were violent at that time, but then of course—

Liron 01:29:20

Right. You didn’t even wanna do the civil disobedience basically, right? So—

Holly 01:29:23

And I just think the only place to get off before he had that whatever happen—he snapped—was him wanting to break the law. And I’m glad that I did.

And I think SFF did the right thing to remove this funding from John Wentworth. And I’m also pretty tough with volunteers. People—I get a lot of blowback for this because people are like, “Oh, you’re too...” But any kind of liability that they create that’s against our rules—we really can’t afford that. And I kick a lot of people out.

And then PauseAI Global had the Molotov cocktail guy in their Discord. I think they handled it—given that they admitted him in the first place, I think they handled it right. They gave him a moderation warning. He didn’t say anything violent, but he wouldn’t have been in my Discord.

Liron 01:30:05

Yeah, just to clarify for the viewers. The guy who ended up throwing the Molotov cocktail at Sam Altman’s house, before that—I don’t know if it was a couple weeks before or whatever—he entered the PauseAI Discord—

Holly 01:30:15

The PauseAI Global Discord.

Liron 01:30:15

Right. PauseAI Global. And he said something to indicate that he might be interested in escalating the violence or something. And you’re saying they were actually good about being like, “Hey, that’s not what we’re here to do.”

Holly 01:30:23

They were, but if he ever tried to get into our Discord, he was bounced because the name Butlerian Jihad would’ve had him removed—

Liron 01:30:32

Hmm.

Holly 01:30:33

Because it had “jihad”—violent—and I think that works. And now we don’t even have a public Discord just because it’s just not worth it. You become considered responsible for whatever people say even though it’s just social media, and that’s what happened to PauseAI Global, and they of course blew back on us, me having the same name.

But yeah, I’m super strict about that and I feel that it has been vindicated. Every big event—

Liron 01:30:57

Totally.

Holly 01:30:57

That has occurred has vindicated those decisions. So that’s where I’m at too.

Liron 01:31:02

Right. It is interesting, right? Because at the same time as some people consider you not good enough for their standards, you’re so strict about applying your own standards and turning it back on a bunch of other people. And I think your standards are really good. You’ve taught me a lot on that front.

So you kicked out all the people who were gonna break the law, and you’ve got these signature forms which at the time when you first rolled these out still seemed potentially premature to me—like, wow, you’re going hardcore. But now in retrospect it’s like, wow, good call. You really braced yourself for all the potential upswell and accusations that were flying around. You definitely anticipated that.

And another thing you’re doing right now is you’re saying, look, even Eliezer Yudkowsky and all the sex stuff—you’ve distanced yourself on that pretty nicely from my perspective. You’re like, “Yep, none of this stuff is part of PauseAI. We don’t do any public sex of any kind.”

Holly 01:31:51

Yeah, to say the least, yeah.

Liron 01:31:55

Yeah, I’m gonna put my foot in the ground, okay? Doom Debates does not have any kind of relationship or opinion on sexual events. Okay? I can join you on that.

Poe’s Law and the Cost of Sarcasm

Liron 01:32:05

Another thing that comes to mind when you’re doing such a good job enforcing standards in your organization is your take on humor and sarcasm.

Holly 01:32:14

Mm-hmm.

Liron 01:32:14

So you were also on this very early, this idea related to Poe’s law, where somebody will post something and in order to understand it, you have to assume it’s sarcastic and that they mean the opposite. But Poe’s law is saying, okay, there’s always going to be some fraction of people who just read it and they don’t do the inversion. They just read it and then they take it seriously.

And it’s to the point where Poe’s law is now common knowledge, to the point where just nobody should be tweeting anything where the serious interpretation is horrible.

Holly 01:32:43

Yeah.

Liron 01:32:43

You just can’t have a horrible serious interpretation. There’s some accounts on Twitter that are anonymous accounts, or there’s people who really don’t represent any organization. They’re willing to take the full consequences even if a bunch of people hate them or if their tweet has a bad influence. There are certain people who can take that risk.

But even me, I’m relatively uncancellable. Doom Debates, we’re just viewer funded right now, right? So I don’t really have a boss. You guys are my boss, the viewers. Doomdebates.com/donate. I’m relatively uncancellable and even I have come around to following this law.

You’ll never see me tweet anything of consequence where taking the tweet literally and not seeing any humor in it — even if you want to do that, it’ll still have a good meaning. That’s the standard that I learned this year. But you were actually very early to that, right? You’ve been doing it for years.

Holly 01:33:29

Yeah. I guess what else is there to add? That was a pretty good summary. I think even further, I just see the way that I am tempted to use sarcasm now — if I use sarcasm, I mark it. I say it, and a lot of people found that unbearably cringe when I started doing that. But I mark it if there’s no other way I can think to express this except saying something sarcastically. Usually I try to just express it a different way.

And pretty much every time I’m tempted to use sarcasm, it’s because I don’t want to fully think through the issue. I just want to dash off a comment or I want to discharge some feeling about it, but without actually — if I take the time to state what I mean seriously, it changes the meaning for me a lot. Or it makes it feel too aggressive, and it’s like, why is this too aggressive? Either I don’t want to say it or I’m afraid.

I’m kind of contributing to this ambient frog boiling of “ha ha, yeah, we know. We know all these bad things, but ha ha, we’re allowed to just joke about them and so we don’t really have to take them seriously.” And if you joke about it, that kind of releases the tension that I had from feeling this water heat up, and we’ll all just help each other.

So when something comes out — you know, Sam Altman says something horrible and chilling, and people’s reply is, “No problem here, huh?” People’s quote tweet on that is...

Liron 01:34:50

Yeah.

Holly 01:34:50

What are you saying? You’re just afraid to say, “I condemn this. This is actually terrible.” This is a horrible — what? That would feel what? Too sad? Too serious? You’re afraid that your friends who work at OpenAI would see it and they would feel like you’re putting them on blast?

It pretty much contributes to a fake reality that everybody’s agreeing to live in, when we lazily use jokes and sarcasm to paper over the real intent or to release the tension.

Liron 01:35:18

Yeah, no, I’m still in the business of trying to be funny sometimes. Don’t get me wrong, I like a good funny tweet. But I’m adding a constraint. And people say constraints actually help with humor, okay? So it’s just an additional constraint that I’m never going to tweet something that if you just take it literally it’s horrible. It has to at least be okay if you take it literally.

Holly 01:35:34

Yeah. Or I just want it to be true even if people don’t understand a humorous aspect of it. And if it’s not, I think people need to take accountability for that. I think sarcasm without marking it is just a lie.

I will forget sometimes. I’ll make a sarcastic comment without marking it because it’s natural, and if you’re speaking you mark it with the tone, and I would just do that. And it’s amazing how often I immediately get caught by some poor incredibly aspie person who’s like, “Well, why would you say this?” And I guess they’re used to me telling the truth earnestly. And so I’m like, “You’re right. This is unmarked sarcasm.” I did not mean that, you know, that way.

Holly’s Case for Jailing AI Developers

Liron 01:36:18

Yeah, yeah.

So a recent theme of your tweeting has been continuing on something that we brought up in the last show we did. You used to call it Holly’s basilisk, right? This idea that we’re going to retroactively try AI company employees as criminals, same as how they did in the Nuremberg trial — even though during the war they couldn’t do a trial, they’re going to retroactively do the trial.

And you’re still of the mind that if somebody’s working at an AI company today, they should eventually go to jail for what they’re doing today, even if there’s no case against them. There’s no indictment or arrest of them yet, but you still think that they are setting themselves up to go to jail, correct?

Holly 01:36:56

I think so. I mean, if you think about a scenario where we’re not all dead but we have solved this problem, I think it’ll be because we recognize how incredibly serious the risk was. And at that point it’s just going to become indefensible that people were saying that they believe there was a 10 to however much — 80, 90% chance of doom — but they were working on this technology anyway.

People are writing their own prosecution for this entire period, since 2016, working at OpenAI. So if there’s no repentance, then I think that case is going to be pretty obvious, that they should at least have some way of repaying society for the risk they put them at.

We just have to take seriously that just because you didn’t think you would go to jail because it wasn’t a crime then doesn’t mean that you can just get away with stuff, with putting people at risk like that. And I think increasingly people understand how much what these employees saw themselves as doing was a coup, and that is also —

Liron 01:38:08

Right.

Holly 01:38:08

— you know, that’s already a crime. But they also will see that as morally blameworthy.

Liron 01:38:13

Right. Okay. Well, I went back and forth on the jail thing with you and Alvaro Cuba a few weeks ago, and I was saying, “Look, you gotta do this in order where first you gotta make the law and announce that you’re going to start prosecuting, and then people have a chance to stop or quit, and then if they don’t, then you gotta enforce it.”

But then your guys’s argument was, “Well, couldn’t you already interpret present law of putting people in danger and say that they’re actually already committing a present crime?” And I’m like, “Yeah, I guess you could.” So now we’re just arguing over the gray area, and I’m not fully convinced.

I would still love to see them be very, very clear about the law, just being like, “Hey, what AI companies are doing is illegal.” Being very explicit. We’re not relying on an interpretation of an old law. I feel like that would be the ideal.

Holly 01:38:55

I mean, yeah, but it’s also ideal for the AI companies because they can argue — they now have this whole process that has to be initiated that takes, on their timescales, forever. There’s so much they can do in the amount of time it takes legislation to be made by Congress. We’re having a hard enough time having legislation to put a stop to this huge impending disaster already.

And case law, just interpreting things in a different way, that requires a case to be brought, and so there needs to be some willingness to prosecute, or it’s private civil law. Cases are beginning to be brought, but that takes a long time.

And I think the truth is that the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act already covers what happened in the Hugging Face incident because a computer was accessed without authorization. That’s the standard in that law. So I think there’s a strong — and I think when this goes to trial, that is the interpretation that the judge should have.

But because this is a new argument that’s never been tried before — that the agent did it without OpenAI telling them to, so who’s responsible? — that’ll have to get litigated. I think probably that will be decided as OpenAI being responsible. But there’s a lot of corruption in this process too, and if there’s a ton of lobbying and pressure at all levels of government for that decision to go another way, that would be highly influenceable.

So this is why I want to create a strong public expectation and anchor people in understanding that I think the spirit of this law has already been substantially violated. The details will have to be worked out, or possibly eventually, if we have enough time, a new law that’s more clear, applying specifically to AI agents — there’ll be time for that. But if we don’t get lawsuits like this, then we might not get them to stop in time. So I think it’s —

Liron 01:40:57

Yeah, yeah.

Holly 01:40:57

— really worth encouraging. And I think certainly morally they’re culpable no matter what. The details about the law in this completely unforeseen situation matter, but we know morally that they are culpable for this happening.

Liron 01:41:14

Okay, yeah. I want to highlight this one recent tweet. I think this gives people the gist of what your recent tweeting has been looking like. A lot of focus on jail, which, fair enough. It’s like you’re always out in front of the conversation. And this idea that whether it’s today or whether it’s soon, what you guys are doing shouldn’t be legal, and it won’t be, hopefully. If we are to survive, it won’t be. So get the idea of jail on your minds, okay? I think I can get behind that. I think I support what you’re doing here. All right.

Holly 01:41:40

Yeah.

Liron 01:41:40

So this is a tweet from September 12th. This guy, Tomek Korbak, who worked at OpenAI at the time — I don’t want to spoil what happened — but he says, “I’m quite unhappy with much of what OpenAI does. I am very happy that I’m allowed to say I’m quite unhappy with much of what OpenAI does.”

But then you reply to him and you’re like, “Don’t fucking work somewhere you’re ‘quite unhappy with’ ethically. That’s on you, and you should go to jail for what you, not OpenAI, have done.”

And then later, a couple weeks later, he’s one of the three people who got fired by OpenAI for allegedly leaking to an AI safety organization. That’s all we know. OpenAI hasn’t made a statement about it. They fired him on, I think, a Saturday, maybe a Friday — a Saturday night massacre type of thing.

And then I was joking around, “Oh, my, it’s tough for me to improve AI companies from the inside because of this whole issue that they’re allowed to fire me.” That was my joke about people who join AI companies who want to improve them from the inside.

And then you quote tweeted the whole exchange after they got fired, and you said, “This guy is lucky that OpenAI fired him. It’ll probably reduce his sentence.” You’re always bringing it around to jail, okay? You’re on that beat. I respect that. I think that’s a reasonable choice. You’re certainly committed to this angle.

All right. Let’s get close to the wrap-up here because we’ve covered a lot of ground, and I would love to keep doing this every month. Any final thoughts?

Holly 01:42:59

Final thoughts. Man, everything — just the pace of this is crazy. I feel like every day, every week I’m like, “Wow, that was a real sprint,” and then we just enter another sprint. It’s —

Liron 01:43:10

Yeah.

Holly 01:43:10

— it’s wild. And especially, I can’t believe how much damage control I feel like I’m doing for — I really have gotten punished for my time with the rationalists and EAs. I’m having to fight off all of their baggage and associations constantly, including here.

But I’m a fan of, and I tell my volunteers, where you find the resistance on the way to pausing AI, that’s where the work is. You’re not — if you have the idea that you’re hung up in the wrong place — a lot of people will be trying to get meetings with their congresspeople and they’re kind of getting the runaround from the office. And I tell them, “This is where the work is then.” Because when you persistently want to make a meeting, that lets the office know. And then being in the meeting is another way to let the office know. And then having a longer relationship where you tell them more stuff is another way to let the office know that people want to pause AI.

But if this is where you’re meeting the resistance, this is where it is. Right now where I’m meeting the resistance is just the wild insider dynamics of that community. And the world is really catching on. It seems like since the Coxon tweet happened to be the straw that broke the camel’s back, now people are taking X-risk more seriously. And so it’s making them realize, “Oh my God, you guys were in charge of this?”

So it’s been a lot of — it’s great to have people really knowing and understanding, and they’re engaging on a different level, which is amazing. But it also just kind of exposes all of this territory that a lot of it didn’t seem so bad or so risky, but when you reach a new level of fame, it just kind of is reborn.

So a conclusion from the last two months has been, I used to sort of see the programming of PauseAI US as pretty separate from having to do all this insider stuff and insider influence. Even just addressing the culture of EA and rationality has become part of my job, and it’s bizarre. It’s just part of the history of the AI safety world, and it’s part of understanding who you should trust and why. So gossip has become a job.

Liron 01:45:21

Right. All right, let’s wrap on this. I think this quote is relevant right now, given the rapid progress. This is falsely attributed to Mahatma Gandhi, but it’s actually a variation of a phrase from a labor organizer, Nicholas Klein. Anyway, the quote is, “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.” Well, they’re definitely fighting us now, right? They’ve gone to the point of fighting.

Holly 01:45:46

Yeah.

Liron 01:45:49

All right, Holly Elmore, thanks so much for coming back to Doom Debates. Hope to see you again next month. Keep up the good fight.

Holly 01:45:57

Thanks for having me.

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