Jensen Huang Resigns, RSI Coming in 2027 — with Robert Wright

Bestselling author Robert Wright (The God Test) and I react to Jensen Huang’s resignation from Nvidia, METR’s report that AI is doubling Anthropic’s research speed, and whether AI safety can ever be formally verified. Plus:

Where AI’s economic value will accrue;

My AI outperforming my CPA;

What Jensen’s fall means for Anthropic’s IPO;

And an anonymous Chinese AI journalist on how it all looks from Beijing.

Enjoy another edition of the Nonzero x Doom Debates collab!

Watch on YouTube

Timestamps

00:00:00 — Cold Open

00:00:30 — Introductions

00:01:32 — Jensen Huang Resigns from Nvidia

00:05:02 — Who’s Defending Jensen?

00:10:09 — What Did Jensen Do Wrong?

00:12:23 — Was Alice Huang a Chinese Spy?

00:18:03 — Does Decapitation Work?

00:21:34 — The Great Man Theory of Tech

00:23:58 — Where Will AI’s Value Accrue?

00:27:14 — What’s Next for Jensen?

00:29:33 — METR: AI Is Doubling Anthropic’s Research Speed

00:35:01 — AI Is Solving Open Math Problems

00:37:24 — AI Agents Negotiating Deals

00:40:03 — My AI vs. My CPA

00:42:38 — Bob’s AI Caught His Doctor’s Error

00:44:20 — Whatever Happened to Hallucinations?

00:45:35 — Formal Verification and Lean

00:50:47 — Andrew Wiles and the Human Cost

00:54:10 — The All-In Podcast’s Blind Spot

00:57:15 — Can We Formally Verify Alignment?

00:59:55 — Yudkowsky vs. Irving at ILIAD

01:01:21 — Will Jensen’s Fall Help Anthropic’s IPO?

01:06:48 — The March for an AI Treaty

01:08:02 — Introducing Walter, a Chinese AI Journalist

01:09:22 — How China Reacted to Jensen’s Resignation

01:15:43 — Chinese Theories About Anthropic’s Role

01:22:47 — How China Censored the Spy Allegation

01:24:33 — Does China Trust an AI Pause?

01:26:59 — AI Layoffs and a Chili Sauce Boycott

01:32:50 — Does Beijing Listen to Public Opinion?

01:36:42 — China’s Limits on AI Companions for Kids

01:39:29 — Will China Move on Taiwan?

Links

ROBERT WRIGHT & NONZERO

Subscribe to The NonZero Newsletter

The God Test — Bob’s 2026 book on AI

“The Age of Big Math” — Bob’s Nonzero conversation with Steven Strogatz, author of Big Math

“When AI Enters the Quantum World” — Bob’s Nonzero conversation with Scott Aaronson

Join NonZero’s Discord server

Nonzero on X (@NonzeroPods)

THE WEEK IN AI

“NVIDIA Announces CEO Transition” — the board’s announcement: Jensen Huang resigns, Harvey Jones becomes chair, CFO Colette Kress becomes interim CEO

“China’s Top Spy Agency Recruited Woman Who Targeted Jensen Huang” — the New York Times story that broke the scandal

“A Mystery Businessman Introduced Jensen Huang to His Paramour. It Was Her Husband.” — the Wall Street Journal story on Alice Huang, her husband and Megaspeed

Elon Musk: “That would be an honor” — his reply to “Elon please hire Jensen”

“Independent Assessment of AI R&D Acceleration at Anthropic in October 2026” — the METR report: progress at about twice the earlier rate, roughly 80% of it from AI

“Q3.5 Timelines Update: Looks Like the Intelligence Explosion Will Happen in 2027 After All” — the AI Futures Project moves its forecast back to 2027

Daniel Kokotajlo to Anthropic: “Do you want to pace or not?” — the tweet where he drops the F-bomb

“Sharing AI progress in mathematics” — OpenAI’s release of 722 math manuscripts from an unreleased model

“Formalizing Fermat’s Last Theorem” — Anthropic on Claude’s 13-million-line Lean proof

“Kernel accepts wrong-structure projections, allowing an axiom-free proof of False” — the Lean kernel bug Liron describes

“Introducing AlphaProof Code” — Google DeepMind formally verifies the code behind the Signal messaging protocol

Eliezer Yudkowsky & Geoffrey Irving Debate — recorded at the ILIAD conference at Lighthaven

March for an AI Treaty — Saturday, November 14, in cities across the US, Canada, France and Germany

“China’s Lao Gan Ma Takes the Heat for Alleged Layoffs Due to AI” — Sixth Tone on the chili sauce maker and the boycott calls

“China Bans AI Romantic Partners, Virtual Relatives for Minors” — Sixth Tone on China’s AI companion rules

ALSO MENTIONED

“The Proof” — the NOVA documentary on Andrew Wiles and Fermat’s Last Theorem

“Provably safe systems: the only path to controllable AGI” — Max Tegmark and Steve Omohundro’s paper on formal verification for AI safety

“AI as Normal Technology” — the essay by Arvind Narayanan and Sayash Kapoor, Bob’s upcoming guest

DOOM DEBATES

Doom Debates on YouTube

Join the Doom Debates Discord

Transcript

Cold Open

Liron Shapira 00:00:00

This scandal has everything. Five trillion dollars. It’s got money, got sex.

Robert Wright 00:00:04

Head of this company considered critically important to the whole future of America’s hegemony, literally in bed with someone who’s being called a Chinese spy. My own answer is that in some sense of the terms “deep state” and “plot,” almost certainly yes.

Introductions

Liron 00:00:30

Welcome to Doom Debates and Robert Wright’s Nonzero collab. We do this every so often. We run through the latest AI news and analysis. I am Liron Shapira, host of Doom Debates. You are Robert Wright, host of Nonzero podcast and author of the very timely book, The God Test. How’s it going, Robert?

Robert 00:00:53

I’m doing okay. Lot of news.

Liron 00:00:56

Can I call you Bob?

Robert 00:00:57

There’s a real treat at the end of this podcast. You and I just finished taping a conversation with a Chinese journalist in Beijing who covers AI, and he is remaining anonymous for purposes of this interview so he can speak as freely as possible. We talked about Jensen Huang and some other stuff, and the Chinese take on the Jensen Huang thing. So I really encourage everybody to stick around for that.

Jensen Huang Resigns from Nvidia

Liron 00:01:32

Great. Okay, so docket for today, before we transition into the other interview. From my perspective, I’m always laser-focused on AI capabilities. I think that’s the only game in town. That’s this existentially dangerous thing, and I do think this was yet another significant week. There’s this drumbeat, this frog boiling situation, and that’s gonna be a major theme for today.

But I think we really gotta focus on what’s fiery hot in the news right now. Even just an hour before we started recording, it’s this bombshell in the news. I’m talking about Jensen Huang, founder and 33-year CEO of NVIDIA Corporation, five trillion dollar peak market cap, has just announced — the board has just announced his resignation.

Robert 00:02:18

Yeah.

Liron 00:02:18

Your thoughts?

Robert 00:02:19

It’s amazing. Word of this kind of possibility trickled out yesterday. When this first hit, I assumed he’d survive because he’s considered so important to NVIDIA. NVIDIA’s considered so important to lots of things. But things piled up. In addition to the whole Alice Huang thing, it turned out that apparently he had had an affair with a subordinate. The company resources had been used to conceal the affair because apparently somebody got some video of the two of them canoodling, and then the company paid them off, bought the video or something.

I think an interesting question — among many — is first of all, what are the consequences of this gonna be in terms of US policy, US-China relations? And also, were some of these possible consequences the goal to begin with of leaking this story?

The way to put this dramatically — and this is a question I heard from some people from the beginning — is to what extent, if any, is this a plot by the deep state to get Jensen, to get China doves, to make China and the administration, including Trump, to get US policy on exports tightened up? My own answer is that in some sense of the terms “deep state” and “plot,” almost certainly yes. And the question is in what senses.

Liron 00:04:05

This scandal has everything. Five trillion dollars. It’s got money, it’s got power — the most powerful CEO in the world. It’s got sex, it’s got Chinese spying. You couldn’t make a more interesting story.

Robert 00:04:16

No, it’s just more — I’m half joking, three-quarters joking — but more evidence that we’re living in a simulation. Somebody said to me the other day in San Francisco, a pretty prominent person in tech, very accomplished person: “Man, it makes you think we’re living in a simulation.” Just imagine — you got the chip factory that makes the key chips right off of China’s shores. China has a claim to the — just that part alone, he was saying, “This is nuts. This is out of a movie.” And now the movie continues, and it’s wild.

Who’s Defending Jensen?

Liron 00:05:01

Exactly. So one of the angles in all this is the factions lining up. I’ve been seeing various voices on social media. There’s kind of the pro and anti Jensen staying as CEO.

The first person I saw line up pretty forcefully on the pro-Jensen side was a couple days ago — Ben Thompson of Stratechery. He was pretty firm in his newsletter saying, “America needs him. We gotta overlook the scandal because he’s such a superstar running NVIDIA. You can’t just replace Jensen Huang. NVIDIA is Jensen Huang and NVIDIA is America, so we gotta let this slide.” That was his position.

And then you have Elon Musk, who seems to be kind of pro-Jensen. I don’t know if he said it explicitly, but that’s the vibe I’m getting. Shaun Maguire from Sequoia, also a pro-Jensen vibe. But then we also saw Democratic senators come out anti-Jensen, and they’re using it as a political scandal. I saw Zvi Mowshowitz of the great Don’t Worry About the Vase newsletter — probably the single best source of news besides this show — he was saying, “Yeah, Jensen’s gotta resign. This is untenable.” What have you been seeing?

Robert 00:06:05

A whole array of views. Obviously, Dario is presumably having a party at the moment.

Liron 00:06:12

Yeah.

Robert 00:06:13

And in fact, some people have asked — we get into this in the interview with the Chinese journalist, who actually brings up Dario before we do. Dario’s views on China have not escaped the attention of people in the Chinese AI community.

But to start with Ben Thompson — his view has been, after initially embracing the chip export controls, I think he now is fine with those and kind of buys the Jensen view. His argument is that maybe if we hadn’t imposed a restriction in the first place, China would not have so accelerated its drive to develop indigenous chip-making infrastructure. That’s a view. I think we definitely have, to some extent, accelerated the drive.

So his line is, look, the chips are fine, just draw the line at the chip manufacturing equipment, which comes from the Netherlands mainly. That’s that view.

Related to that, there’s one thing I want to say about Jensen, because one vibe you get from some corners is, “Oh my God, has Jensen all along been trying to help the Chinese government?” Let me just say, all the stuff he said on the Dwarkesh Podcast about how we should sell these chips far and wide — those are the things a person who runs NVIDIA would say. He’s got a big market for his chips.

And when people say, “Oh, but he doesn’t need Chinese demand. Lots of American companies, he could sell all the chips.” Well, yeah, but the more customers you have, the more you can charge, the higher your profit margins. Also, when he says it’s in the interest of the US to get China addicted to our tech stack, I don’t know about that argument, but what is true is it’s in the interest of NVIDIA for China to get addicted to NVIDIA’s tech stack.

So everything he’s advocating is, I think, not suspicious at all. He’s talking his book, maybe too aggressively for his own good in retrospect.

The reactions are from the predictable corners. China hawks are celebrating because this probably will damage relations with China, and in that sense, maybe was a kind of sabotage from the point of view of the people who leaked the story. Meanwhile, people like me who think that the well-being of the planet, if not the survival of the planet, is going to depend on cooperation between the US and China over AI — people like me are not delighted about the likely fallout from this.

Liron 00:09:07

Let’s give people more context. Jensen Huang announced his resignation via a note from the board. They said he resigned. I’m sure it was — he clearly didn’t want to resign. He made statements a couple of days ago saying, “Yeah, I’m gonna stay,” basically. “I love NVIDIA.” Based on everything I’ve seen from him, it really is his baby. Hand in glove. It’s his company he’s been building for 33 years.

I’ve heard quotes of Jensen saying something like, when people ask him, “How do you relax?” He’s one of those guys who’s like, “I’m relaxing every day when I’m here at my desk at work. This is relaxing for me.” And people say when he goes on vacation, everybody goes on high alert because he starts blasting emails back to NVIDIA. On a vacation, he’s getting all these ideas how to transform the company when he’s back, so everybody’s like, “Don’t go on vacation, Jensen.”

So this is one of these guys who’s born to just be in NVIDIA for life. He would’ve been like Warren Buffett running it when he’s 99 years old. So he wasn’t happy “announcing” his resignation. I think the number one question we should try to straighten out though is what did he do wrong? Why exactly did he have to resign? Because I don’t think you can just say, “Oh, he had to resign ‘cause he was unfaithful to his wife.” It’s worse than that.

What Did Jensen Do Wrong?

Robert 00:10:20

It wasn’t just that. First of all, it was pretty bad judgment on his part. But of course, we’re talking about a part of the body that is a famous distorter of judgment. This is a story as old as time.

So it’s possible that he believed that all that was going on with Megaspeed is what was largely going on — which is that it had this cloud computing stuff in Malaysia or whatever, and it rented the compute to Chinese companies, all of which is legal. The US chip restrictions don’t prevent that. Megaspeed’s official story is that that’s what it did. It definitely did quite a bit of that. It’s possible he didn’t suspect more for a while, although I’ve heard that when the hammer came down — when NVIDIA caught wind of the government’s suspicions, which was more than a year ago — they did some kind of monitoring and found that actually they had sold 50,000 more chips to Megaspeed than could be accounted for in their data centers or something.

But in any event, it’s definitely bad judgment. In a situation like this, it is not shocking that when the story is “head of this company considered critically important to the whole future of America’s hegemony is literally in bed with someone who’s being called a Chinese spy,” I’m not surprised that the guy no longer has a job when you put it like that.

Now, in what sense was she a Chinese spy? It could be a very limited sense. We get into this with the Chinese journalist, but he had read this very good Wall Street Journal story that came out very recently about her whole career path. And it does look like she and her husband started Megaspeed — they’re just trying to make a buck. And in a situation like that, where part of the game was to get very close to Jensen, which she succeeded in doing, naturally somebody from the Chinese government is gonna give her a call and say, “Have you learned anything?”

Was Alice Huang a Chinese Spy?

Liron 00:13:02

Right.

Robert 00:13:04

Beyond that, we don’t know to what extent she was a Chinese spy. But still, just even given those facts, I’m not shocked. Are you surprised that he had to bite the dust? This was the plan. This was the plan of whoever leaked the thing, I’m sure.

Liron 00:13:21

I do see shades of gray. I think I’m kind of similar to the board where actually the straw that broke the camel’s back, the last domino, was the announcement yesterday that it came out about a second affair.

Robert 00:13:37

Mm-hmm.

Liron 00:13:39

With Powell. Who was the second affair? Basically his direct report.

Robert 00:13:43

Yeah. Both of these women happen to be 48 years old, by the way. A coincidence, I guess. But yeah, she had a prominent position, and it was reported that company assets were used to conceal the affair. So that was also not good, but go ahead.

Liron 00:13:59

Yeah. So it’s Kimberly Powell, NVIDIA’s Vice President of Healthcare. Huh, I didn’t realize that they had a whole healthcare department. I guess maybe it’s internal-facing, but whatever it is — that’s one of his 66 direct reports, I guess. So he had the affair with her too, and people say it’s like termites — there’s probably more affairs if they’ve discovered two.

I was a little bit on the fence in terms of how much information has been announced about the Chinese spying because everybody’s saying, “Well, Alice Huang is not a spy. She’s an asset. Maybe Jensen didn’t know.” So there was some shades of gray. Given that he’s worth trillions of dollars as CEO and he’s strategic for America, there was some gray area — maybe somehow he could stay on.

But the domino to fall is once Kimberly Powell comes out, now you’ve also got a corporate governance problem. You’re not supposed to be a CEO sleeping with your direct report vice president as an affair. At that point you just question — and public shareholders — this is now grounds for securities fraud. Matt Levine is always saying everything is securities fraud. Shareholders can just sue: “Hey, you can’t run the company like this. You violated your shareholder covenant.”

Robert 00:15:13

I think he was, before that reveal, in a situation where ordinarily he’d be gone. If it weren’t such a critical company and he weren’t considered so critical to it, he’d be gone. Then this was the straw that broke the camel’s back, and I suspect they had other things they could leak. I imagine they were ready to keep going as long as it took.

Liron 00:15:36

Yeah.

Robert 00:15:38

Not that I think Jensen per se is the main target of the leakers. I think China policy is the main target. They want chip restrictions enforcement tightened, and apparently in this case they weren’t very tightly enforced for a while. And Dario’s long wanted a new law, a new regulation that would make illegal the use of NVIDIA chips in clouds that are then rented to Chinese companies. The legitimate part of Megaspeed’s business — Dario and other China hawks want to make that illegal, and they may well succeed. We’ll see.

Liron 00:16:23

Just fleshing out this intrigue here. Jensen Huang founded the company 33 years ago, 1993. And the new chairman of the board — ‘cause Jensen was also chairman of the board, so he stepped down as that too.

Robert 00:16:38

Hmm.

Liron 00:16:39

I don’t even know if he’s still on the board. That’s a good question. But the new chairman of the board is Mr. Harvey Jones, and he seems actually very legit. He’s been on the board also the entire 33 years. He’s got a ton of really applicable experience. I think he was the founder of Daisy, which is a pretty well-known older CPU design type of company. So they’ve got a nice responsible chairman.

And then the interim CEO is the CFO, Colette Kress, who’s been with NVIDIA for 13 years. I don’t think anybody thinks she would be a good permanent CEO. It’s really just — that’s the problem. Everybody’s saying Jensen had no bench. So you just have the CFO step up, but it really is interim, and now there’s this big question of who the hell is gonna be CEO.

Robert 00:17:22

Not only that — did he not have an obvious successor, he had an unorthodox organizational style. Apparently he had, I think the number is 60 people directly reporting to him. That’s a very high number for a CEO.

Liron 00:17:38

Yeah, it’s crazy.

Does Decapitation Work?

Robert 00:17:39

So it’s not like you can just slot a good CEO and they go, “Oh, these are my six direct reports? Good, let’s all have lunch.” No, you gotta have a cocktail party to meet them all. So the transition is gonna be challenging.

Now I will say, it kinda gets back to the Iran war ultimately — decapitation rarely works. They found the same thing with local gangs. They take out the gang leader, and actually it doesn’t help solve the problem they were trying to solve. They kept killing the number two at Al-Qaeda for years and years, but Al-Qaeda persisted.

One reason is sometimes somebody has been leader at an organization for a long time, and actually things might improve if somebody else took over at this point. NVIDIA was going strong, no doubt about it, but there are real challenges, including Google, Microsoft making rival chips, some of which are doing better and better. And of course now they’ll face a bigger challenge because I suspect part of their business is gonna get shut down. It could well happen that these clouds are no longer gonna be legal.

He might or might not have handled them well. In retrospect, one of his downsides was he was too aggressive an advocate. He was talking his book too aggressively.

Liron 00:19:25

Totally.

Robert 00:19:26

The Dwarkesh interview really didn’t help him. If you ask what series of events led somebody to finally leak this — he was talking his book too loud.

Liron 00:19:37

Totally. And his arguments have been flimsy for a very long time. When people have questioned him on why is it okay if China gets these chips, and he’s saying, “Oh, get them addicted to the stack.” When there’s so much evidence that China is desperate to get higher quality American chips because we’re a decade ahead of them. And Jensen is talking his book.

And of course, he’s been downplaying any kind of AI safety concerns, although recently he made some interesting statements where he’s like, “Oh, well, if the AI labs can’t manage it, they should shut it down.” Everybody’s like, “What?” That was kind of out of nowhere, but I don’t think he thinks that they can’t manage it. He doesn’t sound like he’s fully read into what I see as the main problems of our era, of the next couple years, these existentially important problems. He did seem like he was kind of head in the clouds, not really engaging with those problems. He only had a winner’s mindset thinking about how to keep building up NVIDIA. That was the impression I got.

Just to clarify, I mentioned Kimberly Powell was the VP of Healthcare. It’s not internal-facing — it’s selling to healthcare companies, and she was there for about a decade and did report directly to Jensen, and he does have about 60 direct reports.

So this is the thing about NVIDIA. You said that you don’t really believe in decapitation strikes. I tend to disagree. I actually think decapitation strikes are pretty good. I know in the Iran war, they’re still going even though they don’t have all their leadership. But I still think decapitation does work reasonably well in the general case, sometimes better than others.

In the case of NVIDIA — the market has spoken. They decapitated NVIDIA. Instantly, you lost about a trillion dollars. It’s down 20 to 30% in the last couple weeks. So that’s kind of how much Jensen is worth. That must be pretty nice, to have the market tell you that you’re worth a trillion dollars. That’s gotta be a nice boost.

Robert 00:21:24

We’ll see, but go ahead.

The Great Man Theory of Tech

Liron 00:21:28

I still expect NVIDIA to still have some value, but it is just very interesting because it’s the great man theory of tech leadership. I am a believer in the great man theory of tech leadership. I think when you decapitate NVIDIA, that is a serious setback, and I’m just looking at the stock market. I wonder if this is related to why Google has been surging a little bit. I think they’ve been up 10 or 20% over the last few weeks. Google is an NVIDIA competitor. They do have their own independent TPU supply chain. So yeah, I’m a great man believer.

Robert 00:22:00

Google also finally came out with a couple of models that move it closer to the frontier. I have my own gripe about what it would take for me to get access to them. I was egregiously misled by Gemini about the consequences of switching to Workspace, but I digress. It lied to me, and the official online page about what you get with Workspace is still a lie, so be careful, people.

But I digress. The models have something to do with it. People who sell their NVIDIA stock but still believe in AI broadly — it’s gotta go somewhere. Google’s a plausible place. It could have to do with that.

Liron 00:22:49

I gotta correct myself because I’ve been getting excited about the stock — I own Google, so I’ve always been overweight Google. I’m bullish on their business. I think it’s undervalued. But it’s not 10 to 20%, it’s about 5% since the low of earlier this month. I don’t want to read the tea leaves too hard here. But at least it’s a positive sign. I feel like the positiveness of it is correlated, but who knows?

Robert 00:23:12

I suspect, as for the fall in NVIDIA’s stock price, there’s a lot of emotion running through the whole market for AI assets. It’s not tulips, the famous example of a run-up. AI per se is very real, and there’s a ton of potential economic value there. But I think anybody who thinks they have a very clear idea of where the value is going to accrue in the long run — which specific companies, chip companies, AI companies — is more confident in their judgment than I am of mine.

Where Will AI’s Value Accrue?

Liron 00:24:04

I know where it’s gonna accrue. My hypothesis is everywhere. I think that we’re just going to be supply constrained for the next however many years — five years, ten years. This is in a non-doom scenario, by the way, which I don’t even think is that likely. I think it’s about 50/50.

So in the 50/50 scenario where we’re not doomed, I think it’s going to be very much an expanding pie. “Oh, we’ve not even begun to build. We need a million data centers now.” So the margins are gonna be there because everybody who can help build the supply is going to get a great return on capital. It’s not going to be a zero-sum food fight over little bits of margin, as you might say. Everybody’s just gonna be building.

Robert 00:24:41

I think the risk for people who are heavily invested in AI is — let’s assume everything goes well, and this technology isn’t massively destabilizing, which I think it will be if it’s not governed carefully and ultimately governed internationally. Which is why I think these China hawks are kind of maybe signing our — if not death certificate — our chaos and mass suffering certificate.

Let’s assume it goes well. Value will accrue. In fact, if you stopped large training runs this moment, as people like Ethan Mollick, Wharton professor, have pointed out, the productivity gains would still continue to spread through the economy for years because it takes time to figure out how to use this stuff. Companies in America are investing very heavily in figuring it out. That’s why Anthropic’s revenues are so robust. OpenAI’s quarterly revenues were robust.

But it takes time. The danger for people investing in the AI trade right now is that the value may accrue very diffusely through the economy, and you can’t even say which specific companies. Salesforce, Adobe — what is the fate of those companies? I think very hard to say. What you can say is that if things go well, a lot of value will accrue, but it may be very diffuse.

And it’s conceivable — although I think Anthropic and OpenAI have a lot of cards to play, including developing intellectual property in the form of pharma, especially with their unreleased models — it’s possible that not much value will accrue there in the long run. That’s how fluid I think things are. They certainly face the risk that their current main revenue stream will get commoditized as companies use open source models. Whatever.

So I agree with you — AI, if things go well, will create a huge amount of value. Where? I don’t know. But one appeal of chips is you can say for sure chips will be involved. That’s one appeal of investing in companies that make the state-of-the-art chips.

What’s Next for Jensen?

Liron 00:27:12

All right. So that’s a developing story. There’s so many threads to it. It’ll be interesting to see what comes out about the Chinese spying. It’ll be interesting to see what Jensen is gonna do next. Is he gonna try to pull a Sam Altman and seize power again? Is he gonna go to Microsoft?

Robert 00:27:28

Good question though. Can he salvage his career? It won’t be at NVIDIA, but can he salvage his career?

Liron 00:27:37

There was a tweet from Elon Musk. Somebody was like, “Jensen can work for Elon,” and Elon was like, “Oh, it would be an honor.” So where is he gonna land? That’s also a name that comes to mind — who could step in and run NVIDIA today? I mean, Elon can do anything, but besides him. So anyway, lots of interesting developments.

Robert 00:27:53

They’ve already had one guy who talks too much. I don’t see NVIDIA bringing Elon on board.

Liron 00:27:58

Right. Or SpaceX acquires Tesla and NVIDIA. It’s really crazy times. It’s all happening fast.

It’s also funny — it’s November now, 2026. If you remember back, we used to have a yearly November scandal. Remember November 2022? We had Sam Bankman-Fried, we had FTX. November 2023, or maybe it was December, close enough, we had the Sam Altman blip — him getting fired. And then 2024, 2025…

Robert 00:28:22

Yeah.

Liron 00:28:23

I was disappointed the last couple years. I was like, “Where’s my November scandal?” But then here we are, 2026, Jensen Huang stepping down ‘cause of an affair — I’ll take it.

Robert 00:28:31

Yeah, I guess we missed a year, or maybe two. But this one’s wild. I’m wondering — it’s gotta be hard for him now to accept a number two role anywhere, and what company is gonna displace their CEO so he can step in?

Also, he’s a little bit undisciplined. Who really needs this? His story was sui generis. He was doing video game chips. He did have the foresight to see that that could lead him into the AI business. He didn’t just stumble into that. He saw it coming.

But I don’t know. I think maybe what you’ll see is him becoming a big media personality, establishing a platform. He’s got a ton of worshipers. He could generate the traffic.

Liron 00:29:21

Oh man, more competition for us.

Robert 00:29:23

Yeah, maybe we should kneecap the guy by saying more unflattering stuff about him.

METR: AI Is Doubling Anthropic’s Research Speed

Liron 00:29:30

Stay in your lane, Jensen. We’ve got the media aspect covered. Okay, so putting a pin in the Jensen stuff.

Stepping back to what matters even more — this is a red alert situation. A lot of people have been saying this. We do seem to be close to the singularity. We can put a concrete report on it. The famous METR report from the last few days. I think the headline result was: all things considered, AI has been making Anthropic twice as productive on net with their AI research.

And remember, this is the nuclear reaction here. This is the positive feedback loop. This is recursive self-improvement — will AI help build AI? And at first, if I was talking to you a few months ago, our answer was, “Yeah, of course, it’s helping programmers write a little faster.” It’s doing auto-complete. It’s making them 10%, 20% faster. So this is the foothills of RSI.

But twice as productive compared to a year ago — the neutrons are really starting to hit here. And I should clarify, in case “twice” doesn’t sound that impressive — you know Amdahl’s law. It’s like, okay, yeah, it’s twice, but there’s other inputs. It’s all about what’s the limiting input, what’s the bottleneck. But this 2X is net of Amdahl’s law. Some parts are still slow, but once everything nets out, they’re still going twice as fast. Meaning the AI part is probably more like 10 times faster, but there’s other bottlenecks.

And in fact, Anthropic researchers are subjectively reporting that their work seems to be going 12 times faster when they do it — which by the way, is also my subjective report. I just feed tasks into the wood chipper, and the AI is just doing them, and I used to have to do those tasks 12 times slower.

A lot of people are coming out. There’s a belief cascade happening right now on my Twitter, where so many people are like, “Okay, guys, call your family.” This is RSI. The AI Futures Project has moved their target date for RSI to — what do you know — 2027.

Robert 00:31:24

They were the ones who came out with the 2027 report to begin with a couple years ago.

Liron 00:31:28

Exactly. And they’re like, “Yep, okay. We now predict it in 2027.” The months are really ticking down, and so more and more people are saying, “Look, if we’re gonna make a move here, if we’re gonna pace the frontier, we really should do it now.”

Robert 00:31:43

I think it’s true. Let me give you my understanding of this METR thing, and you can correct me where I’ve got it wrong. METR comes out with a report that was based, I guess, both on access to internal Anthropic stuff, maybe including interviews with employees, but also an evaluation of Fable 5.2, that just came out. And the finding was that roughly speaking, over the last year, things have been advancing — the models at Anthropic have been advancing twice as fast as during the preceding year and a half roughly.

METR attributed most of that, about eighty percent, to the growing use of AI models in the creation of the next generation of models. That’s what leads us toward recursive self-improvement — the point at which the human role in creating AI is marginal or non-existent.

Now, somebody came out with a counterpoint. They said, “Okay, sure, but they are having to exponentially increase their spend to get the curve to go up by that much, and so it can’t go on.” But then somebody from, I think, 80,000 Hours was the first to reply that, “Well, okay, but if you look at the relationship of this curve to revenue, the revenue grows very rapidly as a function of that curve.”

So in the end, Anthropic can, judging by current revenue streams, get their money back on all this spend and keep spending. And so yeah, the moral of the story is we should be freaked out.

Liron 00:33:45

Right. The people pointing out, “Oh my God, they had to put in twice as many billions to get this result” — the output of the AI that they’re building is also going to yield more than twice as many billions. And so if this cycle continues, you are going to get at the very least a linear march upward in capabilities.

And given that human IQ is not exactly a super high ceiling here — if you have a steadfast linear march year after year, you —

Robert 00:34:10

Speak for yourself, Liron.

Liron 00:34:12

But yeah, I mean, 10 IQ points a year — it’s like, okay, well, you’ve now surpassed all geniuses and you keep going.

And I can tell you, me personally, I agree with Eliezer Yudkowsky on this — the precondition for losing control really is, in my opinion, just having a bunch of robustly 200 IQ AIs. I do think they can go off and just kind of have power in a way that’s irreversible. They can siphon off more and more power and never give it back. It’s this one-way ratchet.

And if 200 IQ doesn’t cut it, okay, fine, keep marching up to 300 IQ. By that time, combined with their advantages of speed, the ability to back themselves up, the ability to coordinate, to work 24/7, to just be relentless — I think that humanity, unless they love us and they want us to persist, I just think we’re the weaker force in that battle.

AI Is Solving Open Math Problems

Robert 00:35:01

I think, if you look at this math stuff — that was generated largely by these unreleased models. I just learned that not nearly all the math depended on swarms of agents. Most of the problems OpenAI solved was just a single LLM that was given, I think, three hours per problem or something.

Liron 00:35:27

Right.

Robert 00:35:28

On things that people had worked on for years if not decades unsuccessfully. And of course, math is just math, and people say, “Oh, but the proofs are sloppy.” It reminds me of when they were saying, “Oh yeah, it generates video, but the people have six fingers.” And you’re like — well, obviously.

This is the story again and again. People can point to the deficiencies — it hallucinates, it does this and that. Folks, focus. It’s just so obvious where this is headed.

Liron 00:36:03

Just to be a little more precise about the results. When they say the research is progressing 2X faster, it is based on looking at capability scores as measured by various evaluations. They’re saying the amount of progress that they used to make in a year, they can now make in six months in terms of getting better at all these benchmarks.

Some people have criticized that — “How do you know you’re using the right benchmarks? You’re only using benchmarks that have the ability to be efficiently verified.” But then I saw somebody intelligent chime in and say, “Yeah, well, you also have a problem now where it’s hard to even make the benchmarks because the AI kind of knows what it’s doing better than I know what I’m doing in terms of verifying it.” And of course it also has all this situational awareness.

So what people are saying is that the waterline — sure it’s jagged intelligence — but everything is growing. Every single frontier is getting pushed out. There’s no firewall. I can tell you my own experience is just that I’m more and more happy to just toss things over the wall to the AI. My own fraction of involvement is getting less and less. That’s really the general theme for me — AI is just getting to the point where the loop is closing. That’s what they mean by RSI.

AI Agents Negotiating Deals

Robert 00:37:24

You’re a coder, and most people have a job other than that. But I will say, even at Nonzero, we are starting to put AI to interesting uses. I hope to unveil some things in the coming couple of months. But even so, I recognize that I could be doing a lot more with it than I’m doing. I’m too busy talking about AI to stop and do the things I’d need to do to integrate it into my own personal productivity loop.

It’s obvious I could do it. I’m kinda waiting for some of the agentic stuff to shake out. Muse sounds interesting, but do I want to use an app developed by the guy who coined the phrase “Move fast and break things” as a corporate slogan? I don’t think so.

I’m kinda waiting, but it’s completely clear where things are headed. I heard on the Cognitive Revolution — you know, they do a morning live stream —

Liron 00:38:38

Yeah, AI in the AM.

Robert 00:38:39

And then at the end of the week they do a very good montage of highlights. This guy was describing how agents are used at a company, as I understand it, to come up with its position in a negotiation. What it does is it has different agents represent different people in the company. So from Harvey it gets the legal guy — this is doing the job of what a human lawyer would normally be doing. Then it gets a product person, then this person and that person.

So it has the half dozen people the company would convene to discuss this and do reports and figure out how much this big multimillion dollar deal — how much they can afford to pay or whatever — and the agents have a conversation and arrive at a position. Think about that. That’s a lot of pretty high-level positions that AI is basically taking over right there. Most companies aren’t doing this yet, but apparently that’s what’s coming.

My AI vs. My CPA

Liron 00:40:03

Did I tell you the story with my interactions with my CPA?

Robert 00:40:06

No. You have a human CPA?

Liron 00:40:09

Yeah, human CPA. He’s still my CPA. I’ve been using a CPA firm for the last few years, and this time in taxes, I had relatively complex taxes. I was moving states, and so they were sending me their tax return.

Normally I would just scan it. I try to spot check a few things — what do I know how to spot check? Some basic numbers. I’m not gonna go into detail. But of course, now I just throw it over to ChatGPT or whatever. I say, “Hey, go dive deep, use max mode, do what you gotta do, find savings, find criticisms.” And it spit out five issues that were pretty important.

So I sent them to the CPA and at first I put it in my own words. But as we get closer to the deadline — this is October 15th submitting the return — I start being like, “Look, my AI says this. Deal with it.” And the AI is pointing out all this super subtle stuff, and the whole interaction — it’s clear to me that the AI is more of a domain expert than the CPA and their team.

It’s getting awkward ‘cause the CPA should at least have their own AI, right? So at least they’re a match for what I’m doing. I feel like the CPA is not paying for ChatGPT Pro over here. So it’s a very awkward interaction.

Robert 00:41:17

That’s apparently where we’re headed. I just don’t see how people don’t see the handwriting on the wall.

Liron 00:41:27

Let me tell you this. There was never a time throughout the whole process where I ended up having to backtrack on any of the things that the AI was saying. The worst that ever happened was sometimes the AI would say stuff where the CPA software couldn’t really support it, and then the AI would have suggestions on how to use the software, and eventually one of those suggestions was taken. So the AI was basically never wrong.

Which is like — how many more years of human CPA? To your point — human lawyers, human CPAs. What are we? The warm body in the seat? I needed the CPA signature, ‘cause that’s always nice. A CPA signed off — that way if there’s an audit, it’s like, well, the CPA signed off. So there’s some human protection there. Somebody’s taking responsibility. But at the end of the day, is that all we are? Just these warm bodies taking responsibility? And maybe that’s fine, but then I also think that we’re gonna get all the resources taken away.

Bob’s AI Caught His Doctor’s Error

Robert 00:42:15

You’re right. When people say, “Oh, this AI made this mistake, this AI made that mistake” — humans make a lot of mistakes. Apparently your accountant had not crossed all the T’s.

My favorite personal story — and this’ll maybe be the last time I tell it because people are bored by it — I had cancer about a year and a half ago. I’m fine. I had surgery a year and a half ago. The cancer hasn’t come back. Great.

But when I found out, when I first got the troubling MRI report, I hadn’t had a chance to talk to a doctor, so naturally I show it to an AI, and it says, “Well, this is bad, this is bad, this is bad.” I’m like, “Well, wait. Isn’t this bad?” It says, “Abnormalities found in blank or blank.” And the AI says, “I think the doctor meant to put ‘no’ at the beginning of the sentence. ‘No abnormalities found.’” And it was right and the doctor was wrong. That’s a pretty fundamental thing to get wrong.

In a way it didn’t matter ‘cause any doctor reading the report would’ve spotted it. But when people say, well, that METR report showing the exponential growth in how long a task in human terms the AI can perform — that’s only an 80% success rate. Well, first of all, probably about what the average human is.

But secondly, if you’re at a company and you’ve got an agent that’s gonna succeed 80% of the time, and the other 20% it won’t screw things up, and you’ll know it didn’t get things quite right, and it’s way cheaper than a person — well, you’re gonna go with that. And it’s so much faster.

Whatever Happened to Hallucinations?

Liron 00:44:17

One of the things that’s already in the rearview mirror — when was the last time you heard about hallucinations? It just doesn’t really seem to be on the radar these days.

I noticed I was talking to Claude, asking it about some physics stuff, and I noticed that button that says “retry” — regenerate the answer. And I’m like, man, I haven’t used that in years. It doesn’t need to regenerate. It just always gives me a good answer with higher reliability than a human. I would rather use Claude’s answer than a human where I don’t know how much sleep the human’s gotten.

So we’re past hallucinations and the AIs are good at self-checking. They’re careful to do a Google search before they answer, make sure they have the latest context. They’re now human level or superhuman level at just making sure that they’re getting their facts right, and so we just don’t talk about hallucinations. Don’t get me wrong, at the LLM level, you can have hallucinations the same way that a human just waking up might have a foggy memory or whatever, but it’s a non-issue in practice.

Robert 00:45:10

Yeah, hallucinations happen, but less and less. Google, in the new models, claims by what apparently is the industry standard metric on hallucination to have very significantly lowered that and to have the new industry best on its new models. These things get better. It’s like the six fingers. Now they have five fingers.

Formal Verification and Lean

Liron 00:45:34

Okay, heading back to just the latest news. I don’t have a ton more on the docket, but there is one more thing that stands out to me, which is this whole regime, the whole paradigm of formal verification. It’s making a lot of headlines recently. Everybody’s talking about Lean — the go-to language where you can write down math in a formal way so that a computer can check your proof. “Oh, you think you proved this conjecture? Okay, yeah.” This isn’t just a human scanning it and nodding and being like, “Oh, your logic makes sense to me.” No, it’s not just convincing a human. It’s formal logic that a computer can verify.

So more and more proofs are getting verified in Lean. OpenAI has got a bunch of results. I think DeepMind recently formalized a bunch of things in Lean. I think DeepMind just announced that they formalized the security of a WhatsApp program. I forgot if they used Lean or not, but they used AlphaProof. So this is a major area of research right now. You’re hearing more and more things get formalized.

Just to contrast, 10 years ago, if somebody proved something in math, it would be a paper meant for human consumption, and a human would read the paper and be like, “Yeah, this looks good to me.” But occasionally, they’d retroactively be like, “Oh, wow, this paper had a mistake and nobody noticed,” because it wasn’t formalized. So they’re doing formalizations. Any thoughts on that so far?

Robert 00:46:46

First of all, I plugged a couple of recent conversations on the Nonzero podcast. One was Scott Aaronson, which was very good about all this—

Liron 00:46:53

Yeah.

Robert 00:46:53

The other, more recently, Steve Strogatz, mathematician at Cornell, who just came out with a book called Big Math. We get into all this stuff. Scott emphasized that some of these proofs, we know they’re right because of Lean, but we still don’t understand them at a human level. They’re kind of sloppy—the kind of proof a graduate student might do that would be correct but kind of a mess.

He said right now, increasingly, the job of humans is to clean up the proof. First, go step by step and verify them from the human point of view. Secondly, clean them up. And he said that does involve flashes of new understanding. You might see seven weird steps in a proof and go, “Oh, so that’s establishing that blank.” And the computer hadn’t put it that concisely, and that constitutes an insight. But still, that’s what the humans—to put it in not flattering terms, we are now the editors of the AIs.

I mean, it’s not nothing. I wouldn’t be capable of doing it. Scott’s wife had been working on some computer science conjecture for years and years, and then OpenAI shows up and says, “Here’s the answer.” I think her intuition turned out to be right as to whether the conjecture was valid or not, but now she’s busy understanding the thing in human terms. And that’s interesting work. He said she’s kind of handling it okay, but obviously not the news you hope to get if this has been your life’s work for years and years.

Liron 00:48:47

Yeah, that was a great episode with Scott Aaronson. He was saying his wife and he had just been experiencing the full range of reactions to this kind of development—curiosity about how the proof works, now they’re kind of chasing after the AI, diving into how it proved it, and that’s still interesting.

Going back to Lean, there was another recent result. Claude recently took thirty hours to formalize Fermat’s Last Theorem proof, which was done by Andrew Wiles a decade or two ago.

Robert 00:49:18

Mm-hmm.

Liron 00:49:18

Finally found the proof of Fermat’s Last Theorem, and now the proof has been formalized using thirty hours of Claude time, which is always nice to know. Because I feel like there’s always a one percent chance that they screwed it up, that there was an error in the proof. But now that it’s been formalized, there’s only a 0.001 percent chance.

Which actually gets me to the next thing I wanted to point out. This is an area I dived into when I was in college—the foundations of mathematics. What is a proof? What is a formal proof? How much can we formalize? This is where Gödel’s theorem lived. Gödel’s incompleteness theorem is the idea that you can’t formalize everything. There’s always going to be true statements about numbers, about mathematical objects that you didn’t finish capturing in your formalization, so there’s always holes. It’s kind of a problem, though I don’t think it’s a big problem necessarily.

But this gets into foundations of math, and there’s been a little bit of doubt about how robust Lean really is. Because this year, there was a story where they basically found a bug—some researchers were able to prove that false is true. They basically cracked it. I think they were able to patch it, and maybe there’s no more bugs. There are reasons to believe that Lean is as strong as axiomatic set theory these days.

Robert 00:50:31

Mm-hmm.

Liron 00:50:31

But it does go to show that anytime somebody says, “Don’t worry, we formally verified this,” I still think an AI can basically cyber-hack the foundations of formal verification. I wouldn’t even put that much trust in Lean.

Andrew Wiles and the Human Cost

Robert 00:50:47

You know a lot more about this than I do, but let me say something about the Andrew Wiles case that underscores the possible human cost of some of this. So Andrew Wiles, for people who don’t know—I don’t know how long ago it was now, twenty years, whatever. He was a mathematician at Princeton, still is, I think.

First you saw a story, front page of The New York Times back when there were front pages, so it was probably twenty-five years ago—back when everyone was reading the hard copy of The New York Times. It was, “Fermat’s Last Theorem is proven.” They cited him, and then mathematicians went over his proof and found a flaw. And this was a complete psychological crisis for him. I don’t mean he went over the edge, but you can imagine—you’re famous and suddenly, no, you shouldn’t be famous.

So he goes back and works on it, and he gets it to a point where I guess he’s vindicated in the end. But there’s a fascinating documentary about this that appeared on the PBS show Nature, I believe. There’s a moment where he’s talking about what it was like when he was working on it before any of the publicity. He would just go home—I don’t think he told anybody he was working on it—he would go home, up to his office, and just labor away at this thing.

And he was talking about that time in his life before the first round of publicity, before the crisis, and he said, “And I would just go up there,” and he started crying because it was such a wonderful memory. Just having this project that you were devoted to and you had a shot at.

And there are going to be kinds of projects for humans that can survive even the endless evolution of AI, maybe. I don’t know. But projects that we only a few years ago were widely assumed to be forever the exclusive province of human beings are being pushed off the table. And when you see him cry, you’re just reminded—everyone, lots of people have in their career these times. You could think back. In my line of work too, it’s laboring alone on a particular thing and figuring things out and writing it down. AI is displacing that job too.

So I don’t understand the view that we need to move as fast as possible here. There’s obviously so much for society to absorb and try to adapt to without going off the rails. Because we’re talking about, I think before long, a lot of jobs being jobs that you better either reinvent radically or abandon. My prediction—within a couple of years, a lot of people think that. It’s just hard, almost hard not to be cynical about anyone who is still on the All-In train, the All-In Podcast train.

The All-In Podcast’s Blind Spot

Liron 00:54:17

Right?

Robert 00:54:18

“It’s gonna be great. Trust technology.” These guys are nuts.

Liron 00:54:23

Well, every week when I listen to All-In—I do admit to listening—I do find it somewhat interesting.

Robert 00:54:28

You listen?

Liron 00:54:29

Yeah, exactly. They do have good insights about business—they’re competent people. But every time I listen, all four of them neglect the possibility of imminent recursive self-improvement and the huge consequences that may bring. It’s just not on their radar. They’re having the whole conversation having factored that outcome out. They’ve kind of protected their downside—they don’t really see a catastrophic downside on their radar.

So the whole conversation is about, “Hey, how do we get this upside? Why are people trying to prevent us from getting this upside? Why are they being so malicious? Do they hate humanity? Are they trying to bring communism here?” And it’s like, “Guys, there’s a downside. You’re completely ignoring the downside case where the AI disempowers us in 2027.”

Robert 00:55:11

Right.

Liron 00:55:11

So that’s my take on All-In, yeah.

Robert 00:55:13

They ignore all evidence. It’s the mass personification of confirmation bias, and they’ve got to know they’re doing it. They allow no evidence inconsistent with the talking of their books.

Liron 00:55:21

Heh.

Robert 00:55:21

And sometimes I feel I’m doing a little too much of that, but I just taped a podcast with this guy, Sayash Kapoor. It hasn’t aired yet, but he’s one of the co-authors of the “AI is a normal technology” thesis. We argue a lot. He doesn’t share my view. You can do that. You can have conversations with people you disagree with. Don’t go to the All-In Podcast if you want to see that happen.

Liron 00:55:49

Let’s see. So I’ve been looking up Lean a little bit more because I am kind of interested to dive into this. Apparently what happened when they were able to find various proofs of falsehoods—that shakes the foundations. We’re formalizing proofs in this language and somebody found ways to prove false things? What the hell?

So it turns out the distinction is that Lean has this formal language it’s based on—a type theory—and the type theory is sound. Nobody’s found a problem with it. It’s almost as rigorous as Zermelo-Fraenkel set theory with a standard set of axioms. The Lean type theory has decades of foundations and robustness. Nobody’s cracked it for decades. And the set theory axioms have—

Robert 00:56:35

That’s not the same thing as being superintelligent.

Liron 00:56:37

Lean looks really good in that sense. But what happened is the implementation of the kernel that was doing the checking—the way they coded up a computer program to obey the formal axioms of Lean—they had bugs there. So they got the physical computational implementation of Lean to prove false things. But if Lean had been implemented correctly, it wouldn’t have proven false things.

Now, in practice, is there really a difference? Implementing it is part of the challenge. But it makes me feel a little better that if we can just keep reducing the bugs in the implementation—every time you find a bug, hopefully you fix it permanently—hopefully you do converge on a Lean that you can really trust.

Can We Formally Verify Alignment?

Robert 00:57:15

What do you think of the formal approach to alignment? I hear this every once in a while. There are these people—one approach to alignment is, with mechanistic interpretability, you find the part of the model that gets activated when it thinks this thought, and you want it to think that thought, so you change it, whatever. But then there’s this idea that you can actually come up with a formal, airtight way of aligning models. What does that even mean?

Liron 00:57:54

Formal alignment is a hot topic in the space. There are a lot of smart people who claim they’re doing it. Max Tegmark has put out some research papers on the idea that you can formalize alignment. Eliezer Yudkowsky puts it really well. He just says, “I don’t personally have an important open problem where all I need is to answer a propositional question in formal logic.” He hasn’t posed a conjecture where if only some prover would prove it true or false, that would make progress on alignment. That’s not the bottleneck.

The bottleneck in alignment is having AI where what it’s trying to do—the representation of its goal—is consistent with what humanity would truly want. But the problem is we haven’t written down a Lean proposition that says what humanity truly wants. It’s stuck in our heads.

Robert 00:58:44

Right.

Liron 00:58:44

So it’s all in the writing down. It’s not in the proving of it.

Robert 00:58:48

So if you can’t write down what you want, how can you formalize compliance with it? Is that it?

Liron 00:58:54

Yes, exactly right. It’s very unfortunate. The reason I went down the Lean rabbit hole is because I still think it’s nice—it’s a nice tool. Having formal logic is great. Occasionally it comes in handy. If you want a secure channel like WhatsApp, that is something that’s nice to formalize—that the code base of Signal is such that when you’re sending a secure message, there’s no obvious way to hack it under these assumptions. Great, I’d love to formalize a proof for that.

But the AI alignment problem is all about writing down a definition of success. And this gets to the question of having AIs do the AI alignment homework—that’s the explicit strategy of OpenAI and Anthropic and all these companies. “Yeah, we’ll just make AI solve alignment.” The problem with that is you get an AI whose whole goal in life is to make you think it’s solving alignment. Because that’s where the reward signal comes from—from you thinking it’s solving alignment, not from the actual solving of alignment.

Robert 00:59:47

Right. You can formally assure that it will say it solved alignment.

Liron 00:59:53

Right.

Yudkowsky vs. Irving at ILIAD

Robert 00:59:54

So—

Liron 00:59:54

By the way, there was a very interesting debate at Lighthaven a few weeks ago. There was this conference called ILIAD, which is all about AI safety researchers getting together, and there was a debate on stage between Eliezer Yudkowsky and Geoffrey Irving, who has a research institute. He’s a superstar alignment researcher—I respect him, Eliezer respects him. But he is kind of pursuing, from many of our perspectives, a long shot. He’s just trying to work on technical alignment research using formal methods.

Eliezer was asking, “Okay, but why do you have any hope? What’s the argument why any of this should work?” And in my opinion, Eliezer kind of demolished him. He asked specific questions, and I thought Geoffrey Irving’s answers were quite unsatisfactory.

That brings us back to how reckless Anthropic is. I also want to wrap up and put in a plug for the AI Treaty March, Saturday, November 14th, right shortly after we post this episode. It’s in a bunch of different cities. People are getting desperate because they’re looking at Anthropic. Daniel Kokotajlo literally dropped the F-bomb on Twitter saying, “Guys, RSI is coming soon. Your safety plan is looking hopeless. Asking the AI to do the safety is looking hopeless. When are you going to stop? At what point is Dario the Joker?” He’s supposed to be the good guy. At what point is he leading us right off the cliff? Seems like it’s now.

Will Jensen’s Fall Help Anthropic’s IPO?

Robert 01:01:21

Yeah. Anthropic is a good segue to the question I was going to ask you anyway. It is again safe to say that Dario is pretty delighted with what the fallout is likely to be from the Jensen scandal. Some people, I think—we’re going to have this interview with the Chinese journalist right after this. As I recall, he brings up the possibility that Dario was encouraging this, but I’m not quite sure. It’s interesting that, if so, that’s a suspicion in China.

And then my question is, yeah, Dario’s happy, but do you, Liron, think that the Jensen thing will have an effect on Anthropic’s IPO? It’s not inconceivable that it could adversely affect it. I haven’t thought it through at all. I’m just asking.

Liron 01:02:21

Right.

Robert 01:02:22

Yeah, because the IPO could happen as early as a week from now or something.

Liron 01:02:23

Just talking finance here. Yeah, it’s next Thursday, the 19th it’s scheduled for, and everything seems on track. People were throwing around a number as high as two trillion at some point. The latest number I heard is they’re going to aim for 1.3 trillion, but there’s a good chance of a pop.

I think it’s easily worth two trillion. I think Google’s worth more than four trillion. I tend to have this attitude of, if we’re not dead, then it’s going to be worth more. But then the macroeconomics get complicated because if you also agree there’s a fifty percent chance that we’re all dead soon—

Robert 01:03:00

Mm-hmm.

Liron 01:03:00

—you shouldn’t be investing in these companies. You’re just throwing your money away. You’re not going to get your return. So when you average those out, maybe it is only worth one trillion. This is all really hard to analyze.

That said, I tend to think financially it’s fine, but I also hope that they pause. And people say, “Aren’t you against your finances saying they’ll pause?” Actually no, because I still think there’s a hundred times more supply that needs to come online just to serve current models. They can make trillions per year in revenue serving current models. That’s what I think. And I’m speaking as somebody who’s personally paying about a thousand dollars a day for AI for my corporate use right now because it’s super useful.

Robert 01:03:43

My own full disclosure: a few years ago when the LLM thing hit, I just thought, “Well,” and I bought some stock and put it in my SEP IRA—Google, Microsoft, probably Apple, Amazon, Meta, maybe somebody else. I think since then I sold a little Meta at one point where it looked like Zuckerberg was totally out of his mind. But I basically don’t touch it.

Liron 01:04:08

Fair.

Robert 01:04:09

I do advocate for things that in the short term would hurt stock value. I do think in the long run, stability is good, so I guess in a way I’m talking my book, my long-run book, because I think a pause would be more likely to lead to a stable future one, two, three years down the road. Anyway, that’s my full disclosure.

Now, I would guess there was in a way some risk that the Nvidia thing could hurt Anthropic just in the sense that there’s nervousness about the AI trade. You could imagine the Nvidia thing having triggered some kind of cascade of panic. Last time I checked, that hadn’t happened. So assuming that doesn’t happen, I think this helps Anthropic’s IPO because I think we will see at a minimum tighter enforcement of existing chip restrictions, quite plausibly new regulation on the deployment of chips to clouds that can be rented by Chinese companies.

All of which makes chips more abundant and therefore cheaper for American companies. And presumably slows down China’s open source stuff, which before terribly long the Chinese government may also regulate. But anyway, it probably does slow the commoditization of Anthropic’s current revenue stream.

So Dario’s talking his book. I’ve long said his insane level of China hawkism may be sincere and sincerely founded on misunderstandings about geopolitics and about China. Fine. A couple weeks ago in San Francisco, I heard an alternative theory that was more cynical—didn’t seem crazy. In any event, what he has tried to do is consistent with his book, and the Jensen thing will, I’m guessing, help the Anthropic IPO.

The March for an AI Treaty

Liron 01:06:36

You are, similar to me, pro this idea of an AI treaty between the US and China. So maybe you also feel good about this March for an AI Treaty, Saturday, November 14th, aitreatymarch.org, happening in eight cities around the world. I think they’re going to get a thousand people. I think the movement is happening.

Robert 01:07:00

I encourage people to turn out. I also think a pause at a purely national level would make sense at this point, would not hurt Anthropic and OpenAI, would not lead China to catch up rapidly. I’ve actually written a piece about that. I hope it’ll be published at some venue near you, possibly my Nonzero newsletter. At the moment I’m shopping it. But in any event, that’s my view, and my analysis will show up in public within a week or so.

Liron 01:07:28

I should say—San Francisco, Washington DC, New York, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Seattle, Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Paris, Marseille, Berlin, Atlanta. Whoa—Atlanta’s unconfirmed. But that’s still a lot of cities. I think the AI pacing movement is finally picking up steam. I remember when it was twelve people at a protest. All right, everybody—

Robert 01:07:53

And where can people find out more about that?

Liron 01:07:56

aitreatymarch.org.

Robert 01:07:59

All right.

Liron 01:08:01

Saturday.

Introducing Walter, a Chinese AI Journalist

Robert 01:08:02

So next is this interview with a Chinese journalist. He covers AI—he’s kind of a tech journalist. And I should say, the reason he’s anonymized isn’t so much about the government. When I first talked to him about this, I said, “Could you speak freely if your identity were out there?” And he said, “Well, my company might...” And I said, “What about the government?” He said, “Well, if I were on a huge platform, maybe it could come to the government’s attention.” But he was mainly concerned about the company.

I said, “Look, this is not a huge platform, but anything can go viral, so maybe for that reason too it’s just in your best interest.” So we’re calling him Walter. It’s not his name. He doesn’t work at a government media outlet. He works at a company of some magnitude that has media platforms. He’s a tech journalist. I really like him. He’s completely forthright. And I learned a lot from it, so I hope people will stick around.

Walter, thank you for joining us.

How China Reacted to Jensen’s Resignation

Walter 01:09:26

A pleasure.

Robert 01:09:27

Really appreciate you taking the time. It’s in the morning here, so it’s late at night where you are. You deserve even more credit.

Let me start off with a question. As I recall—this was before reports that Jensen Huang was maybe going to be fired, and I don’t know where those reports stand actually this morning, but as of last night, the Wall Street Journal was reporting that. But I talked to you before that, and you had said that in your circles, in your chat group or whatever, there was a lot of joking about this. It was kind of a lighthearted conversation.

I just wanted to ask you to update us on what the vibe is among people you talk to. And also, am I right in thinking that your chat group would have been—other journalists, other tech journalists, other tech people broadly, or just people broadly?

Walter 01:10:34

My circle is mainly people working in the AI field. That’s mainly who I’m chatting with.

Robert 01:10:47

Okay.

Walter 01:10:48

Actually, I have to update it a little. Jensen has already resigned from the CEO position.

Robert 01:10:54

Okay.

Walter 01:10:55

Yeah.

Robert 01:10:55

I just woke up. So thank you for the update from China.

Walter 01:11:03

So he’s already announced his resignation. The opinions in China have changed really quickly because when I talked to you before, when things just happened, people were just laughing about it, taking jokes about these things. But just until today, some people were trying to analyze why at this point Jensen was attacked by this affair.

Because Rubio’s statement was made last year, so the US government has already known about it for a year, but only after the midterm did these things get leaked to the press.

Robert 01:12:01

Mm-hmm.

Walter 01:12:03

So a lot of people in China are trying to think about whether this was actually influenced by the political situation after the midterm, because Jensen Huang had to go to the Senate—

Robert 01:12:24

To the summit? You mean the coming summit between Trump and Xi and Putin?

Walter 01:12:34

No, no, no. I mean Jensen was asked to go to the Senate to do the justification.

Robert 01:12:43

Oh, to the Senate.

Walter 01:12:46

Yes. And Trump—who used to be supporting Jensen—

Robert 01:13:05

Mm-hmm.

Walter 01:13:06

—agrees on this matter. He agrees that Jensen has to justify himself before the Senate.

Robert 01:13:15

Yeah. First of all, I think in some ways some people in China may be ahead of some people in the US in thinking about this in a sophisticated way, because I do think the timing is interesting. Leaving aside the question of how true all the reports are, or in what sense she was an intelligence asset and so on—there are a lot of interesting questions.

The timing: this is after the midterms, but before this apparent meeting between Trump and I think Xi and Putin, which could happen in a week or two. That’s all been kind of hazy. But I think the question of whether the timing of the leak was an attempt to maybe sabotage more cooperative relations with China, get Jensen out, and lead to a tightening of export restrictions—those are questions being asked in some corners of America, but not by enough people.

Leaks don’t just happen. If you look at this leak, it was leaked to the reporters at The New York Times who are extremely plugged in. They made the story very dramatic. So these are all good questions. Liron, did you want to add anything?

Liron 01:14:55

I don’t know. I’m just listening and learning.

Robert 01:14:58

Okay.

Walter 01:14:59

I just want to add something. Some pictures just leaked in our circles—on our Twitter or something—and people think this point of time is very suspicious.

Robert 01:15:22

Do you mean pictures that were just leaked? Are these pictures of Jensen and Alice, or—

Walter 01:15:31

No, no, no. Pictures about analyzing these things as suspicious.

Robert 01:15:41

Okay.

Chinese Theories About Anthropic’s Role

Walter 01:15:43

This week there are some KOLs saying, okay, there is something behind it. It is very suspicious. They’re trying to make their point—why at this time? And trying to say that maybe Anthropic is also behind it, because one of the sources for the reporter from The New York Times was from Anthropic.

Robert 01:16:13

Anthropic. Yeah.

Walter 01:16:15

So maybe this is also behind it. This kind of analysis just went viral today, I think.

Robert 01:16:23

In China, you’re saying. The possibility that Dario Amodei encouraged this or something.

I will say that one thing that could come out of this, in addition to tightening of existing restrictions on chip exports, is something Dario has been advocating for a long time—making it illegal to sell chips to cloud companies in places like Malaysia that are then allowed to rent the compute to Chinese companies. Right now, that is a legal use of NVIDIA chips. And that is what was happening with Alice’s company. It clearly was doing some of that, and maybe mostly that, for all I know. I don’t know what the ratio was between legal and—

Walter 01:17:15

Yes. From the reports here in China, journalists have already found out that she was actually doing such things, but it’s not so clear. Have you read the latest news put out by the Wall Street Journal? It laid out all of Alice’s steps—how she got into the IT industry, her husband, how her husband tried to build up this chip shipping enterprise, and how they came into contact with Jensen, because Alibaba was trying to push forward this business. So this is quite a clear road, I think.

Robert 01:18:16

That was a good story. It reported, among other things, that her husband introduced her to Jensen. He apparently knew about the affair and was okay with it. And it worked well—the affair worked well with respect to the commercial enterprise that Alice and her husband were engaged in.

The whole story of their journey as serial entrepreneurs in that Wall Street Journal piece establishes that it’s not like she was a trained spy deployed by the government. She and her husband were just scrappy entrepreneurs. In fact, they ran afoul of some Chinese regulations and got in a little bit of trouble at one point earlier. They played fast and loose.

As you said, the initial game with Megaspeed was they lined up Alibaba as a big customer—a legitimate customer that could rent compute from a cloud in Malaysia or somewhere. The company, Megaspeed, based in Singapore as I understand it, went to Jensen Huang and said, “We’ve got this big customer, Alibaba.” And that gets him to take them seriously. That’s the way this whole thing developed. Is that your understanding?

Walter 01:19:44

In our circle, we interpreted it this way: Alice is just an add-on.

Robert 01:19:53

It’s just a what?

Walter 01:19:54

It is just an add-on. A dessert. Not the main menu. The main menu is the business.

Robert 01:20:03

The main menu from whose point of view? You mean Alice—

Walter 01:20:07

From Jensen’s point of view. Alice is just a dessert, and the main menu is the business.

Robert 01:20:13

Oh, you mean the affair between them is just a dessert, whereas initially what got his interest was, “Oh, Alibaba, we can sell.” Yeah. That’s the way the story indeed made it sound. It may well be that from the beginning Alice and her husband thought, “Well, the more interested he is in me, that can’t hurt our prospects.” If dessert is on the menu, that can’t hurt the prospects for getting him into the restaurant, you might say.

Walter 01:20:50

Yes. I think this is the most believed version nowadays—

Robert 01:20:58

Yeah.

Walter 01:20:59

—in my circle. Not all Chinese people, but in my circle.

Robert 01:21:04

So these are people in AI that are mainly in your circle, and it sounds like they get what is the whole picture from my point of view. They believe that, yes, she was in some sense a Chinese intelligence asset?

Walter 01:21:35

I think at first they do believe that, because the chip shipment is something the government really cares about. The government will send some people to contact Alice trying to get some information. I think that is something quite natural. But they don’t really believe that from the beginning she was just an intelligence asset.

Robert 01:22:11

Right.

Walter 01:22:13

She’s not a trained spy. She’s just a businesswoman, and actually not the most important part in this business. Her husband was actually in charge, I think.

How China Censored the Spy Allegation

Robert 01:22:28

So they might have been in touch with her too. In other words, once she had the relationship with Jensen, people in the government call her and say, “Have you learned anything interesting?” A version of which would likely happen in America as well in certain circumstances.

Now, you told me something kind of funny about the public perception of all this, which was that initially when the story broke, on Chinese social media, the allegation that she was a spy had been censored. But once the Chinese government denied it, then everyone knew about the allegation that she was a spy. Is that right?

Walter 01:23:12

That was very interesting. In China there’s Bilibili—a video site like YouTube.

Robert 01:23:24

Okay.

Walter 01:23:30

It’s called Bilibili. I looked at the videos about the Jensen thing, and everyone was just talking about Jensen’s affair. The titles were all about Jensen’s affair. Only Russia Today—which is actually a half-official channel from Russia—

Robert 01:23:54

Yeah, Russia Today. I used to see it a lot. It’s a more or less Russian government-approved media channel.

Walter 01:24:06

Yes. Only on that channel it said that Alice was called a spy by Americans. All the other videos just said that Jensen Huang has an affair.

Robert 01:24:23

Mm-hmm.

Walter 01:24:23

That’s how things were going the first day when this came out.

Does China Trust an AI Pause?

Robert 01:24:33

Let me ask you a question. I heard it reported that in China, when they hear Americans say we need an internationally coordinated pause—in large training runs or whatever, an internationally coordinated slowdown—many people in China think that’s just a trick to freeze the lead that American AI has over Chinese AI. There’s a lot of suspicion of this idea of international coordination, especially now that Dario Amodei has advanced it. He’s a famous and extreme China hawk, probably more famous for that in China than in the US. I think a lot of Americans don’t realize that.

But is it true that there is a lot of suspicion in China, including in AI circles and government circles, about this pause idea?

Walter 01:25:36

Yes, we do have this kind of suspicion. In China, normal people actually care more about layoffs caused by AI. But until today, the layoffs haven’t happened as broadly as in America. The young people have also feared about it because there will be cuts for beginners.

But most of the people are worried about the layoff situation. The idea that AI may destroy us or other AI safety problems are not concerns for most ordinary Chinese people.

Robert 01:26:28

Okay, so right now you’re kind of hearing in America—a lot of people are saying you still don’t see any job impacts, but some people are saying no, actually younger people, entry-level jobs are hard to get. In China, you’re saying it’s pretty well accepted that that’s actually happening. And if so, in what industries? Do you mean the tech industry, or what are young people having trouble finding?

AI Layoffs and a Chili Sauce Boycott

Walter 01:26:54

Months before, there was a company that produces sauce—a chili sauce. This company made a statement saying that by adapting AI—mostly trying to figure out which chili is bad and then take it off the production line—by using this AI technology, a computer vision technology, the company earned a lot of money and cut maybe fifty percent of the people who used to work to pick the bad chili out.

Robert 01:27:46

So a food company.

Walter 01:27:48

It’s a food company. And these things really raised a lot of fears in Chinese people, and they tried to boycott this company’s products for using AI to replace workers.

Robert 01:27:57

Interesting. So there is an interesting shared concern among young Chinese workers and young American workers in at least certain industries. Now, what connection, if any, does that have to this question of whether the idea of an internationally coordinated slowdown is viewed with suspicion in China? I might think those young people would welcome a slowdown.

Walter 01:28:34

Actually, this is a kind of mixed picture. Before AI, just after the pandemic, the Chinese economy had already been going quite a bit slower than it used to be. So a lot of Chinese young people have already felt this kind of pressure—finding a good job is really hard.

The rate of young people losing their jobs had already risen to twenty percent, I think, in recent years before AI. So they already felt quite disappointed about the future. AI is just one element that makes it seem harder, but it is not the dominant factor.

Robert 01:29:30

Mm-hmm.

Walter 01:29:32

So I think the young people don’t really feel a strong movement driven by the risk of AI.

Robert 01:29:44

Because certainly the polling data I’ve seen suggests there is a lot more anxiety about AI generally among the American public than the Chinese public. As you said, that includes concerns about a lot of things—safety, data centers. It’s not just about jobs. But I gather in China, to the extent that there is concern about AI, even if it’s much less, it is more about jobs. And so far it’s not about the other things.

Walter 01:30:17

No, it’s not. Even though I’ve written a lot of articles about this, I think it hasn’t raised that many concerns. People’s most frequently asked question is, “If AI replaces me, then how could I keep on living?” Because most of the people in China nowadays—I think nearly half believe that AI will replace them, even though I think that is a kind of systematic frustration that—

They think they could hardly have any political participation in—

Robert 01:31:05

They’re frustrated that the government’s not responding to their concerns. Yeah.

Walter 01:31:11

Yeah. And halfway they believe that the government, in order to seize the power, won’t let this thing happen, because when there are so many people that are laid off, there will be great instability all around the country. So the government won’t let that happen.

There’s half of the people who believe in that, and half of the people believe the government may be trying to— because nowadays the Chinese government is also facing a great financial crisis.

Robert 01:31:48

Mm-hmm.

Walter 01:31:48

Some local governments could not even have enough money to pay their employees. So they think no matter what, in order to get the economic benefit from AI, the Chinese government will push it forward no matter what.

Robert 01:32:15

Right.

Walter 01:32:16

So these are two different views, but both of the views think that ordinary people cannot have any influence on the government.

Does Beijing Listen to Public Opinion?

Robert 01:32:32

So the question is kind of whether the government will be more concerned about economic growth or more concerned about the instability that could result from rapid use of AI leading to unemployment. That’s— I think if the US government were thinking clearly, they might give some thought to both sides of that equation.

But it’s funny because my understanding had long been that the Chinese government is often more responsive to public concerns than Americans think. Americans think of the Chinese form of government being one guy who has all the power and does whatever he wants. That’s kind of a caricature, but my understanding has been that although the way the feedback gets to the government is different in China, the government is so concerned about instability that if they see an issue—for example, pollution in local rivers or whatever—and people get upset about it, government does respond to it. Is it fair to say that the government does try to keep track of what the public concerns are and address them?

Walter 01:33:48

Yes, for sure. After— you know that in China the government is always actually collecting the people’s opinions or their ways of expressing it. One aim of doing that is to know what the people want.

Robert 01:34:13

Mm-hmm.

Walter 01:34:14

Another aim is trying to dismiss everything that is saying against it. This is censorship.

Robert 01:34:22

Censorship, yeah.

Walter 01:34:25

Yeah. And I think there is always some kind of mixed feeling about it, because what you said about climate— actually, before Xi took power, the climate thing is what people living in the big cities really were concerned about.

Robert 01:34:53

Mm-hmm.

Walter 01:34:53

Those people are educated people, and they’re more concerned about their health or something like that. It is not a general concern for everyday people. They are more concerned about the economy’s growth and how much money they could earn.

Because of the concerns on climate, many companies that used to survive cannot survive, because in order to deal with the climate requirements, they have to put a lot of money into renewing their infrastructure.

Robert 01:35:38

Okay.

Walter 01:35:39

That’s money they cannot afford. So many of the companies just break down.

Robert 01:35:46

Huh.

Walter 01:35:46

So it really influenced the economic growth. So it is quite a mixed feeling among normal people, actually.

Robert 01:35:58

Let me ask you one more— go ahead, sorry.

Walter 01:36:01

So it is more likely— as we understand it, Xi is more concerned about the climate.

Robert 01:36:12

Hmm.

Walter 01:36:13

He personally concerns about these problems. That is why he pushed all these kinds of regulations on. Maybe at the beginning, what raised his interest in climate as a problem was the people’s opinions, but afterwards it is more that he just wanted to do that.

China’s Limits on AI Companions for Kids

Robert 01:36:41

Okay. Let me ask you one more question, and then maybe Liron has a question or more, I don’t know. But in any event, after all that, we’ll let you go.

The question is about— there’s a concern in America among some parents that if AI becomes a companion for their child, bad things could happen. And in fact some bad things have happened. There have been suicides that are plausibly attributable to interaction with a chatbot. Now, my understanding is that the Chinese government issued a regulation that maybe bans companions in some sense. Did I get that wrong? That’s kind of the way it was reported here.

Walter 01:37:33

It is not banned for everyone, but it’s banned for younger people, I think. Yeah, there will be that kind of regulation because we know that maybe 20 years ago there was a ban on games.

Robert 01:37:50

On games— video games for young people.

Walter 01:37:53

Games for young people is banned.

Robert 01:37:56

And that’s still in effect?

Walter 01:37:58

Nowadays it’s not fully in effect, but twenty years ago there used to be a ban.

Robert 01:38:07

Okay.

Walter 01:38:07

I think this kind of regulation is a copy of that time’s ban on video games.

Robert 01:38:14

Okay. Well, I can see—

Walter 01:38:17

It’s doing this because the government is trying to avoid arising conspiracy about AI, because the government thinks this is quite crucial for the economy’s growth. So they don’t want to let the public think that AI is quite harmful. So all this kind of news or things— actually, I haven’t really read any stories about this in China.

Robert 01:38:52

Ha.

Walter 01:38:54

But it has to be— you have so many people and so many young people that can get in touch with AI, there will be some kind of story like that, but—

Robert 01:39:04

In the US some weeks ago, there were definitely stories. Maybe what they did is find some little phrase in some regulations issued by the Chinese government that didn’t get much attention in China. But it was reported that the Chinese government was restricting companion chatbots for kids.

Will China Move on Taiwan?

Robert 01:39:29

Liron, did you want to—

Liron 01:39:29

Walter, what’s the latest on TSMC in Taiwan? Is that an imminent strategic possibility for China in any way?

Robert 01:39:37

By that you mean attack, Liron?

Liron 01:39:40

I mean, something— make a move. Time is running short potentially if we’re getting to the singularity.

Walter 01:39:47

I think now the possibility is very low because the economy level is very bad, so the government may— they understand what it costs to do this move, so they won’t do it actually. They don’t have the enough courage or think they have the resources to absorb the economic loss.

Robert 01:40:20

Yeah.

Walter 01:40:22

So they won’t do that.

Liron 01:40:23

Wow. Oh, that’s good.

Walter 01:40:26

I think several years ago there would have been some kind of possibility, but after the economic crisis happened in the financial quarter, I think they have already changed their first intention.

Robert 01:40:55

Hmm. Well, maybe they learned something from Trump’s adventure in Iran. Maybe— or maybe Trump should have consulted Xi about the possible consequences of attacking Iran.

Walter 01:41:07

Yeah, that could be a point, but I think mostly before Trump had attacked Iran, they had already decided not to do that actually in recent days. But I could imagine that Xi is someone who wants to make his name in history, so he wants to do something great.

Robert 01:41:34

Hmm.

Walter 01:41:35

So maybe making the whole country unified again is something that could make him unique in history. So he has that kind of ambition. But he is kind of a practical man. Even though he has this ambition, he will think about whether it is possible to do that.

Robert 01:42:01

Okay.

Walter 01:42:03

That is the strategy that the Chinese government does, but the ambition part has already grown after Xi takes place.

Robert 01:42:15

Mm-hmm. Okay.

Liron 01:42:18

Roger.

Robert 01:42:19

Anything else, Liron?

Liron 01:42:22

No, it’s interesting stuff.

Robert 01:42:24

All right. Well, Walter, thank you so much for taking the time. I’ll be in touch down the road, and it’s great talking to you as always.

Walter 01:42:40

Yeah. Thank you very much. It’s a great joy.

Liron 01:42:43

All right. Another great episode of Nonzero Doom in the books.

Robert 01:42:46

I agree.

Liron 01:42:47

See you in the next few weeks, Bob.

Robert 01:42:48

Okay, see you.

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