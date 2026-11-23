I’ve previously admitted to having never understood pulleys. Believe it or not, there’s an even simpler-looking category of so-called “simple machines” I also never understood: f***ing levers!

You’re telling me I have enough arm strength to lift an elephant, as long as it’s sitting near one end of a plank and I’m pushing up on the other end? Why is that possible?

In physics-speak, I don’t understand how applying a weak force on one end of a Class 2 lever (see taxonomy below) applies a much stronger force near the other end.

F***ing Wrenches

My recent experience using a wrench got me thinking about how fishy this whole “lever” business is:

I push up on the handle of a wrench with 5kg of force, and somehow the nut at the other end gets pried unstuck with 100kg up on one side of the nut, 100kg down on the other… How? Where does 200kg of force come from when I only put in 5kg? That’s a lot of force!

💁‍♂️ DID YOU KNOW: While the wrench in the above diagram is a Class 2 lever with respect to how it pushes the rightmost part of the nut upward, it’s also a Class 1 lever with respect to how it pushes the leftmost part of the nut downward. I’m starting to regret engaging with the lever taxonomy people… But, to the taxonomists’ credit, there’s an interesting difference between a wrench and (say) a wheelbarrow. When you lift a wheelbarrow handle, its pivot (wheel) pushes down harder on the ground, but that doesn’t directly help you. When you lift a wrench handle to push the near (right) side of the nut up, pushing the far (left) side of the nut down actually doubles how much it’s helping you twist the nut counterclockwise. That’s why the leverage offered by this wrench is 40x, not 20x.

A typical physics teacher trying to be helpful would say: “Ah yes, it’s a simple matter of torque, which equals force × distance from the axis of rotation. You exerted a perpendicular force on the end of the wrench, which has a certain torque with respect to the nut’s axis of rotation. Since the end of the nut is a short distance away from the center of rotation, the force that gets exerted by the wrench on the nut is stronger than the force you exerted on the wrench.”

Yeah, balancing the quantities of force × distance from the axis of rotation is a simple explanation of how a wrench works. There’s just one problem… I DON’T BELIEVE IN TORQUE! Not yet, at least. I first need to understand what’s going on purely in terms of forces acting on masses. I’ll be happy to accept that the universe cares about force × distance from the axis of rotation after I understand the underlying reality of which forces act on which mass particles within a lever.

A typical physics teacher has another reply up their sleeve: “It’s a simple matter of energy, which equals force × distance moved. Your end of the wrench moves much farther than the nut moved, so a small force applied at your hand’s position and moved through a large arc transfers enough energy to apply a large force on the nut’s position while it moves through a small arc.”

I happen to believe in energy more than I believe in torque, but “it’d obey conservation of energy” isn’t a sufficient reason to expect that a physical system behaves a certain way. It’d also obey conservation of energy if planks of arbitrarily long lengths all refused to budge when I tried lifting an elephant with them.

I had this same frustrating exchange when I was trying to understand pulleys:

“Pulleys let you move the rope twice as far as the load moves, so you’re spreading your pull force over a 2x longer distance, so you can use 1/2 the force, it’s just conservation of energy!” No, f*** you, that doesn’t explain why a wheel on the rope means I’m allowed to pull the rope half as hard to lift the same weight.

Once again, it looks like I’m going to have to journey beyond explanations that physics teachers are able and willing to offer, and take it upon myself to analyze levers from first principles.

Such Simple, Very Machine

Let’s start with the simplest case of suspiciously magical behavior: a plank on a pivot with a 100kg load that only requires 50kg of force to lift.

BEHOLD THE MAGIC OF 2X LEVERAGE!

Hmm… after pondering this for a moment, I’m feeling kind of dumb. The answer to “Where does the extra 50kg of lift force come from?” is obviously just “from the pivot” because of symmetry. You and the pivot are the two legs of a table supporting a 100kg load together. Two 50kg upward pushes add up to balance the weight of the load.

But man, are levers really that simple? A fixed pivot teams up with you to support any fraction of a load’s weight — 50% in the above setup, or up to 100% if you move the load all the way leftward toward the pivot, or down to 0% if you move the load rightward toward your hand? I thought there’d be more to it!

(Or maybe I didn’t think there’d be more to it, considering my recent discovery that “offloading some of the lift force to a fixed support” is how pulleys work.)

But on second thought, “pivot supporting weight” doesn’t explain why a wrench amplifies my force by a whopping 40x.

I also have this other (possibly stupid) question about wheelbarrow-style levers: Why is it even the case that by sliding the 100kg load along the plank, we can precisely control what fraction of its weight is your responsibility to lift, as opposed to the pivot’s?

I get why if the load is directly over the pivot, or directly over your hand, then the pivot would support 100% or 0% of the weight, respectively. The plank is irrelevant if the load is directly over one of its support points. But besides these edge cases, why do we get to assume how the plank is going to distribute the load’s weight between the two support points?

For instance, if the load is positioned 1/4 of the way from the pivot to you, how do we know your share of the weight is 25kg? Why can’t it be the case that you and the pivot are still each supporting 50kg, no matter where the load is?

When I asked AI how the magnitudes of the two upward forces in this setup are deduced, it gave me the official physics-teacher answer: Any combo of forces other than 75kg and 25kg would combine to produce a nonzero torque around the load, which would require the whole setup to be rotating, not static. In particular, setting both upward forces to 50kg at distances of 1/4 and 3/4 would produce a counterclockwise net torque, with the counterclockwise torque from your hand’s 50kg force overpowering the clockwise torque from the pivot’s 50kg force. The resulting counterclockwise acceleration would contradict the physical observation of you just standing in place holding onto a wheelbarrow.

Ok, but again, I DON’T BELIEVE IN TORQUE (yet). I don’t care how somebody’s second-order abstraction constrains or doesn’t constrain what a load on a plank on a pivot is allowed to do. I’m just trying to think clearly about a simple stack of masses and the forces they exert on one another. The first-order analysis of forces acting on masses should tell me why the plank distributes 25% of the load’s weight to my hand.

Surprisingly, getting that kind of analysis required me to spend many hours in conversation with AI. I guess no one ever bothers to look behind the torque curtain. But what I found there is pretty interesting.

Pimp My Wheelbarrow

In the last section, we managed to do one bit of first-principles reasoning about levers: We used the “physics respects symmetry” principle to deduce that a load placed in the exact center of a wheelbarrow-style lever arm requires your hand to support exactly half its weight, i.e. provides you with 2:1 leverage.

It turns out there’s a way to keep milking the symmetry principle to prove by construction that more powerful levers, like wrenches with 40:1 leverage, are a thing…

Yo dawg, we daisy-chained your wheelbarrow with another wheelbarrow handle-to-load so you can multiply your force while you multiply your force!

This two-wheelbarrow chain lets you lift a 100kg load with only 25kg of force. Adding a third wheelbarrow lets you lift a 100kg load with only 12.5kg of force, and so on…

Hell yeah, a scheme for constructing machines of arbitrarily high leverage that doesn’t require you to join the “cult of torque” to have faith that it works! This is what my man Archimedes was talking about.

Give me a long enough [train of wheelbarrows] and I shall move the world.

Notice how in the above construction, each time we cut the amount of lift force we need to apply, it’s by sending another fractional piece of the load’s weight into the ground via the newly-added wheelbarrow’s wheel. This is reminiscent of how when you’re designing a pulley, each time you route the rope up to an additional wheel on the ceiling then back to the load, you make it so a larger fraction of the load’s weight gets supported by the ceiling instead of your hand.

But the fact that each of our wheelbarrows has its own separate pivot and plank is overkill. We could get a functionally equivalent setup by just nesting levers that share the same pivot:

We know by symmetry that the inner lever only requires 50kg of upward force to lift its 100kg load, and we also know by symmetry that the outer lever will apply 50kg of lift force at the middle if you apply 25kg of lift force at its handle. QED! A symmetry-based argument just let us prove that an arbitrarily heavy load can be lifted by an arbitrarily tiny force using a sufficiently long lever.

I say “lever”, singular, because the externally-relevant behavior of the two-nested-plank system is entirely determined by the outside forces acting on that system, and gluing two planks together doesn’t exert any new outside forces on the system. Does it change the internal statics of the resulting lever arm? Yes, and we’ll dive into that topic soon, but it’s not relevant yet. Right now, just take the win of having arbitrarily powerful force-amplifying levers that work for reasons we understand.

If the universe cares about respecting symmetry, it has no choice but to let my pinky finger lift an elephant if I lay a plank on the ground. Understanding that makes me less confused about why levers are a thing.

Plank Geometry

How can we understand the general case of a Class 2 lever, where the load sits any fraction of the way from the pivot to your hand, without using bilateral symmetry as a crutch? We’ll keep using 1/4 as our example load position:

First, observe that a lever arm can only work if it’s reasonably thick. There’s no such thing as a perfectly flat lever arm. In an ideal Newtonian analysis of point masses and forces, any pair of objects can only exert force along the line connecting them (either a mutual inward pull or outward push). So in a lever arm, the only way to transmit your hand’s lifting force would be along diagonals: slanted subregions of internal plank material that push and pull on each other. A plank made out of a horizontal row of point masses couldn’t do it.

Next, we have to somehow prove that there’s some balance of forces inside the plank that nets out with a 25kg downward push on your hand. Hmm…

Ok, here’s another observation: The plank material will deform (sag) by some tiny amount in order to support 100kg of weight. It compresses on the top side and stretches on the bottom side.

Physicists are convinced that the deformed plank will only rest at equilibrium if the magnitude of your hand’s upward force is 25kg, and if your hand’s force propagates diagonally upward and leftward into the load, so there’s a 25kg upward-component force at the load’s location from your hand, and the pivot supplies the other 75kg of upward force.

If we’re just analyzing translational forces on parts of the plank, how can we deduce that 25kg is the magnitude of your hand’s upward force?

Sh*t, this is hard.

I spent many hours trying to understand, with AI’s help, how a simple free-body force diagram can let me derive the leverage factor (e.g. 100kg : 25kg = 4:1) in this setup while just analyzing forces on masses, without appealing to “torque”.

Let’s reflect on why this is such a cursed problem.

A lever arm is acted on by three forces that are all vertically-oriented: The load pushes down with 100kg, and the pivot and your hand push up with a total of 100kg.

The simplest free-body diagram of a lever is just one node and three arrows:

If we allow torque to be a thing, then the positions of the arrows on this diagram let us derive that the two upward forces must be 75kg and 25kg, and we’re done.

If we don’t allow torque to be a thing, the free-body diagram just says the two upward forces have to add up to 100kg, and we don’t know what your hand’s upward force is.

Even though we can see the geometry of the diagram above — we can see your hand is 3x farther from the load than the pivot is — the only operation we’re allowed to do in a free-body diagram analysis is vector addition on the forces that act on the same node.

In the previous section, we worked around this limitation by using symmetry. We could pin down the magnitudes of two symmetrical upward forces acting on the same plank-node by setting them equal.

But if we want to analyze loads at arbitrary positions, we have to look beyond symmetry. We need some other kind of deductive scaffolding.

Allow me to play devil’s advocate:

Sure, your glued-together double lever needs 25kg. But a regular plank whose 100kg load is positioned 1/4 of the way from the pivot to your hand behaves the same as one whose load is positioned halfway to your hand — it still takes 50kg of force from your hand to balance it.

Physicists say the devil’s diagram above is impossible for a lever at rest. If you actually push up on it with a 50kg force, you’d get a 4x mechanical advantage (4 x 50kg = 200kg), and the system wouldn’t be statically balanced. Your hand’s 50kg force, plus 150kg of upward force supplied by the pivot, would overpower the load’s 100kg weight and you’d be giving it 1g of upward acceleration. A plausible story… but how can we deduce that the physicists’ version of events, not the devil’s, is accurate?

The trick is to make a free-body diagram that uses three nodes, not just one, to reason about the plank. Our three nodes will correspond to three tiny masses of material embedded within the plank at key positions:

Directly above the pivot Directly below the load Directly above your hand

When your hand pushes up on the right side of the plank, a lot happens:

The force is transmitted through the plank material toward the load

The load pushes down on the plank

The pivot pushes up on the plank

The plank deforms downward

Internal compression and tension exists throughout the plank material, in various strengths and directions

The internal configuration of forces through the plank material is hard to reason about. Can we think of a way to make it easier?

[Pausing to let my AI think…]

Ok, our next trick is to sculpt the plank into a more convenient shape while making sure it still behaves as a lever, meaning it’ll still exert the same external forces on the pivot, the load, and your hand.

We can get a plank shape that’s easier to reason about if we carve a triangular hole in the plank area between our three nodes:

You know what, let’s just shave the rectangular plank down to a hollow triangular plank:

The hollow triangle still functions like the original plank, which we could confirm empirically by shaving material off the original plank while it’s in a balanced state. A hollow triangle lever is a more material-efficient design; it just sags more because there’s less neighboring material helping keep it rigid.

Crucially, we made the triangle sides thin enough that they can only transmit a force in the direction of their length. They can carry a stretch or a squeeze, but not a shear.

Picture each side as a single-file row of particles. We said earlier that particles can only push or pull each other along the line between them, so a single-file row can only pass a force along the row.

I’ll call this the Force Geometry Principle to make it easy to reference in this post. The Force Geometry Principle says that a thin line of rigid material can only transmit a force in the direction of its length.

Isn’t the Force Geometry Principle obvious? The “thin lines of rigid material only transmit force in the direction of their length” is a key assumption worth dwelling on, because it’ll let us argue why the devil is wrong and the physics teachers are right. To argue where 4x leverage comes from, we’ll be leaning on the claim that pushing upward on the hand-node necessarily also pushes leftward on the load-node with a 1:3 ratio of vertical:horizontal force components, because the slope of the force has to match the slope of the line connecting the nodes. That’s the whole reason we’re talking about a “plank shaved into a hollow triangle”. By analyzing a lever with an extra-simple internal configuration of forces, we scaffold our reasoning about levers in general. If you think it’s obvious that our triangular plank-sides can only transmit stretches or squeezes, note that this isn’t a property of thicker beams. A thick beam is many rows of particles side by side, and particles in neighboring rows can push each other diagonally. That’s how a typical lever arm manages to carry an upward force that’s perpendicular to its length. So the thinness of our triangle sides is important. If you’re worried that we’re requiring our triangle sides to be unrealistically thin for a sturdy lever, just imagine that every part of the structure extends far behind the screen, so it can be as sturdy as we like without changing anything in the picture.

The beauty of our triangular lever is that its simple three-node force diagram will be able to explain where 4x leverage comes from, just from the math of balancing the force vectors acting on its nodes.

As you can see, each node is acted on by an external force (the gray arrows) and two internal forces (the blue and red arrows).

Consider all the forces on the hand-node:

Your hand pushes it upward

The pivot-node pulls it leftward

The load-node pushes it downward and rightward

Remember, the actual load is a 100kg mass outside the plank, while the load-node is what we’re calling a small piece of plank material directly under the load. The load pushes the load-node straight down, but the load-node can push the hand-node diagonally down and right, because it’s propagating forces from both the load and the pivot-node, respectively.

Now let’s see what we can infer from the fact that the lever is statically balanced.

Instead of calculating the quantity of torque 🤮 around the pivot, or around the load, we can just make sure each node has zero net force. This way, we can be reasoning about the physics of translation the whole time, not rotation per se. Physics teachers hate to see it!

Let’s analyze the forces on the hand-node. Given the Force Geometry Principle — that the triangle’s thin sides only transmit force along the direction of their length — we can start deducing key facts:

The force applied by the load-node on the hand-node must have a rightward component of 3F and downward component of F, to balance your hand’s upward force while satisfying the 3:1 force vector geometry. The pivot-node must pull the hand-node leftward with a force of 3F, as that’s the only explanation for how the horizontal force could stay balanced.

The pivot-node must push the load-node 3F rightward to balance the 3F leftward push from the hand-node. The pivot-node’s upward force on the load-node must also be 3F, equal to the magnitude of its rightward force on the load-node, because the pivot<>load plank segment is angled at 1:1 vertical:horizontal.

WE DID IT!!! We proved that in this lever, the pivot lifts the load with 3 times more upward force than you, so your F becomes F+3F and you get 4x leverage. F+3F = 100kg, so F = 25kg.

(Astute readers will have noticed my hidden assumption that the lever arm is exactly 1 distance unit tall/thick. Proper geometric reasoning would need to incorporate height/thickness as a variable. But as you might intuitively expect, the height variable cancels out. The only aspect of the lever’s geometry that influences your hand’s force is the horizontal position of the load.)

Yep, we just proved that if your hand is 3x farther from the load than the pivot is, then the pivot provides 3x as much weight-lifting force as your hand. And we didn’t have to assume that “torque” is a physically real thing. All we needed to do is derive the values of two external forces on a static three-node system whose internal force directions are constrained by geometry.

There’s just one question left: What does analyzing this specific kind of triangular lever let us conclude about regular levers?

The Rest Of The Lever

Recall that we created our triangular lever by carving out a standard rectangular plank. If we restore all the original material back into the plank, does the lever maintain its key devil-slaying property that your hand only pushes up with 25kg to keep it balanced?

Model the plank-material we’re putting back as many tiny bits, each joined to its neighbors by links that can only pull or push along the line between them:

We glue all these bits in while the triangle is balanced. Every link goes in at its natural length, not compressed or stretched, so it isn’t pulling or pushing on the triangle. Every bit of the plank, old and new, still has zero net force on it. The full rectangular plank is balanced with your hand applying 25kg of lift. And when the plank’s insides re-settle, the new links start pulling and pushing too, but they’re only rearranging forces inside the plank. Your hand doesn’t notice.

Ok, sure. It’s a simple and intuitive result that we can glue material back into the triangle holes while the lever keeps its balance.

The more interesting question is, what actually happens with the rectangular plank’s internal forces? Now that those countless little pushes and pulls no longer have to conform to our three-node force diagram, do they still arrange themselves into a triangle, or what?

Beam Physics

It turns out that the internal forces of a rectangular lever match our simplified triangle model, if the plank is fat enough. For a very fat plank, the internal configuration of compression (red) and stretching (blue) forces looks like this:

As you can see, there really is a triangular pattern comprising two sides of compressed plank material and a third side of stretched plank material. Shaving this chonky boy into a triangular form would leave its internal forces in a pretty similar balance.

But if we simulate the forces inside a more normal-looking beam, they don’t quite seem to be making a triangle:

The pivot<>load pushing force still propagates through the material in the direction of the line connecting the nodes, and so does the pivot-node <> hand-node pulling force, but what’s up with the hand<>load pushing force?

If we squint, can we just say our triangle model is still approximately accurate and call it a day?

Hmm, let’s see what the internal forces look like inside a wrench:

ARGHHH, that definitely doesn’t look like there’s a red-shaded compression-force region spanning the diagonal between your hand-node and the load-node whose vertical:horizontal slope obeys a roughly 1:40 geometric constraint. It just looks like the top half is red (compressed) and the bottom half is blue (stretched), with everything becoming more strained as we get closer to the nut on the left.

But how could there not be, at least roughly, a diagonal compression line? The whole reason our triangular lever yielded 4x leverage was the geometric constraint on the directions of its internal forces! Using the geometric constraint is how we derived that your hand’s upward force of F could only act on the load-node if it came along with a leftward force component of 3F, which in turn meant the pivot had to exert an upward force of 3F on the load, hence 4x leverage.

If the force vector inside the wrench isn’t pointed along a roughly 1:40 sloped diagonal, how are we casually getting 40x leverage from it?!

In all the reasoning we’ve done about levers, in this whole post up to this point… have we actually been figuring out how to explain levers, or not? If we did, I feel like I might be forgetting something. HOW DO WRENCHES ACTUALLY WORK AGAIN?!?!?!?

Trussed Ladders

It turns out the internal forces in a long beam don’t look like the internal forces in a long, shallow-angled triangle. But there’s another kind of hollowed-out plank structure which does closely resemble how forces configure themselves inside solid beams: a trussed ladder.

The cells don’t have to be square; it just makes the math simpler

Our trussed-ladder lever has 10 plank-nodes, more than our triangular-lever’s 3 plank-nodes, but it’s still easy to reason about. Let’s see how it gives us 4x leverage. Start with node J, your hand-node:

Corner E does nothing: its only two sticks point in different directions, but its forces have to cancel, so neither stick can be carrying any force.

Your hand’s upward 25kg on J creates a 35kg diagonal up-left force on D, because 252 + 252 ≈ 352.

To keep J balanced, there must be a 25kg leftward pull on it from I.

D propagates a 25kg leftward push into C, since the only way D can get stabilized horizontally is for C to push it rightward.

D also propagates a 25kg upward pull onto I, because the only way D can get stabilized vertically is for I to pull it downward.

Now the only way for I to get vertically stabilized is for C to push it with 25kg downward, which means C also pushes it with 25kg rightward.

So far, we’ve derived two horizontal forces on I:

25kg rightward from C

25kg rightward from J

The only way to stabilize I is if H<>I has a tension of 50kg.

You get the idea. From here, we don’t have to painstakingly analyze each node; we can just copy-and-paste our reasoning about how each square of the trussed ladder behaves, and finish solving the force diagram.

The external forces acting on the three nodes F, B and J are the same here as in our triangular lever design. (Your hand doesn’t notice new forces when we carve a design out of the rectangular plank, or put the carved material back in the holes.)

Let’s stretch the trussed-ladder pattern to 40 cells and lay it over the wrench. Now we’ve finally got it — a force diagram that matches the simulation of actual forces inside a wrench handle to within 1%!

We understand what’s happening inside of a wrench when it’s giving you 40x leverage! We know where its leverage comes from: your small push piles up, cell by cell, into a huge squeeze and stretch at the nut.

Having come this far, I think there’s a bit farther to go. I’m not intuitively clear on why all our force calculations turned out the way they did. I at least want to understand a couple things better:

What each “cell” of the trussed ladder is doing How the inside of a plank decides whether to configure itself as a trussed ladder of forces, a triangle of forces, or something else

Then we’ll be done.

Force Shifting and “Sideways Effect”

A key thing levers do is force shifting, or more specifically, shifting the horizontal position of where a vertical force acts.

Crucially, whenever you force-shift an upward force horizontally, you also apply horizontal force. Think of it as a side effect of force-shifting an upward push, or should I say, a Sideways Effect:

The Sideways Effect is a simple corollary of the Force Geometry Principle we talked about earlier.

Force Geometry Principle: A thin line of rigid material can only transmit a force in the direction of its length. Sideways Effect: When you force-shift an upward force horizontally, you also apply horizontal force.

In fact, the Force Geometry Principle already tells us how much sideways effect there is when we force-shift an upward push:

Sideways Effect force = (lift force) × (horizontal:vertical ratio of diagonal shift)

We already know that sending 25kg of vertical force from J to B in a triangular lever has a Sideways Effect of 75kg leftward on B, because the horizontal:vertical ratio of J<>B is 3:1.

In a trussed ladder, instead of transporting your 25kg lift force directly from J to B (1 unit up, 3 units left), we’re transporting it to D (1 unit up, 1 unit left). Then D, instead of feeling a 3:1 sideways effect (75kg leftward), feels a 1:1 sideways effect (25kg leftward).

We’re off to a good start shifting our hand’s 25kg lift toward the load at B.

Notably, the vertically-steeper slope of truss segment J<>D (1:1) compared to triangular plank-segment J<>B (1:3) means it has less Sideways Effect and thus carries less compression force. Trussed levers do their job with less internal strain than their shallow-sloped triangular counterparts (except near the load).

Great, but now there’s a problem:

At D, we’re still 2 horizontal units away from B. We need to keep shifting that 25kg lift force leftward. However, we’re now at the same height as B so we can’t transmit any vertical force to B. There’s no way to “teleport” vertical force along a horizontal line of material.

This is where segment D<>I comes in. We can force-shift down to I for “free” (no Sideways Effect, though there is a 25kg vertical stretch), then force-shift from I to C and create a 25kg leftward Sideways Effect there.

The cycle repeats one more time: We force-shift down to H, then diagonally up to B, with another 25kg Sideways Effect.

If you found the earlier analysis of forces in a trussed lever hard to follow, you’ll hopefully find this new Sideways Effect to be a more satisfying explanation of what’s happening at D, C, and B: namely, three separate 25kg Sideways Effects.

Scanning from right to left, these 25kg Sideways Effects keep adding, until a rightward force balances them — namely, the 75kg rightward force that F sends through B.

Let’s compare the trussed-ladder plank design to the triangular one:

Both designs force-shift your hand’s 25kg upward push across the same nodes J to B, and create the same leftward Sideways Effect of 75kg at B.

Both designs push on B from the direction of J with the same total force: 25kg vertical, 75kg horizontal, for a combined 79kg (by Pythagorean theorem).

The squeeze on the triangular design along B<>J is a constant 79kg, but in the trussed ladder, the horizontal component drops to 0 as we scan rightward toward your hand. (That’s why if the trussed plank is too weak for lifting a 100kg load, but you try anyway, it’ll snap near the load — it’s where the material is most strained.)

Now for my final question: How does the inside of a plank decide whether to configure itself as a trussed ladder of forces, a triangle of forces, or something else?

Minimizing Spring Energy

Let’s come back to analyzing the forces in a wrench. Why doesn’t a wrench use a triangular configuration of internal forces? Why isn’t there a very shallowly-sloped diagonal line of compression force running from your hand to the nut?

The problem with a single long, shallow diagonal of force is that it’d have to carry 40x your lift as a compression along the entire length of the wrench, which is a lot of unnecessary compression.

If we somehow forced the wrench into a single-shallow-diagonal internal force configuration, it’d still have 40x leverage, but the overly-compressed portions far away from the nut would “spring back” to be less compressed, and the resulting internal forces would balance in a (micro-scale) trussed ladder pattern.

If you happen to believe in something called “spring energy”, that’s the whole answer: a plank settles into whichever balanced pattern stores the least of it, which turns out to be roughly a triangle when the plank is fat and a trussed ladder when it’s long and thin.

Here’s how planks with different geometries correspond to differently-shaped force diagrams:

The fat plank on the left can be accurately modeled by a somewhat triangular force diagram. The thinner planks need increasing numbers of diagonals and rungs in their force diagrams.

That is, unless we allow for our force diagram to have multiple layers of nodes in the vertical dimension. The final boss of making accurate force diagrams is to just draw force nodes in a grid, like this:

If you make the grid fine enough, you get the kinds of force simulations I already showed you:

These simulations work by defining the external forces (pivot, load, hand) and setting every tiny square of the plank to have the same spring constant — the same resistance in proportion to how much it’s being squeezed or stretched.

Takeaways

Reviewing our biggest takeaways:

Levers with arbitrarily high leverage must exist, purely as a matter of physics respecting symmetry. Any lever can be implemented as three sticks, each carrying one steady force along its length. Trussed ladders are a good model of forces inside the material of levers. The pivot-to-load side of the plank has to balance the Sideways Effect from your hand’s lift, and it can only push along its own slant. That’s why it helpfully shoots lots of vertical force into the load.

Along the way, we ended up learning foundations of structural engineering. We saw how fat beams carry force through a simple line of compressed material, while longer beams support loads by configuring their internal forces into a trussed-ladder pattern.

But What About TORQUE ?!?!?!

The Sideways Effect is the underlying physical reality of the math that physics teachers have been calling “torque”.

Setting “Sideways Effect from the pivot at the load” equal to “Sideways Effect from your hand at the load” is the same as setting the pivot and hand’s torques about the load equal. Each Sideways Effect = lift force × (distance from the load / plank height), and the plank height is the same on both sides, so it drops out.

Analyzing particles of plank material pushing and pulling each other along straight lines was sufficient to derive the equation of a balanced lever.

There we have it: the low-level account of why physics teachers can act like levers are the easiest sh*t ever to analyze, I mean duh, just calculate what force makes your hand’s force × distance from the load equal the pivot’s force × distance from the load. It’s 25kg. Class dismissed.

Check out one of these next: