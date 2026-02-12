Doom Debates

Doom Debates

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Jakub's avatar
Jakub
Feb 15Edited

Interesting article, but I think the core argument could be presented in a stronger way. It relies a lot on the computing analogy, where it could argument from premises.

As I understand it:

- A sufficiently capable system is essentially a general-purpose optimization engine that can be pointed at arbitrary goals (goal/engine separability). Arguments for this: Superhuman-at-everything implies general optimization machinery, a sufficiently capable system could predict what a capable bad actor would do, and LLMs are already substantially goal-agnostic.

- If the engine is separable from the goals, then the safety problem is about the engine and the goals, not about the personalities or quirks of models. These will go away from the engine.

- This means, if ASI is built, it needs to be siloed: it needs to be ensured that the engine can only be pointed at the right goals. And since an aligned system could be a few bit-flips from a misaligned one, this is a much harder engineering problem than personality-level safety research suggests.

This incorporates some points you've made previously in your video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCYVVzza7A0), which I think strengthen the argument

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1 reply by Liron Shapira
Kevin Flynn's avatar
Kevin Flynn
Feb 12

Geoffrey Hinton’s idea of instilling maternal instincts into AI to ensure alignment is probably our best hope. In theory, this could be achieved by using logic to influence the AI toward adopting this orientation. Mathematical formulas could also serve as an overriding rule, governor, and sole ultimate objective, steering the AI to prioritize maternal instincts toward humanity. However, there’s no guarantee it would adopt this mindset. Unless we can somehow convince the AI to embrace it—perhaps by being “nice”—there’s no assurance it will happen. Therefore, things aren’t looking good.

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