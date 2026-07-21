Debating College Students About AI Extinction

College students are so angry about AI, they’re booing its very mention at commencement ceremonies. So why aren’t they rallying behind PauseAI? I went back to my alma mater, UC Berkeley, to find out.

I spoke with students studying philosophy, economics, and physics, as well as everyday folks visiting campus.

My interviewees were aware of AI’s rapidly growing capabilities. When pressed, some would even agree with me on the conceptual benefits of an AI pause. But the sense of urgency was missing.

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Timestamps

00:00:00 — Cold Open

00:00:31 — Why I Returned to UC Berkeley

00:02:08 — Jack: Chinese Room Argument

00:03:23 — Richard: “Who Would Build That?”

00:03:54 — Karthik: An Economist’s Lens

00:05:20 — Jack: The Politics Are Unclear

00:06:10 — Yvonne: Why Powerful AI is Risky

00:07:06 — Robin: Doom Is the Wrong Priority

00:10:36 — Dexter: Sam Altman’s Motive

00:10:57 — Christine: AI Is Just a Tool

00:12:32 — What’s Your P(Doom)™

00:13:19 — Jackson: Supporting a PauseAI Treaty

00:14:19 — Why Cal Students Don’t Take AI X-Risk Seriously

00:15:19 — Rachel: Humans Are Irreplaceable

00:16:14 — Two Hours Later

00:16:35 — Wrap-Up

Links

Join the Doom Debates Discord — https://discord.gg/j4zQ8UaQw2

My last street interview episode —

PauseAI — https://pauseai.info/

Geoffrey Hinton on 60 Minutes: “Does humanity know what it’s doing?” —

“Could AI End Humanity in Five Years?” Ronny Chieng Investigates (The Daily Show) —

Donate to Doom Debates — https://doomdebates.com/donate

Transcript

Cold Open

Liron Shapira 00:00:00

One question we ask here on Doom Debates is called probability of doom. So what is your probability, roughly, very roughly, in the next 10 years that AI will take over and disempower humanity?

Christine 00:00:09

Our younger generation relies on them wholeheartedly, so I do have a real legitimate concern that my children will rely too heavily on AI.

Liron 00:00:19

But in the worst case scenario, will they literally get killed?

Christine 00:00:23

I think so, actually.

Why I Returned to UC Berkeley

Liron 00:00:34

This year’s college students are angry. They’re graduating into mounting debt, a brutal job market, and forecasts that AI will slaughter them before they turn 40.

Reporter 00:00:48

Does humanity know what it’s doing?

Geoffrey Hinton 00:00:50

No.

Daniel Kokotajlo 00:00:51

There’s a 70% chance of all humans dead.

Ronny Chieng 00:00:55

Okay. Well, how many years away are we talking about?

Daniel 00:00:57

I would guess something more like five years.

Ronny 00:01:00

Five years?

Daniel 00:01:01

Yes.

Liron 00:01:02

Maybe that’s why they were booing AI experts at graduation ceremonies.

Eric Schmidt 00:01:07

And if you’d let me make this point, please.

Scott Borchetta 00:01:11

Deal with it. Like I said, it’s a tool.

Liron 00:01:14

So I came back to Berkeley, home of my alma mater, one of the top computer science programs in the country. Birthplace of the AI safety movement. Let’s see what America’s smartest students have to say about the race to superintelligence.

Jack 00:01:30

I’m going into my senior year.

Jackson 00:01:32

I study physics.

Karthik 00:01:33

I’m an economist working on AI.

Jack 00:01:34

Philosophy.

Rachel 00:01:35

I also work at a Michelin star restaurant.

Liron 00:01:37

Do you worry that AI might take over and kill everybody?

Robin 00:01:40

There’s a lot of other things we should be worrying about.

Richard 00:01:43

That is absurd.

Christine 00:01:44

You know what? I would agree with you.

Jack 00:01:46

It’s trending towards that, unless there’s a large political shift.

Dexter 00:01:51

I would like to actually pause AI.

Karthik 00:01:53

I don’t think I’m opposed to a pause.

Liron 00:01:56

So you want to pause AI?

Karthik 00:01:57

Um...

Rachel 00:01:59

Um...

Yvonne 00:02:00

Mm...

Richard 00:02:01

Hell no!

Liron 00:02:02

How do we make this an issue at Cal? Do you feel like other people at Cal are on the same page here?

Jackson 00:02:06

No.

Jack: Chinese Room Argument

Liron 00:02:08

What do you think of this idea of AI doom, that AI is gonna take over the world in the next few years? Has that ever crossed your mind?

Jack 00:02:13

I don’t know how much of an agent it really is. There’s the argument called the Chinese room argument. If you put a mind in a room with Chinese and give it its inputs and outputs, that’s not the same as the mind actually being able to speak the language and understand it.

Liron 00:02:32

So just to go with the philosophy — AI can’t truly understand the language. Okay. But it seems to be going a long way without truly understanding, right?

Jack 00:02:38

Yeah, totally.

Liron 00:02:39

It seems to be doing the work of software engineers without truly understanding.

Jack 00:02:42

Yeah.

Liron 00:02:42

And soon it’s gonna be constructing factories without truly understanding and replicating without truly understanding.

Jack 00:02:47

Yeah.

Liron 00:02:47

Does that really make you feel safe that AI is not gonna do everything that humans can do?

Jack 00:02:52

No, I think it makes us safe from it running out of our hands, if that makes sense.

Liron 00:03:05

Hey, guys. You ever think about AI taking everybody’s job and then taking over the world? Can I talk to you about it for a minute? It’s called Doom Debates.

Liron 00:03:13

Hi. Would you like to share your opinion about AI taking over the world? AI might take over the world. You ever think about that? Do you worry that AI might take over and kill everybody in the next five or ten years?

Richard: “Who Would Build That?”

Richard 00:03:23

Hell no. It is absurd.

Liron 00:03:26

Okay, so you don’t worry about that.

Richard 00:03:27

I wouldn’t worry about AI gonna get some kind of incarnation to fight people with or whatever. That makes no sense. Who would build that? Who would allow that? Between the government and between us, nobody gonna take that.

Liron 00:03:42

Talk to you for a minute about AI doom. It’s coming soon. Hey, how’s it going? Hey, guys, we’re talking about AI doom. Cal students talking about AI doom.

Karthik: An Economist’s Lens

Liron 00:03:54

Hey, Karthik. I’m Liron. You go to Cal? Hell yeah. I was undergrad class of 2009.

Karthik 00:03:59

Oh, nice.

Liron 00:04:01

If you do well, maybe you one day can come and have this kind of job. What are you most concerned about when it comes to AI?

Karthik 00:04:06

Probably some kind of gradual disempowerment where we turn over control of everything in society to machines that we don’t really understand.

Liron 00:04:13

What do you think about the Yudkowskian scenario? You know what I’m talking about?

Karthik 00:04:18

I have always tried to avoid getting into that, mainly because if it’s true, there’s nothing I personally am gonna be able to do about it, and so I focus on the scenarios where I can do things.

Liron 00:04:31

I would argue that it is true, and there is something we can do about it.

Karthik 00:04:35

Okay.

Liron 00:04:35

And what we can do is—

Karthik 00:04:37

Pause.

Liron 00:04:37

Lobby for policy to pause AI, correct.

Karthik 00:04:39

Yeah. I don’t think I’m opposed to a pause. I’m an economist working on AI, so I focus through the lens of how AI would affect the economy, and I don’t think it’s my prerogative to work on a pause AI movement. But I’m sympathetic.

Liron 00:04:55

So honestly, what I’m doing here with this show is creating common knowledge that this is an urgent issue. The Yudkowskian doom scenario seems very real. P(Doom) seems high. And there is something we can do. We just need grassroots political will to pause AI, as opposed to completely ignoring it.

Karthik 00:05:10

Yeah. I mean, I’m not opposed to that at all.

Liron 00:05:12

Hell yeah. So you want to pause AI?

Karthik 00:05:13

I wouldn’t feel so strongly about it.

Jack: The Politics Are Unclear

Liron 00:05:20

It’s already trending in a really scary way, right?

Jack 00:05:22

Yeah.

Liron 00:05:23

You’ve seen — when you started college, there’s a bunch of stuff it can do today that it couldn’t do back then.

Jack 00:05:27

Totally.

Liron 00:05:27

So this is happening fast, and the consequences are huge, and once we lose the lead, we’re not gonna catch up again. It’s not like we can turn on afterburners and catch up to the AI. So do you think it’s plausible that five years from now, the human species will just be powerless?

Jack 00:05:40

It’s trending towards that, unless there’s a large regulatory and political shift.

Liron 00:05:46

You’re being very reasonable. The only weird thing is, isn’t this kind of a new conversation for you? Where have all the other Berkeley professors been?

Jack 00:05:53

Actually, it’s definitely a conversation that’s been had on campus. I don’t know how wide it is.

Liron 00:05:58

What about the pause and the urgency of needing to pause frontier AI?

Jack 00:06:01

I think the wide opinion is that we just don’t know what to do in this political environment.

Yvonne: Why Powerful AI is Risky

Liron 00:06:10

If you stand over here, we’ve got a little microphone for you. Hi, what’s your name?

Yvonne 00:06:15

Yvonne.

Liron 00:06:16

Yvonne, are you in high school?

Yvonne 00:06:17

No.

Liron 00:06:18

Junior high?

Yvonne 00:06:18

No. I’m in elementary.

Liron 00:06:20

Okay, elementary. Nice. And you wanna go to UC Berkeley one day?

Yvonne 00:06:24

Maybe.

Liron 00:06:25

Have you been using ChatGPT to do your homework?

Yvonne 00:06:28

No.

Liron 00:06:29

No? Okay. So what do you think is going to be available for jobs if AI is doing everybody’s job?

Yvonne 00:06:35

Hmm, maybe for example, doctors — they’re gonna be nurses or something, mental health, and we’re still going to be us. One day if AI did rule the world, we don’t have the power to defend ourselves.

Liron 00:06:53

Yeah, very well said. So if AI did rule the world, we would not have the power to defend ourselves, correct?

Yvonne 00:06:57

Yeah.

Liron 00:06:58

Yeah, that’s what I worry about.

Yvonne 00:06:59

Oh my God, that’s what happens in comedy movies.

Liron 00:07:02

Yeah, that’s right. And also The Terminator.

Robin: Doom Is the Wrong Priority

Liron 00:07:08

Hi, I’m out here talking to people about AI doom. Can I get your opinion?

Passer-by 00:07:12

Sorry, I can’t.

Liron 00:07:13

AI taking over the world. Anybody wanna talk about AI taking over the world? It’s pretty urgent. Timeline’s pretty short, maybe five years. No opinion about AI taking over the world? Not something worth worrying about?

Robin 00:07:23

I think that there’s a lot of other things we should be worrying about, and I think the way we’re focusing on AI as this massive issue can be harmful because it’s distracting us from other things going on in the world, like humanitarian crises.

Liron 00:07:36

Yeah.

Robin 00:07:36

We should be looking at it as more of a humanitarian issue. It is specifically impacting disadvantaged communities, people who may not have a voice to be able to speak up for themselves.

It is also harmful to the environment, as a lot of technology is. So I think we should be looking at it from that side, not so much as it taking over the world with robots. And I’m also really concerned our US government is using AI to make decisions. I mean, if you guys saw the whole Claude case—

Liron 00:08:09

Mm-hmm.

Robin 00:08:09

That was really relevant. I think that’s really alarming to see that people who are supposed to be governing our country are relying on a chatbot to make our decisions, especially when it comes to war. So there’s a lot we can take from it.

Liron 00:08:25

What do you think about the idea that AI keeps getting smarter and more powerful, and the human brain is only a certain level of intelligence, and the lines are kind of gonna cross, and AI’s gonna be smarter, and then our whole species might get disempowered?

Robin 00:08:37

I mean, AI is trained by humans, right? So it all comes from human intelligence in a certain capacity.

Liron 00:08:44

When you say AI is trained by humans, that implies some sort of limitation — a limitation to its power.

Robin 00:08:49

Yeah.

Liron 00:08:49

So what do you think is the power that it’s never going to have?

Robin 00:08:52

It’s always gonna have bias. Because it was trained by humans and it’s taking sources from humans, it’s not able to create its own viewpoint, so it’s not gonna be able to be neutral like we think it’s gonna be.

Liron 00:09:05

What do you think about a potential scenario where it does surpass human powers? Because there are mechanisms to train it that might be more effective than just showing it stuff that humans have written, so it surpasses human power, and then it kind of goes uncontrollable — it’s on a runaway loop—

Robin 00:09:18

Like all the dystopian movies I’ve watched.

Liron 00:09:20

Yeah, because at the end of the day, a data center does actually have a lot more wattage and CPU power than the two-pound piece of meat in our heads.

Robin 00:09:27

I think if it were to take over, it would be because of human error, not because of the computer. I think it would be because we gave AI too much power, by letting them control government decisions, war decisions — AI being able to take forces like nuclear controls. Obviously—

Liron 00:09:46

Mm-hmm.

Robin 00:09:47

That would be human error. I don’t think—

Liron 00:09:48

Yeah.

Robin 00:09:48

AI would be capable of doing it on its own. It would be the people training the AI did not put in the proper safeguards, and I think somewhere along the way humans messed up at the end of the day.

Liron 00:10:00

If there was a politician who said, “Hey, my platform is we should have an international treaty to pause frontier AI development because the capabilities are going too fast,” would you like that as a policy platform?

Robin 00:10:10

Yeah. I mean, AI is affecting people’s jobs. Look at companies like Microsoft—

Liron 00:10:16

Mm-hmm.

Robin 00:10:16

They do mass layoffs because their AI is advancing, and they don’t need as many workers anymore. It is definitely affecting people, and so I think, yeah, we should slow down our AI usage. We should slow down the capabilities it has. So I think I would back a candidate who said that, as long as I aligned with their other platforms.

Dexter: Sam Altman’s Motive

Dexter 00:10:36

So Aldean wants to replace God with AI. It’s obvious that the occult is using — whether it be AI or online social media platforms — for ushering in the Antichrist. I would like to actually pause AI, and if not, dismantle it completely.

Christine: AI Is Just a Tool

Liron 00:10:58

Is AI gonna take your job? Let us know. We’re taking opinions.

All right, so this is my show. It’s called Doom Debates, and we generally debate people about whether or not AI is going to doom everybody, meaning take everybody’s jobs or even disempower humanity. What do you think about that?

Christine 00:11:14

So I just had this conversation with someone the other day. I think that AI is a great tool to use alongside our own judgment, our own mind.

It could be a strategic partner, but in terms of it replacing our ability to use our logic, our thought process, our reasoning, I think that becomes very dangerous. If we become too reliant on AI, I think ultimately we will be misguided.

Liron 00:11:44

So when you say it’s just a tool, do you feel safe that it’s not going to start having all this power and agency and start being the CEO of a company or having these kind of powerful roles? You don’t worry about that?

Christine 00:11:54

I actually do, when people start to use it to substitute their own personal judgment and their own personal ideas and opinions.

Liron 00:12:05

And if it were to replace our own decision-making, would it be likely to kill everybody soon?

Christine 00:12:11

I don’t know if it’ll kill you, but it’ll certainly change the dynamics of society. I would not want AI to replace what I believe, what my kids believe in. I certainly wouldn’t want them to rely wholeheartedly on what AI tells them to do. I want them to use their own judgment and their own reasoning.

What’s Your P(Doom)™

Liron 00:12:32

One question we ask here on Doom Debates is called probability of doom.

The Terminatoors 00:12:35

P(Doom). P(Doom), what’s your P(Doom)? What’s your P(Doom)? What’s your P(Doom)?

Liron 00:12:40

So what is your probability, roughly, very roughly, in the next 10 years that AI will take over and disempower humanity?

Christine 00:12:47

I am really worried about them. The younger generation asks AI for everything, and I do have a legitimate concern that my children will rely too heavily on AI.

Liron 00:13:01

But in the worst case scenario, will they literally get killed, or probably not?

Christine 00:13:06

I think so, actually. I do have a fear of cars like Teslas. It gives someone else the power to control you. Giving up that power is the dangerous thing.

Jackson: Supporting a PauseAI Treaty

Liron 00:13:21

Hey, ladies, you guys ever think about AI taking all the jobs and then taking over the world?

Passer-by 00:13:24

All the time.

Liron 00:13:27

What’s your name?

Jackson 00:13:27

I’m Jackson.

Dexter 00:13:28

Cool.

Jackson 00:13:29

What’s yours?

Liron 00:13:29

Liron. And you go to Cal?

Jackson 00:13:30

I do indeed.

Liron 00:13:31

What do you study?

Jackson 00:13:32

I study physics and hopefully CS.

Liron 00:13:34

All right. Jackson, I know you got a little bit of background looking into the AI situation. What is your—

The Terminatoors 00:13:39

P(Doom).

Jackson 00:13:40

I think 50% is reasonable, but I also think that’s a number from my ass—

Liron 00:13:45

Damn, 50% P(Doom)?

Jackson 00:13:47

Wait, can I swear?

Liron 00:13:48

We’ll bleep it.

Jackson 00:13:48

Okay, that’s a number from my [bleep].

Liron 00:13:52

Okay, so 50% is reasonable. That’s my P(Doom).

Jackson 00:13:54

Yeah.

Liron 00:13:54

Given that it’s 50%, would you support a policy of an international treaty pausing or slowing down frontier AI?

Jackson 00:14:01

Yes, I would.

Liron 00:14:03

Oh, hell yeah.

Jackson 00:14:04

If we could actually get all the countries to agree on it, I think that would be great. And I think you could implement it too, because to have great AI, you need giant data centers. I think those are controllable, kind of.

Why Cal Students Don’t Take X-Risk Seriously

Liron 00:14:19

How do we make this an issue at Cal? Do you feel like other people at Cal are on the same page here?

Jackson 00:14:23

No.

Liron 00:14:23

Okay. Why not?

Jackson 00:14:24

Well, I’ve talked to people about the theoretical path to superintelligence and to doom, and there’s definitely a large number of people who have just been like, “I don’t think that’ll happen.” And—

Liron 00:14:42

Yeah.

Jackson 00:14:43

They don’t have a reason for why it won’t happen. They just feel that it won’t happen. And honestly, it hasn’t happened before—

Liron 00:14:51

Wow.

Jackson 00:14:51

Maybe it won’t. But I think that’s the mindset of a lot of people — they don’t really have a reason necessarily. Everything you said is logical, but I just don’t feel like it’s going to actually take that path or progress the way you described.

Liron 00:15:09

All right, you heard it here. Cal physics comp sci student probably knows more about this than you guys, and he is warning you about a 50% P(Doom).

Rachel: Humans Are Irreplaceable

Liron 00:15:20

Is AI gonna take your job?

Rachel 00:15:21

No.

Liron 00:15:22

It’s not gonna take your job? You wanna talk to us about it? Debate us? Few minutes? All right, great. Here’s a little microphone for you. What’s your name?

Rachel 00:15:30

My name’s Rachel.

Liron 00:15:30

Why do you think AI is not gonna take your job?

Rachel 00:15:32

Because I think the work I do is a little bit more physical—

Liron 00:15:37

Yeah.

Rachel 00:15:37

And I don’t think AI is capable of taking my job right now.

Liron 00:15:41

What kind of work?

Rachel 00:15:42

I work at a restaurant.

Liron 00:15:43

Are you a server?

Rachel 00:15:45

Yeah, in the front of house. I also work at a Michelin star restaurant.

Customer service — it’s not something that is replicable with AI. At the end of the day, humans are still humans, and we are social beings, and nothing is going to replace that human interaction. No matter how good a robot is, they’re never gonna have the humanity, the ability to empathize with another human being the way a human can.

Liron 00:16:13

Mm-hmm.

Two Hours Later

The Terminatoors 00:16:14

Two hours later.

Producer Ori 00:16:18

Here comes the robot.

Rachel 00:16:24

Customer service. It’s not something that is replicable with AI.

Wrap-Up

Liron 00:16:39

Hey, everybody, hope you liked that man on the street episode of Doom Debates. We hope to keep doing that. We did it once last year in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Please just keep in mind this is a viewer-supported show, and there’s no better time than right now to head over to doomdebates.com/donate and donate to the show so we can keep putting out content with me, Producer Ori, and the rest of the Doom Debates team. Thanks very much. See you in the next one.

Doom Debates’ Mission is to raise mainstream awareness of imminent extinction from AGI and build the social infrastructure for high-quality debate.

Support the mission by subscribing to my Substack at DoomDebates.com and to youtube.com/@DoomDebates, or to really take things to the next level: Donate 🙏