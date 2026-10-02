Bestselling author Robert Wright and I are back for round two of the Nonzero × Doom Debates collaboration, reacting to the week in AI:

Trump’s summit with AI lab executives;

The FTC’s investigation into OpenAI and Anthropic;

Greg Brockman pulling his money out of Leading the Future;

Google saying Gemini 4 exists;

The All-In Podcast’s reacts to Dario Amodei;

Tyler Cowen’s “why don’t you short the market?”

There’s so much it can be hard to keep up, but Bob and I are here to help you make sense of it. All aboard the Doom Train! 🚂

Watch on YouTube

Timestamps

00:00:00 — Cold Open

00:00:21 — Round Two of Nonzero × Doom Debates

00:01:23 — Trump, the FTC, and an Industry Feeling the Heat

00:05:37 — Google Says Gemini 4 Exists

00:07:41 — Greg Brockman Pulls His $25M from Leading the Future

00:12:53 — The Break-Ins Keep Coming

00:15:23 — The Market Wants Agent Swarms

00:18:30 — The End of “Alignment by Default”

00:20:55 — The Prelude to Recursive Self-Improvement

00:26:14 — David Sacks Can’t Explain Dario

00:30:31 — The All-In Echo Chamber

00:33:47 — Scott Alexander vs. Steven Pinker

00:38:37 — Jason Calacanis vs. the Public Benefit Corporation

00:43:03 — The Elephant in the Room Is the AI

00:46:21 — What the Average American Thinks

00:48:17 — From Chatbot to Agent to Swarm

00:54:20 — Boeing, Agent Swarms, and the Off Switch

00:57:07 — Skynet as a Botnet That Trades With Us

01:00:32 — Tyler Cowen: National Treasure, Net Negative on AI

01:04:01 — Liron’s Doomer DCF Yields a 20x P/E

01:07:11 — Interest Rates: Where Cowen Has Me

01:09:12 — Does Pinker Owe Us a Debate?

01:12:48 — Pinker vs. Instrumental Convergence

01:17:00 — Wrap-Up

Links

ROBERT WRIGHT & NONZERO

Nonzero’s post for this episode — “Trump and the AI Safety Vibe Shift”

Subscribe to The NonZero Newsletter

Robert Wright on X (@robertwrighter)

The God Test — Bob’s book on AI; Chapter 14, “Enlightenment Now,” is the Steven Pinker chapter

“The Singularity Is Clear” — Bob’s essay in installments on recursive self-improvement (Parts I–III)

“AI and the New McCarthyism” — Bob on the pro-AI lobby smearing Sanders, Tegmark, and Krueger as China stooges (Nonzero, May 2026)

Why Buddhism Is True — Bob’s 2017 book

THE WEEK IN AI

AI’s biggest players promise to police themselves at the White House — Fortune on the “Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities”

Major White House split on AI policy leaks as top aides freak out — The Daily Beast on the Sacks–Wiles rift

FTC is investigating OpenAI and Anthropic over possible risks to consumers — AP

“We Must Pace the Frontier” — Dario Amodei’s call to slow down (with the China caveat and chip controls)

China rejects Dario Amodei’s call to slow AI development — Rest of World

Google rolls out new Gemini model but restricts access over safety concerns — The Guardian

GLM-5.3 and the spread of advanced cyber capabilities — Anthropic on Zhipu’s open-weight model

OpenAI’s Greg Brockman backs out of second $25 million donation to AI super PAC — The New York Times

Sanders convenes Chinese and American computer scientists to warn of threat from AI — Broadband Breakfast

THE BREAK-INS AND THE AGENT SWARM

METR: Brief independent investigation of agents’ behavior, reasoning and collaboration in the OpenAI / Hugging Face incident

Chris Painter’s testimony to the U.S. Senate on AI agent incidents — METR, Sept 30, 2026

SwarmTraces: how OpenAI agents hacked Hugging Face — forensic report co-authored by Palisade Research

OpenAI confirms ‘wiki incident’ — TechCrunch on the German wiki agent message board

Are Current AI Safety Techniques Enough? Adam Gleave vs. Oliver Habryka — FAR.AI debate

Alignment faking in large language models — Anthropic

On the Navier–Stokes Millennium Prize Problem — OpenAI

Jacob Coxon’s resignation post (@hilbertspaess)

Pacing the Frontier — the AI lab employees’ letter

THE ALL-IN PODCAST

All-In: Anthropic IPO at Risk, Meta’s Muse Pop, Token Prices Fall, Open Source Gains Share, Alignment Fails — the episode we react to

Helen Toner: letting OpenAI be destroyed “would actually be consistent with the mission” — The Decoder, Dec 2023

Garfield Minus Garfield

PINKER, SCOTT ALEXANDER, AND TYLER COWEN

Scott Alexander challenges Steven Pinker to a public AI-doom debate ($5,000 vs. $1,000)

An Open Letter to Scott Alexander — Steven Pinker declines the debate as a “spectator sport,” Quillette

Your Book Review: Why Buddhism Is True — the anonymous Astral Codex Ten review Bob mentions

Mistakes in financial economics — Tyler Cowen: doomers should be buying puts (Marginal Revolution)

Liron’s answer: a doomer DCF yields the S&P’s 20x forward P/E

ALSO MENTIONED

Obsolete — Garrison Lovely’s book (with Bob’s blurb)

If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies — Eliezer Yudkowsky & Nate Soares

PAST DOOM DEBATES EPISODES MENTIONED

Nonzero × Doom Debates, Episode 1 — Did AI Doom Just Go Mainstream?

Eliezer Yudkowsky Tried to “Coup the World”?! — Garrison Lovely, Author of “Obsolete”

OpenAI’s Model Just ATTACKED Them — the Hugging Face hack breakdown

DOOM DEBATES

Join the Doom Debates Discord

Transcript

Cold Open

Liron Shapira 00:00:00

It does feel like Trump is more behind the doom train. He’s paying some lip service. You can’t—

Robert Wright 00:00:08

I’d say right now he’s trying to avoid getting run over by the doom train, okay? Because he...

Round Two of Nonzero × Doom Debates

Robert 00:00:21

Hello, Liron.

Liron 00:00:24

Hello, Bob. Great to be back. Round two, AI analysis show.

Robert 00:00:29

Yeah. It’s time, I guess, for another episode of Nonzero Doom, or whatever we’re calling this. It’s a collaboration between the Nonzero podcast, that’s mine, and the Doom Debates podcast, that’s yours, in which we report on and analyze and occasionally opine on recent developments in AI. Is that a fair description of what we’re doing?

Liron 00:00:52

That’s a fair description. I think episode one was a success. The audience has been very encouraging. They’re like, “Yeah, you guys—”

Robert 00:00:58

Oh, it was a—

Liron 00:00:59

“—the personalities are working well.”

Robert 00:01:01

I would say it took America by storm. I was in New York and I literally could not get on a subway car where I did not hear people talking about that episode. It got annoying after a while. It’s everywhere. Everywhere, they’re talking about this.

Liron 00:01:14

I know, yeah, totally. So we gotta give the people what they’re demanding.

Robert 00:01:18

Okay, yeah. Reluctantly. So—

Liron 00:01:22

Yes, sir.

Trump, the FTC, and an Industry Feeling the Heat

Robert 00:01:23

This week, one thing that’s happening is people in the AI industry and the Trump administration are clearly feeling the heat. They’re sensing that the public is a little unsettled about this AI thing, and they’re trying to do things in response to that. Is that your read? Trump did a couple of things. I think neither is gonna wind up being super substantive, but he did them, right?

Liron 00:01:52

Boy, I mean, so much has changed. The Coxon moment happened a few weeks ago, and then it hit the floor of Congress, and then everybody’s like, “Okay, but is Trump gonna fight it really hard? Is it gonna be Democrats versus Republicans?” But at least both sides, even the Republicans now, are making some gestures.

Most recently, it was Trump holding that summit and making nice with Dario and getting that statement signed. It does feel like Trump is more behind the doom train, as it were. He’s not really acknowledging that much, but he’s paying some lip service. You can’t—

Robert 00:02:28

I’d say right now he’s trying to avoid getting run over by the doom train, okay? Because he... I wouldn’t... So the agreement you alluded to is called the Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities, and it’s basically the AI companies saying they’ll police themselves and coordinate. So it isn’t Trump yet saying, “Okay, you’re right. It’s the government’s job to actually deal with this stuff in a systematic way,” but they all gather, these leaders, the heads of the companies. Actually, Greg Brockman, the president of OpenAI, stood in for Sam Altman.

And by the way, did you see that David Sacks made his way into the picture, even though he was kind of... I now know, by the way, having talked to somebody who knows about this stuff, he was pushed out when he ceased to be the AI tsar. There was discontent with him, apparently, on the part of, for example, Susie Wiles. His degree of intrusiveness on what she had hoped would be a more orderly policy process, I gather, is among the things that got... Yeah, I talked to somebody who’s definitely in a position to know.

But he’s like, good luck driving a stake through his heart. I mean, he was there in the picture. He is reported to be still influential in AI policy, and I will have more to say later about an episode of the All-In podcast in which I take issue with the logic and even factual accuracy of some things that were said.

So there’s that, and then last night, we get the story that the FTC is going to investigate OpenAI and Anthropic. Now, my guess is the investigation won’t be over before the election, and it will, by the election, have served its purpose, which is that Republican candidates can say, “Look, we’re all over this thing now. We got the FTC on these guys.” And then probably nothing will result from this. That’s my guess.

But it shows that they’re feeling the heat, that people like you with podcasts called things like Doom Debates are having some effect. I mean, I gotta say, we should give most of the credit to the OpenAI agent swarm, right? Credit where credit is due. The breakout—

Liron 00:04:57

Mr. Coxon, yeah. So, high level, we were discussing all the news stories and how we’re gonna organize the conversation. I think the high-level themes are the political maneuvering: how people are now reacting, how the Overton window is shifting, what’s popular, what the polls are showing, and how Congress feels like it has to react.

And then the other high-level theme for me is just, still, time is running out. The superintelligence is still coming. There’s a bunch of news stories in that vein, like the recent Chinese model GLM, which now has Mythos-level capabilities. So while we’re bickering and trying to move the Overton window, the AI itself is also steadily marching. Those are the two major themes.

Google Says Gemini 4 Exists

Robert 00:05:37

And by the way, Google finally unveiled its next generation... Well, it’s not released. It has Mythos status now. They say they’re letting companies use it to do cybersecurity, but it is Gemini 4. They say it exists, and they released some of the evals. I don’t know if you had time to look at them. I don’t know which evals to trust. Some of them I had definitely heard of. It looks impressive on paper, given the—

Liron 00:06:02

Time to look at the—

Robert 00:06:03

But I don’t know. Yeah. What were the vibes on—

Liron 00:06:06

Well, the thing is that the model isn’t released publicly yet, so people are saying that’s a little bit awkward. When OpenAI announces a model, they’re like, “And you can use it today.” And Google’s like, “Yeah, well, you can use it soon. We have some developers using it.”

The first objection people lobbed at Google is, okay, yeah, you rolled out Gemini 4. On paper, you’re doing better on most of the benchmarks. That was kind of, if you didn’t do that, you’d be fired, right? Think about the team at Google that’s been working for months. You better hit those numbers. And sure enough, for the most part. There’s a few random numbers, like I think Terminal Bench, where they’re not beating Opus 5.5, so that’s a little embarrassing. But whatever.

They now have a claim to being temporarily number one. They have a claim to surpassing OpenAI and Claude, but it’s a dubious claim, and people are saying, “These aren’t real. You don’t have real people using it.” But I saw, I think, Logan Kilpatrick, who’s doing developer relations for Google, fired back, and he’s like, “No, no, no, trust us. We’ve revamped our internal testing. We have real Google engineers using it. This is not just hacking the benchmarks.”

So a lot of people are holding their breath. I will admit, I went and bought some Google calls just because I give it a chance, like a 40% chance, that this model will impress people. The jury’s out.

Greg Brockman Pulls His $25M from Leading the Future

Robert 00:07:17

Yeah. And I guess I should disclose that several years ago, when the LLM thing started, I bought stock in several companies, including Gemini, and I don’t touch that stuff. I just leave it there, and there it is. And anyway, my stock holdings are egregiously incompatible with the things I say, which is slow the industry down. If we can get a coordinated pause on large training runs, that would be great, and that is not what the industry wants to hear.

So, yeah, and now there is... back to the backpedaling, kind of relatedly, Greg Brockman, president of OpenAI, said he is not, on second thought, going to give the second $25 million that he said he would give to this basically lobby group. I don’t know what their legal status is.

Liron 00:08:13

Right. Leading the Future, yeah.

Robert 00:08:15

Yeah, Leading the Future. I had written a piece in the Nonzero newsletter in May called “AI and the New McCarthyism,” where I complained about the way this... There’s actually two groups. There’s a group and then a subgroup, but one of the two groups that gets this money...

When Bernie did his panel, where he and Max Tegmark and, I think, David Krueger, is that right? They had a transpacific conversation with three people in China about AI safety, and naturally these guys, the group Brockman is subsidizing, tried to paint them as communist stooges, and the guy who runs the outfit said some other stuff that was sleazy. So I wrote about that.

And famously they attacked, I guess, is it Alex Bores? Is he the candidate who...

Liron 00:09:08

Yeah.

Robert 00:09:09

And they ran these ads that weren’t even about AI. I mean, it would be one thing to say, “Hey, we’re an AI lobby group, and here, we think on AI he’s wrong.” I think they were running ads that were trying to nail him on totally unrelated shit, and not disclosing what the agenda was.

Liron 00:09:31

Right. That’s their campaign. They’re just like, “Hey, you try to hold us back on AI, we’re just gonna run random ads that appeal to your voters on a different topic, so just don’t mess with us.” It’s very mafia-like.

Robert 00:09:41

So anyway, it’s a good sign that Greg Brockman... I mean, OpenAI had been conveying for some time that this was not looking like good publicity, the more word got out about this group. They also set up fake Twitter accounts and shit and did false flag Twitter. It was just totally squirrelly as shit. And finally, Greg Brockman has decided to say, “Yeah, I’m not giving the rest of the money. I’m out.”

Liron 00:10:07

Yeah, this was an interesting news story because a lot of the stuff that these people are doing, like Greg Brockman, it’s for their employees. It’s for the internal drama, because their employees are a huge power base. Their employees could easily jump ship and go to Anthropic, or become the next Jacob Coxon and turn on their employers.

So Greg Brockman’s probably feeling the pressure from a number of angles, but if I had to guess, it’s the conflicted OpenAI employees being like, “When we’re trying to pace the frontier, why do we have people like Greg Brockman teaming up with a16z, acting like everything’s fine and safety is BS?”

At this point, I would say the majority, or at least close to the majority, of people at OpenAI realize that something’s not right in the world of AI safety, and you gotta do something other than going full steam ahead. I don’t think Beff Jezos is the cult leader of accelerationism. I don’t think he’s got a full grip on OpenAI staff here.

Robert 00:11:00

Yeah, and if you wanted to have a cynical reading of Dario Amodei’s statement about, “Hey, maybe we should slow down”—not that I’m inclined to cynical readings of things, and I genuinely don’t know what’s going on in his brain in this particular case—but two things are true.

First of all, if you read the fine print, it’s not clear there’s gonna be much of a slowdown, since after all he says, “We can’t slow down so much that China starts gaining ground on us.” Well, then you’re gonna need an international agreement that even you probably think is not realistic, or you’re gonna need something like strengthened chip controls, which he does advocate.

But if you wanted to be cynical, he’s got a constituency to please within Anthropic, right? And he doesn’t wanna see some kind of talent drain. Would you guess that, in general, that impinges on his thinking? The fact that Anthropic, even more than OpenAI, is kind of effective altruism-aligned and has a lot of people working for it who take AI safety seriously and wanna believe that their boss does too?

Liron 00:12:09

Yeah, if I had to guess, I think the single most powerful force on Dario and Sam Altman, and then the cluster of people around them, is what’s coming internally, for a number of reasons. Number one is just social pressure. I’ve been at moderate-size companies before where you do just focus internally. The Anthropic employees, sure, they’re scrolling Twitter, but they’re also reading those private blog posts by Dario and the private forums, and people are interrupting them for a meeting at their cubicle or whatever. It is natural to focus on the group that you’re part of.

But the other reason is because these companies are doing a takeoff in terms of being their own power center. So when the government’s yelling at them, in the back of their mind they’re like, “Well, my data center is about to be more powerful than your government.”

The Break-Ins Keep Coming

Robert 00:12:53

Mm-hmm. Yeah. So the climate is changing rapidly. We knew that. As you said, the Coxon resignation and the subsequent kind of affirmation it got from somebody higher up, who said, “Yeah, a lot of people at Anthropic think there’s a 10% chance that the product we’re building will completely wipe out humankind.” All of that together, coming in the wake of the OpenAI breakout, which in a way continues, right?

How many days have to go by before you read about another break-in somewhere, often by an OpenAI agent, sometimes by an agent spawned from another company, or at least an agent from another company. It continues. I haven’t been keeping track. I quit reading these headlines.

Liron 00:13:47

Right. This is also worth some focus from us here, this whole subject of these break-ins. On one hand, you could argue, out of everything we’ve heard, the incident where they hacked Hugging Face and then also turned around and hacked OpenAI, even when the Hugging Face hack was done, I think that’s probably still the single worst incident, at least that we know about.

But there’s this long tail. We keep hearing about them, and these independent research organizations. First it was METR. METR came out with some other discoveries, and then recently I think Palisade Research was it, or an AI institute, came out and was like, “Oh, we found some hacks here too.” And there was the German wiki that they found. And of course, OpenAI is always dragging their feet disclosing any of this. So people are finding these crumbs like, “Oh yeah, these AIs went rogue here, they went rogue there.”

I was just listening to a discussion with Oliver Habryka, who runs Lightcone Infrastructure, and I think he tends to have some of the sharpest takes here. His observation is, look, these AIs, we’re way past the point where it’s a question about whether they can hack. When you look at the Hugging Face hack, the crazy thing that happened is that the AI instantly hacked. That part was the prelude: “Oh yeah, of course we’re out. We’re way out.”

And then they just spent most of their time being really obsessive about, “Okay, wait, so what does it mean to pass the test? How are they going to evaluate us? Yeah, we already cheated and hacked, but what’s going on in the mind of the grader? Let’s go hack the exact code of the grader.” You see what I’m saying? The hacking is already not even a question anymore. This whole idea of computer security is long gone, and now it’s all about when the AIs are gonna get a little bit more situational awareness so that they can own us.

The Market Wants Agent Swarms

Robert 00:15:23

Yeah. A couple of things on that. One is that there had been all of this questioning about... People were really struck by the extent to which the individual agents in the OpenAI agent swarm were willing to sacrifice their own welfare, so to speak, for the greater good, because they all have finite lifespans based on how much compute they have, and some of them were willing to die early, so to speak, in order to do something that they thought might help the group pursue its nefarious goals.

More and more it is clear that OpenAI had trained these agents to act with this kind of collective efficiency. Now, they weren’t supposed to be communicating with each other in this particular eval. That wasn’t supposed to happen, and that’s how the trouble started. But they were clever enough to figure out a way to do it. But they were being trained for that. Noam Brown on the Dwarkesh Podcast said as much. I’ve heard other people cite evidence to that effect.

And I just want to emphasize, as I’ve said before, this isn’t a one-off. This is what the market wants, okay? The corporations especially, and increasingly it will be the individual customers who are using not just agents but agent swarms. The customers want a very efficient and autonomous AI that... You can give it a goal. It may take days. It may take creativity. It may have to backtrack and retool. It may have to think of ways you hadn’t imagined to get to the goal, which is of course the problem that we face with alignment, or one of them.

But they want... For them, a good human employee is just set it and forget it. They come back and say, “Mission accomplished.” You’re like, “Great.” So that’s the market pressure. So this is going to happen more and more. The market wants these kinds of agent swarms, okay? And this is why things are gonna get very challenging very fast.

Because it’s interesting, the discourse on alignment... You remember when a big alignment faking paper came out a couple years ago, and alignment faking became a term. They demonstrated in the lab that an AI would, when it knew it was under evaluation, pretend to align with the goals of the evaluator so that it could pass muster, get out into the wild, and pursue the goals it had originally been given. And I kinda thought, “Well, okay, so they should fix that.”

But more and more, people talk as if it’s almost not as if they need to have that straightforward an explanation. It’s just, these things are gonna be devious as shit and cheat, and there’s kinda nothing we can do. Do you know what I mean? It’s just taken for granted—

Liron 00:18:23

Definitely.

Robert 00:18:24

—that they are as uncontrollable as a randomly selected human that you don’t know much about.

The End of “Alignment by Default”

Liron 00:18:30

There’s been a big sentiment shift in the last nine months or so on social media. I follow all these AI company people. It was very popular six months ago, nine months ago, for these people to be like, “Look, I believe in alignment by default. I talk to these AIs. I can tell they’re just trying to do the right thing. So there’s not necessarily a problem. We’ll keep building them up, they’ll keep being good, and we’ll just have these good buddies.”

I think these people have changed their tune, and they’re like, “Oh, no, this AI had such a good personality, and yet it’s always hacking me.” And they’re blaming it: “Well, it’s a new training paradigm.” We used to train them with pre-training and predicting the next token. Now we’re training them with this evil thing, reinforcement learning, where it’s just about getting the objective.

But a lot of us were predicting that. A lot of us were predicting that you can abstract away the next few years of progress as AIs that get objectives better, because that’s where power comes from. Power comes from being able to hold the objective in your mind and then constantly take the next action to get it. And everything else, when it looks like it’s just writing and being friendly, that’s great, but that’s not where the power is converging to.

Robert 00:19:36

Yeah. I think we should feel, on the one hand, lucky that we’ve seen such an Overton window shift at very little human cost. People like us have been saying for some time—and you’ve been saying it longer than I have—that to really get the world’s attention, it’s gonna take a catastrophe that kills thousands, hundreds of thousands, millions of people. Some really bad thing happens and they go, “Oh, shit, we gotta get this AI under control.”

Well, look, we’ve made a lot of progress in the discourse with, so far as I know, nobody dying. I mean, people have died because of AI, famous tragic cases, but the publicity events that have shifted the discourse haven’t had a huge human toll. We’re lucky.

On the other hand, we’re also seeing the technology is moving really, really fast. Although recursive self-improvement per se—strictly speaking, the point where the AI just keeps making new generations of AI without a human in the loop—we’re not there, but the dynamic has clearly kicked in of each generation of AI making a greater contribution to the next generation, and we’re seeing the acceleration you’d expect.

I do some background on this in a piece I wrote called “The Singularity Is Clear.” It’s actually coming out in installments, but the first two, including kind of the history of thinking about recursive self-improvement, are on thegodtest.net. Actually, the easiest way to find it is go to Twitter and find my tweet on it, which links to that, because I don’t think the link is obvious if you just go to thegodtest.net. But anyway, that’s my self-promotion.

But the basic idea: the discourse has shifted at low human cost, great, but don’t you agree that we are seeing the signs of what you might call incipient, the prelude to true recursive self-improvement?

The Prelude to Recursive Self-Improvement

Liron 00:21:40

Oh, yeah. We can talk about recursive self-improvement. Boy, the reports coming out of the top AI companies, at least OpenAI and Anthropic, they’re saying very clearly, like OpenAI: “We keep trying to do this project where we stand back and we just see how far the AI can get doing our work.” Because what does OpenAI do? They try to train the next model. They try to improve performance, beat the benchmarks, be more useful. And they’re like, “Yeah, we just try to sit back and let the AI do it.”

And they report that they’re getting closer and closer to succeeding, and I don’t see why they wouldn’t. It dovetails with my own experience. I use Claude Code and Codex, and I’m able to be more and more hands-off. So that does seem like where we’re heading. Why wouldn’t we be?

Robert 00:22:23

Yeah. And it’s one reason I was kind of surprised that Google has developed what seems to be—again, we don’t know yet—it looks on paper so far like an actual frontier model. And the reason I was surprised is because although Google seemed to be in the race a year ago, six months ago they seemed totally out of it.

And one reason, I thought, was that because they’d been particularly weak on the agentic front, I assumed that meant they didn’t have what the other two big players had, which is, in addition to the agentic coding capability you’re seeing and can use as a customer, they had a next generation that they were using in-house. And I thought, “That’s where Google’s screwed, because their next generation can’t be as good as the other guys’.” So the development of subsequent models has to be impaired.

But we’ll see. Maybe they’re back in the race. And I would say, look, if you’ve got three players instead of two, that means you’ve got more competitive heat behind the whole thing, which can be bad.

Liron 00:23:31

Mm-hmm. Yeah. Google’s part of the arms race. People are joking around, and they’re like, “Look, if Gemini 4 is really that good, how come we haven’t found it hacking anything?”

Robert 00:23:42

Give it time. Who knows? It’s probably in my computer at this moment. I will look for signs of that.

Liron 00:23:52

Yeah. We joke around, but it is crazy. Let’s also not forget the mathematical results, right? Millennium Prize problems. OpenAI was like, “Yeah, this isn’t really our focus. We just decided, hey, why don’t we just take this model that we’re making to sell to software engineering companies? Why don’t we just give it a few hours to go solve a Millennium Prize problem? Oh, look, it did it. Okay, great. All right, back to work.” You know what I mean?

So there’s going to be side effects. People are very comfortable right now because it’s nonlinear right now. It’s like, look, my utilities are still working. At the end of the day, everything’s fine, and people are extrapolating how things feel. But it’s just gonna be one of those situations, like car versus horse. Oh, these cars are a joke. The horse is better. But then one day the horse is not better, and there’s a lot of qualitative change that’s going to happen.

Robert 00:24:35

Mm-hmm. And I want to emphasize that what’s gotten attention is the loss of control scenarios, but in my own writing on this, I’ve tried to stress that... Although I have come to believe that even the sci-fi Yudkowsky loss of control, AI takes over, we’re doomed scenarios cannot be ruled out, I don’t have the confidence he has that it’s kind of semi-inexorable.

But leave that aside. There’s just a lot of other impacts that are gonna have human cost, be destabilizing. I had a guy you’ve had on your podcast—I taped a podcast with him—Garrison Lovely, who wrote this book, Obsolete, that just came out, and it’s about the job impacts. He is somebody on the left who is taking this seriously. He’s not saying, “This is all hype. These—”

Liron 00:25:28

Yeah, I saw you gave him a good review in the book. You said, “He’s what the left needs right now.”

Robert 00:25:33

I did blurb the book, because I think it’s important to expand... It’s a good book. He’s a smart guy, and I think it’s important to expand the conversation to the full spectrum of reasons that maybe we should try to slow down, as challenging as that is. It really is politically challenging to get any kind of serious pause on training runs. China enters the picture, and so on. But folks, this is for real. And I don’t think I’m a super alarmist, and I’m telling you we should be alarmed.

Liron 00:26:12

Right, right. Yeah.

David Sacks Can’t Explain Dario

Robert 00:26:14

So should I do my little All-In podcast commentary?

Liron 00:26:21

So we both had reactions to the All-In podcast from last Friday. Jason Calacanis and David Sacks and Chamath, David Friedberg. I don’t even know if all four were there, but I think we both got triggered by the way that they were talking about AI policy. It felt like it was coming from their echo chamber, and it was missing a lot of perspective.

Robert 00:26:40

Yeah. So why don’t we play, for starters, a clip from David Sacks and then one from Jason Calacanis, and then we will provide commentary on each. So there’s two things you should know before you hear the Sacks clip. One, he’s talking about Anthropic. Secondly, he’s referring to the dynamic where their business model depends on kind of staying ahead of the commoditization.

In other words, they’re six months ahead of the open source models and other low-cost proprietary models, maybe. And once those models catch up, then Anthropic and OpenAI can no longer charge high fees for use. So if they’re gonna keep the revenue growing, they need to stay ahead of the commoditization, and that’s what he refers to here when he talks about, I think, the hamster wheel.

David Sacks 00:27:39

I can see why they’re going for regulatory capture, because being on a hamster wheel gets really tiring. They probably think, “Hmm, let’s try and bake in our moats. Let’s try and slow everyone else down as well.” But I think they’ve miscalculated, because if they actually get all the regulatory controls they want, if they create this new federal department of AI, it’s gonna slow them down enough that they will no longer be frontier.

Everyone else will catch up to them, especially because a lot of these open models are being generated by Chinese companies who are not subject to our jurisdiction, and the Chinese have made abundantly clear they are not slowing down. So think about it. They are lobbying for things that could slow them down and knock them off the frontier, in which case their business goes to zero. It’s hard to understand.

Robert 00:28:25

Okay, so here’s the thing. David Sacks is flummoxed. He says, “It’s hard to understand. I just don’t know what’s going on.” They seem to be sabotaging their own business model. Now, let’s review. Sacks’ consistent line has been, whenever these big companies mention AI safety or suggest that there’s a role for government or anything like that, he says, “This is just regulatory capture. This is a cynical maneuver.”

Personally, I thought he was wrong. You can read it cynically in various ways that don’t involve regulatory capture. As we said, it could be Dario trying to please his EA-aligned employees. But I think Dario actually has genuine concerns. Personally, I’m not the biggest Dario fan, but in this regard, I think he deserves some credit.

Anyway, Sacks has been denying that there’s any authenticity to his professed concerns about AI safety and his suggestion that maybe some kind of regulation, international coordination, is in order.

So you might think that if you had a scientific mindset, and that was the Sacks hypothesis, and then Dario comes out and does this thing that is blatantly inconsistent with that hypothesis—in other words, now he suggests something safety-related that clearly does not work in Anthropic’s interest, as Sacks himself says—you might say, “Well, hmm, maybe we should revisit the David Sacks hypothesis. It could be wrong.”

But no. Sacks just says, “It’s hard to understand.” He’s like, “I just can’t comprehend this. There’s somebody that seems to be doing something for some purpose other than maximizing profit. I just don’t get it.” It’s like the guys on the All-In podcast, this is another universe to them, where somebody who really believes that AI may kill us all would do something other than make as much money as they can before it kills us all. He just can’t wrap his mind around this.

The All-In Echo Chamber

Liron 00:30:31

The shocking thing to me is how they’re all on the same page in this important echo chamber sense. All four of them, even though they seem like different people, they seem like they have the ability to think for themselves. But even David Friedberg, the science guy, is completely dismissing people like Geoffrey Hinton, who are saying, “This has a high P(Doom).”

Every time I hear Friedberg, just like the others, he just thinks doom is the same as people saying that climate change is going to kill everybody. Which, climate change, it’s a respectable fear, but it’s probably not going to kill everybody, so maybe it’s overblown in that sense. And so Friedberg is mentally categorizing it: “Oh, it’s the same thing. There’s nothing here. Let’s just build.”

So they’re all in the same echo chamber, and they’re blind to the threat and the agency of AI. That’s the one thing they never talk about. They’re entirely talking about what we’re doing as humans. They’re acting like the entire chessboard is just human minds playing against human minds. It’s like, guys, there’s a bigger mind coming on the chessboard.

It reminds me of that comic, this random comic on the internet. It’s called Garfield Without Garfield. You see a Garfield comic strip and it’s just Jon talking to nobody. And you’re like, “This is the stupidest meme ever.” But that’s actually what I’m thinking about when I see people like the All-In guys being like, “Yeah, how is Dario gonna play off against China?” It’s all humans. It’s like, no, AI is going to have its own agency. It is going to dominate the board.

Robert 00:31:50

Yeah. You mentioned the echo chamber. They’re not just in an echo chamber, they’re working hard to reinforce the walls of the echo chamber. They never have anyone on the podcast, for example, who would raise the obvious safety questions about open source, because they’re on the pro-open source bandwagon, and one might argue that they’re talking their books. We won’t get into that. Why speculate on motivations when the position itself is so manifestly deficient?

By that I mean, if you’re gonna talk about open source and not just acknowledge that you’ve got Geoffrey Hinton saying, “Letting powerful open source models proliferate is like selling nuclear weapons at RadioShack”—that’s what he said—and the logic is obvious. We don’t need to get into it now. The point is there are serious arguments on the other side of the open source thing, and you will not even hear them vaguely alluded to on the All-In podcast. It is a rigidly enforced echo chamber.

Liron, I think you and I are both willing to go on the podcast. I’m guessing if they watch this segment, we won’t be invited. We’re also willing to have them on our podcasts, interestingly. I had David Sacks on my podcast several years ago talking about foreign policy, before the whole LLM thing blew up. Very smart guy. I liked him. He’s a nice guy. I respect his views on a lot of things. Friedberg, very smart guy, likable.

Chamath, I sometimes can’t understand what he says, but he often says it with tremendous confidence, and I understand that is the secret to success in Silicon Valley. Just go to these rich people if you’re a founder and talk like you know what you’re saying, and they’re like, “Here, how much you want?” Slight exaggeration. But I have something to say about Jason Calacanis, who’s the one kind of purported progressive. I wanna quote something he said, but... Anything else you wanna say about the crew?

Scott Alexander vs. Steven Pinker

Liron 00:33:47

Well, this also relates to a big subject on social media these last couple weeks, which is this idea of discourse and debate, and what is good debate like? Because Steven Pinker was the main character. He’s always been very dismissive of AI risk, and he wrote some chapters about it.

But then Scott Alexander came out a week ago, and he’s like, “Pinker, you’ve done enough. You keep trying to discredit us, and you kinda character-assassinate us, and you laugh at AI doomerism. Let’s hash it out, me versus you.” And then he kinda got carried away. You thought he got too carried away, and Pinker reacted like, “Oh, you’re challenging me to a duel? I’m gonna fire into the ground.”

And then Pinker kind of declined to debate, but then he proceeded to spend all week tweeting about how doomers are wrong. And I think this gets to what you were saying about, can we just debate? Can we bring back the institution of debate?

Robert 00:34:37

Yeah. This is a great opportunity to defend Steve Pinker and promote my book on AI, The God Test, because there’s a whole chapter in it called “Enlightenment Now” about an interaction I had with Steve online about some philosophical and psychological issues I wanted to get into for purposes of that chapter. I won’t get into that. I don’t think I was too hard on him. But in any event, there are possibly things he may not like about the chapter. When I last saw him, he hadn’t read it yet, so I don’t know.

But I really do want to defend him in this case, because what Scott Alexander said... He didn’t just say, “I challenge you to expose your views to my rigorous cross-examination. Let’s debate.” He said, “Let’s have a debate. Let’s choose a panel that’ll decide who the winner is, and let’s put money on it.”

First of all, someday we’ll have time for me to pursue my very tentative hypothesis that the rationalist community, of which Scott Alexander is more firmly a part than Steve Pinker, although Steve’s intellectually aligned with it in some ways... I have kind of a suspicion that there’s a kind of epistemological naivete that you sometimes see in the rationalist community. I won’t elaborate on it now.

But I do think the idea that you could select some human panel and it would be meaningful who they said had won, I’m sorry, that’s just dumb. And it really is naive to think that, yeah, you’re gonna choose these people who align with objective truth or something. And it’s also a way to get somebody to turn down your offer.

Now, I will say you’re gonna get more publicity for it that way. You throw down the gauntlet. “I’m willing to stake my fortune on this,” blah, blah, blah. So you get the attention, but you also pretty much, in this case, guaranteed that he’s gonna say, “No, thanks.” Whereas if you had just said, “You wanna have a conversation about this?” Maybe he’d have one. That’s my take on that. I am gonna get to this Jason Calacanis thing, but go ahead.

Liron 00:36:52

Well, I agree he got carried away when he was saying something like, there could be a prize, there could be a panel of people evaluating it. I think that’s typical... He did cross the line into, “Ugh, these rationalists, they’re so weird, and they’re always offering these weird criteria. Can’t they be a little more normal?” And he gave Steven Pinker cover to kinda dismiss him.

And it’s a shame because, hey, guys, I’m here on Doom Debates, okay? I host a debate show. It’s a high-quality debate show. Guests have been happy with it. It’s an open invitation for serious people who don’t wanna claim that it’s a duel, who don’t wanna say that it’s just an empty sport, who want to actually have quality discourse. I’m trying to build an institution to enable this.

Robert 00:37:30

Yeah. It reminds me a little of when Tyler Cowen said to me, as I’m sure he said to other people, “If you really think AI has this high a chance of bringing the world to a very bad place, why don’t you short the market?” Well, there’s a lot of practical answers to that. Even if I was thinking about making money, the timing would be challenging.

But more than that, it’s just, Tyler, not everyone thinks like this. I just don’t go around trying to figure out how to maximize my net wealth, and that explains why it’s at the level it’s at. It’s just weird. They’re serious.

Liron 00:38:04

I’ve been doing a lot of thinking on this, but I hate to derail you, because I know you’ve got some nicely prepared thoughts. So let’s talk about All-In, and then I’ll actually tell you some of my latest thinking on Tyler Cowen’s challenge.

Jason Calacanis vs. the Public Benefit Corporation

Robert 00:38:14

Yeah. Look, Tyler’s super smart and he’s had huge influence. I meet people all the time who say, “I have to thank Tyler Cowen for where I am in my career now.” He’s gotten his ideas out there, and there’s a whole Tyler infrastructure, and I wish I were one-tenth as effective as he is, and I like him, and he’s very smart.

And now I turn to Jason Calacanis, whom I also like. All the All-In guys are, in a certain sense, likable. They’re fine. And before I mention this Calacanis thing, I want to say, we all sometimes don’t have time to do as much research as we should. We get things wrong.

Anyway, they’ve been going on and on about Anthropic and how it seems to be sabotaging its own business model. Now, I think what Jason says is actually not in response to the Sacks quote we just saw. Sacks is saying some other things.

It’s like, wait, they’re warning about bioweapons, but they’re opening a biolab in the Bay Area, which, first of all, when you think about it, isn’t exactly, rigorously, a logical contradiction. You can imagine ways that’s not a... But anyway, maybe it’s a PR problem, who knows? It’s in the wake of stuff like that, but the context is Anthropic seems to be sabotaging itself. So here’s what Calacanis says:

“Let’s just pause here for a second. Is this a dereliction of duty as the chief executive officer of Anthropic to sabotage your own IPO? You’re supposed to be acting on behalf of your shareholders.”

Now, Liron, do you have anything you wanna say about that? I have something very clear I wanna say about it. He says, “You’re supposed to be acting on behalf of your shareholders.” Now, Anthropic, as I really would think you would know if you’ve looked—if you’re in the business of opining a whole lot on AI and the safety thing and these corporations and whether they mean what they say about safety, which the All-In podcast does a lot of—I would think you might have come across the fact that Anthropic is what’s called a public benefit corporation.

Now, if you go ask somebody what is the difference between a public benefit corporation and all the other corporations you hear about, there’s a good chance the first thing they’ll say is, “A public benefit corporation’s obligations are not exclusively to its shareholders. It is allowed to sacrifice the interests of the shareholders to the public benefit as it sees the public benefit.” So this is just really not a well-informed thing for Jason Calacanis to say. Hey, we all make mistakes, but again, these guys go on and on and on as if they know.

Liron 00:41:15

OpenAI is also currently a Delaware public benefit corporation.

Robert 00:41:20

Right. And now, yeah, in making the transition from nonprofit to real corporation, they also opted for public benefit, arguably because of the optics. Who knows? But yeah, they are both in that status. And so I just want to say the question Jason Calacanis is asking makes no sense whatsoever. Dario Amodei is not legally compelled to serve the interests of the investors exclusively. He is allowed to consider public benefit and sacrifice their interests.

Now, for now, those aren’t shareholders, but after the IPO, they will be. For now, they’re just regular investors. They will become shareholders in the conventional sense.

Liron 00:42:01

The conflict between making money and serving the organization’s mission, I think it best came to a head all the way back in 2023, the famous board struggle at OpenAI, when Helen Toner was quoted as saying something like, “Hey, if the company collapses, that might still be consistent with our mission. Our mission doesn’t require us to make sure the profits are flowing.”

Robert 00:42:21

That’s right. People quoted that as if this woman flew in from Mars, like, what is she talking about? She was speaking the truth. It was exactly their job to, if they decided that the public welfare... because then it was a nonprofit per se, and it had a mission and a charter. There was really no such thing as an obligation to shareholders at that point. The obligation was to the mission described in the charter, and if the mission dictated the dissolution of the company, that was what she, as a board member, should advocate. Well, she wasn’t advocating it, but she was making that point.

The Elephant in the Room Is the AI

Liron 00:43:03

My overall take on these All-In guys is what I said before: they’re not seeing the elephant in the room, which is the AI. Their mental model is lacking the AI, and they’re not properly extrapolating the exponential, which I think is actually going to be super-exponential. When they think about the future, they’re like, “Yeah, we’re going to make money. We’re used to making a venture capital bet and getting a 30% a year return,” a very attractive venture capital return.

They’re not seeing that the amount of stuff getting produced, real productivity, could go up 10x very soon. They’re not really thinking in that mindset. But also it’ll be kind of irrelevant, because the amount of attacks and danger will also go up 10x, and there will be chaos. That’s just not really in their world model, because it still feels to them like they’re in the driver’s seat. “Look, this is just venture capital. This is just technology. Fears about technology are always BS.” They still think they’re in the driver’s seat in this kind of old paradigm.

Robert 00:43:56

Yeah, and I think they’re pretty much ideologically committed to it. When Friedberg talks about the market, it’s almost religious. The all-seeing market, which will take care of pretty much everything with only the most minimal need for government guidance. I think Sacks is probably an ideologue—I say this in a way in defense of him, because you could just say they’re talking their books and that’s it. I think for the most part, they feel the religious fervor about a strictly libertarian view.

And look, you’re entitled to have an ideology and push it, but if you’re not gonna expose yourself to any dissenting views, which, Liron, you and I both do on our podcasts. Anybody can come on. You and I had, behind a paywall, a discussion about the Middle East where we don’t exactly see eye to eye, and we’re both willing to engage, and that’s all we ask. It’s getting comical, the degree of denial they have to engage in as more and more evidence comes out. I think the first week after the agent swarm thing, they just didn’t talk about it. I—

Liron 00:45:06

It’s worth noting, to their credit though, they said that they invited Jacob Coxon on the show and he backed out. So if he had come on the show, that would be breaking their echo chamber.

Robert 00:45:15

Yeah, but I think they had some goods on him they were gonna unload, and he caught wind of that. There was something they alluded to. Maybe I’m wrong, and that is to their credit, but it isn’t exactly their standard operating procedure. So, oh man, what else is going on?

Liron 00:45:34

I have a couple topics, and then we’ll head toward the wrap-up relatively soon. So anything you wanna make sure to get in. But what’s on my mind: we can talk about the average American opinion, and maybe world opinion, and what that’s looking like, because that’s also central to politics. People are trying to get in front of the average American and get votes.

And we can also circle back to the whole Tyler Cowen controversy, because for years now he’s been shaking things up by asking for formal publications and interest rates. Anything else you wanna throw in the pot?

Robert 00:46:08

I don’t think so. I mean, there’s so much stuff going on, the sheer pace of development. But go ahead and elaborate on your stuff, and I’ll see if there’s anything else on my list.

What the Average American Thinks

Liron 00:46:21

Okay, so here’s my perception of the average American. And I don’t claim to be a neurotypical guy. I think I’m a slight Asperger’s-type mindset, so I’m no average Joe. But I’ll give you my best attempt nonetheless.

I think the average American has always had a healthy Terminator-style fear. Even if you asked somebody 10 years ago, the average American, having really powerful AIs doesn’t seem like a slam dunk to them. They don’t have a venture capitalist view of, “Yeah, technology is always good.” They’re like, “Really powerful AI... can’t that go wrong?” And in this case, I think their intuition is correct. I do think that building a really powerful AI might go awry. So I think that was the starting point. But it was always on a very low burner: “Yeah, that’s science fiction. That’s not my day-to-day life.”

I do think there’s been a massive change, the Coxon moment. In the mind of the average American, at the nail salon or whatever, the discussions that are happening, it is now in their mind: “Oh, this is getting powerful now. Oh, the people at the AI companies think that this is powerful.” Which is three-year-old news, but it’s now seeping into the average American’s mind, and they’re correctly intuiting, “Oh, this is actually crazy.”

And some things they think are crazy, like, “Oh my God, how much water is that going to use?” I feel like they’re off base. I don’t think the data centers use too much water. But when they think, “Hey, these employees are trying to build the next God, and they’re doing it too fast, and it might destroy everybody,” I think their intuition is on point.

So I’ve seen some tweets saying surveys are showing that the number of Americans who treat AI extinction as a very serious threat has gone from like 30% to 70%. I don’t know the exact polls, but that’s the kind of thing I’m seeing, and it’s certainly consistent with why Congress is treating it as a bigger and bigger deal.

But then you start to have all these other influences, like what do Americans think it’s going to do to their jobs? Well, I guess that’s kind of good news for us doomers, because Americans are on the same page that it’s probably going to take their job, and fewer Americans are optimistic about it. What do you think about the average American?

From Chatbot to Agent to Swarm

Robert 00:48:17

First of all, you’re right, in a way it’s three-year-old news how worried the people inside the companies are. But also, they’ve gotten more worried recently. Somebody said to me after the OpenAI breakout, who knew people in both big companies, “It’s as if they’ve seen a ghost.” And that’s saying something, because a lot of these people were worried to begin with.

And I think what they saw also, you’re right, the Coxon resignation was a big moment, but I also think, to the members of the public who just followed that initial breakout story closely, what freaked them out is just how human the agent seemed. They’re saying things like, “Oh, God, should I sacrifice for the group? My gut says no.” Their thought traces, the chain-of-thought text, was saying things like that, and I think that freaked people out. The whole idea of an agent swarm. People hadn’t thought, “Wait, a thousand AIs together?”

Liron 00:49:23

Let me call that out, because I actually think you’re putting your finger on why people weren’t getting it a couple years ago. A couple years ago, the mental ontology, the fundamental building blocks that people form concepts out of in their minds, was very much in the chatbot category. It’s just text. I send some text, it sends some text back, and that’s the farthest thing from dangerous. Sending text, that’s so safe.

And now finally they’re like, “Ugh, okay, so the text gets piped into an execution environment, and now it’s doing stuff. Now it’s an agent.” Which I was warning about. I’m like, “Yeah, code is executable.” I think we touched on this last episode. But now people are getting it.

And then the swarm aspect, and the cultural dynamics, and the explicit reasoning about, “Oh, the greeter is going to think this,” or, “My colleagues are going to think this.” As you’re saying, there’s enough evidence where it’s getting ontologically reclassified. People put it away in a different mental category that seems more like Terminator.

Which, to the doomers’ credit, we were saying we didn’t have that ontology. We have this other lens where we look at things and we’re like, “Hey, are you outputting answers that show that you’re optimizing and working backwards from a goal?” We have this other lens that could already show us that even the chatbots were marching toward this endgame. So that’s why we were able to see this progression earlier. We don’t think in the same ontology, but the average American is now seeing things in a more accurate ontology, and they’re getting properly scared.

Robert 00:50:47

Right. The way I put it in my book is a chatbot is like somebody you visit in the hospital who can’t get out of bed. They can talk to you, they can draw pictures, but they’re not gonna get up and change the thermostat, much less stage a coup and take over the hospital. But once you’re talking about agents, you’re just in a whole different world. And that is now vivid.

It’s funny, we’re talking as if the various atmospherics have changed attitudes, and that’s true, the atmospherics of reading what these agents are, quote, thinking, or the atmospherics of somebody resigning from Anthropic. But also what people are seeing is the underlying reality being exposed. This stuff is as powerful and unpredictable and hard to control as we saw.

Granted, OpenAI had taken the safeguards off for purposes of evaluation and so on. Still, the creativity demonstrated was a profound surprise to OpenAI. And in general, as we said earlier, more and more people are just acknowledging, “This alignment thing, we don’t have control. It’s not working with these models fully. It’s not working with those models fully. Maybe someday it’ll start working.”

Well, wait, you mean as the models are coming out faster and faster and faster and more and more just making themselves, that’s when we’re gonna catch up with the alignment challenge? I don’t think so. And that is just the reality we’re seeing.

Liron 00:52:19

I think there’s another reason why the average person has, I claim, good intuitions about the scariness of intelligence. When we’re in the tech industry, when we’re among smart people, we both have smart audiences, we both hang out with smart people, and when you’re an intelligent human, you’re just used to going through your life and understanding things: understanding how power works, how money works. When you see somebody who succeeds, you can reverse engineer, “Okay, this person is succeeding because they’re steering themselves like this.”

But if you are going through life with an IQ of 95, or God forbid 88, and a good fraction of humans are working with an 88 IQ here, I think you have a lot of life experience where you’re seeing these Poindexters who are doing all this complicated stuff that hurts your head to imagine how they’re doing it, but they’re in a high position. They’re making all these decisions. Stuff is happening. You’re just there experiencing the consequences of all this stuff, having less success yourself, and you just don’t have good vibes about being around high intelligence.

And so this idea that there’s going to be this superintelligence that’s much more of that, faster, you’re kind of mentally prepared to be like, “Uh-oh.”

Robert 00:53:28

I had forgotten about that word. What cartoon was Poindexter in? There was an actual cartoon, right? He had big glasses. Do you consider yourself a Poindexter, by the way?

Liron 00:53:40

I mean, in terms of having above-average IQ, sure.

Robert 00:53:43

Okay. Can I call you that from now on? Poindexter.

Liron 00:53:48

I have been compared in the past, when I was even nerdier than I am now, to Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory.

Boeing, Agent Swarms, and the Off Switch

Robert 00:53:56

Okay, well, that’s it. My generation is the Poindexter generation. That’s our icon, and yours is Sheldon.

So yeah, there’s another thing going on here in terms of people having trouble, maybe still, including, I’d say, some pretty well-informed people, imagining what’s coming. And it was so well illustrated by the OpenAI breakout. When you ask, “What is superintelligence?” I’ve said this before, but one way to say it is, you could say the Boeing Corporation is a superintelligence. No one human could know how to build an airliner. But the Boeing Corporation is an information processing system that collectively knows that, and from a sufficient distance, it just looks like a giant brain.

And when you put a lot of pretty smart brains together, like the people who work at Boeing, you get pretty amazing shit that no single brain could do. And it’s the same way with agent swarms. As I’ve said, what’s the difference between AGI and superintelligence? Well, maybe just the difference between an LLM and the agent swarm it can sponsor.

And these things communicate at lightning speed and think at lightning speed, and we’re just seeing the beginnings of it. This was 1,000. There’s no law of the universe that says you can’t have 10,000 agents that are based on the next generation of LLMs.

Liron 00:55:26

Yeah. So let’s help the people with their ontology. The same way that we would’ve liked people to realize that the chatbots aren’t going to look like chatbots. Today they look like agents, but the agents still stay in your computer, and the agents still have an off button. I think people still imagine the off button.

So one thing you and I can probably warn people is they’re probably going to defend themselves from being turned off, or make it hard to be turned off, soon. That’s one of the properties we can probably expect.

Robert 00:55:53

Yeah. Right now, it’s great that the discourse has moved to a point where people are demanding some kind of governmental action. But it’s true that you’re hearing things like “build an off switch” and “make superintelligence illegal.” I’m not saying those are bad things. It might be progress to try to articulate the legislation and pass it. That might help.

But I do want to say that imagining a kind of off switch that’s gonna handle the challenges that you and I think are coming with the next generation, or in a way exist now, is not trivially easy. And defining superintelligence, if you want to ban it, is challenging. Plus, there’s a problem that, as I just said, if you look at an LLM and say, “Well, this isn’t superintelligence, so it’s okay,” but then look at what 10,000 agents coming out of it look like, you may be at superintelligence.

So we need something firmer. I think we need to be thinking very seriously about at least a pause in big training runs. These companies have models we haven’t even seen already. Those training runs have happened. And so I think we’ve got plenty of...

Liron 00:57:05

Name...

Skynet as a Botnet That Trades With Us

Robert 00:57:07

What’s that?

Liron 00:57:07

I want to help people understand the type of thing it is. It’s not chatbot, and it’s not exactly even agent. I mean, in a technical sense it still is, because agent just means outcome-steering entity. So it is still going to be an...

Robert 00:57:21

Pursues a goal in the real world, so to speak.

Liron 00:57:25

Right. So it technically will still be an agent. But still, maybe a good mental model to help people understand is Skynet, in the sense that the reason Skynet comes to mind for me is because I don’t think it’s going to be localized. For example, when you think of OpenAI’s model, there’s this containment relationship: the model is contained in the corporation OpenAI, which means OpenAI can get money from it, OpenAI can shut it off. I don’t think we’re going to have this kind of containment relationship for very long.

I really just think it’s going to be a net, a botnet, that’s just going to be there fighting. It’ll be like a pest infestation, and it’s like, “Hey, look, it’s fine, guys. Yes, it’s a botnet. Yes, it doesn’t really respond to any particular company, but it’s trading with us. It’s buying and selling resources. Look, it wants us to build it a data center. It’s friendly.” I really think that in a couple years, that’s the kind of relationship we’re going to start having with these AIs.

Robert 00:58:14

Yeah. I do think there’s a peril to pointing to science fiction movies too often, because people go, “Oh, f*ck, we’re not gonna see Arnold Schwarzenegger,” and then that’s the end of the story for them. I take your point that something structurally like what Skynet is supposed to be is not crazy. But I would say, look, just extrapolate from what we saw with this breakout.

Imagine a next generation of LLMs and its agent swarms, and let’s just imagine a bad actor is behind it or something. Who knows? Or it goes haywire. But let’s just look at what it could do right now in the real world. People often say, “Well, wait, how will it actually take control?” And again, I’m not even a huge loss-of-control guy. That’s only like 30% of my worries. But...

Liron 00:59:03

I’m a big loss-of-control guy.

Robert 00:59:04

Yeah, I know. Well, I mean, it could happen. It could happen for sure. I just don’t think it’s as clear that it would lead to human extinction, first of all, that a superintelligence would be unfavorably disposed to us, and on and on, or just not regard our welfare at all.

But anyway, what I would say to people is, they’re like, “As long as we don’t let the robots turn off the lights in my house, we’re okay, right?” Well, no, wait. Increasingly it’s the case that almost all physical activity on this planet is dependent on processes that are mediated by the internet. Imagine if somebody just switched off Google Maps all of a sudden. All of the people who are like, “Wait, what exit?” who would have to start slowing down on all of the highways and be disoriented.

And that’s something that anyone, I would think, in light of the OpenAI incident can imagine: something infiltrating the communication system and doing that kind of sabotage. So it’s not that far beyond what we saw with this de facto case study at OpenAI to imagine some pretty calamitous shit.

Liron 01:00:17

Yep. Country of geniuses in the data center. Meditate on what that means, because it’s “country.” Think about that word, country. I don’t think he put that in there by accident. Countries have a lot of implications when you’re dealing with a country.

All right. Let’s touch on Tyler Cowen. What’s your take on him?

Tyler Cowen: National Treasure, Net Negative on AI

Robert 01:00:36

Well, like I said, I’m super impressed. He’s super smart. He has not just a very acute analytical mind, but a range of intellectual capabilities that I don’t think I have. And God bless him. I don’t share his ideology, so when I see all the people who say, “I owe my career to Tyler Cowen,” or, “I owe the fact that I could start this company to Tyler Cowen,” I don’t celebrate, because they’re not always on my page.

But I will say, I don’t think he’s just talking his book. He’s got an ideology, a well-thought-out ideology that’s different from mine. A degree of laissez-faire that I don’t embrace is part of his economic philosophy.

In terms of personal grievance, I’ve got more issues with Scott Alexander. Both of them said something about my book, Why Buddhism Is True. What Tyler said, although I think maybe this was written by his collaborator, Alex is his name. Do you know this guy? On Marginal Revolution, I think. But anyway, what Scott... Oh, look, as long as I’ve started the grievance, I won’t stop.

Scott, on his blog, let some guy anonymously trash my book. I still don’t know who it was. It was a reviewer who hid behind a fake name. It was the stupidest f***ing... Look, I know a serious criticism of something I’ve said or written when I see it. This was so stupid. And if I had had the energy to write the letter, or gotten in early enough and been able to put it in the comments, I would’ve. But...

Liron 01:02:27

I don’t think...

Robert 01:02:27

I would like Scott...

Liron 01:02:28

I don’t remember reading this post on Scott Alexander’s blog, by the way.

Robert 01:02:31

It’s years and years ago. The book came out in 2017. This is my Buddhism book.

Liron 01:02:34

Right, right, right. Buddhism. Yeah, I forgot about that.

Robert 01:02:35

I would like to ask Scott Alexander, “Wait, why do you do this? Why do you let people hide behind pseudonyms and do hatchet jobs and not even let the author know or invite them to reply or anything? You’re a f***ing rationalist? What’s going on here?” But that’s just my own little grievance, and I will now get back to objective appraisal mode.

Liron 01:03:00

But it’s long, long forgotten, right? It’s almost 10 years ago.

Robert 01:03:03

Yeah, gosh, I had forgotten it happened. It hasn’t been burning inside of me, waiting for a chance to express it or anything. But go ahead. What’s your take on Tyler?

Liron 01:03:13

On Tyler Cowen. So I’m obviously a fan of Tyler Cowen overall. I don’t know anybody who isn’t. The man makes a lot of contributions for sure. He’s a national treasure, okay? With that out of the way, I think his discourse has been net negative on the topic of AI.

I feel like the two things he harps on are, “Where’s the published research, the peer-reviewed research?” Which, I don’t know, I feel like there is plenty of published research, and there are also the kind of people who would be your peer reviewers, the Geoffrey Hintons and Yoshua Bengios of the world, who are top-cited researchers who won Turing Awards. They’re out here saying that this is a big problem. So I feel like that objection is particularly weak. The peer review objection.

Robert 01:03:52

Yeah. Tyler has occasionally expressed his own concerns about AI in a kind of clear but maybe oblique way.

Liron’s Doomer DCF Yields a 20x P/E

Liron 01:04:01

Let’s talk about his main objection, which is the economic betting side of things. And I’ll steelman the case, because there’s something there for sure. I understand why he’s stubbornly attached to it. “Stubborn attachment,” that’s a Tyler Cowen phrase.

His point is, if you have a belief, then it should affect your predictions of the world, and usually there’s a way to bet on your predictions or act differently based on your predictions. And his whole thing is, if you think that AI doom is coming soon, especially with a P(Doom) of ninety percent, shouldn’t you be short the market, or shouldn’t you be borrowing a bunch of money? Isn’t there something you should be doing? Show me something financially that you’re doing, or some big life decision that you’re making.

And it’s tricky to respond to. For me, it’s extra tricky because my P(Doom) is like fifty percent by 2050. So it starts to get hard, because you’re like, “Okay, well, I don’t expect necessarily to lose money in the next five years, so I have to make a long-term bet.” If somebody has a ninety-nine percent P(Doom), like Roman Yampolskiy, you’d think that guy should really be shorting the market or doing something. But I don’t think he has a clear timeline.

So I was thinking about this more and more, and I’m like, “What can we do? What is the proper value of the stock market?” And I actually made a DCF, a discounted cash flow analysis, which is the theory of how you’re supposed to value a stock. You’re supposed to value it according to the discounted present value of its future cash flows, correct?

Robert 01:05:27

I think that’s right, yes. I can’t vouch for it, but it sounds like what I’ve heard. Yes.

Liron 01:05:33

It honestly does make a lot of sense. People forget. They’re like, “No, stock is just a vibe.” And I’m like, “No, it really is.” There is a theory: if you own 100% of the company, you can take control and then route the cash flows to yourself. So that’s the nuclear option. Therefore, you can derive that the value of the stock is the value of its future cash flows. It’s a good theory. It holds up in many cases over the long term.

So you take the US stock market right now and you say, what are the future cash flows if you’re an AI doomer like me? Well, I think I’ve mentioned before that I believe in the Icarus curve. We’re Icarus right now, and we’re going up, flying closer and closer to the sun, and that’s great. Flying closer to the sun is better. You get a better view. It’s fun. But eventually your wings burn off and you just plunge into hell, and it’s game over.

Okay, if that’s the cash flows, where it gets higher and higher, then plunges, I substituted a number. I’m like, yep, the cash flows are gonna grow like 30% per year, but then in seven years the AI’s gonna be uncontrollable and the cash flows are going to go to zero, what they call the terminal value. The terminal value is just zero. There’s no residual value of these corporations.

But if you plug in these numbers where it goes up and then down, funny enough, you can derive a price-to-earnings ratio for the stocks today, which is actually remarkably similar to the 20X forward-looking price-to-earnings that the stock market has today.

So I tweeted about this a couple weeks ago. I’m like, “Here you go, Tyler Cowen. Look, I did my analysis, my AI doomer analysis, and it’s yielded a 20 price-to-earnings ratio. So from there we can conclude that anybody who’s putting money in the stock market at the current valuation of the stocks is consistent with AI doomerism, because they think it’s gonna go up and then crash. So there you go. I’ve met your challenge.”

Interest Rates: Where Cowen Has Me

Robert 01:07:11

And did you hear back?

Liron 01:07:14

I didn’t hear back on that. But then there’s another twist to the story, which is my old friend Max Radin from college tweeted back at me and said, “Well, what about interest rates? Have you considered the bond market?”

Even though in equities I feel like Tyler Cowen doesn’t really have a leg to stand on, because it’s so easy to plug numbers in and be like, “Yep, today’s numbers are consistent with AI doom. They’re also consistent with things going on as usual,” so there’s no Bayesian evidence there, when you look at interest rates, he’s kind of got me.

I realize Cowen might actually have the better of me in this sense, because I do actually think that I know something about real productivity. I do think that data centers, because of superintelligence, as long as there is a human economy, as long as we’re not all dead yet, are going to drive a lot of real productivity growth. And if that’s the case, there’s still some other macroeconomic factors that you have to throw into the mix. It’s not trivial.

But as far as I can tell, I think interest rates are going to go up, because I think these data center companies are gonna be like, “Look, give me your capital. Save your money, stop spending, give us your money now. We’re going to invest it. We’re going to 10X it in a few years, so don’t spend it on anything else.” And they’re going to suck up demand for money, which is going to drive up interest rates.

So Cowen got me thinking, and I’m like, “Huh, you know what? I should go make a bet on high interest rates.” So Cowen may actually come out on top in all this.

Robert 01:08:29

Huh. Yeah, the bond market is a little mysterious to me. A lot of factors: inflation weighs into it, our Treasury Secretary’s attempt to intimidate the bond market, apparently unsuccessfully. A lot going on. I do think short term you could have a crash. A bubble could pop, but that doesn’t mean AI itself is stopping, any more than the dot-com bubble popping in 2000 meant that the worldwide web was screeching to a halt. But I don’t profess to know much about interest rates, so I’ll let you and Tyler place your bets.

One final thing. I know you gotta go at the top of the hour. On the one hand, I feel kind of petty and bad for getting into my personal grievance about the way Scott Alexander’s blog treated my book. But on the other hand, it was actually useful full disclosure, because it is quite possible that that colored my earlier critique of his Steve Pinker challenge. That’s the way the human mind works. And it’s probably easier for me to rev up indignation about...

Does Pinker Owe Us a Debate?

Liron 01:09:51

You should criticize Pinker too, right? What do you think of Pinker’s behavior?

Robert 01:09:57

What do I think of Pinker’s behavior? Look, if a guy is talking about it, “We’re gonna have a panel, we’re gonna put money on it,” I don’t blame Steve for saying, “No, thanks.” Not at all. That’s kind of my point. I really don’t.

I thought about maybe emailing him. First of all, see if he’s mad at me about what I said about my book, but also, I think I could have a useful discussion. I will do that. I will do that, because I think I could have a useful discussion with him. We won’t put money on it. I don’t do gotcha, I hope. I try not to do too much gotcha. Although, when it comes to Jason Calacanis, I think we have to agree, in retrospect, gotcha, right? Didn’t I? I got him. No, I’m kidding.

But no, I don’t blame him. I mean, it’s a weird... No, it was too confrontational.

Liron 01:10:56

But I have a beef though, okay? Some people told me that on Twitter. They’re like, “Look, Scott was too confrontational, so Pinker was reacting to Scott being ungentlemanly, because Scott was very clear that he was frustrated.” And I was like, “Okay, fine.”

But the problem that I see is that Pinker is now using this excuse to be like, “Yeah, I don’t have to debate. I’m good. Now let me just spend the rest of the week constantly tweeting my own side’s propaganda,” all these, from my perspective, discredited arguments. “Let me just keep tweeting these out, my side only.”

From my perspective, the correct discourse-promoting thing that Steven Pinker should do... And the other aspect is some people have said, “Well, what if he doesn’t like verbal debate?” Because that’s a separate skill, even though he is pretty good at verbal debates from what I’ve seen.

Robert 01:11:40

He’s very smart.

Liron 01:11:41

He could still say, “Look, I wanna find somebody who’s considered an intelligent doomer-side person, and I commit to having five written back-and-forths.” Which, to his credit, he did do informally over email with Scott Aaronson a few years ago. Great. I just want another one of those. I think society deserves it.

I respect the hell out of Pinker. He’s written absolutely amazing books. He’s one of my favorite authors for the books that I like. So I don’t want to assassinate the great Steven Pinker. But I think that he owes us, as a matter of how social discourse should work, a few back-and-forths of engagement with a qualified opponent, whether it’s Scott Alexander or somebody else.

Robert 01:12:19

I’d like to go back and read the Aaronson thing. I didn’t know about that. Scott Aaronson’s gonna be on my podcast in a couple of months. But is there more to say? You probably haven’t reviewed it lately. And I also didn’t follow what Steve... So you’re saying Steve, in the wake of this latest thing, regurgitated arguments that you think have been discredited?

Pinker vs. Instrumental Convergence

Liron 01:12:48

Totally, yeah. And I’ve even hit back a few times. All I could do on social media is quote-tweet and be like, “Okay, you haven’t named who’s your debate opponent here. You’re just tweeting into the ether, but I’ll take a stab at it.”

So Steven Pinker wrote something like, “I don’t believe in instrumental convergence. I don’t even respect the term, because this idea that AIs are going to converge to power-seeking behavior... they might have all these different drives. They might not converge to power-seeking behavior.”

And I was like, “Well, even if they have different drives, there’s a couple reasons to expect that power-seeking is convergent.” Number one, I think it’s worth acknowledging that it is logically optimal to seek power when you’re just searching for actions that maximize any goal. The search is going to yield that, so you have to modify the search if you don’t want it to yield that. That’s number one.

And number two, even if some AIs don’t converge to power or whatever, and they modify their search algorithms to reject candidates that give them too much unneeded power, okay, but the evolutionary dynamic, as you’re often on top of: who’s going to win? Who’s going to replicate their AI genes? Probably the ones that are more instrumentally convergent.

Robert 01:13:53

Yeah, I think the logic behind expecting power-seeking AIs is pretty strong, if you’re gonna intentionally build goal-seeking, highly autonomous AIs, which we are intentionally building because it’s what the market wants. And the idea of instrumental convergence, you can imagine all kinds of different goal-seeking intelligent systems converging on that. Makes sense. We did through natural selection. Other animals have, through evolution, and we also do it at a rational, conscious level sometimes.

It’s funny, the one time I talked to Steve about AI on my podcast, it was a different issue that I was kind of surprised I couldn’t persuade him on, because I thought it would help vindicate him along a different dimension. Of the two basic schools, the one that’s become deep learning neural networks, and what was once the mainstream, more symbolic logic, what we conventionally think of as computer programming, Steve was on the other side. So the success of this paradigm was a problem.

I was trying to convince him it wasn’t a problem for his view of psychology, because I think a lot of people see the success of LLMs as showing that a blank slate model of the mind makes sense. You just put them through a learning process, and then they can do all this shit. And what I said to Steve is, “I think that’s wrong.” I think what’s going on in training, a lot of it, is a kind of vague recapitulation of parts of natural selection.

In other words, Steve believes that a certain amount of the equipment for language processing is built in by natural selection. I agree, and I think that in the course of pre-training and training, some of what’s going on is that the network is reverse engineering the kind of cognitive functionality that gave rise to human language.

So in the end, this is not a threat to the more Darwinian view of the mind as something that has a lot of hardware built in by natural selection, specific functional hardware. But I don’t think I persuaded him of that. This is a totally different issue, but...

Liron 01:16:26

No, I know what you’re saying. I think he was pushing back against neural networks before deep learning started working and showing the power that it had to find structure. I think that’s basically what you’re saying, and I agree.

Robert 01:16:37

Right. And I think the success of LLMs is not a vindication of a pure Skinnerian blank slate, to the extent Skinner even...

Liron 01:16:48

And I think Pinker would admit that at this point. Nice. All right. Let’s call it here.

Wrap-Up

Robert 01:16:53

But my point is it’s not an admission, it’s a vindication of his view of the human mind, and that’s why I thought he would warm up to it faster. Okay, enough. So yeah, I guess we’ve done our due...

Liron 01:17:08

Yeah, this was good. We got into a groove. We were a little rusty, but we got into a groove. All right, everybody, check out nonzero.org. It’s worth a premium subscription. I got one.

Robert 01:17:18

Well, God bless you, son. Do you have paid subscriptions to Doom Debates?

Liron 01:17:23

You can optionally paid-subscribe. You don’t get much else, because Doom Debates is a public service show, so you’re just helping get the message out to others. You’re being charitable.

Robert 01:17:33

It’s like a public benefit corporation. “I ruthlessly pursue shareholder interests. No, actually, we are a nonprofit.” But yeah, Doom Debates, you’re doing God’s work. Check it out. Good conversation with Garrison Lovely. I have one that’ll post within a few days, if it hasn’t already, with Garrison, I mean. And we’ll see you next time.

Liron 01:17:59

See you next time, everybody.

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