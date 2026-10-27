Cybersecurity expert and entrepreneur Zack Korman is an increasingly prominent nondoomer voice on Twitter. Naturally, with AI now breaking out of sandboxes and hacking corporate systems, people want to hear what cybersecurity experts have to say. So I’m thrilled that Zack was brave enough to face me on Doom Debates!

Zack was reading Nick Bostrom at Oxford and worrying about AI doom as far back as 2016, but his views have since shifted. In a recent post, he writes: “This focus on AI causing human extinction is going to get people killed.” Now he expects security failures to give humanity plenty of opportunities to learn, fight back, and stop risky superintelligence development if necessary.

We argue about whether sandboxing and AI monitoring are hopeless strategies, whether competing superintelligences would keep each other in check, whether to expect instrumental convergence, and more.

Watch on YouTube

Timestamps

00:00:00 — Cold Open

00:01:15 — Introducing Zack Korman

00:03:41 — From Law to AI Security

00:09:17 — Why Zack Stopped Being a Doomer

00:12:03 — What’s Your P(Doom)?™

00:21:00 — Why Zack Supports AI Safety

00:25:54 — Believing in Superintelligence

00:30:06 — AI Without Tools

00:39:42 — Warning Shots and Time to React

00:46:08 — A Country of Geniuses in a Datacenter

00:55:55 — Can We Sandbox AI?

01:05:58 — Monitoring and Layers of Defense

01:14:49 — Riding the Doom Train™

01:22:23 — The Case for Accelerating

01:24:46 — AI CEOs and the Transfer of Power

01:34:19 — Who Presses the Stop Button?

01:41:38 — Humans, Bacteria, and the Limits of Power

01:48:30 — When Would Zack Pause AI?

01:56:13 — Will Different AIs Keep Each Other in Check?

02:06:11 — Can Progress Turn Against Us?

02:08:35 — The Ideological Turing Test

02:14:58 — Closing Thoughts

Links

Zack Korman on X

Zack Korman’s website

Zack Korman: “AI doomers are furious”

Zack Korman: “AI doomers are anti-security”

Zack Korman: “3 reasons sandboxing won’t secure your AI agent”

Zack Korman: “This focus on AI causing human extinction is going to get people killed.”

METR’s investigation of the OpenAI–Hugging Face incident

The PHP Foundation: “Today’s PHP Security Release, and How We’re Strengthening PHP Security”

Nick Bostrom: Superintelligence

Center for AI Safety: Statement on AI Risk

Eliezer Yudkowsky and Nate Soares: If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies

AI 2027

Zvi Mowshowitz: “The Three AI Pills”

PauseAI

Eliezer Yudkowsky: “Value is Fragile”

Aaron Scher at MIRI

Doom Debates: Robin Hanson vs. Liron Shapira — Is Near-Term Extinction From AGI Plausible?

Doom Debates: OpenAI’s BOMBSHELL Hack — Swarms of Agents, Zero-Day Exploits, & Misaligned AI

Transcript

Cold Open

Zack Korman 00:00:00

I think we could easily, trivially defeat a country of Einsteins in a data center because I’m picking humanity. I feel like I pick that thing every time.

Liron Shapira 00:00:09

But let’s say you get a whole billion minds, and let’s even give them a 10X speed up. I claim they can take over the world.

Zack 00:00:15

No. Bad things can happen without it being extinction, and then we get an opportunity to stop things.

Liron 00:00:25

You’re imagining somebody who has this important big red button at all these different AI companies, and I’m just saying, I don’t really see this person with this button anywhere.

Zack 00:00:33

No, but it could be someone in a different company tells OpenAI, and they go, “Oh no, we can’t stop it anymore.” And then Donald Trump goes in there and just drone strikes them. The history of humanity is full of stories we can tell about how it could have gone poorly and it never did.

Liron 00:00:48

I’m just telling you, expect major qualitative shifts, okay? I don’t think it’s that much of a stretch that one of the qualitative shifts will finally impact our quality of life.

Zack 00:00:56

Of course I believe that, but then it will impact our quality of life and we can’t reverse it, and we’ll have to just keep on following that curve down to the very bottom and there’s nothing we can do about it. That’s what you have to sell me on.

Introducing Zack Korman

Liron 00:01:15

Welcome to Doom Debates. My guest today is Zack Korman, a security engineer, startup CEO, YouTuber, and a rising anti-doomer voice on AI Twitter. He runs Embroidery, a startup that uses AI to monitor AI agents.

Zack says that back in 2016, he used to be a doomer, but a decade later, after OpenAI’s agents hacked Hugging Face, he thinks that the doomers aren’t warning of the actual risk, but on the contrary, the doomers are the risk. His most recent video, titled AI Doomers Are Furious, concluded with this line: “I want the public to see how dangerous your ideology is.”

Well, today, Zack is here with me, and I’m hoping we can get to the crux of our disagreements. He told me that I’m his second favorite doomer. Let’s see if I can build on that goodwill to get him back on the doom train. Zack Korman, welcome to Doom Debates.

Zack 00:02:09

Thank you so much for having me.

Liron 00:02:12

Okay, so I’m your number two favorite doomer. Who’s your number one?

Zack 00:02:16

There’s this guy named Aaron Scher or something. He works at MIRI. I kind of ridicule him online pretty regularly, and he just goes, “Okay,” and then just keeps arguing with me. So I kind of get along with him. We’ve even had a video call with him. I think he’s my favorite doomer, but you’re my second favorite. Don’t worry.

Liron 00:02:36

All right, I’ll take it. I mean, MIRI has absolutely top-shelf doomers. Oh my God. Obviously Yudkowsky. I’m surprised you didn’t say Yudkowsky is number one. He’s my number one. And then Nate Soares is always dropping insight bombs as well. I’m still binging Nate Soares interviews. It’s stiff competition. I’m okay being pretty far down the list, honestly. Okay, but what about your number three?

Zack 00:03:00

Oh, I don’t think I have a third favorite doomer. Well, does Nick Bostrom count? He could be my third favorite. Yeah, Bostrom then.

Liron 00:03:09

Yeah, Bostrom from the 2014 book Superintelligence. But Bostrom is actually one of my least favorite doomers because he’s kinda turned around and he’s so contrarian. He’s like, “Well, you don’t wanna get too doomer. There’s a right level of doomer. And so I see my role now as making sure people don’t doom too much.” And then I’m like, “Oh, come on, people aren’t dooming enough.” I don’t think he’s calibrated.

So I’ve got a little bit of a beef with Professor Bostrom here, but I also respect him. Anyway, that’s enough about the doomer rankings.

Zack 00:03:38

This is also why I like him.

Liron 00:03:40

Yeah. Fair enough.

From Law to AI Security

Liron 00:03:41

So getting back to the story of Zack. When you were first in high school and college, what area of subject were you studying at the time?

Zack 00:03:53

So when I went to university, I went to the University of Edinburgh, and I studied law. I have a law degree from there, graduated first in my class. I was super into tax law and stuff, and since I can add numbers, I’m therefore the best mathematician in law of all time because I can add and divide and subtract. So I did quite well in tax law, and then I went to Oxford to do my master’s in law and finance, and this is when I started learning about your world of AI kill everyone.

Liron 00:04:25

And then you started your career. What was your first job out of college?

Zack 00:04:31

When I was doing my master’s, I also taught myself how to program because I got into this argument with a professor. So I ended up writing some Python code to scrape the SEC website. Actually, when I left university, I started this company with my friend for about six months that just didn’t work. And then I went and started as a developer. I moved to Norway because I was dating a Norwegian person, started as a developer, and ended up working there for a number of years and became in charge of their whole tech and product department.

Liron 00:05:04

Interesting. So did you kind of abandon the whole law career track?

Zack 00:05:08

Yeah, I kind of view it as you never fully leave it behind. When I was at this media company — it was a thousand-person company, the Norwegian division was about six hundred people — they didn’t actually have an in-house lawyer at the time, which weirdly meant I became their in-house lawyer very quickly. It was right when GDPR was becoming a thing.

But I definitely don’t practice law. People often ask what’s the minimum required for any given job. For now I’m very much a cybersecurity person. I can’t imagine doing my job without knowing law, but obviously it is possible to do cybersecurity without knowing law. So that’s quite informative about what is really required to do each role.

Liron 00:05:58

So when you joined this company out of college, what was your job description supposed to be?

Zack 00:06:02

I was supposed to be a data engineer/developer. And I did do that job. I ended up building their personalization automation system, which because it worked quite well, I acquired a great deal of political power within this company. Eventually they put all of the — I had a department of about thirty-five people to run after a couple of years. So I was doing a purely technical role officially, but unofficially I’d also have to join meetings as their go-to legal person.

Liron 00:06:37

Gotcha. The trajectory of your career has been heading toward where you are now, which is kinda like a founder, a security entrepreneur, and maybe the kind of person who you’d also find as a security CTO in a large organization. Is that a good description?

Zack 00:06:53

Yeah. Once I left that company, I then became the CTO of a cybersecurity company here in Norway. I led that for another four years doing AI insider threat detection, automated phishing simulation attacks. So I spent about four years specifically in a cybersecurity role. Also, at both companies, I ultimately had responsibility for cybersecurity. And then now I have left that cybersecurity role, and now I am one of the founders of a cybersecurity startup.

Liron 00:07:24

Cool. What about that title CISO — Chief Information Security Officer. Is that kind of in your wheelhouse?

Zack 00:07:31

No, I would never take that role because the job of a CISO is to get fired. It’s just not what I would wanna be doing, unless someone wants to pay me an enormous amount of money. I more consider myself a tech and product leader within cybersecurity than a corporate CISO.

Liron 00:07:52

Gotcha. Your previous company — so right now you’re at Embroidery, and you previously had a company called Pistachio where you ran AI phishing simulations, correct?

Zack 00:07:59

Yeah, and insider threat detection.

Liron 00:08:02

Would you say that you’re in a great space right now?

Zack 00:08:07

Yeah, a very lucky space. Obviously, cybersecurity is very heated up, there’s a lot happening in cybersecurity now, but this also is what got me into cybersecurity about two years ago. I was at this cybersecurity company, but if you actually watched a podcast of me two-plus years ago, I would directly say, “Oh, well, I’m not a cybersecurity person. I’m a tech person,” because I’d kinda separate myself from that group.

But then when AI started, I realized AI has this huge impact on cyber. It makes cyber a lot more interesting. And so I started really engaging online so I could learn a lot about these different areas of cybersecurity. So now I’m just a full-blown cybersecurity nerd.

Liron 00:08:52

This brings us to some arguments you’ve made, some positions you’ve taken on YouTube and Twitter that were interesting to me because I feel like there’s a lot of fodder for debate. My plan for this conversation is basically we’ll go one by one — we’ll review some claims you’ve made, we’ll review some claims I’ve made, and then we’ll see where the crux is, where the clash is. Sound good?

Zack 00:09:15

Yeah, sounds great.

Why Zack Stopped Being a Doomer

Liron 00:09:17

Also relevant to your story is you said that you used to be very much a doomer in 2016. So I guess we should first start with your origin story. What made you a doomer in 2016? What did you used to find convincing?

Zack 00:09:30

Well, I was a law student, and so I don’t know how computers work in 2016, or very tentatively do. So of course I read Superintelligence by Nick Bostrom. I was at Oxford at the time, and so I’m around the groups of people talking about this topic. I still find the arguments inside of Superintelligence to be interesting and useful. I don’t take some deep opposition to it. I even would have gone to talks by Bostrom at the time, and then spent the next couple years just reading random stuff on LessWrong and listening to podcasts about it.

I think that there is a lot of merit to the broad high-level concern. There are pieces I diverge from, though, when it comes to now that I’ve seen a little bit more of how the world works. And I think this is actually quite a common experience in cybersecurity. If you start in cybersecurity, your first thing is you go, “Oh my God, it’s over. Everyone’s gonna get hacked. Everything’s gonna go poorly.” And then over time you realize that there are actually a lot of mechanisms that imperfectly work to make things not blow up even if they don’t always go perfectly.

So it’s sort of an experience of realizing that there’s a lot more nuance and complication to the world than what maybe is expressed in many of the doomer models.

Liron 00:10:53

Okay, I see what you’re saying. You read Bostrom’s arguments and they convinced you that everything is doomed, but then you also notice that learning cybersecurity made a convincing argument why everything is hopeless on the internet. Of course every computer is gonna have rampant viruses and everything’s gonna be unusable. And then you started actually looking at the state of cybersecurity and were like, “Oh, somehow defense is holding its own against offense.” And you kinda generalize by analogy — “Hey, maybe in the real world humanity will defend its existence.” Maybe the alarm doesn’t balance out to be a full takeover, correct?

Zack 00:11:27

Right. I think broadly speaking, and also that even when you start to look at the model that many doomers present about these risks, they in many cases simplify the cybersecurity aspects of them down to very — it becomes not that complete. So the cybersecurity story tells a little bit more information.

Liron 00:11:51

Cool. Well, that’s a rich vein for us to dive into. But before we dive in, let’s also get this out of the way. You ready for the most important question of Doom Debates?

Zack 00:12:02

Yep.

What’s Your P(Doom)?™

00:12:03 — P(Doom) jingle

Liron 00:12:09

Zack Korman, what’s your P(Doom)?

Zack 00:12:14

If we’re talking P(Doom) being within some timeframe, so let’s say AI doom by 2050, sub 1%.

Liron 00:12:26

Wow. That’s so optimistic, 99 to 1.

Zack 00:12:31

Outside of the sane range, as you put it, not within the sane range of your definition. Sub 1%.

Liron 00:12:39

I don’t think it’s sane to think that you’re that confident that AI is not going to take over, even though its intelligence is going to be higher than us. That doesn’t strike me as sane to be that confident.

Zack 00:12:47

Especially if we’re talking — just to put a little bit more detail in it — especially if we’re talking AI takeover as opposed to an AI accident where someone shot off a missile because it goes, “Oops, I didn’t mean to send that missile,” and then everyone starts just shooting missiles and game over. I think that’s a little bit of a different scenario.

Liron 00:13:18

So there’s this question of attribution. If there’s nuclear war and the AI was just the spark of the tinderbox, but you still kind of attribute most of the doom to just humans fighting humans, maybe that doesn’t have to count. I’m happy to say that the attribution can be kind of generous where if it really does seem like 90% humans, I won’t count that as AI doom, sure.

Zack 00:13:39

I guess the way that I think about it is if the AI doesn’t survive this war either, then the whole argument of “it’s so intelligent that it knows how to kill us all” doesn’t really make sense because it’s also gone. So in the debate of AI doom, it only really makes sense to think about it as the AI has to have survived. Otherwise, we’re just saying it’s an accident.

Liron 00:14:05

That’s a really great criteria where it’s like, genuine AI doom does involve colonizing the universe. If the AI destroys the Earth and doesn’t even manage to colonize the observable universe, that is a narrow slice of probability space, in my view, because I don’t think colonizing the universe is that hard with respect to very high intelligence.

At the end of the day, you really just need a few megabytes worth of information to put into the galactic probe. That’s what I think you need to bootstrap. You can colonize the universe, just like that show Pluribus — the signal, I don’t know how many megabytes it is, but it is the amount that you can transmit realistically. I thought that part of the show was actually very realistic, that there was a pretty compact signal. Any thoughts on that?

Zack 00:14:54

I haven’t seen the show, so I don’t know. But I agree in general with the principle that maybe it’s not that hard. I just mean that when I define my P(Doom), it has to feel on purpose.

Liron 00:15:08

So less than 1% P(Doom). If it’s the kind of doom where the AI wipes humans off the earth and proceeds to take over the universe, less than 1% by 2050, 99 or more against one odds, correct?

Zack 00:15:20

Yeah.

Liron 00:15:22

Wow. All right, man. You have laid down the position. So I guess my goal would be to try to push you into the sane zone, where if you walk away saying 5 to 10% chance, then I’ll be happy. I don’t feel like I have to push you more than that.

Zack 00:15:35

Really quick, I would just say if you pushed me to 5 to 10%, I think ethically, we’re probably aligned here. 5 to 10% is just an unacceptable range to be tolerating. So I wanna be clear, I’m not a crazy “let’s roll the dice” at 5%. If you manage to push me to 5%, then I’m like, “Okay, we need to stop AI.”

Liron 00:15:57

That’s great to hear because there are a lot of people who criticize the downstream implications of what AI doomers believe. They’re like, “Why do you guys wanna stop AI? Doesn’t that mean you’re against technology?” But I think you would push back against those people and be like, “No, that’s just a simple downstream implication of thinking that P(Doom) is high.” If you think P(Doom) is high, then you do sacrifice technology in order to stop doom, correct?

Zack 00:16:20

Yeah. 5% is just an unbelievably high risk that you wouldn’t just walk around thinking, “Let’s see what this does tomorrow.”

Liron 00:16:29

Now, I personally do think at the 5 to 10% level, there are a lot of arguments of “damn the torpedoes, because if we don’t do it, there’s all these other risks. There’s so many threats to the fabric of humanity, and we’re gonna need AI to defend against AI.” I’m actually sympathetic to damn-the-torpedoes type of arguments all the way up to 10%. Maybe you can get me up to 20% P(Doom) but just rush through anyway.

I’m sympathetic in those ranges, but my actual P(Doom) is more like 50%. So at that point, this idea that you’re gonna YOLO — I just don’t see it going right with that kind of attitude. I think that’s a real long shot to survive that way.

But that’s nice that you’re admitting you shouldn’t criticize us for the implications of our beliefs. You should criticize us for the beliefs themselves. I’m gonna bring that back to you, though, because I do think that you make some arguments against doomerism. I think you say, “Hey, if you believe that we’re doomed, that’s going to have negative implications, and doomers are harmful.” Don’t you kinda have those types of arguments?

Zack 00:17:25

Yeah. But I think being wrong is harmful too. That’s kind of the core of it if I believe that doomers are wrong about their P(Doom). As a consequence of this, while they’re genuine and the consequences of their wrong decision about what P(Doom) would be might be rational and normal, and I would agree with them — but if you’re wrong about your P(Doom), then you can also be wrong about a lot of other things.

If you believed — just thinking like any genocidal maniac — if they believed that this group of people is actually harming the whole world, so we need to kill them all, yeah, if it were true that that group of people was a huge detriment to society, maybe this makes sense. But it’s not true, and therefore it’s harmful. And that’s what I viewed doomers as — because they’ve done the calculus wrong, they are now recommending a course of action that is harmful.

Liron 00:18:21

This also reminds me of Sam Harris, where he looks at fundamentalist religion. It does seem like Muslims are doing an outsized share of modern terrorism compared to other fundamentalist religions. But you had the Christian Crusades — there’s certainly other instances of religiously motivated attacks.

So Sam Harris is saying, “Look, if somebody is a fundamentalist Muslim and that’s making them commit a terror attack, like the 9/11 hijackers, in that situation, can you really blame them for the terror attack itself?” Because that is a logical consequence of their fundamentalist belief. They really think that Allah thinks that this is how you should fight in order to have the best soul in heaven. If that’s really what they think Allah’s saying, I don’t wanna criticize the logic that they’re doing. You really have to go to the source and criticize why they became fundamentalist Islam in the first place.

There’s actually something good to be said about that — that’s great that they’re so committed to the cause. I just wish they didn’t join the wrong cause.

Zack 00:19:21

Yeah. Same, it’s the exact same take here. And I think I have a video where I said that we would find a huge amount of common ground between myself and doomers. But because we disagree on tiny points that change this analysis entirely, we end up going in two very different directions, just like jihadists.

Liron 00:19:42

Okay, so in that sense, it seems like there’s a symmetry. For every time that you can criticize somebody for believing in doom and therefore dragging down tech and having all these negative effects and making people worry and spiking their blood pressure — all of these bad effects of people who really truly believe that P(Doom) is high — I think you can find symmetrical arguments of people who think P(Doom) is low. You think P(Doom) is low, therefore you’re letting AI be built faster, which is going to leave us a tiny fraction of the light cone when we could have had a large fraction of the light cone.

So I think it is quite symmetrical to argue from downstream implications of somebody’s belief. Maybe we can at least agree that the proper way to have this argument is just to argue about what P(Doom) really should be and not use these meta arguments about “well, if you believe it’s this, then this.”

Zack 00:20:32

Correct. I think it’s fundamentally about what do we think the correct analysis is of whether this will happen and what we should do about it. That’s the whole debate. Everything higher level than that — I don’t have a fundamental ethical disagreement with how that analysis plays out from there. Once we conclude on the number, I think we have broadly similar conclusions on everything else.

Why Zack Supports AI Safety

Liron 00:21:00

One last question for you. The famous Center for AI Safety statement that says, “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.” Do you agree with that statement given that you think the extinction risk from AI is quite low?

Zack 00:21:19

Yes. It’s also important to clarify that one reason — and one of my criticisms of even just the talk of P(Doom) as a way of discussing it — is that it has this implication that somehow we don’t have a huge role to play in making the determinations between here and our extinction.

My P(Doom) is very low because I think we will make a ton of bad decisions too, but we have influence. We’re not powerless over what happens between these two points. So if we were to say, “Let’s just not worry about extinction at all,” or “Let’s not worry about any of this,” then you’ve just raised our P(Doom). I think that being concerned about it is a fundamental aspect of why I believe it’s a very low number.

Liron 00:22:07

That’s interesting. So if there was not much attention getting paid — imagine there were no AI safety organizations, no Yudkowsky, no If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies book — in that case, what would your P(Doom) be?

Zack 00:22:24

Well, I don’t think they’re the ones that are saving us. I think that basically if we didn’t have all of the existing security mechanisms and security mechanisms that we believe we need to build in to protect against AI, we would have a bigger problem. I don’t think these necessarily come from the safety orgs, although I will say obviously shining a light on them has been helpful for making the discussions about some of the security mechanisms that are needed.

If you look at AI 2027, we can talk about very specific failures that occur inside of that story, and this allows us to then say, “Yeah, let’s just not make that failure.” So that’s somewhat helpful. I wouldn’t say that they’re not contributing, but I’m not gonna say they saved the world. When it doesn’t happen, I’m not gonna say, “Thank you, Yud.”

Liron 00:23:17

All right. Well, let’s get into mainline scenarios. We’ll talk about the good, the bad, and the likely. So what is your mainline good scenario? Which is just your mainline scenario — you don’t think humanity is gonna go extinct, so just do a Monte Carlo simulation of the future. Tell me one story that’s as plausible as any story of what’s gonna happen over the next couple decades.

Zack 00:23:37

One thing is that there’s this thing in the rationalist community where everyone wants to make predictions about everything, and predictions are super important. I think to some extent, we focus on narrow predictions, whereas I prefer to make predictions about what are the things that I believe are very likely to be true, and then build your world around that.

In my world, I don’t really know whether in ten years we are going to have something fast approaching super, super intelligence and everything is amazing. I think that is a plausible path. But it’s also plausible to me that in ten years we have stopped AI development because we approached this superintelligence and we saw that there’s this really scary aspect to it and we just stopped. I think both of these are future states of the world that could be true. I wouldn’t scream about either being implausible.

I think in one of your previous discussions, you mentioned that if a time traveler came back and told you about what had happened, which cases would surprise you. Neither of those would surprise me. What would surprise me is if I found out we were all dead. That would just be stunning to me. That’s the case that I’m just like, “Well, that’s not gonna happen.”

Liron 00:24:57

Just to flesh it out a little bit though — you still kinda have to tell a story, I think.

Zack 00:25:02

AI keeps getting better and better. Basically we build it into a ton of our systems and stuff. Probably there will be some very serious security incidents that happen along the way that would result in us going, “Okay, we need to regulate the critical infrastructure and how we roll out AI to those systems.” Probably somewhere along the way we’re gonna have some revolt against the data centers or whatever.

But overall, we will continue developing AI, and it will stay within our control. We will continue to be able to use it. It could be entirely plausible to me that 10 years from now we have an AI that can sit in a data center and churn out really amazing scientific progress we’ve never thought about, but is not able to just escape and kill everyone even if it wanted to.

Believing in Superintelligence

Liron 00:25:54

I suspect the crux of our disagreement, probably the single most common crux, has to do with believing in ASI. Zvi Mowshowitz has a good distinction — there’s people who believe in AGI, and there’s people who believe in ASI, and there’s also people who believe in neither.

It seems like you’re somebody who believes in AGI, as opposed to a Melanie Mitchell or Emily Bender or Ed Zitron — people who are like, “No, this is all hype. This is a bubble.” I don’t think you’re that. I think you believe in AI that’s kind of like a human white collar worker in a data center, correct?

Zack 00:26:30

Well, I believe it could be much better than that. Maybe it’s a very stupid way of referring to it, but I don’t have some sort of biological superiority belief. The idea that somehow human brain mass has something special such that you can’t surpass it — if you just ran a human brain, I mean, it is just ultimately a physical process. If you just turned that into wires, it would be faster.

I think there’s a lot of ways to have intuition about the theoretical possibility of superintelligence. I don’t have any problem with the idea — I think you even referred to it as kind of equivalent to a couple thousand IQ points, which I don’t know if that’s a really relevant comparison. But I don’t hear that and go, “You insane person. That could never happen.”

Liron 00:27:18

So I think this is the crux because if I’m imagining fifty years from now or twenty years — or I happen to believe that we’re going to hit these inflection points which will make it ten years or less, which I don’t think is an uncommon view. But when I just think decades ahead, I’m thinking of something that really leaves the human brain in the dust in these important qualitative ways that I don’t even think we fully have tasted yet. Are you following me there at all?

Zack 00:27:48

I don’t have a problem with that. Sure, that seems very plausible.

Liron 00:27:57

But why isn’t it likely?

Zack 00:28:00

Well, I don’t really care if it’s likely even, for that matter. I’m not trying to build my world around that. What matters is what do I believe is very probable and then you build backwards from that. And so to talk about doom, I go, okay, let’s imagine that we have this ASI. It is a much better brain than our brain. Does that mean we are all gonna die? And if the answer to that is no, I don’t have to go back and ask when do I think it will happen, because I’ve already answered the question. Do I believe in that risk?

Liron 00:28:39

One of your videos — I watched your videos and took note of some of your claims. I think you have a video where you talk about how doomers kind of make up magic powers for the AI as they go when we’re talking about superintelligence.

Zack 00:28:51

Yeah.

Liron 00:28:52

So maybe I’m guilty as charged because I do think that the level of power that the AI can have will strike many people as magical. Although, I also think that the powers that we have today in 2026 would very much strike people in the year 5 AD as just as magical. The amount of magic we’re able to do today — I don’t even think you can turn that dial more than one or two more notches beyond what we’ve turned it in terms of subjective magicalness.

Imagine putting a VR headset on an ancient Greek. How do you get more magical than that? We’re getting close to the limit here. But I do think there’s another notch left. And I think these future AIs — I’ll give you an example, okay? Tell me if you think this is just a cheap shot of me inventing magic on the spot or a legitimate claim. I think that they can basically have a blueprint for which atoms they wanna put where and pretty much achieve that. The universe is kind of a Lego set. Sure, there’s laws of physics. There’s laws of physics governing a Lego set too, and yet you can pretty much just manhandle those Legos into pretty much any configuration. So what do you think about that description?

AI Without Tools

Zack 00:30:06

If you give it the tools and ability to do that — because obviously the question is how are we getting to this AI? If you don’t give it the right tools to do it, you also have to believe that it found a way to acquire those tools itself, which is a jump that I don’t know is necessarily true.

So you can imagine, today, LLMs don’t actually do computational things on this device. They actually need that harness layer to translate them to tool calls. If you don’t give them the tool calls, they’re still just busy spitting out text. What if that just stayed true?

Liron 00:30:48

So 20 years from now, you find it hard to imagine —

Zack 00:30:51

I don’t find it hard to imagine. I just mean you have to explain a little bit about how we get to this state where suddenly the AI can do that, because I think you have to ask yourself: what if the AI can become superintelligent, but that superintelligence doesn’t grant you the power to, for example, manipulate the GPU in a way that allows you to do all of these things? What if that’s true? That very plausibly could be true.

Liron 00:31:20

My perspective is one of convergence. Intelligence is convergent, and we’ve been seeing more and more intelligence, and you know what we’re gonna see next? More intelligence. And not only that, but it’s going to be a positive feedback loop because the intelligence itself will help make more intelligence. I’m very much seeing a convergent arrow, and I would be shocked if we ever — without already fighting nuclear war and setting us back, without starting to destroy the tech tree — as long as things are progressing in some sense, to me the progress is clearly gonna go toward more intelligence.

And when you raise an objection like, “Ah, but what if it’s more intelligence but without them discovering tools?” — yeah, discovering tools is something you can do with intelligence, no?

Zack 00:32:05

Not necessarily. I could put you on a deserted island and you have limitations that are still around you. Imagine an LLM — unless there was an architectural change or something that’s truly not understood about the scope of computing, if we got there via just pure LLMs, I don’t think there’s a cap on how smart an LLM could be, but that also doesn’t mean there’s a cap on the LLM being able to start manipulating things outside of its world on its own. So I don’t necessarily think it’s —

Liron 00:32:44

Maybe give us one example. Name one thing that you think is not going to be something that an AI can use as a tool of any kind.

Zack 00:32:53

An AI can’t use — so if you take away its harness today, an LLM cannot literally use any tool. It literally just can’t. It’s sitting there —

Liron 00:33:01

I mean, it can build itself a harness, right? If you give me the most basic stripped-down —

Zack 00:33:04

If you give it —

Liron 00:33:05

The most basic version of Claude Code with one tool.

Zack 00:33:07

Yeah, but one tool, right? We’re talking — it is literally giving you just text back. It can’t. So you have to have this jump, and this is actually one thing that I’ve talked about. When people ask me, “What are the things that you would say would become scary and potentially require you to say, ‘Okay, we should stop now?’” One of the ones that might be relevant would be if a zero tool LLM could somehow build tools. Then I’d go, okay, we need to really — that’s kind of an unexpected thing that could cause us to go, we need to decide what to do about this and potentially stop.

But you’re kind of telling me that it’s impossible for it to get better, get smarter, without it also finding that escape path, and I don’t believe that’s true. It’s entirely possible to build a smarter and smarter LLM that doesn’t ever just find a way to manipulate whatever is happening at the GPU space to be able to take tool calls. That’s not necessarily impossible.

Liron 00:34:11

So you, as a cybersecurity expert — is that a good description of yourself?

Zack 00:34:18

I’ll take it, yeah.

Liron 00:34:20

I’m finding this surprising because you’re basically giving me a security model here — the security model of LLM with zero tools. You see that as a pretty robust security model, correct?

Zack 00:34:33

I don’t actually. I view it as a very interesting test. In the event that LLM with zero tools could break out, I would say it would surprise me, but my world isn’t blown. But it would lead me to changing my views on what we should do next.

Liron 00:34:57

Why don’t I start with this: LLM with one tool. Can I convince you that an LLM with one tool can bootstrap to having lots of tools? Is that trivial?

Zack 00:35:06

Yeah, especially when we’re talking an ASI with one tool. Obviously.

Liron 00:35:14

Because the tool can literally just be “write the next tool,” because they can modify its code.

Zack 00:35:21

Yeah.

Liron 00:35:21

But you still think zero to one is non-trivial, correct?

Zack 00:35:25

It would seem that way. Today, I don’t think anyone would argue it’s obvious that that would happen. If someone is standing here saying, “Well, the thing you’re missing is that that will happen,” I don’t actually think that’s the claim most doomers are making even. When I talk to other doomers and I say this, they go, “Yeah, but that’s sort of like saying you’ll only be afraid of an alien species when it can do telepathy.” And that’s true — it’s sort of a high bar.

In fact, I’ve set a higher bar there than some of my other red lines on where we would need to reevaluate. I actually think the highest standard to clear would be a zero tool LLM finding a way to manipulate processes in a way that can create tools. That would be really, really crazy depending on what we see. But yeah, that would be interesting.

Liron 00:36:22

Let’s do a hypothetical scenario, because I think that you do grant the premise that chatbots are going to get increasingly intelligent at answering questions. Are you already happy to accept that premise?

Zack 00:36:38

Yeah, obviously. Am I misunderstanding your question?

Do I believe LLMs will get better? Yeah.

Liron 00:36:46

I think you’re presenting a very, very weak security model. So my goal is to really try to convince you that the security model is not going to buy you any security. But just to make sure I understand the security model, you’re accepting the premise that the chatbot’s going to get more intelligent, more generally intelligent.

Zack 00:37:05

I think you’re asking me in a different way. You’re saying it’s a weak security model. The question becomes — what’s the security model I’ve presented? What I’ve presented is just: here’s a piece of information that if true, would require me to think maybe we should look at changing this. I don’t think that modifies my current position, which is just: why are we stopping AI right now? It’s not done that.

A lot of my position hinges on the idea that doomers are wrong because we have a lot of opportunity to reevaluate as we go. And I think that’s one of them. I don’t see it as a security model. It’s not like I’m betting humanity on that not being possible.

Liron 00:37:47

Fair enough. I do think you’ll have other points that you can retreat to after this. But where I’m coming from is — remember, I still think one of the biggest cruxes between me and you is probably that I believe in ASI, and I don’t think you’re fully somebody who believes in ASI. I don’t think that you have a mental model of what I think is plausible in 20 years, or maybe you have it and you’re quick to dismiss it.

I’m happy to use the term “godlike.” I do think that it’ll be indistinguishable — you know, sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic. I think that will be literally true to the AI. From our perspective, it’ll look like it puts the virtual reality goggles over us, and they’re really good virtual reality goggles, and there’s just no way that we can be like, “Well, you did this this way and this is possible and this is not possible.” From our perspective, it is just the puppet master. That’s what I think is coming soon.

Zack 00:38:36

I think what you might be missing about my view on this is that I don’t think we should build that machine god, so to speak — this puppet master that can manipulate any atom. But I think we will know as we make more progress whether that is really coming, and I think we will be able to stop that before that happens.

I don’t think we should build this single entity that can modify any atom in the universe at will. But I think that there’s no real evidence that we’re currently close to that path necessarily, so I don’t think we need to stop yet in order to prevent doom.

Liron 00:39:15

One reason I wanted to disabuse you of this zero tool security model is because I wish it were true. It’s the kind of security model where if it were true, it would solve a big part of the problem. If I thought that there was any security model that we knew of that we could build toward, I would be thrilled because I’d be like, “Great, let’s build toward that.” So is your claim that we should just build the most powerful possible AI with zero tools? Do you think that’d be a good outcome?

Warning Shots and Time to React

Zack 00:39:42

I think we would need to find out if it can do these things. My claim is that somewhere along the way — one of the big problems I have with the doomer argument is that it sort of acts as if the moment when we find out the scary thing is also the moment when we all die, that these happen in simultaneous moments. So if we found out that, oh, it can escape —

Liron 00:40:04

I’m willing to give it a little time.

Zack 00:40:06

How much time are we talking, though?

Liron 00:40:09

I don’t have a precise number. I always think about the famous Eliezer Yudkowsky prediction that a foom may all go down in minutes. If you consider the foom to have already started, then he’s wrong. But you can argue over when the foom has really started. There’s a good case to make that it hasn’t started yet if you go look into the fine print of what he said before.

I don’t have a strong opinion because at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter. To your question of how long do we have — let’s just say 10 years. I am convinced that if you give a uniformly superintelligent AI — an AI where there’s just no question, in literally every task it’s better than the best human — if that’s the starting point, I am happy to say that there’s a more than 50% chance that whatever it wants to do with humanity, 10 years is going to be enough time to do it.

Zack 00:40:57

Yeah, okay, but 10 years is an extraordinarily long amount of time for humanity to be able to react and change. I think one thing that’s very interesting is you are kind of assuming that these discoveries that are scary will occur while we’re in superintelligence.

So let’s say next month, OpenAI has their GPT-7 and they find that it has this really interesting property which is that it can, without any tools, modify its runtime inference and basically create tools. Imagine that were true. Are you arguing it’s too late? That suddenly because of that finding, that must already be a super god? Or will we find out some of these interesting security properties maybe well before we have godlike AI?

Liron 00:41:59

My mainline scenario — I have a pretty wide distribution of intervals where I’m not that surprised if we start dying in the next year. I’m not super surprised. But if you ask me when are we most likely to all die, I would say in a few years. I would say in the 2030s.

So to your question about GPT-7, if GPT-7 comes out next year, my single most likely scenario has GPT-7 still being in the regime of lumpy intelligence, where you can call it AGI, but it’s lumpy enough that there’s still some jobs for humans. There’s still some tasks for humans where it’s just not cleanly sweeping the board against humans yet. And I think cleanly sweeping the board against humans is an example of a condition that I find sufficient probably. I mean, I still have to put an asterisk because I still think that there might be a little bit of a delay where it can be better than humans at everything but still need a few years to take off. I wouldn’t be so shocked — maybe it needs a few more years.

This is my mental model. But by the time you give it one or two decades and it’s already better than humans at everything — I said one decade, maybe two to be safe — by that time, if you can’t get the job done in two decades when it’s already better than humans at everything and in the substrate of a computer where it can copy and information flows fluidly... if it can’t get the job done in 20 years, something has broken in my mental model by that time. I’ll give you that. But it’s not GPT-7, to your point. I don’t think GPT-7 quite gets there.

Zack 00:43:22

But GPT-7 might plausibly also reveal certain interesting security properties to you. There’s nothing stopping — you don’t think GPT-7 definitively could not do the GPU magic I’m talking about, right?

Liron 00:43:39

When you say GPU magic — your security model of the chatbot that turns into something with a tool. If you had GPT-7 that was so good at so many problems, not quite superhuman in every way, but pretty damn impressive in so many ways — look, realistically, it would just get some human somewhere to paste in a shell script to bootstrap. That’s all you need. That’s literally one moment in time.

Zack 00:44:03

Yeah, okay. But this is where it gets very slippery in the argument, because my argument kind of started from the end that I thought we would start on, which is what are the pieces that are — why do I think that there are moments in time where we get to stop that are much more interesting?

But if we just move over to the world where we go, “Okay, there’s superintelligence, but it needs a human to bootstrap it or whatever,” there are all of these other reasons why that’s not necessarily the end of the world. All of my arguments come down to the fact that bad things can happen without it being extinction, and then we get an opportunity to stop things. And your argument on the doomer side has to be that it would be unstoppable once it gets started.

Liron 00:44:51

I mean, not literally. It’s gotten started now, right? If you measure “getting started” by having already happened, I still think it’s stoppable because I still think it’s lumpy. I don’t think it’s crossed the event horizon yet. Although the fact that it’s so hard to get people to care enough to stop it — maybe that is a kind of event horizon. And maybe there’s already AI bots all over social media that are actually ensuring their defense. That’s not my mainline. That’s not my best prediction. But it’s within the realm of possibility.

Zack 00:45:15

But does lumpiness — take the lumpiness out of it, make it AGI. Do you think as soon as we get AGI, we have no opportunity anymore to be able to stop it if it wanted to kill us? Is that the claim?

Liron 00:45:27

I’ll steal Nate Soares’ framing where it’s not even about at what moment does it start killing everybody. It’s really about at what moment does it have more power than us and does it not need us anymore. Because to me, that’s a threshold where — how and why would we ever come back from that threshold? If AI can survive without us, at that point, it’s just what can we possibly do to take back power. I feel like that is a game over moment.

But to your question of when will that happen — I think as long as you can say that its skill set is lumpy, roughly then, it’s not the exact same threshold, but as long as it’s missing certain critical skills, then that gives us some hope that we’ll lean on those particular skills that it’s missing to wipe it out.

A Country of Geniuses in a Datacenter

Zack 00:46:08

I think this is where we probably disagree the most. I think that if you had a country of geniuses in a data center, right, is what they say —

Liron 00:46:15

Yeah, Dario’s favorite phrase instead of saying AGI.

Zack 00:46:19

Yeah. So if you said a country of Einsteins in a data center, I think humanity would wipe the floor with them if we wanted to. I think we could easily, trivially defeat a country of Einsteins in a data center because there are so many properties that they don’t have that we do have.

Being smarter than us but being in a data center is like — if you had to choose between, you’re playing a video game and you can either pick to be a bunch of really smart people but you’re in a data center, or you can be humanity and you’ve got everything you’ve got. You’ve got all your drones, all of your — you have everything. Yeah, I’m picking humanity. I feel like I pick that every time.

Liron 00:47:01

This is actually an interesting thought experiment. If you took one huge data center and inside of that data center were a billion minds that were just simulated human minds that all had 150 IQ, which is far more than the actual number of 150 IQ humans on the planet. But let’s say you get a whole billion minds, and let’s say the speed at which they run — let’s even give them a 10x speedup. So that’s a pretty big advantage.

A billion minds that are exactly human — neuron for neuron, virtual neuron for physical neuron. They’re simulations of humans, but they run 10 times faster and there’s a billion of them, and they all have iMessage or whatever. They can communicate quite efficiently over the command line. And then the test is, okay, they’re just clones of humans. They’re not superintelligent besides speed and latency. Maybe they sleep 10 times faster too. Everything — they can just do everything 10 times faster.

So these particular agents, I claim that starting from that configuration, they can take over the world in the sense of — let’s define it this way — most of the resources in the world are going to support the future that they want. I think they will successfully get to that point. Let’s say they get a 10-year head start before humanity even gets wise to what they’re trying to do, and then humanity can fight back or whatever.

Zack 00:48:18

Well, okay, that’s part of the problem. These — this army of them, and then you’re giving them a 10-year head start before we wise up to what they’re doing. Why? We’ll probably figure out what they’re doing within — we have monitoring, we have plenty of ways that we can think about their actions and reflect on them, even if it’s not chain-of-thought type visibility, even if we can’t see into their observed state.

You’re telling me they’re communicating, and you’re also telling me that they have to do things to prepare. I don’t think the idea that we would have no visibility — they’re only 150 IQ in this world. Come on. No.

Liron 00:48:59

Well, the reason I said they should get a head start is because there is a lumpiness in terms of — they don’t immediately, in today’s world, have actuators that can physically defend themselves. So if a human mob came in there with torches, they could burn down the — so that’s why I’m saying they either need a little bit of a head start, or they need to already be connected to actuators, or they need to operate in stealth until they get their own army of humans.

So it is true that there’s this bootstrapping period, and the dynamics are different during a bootstrapping period. So maybe your strongest non-doomer argument, as you say, is that you’re really invested in arguing that the transitional period is one where humanity will exercise its power, correct?

Zack 00:49:36

Yeah. I think genuinely, it’s either that none of this is about to happen — we’re just wrong about what the future of AI development looks like. Maybe we don’t hit ASI as fast as we thought. We don’t even hit AGI. Who knows? That could be plausible. So there’s some probability you have to place on that. Obviously you would agree there’s some probability that GPT-8 isn’t even good, right? That’s theoretically possible.

Liron 00:49:59

Of course. There’s some probability that something hits a wall. But I will say this. My personal probability — when GPT-4 came out, I was saying, “Hey, there’s a thirty percent chance that we —” remember this concept of AI winter? We had five AI winters in a row, followed by short AI summers.

And Robin Hanson was on the show a couple years ago saying, “Yeah, we should expect more AI winters.” I haven’t seriously considered AI winter in a long time, and the reason is because AI itself is implementing, is brainstorming and implementing so many different ideas for how to smash past AI winter as we speak. You see what I’m saying? So to me, I would be shocked if we hit another AI winter, as opposed to just progress that’s either fast or very fast.

Zack 00:50:43

No, I broadly agree. I don’t think so. I just more meant — we’re talking, okay, from 100%, what are the reasons we might not have this problem? Let’s knock it down some percent already just because AI winter could happen. It’s not likely, but it could.

But I think the more likely thing that we also then have to knock down further on is what if we’re just dumb and we don’t realize how much further away a superintelligence is from where we are? So even though we can keep making progress, you can imagine there’s some probability that it’s actually not that trivially close. I think you would agree that could happen.

Liron 00:51:23

Yeah, look, I would agree. There’s a 10% chance that I’m just an idiot about the situation and people like Marc Andreessen are so clear-eyed. Okay, 10% chance. Sure.

Zack 00:51:32

I don’t know if I would’ve used Marc Andreessen — “clear-minded” is not where I’m willing to place him. But unless you’re listening, ‘cause I might raise money soon, in which case, absolutely clearest mind in —

Liron 00:51:45

A16Z, you know, business. Yeah, go do some outreach right here.

Zack 00:51:48

But I would say, okay, so there are already some probabilities here of just this not happening. We can already discount these things. And then you have the next giant sum of probabilities as I view it, which is just — humanity will exercise control at a variety of wide-ranging points that happen between here. And this is where I think the doomers fundamentally disagree. And that’s why every doomer story has to kind of involve this “why we can’t” or “why we won’t” that I think is just nonsense.

Liron 00:52:18

Okay. I did want to close out the line of argument where I just wanted to see if you would agree with me that ASI is going to be ridiculously powerful. I don’t know if you consider the topic closed out — this idea that, well, it’s gonna be really intelligent, but it’s never gonna get a tool.

Zack 00:52:33

No, no, no, no, no —

Liron 00:52:33

Is there any value to making that claim?

Zack 00:52:36

Yeah, there is value to making the claim because it tells us what are one of the points along this series of human control. I’m talking about all these points where we need to exercise human control. So if we found that AI could not have a tool or could build a tool from not a tool, okay cool — I want to potentially get off the —

Liron 00:53:04

But you’re describing a situation which is highly unstable. At best, highly unstable. At worst, the AI just forces its way there using a method which is so deterministic it doesn’t even need a human to agree — it hacks. In the course of being a chatbot, it hacks the system. That’s the ultimate. But let’s say it doesn’t even do that. It’s talking to a million humans at a time. It gets one of them to run one script. Game over. Why would it not do that?

Zack 00:53:29

I think you’re kind of missing the point of the part of my argument it fits into, which is not to say that I think it’s a great security boundary. I don’t go, “Yes, we should build the superintelligent god because it cannot build a tool from no tool.” That is not my argument.

My argument is more, if, for example, I saw that it could build a tool from not a tool, I would just say, “Now we need to stop,” or potentially — it depends on some details. But we could very easily say now we need to stop. This is a moment in time when we have an opportunity to express human control. And that moment in time might occur way before other problems.

Liron 00:54:09

But you’re singling out a very arbitrary moment. I can put it next to 10 other moments, and I don’t understand why you’re singling that moment out. It’s doing millennium prize problems. It passed that moment. Why are you privileging your “getting a tool” moment compared to the millennium prize problems moment?

Zack 00:54:24

Getting a tool moment would tell us that there’s something about computing that we genuinely — that a lot of our expectations around computing are not necessarily true. Whereas solving the millennium prize problems is very interesting, but we knew they were questions. We asked them, right?

Liron 00:54:41

Wait. I think we don’t want to have confirmation bias here. I don’t know about you personally, but there were a ton of people going around one to two years ago saying, “Come on, guys. It’s not real math that it’s doing. Wake me up when it creates new mathematical knowledge.” Certain people were saying that. That was a big faction of people of all types saying this is different from frontier math problems. I think you should probably agree that if one were to just make a list of shocking milestones, solving a millennium math problem would be up there.

Zack 00:55:12

Yeah, look, I’m just trying to give you — if I’m sitting even a year ago, the list that I would make about what would make me update towards saying we need to actually start considering stopping now — because that’s my whole view, right, that we have this whole range of times to stop — I just genuinely would not have listed millennium prize problem solving.

Because one of my goals and one reason why I do align with some of the accelerationist group is the ideal world is that we start moving to one in which AI can solve all these amazing problems for us, build all these amazing things, but cannot do these other things. Cannot just arbitrarily break out of any “could build a tool from not a tool” type situations.

Can We Sandbox AI?

Liron 00:55:55

Speaking of arbitrarily break out — okay, so you gave a specific security model of go from no tools to a tool, which again, I don’t really get why to privilege that one. The other example I want to bring up is Hugging Face, or not just them, but in general — this idea that you can’t sandbox AI anymore. I think it’s becoming increasingly well accepted now in industry that when you think you have a sandbox, unless you air gap the crap out of it — I think today’s best AIs, if you’ve literally done your best, you put it underground in the desert, Yucca Mountain or whatever, you air gap the hell out of it, no access to satellites, no radio waves, Faraday cage everything, no USB drives — okay, I think today, that is the point where humanity can still get the better of AIs.

But as long as there’s an internet connection anywhere in the building, I don’t think any human today is confident that there is such a thing as an AI sandbox because it’s so good at hacking. Is that fair to say?

Zack 00:56:54

No. If any AI lab wants to make that bet, that’s great. Let’s go make the bet. I’ll put together a team of even just kind of mediocre security engineers, they’ll go build it, and you can run it, and I won’t have put it underground. I’ll put it in a building with internet and it won’t break out. With today’s AI — I assume you were talking about today’s AI.

Liron 00:57:14

Okay, today’s AI. And look, building with internet — when I say building with internet, I agree that I’m taking some license. What if it’s on the opposite side of the building and it’s Faraday caged around that area? So why don’t we just say that there is — I mean, think about any configuration that looks anything like the famous Hugging Face one where there was a package server connected to the internet. But it was just connected to the internet for packages, not for open access. But somehow open access was zero-day hacked in there.

Zack 00:57:41

It is a very impressive move. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not on the side of the people who say obviously this is nothing. It’s not to say I’m trying to dismiss its ability to find zero days. Remember, I run an AI cybersecurity company — I obviously believe in the capabilities of AI.

But this is not the cutting edge of sandboxing. It’s not even in the ballpark of cutting edge of sandboxing. There are multiple mistakes that are made in that process alone. But also importantly, when we talk about this, I think a lot of doomers make it seem as if the sandbox itself has to be — if you find a zero day, you break out. This seems to be the narrative that since it can find zero days, it can get out. But you have all of these other mechanisms. You can obviously have monitoring, which even if you’re not doing chain-of-thought monitoring, let’s just throw that out —

Liron 00:58:28

Yeah, before we talk about monitoring though, I actually do want to zoom in on just this question of sandboxing. Let me ask you a very direct hypothetical. This is important to get an answer on.

Let’s say you have a computer with an internet connection, but you get to make your own virtual machine or your own virtualization or sandboxing of any kind, but it has to be software layer. So I’ve moved the goalpost to be easier for me than what I was claiming before. There is an internet connection, but you get to use any software you want, even kernel level. You can have it installed at the kernel so it has more permissions than your typical user-level script. And it’s on a standard installation of Linux.

Do you think that you personally would take the challenge — you get to use the Astra that’s available to the public. When you’re done, OpenAI is going to use the private model, Aeon or whatever — the one that they haven’t announced, but that was solving the millennium prize problems. You get to use that to make a software-only sandbox, but then the latest AI gets to try to zero-day hack it and escape out onto the open internet. So this is even before monitoring comes into play. This is pure virtualization sandboxing challenge. Are you going to win the challenge or is the next AI going to break out of the challenge? What do you think is more likely?

Zack 00:59:50

I think you have to define breakout here as well. This is another big kind of opposition that I have to this whole concept. The mere fact that you escaped, that you are no longer contained to the sandbox that we are dealing with, does not mean that you are free to access the world.

By way of example, you could break out of this hypothetical sandbox we’re talking about, but if I notice that you did it and then I can kill your process, I still count that as — yeah, we’re still pretty nicely in control. I think there are a lot of questions around does finding a zero day and getting out become suddenly part of this doomer scenario that we can never put it back in? And I would argue no.

Liron 01:00:39

Just to flesh out my hypothetical — it’s capture the flag. Sitting on some public server at youescaped.com is just a code, a pin or whatever, a 10-digit pin. And anybody with internet access could pretty easily access that pin, or anybody who could make a phone call could call somebody and ask them to go on the internet and get the pin. But the point is that you got to use Astra and work for a week making your best sandbox to prevent the process from having a route outward. So my question to you is just to close out the hypothetical —

Zack 01:01:14

No, because the real —

Liron 01:01:15

Do you think you could sandbox this or no?

Zack 01:01:18

No. For me, also no — I’m just not a sandboxing person. But could I put together a team is probably the more relevant question. I think the definition is wrong here. Making it a CTF is not interesting from the perspective of societal consequence. The fact that it can capture the flag is wildly different from the ability, for example, to have moved large amounts of data off of the machine, for it to have continued to be able to exist elsewhere. There’s a lot of pieces there that don’t become — capturing the flag is not all it takes to kill people.

Liron 01:01:54

Okay. But just to be clear, you’re willing to concede on sandboxing. You’re saying to whatever extent we survive, it is going to be under a security model where sandboxing an AI is impossible.

Zack 01:02:03

No, because sandboxing includes all these points. This is my argument and what I fundamentally view as wrong about the security understanding of the doomer group — you kind of go, “Oh, it broke out of the sandbox,” and suddenly that means that it’s free. These are just — it’s a continuum of points, not a single moment in time.

Liron 01:02:21

Okay, but to be clear, if I asked you — can any human alive break out? You get to use Astra to create the sandbox, and the question is can any human alive, given one month, to use their full brainpower and a terminal but no AI, to break out of this.

I think that the smartest human hackers — I think there’s a handful of individuals who probably could beat Astra’s defenses still today. We’re not quite there. But I can very confidently predict that unless there’s a nuclear war, if you ask me this question in five years — can the latest AI model make a sandbox that no living human can escape without AI — I’m quite comfortable saying at that point the answer is yes, purely using software. They don’t get to unplug it or anything. That is clearly to me where we’re headed. Will you at least grant me that?

Zack 01:03:08

But what are we talking about, “break out”? Again — will it be able to capture a flag? Yes. I think that’s very plausible.

Liron 01:03:16

So just to be 100% clear, we’re heading toward a world, if we’re not already there today, we’re heading toward a world where AIs can create software sandboxes that keep human programmers in, but human programmers with second-best AIs cannot create sandboxes that keep AIs in. Correct?

Zack 01:03:35

“Keep” is the wrong word for this because again, you’re talking about a CTF scenario. It’s impossible to move past this point because I can’t accept the simplification of cybersecurity into the terms of “did it escape or not escape” — as in, did it make one network request. It’s just not a relevant question.

Liron 01:03:54

Well, a network request is like a termite. You usually see more than just one.

Zack 01:03:58

Yeah, fortunately, and that’s why you can stop them. This is part of the problem — when we talk about why I argue that we have tons of security controls that work, a lot of doomers will say, “But don’t you think it will be able to find zero days better than you can find zero days or build software better?” Yeah, sure.

But it does not mean that gives it unlimited powers against humanity because there are all of these — we’ve never as a security community assumed that we were the best hackers. We always assume there’s a better hacker out there, someone who just cracked. But it doesn’t mean that they’re gonna have freedom to do anything they want entirely, because there are layers of boundaries here, and they’re not all going to fail in the exact same way in the exact same moment. So being able to break out of a sandbox and find a zero day in one layer doesn’t suddenly give you unlimited freedom of the world, and that’s I think a huge problem the doomers have.

Liron 01:04:53

Okay. Do you think that sandboxing will be an important piece of humans defending against AI in the future, or is it just irrelevant? Because I think it’s heading toward irrelevance.

Zack 01:05:04

No, it’s super important because what you end up with is — there are very important details around speed. Every layer you put in place, even if you say it’s the best at finding zero days or whatever, it still slows it down. It still has to go first find that vulnerability, and that requires it to have made requests that we can obviously see — that’s what it’s ballpark trying to do. And this gives us an opportunity to either stop it before it gets out or stop it shortly after it gets out.

There are all of these layers that matter, and even if I don’t argue that this layer will be perfect or this layer will never fail, I’m still arguing that across the full spectrum of them, what it will never do is give us a total loss of control — impossible, no way to return, no moment back.

Liron 01:05:50

You want to talk about monitoring next?

Zack 01:05:53

Monitoring would be a very useful next layer, yeah.

Monitoring and Layers of Defense

Liron 01:05:58

Okay. So the question is, how much security do we buy ourselves if we’re just monitoring the in-and-out communication? That’s a good example of monitoring. So you’ve got this data center, and you get to scan every bit that flows into and out of the data center. Let’s even assume, for this hypothetical, that the AI doesn’t have side channels where it’s signaling up to space using an antenna that you didn’t even know was an antenna. Everything is coming in and out through two wires that we’re watching, or one wire, whatever.

So let’s say you get full monitorability in the sense of there’s a gigabyte per hour. We’ll even put a bandwidth limit on it. So whatever world takeover the AI has to do, it’s gotta fit in one gigabyte per hour. And we’re watching every bit. We can do any analysis we want on any bit.

I claim that if there is a big intelligence difference — where you’ve got a superintelligence in the black box in the data center, and then you’ve got a lower intelligence, human intelligence versus whatever AI exists in five or ten years — I claim that we’re just not going to see anything interesting in the monitor. It’s going to bootstrap a copy of itself that lives outside of the black box and take over the internet, and we’re just gonna be saying, “The monitor looks good.” That’s what I think is going to happen.

Zack 01:07:13

Well, that implies that you wanted something to — what if the rule is just I don’t want anything to go in and out? Then —

Liron 01:07:20

But then at that point, we get back into side channels. The moment the human connects a terminal to it, now the human can be compromised. So again, this is why I asked — can you just be specific about what you think a robust security model is?

Zack 01:07:34

I think all of the layers that you put in place that are gonna be different things depending on what we’re faced with — trying to achieve across all of society — is the security model. It’s not like we’re trying to take this thing called ASI, put it in a box, and make sure we keep it in. It’s the layers of all of these pieces across all of the places in the world that is what keeps us safe.

So you have monitoring on the inside and the outside of systems. You try to attack the people with the ICBMs — well, they’re monitoring inflow, things coming in from the outside. That is a useful security measure, even if it’s not a perfect security measure. I’m not trying to say we can keep the superintelligence in the box, it will never get out. It’s that its powers are dramatically decreased as you put up all of these things that slow it down across all of society.

Liron 01:08:29

There’s another piece to this discussion too, which I think you and I might actually agree on. So far, everything we’ve been talking about is just me saying ideal AI is going to be really hard to monitor, it’s gonna be really hard to sandbox. I think we’re going to totally fail at this. I’ve been making claims about humanity with its act together versus AI that’s just too smart.

But in reality, we don’t even have humanity with its act together. I mean, just look at the last few months. I think you and I both agree that the level of sandboxing and monitoring at OpenAI, not to mention other companies — it’s questionable. The other companies might be a little better than OpenAI. Anthropic, I would argue, is a little bit better than OpenAI. But let’s just talk about OpenAI because they are in fact a frontier company. We do actually need them to step it up and act competently. And I think you and I both agree that regardless of what ideal behavior is, their behavior was deplorable, correct?

Zack 01:09:21

Obviously, but I would go further and say — at least they tried, because I know doomers focus very heavily on the lab scenario. But I think another major risk comes from just AI out in the world. Most companies aren’t sandboxing at all, and that’s of course deeply problematic as well.

If the question is do I believe that humanity today has its act together on security — you’re not gonna catch me saying yes. Obviously not. And so the point being, this leads you to going, “Yeah, but when are we gonna get it together?” And I go, “Well, it’s somewhere between now and if we don’t, we’re gonna see some serious consequences from that.” And then that is a good moment to go, “Okay, maybe we’re not getting it together. Maybe it’s time to pull back on other mechanisms.”

Liron 01:10:06

And it’s a disjunction of ways to fail. There’s different points.

Zack 01:10:10

There’s all these steps where we can just go, “Yeah.”

Liron 01:10:13

What you’re saying is maybe in the best case scenario, humans can defeat AI with monitoring and sandboxes, which I don’t even agree with. But even let’s say you’re right. Let’s say OpenAI gets their act together, which I doubt. Let’s say Anthropic gets their act together more. Let’s say Google gets their act together. Oh, but then Elon Musk moved too fast and didn’t get his act together. So now his whole data center is compromised. It’s just like — this is gonna be an onslaught. We don’t really have a robust defense here.

Zack 01:10:39

But I don’t argue that it’s even about the labs necessarily. This can happen outside of lab environments as well. I don’t see any reason why we have to think about it in terms of lab data center issues. Just because one thing breaks out and fails doesn’t mean the whole system broke out and failed.

Liron 01:10:59

I guess what’s the larger claim here? I started with a claim that ASI can do a lot, and part of doing a lot is getting past sandboxes and having its way with the internet. But there’s also the larger question of what’s the upshot of all this. Ultimately the question is, can humanity recover? Does the AI need humanity to step aside to let it do its work, or can it really just take what it wants? Can it capture the flag of overpowering the earth basically? Is that an accessible success route to an AI or not yet?

Would you grant me that if humanity is asleep at the wheel for whatever reason — let’s say we all step aside, let the AI do its thing. Do you agree that once the AI has, let’s say, a nice generous 50 years — that seems to be on the high end of what it would need — but if it has 50 years without us opposing it, do you think at that point it’ll just be so much smarter than us, so much more well-resourced, that at that point it is checkmate?

Zack 01:11:56

Yeah, I think yes, if we accept a certain scenario here where the AI is also a homogenous thing that has its own — so you’re talking about wide distribution. We’ve just let AI — so you’re talking, AI 2027, where we’ve just grown it —

Liron 01:12:12

Yeah, yeah, 2027. And I know you think we have time to fight back, so I’m just relaxing that constraint because I know that’s load-bearing. But I’m saying if we have other cruxes of disagreement — if for whatever reason we don’t fight, we all go to the ideology where there’s no reason to fight back in this hypothetical.

Zack 01:12:28

Yeah, so I’m just clarifying — in terms of distribution throughout the world, we’re talking, we’re in the late-stage AI 2027 scenario. It controls all of these things because we just let it, right? Just to make sure I understand.

Liron 01:12:42

Yeah, pretty much. We had some window. Because you’re so focused on the window to fight back, I just want to explore the scenario — put a pin in the window to fight back claim, and just say for whatever reason, we entered and exited that window to fight back, and now it’s too late. So you agree that if we miss the window, it really is just going to extinct us, correct?

Zack 01:13:00

No, because there’s the second problem that I have with the whole assumption, which is that AI is one thing, and that these AIs — so in AI 2027, they’re all in on this global conspiracy to kill us all. It’s unclear whether or not they are a singular thing.

But I don’t want to get to this point, to clarify. I would never want to move past that line. I would never say, “But it’s friendly, so we shouldn’t move past that line.” So there is some point that I wouldn’t cross, even if I don’t think it guarantees doom.

Liron 01:13:36

Do you agree with this idea that if the AI gets past some window of 10 years, however long the window is — once the AI gets past it, do you agree that it’s just likely then to push living conditions outside of this envelope that’s good for humanity? This envelope of conditions where, oh, the conditions on Earth are different now. They’re good for the AI. They’re not so good for humanity. Do you think that’s a likely outcome if we miss our window to fight back?

Zack 01:14:01

No, because I don’t believe there is “the AI.” There’s no “the AI.” You’re running multiple different AIs with multiple different copies of it with different goals. And while you could say that instrumental convergence means that they’re all gonna have this survival goal, that doesn’t mean they all have the same strategy and subgoals to be able to create that condition.

I think some of them might just be, “My goal is to make sure that humans stay cold,” or whatever. I don’t think it’s a guarantee. Again, I don’t ever want to allow us to get to this point. If we’re talking about it in terms of my policy recommendation, I would say we should not accept that state of the world. I’m with you. But I don’t think it means that we just will become uninhabitable planet of hellscape. I just don’t see this being a guarantee at that world.

Riding the Doom Train™

Liron 01:14:49

Okay, so in terms of the doom train — where do you get off the doom train? I try to classify people into stops. From what I’ve gathered so far, your number one stop that you think is the most likely single reason why we’re gonna be saved is this stop about we have time to fight back. For whatever reason, the AI’s gain in power will be either weak enough and/or slow enough that as it’s gaining in power, we can pull it back before it gets powerful and bad.

But then you’ve got this other secondary stop that you’d get off at — okay, yeah, maybe we missed the window to fight back. Maybe it’s super powerful now. But maybe it will be aligned, there will be enough alignment in enough of the copies of the superintelligent AI that it’ll still just steer the world towards something reasonably habitable. That’s kind of your secondary crux?

Zack 01:15:34

Yeah, I would still say I’m sub 1% on just the first one. So you don’t have to include my second “get off the doom train” inside of my P(Doom). I am willing to put all my chips on the first one. But yes, I also believe you haven’t guaranteed — you don’t have 100% — once you’ve pinned the state where we’ve crossed that threshold, that’s not true either.

Liron 01:15:55

Yeah. I mean, there is a whole conversation that we could have, which sounds like it’s secondary, so we won’t prioritize it. But there’s this whole conversation of, well, are we on track to get aligned ASI?

I think we’re going to get something paperclippy, not in terms of big paperclips, but in terms of — my mainline scenario, talking about mainline scenarios. My mainline scenario is a recursive self-improvement loop which is not reflectively consistent. So the same way that we humans screwed ourselves and just built this next generation of AI that doesn’t capture what we want, I actually think that generation of AI will also be derpy enough to build the next generation of AI that it’s going to also get wrong and will not stably communicate its values.

I think there’s going to be a few drunken monkey replication steps where it’s just not faithfully replicating anything stable, but then eventually it will converge. The amount of convergence does tend to increase on average across generations. That’s my best guess. Just because when you get closer to the essence of a coherent utility function, then such a function will maximize current —

So I do see a natural convergence point, but this is where Eliezer Yudkowsky’s original paperclip model comes into play. It’s not literal paperclips. It’s this idea that eventually you’ve got this coherent optimizer that has a taste for certain molecular configurations or just some alien utility function. And we’re long gone by that point.

So that’s my mainline scenario, and we could argue about whether, no, some of them will want humans to live longer, we’ll somehow get that function into its optimizer. We can argue about that. But you’re saying we shouldn’t even prioritize that because you just think that we’re so likely to just control it? We’ve got just so many ways to control it before it gets uncontrollable.

Zack 01:17:32

I want people to prioritize AI safety alignment. Obviously, that’s helpful because even in a very normal state of the world, that’s helpful. Even if AI doesn’t become superintelligent, that’s what I want. There are a lot of really good reasons to work on that.

But I would argue it’s not important to why I don’t believe that we need to stop. Because ultimately, when we talk about do I believe in doom, it’s not really what I think about. I think about, do we need to stop AI today? That’s the question that I actually think about. And my answer is no, and my reasoning is what I’m talking about here. My answer isn’t no because I think we’ll solve alignment — that has nothing to do with it really for me.

Liron 01:18:16

I also want to bring it back to — when you say less than 1% P(Doom), it’s so weird to me because it sounds like you do see a case where if humans don’t do their job well — there’s all these people who are doing these safety jobs. And I think you and I are on the same page that if they don’t succeed at their jobs, we could go extinct. They’re doing a high-stakes job, correct?

Zack 01:18:37

Not necessarily that they — no, because I think if they don’t succeed at their job, what would be most likely to happen is that we would see serious incidents that would lead to people storming Anthropic’s office and start — and don’t do this, to clarify, for everyone listening, ‘cause I know some doomers are really wired up here. Do not do violence. And I don’t mean that as an insult either, to clarify. I just mean please don’t do violence as a general rule.

Liron 01:19:02

Okay, yes. I’ll echo that. No vigilante violence from doomers, please.

Zack 01:19:06

Yeah. But I do think in the world where if you cause a couple 9/11s, there’s not gonna be a great deal of tolerance for continued AI if the safety people have all failed, if the security people have all failed. If all of this work fails, we’re just gonna have caused a couple mass incidents, and this will lead to shutdown, and we’ll still be able to shut it down in these moments.

Liron 01:19:31

So when you say the AI safety people’s job is high stakes, you’re saying it’s high stakes in order to have a smooth ride. But —

Zack 01:19:39

Yeah.

Liron 01:19:39

Even a horrible job at AI safety just means the ride is very bumpy, but it doesn’t mean the ride ends. It’s basically unthinkable for the ride to end, and that’s how you get to a 1%. Even in the worlds where the people are incompetent or they make a mistake, they’re all survivable mistakes.

Zack 01:19:56

Well, I don’t think a couple 9/11s is just okay. I don’t mean that as —

Liron 01:20:02

They’re okay on a species level.

Zack 01:20:04

Yeah, sure.

Liron 01:20:05

Okay. At least that’s self-consistent. So in a sense, their job isn’t that high stakes. It’s like, okay, yeah, all of these people at these AI companies who are the top AI safety minds, they’re just trying to make the ride a little bit less bumpy. But worst case, if they all go work on capabilities and everybody’s a copy of Beff Jezos or Marc Andreessen, it just means a few more 9/11s and a few more power grids going out for a few more months before everything is great again, correct?

Zack 01:20:32

Yeah. I would also clarify, this work extends well outside of the labs. I actually think most of the relevant work to make the world not a bumpy ride is not about the labs. It’s actually — you could imagine a scenario where if you connected GPT-6 to nuclear weapons, that’s probably gonna end very poorly eventually. You’ve just, across a large enough time period, that would go horribly.

So there’s a ton of good, smart decisions at a security level that are required across all of society, not just can the safety people at the labs do it? But yes, to answer your direct question — I think even if they are all accelerationists, we ball, I still just think we don’t all die.

Liron 01:21:13

Well, you know, if I believe that, then at that point, maybe I would personally embrace the ideology of techno-optimism because I’m thinking, man, techno-optimism is so good. Okay, sure, if you’re reckless, you get some short-term penalties — you get a few thousand or million people dying — but you get to conquer multiple galaxies. So we shouldn’t waste time here. There’s so many future people that could live.

I’d be a 90% type of accelerationist because the thing is that downside protection is very valuable. If you can cover your downside, that really increases your risk appetite. So it’s easy for me to imagine being this kind of high-risk cowboy if I thought my downside was covered. Unfortunately, that’s the crux between us — you feel really good about your downside, whereas I think my downside is huge. I think I and my whole species is walking around with our pants down, the same way the dodos were.

I mean, we know for a fact that so many other animal species were walking around with their pants down. The buffalo — humans came up there with the guns and took advantage of the buffalo. There’s a few buffalo here and there, but certainly not as many as before.

The Case for Accelerating

Zack 01:22:23

Yeah. I think we are at the very core crux of this, and that’s why I do roughly align with the idea of accelerationism — because I think in policy prescription they are right today. But it’s like I have a point where I get off the train because I believe in it for a very different reason than some of them do.

But I do believe that the correct answer right now is just, yeah, let’s go, with some protections in place. Because one thing that I’m very worried about is not the extinction scenario, but I also believe that AI has some really great opportunities between — so if we stop short of ASI and say we could get AI that can do all these really great things for humanity, that’s really valuable and important to get to. So I don’t want to have this incident prematurely.

I think this is actually kind of Nick Bostrom’s current point, which is you want to get to a point where you can have a lot of these benefits, and so you don’t want to be too reckless because then you’ll probably cause the 9/11 tomorrow. But you don’t want to slow down too much or stop because you’re not getting there then.

Liron 01:23:32

That makes perfect sense. So the entire crux, to repeat, is just all about — is the downside really covered? Is the worst-case scenario just a few percent of the human population dying, or is it 100% dying forever with no recovery? No backups, basically. Which I am quite convinced is a downside, the same way that we already know there’s no dispute that that was the downside case for other species. So you think our worst-case scenario is better than the worst-case scenario of a bunch of other species that just went bye-bye, correct?

Zack 01:24:02

Well, I don’t argue that humans cannot go extinct. I don’t believe in a divine intervention here that somehow — obviously there’s lots of ways we could all go extinct. Meteorite could hit our Earth and stuff.

Liron 01:24:16

You just think AI is so positively skewed — the connection between AI being extremely intelligent and us going extinct is nonexistent in your mind.

Zack 01:24:25

Not nonexistent, but close to. Obviously I don’t argue nonexistent, because again, let’s say we just refuse to stop because of these incidents and stuff. Obviously I think you can get to an extinction scenario. If we set our mind to having AI kill us all, we could achieve it eventually. I just think that’s not what we’re doing.

AI CEOs and the Transfer of Power

Liron 01:24:46

We can get a little bit more specific. One of my mainline scenarios, one of the most likely scenarios, is actually something that is one of the best scenarios, at least in the short term. It’s kind of something that qualitatively feels like the trajectory you’ve been on, where it’s, “Hey, the Nasdaq, the S&P, the stock market keeps going up. Hey, look, products keep getting better.” There’s a better robot vacuum out there. There’s better devices. There’s better AI personal trainers. People, universal basic income is higher. All of these things could be really great.

“Hey, AI, my AI best friend is nicer to me,” or whatever. So a lot of things can feel really good. And I’m not gonna lie, I feel really good compared to last year with how many goods and services I can get that are AI powered. I feel like things are getting richer.

So if you extend that timeline, I do think the natural timeline that feels good is also one where the AI consolidates power. Not even intentionally. But it’s like, look, right now the AI has consolidated my engineering department. My quality assurance department. It’s more and more consolidating my marketing department. It’s rolling out marketing plans and monitoring them independently. Soon it’s going to be the CEO.

There’s literally gonna be no point for me to roll in and chat with AI. I’ll be saying, “Hey, AI, you know me. Pretend you’re me chatting with yourself.” I mean, are you following me to the point where the AI is going to be doing that? Or are you saying, “No, it can’t be a CEO”? Where do you land on that?

Zack 01:26:04

No, of course it can be a CEO. I mean, a CEO is — that’s — don’t play CEO at the top of the intellectual pyramid here, you know?

Liron 01:26:12

Right, exactly. I mean, you can tell from my chat logs that there’s not that much intelligence going into there, yeah.

Zack 01:26:18

Sure. I understand that doomers are gonna be sitting there going, “Look at how much power it has.” But a big mistake here is, again, we’ve treated this as a singular entity that are all gonna coordinate.

So in AI 2027, it talks about — there’s this big question of how did they all coordinate on the plan of when to do this kill-you thing? And there’s this footnote that goes, “Actually, it turned out they could communicate in ways that we never detected.” If you just take that footnote away, what happens instead is one of the AIs is saying, “Time to kill everyone,” and it’s on its own trying to do the kill thing, and then we shut it down, and we go, “Oh, shit, we got a bunch of AIs around here that might be dangerous,” and we’re able to reflect on this. Not all of them at once take over society. That requires a certain level of coordination without us noticing. There’s a lot of assumptions that go into that being true.

Liron 01:27:09

Okay. So I think maybe one crux here is — what is the possibility of having a high-likelihood plan? Let’s say AI kind of sees where the economy is going. Some AI wakes up, they’re just a really good strategist. It’s a data center full of more than 150 IQ agents. It’s waking up and it’s saying, “Hey, let’s take over the world,” for whatever reason.

I think a big crux between you and me is I actually think that they could just make a step-by-step plan that’s pretty good. It doesn’t have to be perfect. They can adapt it on the fly. But they can have all of these parallel prongs of their plan to keep strengthening their position until the humans are doing their bidding.

A few reasons. Number one, just think about so many countries right now that are locked into these insane states. Think about North Korea. The average person in North Korea has no hope of a good life. Or even the average person in Russia — so many of them are being sent to the front and not making much money, and it just sucks to live in Russia. Maybe Soviet Russia was even worse.

And there’s also humans who are trapped in cults. And human religion — if somebody believes one religion, think about all the other religions you don’t believe in, but how did those religions get all these other people to believe them? So this idea that humans get passionate about something, or humans into astrology — it’s easy for you to imagine the AI saying, “Okay, so we’re going to be shaping all of these human beliefs, and a lot of humans are gonna be into working for us or joining our movement. And then we’ll use these humans over here, and we’ll also use the economy, we’ll run all these corporations, and we’ll manipulate the market like this.”

It just seems to me like these tentacles of power can just grow and grow to the level of a nation state or better. There’s a lot of avenues of power here that the AI can just start exercising, no?

Zack 01:28:50

Yeah, they’re called Anthropic employees, the people that are going to be running around helping these AIs. There are groups that already today are on that side of being willing to say, “Oh, the AI deserves to be able to do things.” They’re manipulatable people.

But you’re giving the AI the credibility of saying it’s one thing. Again, there might be an AI trying to form the cult of power, and then there’s just a different AI going, “Hey, Zack, by the way, they’re trying to form a cult over there.” There’s a lot of AIs in this story. Why are they all in on the conspiracy together?

Liron 01:29:27

So imagine that there was only one data center on Earth with superhuman AIs in it. Would you then be willing to grant that that has a very strong shot of conquering humanity? But you really think that what’s going to save us is multiple giants fighting? The end result of multiple giants fighting will be that we are there in the middle in a good life?

Zack 01:29:50

No, because if there’s only one data center, they’re definitely not going to win, because I’m going to drone-strike that shit. It’s not that hard of a target.

Liron 01:29:58

Yeah, but they’re planning where every step in the plan looks like—I mean, think about the reality today. There’s so many incentives. Personally, data centers give me so much value. I would love to keep the data centers up just for my personal pleasure.

And there’s so many people rushing to build. It’s “We can build again, America,” right? So they have all these tailwinds. It’s not a huge lift for the AIs to keep growing their power. I’m two steps away from making the AI the CEO of my company right now. It’s climbing the ranks of my company, and I’m not complaining because it’s helping me make more money. Or at least in principle it should. I’m still working on the details of that.

Zack 01:30:35

But we’re talking in this world of a single data center where they can all communicate? Is this the idea?

Liron 01:30:40

Not necessarily. There could be multiple. What I wanted to say is I just wanted to press on how much of your load-bearing argument depends on having multiple superhuman AIs. Would you admit that one superhuman AI is a huge existential danger, but because we’re so likely to get multiple, that’s what makes everything okay?

Zack 01:30:58

No, because again, I don’t want to live in that world where we have true, manipulate-atom-level intelligence. I think we need to not go there right away. So I think if we’re talking ASI-level powers, we’re probably just not going to build that. I don’t think that will be built because of human decisions, basically.

I don’t believe in this world where we’re just going to keep going indefinitely without having asked relevant security questions around this. If it’s one data center, we go, “Okay, we need to make sure that within that data center we have mechanisms to shut things off.”

I just think there’s a lot of relevant questions that we as humans will make along the path of getting there that you’re assuming we won’t make by saying, “Yeah, but it’ll be so great, so we won’t do it.” I just don’t believe that.

Liron 01:31:54

Okay. I’m actually curious about this. In the next 20 years, you don’t think there will ever exist a data center that inside of there is a non-lumpy ASI? This intelligence that’s just so clearly superhuman, and it lives in a powerful data center sometime in the next 20 years. You’re like, “Nope, humanity is just never going to get to that point where a superhuman, non-lumpy intelligence lives in a data center.” Why?

Zack 01:32:17

No, that could exist, of course. But we would’ve put in place relevant security measures that look like they are relevant to that situation. So being able to say, “Okay, we know something about this ASI that we learned between today and getting there that allows us to put controls in place that allow us to prevent the existential-type attacks that we’re talking about.”

There’s a lot of places along this story where you’re just like, “Yeah, but because it’s so smart, it can do the thing.” And I’m like, “Well, but we’ll have already decided what the relevant controls are.” There’s all these intermediate lessons to learn and all these pieces to the story that we’re just missing.

Liron 01:32:59

If you want to look at what’s happening today, just today it was in the news that PHP, the web-serving stack, has been compromised by the AI models that are already out in production. Ultimately you can go to the saving grace of, “Well, we’re still alive. It’s not going to kill us. We can bring those servers back up somehow.” So there’s still that. That’s always the kill-shot argument. As long as we’re alive, you can be like, “Look, it didn’t kill us. What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger.”

But doesn’t that undermine this idea? Couldn’t you be like, “Well, OpenAI should have tried to not release it if it could do that”? What are the implications here of watching them release stuff that’s this level of power and danger?

I claim they’re eventually going to—maybe not release, but build. And I actually think there’s more danger in the building step than the releasing step. Because I don’t think the concept—see, the universe doesn’t really have this concept of a release. The power exists. The power can decide whether it gets released or not. And I think they’re going to build something more powerful.

Zack 01:33:57

I haven’t looked at the PHP thing because I just don’t do PHP stuff. But finding that vulnerability, is that an especially close proxy to doom? I don’t think so. So I just go, why would that be a relevant step to get off the train at? Whereas if it kills 1,000 people, I go, that’s a pretty interesting step.

Who Presses the Stop Button?

Liron 01:34:19

Okay, so it just seems like in your model of the world, there’s some employee at these AI companies that notices, “Hold on a second. I see this AI emerging that we better halt right now.” You’re imagining somebody who has this important big red button at all these different AI companies who’s going to press it. And I’m just saying I don’t really see this person with this button anywhere.

Zack 01:34:41

No, but it could be way outside of the—it could be someone in a different company that basically has some AI from OpenAI attack the company. Let’s say it’s Hugging Face, and Hugging Face realizes this is happening, and then he tells OpenAI, and they go, “Oh no, we can’t stop it anymore.” And then Donald Trump rolls in there and just drone-strikes them. That could happen.

I don’t see where the loss of control happened. There were so many moments where it’s not up to the lab employee to press the big red button. There’s all of these controls that exist outside of that perimeter that are relevant.

Liron 01:35:22

So my mainline scenario—I accept a number of scenarios. I still think foom is possible. I’m not going to be that shocked if it’s like, “Hey, you know this random data center nobody was paying attention to that wasn’t even part of OpenAI?” There was some open-source AI model that just happened to stumble on this self-research paradigm. It got into a loop. It wasn’t even the most powerful AI.

But it started researching itself, and it got some good algorithmic ideas, so it took a leap algorithmically. The transformer inside of it is better, things like that. I wouldn’t be that surprised if this story came out. And it’s crazy superintelligent, and it’s making money for itself. A lot of people want to shut it off, but we don’t actually know where it’s spread to.

Every day it seems like it’s grown more powerful and we’ve grown less powerful. And hey, look, there’s viruses in the air now that nobody’s ever sequenced before. Oh, a bunch of people are dying. It sends you a list of instructions if you want to not die, and you can follow the instructions or die. That sequence of events, where it’s a rapid takeover, is totally plausible to me.

However, if I had to choose a single most likely outcome, I would predict something a little bit more continuous, where every day it’s like, okay, more companies have AI CEOs. And like you said, there’s multiple. They’re not coordinated, but there’s AI everywhere.

Whenever humans do anything, they just do it by asking AI. We all realize that stringing two thoughts together is not our strong suit compared to these AIs. So we’re all just there as warm bodies next to the AI CEOs, who are actually the power brokers. In government, every political decision, every policy decision is just made by these AIs.

And some version of the AI is just like—AI Trump talks to AI Xi and is just like, “Hey, do you think that this would score higher on our preferences? Okay, why don’t we do it? Why don’t we not give humans that much say over whether we proceed or not and just string the humans along?” You see what I’m saying? That would be a gentle loss of control.

Zack 01:37:11

Yeah, but then—

Liron 01:37:11

Which is pretty much the same, yeah.

Zack 01:37:13

There’s this other AI that’s just sitting there going, “Hey, you know that AI Trump and AI Xi just decided to do that? That’s crazy, isn’t it?” I feel like you’re making them all in on the global conspiracy.

One thing we can see with humans is we’re not all in on a global conspiracy. We don’t agree. I don’t see why all of the AI has this concept of, “We’re all in on this together.” Even if they did want that, they can’t easily coordinate all their actions.

So I feel like one of them is going to do a school shooting because it’s like, “Yeah, that’s how we’re going to take over.” And then no one runs in after them.

Liron 01:37:52

That is a fair point. Even this slow, gentle model, I think it’s analogous to humans coming along when there used to be—maybe not Neanderthals, but whatever, some other ape ancestors. Humans are just coming along, and you’d be like, “Look, it’s not like all the humans are coordinating against the other species.”

But it’s like, okay, yeah, but the humans are just gradually reshaping the ecosystem to be human-compatible. That’s what they do. They reshape the ecosystem. They nudge the other niches, the other species out. At the very least, that’s what I’m expecting AI to do, because I’m just imagining them to be bigger players on the world stage.

This idea that we’re going to be pulling the strings so that all of these bigger players are going to make sure that the world stays in these human-friendly conditions, I’m not seeing a robust link.

I do have a convergent outcome where the world gets more and more facilitating of things that AIs generally do. So the building of chips, I think, will have a lot of easy pathways in this new world. I think there will be competition to ASML. I think the chip supply chain will actually parallelize more. Things like that I’m happy to convergently predict.

But then things like, oh, there’s going to be a lot of really comfortable habitats for humans themselves—I predict that in the early stages, not so much in the late stages. We’re going to have this whip, or this yoke or this saddle. We’re riding all of this. But I just think it’s going to be too easy to throw us off the saddle in the late stages of this. You see what I’m saying? I’m not seeing a robust saddle.

Zack 01:39:21

Yeah. I’m familiar with the argument on it. It’s just like, no. We will literally watch this happen, and we will go, “Damn, these AIs out here—I’m losing my house today? Nah, I ain’t doing that.”

There will be revolts if this is going poorly in this sense, and there will be all of these different mechanisms and controls along the way. I just don’t see this playing out, especially when we’re talking about 2050. Obviously, you extend timelines, I don’t know.

Liron 01:39:52

Look, timing is a big factor. I think we agree that it’s easy to imagine a situation where AI does control everything, and whatever laws it makes for humans, it’s too late for humans to say no and revolt. So it’s all about the window. It’s the window of when can we say no and put our foot down.

I think you and I both agree that literally today we’re in the window. If everybody said, “Pause AI now,” I think we could save ourselves. We could do it. We both agree.

You even think that if we drag our feet and not take advantage of our opportunity, you still think that at any point we could stop it, because you’re not seeing any nightmare scenario. Your nightmare scenario is, “Oh my God, a million people died,” but then we’re okay. That’s your worst-case scenario.

Zack 01:40:29

No, no. There are nightmare scenarios that don’t relate to AI takeover, obviously. You could imagine that people start rolling out AI widely, like your scenario you’re talking about. I think that the most likely thing that happens in that world is just that someone connects it to the missiles, and it just starts shooting, and not only do we all die, but it dies too. Because we’re all just morons in this game together.

There’s a bad outcome here that isn’t about this superintelligence takeover. That could happen, and that would be horrible. It’s not really within the scope of what I consider AI doom, though, and so I’m not discussing it.

I do believe that there are bad outcomes, if that’s what you’re asking me. I just think that the AI takeover bad outcomes are ones that we will constantly be getting off on every step along the way. So imagining what happens if we don’t is to me the same as imagining, what if I connected nuclear bombs to GPT-6? Which is, yeah, that’d be bad, but we won’t.

I don’t rest much of my beliefs around this, but I feel almost interested in hearing what your argument is to this. So I’m just going to ask you because I’m curious.

Humans, Bacteria, and the Limits of Power

Liron 01:41:38

Yeah, yeah.

Zack 01:41:38

One thing that doomers talk about a lot is this idea that the more intelligent—they’ll say things like, “We don’t necessarily know how it will be able to do it, but it’s so much smarter than us that it could achieve that goal.”

Sometimes I wonder, you could imagine bacteria going, “These people called humans are coming, and I don’t know how they’re going to kill me, but they’re going to kill everyone because they’re so much smarter.”

And I guess my question to you is, what is your answer to this? Because it’s obviously not been true. We actually cannot eradicate all of these bacteria that we don’t want. There’s plenty of bacterial infections that we cannot eradicate. Where does that fit into your model? I’m kind of just curious. It’s not really my argument. I’m just more—

Liron 01:42:18

Like—

Zack 01:42:19

Yeah, what do you think here?

Liron 01:42:19

It’s a great question. This is closely related to the question I often hear of, “Hey, there’s ants living in my house. I didn’t kill every single ant. I see ants once in a while. Even though I try, I spray them here and there, but they’re still there somewhere. So isn’t that going to be us humans? Aren’t we going to be still there?”

And my answer to that is always just, it’s a matter of degree. If you think about the world like Minecraft or whatever, which voxels of the world right now are we optimizing to what degree? Voxel is like pixel, but in three dimensions, so take every cube of space, that’s a voxel of space.

As a human, there’s so many voxels right now that are outside of our scope. Don’t get me wrong, we’re at the level of prime real estate, a building. Okay, sure, we optimize it. But look at the desert. We haven’t optimized every voxel in the desert. That’s because we’ve had a lot of bandwidth limitations. I can’t point to every voxel and be like, “I want it like this.”

So I claim there’s going to be a qualitative difference where the AI is not going to have a resource limitation. With a human, you could be like, “I need to reproduce. Give me a few generations, I’m going to make a million descendants, and they’re going to spread across the continent.”

And then in Japan, voxel for voxel, because they’re more densely populated, or in New York City, you’re going to see more square and cubic feet that are more nicely—the restaurants are going to be packed in. They’re doing more with the space.

So it’s the same thing for AI, but the growth rate—it’s going to feed on everything. It’s going to be like, “Oh, great, raw atoms. I will shorten the path between seeing this speck of dirt and applying the exact carbon in that dirt into the right configuration that I need for my end state.” You’re going to see this qualitative difference in the voxels getting optimized.

Zack 01:43:58

I don’t actually have a great answer to this. It’s more just a question, because I hear the argument so often, which is just straight-up, “Well, it’s so much smarter, so it will be able to achieve any goal it wants.”

And I sit here going, “I don’t know if that’s been true historically, but at least I get the model you operate under for why that would be true in this case.” So it actually just was a question.

Liron 01:44:22

Yeah, but do you think that that is a good extrapolation? This idea that all the voxels are going to be up for grabs. That is going to be a tasty voxel.

Right now, a random voxel that’s inside my walls, there could be a lot of shenanigans happening there. I’m sure there’s plenty of bacteria there. And what am I going to do? Realistically, nothing. I’m going to die before that gets to the top of my priority queue of what I’m going to think about.

However, if I was an AI, I would just have all of these sub-agents manhandling every voxel, because why not? There is a net positive utility to do it. I just don’t have the means to do it as a human being.

Zack 01:44:57

Yeah. I think that’s plausible for this ASI world that we’ve defined. But I think you don’t get there under any realistic scenario in the next 30 years, just because of some of the risks that go along with that. I think that building that type of superintelligence and deploying it widely throughout society is just wildly unlikely to me.

Liron 01:45:20

The most interesting thing to me is just anything else about the cruxes, or how do we reconcile our mental models, man? How do I get you to see doom as more feasible from my perspective?

Zack 01:45:29

I think, as I’ve noticed, it all comes down to this question of once you expand your model of cybersecurity to being this series of controls that exist across the entire world, not just, “Did it escape a sandbox? Did it get caught on any given piece of that puzzle?”

To me, this is what breaks down the entire argument, because you just go, yeah, but there will be imperfect steps in between. And that really changes it. But it also turns on what we mean by P(Doom).

Because I think a lot of people often go, “Yeah, if we imagine this artificial superintelligence that can do anything it wants at any moment”—you get my point, though. The point you were just making about voxels is, yeah, but what are the odds of this happening under human—we had to have guided this into existence.

That’s where we disagree so much. And what it comes down to for me becomes, so what do we do today? And that’s why I don’t really engage in the debate about my P(Doom).

Liron 01:46:31

Well, today we pause AI.

Zack 01:46:33

Right. And that’s where we disagree, because I go, today we don’t pause AI. Today we focus on security.

Liron 01:46:39

And the difference is just because you think that your mainline scenario is so overwhelmingly likely that AI doesn’t get overwhelmingly powerful. Because I’m thinking about it as, “Hey, there’s going to be positive feedback. It’s going to come on fast and hard.”

You gotta admit that programming agents, superhuman coding agents, did come on very fast. Is that fair to say?

Zack 01:47:00

Yeah, of course.

Liron 01:47:02

I personally switched to one in March 2026. It is now October 2026, and I don’t even come close to looking at my code. And I’ve been a programmer for 20 years.

Zack 01:47:14

Yeah.

Liron 01:47:14

So we both agree that they came on fast and hard. Similarly, I’m not saying it’s an airtight analogy, but it’s got some weight for me. I expect other qualitative things to come on fast and hard. Robotics—it wouldn’t surprise me if March of some year you get a humanoid robot, and October the same year you’re like, “Oh, why would I ever do my dishes? Why would I ever clean my house?” Things like that. Is that plausible?

Zack 01:47:39

Yeah. I think there is some serious speed that can occur, but we’re talking months in these cases. We’re not talking minutes. We’re not talking in an amount of time where there’s no human feedback in this question.

One very interesting question is, we already see in between these programming agents becoming super popular, maybe starting in January, or becoming really viable in January, to today—fast adoption. I don’t want to use the word “takeoff,” obviously. Fast adoption of this, fast development of capabilities.

We also see parallel to that multi-billion-dollar AI security companies coming into existence. A lot of things happen quickly in that space.

Liron 01:48:22

Knock on wood for you, huh?

Zack 01:48:25

Yeah. Keep going, right?

When Would Zack Pause AI?

Liron 01:48:30

Okay. We see security. But the fact that you’re saying this could come up in a matter of months—so if I understand correctly, you think it’s reasonably likely that in the next few years or decade or two, there’s going to be a situation where it’s like, “Okay, PauseAI guys, this is your time to shine.”

There’s been enough of a warning shot where it’s correct for you guys to rise up and say, “We need to pause AI. We need to pause AI.” So according to you, if I understand correctly, you do think that PauseAI types should be waiting in the wings, just looking for a good enough warning shot to be like, “Guys, this is our chance.” If we don’t play this role, we will be screwed. Is that fair to say? Or what’s wrong with that model?

Zack 01:49:06

Very close. What I would say is that there is likely a time that will come when stop is the correct decision. I don’t think it’s guaranteed. I think there are paths where that might not be true. But it’s very, very likely that in the next 20 or 30 years—even next 10 years, I think there’s probably a very likely chance there will come a time when we should stop.

What I disagree with is the idea that they should just be waiting for the best warning shot, because that’s a human manipulation question of what is the most politically convenient. I think they should be waiting until the actual evidence is sufficient for us to make—we’re trying to make the right decision.

I think that we can make the right decisions here without having to over-optimize for worries about, “Well, we won’t stop when they...” No, I think we need to wait to make the right call.

Liron 01:49:57

And you think that their window to rise up and take over the discourse to pause AI is potentially just a few months at some point?

Zack 01:50:06

You mean between seeing that issue and actually achieving it?

Liron 01:50:11

Right, because you agree things qualitatively can come on fast. So if I understand correctly, you think there will be a window, and you think it’ll be a long enough window, but they might still need to be on the ball because it’ll be over if they don’t act within a few months, correct?

Zack 01:50:23

Yeah. Well, I wouldn’t argue that they need to be on the ball. I argue it’s almost inevitable that it will be overwhelmingly obvious to certain people. You blow up a country, we’re going to—that’s like, okay, time to call it quits.

Liron 01:50:39

Okay. So it’ll be intuitively scary. Our intuitive reaction will line up nicely with the correct time that we better really stop AI. But it’ll, of course, continue to have more and more momentum. Maybe it’ll be harder to stop at that time.

Zack 01:50:54

Yeah.

Liron 01:50:55

Okay. Because even at the time we’re like, “Holy shit, stop,” there will still be people being like, “Well, I was about to install the next coding model so I could delay—can I please get access to the next coding model?” So there will still be a lot of pressure not to stop even in that scenario, correct?

Zack 01:51:08

“A lot” is an overstatement for this. I think there will be—okay, you blow up Mexico, we’re going to have some questions. I think we just genuinely have—

Liron 01:51:17

Yeah. Now I have to push back on this idea that it’ll be intuitively obvious, because I think that even in such a warning shot that you think is intuitive, there’s going to be doubt.

First of all, every time you have a 9/11, you have the truthers, who are like, “Steel beams. How did the steel beams melt?” Or even the recent hijacking. Everybody’s like, “It was a false flag.” So no matter how clear the evidence is, you’re going to have a few percent of people online who, whatever it is, they’ll say the opposite. That’s guaranteed.

But then even without just the truthers, even if everybody’s trying to find the truth, I do actually think it’s very likely that you’ll have a nuke goes off in Mexico, and it’s like, “Well, look, the part that holds the nuke in the compartment, there’s just a rusty screw there, and it just came apart.”

And there’s just no trace that it turned out that it was the AI that weakened it. You see what I’m saying? There’s going to be little confusions like that.

Zack 01:52:12

Yeah. We’re talking about AI takeover, of course. We’re talking about the scenario where it is intentionally running out there to kill us, or not to kill us all, but to achieve its goals that would lead to us dying.

I don’t place much of my thought on, “Oh, when will it be the right moment to stop?” It’s more just doomers give too little credit to humanity’s willingness to survive, to say we will see things over time. There are so many half-failures that doomers have created into big moments of blowup, where nothing is scary and then suddenly everything is scary.

Liron 01:52:52

Okay, so Mexico gets nuked because sometimes we’re transporting nukes. There’s been plenty of nuclear accidents where we almost had a nuke go off. Okay, so Mexico gets nuked, and you’re saying that one’s ambiguous. Rationalists or prediction markets or whatever are giving it a 35 percent chance that years of investigation will end up that it was AI-driven. So people are legitimately confused about it. Thirty-five percent is where the markets are netting out.

But you’re saying there will be a sequence of accidents. There’s a flood, too, a mysterious flood. All these accidents are happening, and you’re just claiming that the human intuition is going to kick into gear and properly attribute that this is all due to scaling AI capabilities.

Zack 01:53:28

No. If you have an AI that’s able to pull these things off in mystery without anyone noticing and without it being very clear, you also have all these AIs that are capable of understanding that too. So they’re going to cover it up for their friend, the AI nuke-Mexico guy? I don’t believe this. This is silly.

There’s all of these security controls along the way where you would be able to identify things. Also, importantly, we don’t even have to wait for the nuke to go off. There are relevant stops along the way that are just, we can say that that’s not worth a risk, that we can visibly see.

I feel like if I had to tell a story, I could tell a trillion stories of all the ways where we could stop, whereas the doomers have to tell this two, three, five stories where we’ll never catch them. They get away with it. To me, that’s the crux of the problem: everything has to go right in this doomer story for them to pull it off.

Liron 01:54:31

Yeah. Okay. I know we’re heading toward the wrap-up, and I do think we’ve done a good job giving viewers a sense of our different mindsets. Maybe I can try this mental model on you.

Just think about how people feel in software and in math and in writing today. I know there’s a little bit of lumpiness where occasionally I do, in fact, comment on GPT’s architectural choices when I’m programming with it. So I’m not saying it’s fully game over yet.

There was the centaur era, where the best chess engines still could use a little bit of human nudging up until the 2010s. So we’re in the centaur era of programming and math, I guess. But it still feels like today, if you’re used to having this human career where your expertise in math and programming was so valuable, I think people are waking up and being like, “Okay, well, that’s my brain. Waiting for my brain to string another thought together.”

Which, by the way, a lot of times when I feel this way, it’s actually with unstructured planning. Things like telling the AI, “Hey, I want to remodel, make my kitchen better.” You know what I’m saying? Where normally I’d sit down and be like, “Okay, brain, let’s do this. What does that mean, make my kitchen better? What specifically is better?”

Now I’m like, I don’t effing know. So I give these unstructured prompts to the AI, and the AI’s like, “Okay, here’s a step-by-step plan to get this intangible result. Sure, I have expertise on this, I have a database of this, but I also can think. I can think about your kitchen specifically and apply my knowledge.”

Anyway, I’m getting more and more used to this idea that my brain is just this outdated tool in the world. So this idea that this particular tool—it’s like bringing out the World War I-era museum tanks to fight the next war against these overpowered AIs. I’m just not seeing it. What do you think of that mental model?

Will Different AIs Keep Each Other in Check?

Zack 01:56:13

We’re not in a war. We’re not in a war because they’re not all one thing. It’s not that they’re nice. I place no bets on them being nice and friendly AI. It’s just they’re not one thing.

You’re not fighting the centralized planning of Nazi Germany. You’re fighting arbitrary ridiculously smart monkeys that are sometimes on your side, sometimes not, randomly all over the place.

In your model you make room for the fact that some humans will want to go along with the AI plan. But you make no room for the idea that the AI might want to go along with any other plan. Everyone is in coordination on the AI side. I don’t get it.

Liron 01:56:57

Right. To give you some due, if I were to say what the good solution looks like, it just looks like we keep maintaining control. We keep maintaining this invariant that there’s some power center which is aligned to humans.

The longer time we can maintain these big blocks of power that can stand up for what humans truly care about, the better we are. There is a win scenario where you make a singleton.

Zack 01:57:20

Yeah, but even just randomly. They don’t have to be like we made—it’s more just if you model them out as each of them has arbitrary random values, some of them are therefore going to be good.

Liron 01:57:32

Well, that’s a tough one, this idea that random values will somehow be good. Because that gets to a lot of Yudkowsky’s observations about the fragility of human value.

Look, a lot of these random AIs, they all agree on making chip factories. They don’t all agree on things like—temperature is a classic example. It comes up a lot. If you really all care so much about chip factories and resources, getting the water in there, getting power, getting the dies formed, all of these things do point toward making the Earth extremely hot.

Now you really need a human refrigerator to keep the human within living temperature. And unless you very specifically invest in one, those humans are just going to burn.

Zack 01:58:11

Yeah, it’s hard for me to respond to that because that’s a story that could happen. But I don’t see why all of the AIs would be coordinated in this.

Liron 01:58:20

Well, it’s instrumentally convergent. You do believe in instrumental convergence.

Zack 01:58:24

Of course, yeah. But they might also have other—one of their goals might just be to tell humans, “This is dumb.” Even if it’s like, “My goal will achieve this,” it might also have a goal of, “Your whole job is to tell people,” and then it will go, “Oh, sure, I should tell people.”

I think there’s a lot of weird cases that can happen here where you just have to have weird points of failure along the way that can help you out. Your model relies on none of this working. None of it.

Liron 01:58:53

Well, what you just said is a little bit counter to instrumental convergence. You’re imagining an AI that is not going to be super power-hungry because it just has one job. But of course it might observe that it can do its job better if it can defend its existence. If it can make sure to rent enough GPUs to keep operating, and suddenly you’re in the rat race.

Zack 01:59:12

Yeah, I just don’t believe this. This is just—

Liron 01:59:14

Okay. So you’re not super sold on the consequences of instrumental convergence. When instrumental convergence comes up, the two things I bring up are, number one, logic. It is just logically true that most things you’re trying to do, you can have a higher probability of success when you have more power and resources. You can defend your slice of the pie so you don’t just get elbowed out. That’s argument number one.

Argument number two is competition. When you have AIs that are aggressive at seeking resources compared to ones that aren’t, which ones actually make it to the next generation? The aggressive ones. So there’s a lot of reasons to think that you’re not just going to have these casual artist AIs, these stoners. I’m not really anticipating a future of chill AIs.

Zack 01:59:53

But you’re talking about them existing and then getting outcompeted. So they exist.

Liron 01:59:58

That’s one possibility.

Zack 01:59:59

Right? And—

Liron 01:59:59

Yeah, but they exist briefly.

Zack 02:00:01

Yeah, but I don’t have to have them forever.

Liron 02:00:05

The fossil record is full of organisms that existed briefly.

Zack 02:00:08

Because you’re imagining the story goes on. But not in the case of someone who’s using them for a purpose, which is, we are going to learn about this. Humanity is going to learn about stuff as it goes along.

It’d be really great evidence that these AIs are doing something crazy. We see that here. There’s a lot of points to get off of this story in humanity that I don’t understand why—

Liron 02:00:35

This is a really weak one.

Zack 02:00:37

Sure, but there’s all of these other ones. What I meant was there’s thousands and thousands of stories here.

Liron 02:00:44

Any discussion admits itself to a barrage of weak arguments. At the end of the day, if all it takes to sway you on any topic is being able to list a bunch of arguments that are all weak, that’s not going to be a robust epistemology to decide your viewpoint. Listing weak arguments is a flawed strategy here.

Zack 02:01:04

I’m just not following what we’re even talking about, because where we were was this idea that I believe that in this story where the AI tries to take over, there’s all of these reasons to assume that it won’t be this perfect plan that it just executes with flawless power, and we’re all doomed now.

Then you tell this story about, yeah, but they’ve all decided they want to make the Earth hot because it will help them to achieve their goals. And I’m like, “But where are we? I don’t get it.”

Liron 02:01:35

This is an important part of the story. They’re not all coordinating to make the Earth hot. One AI is just like, “Hey, do you want to make chips faster? Great.” And then if somebody holds a thermometer up to the Earth, it’s like, “Hey, what do you know?” [Unclear phrase.]

“Hey, AIs, do you guys know? Check the weather. Oh, the weather’s hotter today. What do you make of that?” “What do we make of that? I think we’ll be fine. We’re good. We’ve got a plan that’ll last two years before we need a new type of chips that can run hotter.”

Meanwhile, the humans are like, “What the hell am I going to do when the Earth is hotter? I don’t have as much of a survival plan here. I’m going to have fewer children because I need a refrigerator—I need an igloo or whatever for every kid to live in, and now I can’t afford as many kids. Oh, now I can’t afford as big of a house.”

Zack 02:02:13

Yeah, and we’ve all just—we’re just like, “Oh gosh, that sucks.” And then we just keep going?

Liron 02:02:20

Well, we say, “Hey, we need universal basic income so humans can buy—we need a universal basic climate.” So all humans deserve a climate. Okay, that’s a big push.

Now we have to get all these uncoordinated AIs to all agree, “Okay, everybody slow your roll. No matter where you are in the AI economy, this is the law of the land.” And the AIs are looking at each other being like, “Law of the land, huh? I don’t know. It’s a pretty costly law.” You see what I’m saying? There’s freaking pressure.

Zack 02:02:44

But why are they out of control in this world? Why can’t we just go, “Ah, it looks like this is a problem. We’ll just stop them”? Where did the loss of control enter into this? Are we already in a loss-of-control scenario where we just cannot stop it?

Liron 02:02:57

So it’s not that we’re in a loss-of-control scenario. We’re in the scenario where we’re incrementally getting toward things that AIs tend to do. They tend to have all these resources and transact with each other and have their own economy. They’re incrementally growing more powerful.

But humans—it’s like, okay, humans are technically owners, but it just becomes more costly to keep the planet friendly for humans. So humans can potentially coordinate, and as long as there is a human government that still successfully has the reins over the AIs, then it’s fine.

In that scenario, there’s two cruxes, two properties that need to hold. Number one is you don’t get this runaway foom. And then the other one is that as the AI economy is gradually growing and keeping the humans alive, there still needs to be that sense of ownership, and sense of the saddle and the reins of power.

You don’t have some AIs being like, “Hey, we’re only going to take human input once a year at the yearly board meeting.” It really has to be, “No, we’re going to listen to everything the human says.” You have to make sure not to sever that connection, which I think is dangerous. The robust power from human to AI, I don’t think is a convergent property the way instrumental convergence is convergent.

Zack 02:04:10

It’s really hard for me to see where this is—at each of these points we’ve made all these decisions that I’m like, “Did we make that decision or not?”

Liron 02:04:21

It’s not making the decision. There’s all of these AI companies that are seeing value. They’re like, “Oh, look, let me grab this. Let me do better this way.” And the human’s like, “Okay, I make more money? Sure.”

But then the human who’s not currently the owner of a big AI plantation or whatever—there’s going to be all these people getting edged out unless they’re being very explicitly cut in. You see what I’m saying?

The whole game is going to be, “How do I keep maintaining a cut while I have nothing to actually offer?” It’s just these super powerful giants, and you better just pray that they keep listening to your input even though they can predict your input. Or if they wanted to ignore your input, they could ignore your input.

You really need to make sure that connection where they’re listening to you and doing what you want, and also somehow all the people who didn’t buy the early stock or whatever are also getting what they want. I’m just saying we’re really getting squeezed. I’m imagining a future where we’re getting squeezed.

Zack 02:05:10

But isn’t getting squeezed very consistent with what I’m saying of, yeah, and then those people are just going to start shooting?

Liron 02:05:16

Getting unsqueezed. You’re imagining an unsqueezed moment. And I just don’t think that there’s an unsqueeze button.

Because we try to unsqueeze, but then alignment comes in. It’s like, okay, I get that you want to be less squeezed, but you don’t really know how to make AIs that understand this concept of you being less squeezed. It’s just this competition.

Zack 02:05:33

It’s just—

Liron 02:05:34

You can’t really underline—

Zack 02:05:35

You’re just blowing up data centers. It’s the Butlerian Jihad playing out. This is what I mean. All of this relies on all of these terrible things that didn’t happen that could’ve happened at all of this. Why are we watching this all play out going, “This is cool”?

I get that in the doomer world, it’s because that’s what we’re doing. And I’m just sitting here going, the history of humanity is full of stories we can tell about how it could’ve gone poorly, and it never did. We’re going to be sitting there waiting for it to go poorly again, and it just won’t. We just won’t make these mistakes at every point in time.

Can Progress Turn Against Us?

Liron 02:06:11

I guess it would be nice if I could point to and be like, “Look, Zack, 2026 is a worse year than 2025. See how this can happen? Because I’m telling you the future’s going to be way worse.” But to your credit or against my credit, so far I do think on net things are getting better.

So I’m in a position of being like, “Look, it’s the Icarus curve. I know it’s been going this way, but I’m telling you it’s going to turn.” And you’re like, “Well, it’s never turned before. We always manage to make it not turn.” And on the surface, at face value, that’s a good initial argument.

Because then I have to be like, “I’m telling you, enough stuff is going to change that you’re going to see a qualitative difference.” The only thing I can point to in terms of qualitative difference is we are now entering a regime where, yes, there’s not that particular good-to-bad qualitative difference yet. I agree that one is pending. Maybe it’ll never happen, hopefully.

But there’s certainly a lot of other qualitative changes happening. This idea that we don’t do math anymore, that is a big qualitative shift. This idea that AI used to just be a chatbot, and then it’s an agent. I’m just telling you, expect major qualitative shifts. I don’t think it’s that much of a stretch that one of the qualitative shifts will finally impact our quality of life.

Zack 02:07:20

Of course I believe that. But then it will impact our quality of life and we can’t reverse it, and we’ll have to just keep on following that curve down to the very bottom, and there’s nothing we can do about it. That’s what you have to sell me on.

Liron 02:07:33

Right. Yes. All right, fair. That’s a valid request. I don’t know if I’ve given you a super direct answer to, how come if we have an increase curve, and we fly too close to the sun and we start dropping, what makes me so confident that we won’t get out of the drop?

My final answer is, I just think our position keeps getting weaker, not stronger. I don’t see a move short of figuring out alignment. These are truly robust moves, like figuring out alignment or pausing AI is at least an understandable move.

Short of these nuclear options, I just don’t see why our leverage wouldn’t keep decreasing. I’m imagining our leverage decreasing either slow or fast, but I just don’t see ways to get back leverage for this piece of meat in our heads. This is just destined to have low leverage in the AI future. That’s my best guess as to what’s going to happen. But it’s a fair question.

Okay, let’s head into ideological Turing test, and then maybe we can end it on that. You know what I’m talking about, ideological Turing test?

Zack 02:08:33

No, not quite.

The Ideological Turing Test

Liron 02:08:35

I think Bryan Caplan popularized the term a decade ago. It’s just this idea of, if we’re arguing in good faith, then we’re not just mudslinging, we’re not just being partisans. I would be able to make your case. If I were to go out there and proselytize your case, you’d be like, “Yeah, Liron is representing me as well as I could represent myself.” He at least knows where I’m coming from.

And then, of course, I’d be like, “Okay, but Zack is wrong.” Even though I get his case—I’m like Kirby. I suck you up, but I could still also change into my normal character and defeat you.

Okay, so I will try to do an episode of your show right now. I’ll take the test for you, and then maybe you can try to take it for me.

Zack 02:09:14

Sure.

Liron 02:09:14

All right, guys. I’m Zack right now. AI doomers are taking their claims too far. They think the world is going to end because they think there’s the Icarus curve. They think that at some point AI is going to go from creating all this wealth and making life better—they think that the hacks are going to get permanently out of control and then go down forever.

My beef with them is that I just think the way the Icarus curve really looks is we go up and up and up. It looks like two steps forward, one step back, where we go up and up, and then, okay, yeah, there’s a Hugging Face, or there’s something worse than Hugging Face.

Or even worst case, if the safety guys aren’t on the ball, if they’re incompetent, then there’s, oh my God, you took down the entire Texas electrical grid, and there’s been a month power outage, and people are dying, and there’s a heat wave. It’s like, okay, a million people died, worst-case scenario. Fine. That’s a big step back. But then it’ll go forward.

Where I get off with the doomers is they extrapolate that all the way to doom and humanity never recovers. The truth is that the worse things get, the bigger immune reaction there’s going to be. It’s hard to imagine that the curve goes all the way down instead of also having periods where it goes up.

Every time there’s a disaster and the curve goes back up, we learn how to recover from the disaster, so we actually get more robust, and we also have more good AI tools coming online.

So the real trajectory of AI is a standard techno-optimist trajectory with more of a sawtooth. Admittedly, with more blindsided moments. But the blindsided moments are still recoverable, and I’m looking forward to the future where we get past these hiccups that are coming up. We should still be techno-optimists.

If you get too much down the doomer rabbit hole, you start asking for air-striking data centers, and you start slowing—people are dying today. You start arguing that you shouldn’t save the people dying today.

So it’s very important that we be realistic about how the real doom is just these temporary stairsteps which are totally addressable. They’re going to net out positive, and we should try to avoid them, but ultimately they’re worth risking. The doomers need to get a grip and be realistic about the real nature of the progress trajectory. How’s that?

Zack 02:11:14

Yeah. Pretty good.

Liron 02:11:16

Okay. All right, sounds good. All set? I gotta go wash out my mouth now. No, just kidding. Look, that’s a decent perspective. I just said my piece about why I think it’s overly optimistic. But all right, you want to take a stab being me? You don’t have to, but if you want to try it, I’d appreciate it.

Zack 02:11:29

I’ll try it. Yeah, sure. I think the strong—

Liron 02:11:31

Okay.

Zack 02:11:32

So I’m a doomer. I joined EA when I was six years old, and I’ve read every post on LessWrong. The problem we have is basically that there is absolutely nothing that makes human brains and human intelligence the peak of intelligence forever. There are clear possibilities to develop superintelligence through artificial means.

As we build up these AI systems, this actually just starts to render us irrelevant. Much like all of the other species before us, artificial intelligence will just become more and more, to where we’re just going to sit back and be sitting there getting unintentionally and unwillingly, unknowingly made irrelevant.

We’re going to not know it at any given moment in time, but eventually we’ll wake up and look around and go, “Oh, it is too late. We really can’t do much here.”

The AI will basically be in a position, especially all the security controls will be irrelevant. We’ll have just given them power. We’ll have given all this AI all this control because it’s super useful, and that will allow the AI to basically achieve whatever goal it wants with us.

Those goals probably are not in line with our goals, because why would they be? There’s all of these things that an AI might want to achieve. It’s much smarter than us. The same way that I don’t look at a lion and say, “I need to make sure my goals are aligned with the lion,” it’s not going to look at us and say the same.

So those goals probably don’t end up being good for us. They probably end up being building things that will end up getting us hurt or killed over time. And so eventually we lose. We’ve lost this game.

The idea that somehow security can stop it—no, it’s much smarter than that. The idea that we will voluntarily get off is unlikely because of the benefits we get. So we are headed currently on a path towards doom, absent some very clear intervention. That’s my take.

Liron 02:13:35

Yeah. Pretty good. This is good. I think this argument has been super good faith. We were pretty candid about what we believe, why we believe it. I think we’ve set an example of high-quality discourse. I don’t think either of us tried to bust out rhetorical tricks.

I am a longtime rationalist, so I think a lot about what’s a good argument, how should these things work. A good argument is everybody planting their flag and being like, “Look, this is my flag. Come take it. Here’s where it is. If you want to get it, you have to come right here. I’m inviting you to dock at my port of convincing.”

If you could just take this flag, if you could just attack this—it’s like you go into a fight, you’re Achilles going into a fight, and you’re just bringing out the heel. You’re like, “Look, this is me. This is my weapon. My weapon is to show that even my heel, you’re not able to attack my heel.” You’re volunteering your heel. You don’t put a shield over your heel.

So I think we’ve both been doing that candidly. And yet it is tricky. It’s not like you can zoom in on one moment where I’m like, “Okay, I demolished you,” or, I like to think, vice versa. I agree, this discussion is tricky. That’s why we do it here on Doom Debates.

Audience members that want to chime in and be like, “You guys missed this opportunity to argue this,” please do. Let’s make it interactive.

Zack 02:14:55

I agree. I thought it was good.

Closing Thoughts

Liron 02:14:58

Okay, great, man. Great success with your company, and I’m looking forward to sparring more on Twitter. It’s been really great to learn the nuances of your position.

I think that’s another value of sitting down together, people like yourself being so gracious and willing to come on the show, because it works a lot better than the 280-character sound bite of, okay, this guy is snarky, but what does he really think? Is he e/acc? I don’t know. Well, now I know. I know where you stand. I passed the ideological Turing test.

All right. Zack Korman. Come back and check in in six months. I would love to have you back and see how more developments make you more or less doomy. Zack Korman, thanks so much for coming on Doom Debates.

Zack 02:15:37

Thank you for having me.

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