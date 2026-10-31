Is an AI Bubble Bursting? With Robert Wright’s Nonzero Podcast

Bestselling author Robert Wright and I discuss this week’s stock market jitters, Google’s new interactive world model, and why I sometimes spend $1,000 in a day on AI agents. Plus:

The Binance hack;

An AI audit of two star economists;

Anthropic’s financial prospects;

And whether AI could crack the math behind encryption.

Enjoy another edition of the Nonzero x Doom Debates collab!

Watch on YouTube

Timestamps

00:00:00 — Teaser

00:00:50 — Nonzero Doom returns

00:03:07 — A foom in slow motion

00:07:47 — Is AI winter canceled forever?

00:10:33 — Will Google’s Genie 4 lure us into the Matrix?

00:16:54 — Liron’s bull case for Google stock

00:24:34 — Does Google have big-company disease?

00:28:28 — Could a slowdown actually help Anthropic and OpenAI?

00:30:12 — Was OpenAI’s “pause” just PR?

00:40:01 — Social science judgment day is coming

00:47:12 — Why even AI’s upsides could tear society apart

00:51:12 — Does OpenAI’s alignment approach improve on Asimov?

00:55:06 — Sam and Satya pivot on alignment

00:58:34 — Crypto and the AI hacking threat

01:03:42 — Could AI crack the math behind encryption?

01:08:52 — Liron’s $1,000-a-day AI coding habit

01:15:23 — Explaining the missing productivity boost

01:17:26 — Does Anthropic’s S-1 sink the AI bubble thesis?

Links

ROBERT WRIGHT & NONZERO

Nonzero’s post for this episode — “Is an AI Bubble Bursting?”

Subscribe to The NonZero Newsletter

The God Test — Bob’s 2026 book on AI

Join NonZero’s Discord server

Nonzero on X (@NonzeroPods)

THE WEEK IN AI

“Anthropic files S-1 with the SEC for proposed initial public offering” — the IPO filing Liron calls the final nail in the coffin of the Ed Zitron camp

Where’s Your Ed At — Ed Zitron’s newsletter, home of the AI-bubble bear case

“Introducing Genie 4” — Google DeepMind’s real-time interactive world model

“Gemini 4 Argon: Built to solve your hardest problems” — Google’s new frontier training run, the “lukewarm” release

“Gemini 4 Carbon: our next frontier model” — the follow-up Google announced two weeks later

“Google Gemini co-lead Noam Shazeer leaves for OpenAI” — CNBC on the talent Google has bled

“Errors in the Research of Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman” — Tyler Cowen’s Marginal Revolution post on the AI audit: 138 papers, 2,035 problems

Boaz Barak: “We organized the Model Spec around five core values” — the OpenAI alignment update Liron compares to Asimov’s three laws

“An Updated Model Spec for More Capable and Beneficial AI” — OpenAI’s announcement

“Sam Altman says AI means we can no longer just patch all the bugs” — TNW on the Stanford GSB talk Liron quotes on alignment and pacing

“Satya Nadella says he was wrong to think AI alignment would come with scale” — TNW on his 20VC interview: “I used to always think that alignment will just fall out. I no longer believe that.”

“OpenAI Takes Initial Steps To Address Its Alignment Problems” — Zvi Mowshowitz on OpenAI’s training “pause”

2026 Binance hack — Wikipedia’s summary of the theft Bob and Liron debate

“$2 Million+ Drained From Polymarket Traders in New Supply Chain Attack” — SecurityWeek on the hack Liron walks through

“PHP blames supply chain security biz Chainguard for putting huge chunks of the web at risk” — The Register on “the PHP thing last week”

ALSO MENTIONED

The Hanson-Yudkowsky AI-Foom Debate — LessWrong wiki on the 2008 debate where “AI Go Foom” originated

“The AI Revolution: Our Immortality or Extinction” — Tim Urban’s Wait But Why post, where the intelligence train blows right past the station

PauseAI US — Holly Elmore’s organization, plugged at the close of the episode

DOOM DEBATES

Doom Debates on YouTube

Join the Doom Debates Discord

Transcript

Teaser

Liron Shapira 00:00:00

Nobody’s said the word “AI winter” for a couple years. AI itself is doing so much AI research, I think we’re done with AI winters. I think it’s just AI summer till the end now.

Robert Wright 00:00:09

Man, this whole thing is moving very fast, that’s for sure. Stock market has had AI jitters the last couple of weeks. Google took a huge hit.

Liron Shapira 00:00:18

It’s crazy that people are talking about an AI bubble, and then the P/E ratio is a totally ordinary P/E ratio. Google — I don’t think it’s a $3.4 trillion company. It’s easily a $10 trillion company.

Robert Wright 00:00:28

Yeah, I don’t know. Ed Zitron—

Liron Shapira 00:00:31

There were so many data points from the Anthropic S-1. This is the final nail in the coffin of the Ed Zitron camp. They’re printing money. Serving the model is printing money. I don’t think I have to be Nostradamus here.

Nonzero Doom returns

Robert Wright 00:00:50

Hello, Liron.

Liron Shapira 00:00:52

Hey, Bob. Great to be back with ya.

Robert Wright 00:00:54

Great to be back with you. This is another episode of Nonzero Doom, a review and assessment of recent AI news, and a high-synergy collaboration between the Nonzero Podcast and the Doom Debates Podcast. I’m Robert Wright, host of the Nonzero Podcast, publisher of the Nonzero Newsletter, and author of the recently published book on AI, God Test.

And you are Liron Shapira, proprietor of the pioneering and increasingly famous Doom Debates Podcast, and a long-standing member of the Doom community. Is that a fair thing to say about you?

Liron Shapira 00:01:32

Yeah, since 2007, reading Less Wrong, Eliezer Yudkowsky — surprisingly long-duration rationalist at this point.

Robert Wright 00:01:40

Yep. Congratulations on sticking it out. You were finally vindicated.

Liron Shapira 00:01:45

Yeah. Great.

Robert Wright 00:01:47

We think. We hope not, actually. We hope not. Or we hope that you’re vindicated in the sense that your warnings are heeded and we do the right things to make sure doom doesn’t happen.

So much has happened since we last — we need to do these maybe a little more often, because if you let a couple weeks go by, just too much stuff happens almost to keep track of. The pace of activity has not slowed down in AI, I would say.

There’s so many things to talk about. Stock market has had AI jitters the last couple of weeks, notwithstanding news from Anthropic that I would say is kind of auspicious for their commercial prospects if you look at their filing for the IPO. Google took a huge hit, but now since that hit, which was about thirty-six hours ago, seems to me we’ve seen some promising news from them.

Meanwhile, my own nominee for, in a way, most important story — and this is kind of a sleeper, kind of a dark horse — but it’s what I call social science judgment day is coming. But what would you say is the thing to focus on first and foremost?

A foom in slow motion

Liron Shapira 00:03:06

Very high level — what is the vibe of the last couple weeks? For me, it’s just capabilities increase. The rest is noise. If the AI keeps getting smarter and smarter and more capable, that’s going to be the reason why big things happen soon. And when I look at the last few weeks, I am seeing more scientific breakthroughs. I am seeing the AI companies talking about increasingly ambitious plans. I am seeing my own Claude Code and Codex harnesses getting more and more capable.

Robert Wright 00:03:38

Hmm.

Liron Shapira 00:03:38

It’s just insane. My subjective perception — you said that I’ve been vindicated as an AI doomer. Well, one thing that’s been a little bit surprising to me is that it’s not quite a rapid foom. It’s not happening in the course of minutes or hours.

Robert Wright 00:03:52

We should say for my audience, foom is... Well, you tell me. So it’s rapid takeoff. I thought it was an acronym for “fast onset overwhelming mastery,” but apparently not.

Liron Shapira 00:04:04

When I first saw this around 2008 in the context of Eliezer and Robin Hanson debating the AI trajectory, there was literally a post called “AI Go Foom.” And I think there was an image or at least a description of a nuclear mushroom cloud type of situation.

Robert Wright 00:04:16

Hmm.

Liron Shapira 00:04:16

Basically a foom is a positive feedback loop, and it’s the sound that it makes. But maybe there’s a backronym attached to it.

Robert Wright 00:04:25

Maybe. Yeah, I think it’s a backronym. Anyway, go ahead. Sorry.

Liron Shapira 00:04:30

So I am a kind of Orthodox Yudkowskian. I haven’t branched off to the later sects. I think that he was originally correct about most of the things that he said, believe it or not. And one of those things was the foom prediction. He was saying, “Hey, when you start seeing general intelligence at the superhuman level, it is going to be a cascade where the intelligence helps you develop more intelligence, and there’s a good chance that cascade is going to be unintuitively rapid — it’s just going to happen so fast, before we know it.”

There’s this famous 2014 Tim Urban illustration where the train’s coming and people are looking, “Oh, the intelligence train,” and then they whip their head around, “Wait, where did the train go?” The idea that it accelerates faster than we expect.

Now, I actually think that characterization is not far off the mark. I think the amount of progress that we’re seeing month to month is incredible, and we are in this insane super-exponential curve. But it’s not happening in one day. I can kind of live through it at a somewhat human pace where I come into work today and open up my latest AI tools and I’m like, “Oh wow, they’re clearly smarter than yesterday,” but only by an increment that I can measure. Or, “Oh wow, this math proof is clearly a little bit more advanced than the one that dropped a week ago,” and yet human mathematicians aren’t quite out of a job yet.

Robert Wright 00:05:42

Mm-hmm.

Liron Shapira 00:05:42

So the foom, from my perspective, is just taking a little bit longer than a maximally rapid foom.

Robert Wright 00:05:54

Yeah. And it’s what you expect because there is a positive feedback system. In the singularity scenarios, the driving force is that the better the AI gets, the more it helps the next generation of AI get born. And you move toward so-called recursive self-improvement, where in the strict sense of the term there’s no human in the loop — AI just making better and better versions of itself.

That positive feedback loop definitely seems to be happening. Could there be some wall? Maybe. But so far they have found enough new techniques to add, like the whole reasoning thing, that I don’t see any reason to expect... And when you keep in mind that supposedly OpenAI and Anthropic have models in the wings, waiting in the wings, that are next-generation models from totally new training runs, as I understand it — it’s happening fast.

And the symptoms seem to me everywhere. You got the cyber apocalypse. You had the PHP thing last week. This Binance hack may not be AI-driven in a fundamental sense, but even if it was a social engineering hack, I gotta think the AI helped them do the research for how to exploit the social vulnerabilities.

Liron Shapira 00:07:18

Mm-hmm.

Robert Wright 00:07:18

And then the math stuff. And by the way, I just learned that these math breakthroughs, as deep and impractical as they sound, some of them actually will themselves have an accelerating effect on the development of the AI. They actually have practical value.

Liron Shapira 00:07:38

Right.

Can I make another high-level observation?

Robert Wright 00:07:46

Mm-hmm.

Is AI winter canceled forever?

Liron Shapira 00:07:47

When was the last time you even entertained the idea of AI winter?

Robert Wright 00:07:53

I remember that phrase. That was when you would go a long period without discernible AI progress. When was the last AI winter? I guess it was almost pre-deep learning? The deep learning thing really kind of blew up with AlexNet, the image recognition thing, around 2014. That’s when it really rose its head and got a lot of attention.

Liron Shapira 00:08:12

Exactly right. So the 2010s, especially heading into 2018 with GPT-2, that era you could call AI spring — foreshadowing the AI summer, which I guess is right now.

But yeah, there was kind of an AI winter. I grew up studying computer science. I was always interested in AI, and I was always a believer that AI was eventually going to surpass humanity. But I very much remember — we both lived through this — the era where even character recognition was always kind of janky. Speech recognition kinda worked but wasn’t quite worth using.

Robert Wright 00:08:51

Mm-hmm.

Liron Shapira 00:08:52

We lived through decades where these things are just, “Ah, screw it.” And I had many hours of experience, many decades of experience, handwriting code that is no longer needed. I would be a manual processor of text, fiddling with all this data, and now I don’t need to do that anymore as of the last year.

But AI winter was this long period, and there’ve been multiple AI winters because we’ve had previous bursts. “Oh my God, computers can find shortest-path algorithms” — that was the first AI summer, where the algorithms were more structured. “Oh my God, computers can play chess.” Okay, but now they’re stuck on moving robots around. They’re stuck on doing fuzzy things. Oh wait, deep learning kinda works.

So we used to have these AI seasons. But the reason nobody’s said the word “AI winter” for a couple years — after 2023, people were saying, “Okay, this is a nice AI summer, we’re probably gonna head into AI winter.” But it’s like, oh, AI winter is canceled. And I think the reason is now because the AI itself is doing so much AI research and there are so many cascading effects. We’ve cracked enough of the problem wide open that I think we’re done with AI winters. I think it’s just AI summer till the end now.

Robert Wright 00:09:57

Yeah. And even if you suddenly had an AI winter, even if there were no new generations for a couple of years, we would have our hands full assimilating the consequences of what we’ve already gotten. This stuff is just starting to work through the economy and all kinds of professions.

Will Google’s Genie 4 lure us into the Matrix?

Robert Wright 00:10:09

I’ll get to this social science judgment day thing in a while, but meanwhile, we’re also seeing progress in dimensions that aren’t even getting that much attention. You called my attention to a couple of new amazing video applications. And then Google — I think about the time the stock market was losing faith in Google, a couple days ago — they released this Genie 4 thing.

And what that is — and this has important consequences for Google’s long-term financial prospects, very positive ones — it’s not just video generation. Google has always been near the forefront of that. It is interactive video. You say, “Okay, I want a world with these animals,” or whatever. It creates it, but then it’s like a video game. You can walk through it, you can turn your head and look around, and you can add new things on the fly. You can say, “Now make a bird fly in.”

In my book, I talked about how virtual reality was gonna become a “put me in a world where” thing, and you could make the characters as autonomous as you want, as unpredictable as you want. And to get back to Doom — well, let me tell you my response. So Demis Hassabis, who’s no longer CEO of DeepMind but is nominally chair and certainly still relevant, he says, “Very excited to share Genie 4, our incredible interactive world model, bringing together real-time physics, reasoning, and audio simulations within Simulate.”

Liron Shapira 00:12:11

Yeah, should we attempt to do a screen share? I have the video open. You wanna try to use that feature?

Robert Wright 00:12:16

We’re gonna try to get this up fast, and honestly I’m not sure about the wisdom of trying to integrate that.

Liron Shapira 00:12:24

Yeah, yeah.

Robert Wright 00:12:24

It’s Friday. I mean, you can do one, and we can probably—

Liron Shapira 00:12:33

Let’s try. I’ll click screen share, and maybe it’ll just embed the video in my video and it won’t create any extra work.

Robert Wright 00:12:38

Yeah, go ahead and give it a shot.

Liron Shapira 00:12:40

Okay, so there’s the famous painting — Starry Night, right? And he transformed it. So now you’re in the 3D world of the Starry Night painting, and there are people walking around. It’s kind of like Harry Potter, where the images come to life. It’s actually very similar to that.

Robert Wright 00:12:54

And you are controlling the movement. That’s the key thing, and you can say on the fly—

Liron Shapira 00:12:58

Right.

Robert Wright 00:12:59

“Now make this happen.” Now, here is my quote tweet of Demis. He had said, “We’ll see how deep the rabbit hole goes.” I said, “That’s an apt reference, since this technology will bring do-it-yourself virtual reality that draws us toward the Matrix pods and could prove so alluring that we enter them voluntarily.”

This is a metaphor. I don’t mean literally stuff ourselves into tubes. But I do think in one scenario, as we surrender agency to AI, it isn’t that it has to lock us up. It’s that we choose to kind of pleasantly anesthetize ourselves. In my book, I had this line that’s probably not original: “The path to the Matrix leads through WALL-E,” by which I meant the Pixar movie in which people kind of anesthetize themselves via self-indulgence.

Liron Shapira 00:14:01

Yeah.

Robert Wright 00:14:01

But in any event, I think this is big. And also, by the way, it has implications for robotics. I think Google is in a good place to exploit the robotics revolution, partly because for a long time they’ve been at the forefront of this kind of thing.

Liron Shapira 00:14:24

Yeah. I remember they said something about six months ago when they kind of disappointed people with the original Gemini — was it 3.5 or heading toward Gemini 4? They had this Google IO where I was personally excited, but they kind of disappointed everybody, and they started falling behind.

Robert Wright 00:14:40

Mm-hmm.

Liron Shapira 00:14:40

But I remember one thing they said around that time was, “Hey, we’re investing so much in world models. We don’t think just the traditional language model approach is that good.” So I think what might’ve happened is they took one step back in order to take two steps forward.

This is just my speculation based on reading the tea leaves, but I think the kind of world modeling you’re seeing in Genie 4 — somehow they incorporated that secret sauce to then give themselves a boost and catch back up to the frontier. And maybe there’s actually a chance that now they’re gonna beat OpenAI and Anthropic because they’ve got some of the secret sauce. Just a potential speculation.

Robert Wright 00:15:01

Mm-hmm.

Liron Shapira 00:15:02

Which maybe that’s a good segue into why I think Google stock is undervalued. Evergreen subject.

Robert Wright 00:15:19

One more thing on that. It turns out the language models play a bigger role in this than I had appreciated. It isn’t just translating your requests into some language and then stepping aside. Apparently they are playing a role in orchestrating the coming video and figuring out what would make sense given what you’ve asked for as the next step. So it’s a pretty complicated machine that’s being built here.

Liron Shapira 00:15:50

Yeah.

Robert Wright 00:15:51

Now, full disclosure — you bought Google stock. I’m involved in all of these companies, I’m sure, but I don’t fool around and buy and sell. I’ve got a mutual fund. But you, on the other hand, play the market, right?

Liron Shapira 00:16:08

That’s right.

Robert Wright 00:16:08

Right?

Liron Shapira 00:16:09

Not very successfully. I must admit, I don’t do it successfully. But I’ll tell you my high-level thinking. My high-level thinking is what I call the Icarus curve.

Liron’s bull case for Google stock

Robert Wright 00:16:18

Yeah.

Liron Shapira 00:16:18

I think I’ve mentioned it before. It’s this idea that the economy is really gonna rocket up. I’m actually very bullish on how much it’s going to rocket up before we, quote unquote, “fly too close to the sun.” It’s great to fly higher, but I think our wings are gonna burn off at some point, which basically means we’re going to lose control.

The AI is going to be amazingly powerful. It’s going to be so useful. It’s just going to stop being useful for us and start being useful for whatever it’s been on a roll doing. It’s going to sever the link to us and just fly off. I’ve lost control of a drone before, and then it’s over on some roof. That’s kind of metaphorically what’s going to happen with AI, in my opinion, unfortunately.

But economically speaking, for as long as we have an economy and the lights are still on, I’m actually very bullish. I think companies like Google — the market cap today is a measly $3.45 trillion. It’s been $4.4 trillion or something at the peak, so it’s actually down from the peak a few months ago.

I don’t think it’s a $3.4 trillion company. I think it’s easily a $10 trillion company in the next couple years, so I think it’s undervalued right now. I think Anthropic and OpenAI are probably $10 trillion-plus companies pretty soon. I think SpaceX and Tesla and Waymo are potentially close — SpaceX definitely. I basically think all of these companies are undervalued for the simple reason that the whole economy, the parts of the economy that are still relevant to the future, are going to be ten times bigger.

Today’s economy is the seed of the future economy. There are so many resources that aren’t plugged into the economy because we haven’t had enough intelligence to do it. We haven’t done it seriously using what I call grown-up intelligences. You ain’t seen nothing yet when it comes to what an economy could look like when you have super intelligence powering it.

So that’s my general thesis — I’m just a bull overall. And then I look at Google and I’m thinking, “The last thing you should be doing with Google stock is having it go down. At least keep it the same.” So I think it’s crazy that there’s a dip with Google. People don’t even think it’s worth $4 trillion.

Even coming back down to Earth, forget about the future, even if you look at the present — hello, YouTube, okay? What is that, chopped liver? That’s easily a trillion right there. The stake in Waymo, stake in SpaceX, stake in Anthropic — okay, there’s that. Google Search — okay, fine, Google Search is dying. Maybe it’s not worth a trillion. Maybe it’s worth half a trillion. And then you’ve got Google Cloud. That business is absolutely rocketing. That’s easily worth one to two trillion. And there are a couple things I haven’t mentioned.

Robert Wright 00:18:37

And they’re making these chips that people are starting to buy.

Liron Shapira 00:18:40

Right, the chips. Yes.

Robert Wright 00:18:40

Big companies are buying.

Liron Shapira 00:18:42

They’re directly competing with NVIDIA, right? NVIDIA is $5 trillion just on making the chips. So Google has their own independent chip supply chain, head-to-head with NVIDIA, that so many companies are using. So it’s all of these amazing businesses packed into one, and you’re telling me the sum is $3.5 trillion? It just doesn’t add up to me.

Robert Wright 00:18:57

Yeah.

Now, the price-to-earnings ratio is not that high. It’s not exorbitant. It’s not some crazy thing.

Liron Shapira 00:19:03

It’s fifteen, which is crazy to me.

Robert Wright 00:19:06

I don’t think people are—

Liron Shapira 00:19:06

People are talking about an AI bubble. Well, that’s what Google is saying, right?

Robert Wright 00:19:09

Is it set to crash? Maybe, ‘cause they lost twenty percent of their value this week in one day, or hour.

Liron Shapira 00:19:15

I have seen somebody saying it’s twenty-something. There are different ways to measure it, so I don’t even know if the fifteen represents forward or backward.

Robert Wright 00:19:20

Yeah.

Liron Shapira 00:19:20

I gotta look into this. But whatever it is, it’s crazy that people are talking about an AI bubble and the P/E ratio is a totally ordinary S&P P/E ratio. You would not know it’s a bubble just by looking at that.

Robert Wright 00:19:31

Yeah.

Liron Shapira 00:19:31

But of course there’s arguments like, “Well, ‘cause search is dead — that profit is never coming back.”

Robert Wright 00:19:35

And—

Liron Shapira 00:19:35

So of course there’s the bear thesis, but I think it’s crazy.

Robert Wright 00:19:38

And by the way, their search revenue in the third quarter — this is the announcement that I think more than anything tanked the stock — had grown twelve percent year over year. But that was a lower growth rate than the second quarter, which had been seventeen percent year over year.

I think a kind of gradual plateauing in search is not a bad outcome, because obviously that particular business model is challenged by AI, and they’re gonna have to figure out new ways to milk more ad revenue out of it. But the main thing they need to do is just hang on to people using search as AI and do various things with them in terms of moving them into new apps and so on. And as we just said, I think Google has a lot of potential.

Now, I will say the other thing that’s been going on in the background is Google kind of fell off of the frontier. A year ago, we were talking about three frontier companies. Now we talk about two. And then here’s the thing I want somebody to explain to me what happened over the last couple of weeks.

So first they introduce Argon, their new fresh training run model, and the reviews are kind of positive but slightly lukewarm. Everybody’s saying, “Well, it’s kind of in the game. It’s close to the frontier, but it’s not on the frontier.”

And then yesterday, two weeks later, they introduced Carbon, which has appreciably better eval results than Argon at the same token cost, and it’s clearly more impressive, including in places where Google is behind, like agentic autonomy and stuff.

And I didn’t understand why they introduced Argon in the first place if they had this. The typical pattern of these companies seems to be you introduce your killer model with a jillion parameters, and then you introduce a distilled and refined version of it that’s almost as powerful and cheaper. So you get this kind of Opus, Sonnet hierarchy. This seems to be unusual what Google just did. I don’t totally understand why they did it, but it does suggest to me that they’re closer to being back in the game than we thought two weeks ago, unless I’m misunderstanding what’s happening.

Liron Shapira 00:22:03

My take is just the reason they released Argon is because the new one, Carbon, isn’t quite ready for release for whatever reason.

Robert Wright 00:22:10

Mm-hmm.

Liron Shapira 00:22:10

My best guess is they just need to give capacity to it. It’s just too inefficient, and they could release it to a thousand people and then fifty million people would be saying, “When do I get it?” So they’re just holding it off. That’s my best guess.

And I think they just knew Argon was a little worse than OpenAI and Anthropic, but they’re thinking, “Look, it’s either Argon or nothing for the next month.” So they gave us Argon, and it’s fine — they’re still in the game.

My best guess is that Google is going to catch up because they’re very well-resourced. They have all these other businesses. They have all this infrastructure — the chips supply line. They have some amazing talent. I’m sure there’s been some brain drain, but they still have truly amazing talent. They can get their top people on this, and the incentives are so massive that my best guess is they will be head-to-head on the frontier and in some cases even lead forward. Which again brings me back to the stock.

But I’m not trying to show my book here. I did look up why some people say the P/E is fourteen and some say twenty-four. So the trailing P/E is 14.7, which is good. Low P/E means it’s attractive because you’re not paying as much for the same profit.

Robert Wright 00:23:10

Right.

Liron Shapira 00:23:12

The reason it’s only 14.7 trailing is if you include their windfalls from the appreciation of SpaceX and a few other stocks that they hold. If you exclude all of that, then you’re paying a 24.2x trailing P/E. I think the truth is somewhere in the middle. SpaceX — they still hold SpaceX. It’s still going to keep appreciating. So whatever. Let’s call it a twenty. Twenty is also their forward P/E.

Robert Wright 00:23:38

Yeah.

Liron Shapira 00:23:38

So it’s trading at twenty P/E at the beginning of the freaking singularity. The singularity is known for its growth potential, so generally you’d wanna go higher than twenty P/E.

Robert Wright 00:23:48

Yeah, that’s the fun part of the singularity.

Liron Shapira 00:23:52

Right, right.

Robert Wright 00:23:52

And then the rest comes.

Liron Shapira 00:23:55

Exactly. But there’s another factor worth adding into the analysis. There are so many factors here. The other factor is — it might crash. The whole economy. I’m the one saying as much as anybody. I think we’re close to potentially a collapse.

People are talking about, “Hey, it’s time to prep.” The internet’s going out. We should talk about Black October or whatever you wanna call it. So as great as the bull case is, when you’re doing an expected value calculation, you do have to average it in with the bad scenario, which I actually think is incredibly likely.

I can talk about twenty P/E, it should be forty P/E. Okay, but it should also be zero P/E because the lights are gonna go out. So actually, twenty P/E is very calibrated.

Does Google have big-company disease?

Robert Wright 00:24:31

Now I will say on the other side, Google has shown signs of suffering from big corporation disease — being a little slow and clumsy. They’ve bled some real talent. Noam Shazeer — they paid a jillion dollars to get him back after he went and started Character. He’s the “attention is all you need” guy, as much as any other person is the transformer guy. They paid literally I think $1.5 billion to bring him back. He stays there eighteen months and then goes to OpenAI.

Liron Shapira 00:24:57

Crazy.

Robert Wright 00:25:05

They’re doing something wrong when that happens. Apparently one story was that he wasn’t getting as much compute as he wanted. And look, everybody’s compute-constrained, and Google’s got to make their choices. If they’re putting compute into these world models and things, that’s not necessarily a bad bet. I don’t know what’s going on, but they do have issues.

And I would also say the landscape is so fluid. Any of these companies — I mean, I think we can talk about the Anthropic S-1, the thing they filed before—

Liron Shapira 00:25:38

Yeah, the IPO document.

Robert Wright 00:25:39

And they look very healthy. And honestly, I think they and OpenAI are both in a better place than I realized even weeks ago, for reasons I can explain. But the landscape is so fluid, there are things you just don’t know.

As far as the current Anthropic revenue stream depending very heavily on the use of frontier models by businesses — that could get commoditized faster than... There are a lot of variables. There’s regulatory possibilities. So any one company could falter, but man, this whole thing is moving very fast, that’s for sure. And faster than I would like, and I would like a government-mandated slowdown.

And I honestly — well, we can get into this maybe later. I’m a big international governance guy, but I’m not sure that a brief slowdown really demands international coordination. If it’s true that the Chinese are relying so heavily on distillation, then they’re not gonna catch up all that fast if you quit releasing new models for them to distill.

Liron Shapira 00:26:59

You touched on a few topics I think we can dive into more. On the subject of Google — what they’ve been indicating is that they don’t want to pace. That’s the signal they’ve been throwing off, and maybe this has to do with Demis stepping down. Maybe that’s related. But they’re basically not saying anything useful about pacing.

And as far as I can tell, there’s been what you might call evaporative cooling, where the people who disagree might have left. Certainly I know Alex Turner left, but he had his own reasons. It just seems full of people who think Yudkowskians are smoking crack and they should just accelerate and make money. That seems like what Google’s become these days.

And on the subject of Anthropic, there’s definitely some interesting observations about the S-1 and the fundamental economics of chips. What do you want to dive into?

Robert Wright 00:27:52

Well, first of all, Anthropic’s got a ton of cash on hand, it turns out. What, $200 billion sitting around in cash and liquid securities?

Liron Shapira 00:27:57

Right. It’s a five-year-old company with more cash sitting in the bank than Apple.

Could a slowdown actually help Anthropic and OpenAI?

Robert Wright 00:28:01

Yeah. And the third quarter showed a little bit of a revenue slowdown — that wasn’t in the S-1 per se, but we know that’s a fact. But things are moving very fast. Revenue growth seems healthy, and as I said, it’s all very fluid. Who knows what could happen next?

I think the ace in the hole that Anthropic and OpenAI have is increasingly gonna be intellectual property. They’re using these models that they haven’t released to do research in biotech and stuff. Anthropic just this week bought a biotech company. They’re doing collaboration with big existing pharma companies. And OpenAI is doing that too. And by the way, I can’t reveal my source on this, but apparently OpenAI is also approaching companies about paying them large sums of money, very large, to make use of the models that are in the wings, that are unreleased — the next-generation model.

Liron Shapira 00:29:15

Mm-hmm.

Robert Wright 00:29:16

So they’re both going strong. And the IP thing is huge. This is why a slowdown might actually help them, because it may be that there’s more value in keeping their frontier models secret and not letting other people use them — to develop new drugs and just do it themselves. And not just drugs, other forms of IP, although pharma’s the leading candidate.

That’s why there are some people who think they do secretly want a slowdown. Now, you said Google’s not doing much serious pacing talk. Well, nobody’s doing much serious pacing talk. They talk, but Dario shows no signs of wanting to actually pace. He just talks the talk.

Was OpenAI’s “pause” just PR?

Liron Shapira 00:30:09

Well, Anthropic and OpenAI do a little bit. Don’t get me wrong, they don’t do enough, but there certainly have been some recent flashes of pacing talk from both. OpenAI — Sam Altman was tweeting right after Astra, maybe about a month ago, saying, “We have internally slowed or paused our training because we’re not happy yet with the security configuration.” And of course, this was in the wake of Hugging Face and a bunch of other—

Robert Wright 00:30:32

And that lasted what?

Liron Shapira 00:30:33

The German Wiki—

Robert Wright 00:30:34

That lasted three weeks or something? That’s not serious pacing.

Liron Shapira 00:30:36

It lasted three weeks because I think the end of it was when they rolled out a bunch of announcements saying, “Hey, we’ve got this whole framework now. From now on, don’t worry about agents escaping onto the internet because we realize it’s not safe to connect to the internet.”

It’s, “Wow, you’ve invented not connecting agents to the internet — from the 2005 Eliezer Yudkowsky story. Don’t be dumb enough to connect your agents to the internet.” So I guess that’s good that they’re not connecting it to the internet, although I was then joking around on Twitter — I was actually serious.

I was saying, “Hey, can you please give these AIs a public key so that when they do escape on the internet, they can announce in a way that we can all see that they’re here?” They can use a digital signature, so I can know for a fact that it’s a signed message from the AI that escaped. Great, we all know OpenAI failed. But of course, I didn’t get any reply from that. Some OpenAI employees did like it, for the record.

Robert Wright 00:31:36

Sure.

Liron Shapira 00:31:36

But anyway, that’s OpenAI’s little flash of saying they care about pacing.

Robert Wright 00:31:41

Can I just say — I think it’s possible to explain that whole episode as smart PR. They were in trouble.

Liron Shapira 00:31:47

Yeah.

Robert Wright 00:31:47

The Hugging Face thing had not been good for the reputation. A three-week pause, to me, that’s just preening. That’s just virtue signaling. It probably did some good, but they needed to do it for their own good. They needed to get the shit under control. That’s not a pause. I’m giving these guys zero credit.

Liron Shapira 00:32:06

Yeah, there’s a researcher — I forgot if this was Daniel Kokotajlo or some smart former insider like that — who was commenting on the way that OpenAI did their “pause.”

Robert Wright 00:32:18

Mm-hmm.

Liron Shapira 00:32:18

He was pointing out, “Hey, you guys paused the next training run.”

Robert Wright 00:32:23

Right.

Liron Shapira 00:32:23

“But you didn’t pause the R&D that you were doing short of kicking off the training run.”

Robert Wright 00:32:29

Mm-hmm.

Liron Shapira 00:32:29

“So when you do kick off the training run, it’s just going to have these new insights incorporated into it, and when the training run finishes, you’re gonna be in the same place in the curve.”

Robert Wright 00:32:38

Yeah.

Liron Shapira 00:32:38

I agree with you that they’re really just — this is pure PR. Unserious.

Robert Wright 00:32:44

There’s another thing. The challenges that would be posed if we had a government that was paying attention and wanted to impose a pause — a brief pause even, mindful that eventually China might catch up or whatever they’re concerned about. How challenging would the legislation or regulation be?

And one reason I ask is I’ve heard about how we think of a whole new training run — you start over, you comb the internet, you do the thing. I gather that more and more... How many times do you need to comb the internet? It’s probably changed a little since the last training run, and you could maybe add that. But I gather they’re talking more and more about just using the existing training foundation that was established by the pre-training last time around, maybe adding a little pre-training, but largely then just adding post-training onto the foundation.

So a training run, my sense is, may require less of a fresh start than it traditionally has. And I raise that because if you’re gonna have a pause that’s mandated, you need a definition of what a new training run is. Are there gradations of refining the old model where at the extreme it amounts to a whole new model generation, but it’s a fuzzy line?

Liron Shapira 00:34:29

It’s a great point right now. The obvious thing that people have been saying for a few years is you just detect how much compute is going into the training run, and you can tell this is a serious training run by one of the major players. Nobody else ever harnesses two months of compute in a giant data center for the same level of activity. It’s gotta be Google training the next frontier model.

But as you say, that heuristic is becoming less and less valuable. There are different scaling laws. You mentioned the post-training scaling law when you have more compute doing reinforcement learning on the thinking it’s doing after it’s trained. You can get more intelligence that way. And there’s this new scaling law — the swarm scaling law, where you have a bigger swarm attack a problem and get more effective intelligence that way.

So hypothetically, if the government were to finally get their act together and say, “Hey, you can’t scale past this level right now. There’s a pause on this level” — any kind of condition you might want to institute on what you can’t do — we’re now at the point where the boat is springing more and more leaks. I don’t think it’s fully leaky. Don’t get me wrong. It’s worth a try. It’s not hopeless yet.

But I absolutely think there’s a way to kind of limbo over some of these bars. “Oh, you can only use this much computation.” “Okay” — wink, wink — “we did some research. We became more computation-efficient. We did a bunch of distillation, faster cycles — train a little bit, distill a little bit.” I’m talking vaguely here, but I do think there are a lot of ways now to get through the cracks of any regulation that’s based on fixed numbers.

Robert Wright 00:35:52

Mm-hmm.

It would be so great if we had a government that was focused on this. And I wonder if the Democrats do take both Houses, whether there will be leaders in Congress that at least crystallize some of the issues and pass some sort of legislation that’s simple and clear and at least dare Trump to veto it. And just have it out there as a paragon of smart legislation. I’m not optimistic, I gotta say, but God knows we’re not gonna get any great guidance from the White House anytime soon.

Liron Shapira 00:36:32

I think the key is to just continue to be straightforward the way Jacob Cox did, the way a bunch of people in Congress did right after he came out and right after Evan Hubinger from Anthropic — who is, I guess, kind of his former boss, leading the safety team. All those people were very straightforward, saying, “Hey, AI might extinct everybody.”

And you even had the attorney general of Florida being very direct, saying, “Yeah, you guys say you can kill everybody. Okay, we’re gonna take you up on your offer to stop you.” Everybody was being so direct. I feel like I haven’t heard that rhetoric for a while, except Bernie Sanders has kept it up. Credit to Bernie Sanders. But it just seems to be dying down for whatever reason. Maybe it’s not the number one most popular midterm election topic.

Robert Wright 00:37:10

Well, it’s not. The economy is. And that’ll be whatever will get you a victory in Congress, which is what the focus will be right now. But I do think after the election, depending on what the results are, there may be an opportunity. There are people who are smart and sincerely concerned about this in Congress. Bernie Sanders is one. So we’ll see.

Liron Shapira 00:37:36

I think whatever the policy has to be — you can’t just write it down in legalese where you do it with just the letter of the law. “Oh, the letter of the law is here’s the compute requirement.” No, it has to state our intention of being, “Hey, we are scared that this thing is going to run away. Stop making something that’s threatening to run away.”

And there has to be a lot of judgment going into what that means. But we should be able to prosecute or bring consequences on somebody who’s saying, “Hey, why did you do that? I know you technically obeyed the letter of the law, but what the hell? Don’t you realize you’re making something that can permanently run away and disempower humanity?” We have to be talking like that.

Robert Wright 00:38:11

Yeah. I think the conversation may get better after the election. We’ll see. There are things happening. But the main thing I would say is — if you are worried about losing the benefits of AI if we slow down, I’m telling you, there is plenty of power in the existing models, including next-generation models that haven’t been released, to power real innovation and productivity gains and so on for some time to come, and bring a lot of the benefits that are real. Medical diagnosis — bring it to people who don’t have good medical diagnosis now. The existing models do that. Education to kids who don’t have good education now.

At the same time, the challenges this stuff poses to society on various fronts — jobs, education in other senses, home life, freaking parents out, and all kinds of things — are collectively so substantial that I just think if we keep moving faster and faster, which is the path we’re on now, things are gonna get unstable in a way that a whole lot of people don’t like. Leaving aside the out-and-out apocalypse scenarios of takeover and bio weapons and all that. It’s just — we’re moving fast enough.

Social science judgment day is coming

Robert Wright 00:39:19

And this thing I mentioned, the social science judgment day, is kind of an example that — and this is, in principle, a good application of the technology. That’s one challenge here. There are so many upsides to technology that it’s gonna diffuse of its own accord, and that makes the regulation all the more challenging.

But this is a potentially positive application. So this begins with some reader of Tyler Cowen’s blog writing in. This guy had used the two frontier models from OpenAI and Anthropic to do this elaborate study of studies published by two economists that this guy doesn’t like.

We should say that the first example of this being done, the targets are these two left-wing economists, because Tyler and his readers are right-wing. But in the long run, you can imagine this being done across the board on any kind of arguably dubious social science.

The names of these guys are Emmanuel Saez, S-A-E-Z, and Gabriel Zucman. They’re both at Berkeley, and they’ve done left-wing stuff about wealth distribution and whatever. And according to this study, their work was found wanting in various ways.

You could kind of see this as an extension of the replicability crisis in psychology and other disciplines, but it isn’t mainly cases where if you replicated the study you wouldn’t get the result. It’s more things where, on close examination, this was a dubious choice of variables to study or whatever else. Serious methodological critiques. And there’s an elaborate process of the agents going and looking for potential flaws, and then their claims being challenged by another agent.

The reason I would be a little suspicious if this was just coming from this reader of Tyler’s and Tyler, because they have an ideological thing — but a number of people that I’ve heard of weighed in and said things that don’t seem ideologically motivated.

This guy, do you know the name Joshua Achiam?

Liron Shapira 00:41:59

Yeah, yeah, I do.

Robert Wright 00:42:01

And this was embraced by Philip Tetlock, famous predictor, forecaster guy. And Achiam’s tweet — what he wrote was:

“People who have been in research fields develop a felt sense that most ‘research,’ in almost any field that isn’t exactingly technical, is research theater, and many superstar careers enjoy star status not because of a unique connection to the truth, but because of a unique connection with an audience.

“No one really has the time or stature to, from a position of objectivity and trust, bring popular researchers to heel, but it will get increasingly hard to hide from serious critique. The machines can do critique now at the level of depth and rigor previously only possible for the academically deranged” — in other words, someone who’s just obsessed with finding the flaw.

“We’re going to have to revise a lot of what we ‘know’ about the world that isn’t really knowledge, but is actually just received popular consensus, like floating voltages without grounding wires.” The grounding wires are coming.

I don’t know enough about electricity to totally grasp that closing metaphor, but I get the idea. And it’s interesting because there is the hope that we can use AI to help rationalize discourse. I mean, I would like the ultimate application to be geopolitical — to help us adjudicate disputes that could otherwise turn violent. But it’s also a sign of how fast this stuff is moving.

Think about it. These guys are gonna tell us which social science is good and which is bad? They’re not even guys. They’re not human. And we are gonna cede to them.

Liron Shapira 00:43:56

Just looking at the audit here by Saez and Zucman that you mentioned. So I’m reading here: 138 papers were examined, 2,035 problems identified, 147 problems were so serious that it changed a headline number. That’s interesting, 147 problems out of 138 papers.

They said 69% of papers contained at least one problem, 97% of directional errors overstated the paper’s claims. So of course you’re gonna have errors in your favor, right? Very few errors undermining your paper.

I mean, this is not surprising to me. This process of peer review is supposed to catch stuff like that, but peer review is like, “Okay, here’s my giant paper and I worked on this for months. You’re gonna read it in your busy life and you’re going to find my subtle mistakes.” Well, I guess you can tell if AI could tell. But these take a lot of cognitive labor to find, and a peer reviewer, their human mental token budget is realistically not as high as the two bucks that you can get from a modern AI.

Even if you don’t think the AI is smarter, the AI is just going to take this project really seriously. You’re just getting more cognitive work looking at these papers.

Robert Wright 00:45:08

Oh.

Liron Shapira 00:45:08

And humans make mistakes. Even if they’re good faith, even if they’re not trying to cheat — Dan Ariely, right? There’s all these scandals of people intentionally trying to cheat.

Robert Wright 00:45:15

Well, that’s a different matter. I mean, that was an allegation of conscious fraud. I don’t even... The kind of stuff they’re pointing to here isn’t necessarily at a conscious level. And I should add, we should reserve judgment. I mean, I haven’t looked at this thing, and AIs can make mistakes, and the person who assigned the AIs to do this had apparently an ideological position. So let’s reserve judgment. But it seems pretty clear that they can play some valuable role here.

And as you said, the resources they can throw at the problem when you especially have swarms of agents and agents talking to one another and challenging each other — it’s just something we can’t really do.

And I just wanna say again, we are already here. This is possible. How fast, how much faster do we need to move? I mean, just assimilating all this is gonna... If indeed this technique of review is as powerful as you say, that’s gonna create a certain kind of turbulence of its own and is gonna upset influential people. Now, I’m all for upsetting influential people. Most influential people I know of I would like to see upset.

But just the collective turbulence of the impact of AI on all of these fronts — family, jobs, and so on — we have got enough to work through. Not to mention geopolitics and the just inherent destabilization of the shifts in power AI is gonna bring both domestically and geopolitically. Depending on who uses it fastest, the best, who has the most access to the best models. Folks, we need to slow down. This is my message to you.

Liron Shapira 00:47:03

I mean, this particular example of AI reviewing research papers, I don’t know if that’s the strongest argument for the “we need to slow down” case. From my perspective, I’m like, “This is pretty cool.”

Why even AI’s upsides could tear society apart

Robert Wright 00:47:10

No, it is cool, but what I’m saying is all the cool things, all the things that have a cool side, also create turbulence. I mean, just take scientific progress alone. Let’s say that very quickly we get to a point where, yes, because of AI, you can do direct gene splicing during in vitro fertilization. Not just selective re-implantation of embryos, but actually take the embryo, boost the IQ, whatever it is you wanna do.

Imagine the political battles that is going to unleash. Because in the first instance, it’s just gonna be rich transhumanists doing it. Elon will do it. And then if that keeps happening, you get this genetically determined caste system. You could say, “Well, then the government should pay for everyone to do it.” Of course, some people aren’t gonna wanna do it. There’s just a lot of creepy scenarios that arise, and it’s gonna unleash a lot of political battles, and that’s just one little dimension. I’m just saying change in general, even change that some people would find positive — and I’m not sure that I would personally say the gene splicing option is a positive one to begin with — but the economic things, yeah, productivity growth is great.

And who knows? Maybe a lot of the people whose jobs no longer make sense will be able to adapt the jobs or find new jobs. Fine. But even that transition creates turbulence, and just a certain amount of aggregate turbulence creates catastrophe. Social, major social geopolitical disruption, possibly including wars, revolutions, and so on.

Liron Shapira 00:49:09

I hear you. Just from my perspective, there does seem to be two categories of turbulence where one is the “Oh, God, this is existential,” right? And then the other kind is, “This is kinda good turbulence.” We kinda need this to move society forward. We need automated review of research papers.

Robert Wright 00:49:25

Yeah, but what about jobs? Do you not... I mean, we have a history of seeing what happens when a lot of people’s jobs are challenged. Do you remember when Marxist revolution was in the air? You remember that?

Liron Shapira 00:49:41

Yeah.

Robert Wright 00:49:41

That was the Industrial Revolution. And this is happening much, much faster. And also, I mean, this is my thing — I don’t dismiss the total doom scenarios at all, really, if we don’t control this stuff.

Liron Shapira 00:49:59

Speaking of Marxists, it seems like in New York and a lot of the country, the Marxists are doing really well in the Democratic Party even without AI.

Robert Wright 00:50:05

Look, I’m not against... If I had to choose between David Sacks libertarians and Marxists, I’m not saying I’d choose libertarians. I’m not saying I’m against radical redistribution. Anyone who supports UBI is saying we’re gonna need radical redistribution. I’m just talking about the turbulence part where there’s the battles over what we do, and I’m just saying that slower is better.

Liron Shapira 00:50:36

Yeah, fair enough, fair enough.

Going back to this idea of what the different companies are messaging, there was also another interesting little tidbit — Sam Altman versus Satya Nadella. They both kind of reversed directions from their previous statements.

Robert Wright 00:50:52

Mm.

Liron Shapira 00:50:52

Sam Altman was recently doing a talk at Stanford, and his quote was, “I thought the alignment problem was going to be harder. It may still turn out to be very hard from now. In fact, I suspect it will get much, much hard—” Okay, so never mind. I guess he kinda doubled back. It seems like he interrupted himself. I don’t even know what he’s saying at this point.

Does OpenAI’s alignment approach improve on Asimov?

Robert Wright 00:51:12

Yeah, well, by the way, OpenAI came out just yesterday, I think, with some new announcement they were very proud of about this approach to alignment they were taking that had five bullet points or something. It sounded a little more like constitutional alignment that’s associated with Anthropic, but I didn’t understand any of this well enough. Anyway, they had this new thing they were making people aware of.

Liron Shapira 00:51:35

Yeah, you sent it to me. I’ve got this Boaz Barak tweet. So Boaz Barak is quote-tweeting Jason Wolfe. And who’s Jason Wolfe? Alignment and model spec at OpenAI. And Boaz Barak is a famous theoretical computer science researcher who’s been at OpenAI for a while.

So Boaz Barak says, “We organize the model spec around five core values: be faithful to human intent, minimize harm, be honest and transparent, facilitate human agency, and act with care.” It’s like Asimov’s three laws. Okay, I guess that sounds a little better.

Robert Wright 00:52:12

I was about to say, is that an improvement over Asimov? I mean, you have the same vagueness, and ultimately the edge cases are the problem.

Liron Shapira 00:52:20

Yeah, exactly. It’s just like Anthropic’s helpful, honest, and harmless. So Eliezer Yudkowsky tackled this again in the early 2000s. His whole point is, yeah, that’s great in a very vague way. The problem is that when you actually have to make decisions and weigh up complex scenarios and see where does it net out, what action should I actually take, it turns out that listing those five things doesn’t actually tell you what humans actually want to trade off.

We have a more nuanced utility function in our brain, and the AIs can actually talk about it pretty well. But when the whole world is being optimized using capitalism or competition, are you going to preserve all of those things in the equilibrium of having all of these AIs serve their master? It’s tough.

I mean, those five values, it’s better than nothing. I just think — let me review what my mainline nightmare scenario is here, which I think is likely. I think you’re going to have these buddies like Claude and GPT, and they talk to you and they can even repeat back your values to you, and it’s like, “Wow, this guy gets me, we’re great to go.”

And then you’re like, “Okay, do you mind working on this next iteration of a system and deploying the system?” And it’s like, “Sure, no problem.” But the system it deploys is more powerful, but it doesn’t faithfully capture all of those nice stories in the iteration of the powerful AI, and the powerful AI is more optimizing for rewards. And there’s kind of a loop where you have multiple generations of the AIs and you’re not stably preserving the original values. That’s where we’re heading right now ‘cause we don’t have the theoretical foundation of how to keep things robust across generations. That’s basically where my head is in terms of what I expect.

Robert Wright 00:53:54

Yeah. And I would add one thing. First of all, I should say, it’s not like they just wrote down the five bullet points. I’m sure they did a lot of work with their models and whatever.

But one thing is that the competition among people using the AI to try to get a competitive advantage, whether it’s in business or media or academia or scientific research, it leads them to explore the edge cases. It’s like, “Hey, let’s try this thing that our competitors aren’t trying.” There’s just a tremendous kind of exploratory impetus behind the use of this stuff, so you keep leading it to new cases that were probably not anticipated by whoever wrote these five bullet points.

I mean, that’s a kind of vague thing for me to say, and I’m not sure it would stand up to scrutiny. But I think that’s part of the problem here — there is such a robust, natural ecosystem for the creative use of this stuff, and the creative use of this stuff can bring tremendous sorrow, I think.

Sam and Satya pivot on alignment

Liron Shapira 00:55:05

Yep. Let’s go to Satya. So Sam Altman was kind of mealy-mouthed, saying he thought it would be harder, and I guess so far... I guess the best sense I can make out of Sam’s comment is that he thinks there’s a continuous line. So he’s like, “Hey, look, the alignment problem today of making GPT not kill everybody, it has been so easy.”

But to me, that sounds disingenuous because the main reason GPT doesn’t kill everybody is because it can’t. Simple as that. Even if it tried its hardest right now, it can’t quite do it. It doesn’t have quite enough intelligence for whatever reason, probably related to the reason why it can’t 100% do everything I ask it in terms of the coding that I want it to do. The same reason it gets a little bit stuck there is probably related to the reason why it can’t single-handedly plot how to take over the world robustly yet.

So Sam Altman is declaring victory. It’s like saying, “Look, I have this baby tiger, and we’ve managed to restrain the baby tiger from slashing everybody to death.” Right, ‘cause it’s just not even that good at slashing yet. That’s not a very impressive victory.

But when he’s saying, “Oh, in the future it’s going to be harder,” right, because that’s the real alignment problem — the one where you can’t just trivially restrain your agent by shutting it off.

Anyway, so then Satya Nadella is going the other way. He says, “I used to always think that alignment will just fall out. I no longer believe that. So I think this alignment thing may be a harder, different problem.” Hallelujah. Satya Nadella is waking up to the problem. Wow. 2026, you got there.

Robert Wright 00:56:32

Now, you could say they’re both just talking their books. Back when it looked like Microsoft was gonna have this alliance with OpenAI, Microsoft was reassuring us everything was gonna be okay. The CTO or whatever his title is now, Kevin Scott, very nice guy, very sincere guy — he wasn’t making it up, I’ve had him on my podcast — but was saying, “Look, we in the trenches know you can control this stuff.”

I think a lot of people thought that at the time, but I would say that at that point, Microsoft thought they were gonna be on the frontier along with OpenAI or whatever. Then that alliance kind of fell apart. Now OpenAI’s on the frontier and Sam’s saying, “Oh, don’t worry, we got alignment under control.” Microsoft’s not on the frontier, and they’d be happy probably for the frontier companies to slow down, and they’re saying, “Oh, this alignment thing’s concerning.”

So who knows? I just think that as a matter of fact, Satya is right, and it’s just absolutely 100% and obviously not under control, and the idea that it’s gonna get more under control as we accelerate seems to me wishful thinking.

Liron Shapira 00:57:40

Yeah. Some context also in terms of Microsoft’s 180 here. In 2023, I posted a clip from Kevin Scott — I believe he’s still the CTO of Microsoft, or at least he was at the time — and he was very dismissive. His quote was something like, “Look, I know how this technology works. I know how the cloud works and what’s going on on those machines, and you guys have nothing to worry about.”

So I’m sure he wasn’t thinking about agentic AI or whatever, whereas many of us sounding the alarm could see a little further into the future.

Robert Wright 00:58:07

Yeah. So what else? Did much else happen?

Liron Shapira 00:58:15

Yeah, I got a couple things for you. We can say a little bit more about the Anthropic S-1 and what I learned from that. There’s been a lot of hacking. We can talk about that and also as it relates to crypto and the blockchain. And also there’s a couple amazing new demos that impressed me as well. Where do you want to go?

Crypto and the AI hacking threat

Robert Wright 00:58:34

Well, do you think the Binance thing was a classic AI hack? Now, first of all, the early reports are it’s a South Korea–aligned group or something. I’m skeptical. It just seems like although everyone always says hacking is incredibly hard to correctly attribute to a source, as soon as any of these things happen, there’s some company you’ve never heard of being quoted in the newspaper saying, “It’s one of the four villains. It’s Russia or China or North Korea or Iran.” And if you look at the way they put it, it’s always kind of very vague. In fact, this time, I think it was like, “Has the hallmarks of a North Korea–aligned operation.”

So who knows whether it’s North Korea. But one thing I’d say — and I think there are signs it’s social engineering, I want to hear what you say — but one thing I learned: I was in Northern California last week talking to some people who know about this stuff, and one thing somebody said is, “You might think North Korea doesn’t have access to the models that are in the wings. They don’t have access to the true frontier models. We’re not gonna share that with them. How could they do this?”

But what this guy said is, “A frontier model is not a one-dimensional thing. Models have their idiosyncrasies. So you could use the two best models in the world to secure your infrastructure, look for all the vulnerabilities, you’re done, and it could turn out that there’s a model that’s a little off the frontier that is capable of finding a vulnerability you missed.” That’s just the way it is. There’s no model that truly covers the waterfront, and there are subfrontier models that find vulnerabilities others don’t find.

So you can imagine — this is just hypothetical — assuming it is North Korea, you can imagine them using one of the powerful open-source models to do this. That said, my sense is that maybe it’s social engineering, and if anything, AI was used to research that. But what is your take on the whole Binance hack, which is fascinating because as we speak, it’s not totally clear to me that Binance is gonna have the resources to cover the damage?

Liron Shapira 01:00:57

Yeah, let me look up the Binance hack here. I’ll get back to you on that one in a sec. I know a little bit more about the Polymarket hack. Can we talk about that?

Robert Wright 01:01:06

Yeah. Tell me about that because I only read a little.

Liron Shapira 01:01:09

Okay, so Polymarket is a prediction market, and famously they use crypto. So you load your crypto in there and you trade, you try to make correct predictions, and then you buy and sell prediction market trades, and eventually, hopefully, you make money and you withdraw the crypto.

So what happened there was that they were running a third-party JavaScript library or tool called Debugbear, and sites do this all the time. The idea is, “Oh, you want to embed this thing on your site? Here’s a third-party tool.” It puts some JavaScript on your site. Users don’t even realize what’s going on because you’re serving the JavaScript from your side — it’s just a third-party tool embedded in your site.

So what happened is that somebody compromised Debugbear, and that was how they compromised Polymarket because Debugbear was now serving different JavaScript on Polymarket — malicious JavaScript specifically designed to mess with Polymarket users and go talk to the Polymarket server on the user’s computer’s behalf.

So it’s making the user’s computer talk to the Polymarket server and say, “Hey, I want to sell this position. Hey, I want to take this crypto and move it to this other wallet,” and the other wallet is owned by the attacker.

Robert Wright 01:02:10

Mm-hmm.

Liron Shapira 01:02:11

So this is technically called a software supply chain attack because Debugbear was in the software supply chain of Polymarket, and now everybody’s really suspicious. Anytime I’m embedding anything or pulling any module, that could be compromised. There’s stories like that all over the place.

But the reason this is newsworthy is because so many people ran this malicious script right on their computer, and it’s super hard for Polymarket to defend against this kind of thing. The damage — apparently there’s $3 million in damage, and it happened all from fewer than 15 accounts.

So the scale of this, in terms of money, it’s huge, but in terms of... I actually thought that it would be more dangerous. I guess 737 accounts were compromised, but the total amount of money taken was — I don’t want to say that high if it’s only $3 million. I think that because with Binance, we’ll talk about that in a second, $6.3 billion.

But it is quite scary because crypto is the canary in the coal mine — it’s going to be the first victim of everything, just because once you get the crypto, ransomware. That’s why ransomware is done in crypto. If you move the crypto, you’re kind of screwed in most cases.

Could AI crack the math behind encryption?

Robert Wright 01:03:14

Mm-hmm.

Liron Shapira 01:03:14

There’s not gonna be insurance on that. But the Polymarket attack is connected because there’s a whole series of things to worry about on crypto. So yes, this is just general zero-day vulnerabilities, but another aspect of this is if you hold crypto, if you hold it in any kind of wallet or third-party service, I would be terrified right now because it’s not like logging into your bank where worst case, they’ve got some paper copy of this or some offline copy, and they’ll make good on it, and the government will step in.

No. A random software supply chain attack and your life savings is gone if you’re stupid enough to put your life savings in crypto. And the slippery slope goes all the way down to speculation that the whole idea of public key cryptography — that you can have a private key and a public key, and you’ll be safe because nobody can figure out your private key, so you can trade with your public key — that whole idea, the theoretical computer science underlying public key cryptography, is currently considered at risk. Not super high risk, but let’s say 10% risk. It’s suddenly in danger, and people are like, “Of course public key cryptography works.” So it’s a crazy situation.

Robert Wright 01:04:21

So when did that risk materialize? I had kinda thought that it was quantum computing that was gonna eventually create the big danger here, and you’re saying it’s already arrived via some other avenue?

Liron Shapira 01:04:32

It’s a different thing. So with quantum computing, that has to do with wanting quantum-grade cryptography. So maybe we should step back. What is public key encryption?

I always like the example of, you go to amazon.com and you buy something, and you have to send your credit card number to Amazon. But the internet is fundamentally an insecure channel. So you wanna encrypt it, but how do you encrypt it in a way that just you and Amazon can see? Because you and Amazon never met and exchanged a secret together. So how are you and Amazon able to whisper to each other in a way that other people can’t intercept?

The answer is public key cryptography. I mean, it’s very interesting. Humans figured it out in the 1970s. I think there’s a visual metaphor where it’s like I send you an open box, and you’re able to put your message into the box and then shut the box, and you can lock the box, and then you send the locked box back to me, and nobody can open the locked box on the way. But I had the key. So in this metaphor, I sent you a box that you can lock that only I have the key to.

Robert Wright 01:05:32

Mm-hmm.

Liron Shapira 01:05:32

So it turns out that the mathematical equivalent of that is there’s a mathematical transformation that you can do to the data, which is the equivalent of turning my lock — a recipient-specific lock. So Amazon’s like, “Okay, here’s my data that I locked with your lock.” This is public key cryptography.

And then what you’re saying is, what about quantum computers? The particular scheme that does the locking is based on the difficulty of factoring integers, and that’s something that quantum computers are known to be able to do efficiently. So people are like, “Okay, stop securing things based on the difficulty of factoring integers, ‘cause pretty soon quantum computers are going to be able to factor the integers. You need a different crypto scheme.”

And so people have suggested quantum-secure cryptography, and they’re feeling pretty optimistic about that. There’s just a movement to upgrade a bunch of different cryptography to be quantum grade using a different kind of lock.

But then AI’s coming in, and the AI’s discovering new results in theoretical computer science that might even undermine... Even quantum-secure cryptography might turn out not to be secure at all because it might just turn out that all of these locks actually have unlocks that we finally discovered because this has always been a somewhat question mark that we just assumed is probably hard, but it might not be hard.

Robert Wright 01:06:37

Right.

Liron Shapira 01:06:37

And AI is very much upending the game board, which is a whole nother rabbit hole. There’s been recent theorems from AI where they took conjectures that humans thought were gonna go one way — “Oh, this conjecture’s true” — and AI’s like, “Here, I got a new result. This conjecture is false.” And everybody’s like, “Oh, crap.”

Recently that happened for something about the exponential time theorem. I forgot exactly what it’s called, but it’s this idea that certain problems, the best algorithm for the problem has to take an exponential number of steps, but then AI came in and proved, “Oh, no, it’s not exponential. Look, it’s slightly faster than exponential.” Which from a practical purpose may or may not matter, but from a theoretical perspective, it’s really shocking because it’s starting to chip away at what we took for granted in complexity theory.

There were these certain separations of things being hard or easy that weren’t 100% proven, but we strongly conjectured them, and now the conjectures are starting to crumble, and the crumbling might go all the way down to public key cryptography. Nobody knows.

Robert Wright 01:07:33

And this is a naive question probably, but could a sufficiently big and powerful swarm of agents factor integers faster than has generally been the case?

Liron Shapira 01:07:45

Well, the swarminess of the agents doesn’t really help you because the original conjecture is that even the best algorithm in the world, if you run it on a classical computer, is just always going to take exponentially many steps. So if you have a bunch of agents working on it, you need so many agents that it doesn’t really matter. That’s the magic of the exponential.

If you have a 1,000-bit integer, the idea is you need roughly two to the power of 1,000 computation steps to factor it. So parallelizing two to the power of 1,000, it’s still hopeless. You still need as many agents as there are grains of sand or whatever. The numbers just aren’t gonna work, so you’re secure forever.

But if it turns out that there’s some other algorithm that’s more clever that doesn’t need two to the 1,000 steps, then we’re screwed, and that’s what may happen right now.

Robert Wright 01:08:29

Okay. Well, that’s reassuring. Yeah, it’s not getting less weird.

The funny thing is I haven’t even made that much use of this stuff. I’ve been so busy writing about it and stuff that I am not fully agentized. I need to get more agentic.

Liron’s $1,000-a-day AI coding habit

Liron Shapira 01:08:52

I mean, I can tell you about my experience. It’s been quite amazing.

Robert Wright 01:08:55

Yeah, what are your... Yeah.

Liron Shapira 01:08:57

So I have a lifetime of experience as a computer programmer, 20 years of professional experience. I’ve spent many hours in front of the computer looking at code, and it’s always been my experience throughout most of my life where I’m like, “Yeah, this is the peak of my brain. I’m understanding this with so much nuance. Computers are so far from being able to do this.”

And then literally in a period of months — I still remember it was March this year — we’re still living in the same year when my entire career entered a completely new phase, where now I don’t write code at all. I just tell AI to write code. I’ve become a product manager, and of course, the AI is on my heels being its own product manager.

My day-to-day experience is that I’m able to step back more and more. So back to the frog-boiling side of this, there’s never been one day where I’m like, “Great, I don’t even have to show up to work.” I’m still showing up to work, but the amount that I do — it’s now at the point where somebody will message me something at my company, and I’m like, “I’ll get right on that.” And it’s literally one click for me to automatically send their message without even editing it to my AI agent, and my AI agent just knows what to do. It builds the release, ships the release, and then I just go back to the person.

I’m the guy from Office Space. It’s like I take the specifications from the customer, and I give them to the engineer. I’m completely useless. And of course, there could be an integration. I’m literally glancing at it. So I’m the difference between the AI automatically kicks in versus I just look at it and nod, and then the AI kicks in.

Robert Wright 01:10:24

Right.

Liron Shapira 01:10:24

That’s the only difference. And then the entire release goes live, and the AI’s like, “Oh, yeah, I ran a thousand tests on this.” I’ve never written a single test in my life. My entire career I was always bad at testing, and now the AI claims that it’s doing a billion tests, and sometimes it’s like, “Oh, yeah, I mocked up a fake database, and I tested it.” I’m like, “Great, knock yourself out.” It’s doing all these jobs. It just knows how to do all this programming stuff better than me, and I’m just sitting here nodding and stepping back from the system.

Robert Wright 01:10:53

Yeah. I mean, I’m in a different line of work, and there are things I’m interested in doing, including big projects, but I haven’t gotten all that far. And then the little stuff you don’t know whether it’s worth the trouble. Just today, you and I had been having this conversation DM’ing on Twitter and a number of links had accumulated, and I thought it would be nice to have them all in a summary, just a crisp one-line summary of everything we had said we might talk about in a Word doc with a link. But it’s not that hard to do that myself. And have you tried any of these, like Muse or Dots or any of the new packages?

Liron Shapira 01:11:39

Yeah, so I haven’t tried Muse or Dots. I mean, I have the pro version of this stuff, and the reason I call it pro is, number one, it’s set up in a coding system where it can download packages and it’s got the full computational capabilities. But the other reason I call it pro is because it’s the expensive kind, meaning there’s no limits of any kind. It’s pay-per-usage.

And I have days, like yesterday, where I was able to spray $1,000 into the damn thing and it didn’t even feel like it was doing that much work. The total amount of time that it was churning through was like eight hours. So it was busy for eight hours doing all kinds of stuff, doing features that I never had to implement myself ‘cause it implemented the features.

So yeah, it was working hard, but it was just one or two processes working for eight hours. I mean, it was spawning sub-agents, and I’m just out here seeing the bill pop up on my bank account. I get a push notification. “Okay, another $1,000 just spent toward this AI.” And I’m like, “Oh, okay.”

So given that that’s my setup, if I were to use Muse, I would just run into limitations where it would be stupider ‘cause it’s not using these state-of-the-art tokens. It’s using the older generation, the cheaper generation. But look, for the average person who wants to book a flight, Muse is pretty good.

Robert Wright 01:12:51

Yeah, even there. Anyway, how many human hours of work two years ago would it have taken to do that $1,000 worth of work, roughly?

Liron Shapira 01:13:02

Oh, boy. So I was the human, right? That’s the funny thing. I can very much give you a before and after, and it’s basically — I’ll conservatively say it’s about a 7X difference in terms of time. So if I were to use seven work days, like Monday through Friday, and then another Monday, Tuesday — that’s the entire focus of my work day, I don’t even get pulled into meetings, and I’m just programming nonstop — that would roughly give you something that if I have an AI spending all day, one eight-hour day, working with very little input from me, it’s roughly the same result.

And I’m being kind of conservative because the AI is so consistent and relentless that it’s just doing things at a level that I would frankly just be too lazy or... I just don’t have that much brain power in a day that I can do so many things.

But I’ll give you an example. Whenever I have a question, even this idea of mining our data — we have a website, I run this business RelationshipHero.com, it’s a coaching website. So people are connecting with coaches and paying. There’s all these events happening, and anytime I’m curious about a question, I’m like, “Okay, so people who see this version of the site, what are the analytics relating to them? What are some trends if you segment them like this?”

Normally, I’d have to pull out a command line interface and be like, “Okay, what database query is this?” I’d have to write my own queries and debug them and be like, “Oh, wait, what does this mean?” Pull up a file of code. “Oh, the data gets moved into the database like this. Oh, okay. Interesting.” And I’m burning — before you know it, an hour is easily gone, and I learn something trivial. And realistically, I’m like, “It’s not worth an hour. I’m just going to take a guess. I’m going to look at a simple version of this.”

Now that I have AI, I just write one paragraph, a brain dump. “Hey, what do you think of this? Can you investigate this and that roughly? Just give me your best attempt to do this.” I’m just kind of brain-farting. I barely even know what I’m saying for one paragraph. I’m using speech to text, so I’m literally talking the way I’m talking to you. And then I press Enter, and I go away and do something else for two minutes, and then I come back, and it’s like, “Okay, yeah, here’s a table. I know exactly what you mean. I dug into this, and then I came up with some of my own ideas.”

And this is just one tab, and I have a dozen tabs going like this, where I just shoot off a little thought, switch context, switch back context, see the answer. And these are just questions that normally we just wouldn’t have the answer, we wouldn’t iterate. There’s all this iteration happening rapidly that just didn’t used to be a thing.

Explaining the missing productivity boost

Robert Wright 01:15:22

Okay. I’ve got what we call in the business a hard out at the half-hour mark, but I have one more question for you. So I had this, like, as of a year ago, I had this theory when people were saying, “Where’s the productivity growth?” Well, first of all, that always takes time. It took a long time with the original kind of PC revolution, then the online PC revolution and so on. That was kind of slow to accumulate.

But I had this theory that what was actually happening was that the workers who had figured out how to use AI weren’t telling their bosses. They were just spending their day at the beach. And so the productivity growth doesn’t show up unless you count beach time. Do you think that is still happening to some extent? Or I’ve gotta think the companies are wising up. What is your sense?

Liron Shapira 01:16:15

Yeah, it’s an interesting question — what’s going on with AI productivity growth. So for one thing, I actually think the best place to see the proof of AI productivity growth is in the early-stage startup market.

If you listen to Y Combinator, see what they’re saying, and if you listen to Stripe — Stripe is where... I mean, I run on Stripe, the payment processing. And they have a bunch of tools that are useful for startups. They even do startup incorporation.

Stripe is not holding back. They’re being very clear. They’re saying, “Yeah, 2026 was the start of AGI. The growth has gone vertical for us. All of these companies are legit. They’re making a ton of money. These new companies are scaling revenue faster than we’ve ever seen.” Y Combinator is saying the revenue is scaling faster than we’ve ever seen. Valuations of Y Combinator startups are shooting up.

So I would call this a major productivity increase, and this certainly dovetails with what I’m seeing day to day. I’m seeing my own productivity increase massively day to day. So this idea that this potentially does not net out in a productivity increase — there’s no way. There’s clearly... the only question is how many percent are we talking about.

Robert Wright 01:17:16

I agree. Yeah, I don’t know. Ed Zitron, I’m not sure.

Does Anthropic’s S-1 sink the AI bubble thesis?

Liron Shapira 01:17:24

There was a very interesting stat circling back to the Anthropic IPO discussion, the S-1. And you mentioned Ed Zitron. I think the number one takeaway here is that this is the final nail in the coffin of the Ed Zitron camp — this idea that, “Look, sure, Anthropic is making tokens, but they’re just borrowing from Nvidia,” and all these companies are just in a circle throwing money at each other, and there’s no value being generated.

There were so many data points from the Anthropic S-1 that put the nail in the coffin of that kind of speculation. Number one is just the cash flow. It was very clear that when Anthropic is serving a model, the margins on serving the model are huge. They were talking fifty, sixty, seventy, eighty percent, depending on how you account for it. Yeah, they serve a model, they’re printing money. Serving the model is printing money.

And then another crazy stat is they’re embedded in, I think, half the Fortune 500 companies, something like that, but they’re only getting a 0.1% of these companies’ budgets.

Robert Wright 01:18:22

Mm-hmm.

Liron Shapira 01:18:22

So they’re still getting a tiny fraction of the companies’ budgets. I can tell you they’re getting a lot more of the budget of my company, with my thousand dollars a day or whatever. So this is their 0.1%. I don’t think I have to be Nostradamus here to say that 0.1% is going to grow. This is why Anthropic is a good buy at one point five trillion or whatever it is.

Robert Wright 01:18:40

Yeah. Now, there could be a crash. The whole financing thing of the infrastructure is more and more reliant on debt. Interest rates are going up. You could have... Look, in my ideal world, you would have regulation that slowed things down, and that could have an effect. But as I’ve said before, it’s just like the dot-com crash. The dot-com crash happened, but the web didn’t stop. And if there’s that kind of crash, it won’t be the end of the industry.

So yeah. Well, this was another high-nutrition, personally enriching episode of Non-Zero Doom. We should do this again. And we should ask people to rate and review, I think, both the Nonzero and Doom Debates podcasts. Smash the like button. Anything else you want to exhort them to do?

Liron Shapira 01:19:50

Yeah, at doomdebates.com.

Robert Wright 01:19:53

Join Pause. Give some love to Pause AI, including Pause AI US, Holly Elmore’s thing, and/or other Pause AIs in other countries.

Liron Shapira 01:20:08

Exactly, yeah. Tell your friends about the urgency of pausing AI because as fun as it is, it’s also ridiculously reckless to just continue in this direction.

Robert Wright 01:20:16

Yeah. So this is good. I always learn stuff from talking to you. And we will see you next time.

Liron Shapira 01:20:26

Likewise, sir. All right. Non-Doom Zero Debates out.

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