Join the live Q&A tomorrow—Fri, Jul 3 at 12:30pm ET (9:30am PT)—featuring special guest Dr. Mike Israetel!

The YouTube stream will be here:

You’ll be able to ask questions live in the YouTube chat or join a call-in queue to talk to Dr. Mike on air!

Since our last AI doom debate in May, so much has gone down, from an OpenAI model cracking a legendary math problem to Claude Fable 5 being released, paused due to US government intervention, then released again.

We’ll cover Mike’s reactions to some of the recent news, take listener questions, and maybe hear a few workouts we can do to lower our AI doom stress.

Want to register your question early? Drop one in the comments and we’ll queue up the best questions tomorrow.

Get a refresher before the stream and rewatch my last debate with Mike:

See you tomorrow!

Doom Debates’ mission is to raise mainstream awareness of imminent extinction from AGI and build the social infrastructure for high-quality debate.

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