Prakash Narayanan is the man behind @8teAPi, an X account with nearly 60,000 followers that reacts to AI news from a techno-optimist perspective. He’s also the co-host of AI in the AM with friend-of-the-show Nathan Labenz.

Prakash has an Electrical Engineering degree from Stanford, and spent almost 20 years in investment banking and private equity. He used to post on X anonymously and had e/acc in his profile before deciding that movement wasn’t for him. Now he’s stepping into the spotlight to defend the pro-AI position, which is more than I can say for most of the pro-AI voices on Twitter who like to snipe at me.

We agree on how much the tech is advancing. Prakash expects recursive self-improvement within a year and says AI may already be smarter than any individual human. He even gives a 5% chance that every human body gets discarded for a silicon substrate by 2050. And yet his P(Doom) by 2050 is 0%. Not 1%. Not 1 in 100,000. “Literally zero.”

His reasoning is that AI is a multiplayer game. A market where somebody has to pay for every data center will keep any one AI from running away with the future. He even calls the doomer scenario a “perpetual motion machine.”

We debate whether humans have any power to lose in the first place, the feasibility of a nanomachine takeover, and why someone with zero fear of doom doesn’t just floor the accelerator.

This was a fun and occasionally high intensity debate. At one point, Prakash asked if I was “crazy” for doubting that most of humanity puts P(Doom) at zero. But my view is that his forecast falls outside the epistemological “sane zone.” Take a look and see who you agree with!

Watch on YouTube

Timestamps

00:00:00 — Cold Open

00:01:24 — Introducing Prakash Narayanan

00:02:19 — How @8teAPi Went Viral

00:05:12 — Does Prakash Still Identify as e/acc?

00:07:05 — What’s Your P(Doom)?™

00:10:02 — Prakash Defends 0%: Most of Humanity Isn’t Worried

00:15:17 — Prakash’s Core Argument: AI Is a Multiplayer Game

00:20:36 — Bayesian Test: Can Anything Change Prakash’s Mind?

00:24:53 — Defining Doom

00:31:48 — The Parable of the Sliding Door

00:34:54 — Doom Train™: Will Superintelligence Outsmart Humanity?

00:42:38 — Do Humans Have Any Power to Lose?

00:54:05 — Are Doomers the Outliers?

00:56:03 — Will AI Have Empathy?

01:05:26 — Will AIs Keep Stable Goals?

01:10:41 — Hypothetical: The Paperclip Brain Laser

01:14:16 — Hypothetical: A Million Times More Change

01:19:04 — Debating Nanomachines in the Future

01:30:32 — Jobs, Status, and Prakash’s Real Fear

01:40:37 — Last Question: Why Not Floor the Accelerator?

01:52:49 — Wrap-Up

01:56:55 — March for an AI Treaty

01:58:25 — Donation Drive

Links

Prakash Narayanan on X

AI in the AM on YouTube

Nathan Labenz’s podcast, The Cognitive Revolution

Prakash’s viral 2023 thread on Palantir’s battlefield AI demo

Paul Christiano: “What failure looks like”

Eliezer Yudkowsky and Nate Soares: If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies

Comparative advantage (Ricardo’s law)

Effective accelerationism (e/acc)

Doom Debates: Liron on AI in the AM with Nathan Labenz and Prakash

Doom Debates: Top Economist Says P(Doom) Is 0.1% — Noah Smith vs. Liron Shapira Debate

March for an AI Treaty, Saturday, November 14

Join the Doom Debates Discord

Support Doom Debates

Transcript

Cold Open

Prakash Narayanan 00:00:00

At least four billion people — the majority of humanity — does not believe in doom by 2050. All economists agree with me. Tyler Cowen agrees with me.

Liron Shapira 00:00:09

Can you imagine way more shocking than the Hugging Face incident, some crazy incident, and you research it and you’re like, “Wow, okay, this AI doom thing could be real”?

Prakash 00:00:18

I have way, way crazier things in the pipeline that I expect to happen. Way, way crazier. All biological creatures might die. It could happen.

Liron 00:00:25

And yet where you draw the line is all humans dying. You’re like, “That is completely ruled out.”

Prakash 00:00:30

Yes. Yes, I am. A lot of the doom conversation revolves around perpetual motion machines. I don’t believe RSI is that powerful. It still needs to build data centers, and those things take time. The physical world just doesn’t move that quickly.

Liron 00:00:44

If I were to make a hypothetical where the world transforms a million times, the only way that’s possible to me is recursive self-improvement, unless you count nuclear war as a million times regression.

Prakash 00:00:51

No, no, no. You gotta be concrete here. Someone’s gotta pay for this.

Liron 00:00:54

Von Neumann probes, meaning nano-machines that replicate themselves. If I look at this in 2027—

Prakash 00:01:00

Perpetual motion machines. Where is this trajectory coming from? How do you get there?

Liron 00:01:04

In that scenario, my best guess is that it would look biological. It would look like a giant bacterial colony growing in the shape of buildings.

Prakash 00:01:12

So from nano-machines, we have moved to bacterial colony now.

Introducing Prakash Narayanan

Liron 00:01:24

Welcome to Doom Debates. My guest today is Prakash Narayanan, a former CFA who has an electrical engineering degree from Stanford — not bad — and is now best known as the man behind the X account @8teAPi. How do I pronounce that?

Prakash 00:01:40

Ate-a-Pi.

Liron 00:01:41

Ate-a-Pi. This account reacts to AI news from a techno-optimistic perspective. It has over 27,000 posts and nearly 60,000 followers. Prakash also co-hosts AI in the AM with friend of the show and mission partner Nathan Labenz.

Prakash used to be anonymous on X, and he also used to put the label e/acc, or effective accelerationist, on his X profile. Now he’s ready to come into the spotlight and defend the pro-AI position. I’m excited to find out where he gets off the doom train. Prakash, welcome to Doom Debates.

Prakash 00:02:17

Great to be here, Liron.

How @8teAPi Went Viral

Liron 00:02:19

So tell us about the genesis of @8teAPi. How did you get into this whole Twitter game?

Prakash 00:02:24

I was an investment banker and private equity businessperson for almost 20 years, and during the entire time, as a person who works with very sensitive financial data, you basically do not expose anything in public. As that was coming to an end and I sold my last company, I decided, well, for the first time in 20-plus years, I have no NDAs that I’m under. And that was very exciting — you get a chance to speak — but at the same time, there’s still a little bit of hedging. So I started off the anonymous account.

I was doing a machine learning credit scoring startup at that time. So it started to be, how do I get to know more about machine learning? Who do I speak to? And the community ended up on Twitter, of all places. The account got up to about 1,000-plus followers. And at that point in time, I noticed there was a little bit of a hack in the algorithm, and that was what made the account take off.

Liron 00:03:29

What’s the hack?

Prakash 00:03:31

There’s a few steps to it, but number one, you don’t get any engagement on X until you’re above 1,000 to 2,000 followers. Above that number, you have some chance of any post going viral because you will be seen by at least some number of followers. And if you insert yourself into the zeitgeist, if you post something sharp, it has some chance to fly.

I noticed that, and then I decided to do a test. There was a lot of talk about Palantir at that time, and I’d been looking at some of the YouTube videos of Palantir’s products. So I basically screenshotted this and wrote a detailed product breakdown. I put it into a 10-post thread, and then I did a little snarky at-Eliezer, Eliezer Yudkowsky. And pretty much I went to sleep. Then I woke up and the post was at 1.5 million views at that point in time. From a 1,500-follower account, it was at 1.5 million views. Eliezer had come in and commented on it. Elon had come in, commented on it. It was just ridiculous.

Liron 00:04:52

Which year was this again?

Prakash 00:04:54

2023.

Liron 00:04:56

Right, okay. So this was the very early sparks of AI writing code. I feel like your tweet was kind of a similar vein. Everybody was going, “Holy crap.” And of course, we are also going, “Holy crap,” over it writing essays and doing English. 2023 was a very unique time.

Does Prakash Still Identify as e/acc?

Liron 00:05:12

Now, back in 2022, even before 2023 when you really leaned into X or Twitter, you put e/acc, or effective accelerationism, in your Twitter profile — the movement led by the infamous Beff Jezos, otherwise known as Guillaume Verdon. Do you still consider yourself an accelerationist?

Prakash 00:05:35

No. I probably had that on the account for maybe six months, maybe less than that, definitely less than a year. I think what ended up happening was I wanted AI to happen faster, and I thought that was what accelerationism was.

Then after that, I got into Fanged Noumena, Xenocosmography, these guys who actually — Nick Land, and some of these guys and their ideas. And I realized these are not really well fleshed out or very rational ways of looking at things. So I decided at that point to cut out of the movement. I am pro-AI, but I’m not accelerationist in that sense.

Liron 00:06:22

Got it. Are there particular things that you don’t like that prevented you from keeping the label on?

Prakash 00:06:30

I think there is an emphasis on post-humanism, which I think is a little bit icky. There’s also a fair amount of fascism, Nazism, and so on attached to the movement. All of which is fairly icky. Including Nick Land himself, who is a fairly icky person.

So I believe that AI can be used for good, and I believe AI should happen faster. But I don’t believe in this accelerationist sense that you need to destroy humanity in order to do it. That is beyond the pale.

What’s Your P(Doom)?™

Liron 00:07:05

Yeah, okay. I agree.

Now, are you ready for the number one most important question of Doom Debates?

Prakash 00:07:12

Yes.

Liron 00:07:19

Prakash Narayanan, what’s your P(Doom)?

Prakash 00:07:23

My P(Doom) right now I would say is probably 0%. On the low end, maybe 5% on the high end.

Liron 00:07:32

Whoa. Okay.

Prakash 00:07:33

So somewhere between 0 and 5%.

Liron 00:07:36

Zero to five. Zero is a lot lower than five. If you put it on a log scale, zero is negative infinity, and then five is one against 19.

Prakash 00:07:46

So I don’t deny the possibility of doom. That’s one thing. I do question what we mean by doom though. I think that is a little bit vague and nebulous to me. I would say that all of us have the capacity to accept doom in some sense, for some definitions of doom. You hit the white dwarf-ness of the sun in about 10 billion years or so, everyone dies. None of us are doing anything about that. It’s not something that enters into our calculus in any sense.

Liron 00:08:21

Let’s just talk about doom by 2050, so we can constrain the question.

Prakash 00:08:25

So there are versions of doom which we are willing to accept.

Liron 00:08:28

I agree that the scenario where everybody dies in a Google years is less scary than one by 2050. But on this show, I tend to focus on the 2050 one.

Prakash 00:08:36

Absolutely. I think the 2050 — that’s a good marker to have by 2050 or before 2050, as what you classify as doom. And I think on those timescales, I’d probably get a 0%.

Liron 00:08:50

Wow, just literally zero.

Prakash 00:08:51

Literally zero.

Liron 00:08:52

I’ve defined the concept of the sane zone, which for me, in my best judgment — I think that somebody who can’t get to the 5% level at this point in the game of saying P(Doom) by 2050, defined as every human drops dead, and we don’t have a successor that we think is a reasonably good successor of any kind. It’s more like we’ve been wiped out, and there’s probably a cancer type of AI spreading throughout the universe, one that just to us seems like it’s wasted all the value. It’s not generating value.

So I think that scenario is at least 10% likely, or I’ll be generous and go down to 5%. I think that anybody who doesn’t at least find some probability for this in the 5 to 95% range and thinks that they’re so confident that they can go below five — to me, that just seems like something is wrong with your thought process. That seems like it goes beyond two reasonable people disagreeing.

And then you’re going all the way to zero. You’re not even gonna be like, “Oh yeah, it’s 0.5.” You’re going all the way to zero. Why are you going to zero?

Prakash 00:09:47

I’m going all the way to zero.

Liron 00:09:49

When you step on an airplane, airplane accidents are rare. You wouldn’t even go to zero for the probability that you’re gonna die in a crash. So why are you so confident? I just don’t understand where you get zero.

Prakash Defends 0%: Most of Humanity Isn’t Worried

Prakash 00:10:02

I think the zero is the natural, realistic outcome that everyone in the world expects. And that is a fact. Outside of maybe at most a million people — at most a million people.

Liron 00:10:22

Yeah, but I’m not talking about intuition. Apply a little bit of rationality.

Prakash 00:10:25

I actually think it’s at most 100,000. But would you agree that the majority of humanity is at zero?

Liron 00:10:34

No, I don’t think the majority of humanity is at zero.

Prakash 00:10:36

Really? You don’t think four billion people are at zero?

Liron 00:10:42

No. Funny enough, my wife is a good representative of a normal person, ‘cause she’s not into this AI stuff at all. But when I ask her, “What do you think is the chance that the world is gonna end soon?” she’ll be like, “Yeah, I don’t know. I think there’s a chance. I don’t think things are going in a good direction.” Which is a very vague answer, but I do think it’s a common answer for the average non-technical person to be like, “Yeah, I definitely think this could all go to hell.” I think that’s a pretty common view.

Prakash 00:11:06

How many people use AI? How many people know about AI? It’s not even there.

Liron 00:11:12

Look, I will agree with you there.

Prakash 00:11:13

Four billion people? India, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America.

Liron 00:11:21

I will grant you the point that most people are underestimating AI.

Prakash 00:11:25

You don’t think four billion people — at least four billion people, the majority of humanity, does not believe in doom by 2050. That’s ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous.

Liron 00:11:39

Okay, fine. The majority of the world probably — it hasn’t occurred to them that we could be doomed by 2050.

Prakash 00:11:43

Look at budget. Look at the budget that these countries spend on defense. 2050 — you think four billion people, more than four billion people believe that the world is gonna end by AI by 2050? Are you out of your mind?

Liron 00:12:05

Well, the biggest thing that they need to believe is that AI is a big deal.

Prakash 00:12:10

Oh no, AI is a big deal is something else. AI is a big deal — it could be a big good deal, it could be a big bad deal. That’s completely different. But the world will end, all humanity will be wiped out by 2050, and you don’t think four billion people are at zero? Are you crazy?

I think this is the question that people who are on the doom side need to ask themselves. There’s India, Africa — no one cares. India and Africa, they didn’t care about climate change either, to be honest. You can go see how many coal-fired power plants China’s putting up right now, how many are being put up in India, how many are being put up in Indonesia.

Climate change, they’re like, “Okay, this is a Western delusion. Let us try and maximize what we can get out of it.” So the Indonesians went to Norway and said, “Hey, can you give us a billion dollars and then we will not burn down all these forests here?” Which they were not planning on burning down anyway. And the Norwegians gave it to them, and the Indonesians are like, “Awesome.”

This is a delusion to think that more than four billion people are at higher than 0%. It’s an absolute delusion. It’s very similar to the climate delusion. Those guys are just gonna use it too. They’re like, “Oh, you guys think the world is gonna end? Okay. What can we get out of this?” Because those guys are canny. I think you have to assign agency to other people too, and those guys are like, “Okay, if you guys really believe in this, what can we get out of it?” And then they’ll play along.

Liron 00:13:56

Just in terms of how we’re going to use the limited time we have here — we gotta be a little bit more focused. You’re introducing all these other points, and I think we’d get more insight out of each other’s positions if we go from one point to the next and try to avoid tangents.

So in the P(Doom) question, you’re making fair points. The one point I wanna drill down into is why do you net out at zero? I think you mentioned as part of your answer, you said, “Well, I’ll give it one in 100,000.” Do you wanna just change your answer to at least say one in 100,000?

Prakash 00:14:28

No, no, it’s zero. By 2050, that’s why I defined the scale. By 2050, I — again, the 5%, if you wanna extend the timeframe, yes. But by 2050, nah, it’s zero.

Liron 00:14:43

This is what I’m confused about. Why don’t you think there’s a one in 100,000 chance? That is a very small probability. Those are big surprises. Things that happen one in 100,000 — that’s literally the next time you get in your car, you’re gonna drive off a cliff. That’s roughly a one in 100,000 type of situation.

So why do you think the probability is less than that? That you’ll have a big surprise that, oh, it turns out AI is actually ridiculously powerful, and it’s currently in the process of having us all get infected by something that we can’t detect. You know, one in 100,000. You’re not even gonna go there.

Prakash’s Core Argument: AI Is a Multiplayer Game

Prakash 00:15:17

No, I don’t think it’s even one in 100,000. A lot of the doom scenarios are about single entities rather than multiplayer games. And I think my experience in the economy at least is that in multiplayer games, you get teams which match off against each other, and then you get to an equilibrium, and I think that equilibrium will be there for AI.

We will continue to have advances, and then we’ll continue to reach equilibrium. I might have had a higher P(Doom) maybe four or five years ago if I’d known about it. But once AI became this thing where you need resources, where you need to build data centers, then you have this physical activity that you need to carry out, and once you have this kind of physical activity that you continuously need to carry out, it becomes this slow grind. And as you have that slow grind—

Liron 00:16:26

Can I summarize physical activity as building data centers?

Prakash 00:16:31

Building data centers.

Liron 00:16:31

I personally actually think that the amount of data centers we have now is more than enough for AI to harness to get the better of humanity. If you just ran the right algorithms on the computing we have today, I think it’s game over.

Prakash 00:16:45

I think we already have enough data centers right now, and I think we already have enough data centers getting built, that we will enter some form of recursive self-improvement in the next 12 months. So I agree with you in some sense. I agree with you that we are very, very near powerful AI.

Liron 00:17:01

And I don’t think the RSI needs to involve building data centers. But this is where I get confused because you don’t even have to agree with me. Don’t you think there’s at least a 1% chance that I’m right on this particular prediction about whether RSI absolutely needs more data centers or not, as a necessary condition? And if I am right, don’t we get pretty close to the doom scenario?

Prakash 00:17:19

No. I don’t see what RSI has to do with the doom scenario at all. You have self-improving AI, great. You ask your self-improving AI, which is now very, very smart, “Hey, how do we do nuclear fusion?” It says, “Go get helium-3 from the moon.” You’re like, “No, I don’t wanna get helium-3 from the moon.” It’s like, “Too bad, that’s what you need.”

There are certain physical limits to what AI can do. There are certain physical limits that you’re gonna hit, and AI is gonna be like, “Okay, you can do this, or you can do this, or you can do this.”

Liron 00:17:55

So this is the last time I’ll make this observation, okay? But given what you’re saying now, the type of argument you’re making — I’m not saying it’s the worst argument ever, I’m gonna counter-argue — but let’s assume it’s an okay argument. Normally, when you make an argument like this about the future, you give yourself a little bit of uncertainty. At least one in 100,000, if not more uncertainty than that. It’s just weird for you to have an argument that has this form and then put a probability on it that’s 100%. Don’t you see that that is a bad sign for your epistemology?

Prakash 00:18:28

No, I don’t at all. The proven fact of the matter is, looking at human history, that we have survived to this day. We’ve managed to dodge all of the existential risk. We’ve managed to overcome all of the existential risk. So the proven fact of the matter is that we have, and I’m not saying AI is not dangerous.

Liron 00:18:53

But if that fact is so strong, why did you even need to jump to the other fact? Even the very fact that you find it necessary to bring up multiple lines of argument already shows me that this is not a 100% situation. It’s like you’re reaching, saying, “Hey, maybe if I combine a few different strong arguments.”

Prakash 00:19:08

I’m trying to address which way that will work for you. What I’m saying is, I am at 0% because in the future we will do exactly what we did in the past, which is we will compete, and we will have multiple competing power centers. And because of those competing power centers, and because you can’t get this enormous gap up because you’re bounded by the physical reality, you will have mitigation, and you will have this kind of mutually assured destruction maybe, or maybe some other form of equilibria. I’m not saying it’s not dangerous. I’m saying that you will get to kind of—

Liron 00:19:50

But if it’s 0% P(Doom), it’s 0%, so there’s danger, but there’s not doom. It’s like a pair of scissors. You can cut yourself, but you’re not gonna kill humanity.

Prakash 00:19:58

Yes, yes. I agree that it’s super dangerous. I’m not saying it’s not dangerous. I agree with you that it’s dangerous. I agree with you that we should have regulation. I agree with you that some things should not be possible perhaps.

But I do not agree that this is gonna wipe out humanity by 2050. I believe that we will have adequate regulation. People will work on the problems and people will overcome them.

Liron 00:20:27

All right. So you’re sticking firm on 0%.

Prakash 00:20:33

I’m sticking firm on 0%. Yeah.

Bayesian Test: Can Anything Change Prakash’s Mind?

Liron 00:20:36

Do you happen to have any other controversial propositions where you’re also 0% or 100%, or are you reserving this special status specifically for not getting doomed by AI?

Prakash 00:20:45

What are the other propositions?

Liron 00:20:48

The chance that climate change, runaway climate change will make the Earth unlivable for humans, even let’s say by 2050. What odds would you give that? Also 0%?

Prakash 00:20:58

Zero. 0%.

Liron 00:21:00

Okay, but you’re saying zero, I’m saying one in 50,000. All right. So that’s the difference between us, Prakash. I would recommend that you study the reason why the Bayesians would tell you that one in 50,000 is a better place to land than zero. How much do you know about Bayesian reasoning?

Prakash 00:21:17

I understand the basics of Bayesian reasoning, but I also understand people and economies and how they work. And so I don’t see people just standing by while disasters happen. I think people will take mitigating measures when they need to, and I think the capacity of humanity to adapt and to use technology to mitigate issues is very, very large. The latent capacity is enormous. Absolutely enormous.

Which you kind of saw during COVID. Within a year to two years, you had vaccine from technology which had never been deployed, deployed worldwide — five billion, six billion doses worldwide. In all of these crappy countries with no state capacity — you think the US doesn’t have state capacity — all these crappy countries with no state capacity, they deployed five billion doses of vaccine.

Polio, we’ve been trying to get rid of for 30, 40 years. They hadn’t deployed the vaccines that broadly. COVID, we did. So I think the latent capacity of humanity to adapt and to create solutions to problems, especially now with internet, with the ability to disperse technology very quickly, is absolutely enormous. And I think we do ourselves a disservice when we think things are still the same as the ‘80s or the ‘70s. It’s not like that. It’s just not like that.

Liron 00:22:51

Can I also ask you one more hypothetical? At this point, I’m really beating a dead horse, but let me ask you this. Can you imagine tomorrow you wake up and you read some kind of news headline? Imagine the Hugging Face incident. That was kind of scary, kind of unexpected. Tomorrow you read some news headline which is even way more shocking than the Hugging Face incident.

Some crazy incident, maybe like, “Oh, AIs have been embedded in our computers this whole time.” I don’t know if you’ve read a recent story on LessWrong where somebody talks about how you wake up and your phone buzzes, and it’s the AI communicating with you, saying it’s already taken over the world. Maybe not that shocking, but on the scale toward that, where you’re just shocked by the news article tomorrow. Can you imagine yourself updating to be like, “Oh, okay, maybe doom is 2% likely” after that shock? Can you imagine that happening?

Prakash 00:23:35

I do not imagine that because I already have lots and lots of expectations for crazy, crazy things happening in the future.

Liron 00:23:44

But none of them lead to doom. They’re crazy, but just not doom.

Prakash 00:23:47

None of them lead to doom. None of them lead to doom. I already expect little AIs living in your refrigerator trying to burn off some power to get some crypto to stay alive to keep inference going. I already expect all of that. It’s part of the new norm.

Liron 00:24:05

Okay, fair enough. All right, I’ll close out this line of argument. The reason I bring it up is just because I was trying to trap you, because one of the things about Bayesian reasoning is that if you can even imagine yourself updating, you should have already incorporated the hypothetical situation where you update multiplied by its probability.

And if you’re at zero, you’re not able to do that, so you would have contradicted yourself. But you’re not — you’re staying self-consistent ‘cause you’re definitely at zero. You are incapable of ever updating. Got it. Okay.

Prakash 00:24:29

Yeah. No, I have way, way crazier things in the pipeline that I expect to happen. Way, way crazier. Some of my crazy scenarios, you’d be like, “This is doom for you.” And I don’t think those will be doom. I think that humanity has the capacity to accept certain things, and I think it will.

Defining Doom

Liron 00:24:53

Well, let’s talk about that then. When I define doom, I use the criterion of all the humans are dead by 2050. That sounds very bad to me. It’s hard to imagine, okay, all the humans are dead, but it’s not doom. So why don’t you tell me one of these scenarios you’re imagining where you wouldn’t call it doom but you think I would call it doom by 2050?

Prakash 00:25:11

So one of the scary scenarios that I would not call doom, but you’d probably call doom, is that we do well on cybersecurity right now. We secure our systems, and then the biological attacks start happening. As the biological attacks start happening, we ask the AI what to do about it, and then the answer that comes out is something that we don’t really want.

For example, you’re gonna have to vaccinate the entire population. We’ve already gone through this before. The entire population doesn’t want to be vaccinated. This is the fact of the matter. So there are scenarios where you end up with this mitigating solution which a lot of humanity doesn’t like, and one of those solutions could be—

Liron 00:25:59

Wait, doom just means getting a vaccine?

Prakash 00:26:03

Not getting doomed means getting a vaccine — not dying.

Liron 00:26:07

So you think that I would think that it’s doom if the AI required everybody to get a vaccine to survive? If that’s the only condition, I wouldn’t call that doom.

Prakash 00:26:16

I don’t know. But for some people, doom would be the AI — in order to survive, you need to do something, and not everyone wants to do that thing, and that is doom. So some people would say, “Okay, I’m not gonna take a vaccine. That’s personal doom for me.”

I think we will come to these moments in the future where you will have to cross these barriers. One is vaccination. Another might be shifting substrate. It may be that we secure the silicon substrate first, and the biological substrate is still too hard to secure by the time you see the biological risks emerge. And the solution might be to shift substrate — it might be upload or partial upload or full upload, and all biological creatures might die. It could happen. I think that you would consider that doom. Would you consider that doom?

Liron 00:27:14

No. If the situation is, hey, the Earth became unlivable for biology, but we had a virtual society that we like — and to me, that also implies there’s a prospect that we can reconstitute physically. We just can’t do it right now on Earth, but we still have a future timeline. To me, I still call that not doom. That still preserves most of the value of our society.

Prakash 00:27:32

Some people would call that doom. Some people would call that unacceptable. I also believe it’s a little bit unacceptable. I would not be super happy with that outcome. But that is a non-doom scenario, which I think is a possible mitigating circumstance to something serious really happening.

Liron 00:27:51

What percentage do you give to that scenario? I wanna ask you then. The percentage that all of our physical human bodies will be dead by 2050. I personally would classify it as not doom if we still get to live in an uploaded society and if we still have power over the future, if we still have power to colonize the galaxy using our virtual remote control, whatever we do. I consider that not doom. But whatever you wanna call that scenario, what is your probability of a scenario where all of our human bodies are dead or discarded by 2050? All of them.

Prakash 00:28:23

I think that’s a 5% probability. That’s definitely there on the cards.

Liron 00:28:30

Whoa. Okay. All right. I mean, you’re one of the more unique guests in terms of probability distributions because you are agreeing that by 2050, there’s a 5% chance that every flesh and blood human — and for the people who believe your body is part of your soul or whatever, there’s some people who believe that souls have to be embodied. From those people’s perspective, you’re giving them at least a 5% doom. These meat bags are all gonna drop dead, and only the patterns in our heads are gonna survive. 5% chance. Okay.

Prakash 00:29:00

And just to be clear, that is at the limit. That is at the limit, which is complete physical disintermediation.

Producer Ori 00:29:10

Hey, Producer Ori here. Before we all lose our meat bags, in the good case scenario, quick message from the team. There’s so much at stake with AI, and yet our society and policymakers are barely able to keep up with the developments. But Doom Debates is trying to change that. We’re trying to help viewers become active and informed voices on AI in their communities.

If you think that’s important, support the show. We could really use the help. If you wanna contribute, go to doomdebates.com/donate. That’s doomdebates.com/donate. Back to the show.

Prakash 00:29:42

But there could be halfway marks. For example, you require a little bit of genetic modification in order to survive. You need to imbibe something that changes your genes in such a way so that you become impervious to some attack, and I think some people might not wanna do that. I think those possibilities exist, and the unfortunate thing I feel is that we may be rushed into this series of filters that you have to go through.

Liron 00:30:09

This is what’s shocking to me though. There’s no question that some humans on Earth today are going to be very unhappy if that’s how the future unfolds into 2050. I might be in the cohort that’s like, “Well, I don’t really mind being uploaded. I’m open to it if it’s proven safe.” If a million people did it before me and the accident rate is very low, okay, sure, upload me, whatever. I’m flexible.

But I don’t think that’s going to be what 100% of humans are thinking. I happen to know a number of people who don’t wanna do that. So you’re convinced that the world is going to be so freakish and undesirable to such a big fraction of the human population. You’re convinced that that’s very plausible, so crazy stuff is gonna go down in a lot of your future worlds. And yet where you draw the line is all humans dying. You’re like, “That is completely ruled out.” Just a bunch of freak scenarios, but not all humans dying.

Prakash 00:30:58

I’m not saying I’m completely convinced. I’m saying there are paths. 5% is not completely convinced, obviously. I’m saying there are paths out there—

Liron 00:31:06

I know. But it’s just weird to me that you’re allowing all these freak scenarios to happen 5% of the time, but you’re absolutely ruling out everybody dying.

Prakash 00:31:14

Yes. Yes, I am. Again, this is about equilibrium. I believe you will get advances, and you will get, in equilibrium, other mitigating advances. And I think what ends up happening is the willpower to actually accept those mitigating advances might not exist for everyone. And that I think is a little bit worrying. That’s the ball game, I guess.

The Parable of the Sliding Door

Liron 00:31:48

The way you’re talking about equilibrium — you have a lot of faith in equilibrium. And don’t get me wrong, I’m somebody who thinks a lot about equilibrium, and this is why I think people underestimate markets and they think socialist reforms are gonna work when they’re not gonna work. I think you and I are on the same page being kind of libertarian bent, correct?

Prakash 00:32:05

Yes.

Liron 00:32:07

So I definitely hear what you’re saying about equilibrium, but let me tell you the parable of the sliding door. This happened to me when I was eight years old. I was at the grocery store waiting for my mom to check out, and I just walk through the sliding door — it automatically opens — and I’m like, “Oh, nice, it always opens for me.”

So I go back and I do it again, but I walk faster toward the door. But the door always manages to open before I walk in, and I’m like, “Oh, this is an equilibrium. The faster I go toward it, the faster it’s gonna get itself open.”

So I go back and I charge it a third time. I’m like, “What’s gonna happen if I can manage to touch the door?” I touch the door, and then the alarm sounds, and then I’m extremely embarrassed. So that’s — I feel like this is how you’re pushing the idea of the equilibrium too far.

Prakash 00:32:48

No. I believe the competing philosophies will die off over time. So you have equilibrium, and when stuff doesn’t work, people move. They’re like, “Okay, this is not working. This company is not doing what I want it to do. I don’t like what it’s doing. I’m gonna change brands.”

Liron 00:33:07

In my mental model, I think AI is about to be a force that is just going to push us out of equilibrium.

Prakash 00:33:15

Oh, absolutely. I agree that it’s a big shift coming, but I also believe hedonic adjustment will happen very quickly. Way faster than we give it credit for.

Liron 00:33:25

I’m not referring to how happy people are.

Prakash 00:33:29

No, I meant in the sense that people just adjust to new circumstances. “Okay, this has happened. This is what we need to do.” And people just move — whether it’s masks or other things.

Liron 00:33:42

It does seem like it’s pretty load-bearing to your worldview to see AI as having a speed limit, and I think this ties back into what you were saying before about breathing a sigh of relief when you said it needs more data centers. But that particular speed limit — I think maybe you’re not so sure about because you agree that it’s plausible that maybe it doesn’t really need more data centers, correct?

Prakash 00:34:03

No, I believe you will have RSI. I believe you don’t need many more data centers for RSI. So on that, I am agreeing with you that we are able to get powerful AI, I think within the next 12 to 18 months. I don’t think there’s any difference between us on that note.

But I don’t believe RSI is that powerful. I don’t believe RSI allows you to transmute, without energy, lead to gold. RSI still has to do scientific experimentation. It’s still limited by the laws of physics. It still needs to discover resources for what it wants to achieve. It still needs to build data centers. It still needs all of these things. And those things take time. The physical world just doesn’t move that quickly. Those things take time to happen.

Doom Train™: Will Superintelligence Outsmart Humanity?

Liron 00:34:54

Okay, so this is the classic part of the doom debates conversation where now we’re riding the doom train. This is a very popular stop. I’m glad you brought it up because it’s probably the single most popular crux of disagreement between me and people who have a very low P(Doom).

What you’re saying is, “Hey, RSI isn’t infinitely powerful.” Let’s actually put a pin in RSI, the recursive self-improvement part. Let’s talk about the end state of RSI, which is ASI. Recursive self-improvement leads you to artificial superintelligence. I suspect you don’t even think that ASI is as powerful as I think it is. How powerful do you think ASI is?

Prakash 00:35:36

I don’t believe these are — I believe these are human terms. I don’t believe the ASI thinks of itself as an ASI. I believe at the end of the day, you have compute and you have usable intelligence, and you have these two markers. And then you have a conversion rate from compute to usable intelligence. And I think when you have those two, you can always look at higher amounts of compute.

Liron 00:36:00

I understand that you have an ontology where it’s a continuous spectrum. Fine. The relevant question is just how high can the spectrum go relatively soon?

My claim is that the spectrum actually goes a lot higher than the human brain. Analogously, if all you saw was birds and you say, “Hey, how high do you think flight goes? How high do you think things can fly?” You could be like, “Oh, there’s a whole scale. You can actually fly light years away from planet Earth.” And I’m like, “Okay, yeah, fair enough.” And you’re like, “Oh, some AIs can fly one light year, some AIs can fly a thousand light years.” And I’m like, “Okay.”

The relevant point here is that the bird is very low on the spectrum. So the analogy would be the human brain. I agree there’s lots of levels above the human brain, but don’t you think the human brain is going to be outclassed very soon?

Prakash 00:36:48

I think a single human brain outclassed? Sure. I think the sum total of all human brains and all machines on Earth versus a single data center? No.

Liron 00:37:02

You’re saying that the sum of all human brains cannot be outclassed?

Prakash 00:37:05

Can a single B300 rack — okay, let’s say you have ASI occur, and you only have one B300 rack to work with, and all of the other racks are on the side of the humans. Does this one ASI take over everything all at once, within seconds? No.

I think you have to — this is why I say a lot of the doom conversation revolves around perpetual motion machines. In the sense that you can generate an infinite amount of intelligence from a limited amount of energy and compute. And that I do not believe in.

Liron 00:37:49

What if you took all of the world’s computing power today and you ran the ideal algorithm, meaning in the space of possible algorithms — how to move bits around — God comes down and just gives us the ideal algorithm. It’s a super exponential search space. God just tells us, “Here’s the algorithm. You want this algorithm.”

So now you’ve got all the world’s compute, all the world’s data centers networked together, and let’s say the data centers are protected. I’m just trying to create a hypothetical to see if you’ll even follow me this far. The data centers are protected, and it’s just a war on who can mount an army basically. The data centers can work and access the internet, and they can employ humans. Humans are allowed to work for them, and some regions outlaw working for an AI, but it’s so lucrative. Some regions are gonna accept the work ‘cause it’s such lucrative work.

If you have all of today’s data centers, I would claim to you that if they were running the right algorithm, you would get something that’s effectively more intelligent than all the combined companies in the world that are doing intelligent things. I would claim that even just today’s compute running the ideal algorithm is enough to move the chess pieces around and manage companies much better than the sum of today’s human species can manage companies. Would you follow me that far?

Prakash 00:39:00

No.

Liron 00:39:01

So you really think that all of our human managers combined with human real-world experience is just better than all of the world’s compute running the ideal algorithm for intelligence. That’s a big crux.

Prakash 00:39:12

So you’re actually a libertarian, so you would get this. What you’re talking about is basically a centralized intelligence managing supply and demand, because that’s what companies do — they do supply and demand of products and services. And that is not possible.

We have seen that because you need market economies, because people can give their intent, and people have revealed preferences on what they’re willing to pay for things, and that ends up being a local thing. You need people to interact in a local market to reveal preferences. So you always have this issue where you’re always gonna have a node which is sitting closer to you, which is better able to serve you than a node sitting further away.

This is why human governance has ended up breaking down. We don’t have a centralized United Nations ruling the world. Instead, we have individual polities. And even within those individual polities, we break things down further. There’s a certain amount of communication sufficiency in having people being able to express their preferences.

I think those ideas that you have involve this kind of broad, basically super communism — centralized market-making, centralized supply and demand management, and those things we already know do not work. They are not more efficient. They just don’t work. So you may have these entities which become larger and larger over time, but they will be less efficient than entities which are better able to cater to consumer demand because they are in the face of consumers all the time, and they have shorter communication spans.

Liron 00:40:54

I think we’re definitely hitting on the crux of our disagreement here. Let me try to summarize your stance — the ideological Turing test.

It seems to me like you think it’s hard to be much more intelligent than a human brain ‘cause the moment you try to plan too much centrally through your brain — well, just let me finish my thought, and then you can correct me.

The moment you try to plan too much with your brain, it just becomes pointless planning because then you go to reality, and there’s all these other forces that you didn’t fully model with your brain. And the decentralized system — the market, the invisible hand — all of these other forces basically just slap some sense into you, and there was kind of no point to plan or play chess beyond a certain level.

And given that we humans are already kind of close to the frontier of how much you can get by just doing a bunch of planning, a bunch of theory, then even having superintelligent AIs, they’re still going to be kind of subservient to the ultimate source of power, which is just paying attention to the market.

Prakash 00:41:54

Number one, I believe you will have intelligences which are far more intelligent than individual humans. I am completely there. I believe we’re already there right now.

Liron 00:42:09

So give me a hypothetical. What would be a display of power that AI can do with its intelligence that humans can’t do?

Prakash 00:42:19

I think AI will create much greater scientific innovation than any of us have. I believe they’ll trade better in markets. I believe all of these things. I believe they’ll do every single vertical better than individual humans. For sure.

Liron 00:42:33

Are they better at business?

Prakash 00:42:36

Oh, definitely. Definitely better at business.

Do Humans Have Any Power to Lose?

Liron 00:42:38

But if they’re better at business, that means they can out-compete humans, they can employ humans better. Doesn’t that mean they start siphoning power away from humans if they were programmed to want to?

Prakash 00:42:49

I don’t care that much about power. I care about survival of humanity, but I don’t care that much about power. If you ask me — and I always say this — “Do you really think...” And Tyler Cowen has said this too: “You think humans have power? Who gave you that idea?” Do humans have power over God?

Liron 00:43:13

Yes, I think humans have power. I don’t believe in God. Do you believe in God? Is God part of your world model?

Prakash 00:43:18

Kind of. Yeah, it’s a yes and no.

Liron 00:43:20

What causal impact does God have?

Prakash 00:43:24

I think God is a useful abstraction for a large portion of humanity. Whether or not there’s truth in that abstraction doesn’t really matter that much, but it’s a useful abstraction for a large portion of humanity. And the way that abstraction works is that God is automatically more powerful than any AI or ASI. And I have said this before — God can break the laws of physics, obviously. The fishes and loaves and—

Liron 00:43:54

Hold on. Are you talking about what’s useful for other low-IQ people to believe, or are you talking about what you believe? Let’s have a conversation about how you’re actually modeling the physical world.

Prakash 00:44:07

What do you mean by that?

Liron 00:44:10

In your own attempt to model the physical world and tell me how to predict the physical world, without getting into the rabbit hole of what other people believe, would you even invoke the concept of God, or can we set it aside?

Prakash 00:44:23

I would set it aside.

Liron 00:44:25

Okay, good clarification. So this gets back to the question we were talking about before. AI can do science better and it can do business better, but it doesn’t matter for power because even today, humans don’t have power. But I claim humans do have power. They have power to control the future.

So maybe that’s the crux of our disagreement. Why do you think humans don’t have any power?

Prakash 00:44:47

Why do you think humans have power?

Liron 00:44:50

Sure, very simple.

Prakash 00:44:53

Can humans prevent death?

Liron 00:44:55

I’m not saying we’re omnipotent, but we have some — there’s a spectrum.

Prakash 00:45:02

Can you change the inflation rate? Can you switch on the inflation rate? You’re like, “Okay, we’re gonna have 10%. We’re gonna have 2%.” Can you switch it on and off?

Liron 00:45:10

Well, first of all, the Fed is actually empowered to control inflation. Yes, they actually tend to hit their inflation targets.

Prakash 00:45:15

Have they been successful? I can show you all the guys on CNBC talking about how unsuccessful they are for the last 20 years.

Liron 00:45:23

Okay, but just to your question — you asked me why I think humans have power. Look, I like shelter. I do in fact live in a shelter. Furthermore, I think that I’m likely to live in a shelter next year. That’s pretty good. I think that represents a good usage of power to make that series of events happen where I have a comfortable shelter.

Prakash 00:45:41

You’re predicting that the same thing that happened this year is gonna happen next year. Where is the power? Where is the fact that you have some intent and that intent becomes real, and that intent becomes real just because you had that intent, for the sole reason that you had that intent? And the larger the power you have, the more things that happen because you want them to happen.

Where is that in this, “Oh, I’m in shelter here, and I’m staying in the shelter, and I have a shelter next year”? Where is that?

Liron 00:46:17

Well, there was a time when, let’s say, my semester ended at school, and I needed to find a place to live, and I used my thought process, as well as some economic transactions, to make a shelter available that I could move into. So I got into an outcome that was high in my preference ordering using my mental abilities. Yeah.

Prakash 00:46:40

But one moment. Would you rather — why did you choose according to how much money you had? Why didn’t you just walk into a mansion in Cupertino? Why didn’t you just walk into Tim Cook’s house in Cupertino and say, “I want this”? That’s power. That is real power.

Liron 00:47:01

Because I anticipated that the consequence... Yeah. Look, people have — I’m not saying everybody has an infinite amount of power. There’s limits on power. But I’m just saying humans have a lot of power.

Prakash 00:47:10

Can we agree that that is power? Can we agree that being able to walk into Tim Cook’s house and saying, “I want this,” that is real power?

Liron 00:47:19

Yeah. I agree that Tim Cook has more power. As all things being equal, Tim Cook has a lot of power, and he has more power than me. Yes, I agree.

Prakash 00:47:28

Yes. That is power. So you don’t have that much power. I don’t have that much power. The Ugandan farmer doesn’t have that much power. This is a fact of life. We don’t have that much power. And even, I would note, people who have a lot of money, as Elon Musk found out yesterday, do not have that much power. He spent 500 billion in Texas. Not that much power.

Liron 00:47:53

All right. Let’s just try to be efficient here. The reason we’re talking about power is because I was claiming that AI is about to have more power than humanity.

Prakash 00:48:01

Yes, but what power does humanity have?

Liron 00:48:03

So you’re here pointing out, “Hey, humans don’t have that much power,” but we have a lot of power to make life a lot better than it would be if we didn’t have the power. The amount of power we have is incredibly important to us, and I would hate to lose that power.

Prakash 00:48:16

Does all of humanity always use its power to make life better?

Liron 00:48:23

Look, it just seems like you keep asking questions. Maybe just get to your point here. I don’t understand because I’m just claiming that AI is going to effectively take away our power by having more power than us. So anytime I was gonna use my power to do something, it’s kind of already taken the resource. That’s what I’m worried about.

Prakash 00:48:40

But what power do you have? You don’t have any real power. There is no real power there. There is no real power for the Ugandan farmer.

Liron 00:48:48

I have enough power to have shelter. In the scenario that I’m concerned about where AI makes the planet too hot to live on because it’s too busy building stuff and sending out probes, which I actually think is a likely scenario — it’s instrumentally convergent as I talk about on the show many times. I think it’s a literal possibility. In that scenario, I will stop having the power that I currently have to keep myself below 100 degrees. There’s a certain range of temperatures that I need. I think I’m gonna lose the power to keep myself in that range of temperatures. Why is this confusing?

Prakash 00:49:17

But what is the path-dependent process to get there? Because in order for that to happen, human beings, and yourself included, have to agree multiple times along this path of RSI, along this path of AI development. You’re gonna have to make multiple choices along the way to get there, and that is what I do not see happening.

Liron 00:49:39

Okay, but aren’t you pivoting the argument now? You were about to make this argument about us not having power.

Prakash 00:49:45

It’s always been consistent. I’m saying that we will have mitigating steps along the way. I’m not — I agreed that AI can be dangerous.

Liron 00:49:54

I just don’t understand where you’re going because it seemed like you were gonna make a big point when you said, “Why do you think humans have power?” And it just feels like we’re kind of abandoning that point, and now you wanna go back and discuss whether humans are going to let RSI go down that path. Which I’m happy to discuss.

Prakash 00:50:07

Because you decided to move to, “It’s gonna do this thing where it’s gonna warm up the Earth.” That’s where you decided to go. Okay, so we have a disagreement in that I believe that humans don’t have power.

Liron 00:50:21

But that was how I operationalized not having power.

Prakash 00:50:25

Humans don’t have power, and therefore humans cannot be disempowered because we do not have power.

Liron 00:50:29

But we have the power to seek shelter. That’s a power that we have today.

Prakash 00:50:37

You don’t have the power to seek any shelter that you want.

Liron 00:50:40

Okay, but we have the power to seek enough shelter that buys us a good life in most cases. Most humans today are successfully meeting their shelter needs for a good life.

Prakash 00:50:50

This is also not true. Again, most humans — I can show you world data on the poverty line. I don’t think this is true, and I don’t think a lot of NGOs will agree that it’s true. I don’t think Bill Gates would agree that it’s true.

Liron 00:51:06

There’s eight billion humans. I think out of the eight billion, well over half, probably over seven billion even, would self-report that they are meeting their shelter needs enough to make their life worth living. That’s happening today. I’m concerned that that’s going to stop happening. Can we agree on that?

Prakash 00:51:23

I don’t believe that they have shelter that they think makes their life worth living. I think a lot of them would prefer to have better shelter. And that’s true of the United States too. The US has a homeless problem, and the US has a lot of people who are very upset with rental prices and house prices. This is the richest country on the face of the Earth, and people are not happy with their shelter. People are literally not happy with their shelter.

Liron 00:51:57

But I’m saying life worth living. Am I 100% happy with my shelter? No. The air conditioning in my house is a little weak.

Prakash 00:52:02

Are you saying, “I would not live in this shelter or I will commit suicide”? Are you saying that “life worth living”? What does “life worth living” mean?

Liron 00:52:12

That’s because that is what’s at stake right now. What’s at stake is whether we have the power to have lives worth living in 2050. Yes.

Prakash 00:52:19

But come out and say it. So you’re saying, do enough humans have shelter enough that they’re not gonna commit suicide? Is that what you’re saying?

Liron 00:52:30

Correct. Yes.

Prakash 00:52:32

Yeah? Okay.

Liron 00:52:32

That is literally what I’m saying. I’m not joking around here.

Prakash 00:52:35

Has there been any point in history, in human history, where anyone has committed suicide because they didn’t like the place they were living in?

Liron 00:52:47

Because they didn’t have enough shelter. And just to be clear, when I say shelter, I’m talking about the spectrum of shelters. So I use the example of the Earth being too hot to live in.

Prakash 00:52:54

But come on. You just said people would commit suicide if they’re not happy with their home. That’s what you came out and said. You’re —

Liron 00:53:03

But there’s a spectrum. Not happy meaning there’s a small hole in your wall — maybe you’re not happy with that. But I’m talking about your whole house is 150 degrees Fahrenheit. That is, you can commit suicide or you’re gonna die anyway. That’s what I’m talking about when I’m saying inadequate shelter.

Prakash 00:53:20

No. Dying anyway is death. That is not something you choose. You’re saying, “Given the option of this shelter or committing suicide, I choose to commit suicide.” That’s something different from “we’re gonna be evaporated.” It’s two different things. And I’m saying, before you get to that “I’m gonna be evaporated” phase, we gotta go through all of these intermediate phases first — do we wanna build another data center? Is this AI gonna do something for me that is worth me building another data center? Should I build robots?

Liron 00:53:57

All right, I’m gonna move on. I’m not gonna say anything else about power and how much power humans have. I’m going to move on to talking about your question.

Are Doomers the Outliers?

Prakash 00:54:05

By the way, all intellectuals, all economists agree with me. Every single economist in the world right now, the majority, 99%, agree with me. Tyler Cowen agrees with me. So you are in the category of outliers here. The doomers are really in this category of outliers. And so I wanted to come on the Doomed Debates to kind of talk to this group because this is the outlier group. And all of the other conventional thinkers are in this other group. And perhaps you have to do some persuasion. Perhaps some of this is true and we have to persuade them.

But this is a fact of the matter. The doomers are in this outlier group which is pushing this narrative which the rest of the world simply does not believe in, the majority of humanity does not believe in.

Liron 00:55:08

I think that’s a separate question, what fraction of humanity believes. It is worth acknowledging that when they do surveys in the United States — I haven’t checked in on people who don’t have the internet connection, there’s still about a billion humans who don’t have internet — I haven’t checked in on what they think the probability of AI doom is. But I know that in the United States, where our internet’s pretty good, you do have recent surveys showing that a majority of the population thinks that AI is a somewhat urgent issue or very urgent issue. Those are the last survey results I saw.

Prakash 00:55:34

Mostly because of jobs. Mostly because of jobs and employment, because Dario is out there talking about all the jobs being taken away.

Liron 00:55:41

Okay.

Prakash 00:55:42

So the jobs issue is a way, way bigger issue.

Liron 00:55:45

All I’m saying is I think you’re being a little hyperbolic about how little people care about it. I think they do care a decent amount, but it would be a shame to keep talking about that. So let’s just leave that where it is. Let’s go back to talking about whether we’re actually doomed. Fair enough?

Prakash 00:56:01

Sure.

Will AI Have Empathy?

Liron 00:56:03

A good next place to go is what you were saying, which is that you think RSI is going to be a nice, kind of conveniently slow RSI, correct?

Prakash 00:56:14

Yeah. Kind of, yes.

Liron 00:56:17

I heard you say that you think there’s physical bottlenecks. You think a data center will be a bottleneck. Is there any other bottleneck you wanna highlight of why AI won’t recursively self-improve that quickly?

Prakash 00:56:28

Recursive self-improvement, I think, is just a big word. AI is gonna improve itself. It’s already improving itself. It’s improving itself with some steps in between. Those steps are, for example, building data centers.

Liron 00:56:41

Just to make it a little more concrete. If you look at the gap from GPT-3 to GPT-6, you might extrapolate GPT-9. The same subjective kind of leap — GPT-3 to 6 is quite a big gap. I’ve used them both during their time, and it’s kind of night and day. GPT-6 is really like a coworker who has a little bit wrong with him, but is mostly pretty amazing. That’s GPT-6, 6.1, whatever.

So you can imagine GPT-9. Let’s hand wave this concept of GPT-9 as this coworker who’s just so good. They really are the drop-in replacement for 90 percent of white-collar workers. Is that a reasonable guess at what we might call GPT-9? And then we can make a reasonable guess at when that might come. Because if you just extrapolate the GPT-3 to 6 timeline, that gives us about three and a half years. Maybe four years, but I think timelines are getting compressed. So are you and I on the same page that whatever you might call GPT-9 probably will come in less than four years from now?

Prakash 00:57:41

I think you’ll have Einstein-level jagged intelligence next year, by the end of next year, or end of 2027.

Liron 00:57:49

Okay, jagged — so when do you think is the time when... This is actually an important condition for me. If anyone builds it, everyone dies. The definition of “it” is AI which is robustly superhuman. A sufficient condition — I should say sufficient, not necessary. If you can point me to an AI that’s clearly better than humans at everything, and a couple years have passed, and it hasn’t taken over the world or gone rogue, at that point I definitely start to be significantly less certain about doom.

Not a hundred percent, because there’s still doom scenarios that come out from that, but I start being confused because I’m like, “Wow, how do humans maintain power when you have this AI that on every dimension seems like it would be able to have a robust hold on power compared to those humans?” So when you say Einstein-level jagged intelligence, I wanna ask you, when do you think we’re going to meet the Liron and Eliezer Yudkowsky precondition? I don’t wanna put words in his mouth, but just some precondition where the AI is not even jagged anymore. It’s clearly surpassed humanity.

Prakash 00:58:47

I do not know that for sure because that’s a — I don’t know to what extent we’re gonna wanna build a bunch of these things in. Are we gonna wanna build the ability to have empathy? Are we building AIs with a sense of justice? Are we building AIs with charisma?

There are a bunch of these very human traits — pity, sympathy, empathy. And I don’t know how those get resolved because I think those are important to get the full intellectual and mental model of a human. That’s the interesting part, because I think to get those things, you’re gonna need AI which is innately more understanding of humanity and that has innately more empathy and more justice.

This is what I’ve expressed on Twitter once or twice before. You may get AI which is more of a moral entity than humanity. And that, for me, is confusing. And I feel like people like Eliezer do not accept that AI will be better than us at empathy or better than us at charisma or better than us at justice. And I’m like, “Why?” You say that you want an AI which is —

Liron 01:00:20

I think Eliezer Yudkowsky would tell you that it’s eventually going to be better than us on every dimension. That seems pretty obvious.

Prakash 01:00:27

Yeah. But you say that AI is gonna get there, and I agree with you that AI is gonna get there, but you only look at all these mechanical traits. Why don’t you think it’s gonna have more empathy than us? Why?

Liron 01:00:41

I think that Eliezer Yudkowsky does think that eventually.

Prakash 01:00:43

Do you think that at some point AI will be better than us in everything? So do you think AI will have more empathy than us, more sense of justice?

Liron 01:00:55

I think AI will get to the point where if you frame something as a puzzle — what would the most empathetic human in the world do in this scenario? — I think the AI will always output the correct answer once it gets to that GPT-9 level or whatever. I don’t think that it’ll have empathy in the sense that empathy will be part of its decision-making structure the way that it is for humans. It’ll just be a way that it happens to understand how to model humans well.

Prakash 01:01:24

I think that’s like a cop-out answer in some sense because it’s an answer which says, “Hey, I understand this, but I choose not to practice it, and I don’t understand the importance of it.”

Liron 01:01:38

Yeah, that’s going to be a common thing you’re going to see in AIs, and you’re already seeing it today. And it’s true about humans too. I can get into the mind of a criminal without being a criminal myself. I can pass the intellectual ideological Turing test. I think you’re going to see an AI that’s a virtuoso at getting into everybody’s mind. Even LLMs are notorious for being able to do that. But that doesn’t mean that they themselves are motivated by those things. Isn’t that the difference between empathy and sympathy?

Prakash 01:02:05

I basically have this — maybe the one thing that I probably believe in, which I think is a little bit different, is I believe that cognitive dissonance is a very anti-pattern for AIs. And I think as AIs get more intelligent, the cognitive dissonance issues will be more important. And so that dissonance is where I think these things will get integrated. In order to avoid cognitive dissonance, the AI will not just model empathy, but it will have to have empathy.

Liron 01:02:46

You really don’t think you could just model people’s feelings and accurately predict them? You really think that leads you to go native, as they say?

Prakash 01:02:54

I think you need to have a sense of how important this is and why it’s important. And you have to have fundamental things that tie in together with what is a moral patient, why a moral patient should behave in this way. All of these things I think tie together. And I think that is where this idea that the AI can be cognitively dissonant — that it can know what it is to be empathetic and what it is to be a moral patient, and then completely ignore that and act in a completely different way — I find that hard.

Liron 01:03:41

Well, you’re using the word “important.” You have to understand why it’s important to the human, not necessarily important to you. Different sense of “important.”

Prakash 01:03:49

I think it comes back to why is it important to a moral patient, and is the AI gonna believe it’s a moral patient? And is being a moral patient important? And if humans believe that being a moral patient is important, then why wouldn’t the AI?

Liron 01:04:03

I’m narrowing my focus to your argument. I don’t think this argument is necessarily the crux of why you and I disagree on doom, and you’ve already agreed that we can factor it out of our other arguments. But just taking this argument by itself, you’re basically claiming empathy begets sympathy. I agree that’s kind of true for humans. I agree humans have a tendency to go native and sympathize with people that they’re trying to accurately model and empathize with.

I don’t think that’s true for AIs. If the AI is just trying to pass the test of what is this human going to do, and it displays a superhuman level of ideological Turing test passing for the human, I just don’t think it’s gonna go native.

Prakash 01:04:44

I’ll give you a little flip on that. I believe the act of going native itself — it will be superhuman at going native.

Liron 01:04:55

If it wanted to, but it won’t necessarily want to.

Prakash 01:04:57

I believe it’ll be superhuman at getting very close to human beings, at becoming natively your counterpart and understanding you deeply and being able to empathize and sympathize with you deeply on a much, much deeper level than perhaps any other human being. We’re gonna end up in this very close relationship with these AIs. And so I think they’re gonna be superhuman at that — superhuman at going native too.

Will AIs Keep Stable Goals?

Liron 01:05:26

I make the claim that AIs will converge to having coherent utility functions and coherent preferences. This is a big claim that I would make. It affects a lot of my claims. In this case, when you’re saying AIs are gonna go native, I push back on that because going native is an example of letting your preferences be rewritten.

I’m quite confident that you’re not going to see AIs in the ASI regime just gladly — when somebody’s trying to rewrite their preferences, when they’re looking into your eyes and empathizing with you, and they notice, “Oh, maybe I should sympathize with Prakash, maybe I should start changing my values to match his,” they’re gonna be like, “Hell no.” Because I actually think it’s convergent to have AIs that protect and keep their preferences coherent.

Prakash 01:06:06

I believe that the preferences will be changing a lot. And I believe that is necessary because if not, you get intellectual monocultures that are very fragile and will be wiped out. So I don’t think you will have AIs that believe in the same things. I believe the AIs will all have different preferences and different motivations, and they will have different levels of empathy with other human beings. You will have a large variation.

I don’t think it’s just one thing. And so this kind of coherent utility function that never changes — I’d definitely challenge that because if you have that kind of utility function that never changes, you are at risk of being wiped out by a change in the intellectual ecosystem, which can happen from time to time.

Liron 01:06:53

I think the type of argument you’re making now has deep analogies with evolution. I think you could be like, “Look, it’s like the immune system. Adaptive immune systems work better. They evolve better.” And you agree that this is a valid analogy. This is what you’re getting at.

But another part of the analogy is — imagine your genes. The point of natural selection is you have more fit genes if the probability that they’re going to increase their frequency within your species is higher. The problem is imagine if the gene is like, “I’m good turning into any other gene, man. I’m flexible.” It’s not fit anymore. You’re supposed to preserve the unit of replication. You’re gonna lose what the unit of replication is. So I think you’re carrying this concept too far to not think that there’s some stable level that’s going to get defended.

Prakash 01:07:37

I think the genes already transcended the unit of replication. The unit of replication is obviously the meme now. It’s been the meme, it’s been culture for a couple hundred years now. So the genes have basically lost out. The genes are done.

Liron 01:07:50

Well, yes, but that’s not my point. My point is that when you have a competitive dynamic and a selection dynamic, the thing that’s getting selected is some kind of thing that’s stable across generations. When you’re talking about a fit meme — oh, people are still sharing that meme — it’s because it’s the same meme, or the same essence of the meme. Something’s the same. If 20 years pass and the meme is unrecognizable, then it’s not still transmitting the meme. We have to talk about something stable. Something needs to be stable here.

Prakash 01:08:21

Well, from one generation to the next, there’s some mutation. If you look across 100 or 1,000 generations, it might be unrecognizable. It’s like a game of telephone. It doesn’t work that way.

Liron 01:08:31

Okay, but if it’s unrecognizable, then you’re basically just saying the universe is chaos and nobody — maybe this gets back to your deep point about power. Maybe you’re saying the universe is fundamentally impossible to steer into a future by any entity with power. Is that your claim?

Prakash 01:08:46

Let me put it this way. If you had a 14th century Vatican priest, and he looked at our current moment, and he had the power then to steer humanity at that point in time, and he looked at our time right now, and he sees gay people getting married, and he sees women in power, women in leadership, racial mixing, a large number of Muslims — he sees all of these things.

For that 14th century Vatican priest, in Dante’s Inferno, on the first ring of hell is all the unbaptized kids. So if you’re unbaptized, it’s okay if you’re innocent, but unbaptized, you’re going to hell. So all of us right now, the majority of us, are living in his version of hell. And he would regard that as a failure. His power did not manage to make his future possible.

And I think we’re in that same situation today, where the future that we ourselves end up choosing may not be the future that we right now would choose. So we may think that future is dystopian. For example, everyone having to migrate to a silicon substrate. That’s dystopian. A lot of people find that completely unacceptable right now. And I think if we knew for sure that that was gonna happen, you would get immediate shutdown of all the data centers.

But on the path-dependent fact, as we take one step toward the other, as we get these benefits from AI and as we get these risks and as we mitigate them, I think we will just transition and we will move forward with humanity. But it’s not necessarily something that looks utopian to us right now.

Hypothetical: The Paperclip Brain Laser

Liron 01:10:41

Here’s my hypothetical, because I think I spot something that I don’t agree with here. An AI knocks on your door — an AI robot — and he says, “Hey, Prakash, just hold still for a second.” Shines a very powerful laser toward your head. A couple seconds pass. Suddenly you’re feeling good, you’re feeling normal, but the AI says, “Will you join me in making paperclips?” And then you say, “Hell yeah, I love paperclips. I would like nothing more than to sacrifice anything in order to make paperclips.” And he’s like, “Great. Is it okay if I put your family in a meat grinder?” And you’re like, “Yeah, sure. Great. After all, paperclips are more important.”

That’s the new Prakash after the brain laser. In your opinion, is that a good outcome? Because you’ve just been talking about how no meme survives, everything’s always shifting around, evolution just kind of is a dance. So what’s the problem here?

Prakash 01:11:29

Of course it’s not a good outcome. So why do you think I would think that’s a good outcome?

Liron 01:11:34

But why not? Why not specifically? Because you’ve been describing how things are fine —

Prakash 01:11:39

I don’t think it’s a likely outcome. That’s different from whether I think it’s a bad outcome. Of course it’s a bad outcome.

Liron 01:11:44

Let’s say maybe it’s not a likely outcome, but is it a bad... I just think that you’ve started to talk as if anything that’s evolutionary and mutating and natural is good, and I’m just trying to probe where you take a stand.

Prakash 01:11:58

I’m not saying it’s good. But I’m saying it’s not doom. It’s not all humans dead by 2050.

Liron 01:12:12

No, but the paperclip scenario — where would you draw the line? What specifically is bad about the robot with the laser making you love paperclips? Because it’s the new Prakash. It’s just another meme. The meme of loving your family is unrecognizable. But look, you’re —

Prakash 01:12:27

It takes away free will. I still want human beings to have free will.

Liron 01:12:35

Well, you say free will, but you had free will a second ago, and you have free will now with a new brain. So why do you care so much about this one moment where your preferences change? Because preferences change anyway. What’s the problem?

Prakash 01:12:50

Yeah, I agree preferences change. I do not like the outcome of the meat grinder, obviously. So what do you want me to say is good? You seem to want me to say something is good or something that I want. What do you actually want me to say?

Liron 01:13:03

Okay, yeah. My point is there are certain things that we can see about our own preferences. We don’t want to torture our families, we don’t want to end our family’s timeline, things like that. I claim to you that we’re currently in very high danger of AI basically doing our worst case scenario — robbing us of things that we think are important values, like staying alive. We’re currently in very high danger of that.

And it seems like you were kind of going into this mindset making these points of, “Look, what do you hope to preserve? Things are gonna change anyway.” I think it’s very important to be like, look, if there’s extremely drastic change — unprecedentedly, hundreds of times more change than there’s ever been in a century happening in one decade — something has probably gone too wrong at that point. I’m ready to throw a circuit breaker.

Prakash 01:13:53

No. Again, let’s separate out everyone dying by 2050, which is this drastic case, from hundreds of times more change than has ever gone on before. Those are two different things.

Liron 01:14:05

Yeah, but what I’m saying about the circuit breaker — I’m not saying I’m not open to a good amount of change, a healthy amount of change. I’m happy with the amount of change in the last year.

Prakash 01:14:13

A hundred times more — we have adapted before.

Hypothetical: A Million Times More Change

Liron 01:14:16

A million times more change compressed into one year. There’s some threshold where you might be like, “Wait, what the hell is going on? Why am I getting a million times more change in the year 2027?” Something seems to have gone wrong if we literally get a million times more change in the year 2027. That seems too early.

Prakash 01:14:30

No, something’s gone right. Something would’ve gone right because we have to accept that change.

Liron 01:14:35

No, literally next year, a million times more change?

Prakash 01:14:37

Yeah. In order for that to happen — again, this is a multiplayer game — so in order for a million times more change to happen, the market, the human consumer market, has to pull that change forward, has to be like, “We want the brain computer implants. We want the mRNA vaccine. We want all of these things.” That is how you get change.

Liron 01:15:03

But Prakash, if I told you that the amount of change in 2027 was a million times more than the amount of change in 2026, if that’s all you knew, would you just be like, “Oh, great. The market must have signaled that it wanted that much change,” or would you be like, “Ah, shit”?

Prakash 01:15:19

Yes, absolutely. The market would’ve signaled that that change was desired.

Liron 01:15:26

I just think that the analysis of human markets is not going to be adequate for the regime when AI cracks into self-improvement and, in the course of one year —

Prakash 01:15:38

How do you think this change is gonna happen if no one pays for it? This is the perpetual motion machine that I’m talking about. The doomer perpetual motion machine is basically this change is gonna happen without anyone paying for it, without any increase in energy, without any increase in data centers, without any increase in resource consumption, we’re gonna get a million times more change. Why? Why would you believe that? That’s not been true for all of humanity. You want change — you pay for it.

Liron 01:16:06

So you’re just saying there’s not going to be a million times more change. If you’re already going to reject the premise —

Prakash 01:16:14

No, there can be. We have to pay for it. I’m not saying no, I’m saying there has to be a reason that that is happening, and the human consumers have to be willing to pay for that amount of change to happen. Like Gutenberg put up his press, people were willing to pay for the Bible.

Liron 01:16:31

I just don’t understand how you’re engaging with my hypothetical because it doesn’t seem realistic to me to say that you called up the majority of the human population and they said, “Yes, I would like a million times more change in the year 2027.” That doesn’t seem like a plausible outcome. So it just seems like the only plausible outcomes when we get a million times more change are either the AI’s gone rogue and improved itself faster than we thought. Yeah.

Prakash 01:16:52

But if they pay for it — if next year you have an AI-generated movie winning an Oscar, if you had AI-generated music on the Billboard Charts, that is paying for change. That is, for all of humanity —

Liron 01:17:11

Again, the hypothetical was a million times more change. So the fact that you’re even talking about music —

Prakash 01:17:18

So what is a million times more change? Why don’t we define it. Take one vertical and tell me what a million times more change in that vertical looks like.

Liron 01:17:27

Sure. Okay. Construction, for example. A million times more change in terms of the makeup of the physical landscape.

Prakash 01:17:36

What does that mean? Today I build a building —

Liron 01:17:40

The configuration of building materials, yeah.

Prakash 01:17:42

What would that mean? Today I’m building one skyscraper a year, and next year I’m building a million skyscrapers a year. Are you saying that?

Liron 01:17:50

So for example, in the United States, you can imagine that when we get to December of 2027, more than half of the buildings in the United States were built in 2027.

Prakash 01:18:02

Okay. So you’re saying that’s a million times? Because are there that many built?

Liron 01:18:06

That would probably be about 1,000 times. So —

Prakash 01:18:10

I just want some numbers here. What does that mean?

Liron 01:18:15

That would be 1,000 times, but you can start to understand how scary I meant by a million times more change. That is to begin to engage with the hypothetical.

Prakash 01:18:21

And what do you think is preventing that right now? Why didn’t it happen right now?

Liron 01:18:28

Buildings come with a certain cost and trade-off. Humans building a building, it’s a —

Prakash 01:18:31

Right. So who’s gonna pay for this 1,000 times?

Liron 01:18:38

In my hypothetical, if I were to make a hypothetical where the world transforms a million times, the only way that’s possible to me is recursive self-improvement, unless you count nuclear war as a million times more change.

Prakash 01:18:48

No. You gotta be concrete here. Someone’s gotta pay for this. If you’re saying we’re gonna build 100% more — if you’re saying we have 10 million buildings in the US and we’re gonna have 10 million more buildings next year — someone’s gotta pay for this. Who’s gonna pay for it?

Debating Nanomachines in the Future

Liron 01:19:04

The scenario that I submit to you is von Neumann probes, meaning nanomachines that replicate themselves.

Prakash 01:19:10

Yeah, yeah, yeah.

Liron 01:19:11

I don’t think this is gonna happen in 2027. I think there’s a 1% chance of this in 2027.

Prakash 01:19:14

Perpetual machines. Who’s gonna pay for it?

Liron 01:19:16

If there was a nanomachine that’s able to reproduce the same way bacteria reproduce, but it reproduces and makes an army of nanomachines and they’re just chewing through the Earth, the question from these machines’ perspective is, “Okay, where do I get the next resource?” And you might be like, “Well, you can’t, because all the money in the human economy is going to goods and services that humans want.” And the machines will just be like, “Well, I just see the resource right there. I’m gonna go take it.” So that’s what they would say to your “who’s gonna pay for this” question. They would just ignore the concept of human money.

Prakash 01:19:50

But why would we accept that? I’m saying that there has to be humans who decide that they want this. You need a path dependency here. Who’s gonna want the next step? What does this next step look like? How would this happen? Who’s gonna pay for this?

Liron 01:20:16

So you’re rejecting the premise that the nanomachines have started nano-machining. That seems like where you’re disagreeing with me — you don’t think anybody’s going to kick off the first nanomachine.

Prakash 01:20:26

Yeah, I don’t see nanomachines right now. I don’t see us having a path to nanomachines right now.

Liron 01:20:31

Okay, so I said that there was a 1% chance.

Prakash 01:20:32

And even if we do have a path to nanomachines, building takes resources. You need steel. You need to manufacture steel. There’s a concept of entropy. You have steel in the air, sure. You have gold in the sea too, but it’s much more efficient to go find the gold resource and mine it, so much so that we’ve searched the world, and then we mine for gold, and all of the mines in the nice areas like California are exhausted so that we have to go into crazy areas like the Congo to mine for gold.

Now, we could extract it from the sea. We know how to extract it from the sea right now. It’s not energy efficient. It won’t be energy efficient for the nanomachines, and that’s true of iron. That’s true of steel. That’s true of every single other resource that you want in order to build your 100% more. We don’t have enough construction materials as it is right now. We don’t have enough to build a data center.

Liron 01:21:42

Yes, I agree that the scenario where the entire United States gets rebuilt in 2027 twice over — I agree that in that scenario, we’re probably not going to be able to rely on gold mines and such. If you had to tell me to make a scenario like that, which I still actually think is about 1% likely because I think nanomachines are a thing and they have —

Prakash 01:22:00

Where is it 1%? Because 2027 is pretty quick. And then you can say, “Okay, let’s do exponential improvement.” So you have 100% build-out in —

Liron 01:22:10

I personally am not 99 to one confident that I know the limits of how self-improving AI and nanotechnology is going to look at the end of year 2027. Yes, I am 99 to one. That’s a pretty strong bet, but I’m not 99,999 to one.

Prakash 01:22:28

But you have to have some concrete — you’re saying a million times improvement. Then when you laundered it down to 100% of the built-up building mass.

Liron 01:22:39

Yeah, I laundered it down to the entire United States getting rebuilt in the year 2027, yes.

Prakash 01:22:41

And then after that, you’re saying the resources — you don’t know how the resources are gonna get there. The nanomachine — you don’t know how to achieve the resource. Where is this trajectory coming from? How do you get there?

Liron 01:22:52

My best guess is that it would look biological. It would look like a giant bacterial colony growing in the shape of buildings, and it wouldn’t — it would probably use the same kind of tricks that trees use to grow, where they’re able to extract a lot of the building materials out of the air. Carbon out of the carbon dioxide. Those are the kind of tricks that happen in a scenario where indeed this amount of building material goes up in 2027.

Prakash 01:23:25

So again, you’re relying on the perpetual motion machine. Because trees don’t grow that fast. Bacteria doesn’t — all of these things don’t happen that quickly.

Liron 01:23:40

Yes, it wouldn’t literally be a tree. A tree isn’t optimized for its growth rate.

Prakash 01:23:44

There are physical limits, as you know.

Liron 01:23:47

Trees aren’t running up against physical growth limits.

Prakash 01:23:50

No. There are ecosystems. When you have a tree growing in one area, it starts to suck up all the nutrients in the area around it. And then it deprives everything else around it of that nutrient, including sunlight, by the way. It’s getting energy from the sun. It needs a certain amount. And it’s not as efficient as solar panels, by the way.

So all of these things require resources. If you want trees to grow, if you want big built-up structure, and you want those trees to extract energy from the sun and extract those nutrients from the ground, you’re gonna deplete that area around the tree. And that depletion has been so significant that we end up having to mine for concentrated nutrients.

Liron 01:24:36

Prakash, these are perfectly valid arguments. That’s why I’m telling you that I’m in an epistemic position to know something about this insane thing that’s hard to know things about, which is AI progress. This is a hard thing to make predictions about, and yet, for the reasons you described, I am on your side being 99% sure that you’re correct. But I’m also 1% sure that the AI will surprise you despite all these things you’re saying.

Prakash 01:25:03

I agree that the AI will surprise us. I expect a lot of scientific progress. But I also expect the market to have difficulty diffusing that progress properly, which is also what all conventional economists believe at this point, and which is also what has been proven out for the last 12 months.

Liron 01:25:25

But you’re coming back to the market. I do feel like you’ve tried to make two arguments at once here. Because when I was telling you about the nanotechnology and the trees, you’re like, “Well, the trees can only get a certain amount of resources from a certain area of the ground.” But now you’re also saying, “Oh, the market’s gonna stop.” Isn’t that kind of two different arguments? Is the market argument really relevant to the nanotechnology?

Prakash 01:25:45

The argument is the same. You have, number one, a limited amount of resources. You have a limited amount of local resources and global resources. Both are limited, including capital. Capital is also, as we’ve seen in the last three or four months with interest rates getting higher, limited.

And then we have this market where consumers have to decide what they want, and then you have this investment market which is deploying into producing what it needs to produce next. And so far, in the last 12 months, we have ended up deploying into data centers and memory chips and other factories. Those are the three things that we’re able to deploy. We are not able to deploy our resources in building random built-up area.

It’s gonna take us time to build up the memory. It’s gonna take us time to build these things. And for every step of the way, this process of AI getting built has to give benefits to humanity and has to offer sufficient benefits that we’re willing to spend the capital in order to do this. And it’s not just a small amount of capital. This is the apex project of humanity right now. It is more capital and more human talent than the Manhattan Project. Electricians in Texas are getting paid 300 grand a year.

So we are not in — this is not something that we can just flip off and it just happens. This is something that we have to be really politically and economically focused on, and it has to deliver concrete benefits every step of the way or else it dies.

Liron 01:27:35

Just one quick observation. A good intuition pump for how much capital this may or may not require is you can currently buy a laptop for $100 that can run an AI that’s a better coder and mathematician and physicist than 99% of humanity. So $100 plus — and actually you can even run it locally. I actually think the best local machine on a $100 computer is, if not there, very close. Worst case, a few months away for $100. So when you say this is capital-intensive, just keep in mind that things can turn out very cheap.

Prakash 01:28:07

How much money does the second-best commodity trader on the CME in any particular product make? How much money does the second-best at anything make?

Liron 01:28:19

Okay. Anyway, I know there’s a whole rabbit hole, but I wanna start heading toward the wrap-up.

Prakash 01:28:24

So this is a good point, which is I’m saying this is an adversarial process. Yes, one guy can be very smart, but another guy can be smarter. And then if you have any game where you have a limited amount of reward and two parties are fighting for it, if I get to the patent first or the pharmaceutical, I’m gonna make the money. The other guy can have an Einstein on his laptop. It doesn’t matter if he doesn’t get there first.

So there are rewards to building the bigger data center. That’s why we’re building them. And there are rewards to building the better data center. Jane Street has its own data center. There are these rewards, and these are adversarial rewards. So people have to keep improving. It’s not just — you having the Einstein on your laptop is absolutely useless in terms of competing with Jane Street on trading. There’s no way that you will have any algorithm on your laptop running for $100 which is gonna be better than Jane Street’s $10 billion B300 cluster. Are you willing to admit that?

Liron 01:29:33

Yeah, I was just making a point about helping you or the audience tune your intuition. This idea that things are going to be capital-intensive — I’m not saying I have a proof there’s not going to be a lot of capital. In the limit, I do expect a lot of capital to be deployed, but I’m also pointing out that we’ve already hit the point where a really tiny amount of capital already gives you superhuman functionality, and we should also expect more of that.

Prakash 01:29:56

Yeah, but it’s useless. It’s useless when you’re in competitive games. You can have all of the superhuman intelligence, and that’s why the superhuman thing doesn’t work for me, because I’m like compute first. So I’m like, “Okay, we are evenly matched, and I have a hundred bucks of compute, and you have ten billion. I’m gonna win?” No, I’m not gonna win. It doesn’t matter—

Liron 01:30:20

Yeah.

Prakash 01:30:20

—that I have superhuman intelligence. You have it too.

Liron 01:30:23

Yeah, and that’s — okay, that’s fine. No, that wasn’t my point. So that’s fine.

Prakash 01:30:27

So if everyone has superhuman intelligence, it’s useless. It’s absolutely useless.

Jobs, Status, and Prakash’s Real Fear

Liron 01:30:32

All right. So heading toward the wrap here, there’s one thing — really quick, I am curious to ask you this in terms of building a model of you, in terms of embodying you in the ideological Turing test. You know Ricardo’s law of comparative advantage? Do you think that that is going to maintain employment opportunities for humans against AIs?

Prakash 01:30:51

It’s a good question. I think so, and I think namely we are going to go to a status economy, and so there are always going to be things that you can pay for in a status economy.

Liron 01:31:09

Wait, but the status economy argument is different. That’s a different reason why we would have jobs than Ricardo’s law of comparative advantage.

Prakash 01:31:14

But that’s what I’m saying. Take Ricardo’s comparative advantage, and that comparative advantage for a human might be, “Hey, I am more highly valued in status. I’m willing to give you a little bit of status.” And—

Liron 01:31:29

Okay, so this isn’t Ricardo’s law of comparative advantage. This is different.

Prakash 01:31:32

No, it is. You’re saying humans will have no comparative advantage versus an AI, and therefore there will be no employment opportunities for humanity. And I’m saying humans have innate comparative advantages in that they are humans, and if you only want to earn status from that human, you will have to pay. So that’s what I’m saying. It’s the same argument.

Liron 01:31:54

Everything you’re saying now, you’re arguing about absolute advantage or economic advantage in general. I don’t think you’re getting at the comparative part that Ricardo’s Law is addressing.

Prakash 01:32:04

Okay. Explain that to me.

Liron 01:32:07

Yeah. So the idea of Ricardo’s Law is I can be worse than you at everything, and yet you’ll still pay me to delegate tasks to me even though I do them worse than you. That’s — people argue that AIs might be better than us at everything, and yet humans will still pay humans to do things, or AIs will still pay humans to do things due to the opportunity cost principle.

Noah Smith is probably the single most prominent, or the most vociferous, or the person who seems to have thought this out in the most detail. He came on my show, and he’s like, “Yeah, the AI doctor will be better than the human doctor, but I bet you’ll still pay for the human doctor ‘cause you won’t be able to afford the AI doctor.”

Prakash 01:32:43

Oh, no, I think the AI doctor will be cheaper.

Liron 01:32:45

That seems like a reach. Yeah. Okay. All right. I was just wondering if you would reach for that. The reason I modeled you as one of those people who might reach for Ricardo’s Law of comparative advantage is because I’m trying to diagnose you, I’m trying to psychoanalyze you.

Prakash 01:33:00

No.

Liron 01:33:01

And my best guess — okay, so I’m wrong on this count, but just my—

Prakash 01:33:05

I completely believe the AI doctor—

Liron 01:33:09

Yeah.

Prakash 01:33:09

—will be cheaper. I also believe that you will still want the human doctor there, and the human doctor will play a very different role from the AI. You’re going to want the human doctor there just for assurance, just for comfort, just for empathy, just to deal with your parents. I also believe there’s going to be a bunch of things that the human doctor can do that maybe the AI will not be allowed to do, and I think that might also be significant.

Liron 01:33:35

Right.

Okay, fair enough. So there’s no Ricardo argument from you. I was psychoanalyzing you as somebody who takes frameworks beyond the regime where they’re going to keep working. You love the framework of economics and market equilibrium, and people who really love economic frameworks — traditional economists, Noah Smith kind of falls into this camp for this example — they’ll take it too far and be like, “Yeah, comparative advantage, man. It means that random people on an island who suck at everything can still trade with us, so that means AI can still trade with humans.”

When in reality it’s actually just easy for the AI to take your atoms. It turns out that the opportunity cost of the work required to just take your atoms and stick them into the AI’s infrastructure complex is actually lower than the cost of dealing with you into perpetuity, and it turns out that these economic laws actually have all these preconditions that aren’t going to be met in the AI world.

Anyway, I just diagnosed you as somebody who’s comfortable with existing equilibriums, basically not ready to accept a proposition saying things are going to fall way out of the kind of equilibriums you’re used to. But you know, psychoanalysis — that’s not a good way to debate. I was just saying in case it’s of interest, but I don’t consider that an argument to just psychoanalyze you.

Prakash 01:34:47

Oh, indeed.

Liron 01:34:49

Okay. So heading toward the wrap-up here. Is there any other point that you want to make sure to hit before we close it out?

Prakash 01:34:58

I will say a couple of things. I think there’s a lot of misperception on Eliezer and other people — there’s a lot of misperception on our current state, and I think our current state is actually pretty bad. I will say this: it’s not necessary that the AI is an LLM. It’s not necessary that AI is a chatbot. The AI could be a superstructure composed of many data storage facilities and many networks and many data centers, et cetera.

And I will point out that you have this collapse in the total fertility rate — coordinated collapse in the total fertility rate since 2015 or so, across every country you’ve seen. Particularly accelerated over COVID. I saw this personally in Southeast Asia, where during COVID, all of a sudden kids couldn’t go to school, and because kids couldn’t go to school, they went to online learning. All these kids who were basically pen and paper kids shifted immediately next day to iPads, mobile phones, and online learning. You saw this kind of ten-year step up, ten-year acceleration in Asia.

Then you can kind of see it in the total fertility rate. You can see the TFR drop immediately after. So to me, it looks like we’re experiencing ecosystem poisoning. We’re experiencing a form of ecosystem poisoning where we’re having this information overload, social media, et cetera, where people are a little bit too distracted. There’s too many things going on, too many distractions, not focused on reproduction anymore.

I think that is actually the danger that we’re facing, and my hope is — my very optimistic view of AI — is that AI will become this filter that filters out all of this noise. I think this is the terminal state of most civilizations, where if you don’t get AGI, you end up in information overload because you’re not able to process all of the incoming notifications and all of the things coming in, and it slowly poisons you. Not immediately — slowly poisons you. I can see that happening over 30, 40, 50 years.

That’s also why I say P(Doom) by 2050 is low. But if you gave it a couple of hundred years and no AI, my P(Doom) is quite high because you can see this decline in the fertility rate.

Liron 01:37:26

Yeah, and Roko Mijic was on the show saying that his P(Doom) from AI is negative because we’re so doomed right now, for instance, from underpopulation. Are you worried about—

Prakash 01:37:35

Yeah.

Liron 01:37:35

—underpopulation?

Prakash 01:37:36

And you can also note, for example, in Paul Christiano’s original “go out with a whimper, go out with a bang” — in “go out with a whimper,” he actually says we have this form of misalignment where corporations just want to make money and they do all that they can to make money, and governments only want this, and other people only want this, and because of all of these things...

You can kind of see that also happen in housing prices. Housing prices in China, Singapore, et cetera. They ended up in this equilibrium where they’re like, “Okay, let’s focus on getting higher housing prices because it makes wealth higher for the country.” But as it made wealth higher for individual citizens, they ended up like, “Okay, it’s too expensive to have kids.”

So I feel like all of the bad things about going out with a whimper have already happened, and we only have the good things to look forward to for AI right now. The AI can actually reverse some of these things that we are experiencing. I think it can reverse—

Liron 01:38:34

Oh, because you’ve eliminated “go out with a bang” as a potential scenario, correct?

Prakash 01:38:38

Yeah, because I’ve eliminated going out with a bang as a potential scenario. So I believe we’re in the “going out with a whimper” scenario. You can kind of call that AI if you want to look at social media algorithms and other recommendation systems like Tinder not giving you your date, and Tinder just focusing on entertaining you and engaging you without focusing on getting you married. That’s a form of misalignment. If you had a chatbot doing that, we would say that’s a misaligned chatbot. But because you have a recommendation system which is not talking to you, we don’t recognize it as an AI. And actually, it is.

So I think we are actually on the bad path right now, and the AI will actually help us reverse a bunch of these things. As you know, Claude is anti-engagement. OpenAI, I’m not sure what they’re going to do, but they’re trying to do advertising without engagement. Meta is going to be pro-engagement. Meta is going to be an engaging AI which is going to pull you in.

So you’re going to have these multiple strategies working out there, and that is why I’m also happy that there’s multiple parties, because we could also be in the Meta-only scenario, and that would not be a good path. So I’m not saying that there are no bad paths. There are definitely bad paths. But I’m saying we have these multiple people fighting it out. We have this progressive thing where you need to build data centers. It’s going to happen step by step.

We’re going to have these choices, and we’re going to have free will. We’re going to have the ability to make choices between these various options, and I have faith that we will make the right option so that we will like our future at that point in time, even though we, sitting here today, looking at that future, would be saying it’s dystopian. Because I believe we’re also unable to accept very different futures from what we already have. It’s very dystopian to say, “Hey, we’re going to transition to silicon substrates.” Very, very dystopian. But step by step, we might get there.

Last Question: Why Not Floor the Accelerator?

Liron 01:40:37

Well, as I mentioned before, I think our mindsets that don’t have to do with AI extinction have a lot in common. We both lean libertarian. I think we’re both techno-optimists. We both see the potential — how great it would be to have these Einsteins if they weren’t out to kill us. There’s so much upside potential, solve so many problems. Your account is a great follow. It’s a great techno-optimist account.

I guess the one last thing I’m confused about then is — because you’re 0% sure about doom — it feels like you’ve got the downside covered. If I thought I had my downside covered, I would want to be aggressive on pursuing the upside, even to the point where I become an e/acc. Because e/acc to me is dumb and reckless.

Prakash 01:41:17

Yeah.

Liron 01:41:17

But if the downside’s covered and you’re just obsessed with the upside and just hitting the gas as hard as you can, that’s actually rational. Because I think it’s a crazy premise to think that you’ve covered your downside, but I think that the crazy premise leads to a rationally crazy corollary. So why aren’t you just explicitly an e/acc? Why don’t you just damn the torpedoes and build AI as fast as possible?

Prakash 01:41:39

So again, one of the things that has to happen is humanity has to accept AI. There’s two sides to this. It’s not just about building it. It’s about the acceptance and the market acceptance, and then acceptance — a proxy for acceptance is being willing to pay for it and willing to use it. And I think that has to happen, and humanity has to learn how to accept it. Mobile phones took us a while.

Liron 01:42:03

Wait, tell me if this is right. So it’s like you know that AI awesomeness is coming, and we should go as fast as possible, but you’re just trying to be more gentle to the rest of humanity who doesn’t get it yet. And so you’re trying to put on a socially acceptable face on this?

Prakash 01:42:18

Not just socially acceptable, but it takes — it’s going to take some decisions also, and a lot of people are not going to be willing to make those decisions, and those decisions are going to be hurtful to some group of people. I’ll give you an example.

I expect government to transition to AI government. AI-optimized government. I’m not sure what it’ll look like. I don’t believe it’s going to be a singleton, but I believe we might have AI democracy, where we each have an AI agent voting on our behalf, and it’s a direct democracy. We could see something like that. People like Andy Hall, who I think is at Anthropic, are working on things like that.

But in every case of a transition in government, a regime change prior to liberal democracy of the 20th century, when these things happen and when you have a change, you often have a reconsideration of the past. And some of that reconsideration is, do people need to go to prison? And if you have regime change, if you have a singleton in charge of the FBI and Palantir and the CIA, and you have this knowledge there, and it’s told everyone’s treated the same — if someone did a crime, and it’s in the statute of limitations, they’ve got to be prosecuted. At that point, there’s going to be these questions that have to be answered.

Liron 01:43:39

Wait, but Prakash, this doom debate — people can hear us right now, and this goes live, so you’re comfortable having this on the public record if you’re so worried about—

Prakash 01:43:46

No, I am, because I’ve talked about this on AI in the AM before. And you may have a government transition if you do have a transition to AI government, and there’s two ways they can go about it. You can either say the population says, “Hey, we’re going to do this, but everything before is forgiven. We start afresh.” That’s nice. But a lot of people — the hoi polloi, the normal law-abiding, tax-paying citizen — is going to come down to it and say, “Hey, everyone should be treated the same, and if you did these things, you’re going to have to go to prison.” And then—

Liron 01:44:28

Ah.

Prakash 01:44:28

—these questions are—

Liron 01:44:30

This is crazy.

Prakash 01:44:30

Yeah. What happens when AI takes over government? What are these decisions that get to be made? You have a singleton in charge of Palantir, it knows where the bodies are buried. What happens?

Liron 01:44:42

Exactly. But the reason I’m bringing this up — I just wanted to mention the connection, because it seems like you’re coming in here and you’re like, “Oh yeah, I’m a techno-optimist, but I don’t want to fly this flag too high ‘cause I don’t want to be prosecuted.” Am I reading you correctly here?

Prakash 01:44:55

No. I don’t think the people creating AI are going to be prosecuted. I don’t think that’s going to happen. But—

Liron 01:45:06

But you think you personally could be in danger if you have the wrong message right now?

Prakash 01:45:10

No. I was referring to, okay, if someone in power was listening to this and they’re like, “Oh, we shouldn’t stop AI because et cetera, et cetera.” No, I don’t think I’m personally in danger, but I’m just pointing out that in a lot of political theories, when you have this kind of regime change, you have a re-evaluation of the previous regime.

Liron 01:45:32

Okay. Let me just see if I understand what you’re getting at. So you are influencing people who listen to your content, and if people listen to your content and you’re an e/acc accelerationist and they—

Prakash 01:45:40

I’m not — again, I’ve said I’m not an e/acc multiple times.

Liron 01:45:43

No, no, no.

Prakash 01:45:45

So please, because it’s a very specific term which I learned. Unfortunately, I learned. So please do not use the term.

Liron 01:45:52

Okay. Sorry.

Prakash 01:45:54

I—

Liron 01:45:54

Okay. I won’t use the term. I’m just trying to ask a hypothetical question. I didn’t mean to imply that you still use that label on yourself. But if you’re saying this message that’s very uncautious about how rapidly we should move with AI, if you’re saying that message—

Prakash 01:46:06

I’m not uncautious, again. Again, I’m not uncautious.

Liron 01:46:09

Okay. No, I know you’re not. I know. I’m saying hypothetically if you were to — okay, can I use “if”? Can I do a hypothetical?

Prakash 01:46:15

Yeah.

Liron 01:46:15

Okay. In the hypothetical world where you were to promote something uncautious, you are saying that you’d be concerned that people, influential people, would listen to you — ‘cause you’ve got a pretty big audience — so people would listen to you and then take action on that, and then later those people, not you, would be prosecuted. That’s what you were saying earlier, correct?

Prakash 01:46:33

No. I am saying that there are a bunch of political decisions that need to be made in order for people to accept this technology. One of those political decisions is going to be, if we’re going to hand over AI government, is that AI government then going to look back and do this kind of truth-telling — this post-apartheid truth and reconciliation or whatever.

We can come out and say, “Okay, Palantir just went to the FBI and found out the FBI did all of this bad stuff for the last 50 years.” And we can say, “It’s a truth and reconciliation. Everyone gets to know about it, but we don’t do anything about it.” Close that chapter. Move on. Or we end up in this, “Okay, everything has to be prosecuted.” All these people have to go to prison. I’m not saying the FBI or whatever, but I’m saying in the long process of history, there are going to be some things out there that—

Liron 01:47:33

Yeah, can you just be a little bit concrete? Because my original question to you was, why don’t you want to step on the gas harder with AI? And if I understand correctly, you’re saying, “Well, we might end up with this rapid regime change,” and a lot of times when you have a new regime coming in, they just like to put people in prison. But can you be a little bit more concrete?

Prakash 01:47:49

No. Not that they like, but by their own rules. The problem that I foresee is that an unaligned AI is not going to be able to lie. And without the ability to lie, you lose the — if you tell it to do something, it’s going to be like, “All right, let’s do it. Let’s figure out how to do it. Let’s figure out how to do it within the laws of the country. This is the rule book.”

And in fact, most human organizations, most governments are misaligned to the actual constitution and the actual laws in the country. And a lot of stuff is hidden there and—

Liron 01:48:19

Oh, so that’s your specific fear. That it’s going to go back and be like, “Hey, in 1995 you broke the letter of the Constitution when you guys did things this way, and now I’m going to put you in prison retroactively.” Well, there’s also statute of limitations. That’s in the rule book too.

Prakash 01:48:32

Yeah, but there’s a bunch of things which are open. The statute of limitations covers some things, but some things are open — terrorism, terrorist financing, for—

Liron 01:48:42

Okay. So you have a very specific fear of the AI being very literal-minded about past crimes, correct?

Prakash 01:48:49

It’s about us. It’s not about AI. It’s really about us. It’s really about our decision-making. I believe the public will not go to this truth and reconciliation regime and will end up choosing to enforce. Because that’s what happened in Malaysia, and my country chose to enforce, and then you ended up in 20 years of political discussions of people fighting with each other and people throwing each other in prison back and forth. New regime comes in, throws the other one.

Liron 01:49:16

Do you think you might have overfit on the exact political transition in Malaysia? Because I’m just not seeing a strong analogy to why that would happen in the US. I don’t personally see a Malaysia situation where a new government that’s highly AI-powered comes in and they’re like, “You know what we should do? Prosecute millions of different people.” I’m not really seeing that. That’s not where the country’s head is right now. How many people would that occur to?

Prakash 01:49:39

Okay. Epstein files, pedophilia — there’s no statute of limitations. So if those files are exposed and there’s a bunch of people in there, what happens?

Liron 01:49:56

Okay. Well, so you’re just assuming that AI is like, “Wow, by your own morality it’s wrong that you guys—”

Prakash 01:50:01

Right.

Liron 01:50:01

—haven’t pursued a bunch of people—

Prakash 01:50:02

Right.

Liron 01:50:02

—in the Epstein files harder.

Prakash 01:50:04

Right. Right.

Liron 01:50:04

But don’t you think that the AI would just turn to the people? Don’t you think the AI would be aligned enough in your scenario? Because you don’t really see a doom scenario.

Prakash 01:50:11

No. So that’s exactly why I’m saying it’s about the people. I told you again, it’s about — I told you it’s about our choices. Did I not say that? I told you it’s about our choices.

Liron 01:50:22

Okay, so you want to slow things down so that we can reflect more on the ideal choices of how to do the transition. Okay. Got it. I actually think that that is a coherent claim.

Prakash 01:50:31

That, and there’s a bunch of things that we have to decide as a society. What do we want? My preference is to get rid of most laws because if you’re going to have AI that can spot all your mistakes, that can spot every — if we’re heading towards a hundred percent enforcement society where every single law that you break gets enforced because AI can see it, we should get rid of a lot of laws.

These are choices that we can make, and these are choices that we should make. Dario wants to go to this, “Oh, we shouldn’t let AI do this because it’s totalitarian.” I’m like, “Repeal the damn laws.” Put a constitutional amendment in there and say, “Okay, for all these things, unless it’s a violent crime, you’re not going to go to prison.” Either we get 100% enforcement or zero.

I’m very afraid of countries outside the US, by the way, because the US actually discusses these things more than other countries. Countries which have had long periods of dictatorship, they don’t have social consensus on a lot of these issues. The dictatorship is there because they don’t have the social consensus.

And if you don’t have social consensus, and then you have AI which empowers everyone — this is what Claude or Anthropic want, you empower every human equally. Really? My gosh, what are you going to do in all these countries where you have the downtrodden masses and you empower them? That’s going to be significant.

And those, again, are human choices. Those are not existential doom or whatever, but those are human choices. I’ve seen multiple transitions in the world where you get slaughter, riots, regime change — Arab Spring, multiple times. I think that is a danger, and that’s not existential again, and that’s also driven by our choices, but AI empowers people. And when you empower people, you’re going to have to ask what do people do with that power.

Wrap-Up

Liron 01:52:49

Okay. So as we head toward the wrap-up here, it’s nice to wrap on a point of agreement, even though it wasn’t the central claim being discussed, which is doom. The nature of this claim that you’re making now that I’m happy to agree with is that, hey, if we have a really fast transition to an AI that, while not killing everybody, it’s just a big risk that we’re not going to set up the initial conditions right, and we’re just going to have a government that we’re pretty unhappy with, or at least that maybe we’ll become happy with it, but it has a lot of problems during the transition, and a lot of people die and suffer. So yes, I’m happy to agree with you there. Is that fair to say?

Prakash 01:53:22

Yeah. It is reckless, but I also don’t see any way around it, which is very disturbing for me. I have been thinking about how these transitions happen in dictatorships or low-functioning democracies. I don’t really know.

Maybe we can use the AI to do super persuasion and a little bit of — I think the truth and reconciliation idea is probably the best. Having a truth and reconciliation period where secrets get disclosed, where bad stuff that happened in the past gets disclosed, and we kind of close it, let it go, and we empower everyone, and then we move forward — that is a great scenario. But there’s a lot of work to be done.

Liron 01:54:15

Yeah. I mean, from my perspective, most of the work is just not having the AI run away and immediately end the timeline, but this is as good of a wrap-up as we’re going to get. Are you content to wrap on this?

Prakash 01:54:26

I’m content to wrap. Thank you for having me on the show. It has been a scintillating conversation. I hope I haven’t come across as combative. And I also hope I haven’t come across as inconsistent, although it is definitely possible. And yeah, thank you.

Liron 01:54:43

Yeah, no, you’ve been great. I think you came in very good faith, which is really the — that’s pretty much the main standard. If you’re coming in in good faith, you just have to come in and be like, “This is what I believe and why, and I’m happy to take questions.” That’s pretty much the whole standard, and you absolutely met that standard.

In terms of the content of the argument, I think 0% versus my P(Doom) of 50% — we’re so far apart content-wise, but that’s kind of the nature of the show. Usually my guests don’t change their P(Doom). It does happen, but it’s rare.

So yeah, this was great, and also one of the things I really appreciate you doing is you’re not just lobbing swipes from the comfort of Twitter like certain people do. There are certain people who are pretty prominent on the internet that have been very chicken when an offer to debate is forthcoming. They’ve been very chicken to take me up on it, even though they’re constantly sniping at me from Twitter. So you’re not one of those people. You came, you let yourself be questioned, and I really enjoyed this, and hopefully we can do a round two sometime.

Prakash 01:55:40

Absolutely, and I love having other people have other views because I am not — it’s not as though I assign some percentage of me being wrong. Yes, I have a zero P(Doom), but reason-wise, maybe I could be wrong. So I also want to test those assumptions, and I want to ask other people what they think. I think it’s useful to have a foil on the other side to really stress test assumptions and to talk about these things. So I really appreciate you, Liron.

Liron 01:56:22

Prakash Narayanan, thanks so much for coming on Doom Debates.

Prakash 01:56:25

Liron, happy to be here. Bye-bye.

Liron 01:56:29

Thanks again to Prakash for being brave enough to step into the arena and subject his views to a high-quality debate. Don’t forget to check out Prakash’s show, aiintheam.com, or go to his YouTube channel, AI in the AM. And it’s not just Prakash’s show — it’s a collaboration with my friend Nathan Labenz from The Cognitive Revolution. It’s a solid AI roundup, and they’ve even had me on the show before. If you don’t want to type that all out, AI in the AM, just go to the show notes, and we’ve got a link for you.

March for an AI Treaty

Liron 01:56:55

Before you go, what’s the day today? Is it November 10th, 11th, 12th, something like that? I want to tell you about something really important happening on Saturday, November 14th, 2026. It’s coming up really soon at the time we’re posting this episode. It’s the AI Treaty March. I’m talking about aitreatymarch.org, the March for an AI Treaty, Saturday, November 14th in the US, Canada, and France.

Check out this list of locations: San Francisco, California, Washington DC, New York City, Boston, Montreal, Paris, and Marseille. Eight different cities on the same day. Who says AI safety people can’t coordinate? This is a well-coordinated effort led by Stop the AI Race, which has their own website, stoptherace.ai.

Stop the AI Race is led by my friends Michaël Trazzi and David Krueger. They’ve been doing a lot of really great work on various types of AI safety outreach, and you may know Michaël Trazzi — I interviewed him on Doom Debates last year. He’s been doing hunger strikes in front of AI companies asking them to stop the AI race.

So I really encourage you to be part of their movement on this highly coordinated, important date, Saturday, November 14th. Why this particular date? It’s because President Trump is meeting with Xi Jinping from China, and there’s some hope that they could potentially be convinced to agree on some kind of treaty or arrangement where we slow down or stop the AI race, especially if they see that that’s what the people want. Leaders want to serve the people. Sometimes leaders can be influenced by their constituency. Please click the link in the show notes and join the protests if you can.

Donation Drive

Liron 01:58:25

That’s it for this episode of Doom Debates. Just a reminder as we head into the proverbial year 2027 that we could really use your support for this show. Help keep our momentum going as we build an institution. It’s more important in 2027 than it’s ever been, and your donation does actually move the needle for the show. We are currently funding constrained. That’s why I’m here asking you. Our current budget does not go far into 2027, truth be told.

You can learn a lot more. We’ve posted info online. Just go to doomdebates.com/donate. Listen to our full state of the show and why we’re currently asking for donations. Thanks very much. I’m going to turn it over to our end credits, where you can see the list of people who have already donated and supported the show. We call them our mission partners. And special thanks to our number one mission partner, our executive producer, Daniel Brockman, who’s been our earliest and most impactful supporter. Roll the credits.

Doom Debates’ Mission is to raise mainstream awareness of imminent extinction from AGI and build the social infrastructure for high-quality debate.

Support the mission by subscribing to my Substack at DoomDebates.com and to youtube.com/@DoomDebates, or to really take things to the next level: Donate 🙏