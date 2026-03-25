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Doom Debates Live Q&A tomorrow (Wed Mar 25) at 12-2pm PDT (UTC-7)!
Join the live Q&A tomorrow — Wed, Mar 25 — at 12-2pm PDT (UTC-7)!
  Liron Shapira
AI Alignment Is Solved?! PhD Researcher Quintin Pope vs Liron Shapira (2023 Twitter Debate)
Quintin Pope makes it slightly less impossible to imagine a future where we don't all die.
  Liron Shapira
1:20:03
I'm Watching AI Take Everyone's Job | Liron on Robert Wright's NonZero Podcast
My interview on Robert Wright's Nonzero Podcast where we dive into the agentic AI explosion.
  Liron Shapira
54:54
This Top Economist's P(Doom) Just Shot Up 10x! Noah Smith Returns To Explain His Update
Economist Noah Smith returns to Doom Debates to share a massive update to his P(Doom). Things get a little heated.
  Liron Shapira
47:42
Talking AI Doom with Dr. Claire Berlinski & Friends
Claire Berlinski, author of The Cosmopolitan Globalist, invited me to her weekly symposium so that I could invite her readers to raise their P(Doom).
  Liron Shapira
1:26:41
How Friendly AI Will Become Deadly — Dr. Steven Byrnes (AGI Safety Researcher, Harvard Physics Postdoc) Returns!
Dr. Steven Byrnes explains why the next generation of AI won't be as friendly as Claude is today.
  Liron Shapira
1:28:58
Q&A — Claude Code's Impact, Anthropic vs The Pentagon, Roko('s Basilisk) Returns + Liron Updates His Views!
Multiple live callers join this month's Q&A as we cover the imminent demise of programming as a profession, the Anthropic/Pentagon showdown, and debate…
  Liron Shapira
2:19:41
AI Will Take Our Jobs But SPARE Our Lives —Top AI Professor Moshe Vardi (Rice University)
One of the most decorated computer science professors in history argues that AI poses an existential threat… to our jobs!
  Liron Shapira
1:07:13

February 2026

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